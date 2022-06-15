Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Virginia? In Virginia, Clearcover, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

The list above revealed the top seven companies, but what makes each unique, and how can you choose which is ideal for you? In our breakdown below, you'll learn about the strengths, best discounts, and pricing of each one.

According to the Virginia DMV, these are the insurance requirements your insurance policy must have to meet the state standards, also called the state minimum coverages:

$25,000/person and $50,000/accident for bodily injury liability coverage

$25,000/accident for property damage liability coverage

However, Virginia allows you to go without insurance if you pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee. Since people can go without insurance, uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage are worth considering in the Commonwealth.

1 21st Century Average Monthly Cost: $156 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Clearcover brands itself as smart coverage for the modern driver. The company was founded in 2016 to create AI-based car insurance. If you're tech-savvy or want valuable add-ons to your policy, such as rideshare coverage, Clearcover might be perfect.

Top discounts that the company offers include anti-theft device, good driver, and military.

Clearcover's numbers are below.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $226 Drivers Over 60 $116 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $143 Drivers With a Prior Accident $218 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $189 Drivers With Average Credit $163

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $144 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Is Nationwide "on your side"? Perhaps they should be if you want a one-stop-shop experience for insurance. It has the name recognition of a national company along with special programs, such as accident forgiveness. In addition, potential policyholders with good credit can receive an exceptional deal with Nationwide.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, family, and farm bureau.

Check out the prices for Nationwide's drivers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $216 Drivers Over 60 $107 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $132 Drivers With a Prior Accident $190 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $187 Drivers With Average Credit $154

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $134 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco's parent company, Liberty Mutual, is also on our list, but Safeco has its own branding, coverages, and target market. Also, some of the most affordable Virginia auto insurance rates for rideshare drivers come from Safeco. And if you want to bundle your home insurance or renters policy, then Safeco might be the best fit.

Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.

Here are Safeco's numbers, and those over 60 are snagging a fantastic rate.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $233 Drivers Over 60 $94 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $120 Drivers With a Prior Accident $179 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $178 Drivers With Average Credit $136

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $192 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Can LiMu Emu & Doug make sure you're not paying for anything you don't need? If you choose Liberty Mutual, the dynamic duo shouldn't have a problem protecting your pocketbook, especially if you have a clean driving record. In addition, Liberty has its RightTrack for telematics, accident forgiveness, and other discounts, all designed to keep you paying for what you need and nothing more.

Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driver training, and RightTrack.

Check out Liberty's rates in Virginia.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $315 Drivers Over 60 $107 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $183 Drivers With a Prior Accident $220 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $220 Drivers With Average Credit $203

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $122 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Travelers was the first company to offer an auto insurance policy. So if you're looking for a company with a history you can trust, maybe it should be first on your list. Did your marital status recently change, or do you need to add a spouse, teen driver, or other young drivers to your auto insurance policy? If so, Travelers has excellent rates for families.

Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.

Take a look at Travelers' numbers.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $162 Drivers Over 60 $98 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $112 Drivers With a Prior Accident $144 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $162 Drivers With Average Credit $131

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $109 Insurify Composite Score: 76

Virginia's the right state for State Auto. The insurer is perfect for people who want all their policies from one company. Also, you can customize your coverage to your liking, pick your deductible, and get significant savings, all with State Auto.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.

State Auto's prices for average credit were the best, so people with poor credit might want to give them a shot.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $156 Drivers Over 60 $89 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $109 Drivers With a Prior Accident $126 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $110 Drivers With Average Credit $115

7 National General Average Monthly Cost: $155 Insurify Composite Score: 58

National General is the place to go if you want super low rates for your GM vehicle or RV. Why? Because it started as a General Motors company. The insurer offers many discounts, and drivers with low annual miles will find an outstanding deal.

Top discounts that the company offers include multiple vehicle, paid in full, and loyalty.

Below are National General's prices.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $238 Drivers Over 60 $103 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $136 Drivers With a Prior Accident $218 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $191 Drivers With Average Credit $155

