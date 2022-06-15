Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

Who has the best car insurance rates in Michigan? Safeco and State Auto have some of the lowest monthly car insurance rates in Michigan on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

With more than 655 different auto insurance providers in the United States, there’s no reason for uninsured drivers to stay that way. The hard part, though, is understanding what car insurance coverage is right for you. With hundreds of car insurance premiums across the country, different car insurance requirements to meet each state minimum, insurance laws that are difficult to understand, and more, it’s easy for new and even experienced drivers to feel overwhelmed when deciding what liability coverage is right for them.

Luckily, Michigan drivers have great options when it comes to finding the right auto policy that gives them peace of mind with full coverage. Let Insurify help you find the best auto insurance by giving you a quick and easy comparison of average rates in your state!

1 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $199 Insurify Composite Score: 86

With the highest Insurify Composite Score of 86, Safeco is the leader for Michigan auto insurance. Its standard motorist coverage makes sure that you’re not left paying out of pocket when it comes to medical expenses or property damage. With medical bills covered, this means that if you get hurt in a car accident and need to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, your insurance will help cover the cost. In the case of property damage liability, your policy can help pay for the cost to repair any damage you accidentally cause to others’ property or even your own.

As always, every policy will have its coverage limits, so you might want to consider optional add-ons to your auto insurance. Safeco offers collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, new vehicle replacement, and even reimbursement for a rental car. If you don’t know which of these are right for you, Safeco can connect you to a local agent to give you personalized car insurance quotes that best fit your needs.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

RightTrack: Safeco rewards drivers who keep themselves and others safe on the road. By having a clean driving history that is free of accidents, a low number of miles driven, and other factors, policyholders can save up to $513 each year with this program. There’s even a guaranteed discount just for enrolling!

Accident forgiveness: At-fault accidents happen. With this discount, Safeco will waive the first accident made on your policy after a set number of years.

Here are the average quotes from Nationwide for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $274 Drivers Over 60 $163 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $189 Drivers With a Prior Accident $263 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $256 Drivers With Average Credit $226

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $368 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual makes it easy to figure out what coverage is right for you, even if you’re not ready for a quote yet. The insurance provider offers a special car insurance coverage calculator just to help people get a better idea of what auto coverage is right for them.

Depending on your lifestyle, you might need more or less:

Personal injury protection (also known as “PIP” or “PIP coverage”)

Collision insurance

Bodily injury liability coverage

Property protection insurance

Roadside assistance

Other add-ons to customize your policy

While Michigan isn’t a particularly expensive state, with the cost of living slightly lower than the national average, Liberty Mutual’s average quote might seem a little steep compared to the average premium. Sometimes, this can be expected from bigger insurance companies, like Progressive, GEICO, USAA, Allstate, and State Farm. Luckily, there are a number of insurance discounts that policyholders can explore to save some money while getting great insurance coverage.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Homeowner discount: Homeowners rejoice! Having a home can earn you savings.

Bundle and save: By bundling different insurance policies, like customized auto and home insurance, you can save more than $800. Be sure to talk with an agent to see if this includes health insurance or other alternatives like Medicaid and Medicare.

Military discount: Those who are active, retired, or reserved in the U.S. Armed Forces can earn a discount as a thank-you for their service.

Early shopper discount: Just getting a quote from Liberty Mutual before your current auto policy expires can earn you some savings.

Good student discount: Studying pays off! If your policy has a student driver on it, a GPA of B or better can get you a discount.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $480 Drivers Over 60 $249 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $360 Drivers With a Prior Accident $370 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $397 Drivers With Average Credit $405

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

3 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $201 Insurify Composite Score: 76

Note that State Auto will be acquired by Liberty Mutual, which may change some of this information to reflect other standards regarding policies. As of now, State Auto offers three different levels of insurance protection, making it easy for policyholders to decide which coverage best fits their lifestyle and budget.

At the most basic level, the standard coverage plan offers some customizable auto protection but holds the most exclusions out of the three auto insurance policy options. Upgrading to the next level, Protection Plus, offers basic auto protection with a few extra add-ons. This could be a better option if you want your policy better tailored to your lifestyle. At the highest level, AutoXtended Premier provides Michigan drivers with extended coverage that involves high-limit auto protection.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safety 360®: Just by enrolling, policyholders can earn an instant 10 percent discount! This can grow to up to 50 percent off their auto-renewal premium by having a safe driving score.

Here are the average quotes from State Auto for certain driver categories:

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $256 Drivers Over 60 $102 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $201 Drivers With a Prior Accident $230 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $238 Drivers With Average Credit $211

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.