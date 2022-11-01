4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Annandale, VA, for 2022

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform.
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Annandale is $194 per month or $2,328 annually.

  • Car insurance in Annandale is $13 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Annandale on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Annandale, VA

The cost of insurance in Virginia varies from city to city and between providers. This is because information like your driving record and credit history is valued differently by each provider. Insurance companies also take into account factors such as ZIP code and road congestion in your area, so always make sure to compare car insurance quotes to find the best rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$127
State Auto
$137
Travelers
$143
Nationwide
$163
National General
$176

Cheapest Car Insurance in Annandale, VA

What is the cheapest car insurance in Annandale?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Annandale, with rates starting at $127 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is different.

The cost of insurance will differ depending on the provider. Several factors are considered when providers calculate insurance rates, including driving record, ZIP code, and credit score. These factors lead to different rates of insurance, and you will need to compare quotes from different providers to find the cheapest rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$127
State Auto$137
Travelers$143
Nationwide$163
National General$176
Liberty Mutual$188
Dairyland$223
Bristol West$232
CSAA$264
Stillwater$110
Grange$119
Kemper Preferred$126
Clearcover$133
Elephant$138
Safeco$143
Midvale Home & Auto$149
SafeAuto$163
GAINSCO$181
Direct Auto$210
AssuranceAmerica$212
Mercury$214
Kemper Specialty$216
The General$694
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Virginia

Virginia does not require automobile insurance, offering drivers to pay an Uninsured Motor Vehicle fee in lieu of coverage.

If you do choose to purchase insurance, the minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Virginia[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Virginia is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $20,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Annandale Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

When calculating premiums, providers consider several factors, including your driving record. Speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs can significantly impact your insurance rates[2]. Generally, the better your record, the lower your insurance rates. Here is how these factors affect car insurance in Annandale, VA.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$192
Speeding Ticket$257
At-Fault Accident$280
DUI$382
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Annandale Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score is taken very seriously by insurance providers[3]. It communicates how well you pay your bills, and this impacts your insurance rates. Drivers with a great credit score get to pay less for insurance, while those with average or poor credit scores have to cough up a lot more. Here is how your credit score will affect your premiums in Annandale.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$179
Good$212
Average$233
Poor$361
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Annandale

The best way to get affordable insurance coverage is by shopping around. By reviewing quotes from various companies, you’ll have a better chance of finding a plan that meets your insurance needs and budget. Also, look out for discounts like bundling with home insurance, renters insurance, or life insurance, which is a great way to save on your insurance policy.

However, with so many companies providing insurance products in Annandale, VA, this task may seem daunting. That’s where quote-comparison comes into play. Insurify has simplified the process, allowing you to easily compare quotes from different companies without having to go through the tedious task of filling out lots of paperwork.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The best way of getting cheap car insurance in Annandale is by comparing quotes. With Insurify, you can easily go through several car insurance quotes from various companies in a few minutes. Also, you can find discounts to save some cash on your auto policy.

  • The average cost of car insurance in Annandale is $194 per month or $2,328 annually. Auto insurance coverage in Annandale is $13 less than the average cost of insurance in Virginia. However, there are a lot of cheaper options in Annandale, and with Insurify, you can find these options easily.

  • Providers consider several factors when calculating the cost of insurance in Annandale. Apart from the obvious factors like driving record and credit score, other factors, like weather patterns, crime rate, road congestion, and the likelihood of vandalism, can increase the cost of insurance in Annandale.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

