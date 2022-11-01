Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Laurel, MD, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Laurel is $262 per month or $3,144 annually.
Car insurance in Laurel is $55 less than the average cost of insurance in Maryland.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Laurel on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Laurel, MD
Cheap car insurance in Laurel is possible. The average rate is $262 per month, but there are multiple providers who come in cheaper. Your rates might be more or less, depending on your policy options, driving history, and other factors, so you should always compare quotes from various providers before deciding on a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Cheapest Car Insurance in Laurel, MD
What is the cheapest car insurance in Laurel?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Laurel, with rates starting at $185 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Laurel is a relatively small town in Prince George’s County, but the potential for low-cost car insurance is big. As you can see, there is quite a wide range of prices across providers. Your cost may vary, so compare rates to find the right coverage for your situation.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$185
|Progressive
|$231
|National General
|$236
|Nationwide
|$265
|Liberty Mutual
|$279
|State Auto
|$324
|CSAA
|$360
|Bristol West
|$444
|Kemper Preferred
|$156
|SafeAuto
|$196
|Clearcover
|$199
|Safeco
|$216
|Elephant
|$229
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$300
|Direct Auto
|$307
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maryland
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maryland roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maryland[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maryland is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$2,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maryland, you’re required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Laurel Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Two significant factors that affect your car insurance rates are driving records and accident history. If you’re a safe driver with a clean record, you could pay some of the lowest premiums for car insurance coverage[2]. Violations—for example, speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, DUIs—can drive your rates up. Here’s what you might expect if you have any on your record.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$259
|Speeding Ticket
|$347
|At-Fault Accident
|$378
|DUI
|$515
See More:
High-Risk Car Insurance Maryland
Laurel Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Lenders pull your credit report before approving your loan application. But did you know your credit impacts insurance rates, too? Generally, better credit scores mean lower premiums. According to the Maryland Insurance Administration, you might not get the cheapest rate if late payments, bankruptcies, and too many credit cards show up on your credit history[3].
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$236
|Good
|$279
|Average
|$307
|Poor
|$476
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Laurel
Finding cheap car insurance in Laurel starts by comparison-shopping. With Insurify, you can compare car insurance rates from multiple insurance providers in one convenient location in minutes—saving you time and money over getting individual quotes. Also, keep an eye out for discounts, like bundling your auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance.
Keep in mind that your rates vary according to several factors, including your credit history, driving record, insurance policy limits, coverage options, and the type of car you drive. Drivers with a clean driving history, a good credit score, and basic liability coverage can pay lower rates than high-risk drivers who opt for higher policy limits and add-on coverage options.
Frequently Asked Questions
Lowering your auto insurance costs is simple if you know what to look for. To start, don’t assume you already have the cheapest coverage. You can often find better car insurance rates by comparing two, three, or more insurers. You might be surprised how much you can save when shopping with an online comparison tool.
The average cost of car insurance in Laurel is $262 per month or $3,144 per year. It’s not a bad rate, but you may find a less expensive insurance provider. For example, the average rates from Kemper Preferred, Travelers, SafeAuto, and Clearcover are under $200 per month. To save money, check a few companies’ rates before settling on a policy.
Your driving history, policy options, and the type of vehicle you drive can affect your rates. But a few factors can drive costs up significantly, such as bankruptcies and late payments on your credit record and speeding tickets, DUIs, and accidents on your driving history report. Make timely payments and practice safe driving habits to reduce car insurance costs.
Insurify Insights
How Laurel Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Laurel, Maryland below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Laurel drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Maryland in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Laurel
#32
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Maryland
#30
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Maryland
#43
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Maryland
#41
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Maryland
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Laurel drivers rank 25 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #25
- Percent of drivers in Laurel with an accident: 11.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Laurel drivers rank 43 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #43
- Percent of drivers in Laurel with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Maryland, Laurel drivers rank 47 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #47
- Percent of drivers in Laurel with a reckless driving offense: 0.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Maryland, Laurel drivers rank 44 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Laurel with a reckless driving violation: 0.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Maryland, Laurel drivers rank 32 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #32
- Percent of drivers in Laurel with a speeding ticket: 9.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Laurel drivers rank 41 in clean driving records across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Laurel with clean record: 77.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Laurel drivers rank 22 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Maryland.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Laurel with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.75%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Maryland Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Maryland Insurance Administration. "A Consumer Guide To Auto Insurance - Driving Record." Accessed July 6, 2022
- Maryland Insurance Administration. "A Consumer Guide To Auto Insurance - Driving Record." Accessed July 6, 2022