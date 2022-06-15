4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
If you’re looking for the best in Georgia car insurance, look no further than this list. We’ve examined top insurers based on real car insurance rates offered to Georgia drivers. And we’ve calculated the average costs for different profiles based on driving record, age, and location.
As a refresher, Georgia state minimum car insurance requirements include bodily injury liability insurance and property damage liability insurance. It’s also recommended that drivers carry uninsured motorist coverage. But whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full coverage, this list can guide you.
Use the Insurify rate-comparison tool to confidentially compare auto insurance rates from companies fast. See free car insurance quotes tailored to your needs with the click of a button. Not ready to commit to a quote? Check out our car insurance estimator to get an estimate on what you should expect to pay. Let the experts help you choose the right insurance company today!
Adjust coverage options, explore companies, and only purchase when the price is right.
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Georgia is Clearcover.
Nationwide is the cheapest insurer on average in Georgia, with average rates of $159 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Georgia
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$257
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$159
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$258
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$217
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$170
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$221
|76
|7
|National General
|$200
|58
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
How do I find the best car insurance in Georgia?
The easiest way to find the best car insurance in Georgia is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Because every driver has different factors in their unique driving profile that will affect their car insurance rates, the best company might be different between drivers.
Below is our list of top auto insurers based on several metrics, including customer satisfaction and cost. Each company offers a unique set of advantages and disadvantages, and no two will offer you the same exact policy for the same price. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
Remember that this list is meant to be a guide, not the be-all and end-all of policy recommendations. Always choose a company that meets your needs best. And don’t be afraid to switch when something better comes along.
See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance
See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance
Clearcover
If you’re looking for a tech-forward insurer, Clearcover may be the choice for you. Clearcover offers a slew of online tools, plus an excellent mobile app that makes managing your policy easy.
Clearcover only offers auto insurance policies at this time, so bundling is not an option. But you can get full coverage car insurance - liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Clearcover offers fewer discounts than the average insurer because “we took most of the savings that big auto insurance companies only offer as discounts and made them a standard part of our pricing.” Even so, Clearcover does offer some discounts, including:
Safe driving
Vehicle safety features
Electronic documents
Paying in full
Active military
Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$321
|Drivers Over 60
|$238
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$233
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$372
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$327
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$263
Nationwide
If you’re looking for the best cheap car insurance Georgia has to offer, Nationwide is one of your best options. With data from almost half a million quotes, Nationwide has proven to offer consistently low premiums, second only to Progressive.
Nationwide also offers better-than-average customer service. Its customer satisfaction ratings are above average, and it has fewer complaints than similarly sized companies. You’ll find a large menu of insurance products, including renters and home insurance, so bundling is easy.
On the other hand, Nationwide doesn’t offer many discounts. But, with consistently low rates, you may not need them. Discounts Nationwide offers include:
Multi-policy
SmartRide
SmartMiles (low mileage)
Accident-free
Good student
Defensive driving course
Anti-theft
Safe driver
Easy pay
Paperless
Plus, you can get an On Your Side® review to ensure you haven’t missed any discount you’re entitled to.
Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$256
|Drivers Over 60
|$147
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$159
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$248
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$253
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$173
Safeco
On the one hand, Safeco has a lower-than-average rating for claims satisfaction. On the other hand, the company has received fewer complaints than other similarly sized auto insurers.
As part of the Liberty Mutual family, Safeco offers a wide range of car insurance policy options, making it easy for you to customize your plan. And you get additional perks common to choosing a large insurer.
Though Safeco isn’t the cheapest company, it does offer many discount options, including ones for teen drivers. Top discounts Safeco offers include:
Multi-car
Multi-policy
Safe driver
Preventive driving course
Low mileage
Theft-deterrent
Safety features
Homeowner
Good student
Distant student
Pay in full
RightTrack
Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$461
|Drivers Over 60
|$198
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$234
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$344
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$341
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$261
Liberty Mutual
Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: Liberty Mutual has a lower-than-average customer satisfaction rating and a higher-than-average rate of customer complaints. In an industry that already ranks poorly across the board, lower-than-average ratings are not to be dismissed.
But, with Liberty Mutual, you get the benefits of a large insurer. In addition to a ton of car insurance policy options, you can also purchase additional insurance products.
Liberty Mutual isn’t the cheapest insurer in town. You can lower your rates further by taking advantage of the many discount programs - even young drivers can take advantage. Top discounts Liberty Mutual offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Preferred payment
Pay in full
Online purchase
Paperless
Accident-free
Violation-free
RightTrack
Alternative energy
Anti-theft
Advanced safety features
Homeowner
Military
Early shopper
Good student
Student away at school
Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$377
|Drivers Over 60
|$160
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$201
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$285
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$281
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$219
Travelers
Another large insurer, Travelers is a company with a long history and huge range of insurance products. Plus, you’ll find lower rates than many other companies of similar size.
For such a large company, Travelers has received few customer complaints. On the flip side, customers don’t rate the company well overall. But, for low rates, great technology, and the ease of storing all your insurance policies in one place, Travelers is still an excellent option.
Bundling offers the best discounts to policyholders, but you’ll have many ways to save. Top discounts Travelers offers include:
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Safe driver
Continuous insurance
Hybrid/electric car
New car
Good student
Student away at school
Driver training
Affinity membership
Homeownership
IntelliDrive® program
EFT, pay in full, good payer
Early quote
Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$221
|Drivers Over 60
|$143
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$160
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$201
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$222
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$177
State Auto
State Auto isn’t a huge, nationwide insurer. But, even though it’s a smaller company, it offers many of the perks and policy options of a larger one. In addition to full coverage options, you can add pet, ambulance, and disability coverage to your auto policy.
However, its auto insurance is not well-reviewed by State Auto policyholders. Customer complaints are higher than average. But other insurance products offered by the company, including home insurance, have better reviews.
This is a great thing because bundling home and auto can get you a great discount. Top discounts State Auto offers include:
Safety 360®
Multi-policy
Accident prevention course
Start Up (early enrollment)
Driver training
Anti-theft
Good student
Multi-car
Paid in full
Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$302
|Drivers Over 60
|$177
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$187
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$335
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$309
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$242
National General
If you don’t have a clean driving record, National General is a great option. This company specializes in auto insurance coverage for people with less-than-stellar driving histories. That includes a history of:
Car accidents
DUI
Failure to pay
Poor credit score
Dropped policies
Drivers with a history of at-fault accidents can receive a special discount for taking a driving safety course. And SR-22 policyholders can qualify for discounts for participating in substance abuse counseling. On the cons side, National General has more complaints than the national average and lacks a mobile app.
Top discounts National General offers include:
Multi-vehicle
Multi-policy
Safe driver
Anti-theft
Low mileage
Affinity membership
Paperless
Auto-pay
Paid in full
Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$319
|Drivers Over 60
|$151
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$165
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$319
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$279
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$193
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Georgia
Where you live has a big impact on your car insurance costs. Your ZIP code’s claim rates, crime rates, and climate affect how insurance companies determine your risk. Below, we show the average car insurance quotes for some of Georgia’s largest cities. How does your insurance premium stack up?
|City
|Average Monthly Premium
|Atlanta
|$376
|Augusta
|$241
|Columbus
|$251
|Savannah
|$299
|Athens
|$228
|Roswell
|$296
|Warner Robins
|$256
|Albany
|$238
|Alpharetta
|$307
|Marietta
|$296
|Smyrna
|$287
See More: Compare Car Insurance
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Getting the best is more than just finding cheap auto insurance. It’s also about finding a company that meets your needs and preferences. So you should always start with yourself:
Your budget and coverage needs
Your website and app preferences
Your qualifying discounts
Your customer service preferences
See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records
There are many top-rated insurance providers in Georgia, so be sure to choose what fits best over what’s ranked best. You can compare car insurance quotes on Insurify. Notable insurers that did not make our list but should be on your radar include:
GEICO
Allstate
Auto-Owners
Progressive
State Farm
USAA
Frequently Asked Questions
By Insurify’s scoring system, Clearcover offers the best car insurance overall. However, the best company overall may not be the best company for you. Consider your unique needs before deciding which company will be the best for you.
After generating 490,000+ car insurance quotes from Georgia auto insurance companies, we found that Progressive consistently offered the lowest rate on average. But the only way to get the cheapest car insurance for you is to comparison shop for your policy. You can use Insurify to compare rates from top companies, including Progressive, in your area.
You need to purchase at least enough insurance to comply with state law and, if you have a car loan, comply with your lender’s requirements. In addition to compliance, you should consider carrying higher coverage limits. Car accidents can easily exceed required limits. Plus, raising your limits is fairly inexpensive.
The most effective way to get the best car insurance at the best rate is by comparison shopping. You can conduct comparison shopping quickly and confidently with the Insurify comparison tool. Finally, you can lower your rate even further by taking advantage of discounts, raising your deductible, being a good driver, and maintaining good credit.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.