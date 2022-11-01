Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Gallatin, TN, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Gallatin is $152 per month or $1,824 annually.
Car insurance in Gallatin is $29 less than the average cost of insurance in Tennessee.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Gallatin on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Gallatin, TN
Car insurance in Gallatin, Tennessee, costs an average of $152 per month or $1,824 per year. Location is one significant factor that determines car insurance rates, but insurers also take into account what car you drive, your driving history, your credit score, and more. We’ll cover how much insurance costs in Gallatin, plus the best way to compare car insurance quotes online.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Gallatin, TN
What is the cheapest car insurance in Gallatin?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Gallatin, with rates starting at $96 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation and insurance needs are unique.
Since car insurance companies use different formulas to calculate your rates, it’s always a good idea to shop around and get quotes from multiple insurers to ensure you’re getting the best deal possible. Many insurers offer coverage for less than $150 per month on average.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$96
|Travelers
|$139
|Progressive
|$139
|Liberty Mutual
|$159
|Nationwide
|$185
|Stillwater
|$85
|Grange
|$92
|Foremost
|$124
|Novo
|$124
|Elephant
|$130
|Hallmark
|$137
|Safeco
|$138
|Direct Auto
|$139
|SafeAuto
|$140
|Acuity
|$143
|GAINSCO
|$177
|Dairyland
|$184
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$184
|Bristol West
|$195
|State Auto
|$208
|The General
|$209
|Freedom National
|$210
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Tennessee
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Tennessee roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Tennessee[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Gallatin Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history is another factor that can influence how much you pay for car insurance[2]. Drivers with a clean driving record are more likely to have lower car insurance rates since insurance companies view them as less risky. Drivers with issues like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, on the other hand, are more likely to pay more for an insurance policy.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$147
|Speeding Ticket
|$197
|At-Fault Accident
|$215
|DUI
|$293
High-Risk Car Insurance Tennessee
Gallatin Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Did you know that your credit score can affect your insurance premiums? While insurers don’t use your credit score directly, they reference many of the same factors that affect your score, including debt, credit history, collections, bankruptcies, and more[3]. Drivers with good credit are more likely to qualify for lower auto insurance rates, while those with poor credit may pay more.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$128
|Good
|$151
|Average
|$166
|Poor
|$257
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Gallatin
For Gallatin drivers looking for an affordable auto insurance policy, one of the best ways to secure low rates is to shop around and get personalized car insurance quotes from multiple different insurance companies. This can help you accurately compare real rates in order to ensure that you get the best possible deal on your car insurance policy.
Using Insurify, you can quickly and easily browse personalized quotes from different insurers online. Just enter some information about yourself and your car, and you can browse free quotes and select a policy in just a few minutes. Then, buy it online or by speaking with an insurance agent over the phone.
Frequently Asked Questions
Since insurance companies use different formulas to come up with your rates, comparing personalized quotes is recommended in order to get the best insurance rates. Using a tool like Insurify can make this process fast and simple. Some insurance companies also offer discounts for bundling auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance.
Average rates for car insurance in Gallatin are $152 per month or $1,824 per year. While where you live can affect your rates, location is just one of the factors that influence how much your auto insurance policy will cost. Other factors include your car, age, gender, driving history, credit score, and more.
Car insurance rates can vary from state to state and even from city to city. Some location-specific factors that can influence how much you pay include the rate of accidents in your area, the percentage of uninsured drivers, the population density, and laws concerning minimum car insurance coverage requirements for property damage and liability insurance.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
