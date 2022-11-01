Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Herndon, VA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Herndon is $182 per month or $2,184 annually.
Car insurance in Herndon is $25 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Herndon on average is Travelers.
Car Insurance in Herndon, VA
Auto insurance rates in Herndon vary greatly. The good news is you can find cheap coverage, especially if you shop around and maintain a clean driving record. A cheap car insurance policy may save you hundreds of dollars per year and lower your overall cost of car ownership. Here’s everything you need to know about cheap auto insurance plans in Herndon.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Herndon, VA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Herndon?
Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Herndon, with rates starting at $132 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
There are a number of small and large car insurance companies that serve drivers in Herndon with a wide range of premiums. The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes in Herndon by insurance company.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$132
|State Auto
|$147
|Nationwide
|$158
|Progressive
|$170
|Liberty Mutual
|$193
|Metromile
|$64
|Grange
|$106
|Stillwater
|$121
|Clearcover
|$128
|Elephant
|$132
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$154
|Kemper Preferred
|$156
|Safeco
|$157
|AssuranceAmerica
|$167
|SafeAuto
|$170
|GAINSCO
|$172
|Mercury
|$194
|National General
|$197
|Bristol West
|$207
|Kemper Specialty
|$224
|Direct Auto
|$224
|AAA
|$269
|Dairyland
|$282
|Acuity
|$305
|The General
|$312
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Herndon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
When you look for an auto policy in Herndon, you’ll find that your driving record plays a vital role in your premium costs[2]. If you have a clean record, you’ll lock in lower rates than a driver with a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. The table below reveals the average monthly cost of auto insurance by driver history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$176
|Speeding Ticket
|$236
|At-Fault Accident
|$257
|DUI
|$350
Herndon Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Believe it or not, your credit score can impact your auto insurance rates[3]. This is because some insurance companies will pull it to determine your premiums. Since excellent and good credit often leads to fewer claims, you might secure a better deal on your policy if you have a strong credit history. Here’s a look at the average monthly cost of car insurance by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$182
|Good
|$216
|Average
|$237
|Poor
|$367
Frequently Asked Questions
The key to a cheap auto insurance policy in Herndon is research. Insurify can do the research for you so you can save time and energy on car insurance shopping. All you have to do is share some information about yourself and the make and model of your car. If you find a plan that suits you, Insurify will direct you to the insurer’s website so you can apply for coverage.
The cost of car insurance in Herndon depends on your particular situation. On average, however, it ranges from around $64 to $312 per month. Your age, driving experience, and accident history will all impact what you pay for coverage. Discounts like bundling auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance can also save you quite a bit.
Several factors might increase auto insurance rates in Herndon. Higher crime rates, which are out of your control, can lead to more expensive premiums. A severe weather event like a snowstorm might also raise the cost of auto policies in the area. This is because many policyholders may have filed claims and increased expenses for providers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
