Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Henrico, VA, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Henrico is $169 per month or $2,028 annually.
Car insurance in Henrico is $31 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Henrico on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Henrico, VA
The average cost of insurance in Henrico is $169 per month or $2,028 annually. This is $31 less than the state’s average of $200 per month, or $2,484 annually. Rates can vary due to factors such as the age and gender of the driver and risk factors such as driving history or credit tier, so it’s important to compare car insurance quotes before purchasing a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Henrico, VA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Henrico?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Henrico, with rates starting at $127 per month. It’s still essential to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
There are many providers in Henrico that offer rates below $200 per month. Depending on other factors for the driver and choice of vehicle, the city hosts many great options for price-conscious buyers. With Insurify, you can compare quotes and find the perfect plan that fits your needs.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$127
|Progressive
|$135
|State Auto
|$148
|Nationwide
|$153
|Liberty Mutual
|$204
|Metromile
|$62
|Kemper Preferred
|$118
|Elephant
|$124
|Grange
|$124
|Acuity
|$129
|Safeco
|$135
|Clearcover
|$136
|National General
|$153
|Stillwater
|$155
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$157
|SafeAuto
|$168
|GAINSCO
|$171
|Mercury
|$183
|Direct Auto
|$193
|Bristol West
|$202
|AssuranceAmerica
|$207
|Kemper Specialty
|$209
|Dairyland
|$254
|AAA
|$269
|The General
|$313
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Henrico Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
While insurance agencies look at factors like age and the gender of the driver and the cost and model of the vehicle, agencies also take risk into account when calculating rates. This includes using driving records to evaluate a driver’s likelihood of filing a claim. Drivers with clean records could save significantly compared to those with any infractions in their driving history[2].
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$165
|Speeding Ticket
|$221
|At-Fault Accident
|$241
|DUI
|$328
High-Risk Car Insurance Virginia
Henrico Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another risk factor that can affect auto insurance rates is a driver’s credit score. The mentality behind this is that general spending habits can inform the likelihood of filing an insurance claim. Therefore, drivers who are in a better credit tier are rewarded for their responsible behavior with lower quotes[3].
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$152
|Good
|$179
|Average
|$197
|Poor
|$305
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Henrico
Although many outside factors like gender, age, and year of the vehicle can affect rates, exercising safe driving practices is a wise way to secure cheap car insurance because it’s one of the fastest ways to lower the likelihood of risk factors affecting your quotes. Choosing budget-friendly providers is a quick solution to keeping costs down.
Regardless of budget, it’s always best to compare multiple quotes when shopping for an auto insurance policy. Insurify offers real-time car insurance quotes from many insurance providers for both new and pre-owned vehicles. Also, consider bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance to get hefty discounts.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap, affordable car insurance in Henrico is to compare quotes. With Insurify, you can search thoroughly with our network which includes over 200 insurance companies throughout the U.S. that can work with you to find the insurance policy that fits your needs.
The average cost of insurance in Henrico is $169 per month or $2,028 annually. That’s $31 less than the state’s average of $200 per month. But rates can vary due to factors such as the age and gender of the driver and risk factors such as driving history or credit tier so make sure to compare rates before buying.
Risk factors like impaired driving or at-fault accidents on a record as well as a driver’s credit history can quickly increase insurance rates in Henrico. However, other more common factors that can affect costs are the age and gender of the driver and the cost and model of the vehicle.
Insurify Insights
How Henrico Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Henrico, Virginia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Henrico drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Henrico
#45
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia
#52
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia
#73
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia
#43
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Henrico drivers rank 44 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Henrico with an accident: 9.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Henrico drivers rank 73 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #73
- Percent of drivers in Henrico with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Henrico drivers rank 55 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #55
- Percent of drivers in Henrico with a reckless driving offense: 1.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Henrico drivers rank 61 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Henrico with a reckless driving violation: 1.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Henrico drivers rank 45 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #45
- Percent of drivers in Henrico with a speeding ticket: 11.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Henrico drivers rank 35 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #35
- Percent of drivers in Henrico with clean record: 75.8%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Henrico drivers rank 51 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #51
- Percent of drivers in Henrico with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.66%
Insurify Insights
through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week.
