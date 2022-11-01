Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Sterling, VA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Sterling is $180 per month or $2,160 annually.
Car insurance in Sterling is $27 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Sterling on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Sterling, VA
The average cost of car insurance in Virginia varies from city to city. As a result, the average cost of car insurance in Sterling is different from the average cost of car insurance in Woodbridge. In an attempt to assist drivers in finding affordable car insurance, Insurify allows users to compare car insurance quotes side-by-side.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Sterling, VA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Sterling?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Sterling, with rates starting at $98 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
There are many car insurance providers in Sterling, VA. Just as the average cost of car insurance coverage in different Virginia cities varies, the average cost of car insurance from different insurance providers in Sterling also varies. Listed below are some of the car insurance providers in the city and the rates at which they offer their insurance products.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$98
|Travelers
|$143
|State Auto
|$148
|Nationwide
|$163
|National General
|$165
|Liberty Mutual
|$189
|Bristol West
|$194
|CSAA
|$233
|Dairyland
|$280
|Metromile
|$67
|Grange
|$84
|Kemper Preferred
|$97
|Elephant
|$124
|Clearcover
|$130
|Safeco
|$143
|AssuranceAmerica
|$161
|SafeAuto
|$162
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$163
|GAINSCO
|$178
|Kemper Specialty
|$192
|Mercury
|$204
|Direct Auto
|$212
|The General
|$273
|Stillwater
|$528
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Sterling Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Across the country, insurance companies usually use driving records to determine premiums for drivers[2]. Here’s a look at how these factors influence the average auto insurance rates for drivers in Sterling, VA.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$169
|Speeding Ticket
|$226
|At-Fault Accident
|$247
|DUI
|$336
High-Risk Car Insurance Virginia
Sterling Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies normally check the credit scores of individuals to ascertain their trustworthiness before offering them an insurance policy[3]. As illustrated in the table below, those with excellent credit scores normally pay lower premiums than those with poor credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$154
|Good
|$182
|Average
|$200
|Poor
|$310
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Sterling
As noted, there are plenty of insurance companies with cheap auto insurance quotes in Sterling. Insurify makes this process easy. Users can compare auto insurance quotes from the top providers in the area side-by-side in just a few minutes.
Drivers can also save by bundling their car insurance with renters insurance, life insurance, or even business insurance. Many insurance companies offer other discounts as well, such as good student, safe driving, and loyalty discounts.
Frequently Asked Questions
If you’re looking for cheap auto insurance in Sterling, you should compare the rates at which car insurance companies offer coverage there. Insurify makes this process easy, allowing users to compare quotes side-by-side. And don’t forget about discounts like bundling with home insurance.
The average monthly cost of car insurance in Sterling is $180. This cost is $27 less expensive than the average monthly cost of car insurance in Virginia. Some insurance companies offer car insurance coverage plans at rates lower than the average cost in the city. These companies include Progressive, Travelers, Metromile, and Grange.
In Sterling, your car insurance quotes may go up if you’re caught speeding or driving while intoxicated. They may also go up if you fail to stop at a traffic light, if you cause an accident, or if your credit score worsens.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
