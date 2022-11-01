4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Among the 50 most populated cities in Tennessee, Germantown was rated number one for driving in a recent study. What makes this city so great when it comes to driving? Germantown features rare highway traffic, slower speed limits throughout the area, and a population of only 39,000. Even with these ideal conditions, it’s important to make sure you’re fully covered before you hit the road.
Car Insurance in Germantown, TN
The average cost of Tennessee car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Germantown, TN to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Germantown is $209 per month, or $2508 annually.
Car insurance in Germantown is $42 more than the average cost of car insurance in Tennessee.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Germantown on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Germantown, TN
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Germantown
|Insurance Provider in Germantown
|Progressive
|$58 /mo
|State Farm
|$103 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$184 /mo
|The General
|$215 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Tennessee Cities
|Memphis
|$159/mo
|Knoxville
|$112/mo
|Chattanooga
|$139/mo
|Clarksville
|$124/mo
|Germantown
|$140/mo
|Tennessee
|$135/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Germantown Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Will teenagers be able to afford car insurance at $351 per month? No doubt some will need the help of mom and dad. In the Volunteer State, car insurance prices go down as the number of years of experience increases. For this reason, young adults see an immediate $170 price cut with just a few years behind the wheel. People in their 50s and 60s see the rate jump back up, possibly because of the costlier vehicles they can now afford. Those in their 70s did the best, with a premium that’s less than a third of what the teens pay.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$351
|20s
|$179
|30s
|$212
|40s
|$151
|50s
|$306
|60s
|$315
|70s
|$112
|80s
|N/A
Germantown Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
People in Germantown know that safe driving is also smart driving. Insurance companies agree with the adage and award “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to the safest folks on the road. A speeding ticket kills the savings and kicks the rate to $291. And an at-fault accident adds over $140 to the bill. It’s not all bad news though, because after three years of careful driving, tickets and accidents stop affecting monthly costs.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$180
|Speeding Ticket
|$291
|At-Fault Accident
|$323
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|N/A
Germantown Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Tennessee, like most states in the U.S., lets insurance companies factor in credit when setting rates. Generally, the people with the best credit pay the least. So why do people with poor credit get a better deal than those with average credit and likewise with good versus excellent credit? Those with better credit may finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from average credit to good credit offers savings of $1,200 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$236
|Good
|$135
|Average
|$249
|Poor
|$173
Find local Germantown agents
Brisa Insurance Services2022 Exeter Road,
Germantown, TN 38138
McDonald Insurance & Financial Services9947 Wolf River Blvd Ste 115 ,
Germantown, TN 38139
Kevin Bentley Insurance LLC1914 Exeter Rd Suite 1,
Germantown, TN 38138
Linder Insurance Agency LLC7716 Poplar Pike,
Germantown, TN 38138
Collierville Insurance Agency3454 S Houston Levee Rd,
Germantown, TN 38139
Chip Hunter - State Farm Insurance Agent2189 West St Ste 1,
Germantown, TN 38138
Collierville Insurance Agency3454 S Houston Levee Rd,
Germantown, TN 38139
KAIZEN Insurance Agency7540 North St,
Germantown, TN 38138
Michael Duel: Allstate Insurance7608 Poplar Pike,
Germantown, TN 38138
Larry Ferguson Insurance247 Germantown Bend Cove,
Cordova, TN 38018
Germantown, TN DMV Information
Motorists in Germantown share DMV services with neighboring Memphis, leading to long wait times depending on when you visit. Several locations are scattered throughout the major metropolitan area, with the Tennessee Driver Testing Center to the north of Germantown and another office near the Memphis International Airport. The Shelby County Motor Vehicle Division office is in downtown Memphis, only a short drive for Germantown residents.
Public Transportation in Germantown, TN
Unfortunately, those who live in Germantown and don’t own a vehicle may have a difficult time navigating the area. The city doesn’t have its own bus system and instead is part of the MATA, Memphis Area Transit Authority. The MATA has only one route that visits Germantown, so many people may not be able to reach their desired destination this way. For many, Uber and Lyft tend to be the best options.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Germantown, TN
By all accounts, driving in Germantown sounds like a vacation, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t practice safe driving, even during short trips. An accident can happen at a moment’s notice and if it does, you’ll want to ensure that you have adequate auto insurance.
Whether you’re looking to save a little extra money or you need to completely reevaluate your insurance options, Insurify can help. You’ll be able to compare real-time quotes from multiple companies at once and find the policy that’s right for you.
FAQs - Germantown, TN Car Insurance
The state of Tennessee doesn’t require much before you hit the road, only requiring drivers to enroll in liability coverage. If you have a car loan, however, your lender will likely stipulate that you purchase additional types of protection.
Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning that the person responsible for the collision would need to exhaust their insurance policy benefits first. It’s always a good idea to exchange insurance information with the other party if you’re involved in an accident, no matter how minor it may be.
For the lowest rates on auto coverage, visit Insurify today. After answering a few simple questions, you can explore your protection options and determine which policy is the best for your budget.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
