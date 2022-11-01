Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Cartersville, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Cartersville is $223 per month or $2,676 annually.
Car insurance in Cartersville is $131 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Cartersville on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Cartersville, GA
If you’re a driver in Cartersville, car insurance is a legal requirement. As long as you explore all your options and compare car insurance companies that serve the area, you can find cheap coverage. This is particularly true if you’re a responsible driver with a clean history. Let’s take a closer look at cheap car insurance coverage in Cartersville.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Cartersville, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Cartersville?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Cartersville, with rates starting at $157 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
When you look for auto insurance in Cartersville, you’ll find policies from a variety of large and small insurers with quite a large price range, so it’s essential to shop around. The table below shows average monthly quotes in the area by provider.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$157
|Travelers
|$170
|National General
|$178
|Nationwide
|$188
|Liberty Mutual
|$213
|Hugo
|$53
|Mile Auto
|$145
|Foremost
|$181
|Elephant
|$193
|InsureMax
|$198
|AssuranceAmerica
|$199
|Direct Auto
|$218
|GAINSCO
|$222
|Amigo America
|$229
|Clearcover
|$231
|SafeAuto
|$231
|Mercury
|$236
|State Auto
|$240
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$241
|Safeco
|$267
|Freedom National
|$270
|Infinity
|$278
|Bristol West
|$286
|The General
|$290
|Arrowhead
|$292
|Acuity
|$311
|Everest National
|$314
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Cartersville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record will have a significant impact on the premiums you receive[2]. A clean record will open the doors to cheaper coverage. If you have a history of speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, you can expect to pay more. In the chart below, you can see how different traffic offenses impact the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Cartersville.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$216
|Speeding Ticket
|$289
|At-Fault Accident
|$315
|DUI
|$430
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Cartersville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Believe it or not, some car insurance companies will consider your credit when they determine your rates[3]. If you have a good credit score, they’ll assume you’ll file fewer claims than a driver with bad credit. Therefore, it’s important to keep your credit in good shape. This chart breaks down the average monthly cost of auto insurance in Cartersville by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$182
|Good
|$216
|Average
|$237
|Poor
|$367
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Cartersville
Fortunately, you don’t have to break the bank to meet the minimum car insurance requirements in Cartersville and the state of Georgia if you take the time to compare car insurance quotes. Insurify can make your search for a cheap auto insurance policy a breeze. Once you fill out a short online form, you’ll receive personalized car insurance quotes in minutes.
Drivers can also pile up significant savings if they bundle their auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance. There are many other discounts available to drivers at most car insurance companies, so make sure to ask your insurance agent which ones you qualify for.
Frequently Asked Questions
To land a cheap car insurance plan in Cartersville, you’ll need to do your research. While you can search the internet for coverage options and rates, Insurify is the easiest option. It will do the heavy lifting for you and take the hassle out of comparison-shopping. Simply fill out a short online form with basic details about yourself and your vehicle.
Car insurance in Cartersville will run you between $53 and $314 per month. If you have a clean driving record and some experience behind the wheel, you’ll pay on the lower end of that range. But if you’re a newer driver or have a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, your coverage will cost more.
There are a number of reasons your car insurance may go up. Unfortunately, some of these are out of your control. For example, you might notice an increase in premiums if vandalism and the number of break-ins in Cartersville rise. Extreme weather events and more claims in the area may also warrant higher rates.
Insurify Insights
How Cartersville Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Cartersville, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Cartersville drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Cartersville
#135
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#73
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#18
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#194
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Cartersville drivers rank 14 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #14
- Percent of drivers in Cartersville with an accident: 13.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Cartersville drivers rank 18 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Cartersville with a DUI: 2.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Cartersville drivers rank 157 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #157
- Percent of drivers in Cartersville with a reckless driving offense: 1.4%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Cartersville drivers rank 136 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #136
- Percent of drivers in Cartersville with a reckless driving violation: 2.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Cartersville drivers rank 135 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #135
- Percent of drivers in Cartersville with a speeding ticket: 9.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Cartersville drivers rank 117 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #117
- Percent of drivers in Cartersville with clean record: 76.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Cartersville drivers rank 148 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #148
- Percent of drivers in Cartersville with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.42%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
