Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Grayson, GA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Grayson is $347 per month or $4,164 annually.

  • Car insurance in Grayson is $7 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Grayson on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Grayson, GA

Georgia laws impose minimum car insurance requirements for drivers, so if you live in Grayson, you may be on the lookout for cheap car insurance coverage. One of the best ways to find this cheap insurance is to compare car insurance quotes from all the provers in your area.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$196
Travelers
$226
Liberty Mutual
$250
State Auto
$256
Nationwide
$282

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Georgia

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Grayson, GA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Grayson?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Grayson, with rates starting at $196 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Many car insurance companies serve drivers in Grayson. In the table below, we’ve listed insurers and their average monthly rate. As you can see, monthly premiums in the area vary greatly, so you should always compare quotes before purchasing a policy.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$196
Travelers$226
Liberty Mutual$250
State Auto$256
Nationwide$282
National General$305
Bristol West$394
Hugo$93
Mile Auto$230
Clearcover$276
Foremost$279
Elephant$282
SafeAuto$296
Midvale Home & Auto$307
Safeco$337
Mercury$342
AssuranceAmerica$351
GAINSCO$355
The General$401
Amigo America$440
InsureMax$444
Freedom National$458
Infinity$594
Arrowhead$616
Everest National$672
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.

Grayson Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When you apply for an auto policy in Grayson, car insurance companies will consider your driving record and accident history[2]. The table below proves that the cheapest auto insurance rates are reserved for drivers with clean records. If you have a history of traffic violations, like speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, you can expect to pay more for your coverage.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$352
Speeding Ticket$472
At-Fault Accident$514
DUI$700
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia

DUI Car Insurance Georgia

Grayson Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Some car insurers will look at your credit score to determine how likely you are to file claims[3]. In general, excellent and good credit indicates you’ll file fewer claims and therefore pose a lower risk. This table outlines the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Grayson by credit type. It can give you a good idea of how your credit might impact your rates.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$296
Good$350
Average$385
Poor$597
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Grayson

One of the best ways to get cheap auto insurance coverage in Grayson is to maintain a clean driving record and good credit score. Drivers should also look for any available discounts. Most insurance companies offer more than just auto insurance, such as homeowners insurance and renters insurance, and may offer bundling discounts.

Another good way to save on car insurance is by comparing car insurance companies. There are often dozens of providers available in any given city, all offering different rates for the same coverage, so without comparison you won’t know which is the best fit for you. Insurify makes this process easy, providing you with quotes from the top providers in your area in minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • To find cheap car insurance in Grayson, shop around. You can visit the websites of different car insurance companies and request quotes. But the better option is to use Insurify. With Insurify, you’ll enjoy free access to personalized car insurance quotes. Once you find a quote that meets your budget, Insurify will direct you to the insurer’s website so you can apply right away.

  • The monthly cost of car insurance in Grayson can be anywhere from $93 to $672. It all depends on a number of factors. These include your age, gender, credit score, and driving history. You’ll likely land a lower rate if you have a clean driving record and have been driving for quite some time than if you have a history of speeding tickets and minimal driving experience.

  • Unfortunately, auto insurance premiums are not set in stone and can increase in Grayson. This might be because of higher crime rates or more drivers on the road, factors that are out of your control. Your rates might also rise because you got arrested for a DUI, have caused several accidents, or have driven recklessly.

Insurify Insights

How Grayson Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Grayson, Georgia below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Grayson drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

toyota

Toyota Camry

Most Popular Car in Grayson

#76

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia

#125

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia

#161

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia

#202

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Grayson drivers rank 112 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #112
    • Percent of drivers in Grayson with an accident: 10.1%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Grayson drivers rank 161 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #161
    • Percent of drivers in Grayson with a DUI: 0.8%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Grayson drivers rank 150 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #150
    • Percent of drivers in Grayson with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Grayson drivers rank 149 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #149
    • Percent of drivers in Grayson with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Grayson drivers rank 76 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #76
    • Percent of drivers in Grayson with a speeding ticket: 11%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Grayson drivers rank 154 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #154
    • Percent of drivers in Grayson with clean record: 75.7%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Grayson drivers rank 167 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.

    • Rank within state: #167
    • Percent of drivers in Grayson with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.22%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed July 1, 2022
  3. Office of Attorney General Georgia - Consumer Protection Division. "Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed July 1, 2022
