Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Griffin, GA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Griffin is $240 per month or $2,880 annually.
Car insurance in Griffin is $114 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Griffin on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Griffin, GA
As part of the Atlanta metro, Griffin is one of the few cities where the average cost of auto insurance is cheaper than the rest of the state by over $100. Georgia auto insurance averages $354 per month, which exceeds the national average by a significant margin. Fortunately, drivers in Griffin can do much better than that if they compare car insurance quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Griffin, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Griffin?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Griffin, with rates starting at $145 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Car insurance providers vary in how they evaluate factors like driving record and credit score, so comparing prices helps you land the best rate. And the most affordable auto insurance company for you today may be costlier six months from now. Below are the average monthly rates, but also check back when your car insurance policy is up for renewal.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$145
|National General
|$159
|Travelers
|$188
|Liberty Mutual
|$227
|Nationwide
|$228
|Hugo
|$53
|Mile Auto
|$142
|Clearcover
|$168
|Elephant
|$186
|Foremost
|$227
|State Auto
|$236
|Mercury
|$237
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$242
|InsureMax
|$247
|Direct Auto
|$247
|AssuranceAmerica
|$248
|SafeAuto
|$248
|Amigo America
|$249
|Safeco
|$254
|GAINSCO
|$280
|Freedom National
|$289
|The General
|$305
|Bristol West
|$317
|Acuity
|$324
|Arrowhead
|$339
|Everest National
|$343
|Infinity
|$360
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Griffin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
How much does a ticket, accident, or DUI change your insurance premiums in Griffin? At a minimum, you’ll pay $81 more than you would with a spotless driving record. You’ll always receive the best rate when you have no infractions[2]. And with the potential savings, you can think about added protection such as uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$234
|Speeding Ticket
|$314
|At-Fault Accident
|$342
|DUI
|$466
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Griffin Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit also significantly affects your car insurance rates[3]. Insurance research has shown a connection between stellar credit and safe driving habits. Therefore, drivers with excellent credit pay the least for auto insurance. However, some car insurance companies specialize in helping those with credit challenges. So keep that in mind when you glance at these rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$193
|Good
|$228
|Average
|$250
|Poor
|$388
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Griffin
The most effective tactic for finding the cheapest car insurance is comparing car insurance companies. Insurify helps you do this all on one easy platform so you can put the best rates side by side. And you can customize your free quotes to help you find exactly the auto insurance coverage you need.
When you’re ready, enter a few quick details about yourself, and in less than five minutes, you’ll find personalized auto insurance rates. Along with national insurance providers like Nationwide, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers, you’ll also see what smaller local insurance agencies offer. Either way, you get the best combination of price and service.
Frequently Asked Questions
Shopping around is always the best way to find affordable car insurance. And with online tools like Insurify, you can skip calling insurance agents. Other winning tips for cheap car insurance include raising your deductibles and opting for minimum liability coverage. Also, you can score hefty discounts when bundling your auto insurance with homeowners or renters insurance.
In Griffin, the average monthly auto insurance cost is $240, which is cheaper than Georgia car insurance in general. But your final insurance premium will always be determined by your age, location, and driver profile. Also, the type of coverage you choose affects your monthly bill. For example, policies with full coverage always cost more than those with minimum coverage.
Traffic patterns, crime rates, and auto repair costs can affect how much you pay for car insurance. However, factors within your control have the most significant impact, like your driving record, credit score, and coverage choices. For instance, avoiding tickets and car accidents can qualify you for substantial discounts.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
