Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in LaGrange, GA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in LaGrange is $222 per month or $2,664 annually.
Car insurance in LaGrange is $132 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in LaGrange on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in LaGrange, GA
Drivers looking for budget-friendly car insurance policies in LaGrange are in luck, as there are a variety of affordable providers in the city to choose from. Each provider takes a different approach and weighs unique factors when determining premiums, so it’s important to compare quotes to find the best fit for your situation before buying a policy.
Cheapest Car Insurance in LaGrange, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in LaGrange?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in LaGrange, with rates starting at $118 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Some companies are known for low-cost car insurance, but the cheapest price tag doesn’t always mean a policy is the best value. Some companies include perks like roadside assistance with their policies, while others offer lower rates for liability coverage but offer less competitive pricing for full-coverage policies. Always compare policies before deciding.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$118
|National General
|$138
|Nationwide
|$145
|Travelers
|$171
|State Auto
|$242
|Bristol West
|$244
|Liberty Mutual
|$246
|Hugo
|$54
|Mile Auto
|$140
|Foremost
|$146
|Elephant
|$192
|Direct Auto
|$193
|AssuranceAmerica
|$220
|InsureMax
|$228
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$229
|Mercury
|$229
|Clearcover
|$233
|GAINSCO
|$236
|SafeAuto
|$241
|Amigo America
|$242
|Safeco
|$249
|Freedom National
|$279
|The General
|$304
|Infinity
|$316
|Arrowhead
|$357
|Everest National
|$383
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
LaGrange Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving history has one of the largest impacts on your premium costs[2]. Car insurance companies assess your risk based on whether you have a proven record of responsible driving. Serious violations, including DUIs and at-fault accidents, have the biggest impact. But even drivers with a few speeding tickets will pay much more than drivers with clean driving records.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$225
|Speeding Ticket
|$301
|At-Fault Accident
|$329
|DUI
|$448
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
LaGrange Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You probably know that your credit score affects your lending rates, but did you know that it also impacts your premium costs? In most states, including Georgia, car insurance companies are allowed to base your costs on credit scores[3]. Drivers with low scores pay more for the same insurance coverage than drivers with high credit scores. Another reason to maintain good credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$186
|Good
|$222
|Average
|$242
|Poor
|$375
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in LaGrange
Getting cheap car insurance takes a little planning, but it isn’t hard. First, you must understand your insurance needs: types of coverage and coverage limits. Keep in mind that higher limits may cost very little for valuable protection. Also, bundling car insurance with home insurance or renters insurance will usually fetch you a discount.
Next, you should compare car insurance quotes from at least five companies in your area. Insurify makes this easy. Use our quote-comparison tool to review real quotes from the best companies in your area, compare policies based on level of coverage, and find the best discounts based on your driving profile. Our tool is always confidential and free to use.
The best way to get affordable car insurance is by comparing quotes before you buy your policy. You can also raise your deductibles, bundle homeowners insurance with auto insurance, and choose liability-only insurance for older, less valuable vehicles. To keep costs low, maintain a clean driving record and good credit history, as these factors can also affect your rate.
The average driver in LaGrange spends $222 a month on car insurance. However, your rate could be much higher or much lower depending on the type of vehicle you drive and your driving history. You can save money by taking advantage of discounts. Shopping for a car now? Compare rates before you buy to confirm that your car will be inexpensive to insure.
The fastest way to drive up insurance rates is to get a negative mark on your driving record. A DUI, reckless driving, and an at-fault accident cause the biggest price increases. However, multiple minor moving violations can also increase rates substantially. Practicing safe driving is the best way to keep your insurance rates low.
Insurify Insights
How Lagrange Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lagrange, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Lagrange drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Lagrange
#176
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#157
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#101
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#121
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lagrange drivers rank 163 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #163
- Percent of drivers in Lagrange with an accident: 8.4%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lagrange drivers rank 101 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #101
- Percent of drivers in Lagrange with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Lagrange drivers rank 160 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #160
- Percent of drivers in Lagrange with a reckless driving offense: 1.3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Lagrange drivers rank 147 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #147
- Percent of drivers in Lagrange with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Lagrange drivers rank 176 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #176
- Percent of drivers in Lagrange with a speeding ticket: 8.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lagrange drivers rank 41 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Lagrange with clean record: 80.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lagrange drivers rank 92 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #92
- Percent of drivers in Lagrange with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.64%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed July 1, 2022
- Office of Attorney General Georgia - Consumer Protection Division. "Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed July 1, 2022