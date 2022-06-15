Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance in Louisiana? In Louisiana, Clearcover, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, National General, and Direct Auto all offer good customer service, reliably pay claims, and have generally good rates for drivers. Keep in mind that your individual auto insurance rates will depend on factors like your driving record, your age, your gender, and your credit score.

Clearcover, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual top our list of Louisiana’s best car insurance companies for 2022 based on their ICS. This is not to say you should limit your search to these three insurers, however. A lot of car insurance companies offer competitive rates for young drivers, policyholders with good driving records, and high-risk drivers alike.

It’s important to ask yourself “How much car insurance do I need?” before starting your search, but Insurify can help you select your desired coverage options. Find out the average car insurance cost for top companies here.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $295 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Clearcover is available in a number of states, including Louisiana. The company currently only sells car insurance but might add other products in the future.

Customers have given Clearcover high praise in part because of how quickly the insurer generates quotes and files and pays out claims. Clearcover says covered claims can be paid in as little as seven minutes, and most are paid in less than a week.

Overall, Clearcover is a good choice for Louisiana drivers looking to save money on their car insurance. The insurer mainly operates digitally, allowing it to provide better service, clarity, and value to its customers. Clearcover’s machine learning model validates coverages right away and determines eligibility for faster payments.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Clearcover takes the savings larger insurance companies offer solely as discounts and makes them part of its pricing. Customers who have good driving records, drive cars with safety features, use electronic documents, and pay their insurance premium up front could save with Clearcover, but they don’t have to look for those discounts. Additionally, Clearcover offers an additional 25 percent discount for customers who are active duty military as well as their children who are under the age of 25.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $427 Drivers Over 60 $219 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $262 Drivers With a Prior Accident $418 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $355 Drivers With Average Credit $282

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $262 Insurify Composite Score: 86

Safeco, a Liberty Mutual company, offers a number of benefits to Louisiana drivers. The company sells its insurance exclusively through independent agents and also offers homeowners insurance to help policyholders save more money. From a cost perspective, Safeco is a good choice for experienced (over 60 years old) drivers and those with no prior traffic violations.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Safe driver

Accident prevention course

Vehicles with safety features

Accident forgiveness

Diminishing deductible

Safeco’s rates are competitive with other insurers. Younger and safe drivers in particular might find Safeco’s rates especially appealing.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $486 Drivers Over 60 $220 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $252 Drivers With a Prior Accident $343 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $377 Drivers With Average Credit $271

3 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $467 Insurify Composite Score: 82

Liberty Mutual has been in the car insurance business for more than 100 years and is one of the more well-known companies in the industry. The insurer offers coverage that it deems not only affordable but also customizable. Liberty Mutual provides Louisiana drivers with personalized service and digital tools to better help them select and use their car insurance.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Advanced safety features

Alternative energy (hybrid or electric vehicle)

Anti-theft device

Accident-free

Violation-free

Multi-policy

Multi-car

Pay-in-full

Liberty Mutual’s vast menu of discounts could potentially offset some of the higher average monthly costs in the following categories.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $974 Drivers Over 60 $364 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $456 Drivers With a Prior Accident $593 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $470 Drivers With Average Credit $414

4 National General Average Monthly Cost: $199 Insurify Composite Score: 58

Although a lesser known insurer, National General has provided car insurance coverage for more than 80 years. The insurer sells coverage both online and over the phone with an agent. National General also offers personalized coverage and a variety of car insurance discounts to help its policyholders save more on their premiums.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-vehicle

Multi-policy

Anti-theft

Paid-in-full

Affinity (membership)

Safe driver

Auto pay

National General offers a favorable car insurance rate for Louisiana drivers who are over 60 years old, have had no prior violations, or have at least average credit.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $320 Drivers Over 60 $136 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $182 Drivers With a Prior Accident $295 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $260 Drivers With Average Credit $192

5 Direct Auto Average Monthly Cost: $282 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

Although not as well known as its counterparts, Direct Auto offers customizable car insurance policies for Louisiana drivers. Customers may get a quote over the phone, online, or in person at one of its more than 400 store locations in the U.S. Direct Auto designs policies for all needs, whether to meet Louisiana’s minimum requirements or provide more coverage.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-car

Multi-policy

Military

Safe driver

Senior citizen (55 years and older)

Good student

Renewal

Outside of drivers over 60 years old, Direct Auto’s average monthly costs are on the higher side. Louisiana drivers with no prior traffic violations also pay an average monthly cost less than the average overall premium, however.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $454 Drivers Over 60 $196 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $263 Drivers With a Prior Accident $401 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $362 Drivers With Average Credit $274

6 The General Average Monthly Cost: $283 Insurify Composite Score: N/A

The General has been providing car insurance coverage for almost 60 years and currently insures more than 1 million drivers. The company, an affiliate of American Family Insurance, is known for welcoming drivers with a less-than-perfect credit score or driving record, including drivers that other insurance companies won’t cover. The General provides quotes online or over the phone with its more than 100 agents and representatives across the U.S.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safety features

Multi-car

Previously insured (if you’ve had insurance elsewhere for the past five years)

Defensive driving course

Safe driver

Academic achievement/good student

The General welcomes quotes from all drivers seeking auto insurance, regardless of driving or credit history. But drivers over 60 pay the lowest average monthly cost based on Insurify’s data.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $438 Drivers Over 60 $204 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $268 Drivers With a Prior Accident $379 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $353 Drivers With Average Credit $278

