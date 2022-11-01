Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Hinesville, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
The average cost of car insurance in Hinesville is $240 per month or $2,880 annually.
Car insurance in Hinesville is $114 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Hinesville on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Hinesville, GA
If you live in Hinesville, you must meet Georgia’s minimum car insurance requirements to drive legally. Since there are many insurers in the area with different coverage options and rates, it’s important to shop around and compare car insurance quotes. By doing so, you can lock in a cheap policy that may save you hundreds of dollars each year.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Hinesville, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Hinesville?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Hinesville, with rates starting at $127 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
Fortunately, plenty of car insurance providers serve the Hinesville area. Below is a table that lists insurers and their average monthly quotes. As you can see, auto insurance premiums in Hinesville have quite a large range, as companies have different methods of determining rates, which is why it’s always important to compare policies before purchasing one.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$127
|Travelers
|$163
|National General
|$173
|State Auto
|$202
|Nationwide
|$217
|Bristol West
|$228
|Liberty Mutual
|$243
|Hugo
|$56
|Mile Auto
|$142
|Elephant
|$191
|Foremost
|$194
|Clearcover
|$214
|Mercury
|$221
|Safeco
|$227
|Direct Auto
|$239
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$245
|SafeAuto
|$258
|Amigo America
|$266
|GAINSCO
|$282
|InsureMax
|$284
|The General
|$288
|AssuranceAmerica
|$303
|Infinity
|$323
|Arrowhead
|$367
|Freedom National
|$388
|Everest National
|$390
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Hinesville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Each car insurance company will consider your driving record and accident history when they review your application for a policy[2]. If you have a clean record, free of serious violations, like DUIs and at-fault accidents, you can expect cheaper car insurance than a driver with a shaky record with several offenses. This table shows that good driving leads to the lowest rates.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$233
|Speeding Ticket
|$312
|At-Fault Accident
|$340
|DUI
|$464
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Hinesville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
When you apply for a loan or credit card, lenders and credit card issuers will look at your credit to determine your interest rate[3]. You may be surprised to learn that some auto insurance companies will also focus on your credit. This is because a higher credit score generally means you’ll file fewer claims. Check out this table to see how your credit may impact your premium.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$210
|Good
|$248
|Average
|$273
|Poor
|$423
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Hinesville
In today’s day and age, when the cost of living is so expensive, cheap car insurance can be a lifesaver for your wallet. One of the best ways to secure that cheap rate is to compare car insurance companies side-by-side to find the best fit for you. Insurify makes this easy, providing free quotes from the top companies in your area in just a few minutes.
Drivers can also save by taking advantage of some of the many discounts that insurance companies offer. Many providers will offer reduced rates for customers who bundle their auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
The key to cheap car insurance in Hinesville is research. Since rates vary greatly, it’s well worth your time and effort to shop around and see what’s available to you. Insurify makes this process a breeze. Simply fill out a short online form and enjoy access to free car insurance quotes in minutes. It’s the smart, reliable way to find cheap auto coverage.
Car insurance policies in Hinesville range from $56 to $390 per month. But several factors will influence your particular premiums. These include but are not limited to your age, gender, marital status, driving record, and credit score. Your previous insurance coverage and vehicle type will also play a role in your rates.
While some factors that increase car insurance premiums in Hinesville are under your control, others are not. Factors you can control include your driving history and credit score. The crime rate in Hinesville, the number of uninsured drivers, and the amount of vandalism that occurs may impact rates, but these are out of your hands.
Insurify Insights
How Hinesville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Hinesville, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Hinesville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Hinesville
#23
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#33
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#109
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#78
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Hinesville drivers rank 117 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #117
- Percent of drivers in Hinesville with an accident: 10%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Hinesville drivers rank 109 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #109
- Percent of drivers in Hinesville with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Hinesville drivers rank 96 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #96
- Percent of drivers in Hinesville with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Hinesville drivers rank 72 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #72
- Percent of drivers in Hinesville with a reckless driving violation: 2.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Hinesville drivers rank 23 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #23
- Percent of drivers in Hinesville with a speeding ticket: 13.1%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Hinesville drivers rank 187 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #187
- Percent of drivers in Hinesville with clean record: 74.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Hinesville drivers rank 116 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #116
- Percent of drivers in Hinesville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.55%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
