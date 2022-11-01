Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Buford, GA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Buford is $299 per month or $3,588 annually.
Car insurance in Buford is $55 less than the average cost of insurance in Georgia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Buford on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Buford, GA
Looking for auto insurance in sunny Buford, Georgia? We’re here to help you find the cheapest policy out there. In this guide, we’ve got average car insurance quotes from the top providers in Buford, with insight about what to expect for auto insurance rates based on your credit score, driving record, and insurance needs, plus we’ll show you the easiest way to compare quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Buford, GA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Buford?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Buford, with rates starting at $187 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Below, you’ll see average quotes from a full slate of insurance companies that offer auto insurance policies in Buford. To find solid insurance coverage at a great price, you’ll have to search around for your best match. Maybe your next insurance provider is in this table.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$187
|Travelers
|$206
|National General
|$222
|Nationwide
|$252
|Liberty Mutual
|$261
|Hugo
|$84
|Mile Auto
|$196
|Clearcover
|$231
|Foremost
|$243
|Elephant
|$244
|Acuity
|$249
|State Auto
|$258
|SafeAuto
|$274
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$283
|Safeco
|$302
|Amigo America
|$305
|Mercury
|$311
|InsureMax
|$312
|AssuranceAmerica
|$317
|Bristol West
|$357
|Infinity
|$369
|The General
|$390
|Freedom National
|$442
|Arrowhead
|$580
|Everest National
|$593
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Georgia
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Georgia roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Georgia[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Georgia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Georgia, drivers are required to be insured for both bodily injury and property damage.
Buford Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Car insurance companies seriously consider your driving record when setting your premium, and if you have violations, you’re in for much higher costs than drivers with clean records[2]. Insurance providers generally assume that if you’ve been in an accident recently, you’re more likely to get in another.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$298
|Speeding Ticket
|$399
|At-Fault Accident
|$435
|DUI
|$593
High-Risk Car Insurance Georgia
Buford Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
It’s controversial, but most insurance companies use their policyholders’ credit scores to guess if they will pay premiums consistently and on time. Often, this means that drivers with poor credit are penalized with higher premiums[3]. While this is the case in many parts of Georgia, in Buford, the numbers don’t bear this out. See below how credit score affects average premiums:
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$253
|Good
|$298
|Average
|$328
|Poor
|$508
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Buford
Finding the right auto insurance coverage is one of the hardest—and most important—decisions a family can make. You’ll need an affordable insurance policy, but you’ll also want your insurance needs well covered. Why pay monthly for an auto policy if it’s useless when disaster strikes? To find the perfect insurance coverage at the best rates, you have to shop around.
Insurify is your personal guide on your journey to cheap auto insurance. In just a few minutes, it finds auto insurance quotes specific to your location and coverage needs while helping you identify discounts you qualify for. With a number of reliable car insurance quotes in front of you, it’ll be simple to choose the best rate. Insurify’s quote-comparison tool is free, secure, and fast.
Frequently Asked Questions
Do you also have renters insurance or home insurance? Consider bundling them. It’s a good idea to use one insurance agency for all your coverage, including auto insurance. But more important than that is rigorous comparison shopping: you have to get car insurance quotes from as many companies as possible until you find the cheapest rates on the market for your profile.
On average, Buford car insurance costs $299 per month. For the Atlanta area, that’s not very high, but it’s certainly not cheap. Your personal car insurance rates will depend on your credit score, coverage needs, and driving history, among many other factors. If you have an old car, you might opt for minimum coverage, which will get you cheap insurance rates.
A DUI, car accident, or speeding ticket will raise big red flags for insurance providers, and they’ll charge you much higher rates than they otherwise would. There are plenty of ways to overcome a bad driving history to find affordable car insurance, but the most important way is to keep shopping until you find the best price out there.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
