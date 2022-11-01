4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Dacula, GA
Drivers in Dacula and other Georgia cities require car insurance to stay legal behind the wheel. While the average cost of Georgia car insurance is the third most expensive in the nation, Georgia drivers can find cheaper car insurance if they know where to look. Use Insurify to get free quotes and find the cheapest auto insurance policy in under five minutes!
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Dacula is $305 per month, or $3660 annually.
Car insurance in Dacula is $58 more than the average cost of car insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Dacula on average is Foremost GroupSelect℠, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Dacula, GA
To find the cheapest car insurance policy, you need to compare car insurance quotes from different insurance agencies in Dacula. Insurance providers use different algorithms to calculate your car insurance rates, taking into consideration various factors such as your age and credit score, but each company will weigh these factors a bit differently.
While the following are the cheapest car insurance providers on average in Dacula, it’s always a good idea to compare quotes to find your best rates.
|Insurance Provider in Dacula
|Insurance Provider in Dacula
|Travelers
|$184 /mo
|Clearcover
|$206 /mo
|Mile Auto
|$215 /mo
|Elephant
|$223 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$239 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Dacula, GA
While the car insurance provider with the cheapest premiums and highest deductibles might seem like the best option, the quality of an insurance company is also important. Insurify analyzes multiple factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score. See the best providers in Dacula below.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Score
|Safeco
|86
|$311 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$239 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$184 /mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Dacula Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Your age will significantly impact the cost of your car insurance policy. That’s because young drivers, who are inexperienced on the road and more likely to get into accidents, are a higher risk to insure. Below is what Georgia drivers can expect to pay on average based on their age. Disclaimer: the following rates are for Georgia as a whole and may vary in Dacula.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$583
|20s
|$364
|30s
|$284
|40s
|$222
|50s
|$201
|60s
|$202
|70s
|$227
|80s+
|$247
Dacula Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is a very important factor in determining your car insurance rates. Dacula drivers with a clean driving record see the cheapest auto insurance rates, but costs go up for those with violations, such as DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents on their record. Here’s what you can expect to pay in Dacula based on your driving history.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$299
|Speeding Ticket
|$375
|At-Fault Accident
|$438
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$592
Dacula Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit history can also impact your car insurance costs. Dacula drivers with excellent credit scores have the cheapest car insurance costs, while those with a poor credit score can expect to pay more. That’s because drivers with poor credit account for a higher percentage of paid claims. Here’s what you can expect to pay in Dacula based on your credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$321
|Good
|$342
|Average
|$399
|Poor
|$496
Dacula DMV Information
Residents of Dacula will have to commute to Lawrenceville, Georgia for a full service Department of Motor Vehicles office, but Dacula is home to a Georgia MV Express Tag Kiosk. The Georgia MV Express Tag Kiosk is open from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. every day of the week and is located at:
505 Dacula Rd.
Dacula, GA 30019
Public Transportation in Dacula
Xpress Transit operates in Dacula, Georgia and offers a fast and easy commute to downtown Atlanta. Route 416, which runs through Dacula, operates Monday through Friday exempting holidays. For those who don’t want to drive but need more convenience and privacy than a bus can offer, Uber and Lyft also operate in the Dacula area.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Dacula
The easiest way to find the best and cheapest car insurance is to use Insurify to compare free online quotes. Whether you’re looking for the cheapest liability insurance or a full-coverage policy with roadside assistance, we’ll show you quotes from insurance giants like Nationwide and Allstate Insurance as well as local agents so you can find your best possible rate.
With Insurify , you can compare real-time quotes side-by-side to find your best rate in a matter of minutes. Just enter a bit of information about yourself and in under five minutes we’ll show you the best rates personalized to you. We’ll also show you discounts when it comes to bunding your home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance with your car insurance.
For more detailed Georgia city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Dacula, GA Car Insurance
The easiest and fastest way to find cheap car insurance in Dacula is to use Insurify . With Insurify, you can instantly get real time quotes that are completely personalized to your insurance needs and compare them side by side in one place. You can also use Insurify for your other insurance products, like homeowners insurance.
The average cost of car insurance in Dacula, Georgia is $314 per month, or $3,768 per year, but remember that no two drivers are the same and your car insurance costs will differ from the average based on personal factors. That’s why it’s always a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from different insurance providers.
If you have accidents, speeding tickets, or DUIs on your driving record, you’ll see high rates for car insurance in Georgia. Your policy options and the type of auto insurance coverage you choose will also affect your car insurance rates. For example, a full-coverage policy will cost much more than just liability coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Dacula Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Dacula, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Dacula drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in Dacula
#88
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#37
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#26
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#97
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Dacula drivers rank 21 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #21
- Percent of drivers in Dacula with an accident: 12.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Dacula drivers rank 26 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #26
- Percent of drivers in Dacula with a DUI: 1.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Dacula drivers rank 120 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #120
- Percent of drivers in Dacula with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Dacula drivers rank 70 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #70
- Percent of drivers in Dacula with a reckless driving violation: 2.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Dacula drivers rank 88 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #88
- Percent of drivers in Dacula with a speeding ticket: 10.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Dacula drivers rank 185 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #185
- Percent of drivers in Dacula with clean record: 74.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Dacula drivers rank 25 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Dacula with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.28%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page.
Sources
