Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Lithonia, GA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lithonia is $385 per month or $4,620 annually.
Car insurance in Lithonia is $31 more than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Lithonia on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Lithonia, GA
While the average cost of insurance in Lithonia is $385 per month, rates can vary due to factors like the age and gender of the driver and risk factors such as a history of unsafe driving. Rates also differ between insurers, which is why it’s so important to take the time to compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies before committing to a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lithonia, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Lithonia?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Lithonia, with rates starting at $227 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
It’s crucial to compare multiple quotes to find a good fit. Although details like the gender and age of the driver influence quotes, Lithonia hosts many great options for budget-minded buyers. With Insurify, you can find all the details you need to make the best choice.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$227
|Progressive
|$228
|Liberty Mutual
|$249
|National General
|$261
|Nationwide
|$269
|Hugo
|$74
|Mile Auto
|$236
|State Auto
|$314
|Elephant
|$316
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$326
|SafeAuto
|$330
|Safeco
|$345
|Mercury
|$371
|Foremost GroupSelect℠
|$407
|Amigo America
|$410
|Clearcover
|$425
|Insuremax
|$455
|Freedom National
|$466
|AssuranceAmerica
|$480
|Bristol West
|$485
|The General
|$496
|Infinity
|$630
|Everest National
|$717
|Arrowhead
|$721
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Lithonia Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Besides the factors stated above, insurance agencies also take risk into account when calculating rates. Driving records are used to evaluate a driver’s likelihood of filing a claim and in determining premiums[2]. Typically drivers with clean records will end up paying much less in monthly insurance premiums than drivers who have any infractions on their records.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$408
|Speeding Ticket
|$547
|At-Fault Accident
|$596
|DUI
|$812
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Lithonia Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A driver’s credit score is another risk factor that can affect how affordable their auto insurance rate is[3]. The mentality behind this is that if a person is generally riskier in spending, there is a greater likelihood of them filing an insurance claim. Therefore, drivers in better credit tiers are rewarded for their responsible behavior with lower quotes.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$334
|Good
|$395
|Average
|$434
|Poor
|$673
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Lithonia
Safe driving practices will always be a wise way to keep insurance rates affordable because it’s one of the fastest ways to lower the likelihood of risk factors affecting your quotes. If this is off the table, there are plenty of discounts that you can take advantage of, one of the most common being bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance.
No matter the budget, always compare quotes from providers when shopping for auto insurance coverage. Insurify can help you find the best rates for your lifestyle, offering real-time car insurance quotes from many insurance providers for both new and pre-owned vehicles.
Frequently Asked Questions
While rates can depend on many factors, you should always compare rates. Insurify, with a network of over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S., works with you to compare coverage options and find the car insurance policy that fits your needs.
The average cost of insurance in Lithonia is $385 per month or $4,620 annually. This is $31 more than the state’s average of $354 per month or $4,248 annually. Rates can vary due to things like the age and gender of the driver and risk factors like poor driving history and credit tier.
General risk factors like impaired driving or at-fault accidents on a record, as well as a driver’s credit history, can quickly increase insurance rates in Lithonia. However, other more common factors that can affect costs are the age and gender of the driver and the cost and year of the vehicle.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
