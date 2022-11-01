Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Hyattsville, MD, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Hyattsville is $307 per month or $3,684 annually.
Car insurance in Hyattsville is $10 less than the average cost of insurance in Maryland.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Hyattsville on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Hyattsville, MD
If you’re a driver in Hyattsville, car insurance is required. But that doesn’t mean you have to pay an arm and a leg for coverage. Fortunately, there is cheap car insurance available, especially if you take the time to compare car insurance rates. Below, we’ll dive deeper into everything you need to know about cheap car insurance policies in Hyattsville and the surrounding areas.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Hyattsville, MD
What is the cheapest car insurance in Hyattsville?
Travelers is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Hyattsville, with rates starting at $216 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
When you shop around for car insurance in Hyattsville, you’ll find that there are many options at your disposal. The table below can give you an idea of what you might pay.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$216
|Progressive
|$268
|National General
|$287
|Liberty Mutual
|$290
|Nationwide
|$318
|SafeAuto
|$227
|Kemper Preferred
|$230
|Safeco
|$234
|Elephant
|$252
|Clearcover
|$252
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$335
|Direct Auto
|$343
|State Auto
|$408
|Bristol West
|$476
|AAA
|$476
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maryland
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maryland roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maryland[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maryland is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$2,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maryland, you’re required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Hyattsville Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record will play a vital role in your car insurance rates[2]. As you can see from the table below, the cheapest auto insurance coverage in Hyattsville is reserved for drivers with a clean record. If you have serious traffic violations like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs, you will pay more for your policy. Therefore, it’s essential to drive responsibly.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$300
|Speeding Ticket
|$402
|At-Fault Accident
|$438
|DUI
|$597
High-Risk Car Insurance Maryland
Hyattsville Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
You may be surprised to learn that your credit score can impact your car insurance costs[3]. This is because many auto insurance companies that serve Hyattsville drivers believe those with excellent or good credit will file fewer claims and be less expensive to insure. In this table, you can see how credit tier influences the average monthly cost of car insurance in Hyattsville.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$256
|Good
|$302
|Average
|$332
|Poor
|$515
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Hyattsville
To lock in cheap car insurance in Hyattsville, you’ll need to shop around. This way, you can compare coverage options and premiums. If you don’t have the time and energy to work with a broker or visit the websites of multiple companies, Insurify can come in handy. With this tool, you can receive personalized car insurance quotes in minutes.
Drivers should also make sure to take advantage of discounts, such as those offered for bundling auto insurance with renters insurance or home insurance. Many companies offer significantly reduced auto insurance rates for buying multiple insurance products from them, so it could be well worth it.
Frequently Asked Questions
Since there is no shortage of car insurance companies that serve Hyattsville drivers, you must do your research to find the cheapest rates. You can manually search for quotes or use Insurify. Insurify will provide you with free, personalized auto insurance quotes. All you have to do is fill out a short online form and share details about yourself and your vehicle.
Auto insurance in Hyattsville is between $216 and $476 per month, on average. Of course, factors like your age, driving experience, and history will affect what you pay. Your credit score and previous car insurance coverage may also determine your premiums. To get the best deal on coverage, you’ll need to comparison-shop.
Sometimes, car insurance rates in Hyattsville will go up because there are more crimes in the area. Serious weather conditions and an increase in uninsured drivers might also lead to more expensive coverage. While these factors are outside of your control, serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets and at-fault accidents, are in your control and can also increase your costs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Maryland Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- Maryland Insurance Administration. "A Consumer Guide to Auto Insurance - What Factors Impact Rates?." Accessed July 27, 2022
- Maryland Insurance Administration. "A Consumer Guide to Auto Insurance - What Factors Impact Rates?." Accessed July 27, 2022