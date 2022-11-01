Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Kennesaw, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Kennesaw is $268 per month or $3,216 annually.
Car insurance in Kennesaw is $86 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Kennesaw on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Kennesaw, GA
Drivers tired of Georgia car insurance costs just need to go a bit northwest of Atlanta and Marietta to enjoy the cheap rates available in Kennesaw. The Peach State’s prices being the third-highest in the nation may be one reason the city has seen double-digit growth in the last decade. One of the best ways to combat this is by comparing car insurance quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Kennesaw, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Kennesaw?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Kennesaw, with rates starting at $156 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Some auto insurance companies offer better deals than others. Why? Every car insurance provider has a unique formula for rating risk and setting insurance premiums. Also, factors like your age and driving record are weighed differently at every company. The following providers put forth some of the best car insurance quotes in Kennesaw.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$156
|Travelers
|$171
|National General
|$181
|Nationwide
|$191
|Liberty Mutual
|$252
|Hugo
|$61
|Mile Auto
|$181
|Clearcover
|$210
|Elephant
|$225
|Direct Auto
|$233
|State Auto
|$247
|Foremost
|$252
|Mercury
|$263
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$265
|SafeAuto
|$271
|InsureMax
|$282
|Bristol West
|$298
|Amigo America
|$302
|AssuranceAmerica
|$305
|Safeco
|$313
|Freedom National
|$348
|The General
|$352
|Infinity
|$388
|Arrowhead
|$467
|Everest National
|$482
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Kennesaw Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
It’s easy to focus on tweaking your liability coverage limits or removing comprehensive coverage and collision coverage and forget that your driving record substantially affects your final rate[2]. Furthermore, avoiding tickets, car accidents, and DUIs can go a long way toward helping you secure a cheap insurance premium. Here’s how your record could alter your monthly bill.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$267
|Speeding Ticket
|$358
|At-Fault Accident
|$390
|DUI
|$531
Kennesaw Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Great credit qualifies you for the cheapest rates that auto insurance companies offer since it’s used in determining your premiums[3]. In addition, because all the prices listed below are lower than the state average, you could use the savings for underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$226
|Good
|$267
|Average
|$293
|Poor
|$414
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Kennesaw
Kennesaw’s average rates are $86 less than Georgia’s, but those savings are only the beginning because you might find even cheaper car insurance quotes with Insurify. Just start by entering some quick information about your car and driving history and in a few minutes, you can find the best rates from multiple providers without needing to contact an insurance agent.
Drivers should also consider bundling their car insurance with homeowners or renters insurance, as many companies offer hefty discounts for this. Along with bundling offers, car insurance companies usually offer a plethora of other discounts, so it’s well worth your while to ask about which ones you might qualify for.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best strategy for obtaining a cheap auto insurance rate is to shop around and compare quotes. Also, you could save by adjusting bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance limits and your deductibles. With Insurify, you can explore coverage options without calling multiple insurance agencies.
The average rate of auto insurance coverage in Kennesaw is $268. However, your pricing will depend on your unique circumstances and coverage choices. For example, a car insurance policy with full coverage will always be pricier than state minimum coverage. That’s why drivers looking for the cheapest rates shop around with a tool like Insurify.
Weather, healthcare cost, auto repair costs, inflation, traffic, and even crime rates can kick up auto insurance prices. However, the most important factors are firmly in your sphere of influence. Maintaining a clean driving record, boosting your credit score, and carefully picking your coverage can help you lock in affordable car insurance.
Insurify Insights
How Kennesaw Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Kennesaw, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Kennesaw drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Kennesaw
#94
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#43
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#142
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#188
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Kennesaw drivers rank 37 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #37
- Percent of drivers in Kennesaw with an accident: 11.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Kennesaw drivers rank 142 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #142
- Percent of drivers in Kennesaw with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Kennesaw drivers rank 42 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #42
- Percent of drivers in Kennesaw with a reckless driving offense: 2.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Kennesaw drivers rank 24 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #24
- Percent of drivers in Kennesaw with a reckless driving violation: 3.4%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Kennesaw drivers rank 94 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #94
- Percent of drivers in Kennesaw with a speeding ticket: 10.4%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Kennesaw drivers rank 172 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #172
- Percent of drivers in Kennesaw with clean record: 74.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Kennesaw drivers rank 57 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Kennesaw with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.94%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
