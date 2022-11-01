Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Loganville, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Loganville is $289 per month or $3,468 annually.
Car insurance in Loganville is $65 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Loganville on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Loganville, GA
Car insurance in Loganville is pretty low-cost if you know where to look. There is a large range of premium costs in the city, so your cost could vary. That’s why it pays to compare rates from multiple insurers before settling on a policy. Here’s what you need to know to find the right coverage for your insurance needs in Loganville.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Loganville, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Loganville?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Loganville, with rates starting at $203 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Below is a list of average rates from various providers in Loganville. Some providers can get a bit expensive, but you can get always get an affordable auto insurance policy if you take the time to shop around.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$203
|Travelers
|$211
|Nationwide
|$244
|State Auto
|$252
|Liberty Mutual
|$267
|Hugo
|$70
|Mile Auto
|$203
|National General
|$253
|InsureMax
|$267
|Amigo America
|$267
|AssuranceAmerica
|$276
|Foremost
|$279
|Safeco
|$279
|Elephant
|$290
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$295
|Mercury
|$302
|SafeAuto
|$311
|Clearcover
|$316
|Direct Auto
|$323
|Infinity
|$330
|Bristol West
|$360
|The General
|$361
|Freedom National
|$373
|GAINSCO
|$380
|Arrowhead
|$398
|Everest National
|$414
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Loganville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Traffic violations like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can increase car insurance premiums[2]. That’s because insurers rely on your driving record and accident history to determine your chances of filing a claim. The more likely you are to file a claim, the more you’ll pay for coverage. If you can keep a clean record, you may save money on premiums.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$284
|Speeding Ticket
|$381
|At-Fault Accident
|$415
|DUI
|$565
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Loganville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurers in Georgia can use a credit-based insurance score as a factor in your quote[3]. It’s different from your regular credit score but does factor in payment history, outstanding debt, credit history length, new accounts, and types of credit you have. The better your credit record in these five areas, the cheaper your car insurance rates can be.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$242
|Good
|$286
|Average
|$314
|Poor
|$487
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Loganville
One of the best ways to get the cheapest car insurance in Loganville is by shopping around and comparing car insurance quotes from several providers. Insurify makes this process easy, allowing you to compare the best rates from both national and local insurers in minutes.
Bundling your auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance is another great way to get cheap car insurance. Most companies offer these kinds of discounts for bundling insurance products, as well as many others that you may qualify for.
Frequently Asked Questions
Getting free quotes from many car insurance companies is the quickest way to find cheap car insurance in Loganville. Start by looking at the quotes you have received and compare them against one another. You should compare the monthly payments, deductibles, and coverage levels of each company before purchasing a policy.
The average cost of auto insurance for Loganville drivers is $289 per month, but with the right steps, you can find cheaper rates. Your personal cost depends on several factors, including your vehicle type, age, driving history, and coverage levels, so you should compare quotes and ask about discounts before buying a policy.
Many variables go into calculating car insurance rates. Perhaps the most important factor is the risk of the driver. Insurance providers look at your driving record and how you use the car as part of the quote process. A poor driving history can drive up car insurance rates. Practice safe driving techniques to avoid traffic violations, and you can end up with low rates.
Insurify Insights
How Loganville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Loganville, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Loganville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Loganville
#35
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#44
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#163
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#186
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Loganville drivers rank 39 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #39
- Percent of drivers in Loganville with an accident: 11.8%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Loganville drivers rank 163 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #163
- Percent of drivers in Loganville with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Loganville drivers rank 145 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #145
- Percent of drivers in Loganville with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Loganville drivers rank 106 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #106
- Percent of drivers in Loganville with a reckless driving violation: 2.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Loganville drivers rank 35 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Loganville with a speeding ticket: 12.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Loganville drivers rank 182 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #182
- Percent of drivers in Loganville with clean record: 74.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Loganville drivers rank 99 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #99
- Percent of drivers in Loganville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.61%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
