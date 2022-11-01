Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Jonesboro, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Jonesboro is $313 per month or $3,756 annually.
Car insurance in Jonesboro is $31 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Jonesboro on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Jonesboro, GA
The average cost of car insurance for Jonesboro is, fortunately, cheaper than the state’s average monthly cost of $354. However, there are lots of factors that could affect those numbers. It is always important to compare car insurance quotes when looking for insurance to fit your lifestyle.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Jonesboro, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Jonesboro?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance option on average in Jonesboro, with rates starting at $194 per month. It’s still a good idea to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The quotes vary significantly in the city, depending on the provider, with $456 separating the lowest from the highest monthly average. On average, though, Jonesboro drivers pay around $313 a month for insurance coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$194
|Travelers
|$210
|Nationwide
|$220
|National General
|$236
|Liberty Mutual
|$254
|State Auto
|$274
|Bristol West
|$390
|Hugo
|$70
|Mile Auto
|$192
|Elephant
|$280
|Grange
|$282
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$283
|SafeAuto
|$294
|Mercury
|$301
|InsureMax
|$314
|Foremost
|$319
|AssuranceAmerica
|$323
|Amigo America
|$327
|Safeco
|$331
|GAINSCO
|$349
|The General
|$371
|Clearcover
|$397
|Infinity
|$437
|Freedom National
|$444
|Arrowhead
|$518
|Everest National
|$526
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Jonesboro Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record can significantly affect car insurance rates[2]. Drivers with speeding tickets and a history of accidents on the road pay more for insurance because they are riskier to insure. For example, a driver who has been in an at-fault accident could pay around $145 more per month than a driver with a clean record.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$315
|Speeding Ticket
|$422
|At-Fault Accident
|$460
|DUI
|$627
Jonesboro Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A driver’s credit score is another way that car insurance agencies gauge risk when calculating quotes[3]. A driver with excellent credit could pay $276 a month, while those in the average to poor credit tier could end up paying hundreds more in premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$276
|Good
|$326
|Average
|$358
|Poor
|$555
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Jonesboro
Maintaining good credit and a clean driving record are good ways to get cheap car insurance. However, if that’s not in the cards for you at the moment, many accessible plans are still available. For example, buying an older vehicle could offset some of the cost. Drivers can also bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance, homeowners insurance, or life insurance.
No matter your situation, though, it’s always best to compare multiple quotes when shopping for an auto insurance policy. Insurify is the perfect one-stop shop to find the best coverage in your budget because it offers real-time car insurance quotes from many insurance providers for both new and pre-owned vehicles. Get a quote in minutes and get ready to hit the road.
Frequently Asked Questions
You will find the most affordable car insurance by keeping a clean driving record, comparing providers, and working within the budget of your credit tier. The process can be stressful, but to find the best plan and avoid stress, compare auto insurance quotes on Insurify so you can confidently decide on an affordable plan.
The average driver pays around $313 per month or $3,756 annually, about $31 less per month than the state’s average for car insurance. That said, quotes range from $70 to $526 per month, depending on the provider and your individual driving profile.
While factors like the age and gender of the driver may affect a portion of the estimated cost, a driver’s history and credit tier can significantly impact the monthly payment. For example, a driver with a DUI on their record could pay $312 more per month than a clean record driver.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
