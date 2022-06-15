Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

How do I find the best car insurance in Georgia? The easiest way to find the best car insurance in Georgia is to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers. Because every driver has different factors in their unique driving profile that will affect their car insurance rates, the best company might be different between drivers.

Below is our list of top auto insurers based on several metrics, including customer satisfaction and cost. Each company offers a unique set of advantages and disadvantages, and no two will offer you the same exact policy for the same price. It’s important to ask yourself, “how much car insurance do I need” before you start your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

Remember that this list is meant to be a guide, not the be-all and end-all of policy recommendations. Always choose a company that meets your needs best. And don’t be afraid to switch when something better comes along.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $257 Insurify Composite Score: 97

If you’re looking for a tech-forward insurer, Clearcover may be the choice for you. Clearcover offers a slew of online tools, plus an excellent mobile app that makes managing your policy easy.

Clearcover only offers auto insurance policies at this time, so bundling is not an option. But you can get full coverage car insurance - liability coverage, collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Clearcover offers fewer discounts than the average insurer because “we took most of the savings that big auto insurance companies only offer as discounts and made them a standard part of our pricing.” Even so, Clearcover does offer some discounts, including:

Safe driving

Vehicle safety features

Electronic documents

Paying in full

Active military

Here are the average quotes Clearcover offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $321 Drivers Over 60 $238 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $233 Drivers With a Prior Accident $372 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $327 Drivers With Average Credit $263

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $159 Insurify Composite Score: 89

If you’re looking for the best cheap car insurance Georgia has to offer, Nationwide is one of your best options. With data from almost half a million quotes, Nationwide has proven to offer consistently low premiums, second only to Progressive.

Nationwide also offers better-than-average customer service. Its customer satisfaction ratings are above average, and it has fewer complaints than similarly sized companies. You’ll find a large menu of insurance products, including renters and home insurance, so bundling is easy.

On the other hand, Nationwide doesn’t offer many discounts. But, with consistently low rates, you may not need them. Discounts Nationwide offers include:

Multi-policy

SmartRide

SmartMiles (low mileage)

Accident-free

Good student

Defensive driving course

Anti-theft

Safe driver

Easy pay

Paperless

Plus, you can get an On Your Side® review to ensure you haven’t missed any discount you’re entitled to.

Here are the average quotes Nationwide offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $256 Drivers Over 60 $147 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $159 Drivers With a Prior Accident $248 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $253 Drivers With Average Credit $173

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $258 Insurify Composite Score: 86

On the one hand, Safeco has a lower-than-average rating for claims satisfaction. On the other hand, the company has received fewer complaints than other similarly sized auto insurers.

As part of the Liberty Mutual family, Safeco offers a wide range of car insurance policy options, making it easy for you to customize your plan. And you get additional perks common to choosing a large insurer.

Though Safeco isn’t the cheapest company, it does offer many discount options, including ones for teen drivers. Top discounts Safeco offers include:

Multi-car

Multi-policy

Safe driver

Preventive driving course

Low mileage

Theft-deterrent

Safety features

Homeowner

Good student

Distant student

Pay in full

RightTrack

Here are the average quotes Safeco offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $461 Drivers Over 60 $198 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $234 Drivers With a Prior Accident $344 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $341 Drivers With Average Credit $261

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $217 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: Liberty Mutual has a lower-than-average customer satisfaction rating and a higher-than-average rate of customer complaints. In an industry that already ranks poorly across the board, lower-than-average ratings are not to be dismissed.

But, with Liberty Mutual, you get the benefits of a large insurer. In addition to a ton of car insurance policy options, you can also purchase additional insurance products.

Liberty Mutual isn’t the cheapest insurer in town. You can lower your rates further by taking advantage of the many discount programs - even young drivers can take advantage. Top discounts Liberty Mutual offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Preferred payment

Pay in full

Online purchase

Paperless

Accident-free

Violation-free

RightTrack

Alternative energy

Anti-theft

Advanced safety features

Homeowner

Military

Early shopper

Good student

Student away at school

Here are the average quotes Liberty Mutual offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $377 Drivers Over 60 $160 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $201 Drivers With a Prior Accident $285 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $281 Drivers With Average Credit $219

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $170 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Another large insurer, Travelers is a company with a long history and huge range of insurance products. Plus, you’ll find lower rates than many other companies of similar size.

For such a large company, Travelers has received few customer complaints. On the flip side, customers don’t rate the company well overall. But, for low rates, great technology, and the ease of storing all your insurance policies in one place, Travelers is still an excellent option.

Bundling offers the best discounts to policyholders, but you’ll have many ways to save. Top discounts Travelers offers include:

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Safe driver

Continuous insurance

Hybrid/electric car

New car

Good student

Student away at school

Driver training

Affinity membership

Homeownership

IntelliDrive® program

EFT, pay in full, good payer

Early quote

Here are the average quotes Travelers offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $221 Drivers Over 60 $143 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $160 Drivers With a Prior Accident $201 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $222 Drivers With Average Credit $177

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $221 Insurify Composite Score: 76

State Auto isn’t a huge, nationwide insurer. But, even though it’s a smaller company, it offers many of the perks and policy options of a larger one. In addition to full coverage options, you can add pet, ambulance, and disability coverage to your auto policy.

However, its auto insurance is not well-reviewed by State Auto policyholders. Customer complaints are higher than average. But other insurance products offered by the company, including home insurance, have better reviews.

This is a great thing because bundling home and auto can get you a great discount. Top discounts State Auto offers include:

Safety 360®

Multi-policy

Accident prevention course

Start Up (early enrollment)

Driver training

Anti-theft

Good student

Multi-car

Paid in full

Here are the average quotes State Auto offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $302 Drivers Over 60 $177 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $187 Drivers With a Prior Accident $335 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $309 Drivers With Average Credit $242

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

7 National General Average Monthly Cost: $200 Insurify Composite Score: 58

If you don’t have a clean driving record, National General is a great option. This company specializes in auto insurance coverage for people with less-than-stellar driving histories. That includes a history of:

Car accidents

DUI

Failure to pay

Poor credit score

Dropped policies

Drivers with a history of at-fault accidents can receive a special discount for taking a driving safety course. And SR-22 policyholders can qualify for discounts for participating in substance abuse counseling. On the cons side, National General has more complaints than the national average and lacks a mobile app.

Top discounts National General offers include:

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Safe driver

Anti-theft

Low mileage

Affinity membership

Paperless

Auto-pay

Paid in full

Here are the average quotes National General offers by driver profile:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $319 Drivers Over 60 $151 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $165 Drivers With a Prior Accident $319 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $279 Drivers With Average Credit $193

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.