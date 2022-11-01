Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Fairfax, VA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Fairfax is $177 per month or $2,124 annually.
Car insurance in Fairfax is $30 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Fairfax on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Fairfax, VA
The average driver spends around $177 per month for auto insurance coverage in Fairfax, Virginia. That amount is $30 less than the average cost of car insurance for the state. Though there are many affordable options available, many factors go into calculating car insurance quotes, such as the age and gender of the driver, year of the vehicle, and driving history.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Fairfax, VA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Fairfax?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Fairfax, with rates starting at $132 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
The quotes below are averages, and your individual rate will vary based on your personal driving details, so you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate. The majority of the providers in the city fall under the $200 per month range, making many plans very budget-friendly.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$132
|Travelers
|$139
|State Auto
|$141
|Nationwide
|$151
|Liberty Mutual
|$182
|National General
|$198
|Bristol West
|$200
|CSAA
|$231
|Dairyland
|$294
|Metromile
|$71
|Grange
|$97
|Clearcover
|$120
|Elephant
|$122
|Kemper Preferred
|$123
|Safeco
|$156
|SafeAuto
|$162
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$162
|GAINSCO
|$173
|Acuity
|$180
|Stillwater
|$182
|AssuranceAmerica
|$189
|Mercury
|$195
|Kemper Specialty
|$218
|Direct Auto
|$234
|The General
|$363
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Fairfax Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is a main factor that insurance providers evaluate to calculate payments[2]. If a driver is more likely to file an insurance claim due to past behavior, they will ultimately pay a higher monthly cost to offset that risk. For example, a driver with a clean record in Fairfax can expect to pay around $168, while a driver with a DUI on their record could pay about $334.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$168
|Speeding Ticket
|$225
|At-Fault Accident
|$245
|DUI
|$334
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Virginia
Fairfax Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Similarly, credit score can help providers predict the reliability of a driver, and therefore, the more reliable drivers are rewarded with lower rates[3]. In Fairfax, drivers with excellent credit could be paying a lot less per month than drivers with poor credit. Small decisions involving credit can save drivers a lot of money over time.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$159
|Good
|$187
|Average
|$206
|Poor
|$319
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Fairfax
Like in any city, drivers in Fairfax get the cheapest insurance by keeping safe driving in mind to lower risk factors like accidents, impaired driving, and speeding tickets from potentially affecting monthly rates. Choosing one of the more affordable providers is also an excellent budget solution, but be sure you’re getting insurance that lives up to your needs.
Insurify makes comparing car insurance companies easy, finding the best rates as well as the most personalized discounts and coverage options. Drivers can also save by bundling their auto insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
The simplest way to find cheap car insurance in Fairfax is to choose the insurance agency with the lowest quote. Keeping a clean driving record and good credit also helps lower costs. Drivers can also save by bundling car insurance with home insurance, renters insurance, or even business insurance. It’s still always important to compare car insurance quotes.
The average driver pays around $177 per month or $2,124 per year, depending on factors like a driver’s age, gender, and risk factors like driving history and credit tier. This amount is $30 less than the state’s monthly average cost for car insurance. The majority of quotes can be found for under $200 per month, which makes the city very affordable for drivers.
Like most cities, risk factors like driving history and credit tier can significantly affect the monthly cost of car insurance. For example, a driver with poor credit could end up paying much more per month than a driver with excellent credit. Likewise, an at-fault accident on a driver’s record could pay a lot more than a driver with a clean record.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
