Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Carrollton, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Carrollton is $252 per month or $3,024 annually.
Car insurance in Carrollton is $102 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Carrollton on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Carrollton, GA
The cost of Georgia car insurance coverage varies from city to city and from one insurance company to another. Comparing car insurance quotes side by side helps you find the best price for a policy that fits your lifestyle. Insurify analyzed the cost of car insurance in Carrollton, Georgia, to find you the best rates for liability coverage in the area.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Carrollton, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Carrollton?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Carrollton, with rates starting at $156 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The rates for a car insurance policy are different when you ask different insurance providers, even for very similar policies. Every insurance company places a different priority on information that they use to calculate car insurance quotes, such as age, gender, and driving record. These companies offered the best monthly rates we could find for car insurance in Carrollton.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$156
|Travelers
|$168
|Liberty Mutual
|$229
|National General
|$231
|Nationwide
|$267
|Hugo
|$62
|Mile Auto
|$153
|Foremost
|$155
|Clearcover
|$180
|Elephant
|$192
|GAINSCO
|$213
|InsureMax
|$216
|AssuranceAmerica
|$221
|State Auto
|$234
|Mercury
|$239
|Safeco
|$254
|Amigo America
|$254
|SafeAuto
|$255
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$257
|Bristol West
|$276
|Freedom National
|$278
|Direct Auto
|$284
|The General
|$318
|Arrowhead
|$339
|Infinity
|$358
|Everest National
|$386
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Carrollton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record and accident history greatly impact the amount you can expect to pay for car insurance premiums[2]. Someone with a clean driving history can expect a quote that’s very different from someone who’s been convicted of a major moving violation. Here is an example of how rates can differ for people with different infractions in their recent driving history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$228
|Speeding Ticket
|$306
|At-Fault Accident
|$333
|DUI
|$454
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Carrollton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score can impact your insurance costs[3]. Insurance companies like insuring people with high credit scores because they’re believed to be less of a risk. However, companies weigh this information differently, so rates can differ from insurer to insurer. Here are the average monthly rates we found for people with excellent, good, average, and bad credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$192
|Good
|$227
|Average
|$249
|Poor
|$386
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Carrollton
The best way to save money on car insurance in Carrollton is to compare car insurance quotes online. With Insurify, you can get quotes in minutes without talking to an insurance agent. Just enter some basic information about yourself, your car, and your driving history, and see what different providers are charging for policies that suit your individual insurance needs.
Another great way to get cheap car insurance is by taking advantage of discounts. Many companies off a variety of discounts, so you’re likely to qualify for one or two. Drivers who bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance can save hundreds a year with the right company.
Frequently Asked Questions
There are lots of ways to lower the cost of car insurance. One is to choose insurance that just meets the state’s minimum requirements. However, this can backfire, as basic policies may not cover the full cost of property damage or medical payments after a serious accident. You can also save money by comparing quotes for car insurance and finding the best rates.
The cost you’ll pay for car insurance depends on things like the deductible you choose, how much coverage you need, and facts about you, like your driving history and credit score. Prices can vary greatly depending on these factors and the provider you choose, which is why it’s so important to compare quotes.
Many things cause car insurance rates to rise. One of the major factors in the increase of insurance costs is the simple fact that auto repairs and healthcare—two things insurance companies pay for after accidents—are getting more expensive. Insurance companies are raising their rates to account for higher average payouts.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- idrivesafely.com. "Georgia Driving Record." Accessed July 23, 2022
- Georgia Office of Attorney General - Consumer Protection Division. "Credit Reports and Credit Score." Accessed July 23, 2022