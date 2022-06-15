4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Even Hokies will say "wahoo" when they save money on their auto insurance premiums. Insurers base their prices on various factors, including your driving record, location, and age. We've put the top car insurance providers to the test to find Virginia's best car insurance rates.
In this article, you'll learn about the top seven companies in Virginia. One thing worth noting is that they have a combined average rate of $144 per month, adding up to a savings of $90 per month or $1,080 off your annual premium compared to the national average of $234 per month.
That should be more than a bit of chump change to add back to your bank account, and the process is as easy as heading over to Insurify. With an average rating of 4.8/5 from 2,900+ reviews, Insurify is America's #1 highest-ranked insurance comparison tool, and Virginians use it every day to score the best rates in the Old Dominion.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Virginia is Clearcover.
State Auto is the cheapest insurer on average in Virginia, with average rates of $109 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Virginia
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$156
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$144
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$134
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$192
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$122
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$109
|76
|7
|National General
|$155
|58
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance in Virginia?
In Virginia, Clearcover, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, and Travelers all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
The list above revealed the top seven companies, but what makes each unique, and how can you choose which is ideal for you? In our breakdown below, you'll learn about the strengths, best discounts, and pricing of each one.
According to the Virginia DMV, these are the insurance requirements your insurance policy must have to meet the state standards, also called the state minimum coverages:
$25,000/person and $50,000/accident for bodily injury liability coverage
$25,000/accident for property damage liability coverage
However, Virginia allows you to go without insurance if you pay a $500 uninsured motor vehicle fee. Since people can go without insurance, uninsured motorist and underinsured motorist coverage are worth considering in the Commonwealth.
21st Century
Clearcover brands itself as smart coverage for the modern driver. The company was founded in 2016 to create AI-based car insurance. If you're tech-savvy or want valuable add-ons to your policy, such as rideshare coverage, Clearcover might be perfect.
Top discounts that the company offers include anti-theft device, good driver, and military.
Clearcover's numbers are below.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$226
|Drivers Over 60
|$116
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$143
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$218
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$189
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$163
Nationwide
Is Nationwide "on your side"? Perhaps they should be if you want a one-stop-shop experience for insurance. It has the name recognition of a national company along with special programs, such as accident forgiveness. In addition, potential policyholders with good credit can receive an exceptional deal with Nationwide.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, family, and farm bureau.
Check out the prices for Nationwide's drivers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$216
|Drivers Over 60
|$107
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$132
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$190
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$187
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$154
Safeco
Safeco's parent company, Liberty Mutual, is also on our list, but Safeco has its own branding, coverages, and target market. Also, some of the most affordable Virginia auto insurance rates for rideshare drivers come from Safeco. And if you want to bundle your home insurance or renters policy, then Safeco might be the best fit.
Top discounts that the company offers include good credit, multiple vehicle, and low mileage.
Here are Safeco's numbers, and those over 60 are snagging a fantastic rate.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$233
|Drivers Over 60
|$94
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$120
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$179
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$178
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$136
Liberty Mutual
Can LiMu Emu & Doug make sure you're not paying for anything you don't need? If you choose Liberty Mutual, the dynamic duo shouldn't have a problem protecting your pocketbook, especially if you have a clean driving record. In addition, Liberty has its RightTrack for telematics, accident forgiveness, and other discounts, all designed to keep you paying for what you need and nothing more.
Top discounts that the company offers include advance shopper, driver training, and RightTrack.
Check out Liberty's rates in Virginia.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$315
|Drivers Over 60
|$107
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$183
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$220
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$220
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$203
Travelers
Travelers was the first company to offer an auto insurance policy. So if you're looking for a company with a history you can trust, maybe it should be first on your list. Did your marital status recently change, or do you need to add a spouse, teen driver, or other young drivers to your auto insurance policy? If so, Travelers has excellent rates for families.
Top discounts that the company offers include safe driver, continuous coverage, and good payer.
Take a look at Travelers' numbers.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$162
|Drivers Over 60
|$98
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$112
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$144
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$162
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$131
State Auto
Virginia's the right state for State Auto. The insurer is perfect for people who want all their policies from one company. Also, you can customize your coverage to your liking, pick your deductible, and get significant savings, all with State Auto.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple policy, good driver, and early quote.
State Auto's prices for average credit were the best, so people with poor credit might want to give them a shot.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$156
|Drivers Over 60
|$89
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$109
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$126
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$110
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$115
National General
National General is the place to go if you want super low rates for your GM vehicle or RV. Why? Because it started as a General Motors company. The insurer offers many discounts, and drivers with low annual miles will find an outstanding deal.
Top discounts that the company offers include multiple vehicle, paid in full, and loyalty.
Below are National General's prices.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$238
|Drivers Over 60
|$103
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$136
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$218
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$191
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$155
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Virginia
Virginia's population grew 7.9 percent from 2010 to 2020, and it doesn't seem like it's slowing down any time soon. In fact, eight cities have over 100,000 people, specifically Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Arlington, Richmond, Newport News, Alexandria, and Hampton. Generally, prices go up in heavily populated areas because of the increased number of accidents and claims.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Arlington
|$184
|Alexandria
|$214
|Chesapeake
|$206
|Hampton
|$210
|Newport News
|$207
|Norfolk
|$234
|Richmond
|$217
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Car insurance in Virginia is largely influenced by the coverage options you pick. For instance, a full-coverage policy that includes liability, collision coverage, and comprehensive coverage will cost more than liability insurance alone. That said, good drivers can still find deals. Just expect to pay a tad more if you drive a Lamborghini instead of a Toyota.
At one time, you had to waste countless hours scouring the internet, calling companies, or visiting insurance agents to lock in a low rate. Insurify has simplified the process by providing an online comparison tool that accounts for all the most important variables of your particular situation. Our AI factors in elements like age, coverage limits, and credit score to secure the best rates from 10+ providers in minutes.
As soon as you find the price and coverage you like, it's easy to pick a policy. Insurify is fast, free, and finance-friendly, so whether you're a Hokie or a Wahoo, you can spend less time on insurance, save on average $585 per year, and get back to your Brunswick stew.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to the Insurify Composite Score, Clearcover earned the best rating for Virginia car insurance. But another company might be a better fit for you. To lock in the best auto insurance coverage, get multiple quotes. You can read reviews of top auto insurance companies such as Allstate, Erie Insurance, GEICO, Progressive, State Farm, USAA, and Virginia Farm Bureau at Insurify.
State Auto's cheap car insurance leads the pack at $109 per month for Virginia drivers. But your car insurance premiums will be based on your unique driving profile, including your age, vehicle, and location. So if you want the cheapest insurance, try an online comparison tool like Insurify.
Virginia car insurance state minimum requirements are $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident bodily injury liability coverage, and $25,000 per car accident property damage liability coverage.
Keep a clean record by avoiding at-fault accidents and DUIs, drop extras like roadside assistance, and opt for minimum liability if your car doesn't need full-coverage car insurance. And shopping around is always the best strategy. Head over to Insurify, enter some quick info, and within minutes, you'll find 10+ car insurance quotes with competitive prices.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.