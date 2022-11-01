4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Griffin, GA, for 2022

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform.
Courtney Roy is a financial and technology writer. He creates content that makes an actionable difference in the lives of his readers by helping them understand matters of personal finance. In addition to years of experience across multiple industries, Courtney has insurance licenses, a real estate license, and a degree in electrical engineering.
Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Griffin is $240 per month or $2,880 annually.

  • Car insurance in Griffin is $114 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Griffin on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Griffin, GA

As part of the Atlanta metro, Griffin is one of the few cities where the average cost of auto insurance is cheaper than the rest of the state by over $100. Georgia auto insurance averages $354 per month, which exceeds the national average by a significant margin. Fortunately, drivers in Griffin can do much better than that if they compare car insurance quotes.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$145
National General
$159
Travelers
$188
Liberty Mutual
$227
Nationwide
$228

Cheap Car Insurance Georgia

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Griffin, GA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Griffin?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Griffin, with rates starting at $145 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Car insurance providers vary in how they evaluate factors like driving record and credit score, so comparing prices helps you land the best rate. And the most affordable auto insurance company for you today may be costlier six months from now. Below are the average monthly rates, but also check back when your car insurance policy is up for renewal.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$145
National General$159
Travelers$188
Liberty Mutual$227
Nationwide$228
Hugo$53
Mile Auto$142
Clearcover$168
Elephant$186
Foremost$227
State Auto$236
Mercury$237
Midvale Home & Auto$242
InsureMax$247
Direct Auto$247
AssuranceAmerica$248
SafeAuto$248
Amigo America$249
Safeco$254
GAINSCO$280
Freedom National$289
The General$305
Bristol West$317
Acuity$324
Arrowhead$339
Everest National$343
Infinity$360
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.

Griffin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

How much does a ticket, accident, or DUI change your insurance premiums in Griffin? At a minimum, you’ll pay $81 more than you would with a spotless driving record. You’ll always receive the best rate when you have no infractions[2]. And with the potential savings, you can think about added protection such as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$234
Speeding Ticket$314
At-Fault Accident$342
DUI$466
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia

DUI Car Insurance Georgia

Griffin Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit also significantly affects your car insurance rates[3]. Insurance research has shown a connection between stellar credit and safe driving habits. Therefore, drivers with excellent credit pay the least for auto insurance. However, some car insurance companies specialize in helping those with credit challenges. So keep that in mind when you glance at these rates.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$193
Good$228
Average$250
Poor$388
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Griffin

The most effective tactic for finding the cheapest car insurance is comparing car insurance companies. Insurify helps you do this all on one easy platform so you can put the best rates side by side. And you can customize your free quotes to help you find exactly the auto insurance coverage you need.

When you’re ready, enter a few quick details about yourself, and in less than five minutes, you’ll find personalized auto insurance rates. Along with national insurance providers like Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers, you’ll also see what smaller local insurance agencies offer. Either way, you get the best combination of price and service.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Shopping around is always the best way to find affordable car insurance. And with online tools like Insurify, you can skip calling insurance agents. Other winning tips for cheap car insurance include raising your deductibles and opting for minimum liability coverage. Also, you can score hefty discounts when bundling your auto insurance with homeowners or renters insurance.

  • In Griffin, the average monthly auto insurance cost is $240, which is cheaper than Georgia car insurance in general. But your final insurance premium will always be determined by your age, location, and driver profile. Also, the type of coverage you choose affects your monthly bill. For example, policies with full coverage always cost more than those with minimum coverage.

  • Traffic patterns, crime rates, and auto repair costs can affect how much you pay for car insurance. However, factors within your control have the most significant impact, like your driving record, credit score, and coverage choices. For instance, avoiding tickets and car accidents can qualify you for substantial discounts.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed July 14, 2022
  3. Georgia Office of Attorney General - Consumer Protection Division. " Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed July 14, 2022
Courtney Roy is a financial and technology writer. He creates content that makes an actionable difference in the lives of his readers by helping them understand matters of personal finance. In addition to years of experience across multiple industries, Courtney has insurance licenses, a real estate license, and a degree in electrical engineering.

Thomas Fitzgerald is an insurance writer at Insurify with a focus on auto insurance. He seeks to make the insurance buying process simple and effective through clear, educational content. Thomas received his bachelor's degree from Wake Forest University and his master's from the University of Chicago. Connect with Thomas on LinkedIn.
