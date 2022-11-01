Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Douglasville, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Douglasville is $278 per month or $3,336 annually.
Car insurance in Douglasville is $76 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Douglasville on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Douglasville, GA
Douglasville has that perfect balance between country living and city life. If you’re a commuter to the Atlanta metro or work in Douglas County, you’re probably in need of cheap auto insurance to stay on the road without breaking the bank. Read on for our guide to affordable car insurance coverage in Douglasville and the best way to compare car insurance quotes online.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Douglasville, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Douglasville?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Douglasville, with rates starting at $184 per month. It’s still crucial to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Here’s a list of average auto insurance quotes in Douglasville from Insurify’s database. As you can see, Douglasville drivers are replete with affordable options. If you compare quotes, you can find the most affordable insurance policies for you.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$184
|Progressive
|$193
|Travelers
|$199
|Nationwide
|$204
|Liberty Mutual
|$254
|Hugo
|$69
|Acuity
|$137
|Grange
|$180
|Mile Auto
|$189
|Elephant
|$243
|Direct Auto
|$249
|State Auto
|$262
|Mercury
|$282
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$287
|SafeAuto
|$294
|Foremost
|$297
|Amigo America
|$294
|GAINSCO
|$305
|Clearcover
|$308
|InsureMax
|$312
|AssuranceAmerica
|$312
|The General
|$356
|Bristol West
|$366
|Freedom National
|$375
|Infinity
|$410
|Arrowhead
|$459
|Everest National
|$471
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Douglasville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When setting your premiums, auto insurance providers try to predict if you’re going to be in an accident and file an insurance claim[2]. Unfortunately, history tends to repeat itself, and drivers who have infractions on their driving records tend to have the hardest time finding cheap insurance coverage, as the table below clearly shows.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$284
|Speeding Ticket
|$381
|At-Fault Accident
|$415
|DUI
|$565
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Douglasville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies in Georgia use your credit score to determine if you’re likely to pay your premiums on time[3]. As a result, drivers with poor credit scores tend to receive higher rates from insurance companies. This can be burdensome for indebted drivers, but luckily in Douglasville, average car insurance premiums don’t vary too much based on a driver’s credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$242
|Good
|$286
|Average
|$314
|Poor
|$487
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Douglasville
Auto insurance is a critical part of any family’s security and budget. Finding a cheap policy is important, but you can’t let the need to save money become a race to the bottom. The best insurance company for you will give you insurance coverage that protects your safety and assets at a price you can afford. But how to find this perfect auto insurance policy?
Comparison-shopping is key to finding the insurance company that satisfies your insurance needs and budget. That’s why Insurify is so helpful. On one website, it presents you with free auto insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies, ready for you to click and buy right away with confidence.
Frequently Asked Questions
Douglasville auto insurance is cheapest when you bundle your car insurance with homeowners coverage, renters insurance, and policies at the same insurance agency. But even after you’ve scored a discount, there are many more ways to save. The most important is to search far and wide for the right insurance company that quotes you the best rates on a solid policy.
On average, Douglasville car insurance costs $278 per month, per Insurify’s database. Your individual car insurance quotes will vary based on your insurance needs (whether you only need liability coverage or also require comprehensive coverage and collision coverage), the value of your car, your driving history, location, credit score, and many other factors.
A car accident, DUI, speeding ticket, or other violation on your driving record will definitely raise your car insurance rates. This is one of the most significant factors that set insurance premiums. Your credit score will also affect your auto insurance rates, but the surefire way to get the cheapest possible coverage is to maintain a record as a safe driver.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
