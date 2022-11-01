Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Ashburn, VA, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Ashburn, VA
Car insurance coverage varies in cost depending on the state and city a driver lives in. In Ashburn, VA, auto insurance coverage fluctuates in cost depending on a person’s driving and accident history, credit history, age, insurance needs, insurance provider, and more. The best way to find a good rate is to compare auto insurance rates with Insurify.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Ashburn is $180 per month or $2,160 annually.
Car insurance in Ashburn is $27 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Ashburn on average is Metromile, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Ashburn, VA
What is the cheapest car insurance in Ashburn?
Metromile is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Ashburn, with rates starting at $84 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is different.
Insurance providers in Ashburn calculate auto insurance premiums by considering factors like driving and accident history, credit score history, age, coverage needs, and more. The chart below shows more than two dozen quality auto insurers offering cheap auto insurance rates for customers in the area. Included insurance options range from just $84 to $462 per month.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Metromile
|$84
|Grange
|$105
|State Auto
|$108
|Elephant
|$116
|Travelers
|$116
|Clearcover
|$116
|Progressive
|$141
|SafeAuto
|$144
|Safeco
|$146
|Kemper Preferred
|$163
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$164
|Nationwide
|$165
|AssuranceAmerica
|$171
|Liberty Mutual
|$173
|Bristol West
|$176
|GAINSCO
|$176
|National General
|$181
|Dairyland
|$202
|Mercury
|$202
|Kemper Speciality
|$212
|Direct Auto
|$218
|The General
|$269
|Stillwater
|$305
|CSAA
|$462
Best Car Insurance in Ashburn, VA
The Insurify Composite Score assigned to insurance providers has been calculated using financial strength ratings, J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The chart below highlights ICS ratings and affordable rates from the best available insurers.
|Best Companies
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$116
|Nationwide
|89
|$165
|Safeco
|86
|$146
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$173
|Travelers
|80
|$116
|State Auto
|76
|$108
|National General
|58
|$181
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia
Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.
If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$20,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Ashburn Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Insurance agents at various companies value older drivers with more experience, rewarding them with affordable insurance rates. Younger drivers—specifically teens and those in their 20s—pay the highest rates because of their lack of experience behind the wheel. In Virginia, rates tend to decrease for people through their 60s and slowly rise for those 70 and older.
|Driver’s Age
|Average Monthly Cost
|Teens
|$357
|20s
|$225
|30s
|$166
|40s
|$170
|50s
|$155
|60s
|$134
|70s
|$137
|80+
|$145
Ashburn Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
A significant indicator of insurance costs is a person’s driving record and accident history. Drivers with any recorded speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs face increased rates from the average. Drivers with clean records and no violations, on the other hand, benefit from cheap rates. Check the chart below to see projected rates for driver history.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$149
|Speeding Ticket
|$200
|At-Fault Accident
|$218
|DUI
|$297
High-Risk Car Insurance Virginia
Ashburn Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Like in many other states, auto insurance companies in Virginia consider not only a person’s driving record when setting a car insurance policy rate but also their credit score. Drivers with excellent and good credit histories tend to pay less per month than those with average and poor credit histories. The chart below contains car insurance quotes by credit tier.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$150
|Good
|$179
|Average
|$195
|Poor
|$302
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Ashburn
Finding a provider that meets the insurance needs of you and your loved ones is crucial—even if you fear the associated price tag on top of other costs associated with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, life insurance, or business insurance. Luckily, ample methods exist that allow drivers to score discounts and lower rates on their individualized insurance.
With Insurify, you can easily compare car insurance quotes from dozens of affordable regional and national providers that match up with your individualized insurance needs, driving history, vehicle type, and more. Before committing to an insurance agency, try the comparison tool out for yourself from the convenience of your home to see how much you can save.
Frequently Asked Questions
Individuals looking for cheap car insurance in Ashburn, Virginia, can find savings through a number of driver-based discounts, bundling auto insurance with renters or home insurance, and shopping around for car insurance before purchasing or renewing an auto insurance policy. Try comparing car insurance with Insurify to see dozens of rates from top providers.
Car insurance rates vary depending on the type of coverage purchased, driving and accident history, credit history, age, insurance provider, and more. On this page, Insurify identified the best providers in Ashburn offering quality insurance for affordable prices, with options including regional and national providers ranging from $84 monthly with Metromile to $462 with CSAA.
Car insurance rates in Ashburn increase for similar reasons to many other cities and states. A major cause of increased rates relates to driving and accident history. Drivers with past DUIs, speeding tickets, failures to stop, or at-fault accidents tend to pay higher rates than those with clean records. Additionally, young drivers and drivers with poor credit histories face higher rates.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022