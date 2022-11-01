Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Canton, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Canton is $266 per month or $3,192 annually.
Car insurance in Canton is $88 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Canton on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Canton, GA
If you live in Canton, you must meet minimum car insurance requirements to drive legally. The good news is there are cheap policies available. As long as you shop around and compare car insurance quotes from multiple companies, you may be able to lock in a great deal on auto insurance coverage. This is particularly true if you’re a safe driver with a clean record.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Canton, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Canton?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Canton, with rates starting at $173 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is different.
There are many car insurance companies that serve drivers in the Canton area, and there is quite a large range of premium costs. Below, we’ve included a table with many providers and their average monthly premiums.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$173
|Travelers
|$174
|Nationwide
|$211
|National General
|$234
|Liberty Mutual
|$244
|Hugo
|$64
|Acuity
|$136
|Mile Auto
|$172
|Foremost
|$178
|Elephant
|$208
|Clearcover
|$215
|Grange
|$240
|Mercury
|$243
|State Auto
|$244
|SafeAuto
|$248
|AssuranceAmerica
|$257
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$260
|Direct Auto
|$264
|Safeco
|$266
|InsureMax
|$273
|Amigo America
|$276
|Bristol West
|$302
|GAINSCO
|$334
|Freedom National
|$343
|The General
|$348
|Infinity
|$368
|Arrowhead
|$561
|Everest National
|$604
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Canton Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you apply for auto insurance, insurers will pay close attention to your driving record and accident history[2]. If you have a clean record, you can expect lower rates than someone with a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. The table below shows how your driving history may impact your monthly car insurance premiums.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$256
|Speeding Ticket
|$343
|At-Fault Accident
|$374
|DUI
|$509
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Canton Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You may be surprised to learn that some car insurance companies will consider your credit when you apply for a policy and when determining your premium[3]. This is because excellent or good credit usually indicates to insurers you’ll be less likely to file claims. Here’s a look at the average monthly cost of car insurance in Canton by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$225
|Good
|$266
|Average
|$292
|Poor
|$453
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Canton
If you’re on the lookout for cheap car insurance in Canton, you should make sure to compare quotes. With Insurify, you can receive personalized auto insurance quotes in minutes. All you have to do is fill out a short online form and share details about yourself and your vehicle. Best of all, there’s no need to sign up or pay a fee.
Insurify can allow you to explore all your car insurance coverage options in one convenient place, eliminating the need to visit multiple websites and request individual quotes. Drivers should also consider bundling their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance, as well as pursuing any other discounts they might qualify for.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in Canton, you should compare rates from as many companies as possible. With Insurify, you’ll receive free auto insurance quotes from the top providers in your area in just a few minutes. Be sure to keep an eye out for discounts, too.
Car insurance in Canton can run anywhere from $64 to $604 per month, making it essential to shop around. Factors like your driving record, age, and credit score will all play a role in your premiums. Other factors, such as car insurance history and a previous lapse in coverage, might also impact your rates.
There are several reasons auto insurance premiums may go up in Canton. If there is an increase in crimes or more uninsured drivers on the road than usual, rates will likely rise. While these factors are outside of your control, factors you can control, like your personal driving history and credit score, will influence what you pay for your auto insurance.
Insurify Insights
How Canton Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Canton, Georgia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Canton drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Georgia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Canton
#128
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Georgia
#32
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Georgia
#40
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Georgia
#114
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Georgia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Canton drivers rank 18 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #18
- Percent of drivers in Canton with an accident: 12.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Canton drivers rank 40 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #40
- Percent of drivers in Canton with a DUI: 1.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Georgia, Canton drivers rank 16 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #16
- Percent of drivers in Canton with a reckless driving offense: 3%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Georgia, Canton drivers rank 15 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #15
- Percent of drivers in Canton with a reckless driving violation: 3.7%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Georgia, Canton drivers rank 128 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #128
- Percent of drivers in Canton with a speeding ticket: 9.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Canton drivers rank 177 in clean driving records across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #177
- Percent of drivers in Canton with clean record: 74.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Canton drivers rank 76 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Georgia.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Canton with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.76%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
