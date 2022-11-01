4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Herndon, VA, for 2022

Car InsurancedelimiterVirginiadelimiterHerndon

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Herndon is $182 per month or $2,184 annually.

  • Car insurance in Herndon is $25 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Herndon on average is Travelers.

Car Insurance in Herndon, VA

Auto insurance rates in Herndon vary greatly. The good news is you can find cheap coverage, especially if you shop around and maintain a clean driving record. A cheap car insurance policy may save you hundreds of dollars per year and lower your overall cost of car ownership. Here’s everything you need to know about cheap auto insurance plans in Herndon.

Quotes by Top Companies

Travelers
$132
State Auto
$147
Nationwide
$158
Progressive
$170
Liberty Mutual
$193

Cheapest Car Insurance in Herndon, VA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Herndon?

Travelers is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Herndon, with rates starting at $132 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

There are a number of small and large car insurance companies that serve drivers in Herndon with a wide range of premiums. The table below shows the average monthly car insurance quotes in Herndon by insurance company.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$132
State Auto$147
Nationwide$158
Progressive$170
Liberty Mutual$193
Metromile$64
Grange$106
Stillwater$121
Clearcover$128
Elephant$132
Midvale Home & Auto$154
Kemper Preferred$156
Safeco$157
AssuranceAmerica$167
SafeAuto$170
GAINSCO$172
Mercury$194
National General$197
Bristol West$207
Kemper Specialty$224
Direct Auto$224
AAA$269
Dairyland$282
Acuity$305
The General$312
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia

Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.

If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Herndon Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When you look for an auto policy in Herndon, you’ll find that your driving record plays a vital role in your premium costs[2]. If you have a clean record, you’ll lock in lower rates than a driver with a history of serious traffic violations, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs. The table below reveals the average monthly cost of auto insurance by driver history.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$176
Speeding Ticket$236
At-Fault Accident$257
DUI$350
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Herndon Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Believe it or not, your credit score can impact your auto insurance rates[3]. This is because some insurance companies will pull it to determine your premiums. Since excellent and good credit often leads to fewer claims, you might secure a better deal on your policy if you have a strong credit history. Here’s a look at the average monthly cost of car insurance by credit tier.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$182
Good$216
Average$237
Poor$367
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Herndon

If you’re in the market for cheap car insurance in Herndon, look no further than Insurify. With this easy-to-use tool, you can receive personalized auto insurance quotes within minutes. Simply fill out a short online form with details about yourself and your vehicle. Once you do, you’ll be able to compare coverage options and rates in one convenient place.

Rest assured that there are no sign-ups or fees. Insurify eliminates the need for a broker or to perform manual research by visiting the websites of multiple car insurance companies. There’s no faster or easier way to land the cheapest auto insurance plan for your unique budget and coverage needs. If you need to talk to someone, we have neutral insurance agents standing by.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The key to a cheap auto insurance policy in Herndon is research. Insurify can do the research for you so you can save time and energy on car insurance shopping. All you have to do is share some information about yourself and the make and model of your car. If you find a plan that suits you, Insurify will direct you to the insurer’s website so you can apply for coverage.

  • The cost of car insurance in Herndon depends on your particular situation. On average, however, it ranges from around $64 to $312 per month. Your age, driving experience, and accident history will all impact what you pay for coverage. Discounts like bundling auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance can also save you quite a bit.

  • Several factors might increase auto insurance rates in Herndon. Higher crime rates, which are out of your control, can lead to more expensive premiums. A severe weather event like a snowstorm might also raise the cost of auto policies in the area. This is because many policyholders may have filed claims and increased expenses for providers.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
  2. Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "Moving Violations and Point Assessments." Accessed July 29, 2022
  3. Commonwealth of Virginia State Corporation Commission Bureau of Insurance . "Insurance Credit Scoring - How It Affects Your Automobile and Homeowners Insurance." Accessed July 29, 2022
