Updated June 15, 2022
There is no shortage of car insurance companies available to Louisiana drivers. With that in mind, it’s best to explore as many of those options as possible rather than just a couple before buying a policy. Widening your search can be beneficial; you might come across a car insurance company you’re not familiar with that offers more coverage at a lower rate.
On average, your car insurance rates in Louisiana can range from $199 to $467 per month, depending on your driving history, vehicle type, coverage, your address, and of course the insurer you choose. Overall, Louisiana drivers pay an average rate of $333 per month for car insurance protection.
If you don’t have time to spend shopping around to find the best car insurance rates, Insurify has you covered. Our online insurance comparison platform lets you search and compare dozens of free car insurance quotes to find cheap car insurance. Not ready to commit to a quote? Check out our car insurance estimator to get an estimate on what you should expect to pay. Let the experts help you choose the right Louisiana insurance company today!
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Louisiana is Clearcover.
National General is the cheapest insurer on average in Louisiana, with average rates of $199 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Louisiana
Insurify Composite Score
|1
|Clearcover
|$285
|97
|2
|Safeco
|$262
|86
|3
|Liberty Mutual
|$467
|82
|4
|National General
|$199
|58
|5
|Direct Auto
|$282
|Not Rated
|6
|The General
|$283
|Not Rated
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance in Louisiana?
In Louisiana, Clearcover, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, National General, and Direct Auto all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.
Clearcover, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual top our list of Louisiana’s best car insurance companies for 2022 based on their ICS. This is not to say you should limit your search to these three insurers, however. A lot of car insurance companies offer competitive rates for young drivers, policyholders with good driving records, and high-risk drivers alike.
It’s important to ask yourself “How much car insurance do I need?” before starting your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.
Clearcover
Clearcover is available in a number of states, including Louisiana. The company currently only sells car insurance but might add other products in the future.
Customers have given Clearcover high praise in part because of how quickly the insurer generates quotes and files and pays out claims. Clearcover says covered claims can be paid in as little as seven minutes, and most are paid in less than a week.
Overall, Clearcover is a good choice for Louisiana drivers looking to save money on their car insurance. The insurer mainly operates digitally, allowing it to provide better service, clarity, and value to its customers. Clearcover’s machine learning model validates coverages right away and determines eligibility for faster payments.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Clearcover takes the savings larger insurance companies offer solely as discounts and makes them part of its pricing. Customers who have good driving records, drive cars with safety features, use electronic documents, and pay their insurance premium up front could save with Clearcover, but they don’t have to look for those discounts. Additionally, Clearcover offers an additional 25 percent discount for customers who are active duty military as well as their children who are under the age of 25.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$427
|Drivers Over 60
|$219
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$262
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$418
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$355
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$282
Safeco
Safeco, a Liberty Mutual company, offers a number of benefits to Louisiana drivers. The company sells its insurance exclusively through independent agents and also offers homeowners insurance to help policyholders save more money. From a cost perspective, Safeco is a good choice for experienced (over 60 years old) drivers and those with no prior traffic violations.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-vehicle
Multi-policy
Safe driver
Accident prevention course
Vehicles with safety features
Accident forgiveness
Diminishing deductible
Safeco’s rates are competitive with other insurers. Younger and safe drivers in particular might find Safeco’s rates especially appealing.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$486
|Drivers Over 60
|$220
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$252
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$343
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$377
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$271
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual has been in the car insurance business for more than 100 years and is one of the more well-known companies in the industry. The insurer offers coverage that it deems not only affordable but also customizable. Liberty Mutual provides Louisiana drivers with personalized service and digital tools to better help them select and use their car insurance.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Advanced safety features
Alternative energy (hybrid or electric vehicle)
Anti-theft device
Accident-free
Violation-free
Multi-policy
Multi-car
Pay-in-full
Liberty Mutual’s vast menu of discounts could potentially offset some of the higher average monthly costs in the following categories.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$974
|Drivers Over 60
|$364
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$456
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$593
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$470
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$414
National General
Although a lesser known insurer, National General has provided car insurance coverage for more than 80 years. The insurer sells coverage both online and over the phone with an agent. National General also offers personalized coverage and a variety of car insurance discounts to help its policyholders save more on their premiums.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-vehicle
Multi-policy
Anti-theft
Paid-in-full
Affinity (membership)
Safe driver
Auto pay
National General offers a favorable car insurance rate for Louisiana drivers who are over 60 years old, have had no prior violations, or have at least average credit.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$320
|Drivers Over 60
|$136
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$182
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$295
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$260
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$192
Direct Auto
Although not as well known as its counterparts, Direct Auto offers customizable car insurance policies for Louisiana drivers. Customers may get a quote over the phone, online, or in person at one of its more than 400 store locations in the U.S. Direct Auto designs policies for all needs, whether to meet Louisiana’s minimum requirements or provide more coverage.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-car
Multi-policy
Military
Safe driver
Senior citizen (55 years and older)
Good student
Renewal
Outside of drivers over 60 years old, Direct Auto’s average monthly costs are on the higher side. Louisiana drivers with no prior traffic violations also pay an average monthly cost less than the average overall premium, however.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$454
|Drivers Over 60
|$196
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$263
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$401
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$362
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$274
The General
The General has been providing car insurance coverage for almost 60 years and currently insures more than 1 million drivers. The company, an affiliate of American Family Insurance, is known for welcoming drivers with a less-than-perfect credit score or driving record, including drivers that other insurance companies won’t cover. The General provides quotes online or over the phone with its more than 100 agents and representatives across the U.S.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Safety features
Multi-car
Previously insured (if you’ve had insurance elsewhere for the past five years)
Defensive driving course
Safe driver
Academic achievement/good student
The General welcomes quotes from all drivers seeking auto insurance, regardless of driving or credit history. But drivers over 60 pay the lowest average monthly cost based on Insurify’s data.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$438
|Drivers Over 60
|$204
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$268
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$379
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$353
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$278
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Louisiana
Monthly average car insurance rates in Louisiana range from $242 (in Houma) to $400 (in New Orleans). It’s not surprising that New Orleans has one of the higher average car insurance premiums, given the higher costs associated with more dense cities and a higher number of vehicles compared to rural areas.
|Louisiana City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Baton Rouge
|$364
|Denham Springs
|$320
|Houma
|$242
|Lafayette
|$310
|Lake Charles
|$298
|Metairie
|$344
|Monroe
|$294
|New Orleans
|$400
|Shreveport
|$273
|Slidell
|$304
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Shopping for the best auto insurance in Louisiana doesn’t have to be a painful experience. Even if you have a bad driving record, you can still find cheap rates if you know where to look. Just use Insurify’s insurance marketplace to help you find the exact coverage and deductible you need.
Decide what coverages are best for you, and get customized quotes accordingly. For example, suppose you wanted to add collision coverage, comprehensive coverage, uninsured motorist, or other full-coverage car insurance to your policy.
You can! Then, compare the car insurance side by side to see which company has the policy that best meets your needs at the best price.
Finally, it’s simple to choose your coverage limits and buy the policy online. In many cases, you can print your insurance certificate immediately.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best car insurance company is the one that fits your needs and your budget. Only you can decide that. Based on prices, sales, and the claims process, however, Clearcover is the best car insurance company in Louisiana according to its Insurify Composite Score.
Auto insurance rates will depend on several factors like where you live, your driving history, and the type of vehicle you have. A cheap car insurance company for you might be expensive for someone else, and vice versa. However, Insurify data found National General to have the best rate in terms of the lowest average monthly in Louisiana ($199).
Your car insurance should at least meet Louisiana state minimum insurance requirements for bodily injury liability coverage and property damage liability coverage. Ideally, you should get higher limits for your auto insurance policy to better protect yourself and others in the event of an accident—particularly one with an uninsured driver. Higher limits can also help cover medical payments, and motorist bodily injury, among others.
Getting the best cheap car insurance in Louisiana isn’t hard if you know where to look. Compare multiple plans and coverage options in one place with Insurify's comparison platform. Best of all, it does all the heavy lifting for you, so you aren’t stuck checking insurance providers individually. Get started shopping for car insurance now.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.