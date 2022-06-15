Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Tennessee: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

What is gap insurance?

Gap insurance is a special car insurance policy that covers leftover financial obligations if a car is totaled. It stands for “guaranteed asset protection.” A gap policy on a leased vehicle covers any leftover lease payments, and a gap policy on a financed vehicle pays the leftover balance on a car loan.

If you total a leased vehicle, you are still obligated to pay the monthly lease payments until your lease expires. If you have a three-year lease and you total the car in the first six months, you’ll continue to owe payments to your leasing company for 30 months. If your lease payment is $200, you’ll be out $6,000.

When you purchase a car with a loan, it’s common for that car’s value to drop below the remaining balance on the loan, especially in the first year. Gap insurance covers the difference between the loan amount and the actual cash value of the vehicle.

Your loan or lease agreement could come with a gap waiver. This waiver releases you from the obligation to pay the remaining monthly payments of your lease or the leftover loan balance of your vehicle. These aren’t very common, but you can negotiate for one if you’re extra savvy.