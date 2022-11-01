Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Grayson, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Grayson is $347 per month or $4,164 annually.
Car insurance in Grayson is $7 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Grayson on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Grayson, GA
Georgia laws impose minimum car insurance requirements for drivers, so if you live in Grayson, you may be on the lookout for cheap car insurance coverage. One of the best ways to find this cheap insurance is to compare car insurance quotes from all the provers in your area.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Grayson, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Grayson?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Grayson, with rates starting at $196 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Many car insurance companies serve drivers in Grayson. In the table below, we’ve listed insurers and their average monthly rate. As you can see, monthly premiums in the area vary greatly, so you should always compare quotes before purchasing a policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$196
|Travelers
|$226
|Liberty Mutual
|$250
|State Auto
|$256
|Nationwide
|$282
|National General
|$305
|Bristol West
|$394
|Hugo
|$93
|Mile Auto
|$230
|Clearcover
|$276
|Foremost
|$279
|Elephant
|$282
|SafeAuto
|$296
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$307
|Safeco
|$337
|Mercury
|$342
|AssuranceAmerica
|$351
|GAINSCO
|$355
|The General
|$401
|Amigo America
|$440
|InsureMax
|$444
|Freedom National
|$458
|Infinity
|$594
|Arrowhead
|$616
|Everest National
|$672
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Grayson Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you apply for an auto policy in Grayson, car insurance companies will consider your driving record and accident history[2]. The table below proves that the cheapest auto insurance rates are reserved for drivers with clean records. If you have a history of traffic violations, like speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, you can expect to pay more for your coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$352
|Speeding Ticket
|$472
|At-Fault Accident
|$514
|DUI
|$700
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Grayson Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Some car insurers will look at your credit score to determine how likely you are to file claims[3]. In general, excellent and good credit indicates you’ll file fewer claims and therefore pose a lower risk. This table outlines the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Grayson by credit type. It can give you a good idea of how your credit might impact your rates.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$296
|Good
|$350
|Average
|$385
|Poor
|$597
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Grayson
One of the best ways to get cheap auto insurance coverage in Grayson is to maintain a clean driving record and good credit score. Drivers should also look for any available discounts. Most insurance companies offer more than just auto insurance, such as homeowners insurance and renters insurance, and may offer bundling discounts.
Another good way to save on car insurance is by comparing car insurance companies. There are often dozens of providers available in any given city, all offering different rates for the same coverage, so without comparison you won’t know which is the best fit for you. Insurify makes this process easy, providing you with quotes from the top providers in your area in minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in Grayson, shop around. You can visit the websites of different car insurance companies and request quotes. But the better option is to use Insurify. With Insurify, you’ll enjoy free access to personalized car insurance quotes. Once you find a quote that meets your budget, Insurify will direct you to the insurer’s website so you can apply right away.
The monthly cost of car insurance in Grayson can be anywhere from $93 to $672. It all depends on a number of factors. These include your age, gender, credit score, and driving history. You’ll likely land a lower rate if you have a clean driving record and have been driving for quite some time than if you have a history of speeding tickets and minimal driving experience.
Unfortunately, auto insurance premiums are not set in stone and can increase in Grayson. This might be because of higher crime rates or more drivers on the road, factors that are out of your control. Your rates might also rise because you got arrested for a DUI, have caused several accidents, or have driven recklessly.
Insurify Insights
How Grayson Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Grayson, Georgia below:
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Grayson
#76
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#125
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#161
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#202
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Grayson drivers rank 112 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #112
- Percent of drivers in Grayson with an accident: 10.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Grayson drivers rank 161 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #161
- Percent of drivers in Grayson with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Grayson drivers rank 150 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #150
- Percent of drivers in Grayson with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Grayson drivers rank 149 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #149
- Percent of drivers in Grayson with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Grayson drivers rank 76 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Grayson with a speeding ticket: 11%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Grayson drivers rank 154 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #154
- Percent of drivers in Grayson with clean record: 75.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Grayson drivers rank 167 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #167
- Percent of drivers in Grayson with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.22%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed July 1, 2022
- Office of Attorney General Georgia - Consumer Protection Division. "Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed July 1, 2022