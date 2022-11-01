Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Chester, VA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Chester is $188 per month or $2,256 annually.
Car insurance in Chester is $12 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Chester on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Chester, VA
Are you looking for cheap car insurance in the lovely town of Chester? In this article, we’ll show you which auto insurance companies are offering the lowest rates on average, what to expect for your own insurance rates, and how to save money on car insurance coverage. Remember to always compare car insurance quotes before committing to a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Chester, VA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Chester?
Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Chester, with rates starting at $126 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates since everyone’s situation is unique.
Below, you’ll find the average auto insurance quotes that drivers in Chester are getting from a whole pile of insurance companies. There are plenty of options for drivers to choose from, so it remains important to compare quotes and look around for the most affordable option.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$126
|Travelers
|$135
|State Auto
|$149
|Nationwide
|$179
|Liberty Mutual
|$247
|Metromile
|$40
|Kemper Preferred
|$87
|Grange
|$117
|Elephant
|$122
|Acuity
|$124
|Clearcover
|$145
|Safeco
|$153
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$164
|National General
|$177
|SafeAuto
|$179
|GAINSCO
|$189
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$197
|Mercury
|$200
|Kemper Specialty
|$212
|Direct Auto
|$220
|Bristol West
|$232
|Dairyland
|$247
|AAA
|$259
|The General
|$288
|Stillwater
|$501
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Chester Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Wondering why your auto insurance quotes are higher than those averages? If there’s an accident or traffic infraction on your driving record, that’s the most likely explanation[2]. In this table, you can see that average costs for drivers in Chester climb significantly with a violation or accident in their driving history. With a clean record, you’ll have a better shot at cheap rates.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$182
|Speeding Ticket
|$244
|At-Fault Accident
|$266
|DUI
|$362
High-Risk Car Insurance Virginia
Chester Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Insurance companies prefer customers with great credit scores because it indicates that they’ll pay their bills reliably and on time. Having good credit is also helpful for securing a cheap auto insurance policy[3]. But lucky for those without amazing credit, it’s not everything. Thankfully, in Chester, your premiums won’t suffer significantly if you have a low credit score.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$162
|Good
|$191
|Average
|$210
|Poor
|$326
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Chester
Chester car insurance is available at decent prices, but still, finding solid insurance coverage at an affordable premium is much like finding the proverbial needle in a haystack. You have to get as many insurance quotes from as many insurance agencies as you can stand to contact. With many options, it sounds like a daunting task—and without Insurify, it would be.
But with Insurify’s help, you’ll be on your way to cheap auto insurance in a few clicks. Insurify’s car insurance quote-comparison tool presents you with a number of personalized quotes from insurance companies local to you. Best of all, Insurify is free and doesn’t require you to create an account.
Frequently Asked Questions
The first step to finding cheap car insurance in Chester is to make sure you’re bundling when you have the opportunity. If you have other insurance policies, such as renters insurance or homeowners insurance, insurance companies give you a discount for buying them from the same place. Beyond that, it’s old-school comparison-shopping.
On average, auto insurance coverage costs $188 in Chester. Your personal rate will depend on your driving record, the value of your car, your credit score, and coverage needs. Insurance premiums are set based on how likely the insurance provider thinks you are to eventually make a claim.
While your credit score has some bearing on your auto insurance rates, the real factor that drives up car insurance premiums is your driving record. An at-fault accident or speeding ticket suggests to insurance providers that you’re likely to be in an accident—and make a claim—sometime in the future. That will quickly raise your average cost of insurance.
Insurify Insights
How Chester Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Chester, Virginia below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Chester drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Virginia in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Chester
#29
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Virginia
#41
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Virginia
#59
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Virginia
#26
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Virginia
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Chester drivers rank 67 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Chester with an accident: 7.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Chester drivers rank 59 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #59
- Percent of drivers in Chester with a DUI: 1.4%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Virginia, Chester drivers rank 53 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #53
- Percent of drivers in Chester with a reckless driving offense: 1.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Virginia, Chester drivers rank 52 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #52
- Percent of drivers in Chester with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Virginia, Chester drivers rank 29 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #29
- Percent of drivers in Chester with a speeding ticket: 12.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Chester drivers rank 44 in clean driving records across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #44
- Percent of drivers in Chester with clean record: 75%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Chester drivers rank 57 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Virginia.
- Rank within state: #57
- Percent of drivers in Chester with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.59%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
