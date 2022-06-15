4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Best Car Insurance Companies in Virginia 2022 | Quotes, Discounts

auto insurance

Courtney Roy is a financial and technology writer. He creates content that makes an actionable difference in the lives of his readers by helping them understand matters of personal finance. In addition to years of experience across multiple industries, Courtney has insurance licenses, a real estate license, and a degree in electrical engineering.
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated June 15, 2022

Even Hokies will say "wahoo" when they save money on their auto insurance premiums. Insurers base their prices on various factors, including your driving record, location, and age. We've put the top car insurance providers to the test to find Virginia's best car insurance rates.

In this article, you'll learn about the top seven companies in Virginia. One thing worth noting is that they have a combined average rate of $144 per month, adding up to a savings of $90 per month or $1,080 off your annual premium compared to the national average of $234 per month.

That should be more than a bit of chump change to add back to your bank account, and the process is as easy as heading over to Insurify. With an average rating of 4.8/5 from 2,900+ reviews, Insurify is America's #1 highest-ranked insurance comparison tool, and Virginians use it every day to score the best rates in the Old Dominion.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

See More: Best and Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance

Quick Facts

  • Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Virginia is Clearcover.

  • State Auto is the cheapest insurer on average in Virginia, with average rates of $109 per month.

  • The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Best Car Insurance Companies 2022

RankCompany NameAverage Cost Per Month in VirginiaInsurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1Clearcover$15697
2Nationwide$14489
3Safeco$13486
4Liberty Mutual$19282
5Travelers$12280
6State Auto$10976
7National General$15558
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Virginia?

In Virginia, Clearcover, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The list above revealed the top seven companies, but what makes each unique, and how can you choose which is ideal for you? In our breakdown below, you'll learn about the strengths, best discounts, and pricing of each one.

According to the Virginia DMV, these are the insurance requirements your insurance policy must have to meet the state standards, also called the state minimum coverages:

  • $25,000/person and $50,000/accident for bodily injury liability coverage

  • $25,000/accident for property damage liability coverage

However, Virginia allows you to go without insurance if you pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee. Since people can go without insurance, uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage are worth considering in the Commonwealth.

See More: Full-Coverage Car Insurance

See More: Bundle Home & Auto Insurance

1
21st Century logo

21st Century

Average Monthly Cost:
$156
Insurify Composite Score:
97

Clearcover brands itself as smart coverage for the modern driver. The company was founded in 2016 to create AI-based car insurance. If you're tech-savvy or want valuable add-ons to your policy, such as rideshare coverage, Clearcover might be perfect.

Top discounts that the company offers include anti-theft device, good driver, and military.

Clearcover's numbers are below.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$226
Drivers Over 60$116
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$143
Drivers With a Prior Accident$218
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$189
Drivers With Average Credit$163
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
2
Nationwide logo

Nationwide

Average Monthly Cost:
$144
Insurify Composite Score:
89

Is Nationwide "on your side"? Perhaps they should be if you want a one-stop-shop experience for insurance. It has the name recognition of a national company along with special programs, such as accident forgiveness. In addition, potential policyholders with good credit can receive an exceptional deal with Nationwide.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, family, and farm bureau.

Check out the prices for Nationwide's drivers.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$216
Drivers Over 60$107
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$132
Drivers With a Prior Accident$190
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$187
Drivers With Average Credit$154
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
3
Safeco logo

Safeco

Average Monthly Cost:
$134
Insurify Composite Score:
86

Safeco's parent company, Liberty Mutual, is also on our list, but Safeco has its own branding, coverages, and target market. Also, some of the most affordable Virginia auto insurance rates for rideshare drivers come from Safeco. And if you want to bundle your home insurance or renters policy, then Safeco might be the best fit.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.

Here are Safeco's numbers, and those over 60 are snagging a fantastic rate.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$233
Drivers Over 60$94
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$120
Drivers With a Prior Accident$179
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$178
Drivers With Average Credit$136
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Can LiMu Emu & Doug make sure you're not paying for anything you don't need? If you choose Liberty Mutual, the dynamic duo shouldn't have a problem protecting your pocketbook, especially if you have a clean driving record. In addition, Liberty has its RightTrack for telematics, accident forgiveness, and other discounts, all designed to keep you paying for what you need and nothing more.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driver training, and RightTrack.

Check out Liberty's rates in Virginia.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$315
Drivers Over 60$107
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$183
Drivers With a Prior Accident$220
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$220
Drivers With Average Credit$203
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
5
Travelers logo

Travelers

Average Monthly Cost:
$122
Insurify Composite Score:
80

Travelers was the first company to offer an auto insurance policy. So if you're looking for a company with a history you can trust, maybe it should be first on your list. Did your marital status recently change, or do you need to add a spouse, teen driver, or other young drivers to your auto insurance policy? If so, Travelers has excellent rates for families.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

Take a look at Travelers' numbers.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$162
Drivers Over 60$98
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$112
Drivers With a Prior Accident$144
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$162
Drivers With Average Credit$131
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.
6
State Auto logo

State Auto

Average Monthly Cost:
$109
Insurify Composite Score:
76

Virginia's the right state for State Auto. The insurer is perfect for people who want all their policies from one company. Also, you can customize your coverage to your liking, pick your deductible, and get significant savings, all with State Auto.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.

State Auto's prices for average credit were the best, so people with poor credit might want to give them a shot.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$156
Drivers Over 60$89
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$109
Drivers With a Prior Accident$126
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$110
Drivers With Average Credit$115
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

National General is the place to go if you want super low rates for your GM vehicle or RV. Why? Because it started as a General Motors company. The insurer offers many discounts, and drivers with low annual miles will find an outstanding deal.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple vehicle, paid in full, and loyalty.

Below are National General's prices.

Driver CategoryAverage Monthly Cost
Drivers Under 25$238
Drivers Over 60$103
Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)$136
Drivers With a Prior Accident$218
Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket$191
Drivers With Average Credit$155
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Virginia

Virginia's population grew 7.9 percent from 2010 to 2020, and it doesn't seem like it's slowing down any time soon. In fact, eight cities have over 100,000 people, specifically Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Alexandria, and Hampton. Generally, prices go up in heavily populated areas because of the increased number of accidents and claims.

CityAverage Monthly Cost
Arlington$184
Alexandria$214
Chesapeake$206
Hampton$210
Newport News$207
Norfolk$234
Richmond$217
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Compare Car Insurance

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself

Car insurance in Virginia is largely influenced by the coverage options you pick. For instance, a full-coverage policy that includes liability, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage will cost more than liability insurance alone. That said, good drivers can still find deals. Just expect to pay a tad more if you drive a Lamborghini instead of a Toyota.

At one time, you had to waste countless hours scouring the internet, calling companies, or visiting insurance agents to lock in a low rate. Insurify has simplified the process by providing an online comparison tool that accounts for all the most important variables of your particular situation. Our AI factors in elements like age, coverage limits, and credit score to secure the best rates from 10+ providers in minutes.

As soon as you find the price and coverage you like, it's easy to pick a policy. Insurify is fast, free, and finance-friendly, so whether you're a Hokie or a Wahoo, you can spend less time on insurance, save on average $585 per year, and get back to your Brunswick stew.

See More: Car Insurance for Bad Driving Records

Frequently Asked Questions

  • According to the Insurify Composite Score, Clearcover earned the best rating for Virginia car insurance. But another company might be a better fit for you. To lock in the best auto insurance coverage, get multiple quotes. You can read reviews of top auto insurance companies such as Allstate, Erie Insurance, GEICO, Progressive, State Farm, USAA, and Virginia Farm Bureau at Insurify.

  • State Auto's cheap car insurance leads the pack at $109 per month for Virginia drivers. But your car insurance premiums will be based on your unique driving profile, including your age, vehicle, and location. So if you want the cheapest insurance, try an online comparison tool like Insurify.

  • Virginia car insurance state minimum requirements are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident bodily injury liability coverage, and $25,000 per car accident property damage liability coverage.

  • Keep a clean record by avoiding at-fault accidents and DUIs, drop extras like roadside assistance, and opt for minimum liability if your car doesn't need full-coverage car insurance. And shopping around is always the best strategy. Head over to Insurify, enter some quick info, and within minutes, you'll find 10+ car insurance quotes with competitive prices.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

