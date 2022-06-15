4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Come explore the wonder of the Great Lakes and more in Michigan! Beyond the natural beauty that the region has to offer, its largest city, Detroit, is one of the largest and busiest metropolitan economies in the United States. The 11th-largest state in the country, Michigan offers a balance of opportunities to explore natural parks and bustling city life.
With almost 80 state parks, 19 state recreation sites, and six state forests, the last thing you want to do is worry about car-related issues when visiting all the gems that Michigan has to offer. We suggest that travelers and residents invest in quality Michigan car insurance to protect them against bodily injury liability, theft, and other unexpected circumstances that might happen.
Michigan is the leader of the nation’s automotive industry, so it only makes sense that Michigan drivers are well equipped with auto insurance to make sure they’re protected against any risks when driving through the state. Having the right insurance coverage means that you aren’t stuck paying out of pocket when accidents happen.
Insurify can help you look up the best auto insurance rates that give you the coverage options to best fit your needs. This way, you will always have minimum coverage through your auto insurance and can drive in peace. Unlike other auto insurance comparison sites that make you enter detail after detail while giving you the runaround, Insurify shares the best auto insurance companies and their rates for free and without all the hassle. Keep reading to find out the best rates for Michigan auto insurance.
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Michigan is Safeco.
Michigan is the most expensive state for drivers to buy auto insurance.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Michigan
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Safeco
|$199
|86
|2
|Liberty Mutual
|$368
|82
|3
|State Auto
|$201
|76
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
Who has the best car insurance rates in Michigan?
Safeco and State Auto have some of the lowest monthly car insurance rates in Michigan on average. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
With more than 655 different auto insurance providers in the United States, there’s no reason for uninsured drivers to stay that way. The hard part, though, is understanding what car insurance coverage is right for you. With hundreds of car insurance premiums across the country, different car insurance requirements to meet each state minimum, insurance laws that are difficult to understand, and more, it’s easy for new and even experienced drivers to feel overwhelmed when deciding what liability coverage is right for them.
Luckily, Michigan drivers have great options when it comes to finding the right auto policy that gives them peace of mind with full coverage. Let Insurify help you find the best auto insurance by giving you a quick and easy comparison of average rates in your state!
Safeco
With the highest Insurify Composite Score of 86, Safeco is the leader for Michigan auto insurance. Its standard motorist coverage makes sure that you’re not left paying out of pocket when it comes to medical expenses or property damage. With medical bills covered, this means that if you get hurt in a car accident and need to be taken to the hospital in an ambulance, your insurance will help cover the cost. In the case of property damage liability, your policy can help pay for the cost to repair any damage you accidentally cause to others’ property or even your own.
As always, every policy will have its coverage limits, so you might want to consider optional add-ons to your auto insurance. Safeco offers collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, new vehicle replacement, and even reimbursement for a rental car. If you don’t know which of these are right for you, Safeco can connect you to a local agent to give you personalized car insurance quotes that best fit your needs.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
RightTrack: Safeco rewards drivers who keep themselves and others safe on the road. By having a clean driving history that is free of accidents, a low number of miles driven, and other factors, policyholders can save up to $513 each year with this program. There’s even a guaranteed discount just for enrolling!
Accident forgiveness: At-fault accidents happen. With this discount, Safeco will waive the first accident made on your policy after a set number of years.
Here are the average quotes from Nationwide for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$274
|Drivers Over 60
|$163
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$189
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$263
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$256
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$226
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual makes it easy to figure out what coverage is right for you, even if you’re not ready for a quote yet. The insurance provider offers a special car insurance coverage calculator just to help people get a better idea of what auto coverage is right for them.
Depending on your lifestyle, you might need more or less:
Personal injury protection (also known as “PIP” or “PIP coverage”)
Collision insurance
Bodily injury liability coverage
Property protection insurance
Roadside assistance
Other add-ons to customize your policy
While Michigan isn’t a particularly expensive state, with the cost of living slightly lower than the national average, Liberty Mutual’s average quote might seem a little steep compared to the average premium. Sometimes, this can be expected from bigger insurance companies, like Progressive, GEICO, USAA, Allstate, and State Farm. Luckily, there are a number of insurance discounts that policyholders can explore to save some money while getting great insurance coverage.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Homeowner discount: Homeowners rejoice! Having a home can earn you savings.
Bundle and save: By bundling different insurance policies, like customized auto and home insurance, you can save more than $800. Be sure to talk with an agent to see if this includes health insurance or other alternatives like Medicaid and Medicare.
Military discount: Those who are active, retired, or reserved in the U.S. Armed Forces can earn a discount as a thank-you for their service.
Early shopper discount: Just getting a quote from Liberty Mutual before your current auto policy expires can earn you some savings.
Good student discount: Studying pays off! If your policy has a student driver on it, a GPA of B or better can get you a discount.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$480
|Drivers Over 60
|$249
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$360
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$370
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$397
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$405
State Auto
Note that State Auto will be acquired by Liberty Mutual, which may change some of this information to reflect other standards regarding policies. As of now, State Auto offers three different levels of insurance protection, making it easy for policyholders to decide which coverage best fits their lifestyle and budget.
At the most basic level, the standard coverage plan offers some customizable auto protection but holds the most exclusions out of the three auto insurance policy options. Upgrading to the next level, Protection Plus, offers basic auto protection with a few extra add-ons. This could be a better option if you want your policy better tailored to your lifestyle. At the highest level, AutoXtended Premier provides Michigan drivers with extended coverage that involves high-limit auto protection.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Safety 360®: Just by enrolling, policyholders can earn an instant 10 percent discount! This can grow to up to 50 percent off their auto-renewal premium by having a safe driving score.
Here are the average quotes from State Auto for certain driver categories:
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$256
|Drivers Over 60
|$102
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$201
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$230
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$238
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$211
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Michigan
Car insurance rates vary state by state and can differ based on a number of factors. For example, having a clean driving record that is car accident-free, for both old and young drivers, is important. Charges on your driving record can raise liability insurance rates and how much you pay for your deductible. Driving under the influence (DUI) is illegal in all states and can lessen your chances of finding cheap car insurance. On top of having a good driving history, you will find that auto insurance companies take your financial health into account. Saving on your insurance policy is one reason why having good credit matters. If you have a poor credit score, this can negatively affect how much you pay for your auto insurance policy.
Across Michigan, the average monthly cost of car insurance differs for major cities:
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Ann Arbor
|$339
|Detroit
|$668
|Flint
|$391
|Grand Rapids
|$324
|Kalamazoo
|$317
|Lansing
|$293
|Traverse City
|$314
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
With more than 600 different auto insurance companies in the United States, it’s hard to know whether you’ve found the right car insurance coverage for you and your family.
Spend just five minutes on Insurify’s trusted service site telling us about you, your car, and your coverage preferences. Let Insurify do the work to instantly deliver side-by-side auto insurance quotes from several national and regional auto insurance companies. Insurify helps people save time and money.
Personal factors like who you are, where you live, what you drive, how you drive, and even your credit score are used differently by each car insurance company to calculate your car insurance rates. You could have hundreds of coverage and cost options in front of you and still not know how to proceed, decide which policy is just right for you, or determine if you’re even getting the best price.
Luckily, Insurify provides easy and free car insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of drivers nationwide. You’ll receive accurate quotes and discounts from top insurance companies in minutes! And our personal coverage recommendations ensure you’re not just getting the cheapest car insurance policy, but the most appropriate one, too. If you’re unsure, you can always talk to an insurance professional before buying online or over the phone.
Frequently Asked Questions
According to the Insurify Composite Score system, Safeco is the best car insurance company in Michigan, with a score of 86 out of 100.
At an average cost of just $199 per month, Safeco is not only the best car insurance company in Michigan, but it’s also the cheapest. You can get great quality for great value, too.
The car insurance coverage you get is completely up to you. Michigan drivers can use Insurify to figure out which auto insurance provider and plan best fits you and your lifestyle. But remember to start with the state minimum required insurance.
It’s easy with Insurify! Get free car insurance quote comparisons in just minutes. You’ll receive accurate quotes and discounts from top insurance companies, making sure you’re not an uninsured motorist.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.