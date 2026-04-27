Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.
Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
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Table of contents
Table of contents
Shopping for auto insurance for your new car isn’t just about finding the cheapest car insurance or simply meeting your state’s minimum or lender requirements. It’s about choosing the best car insurance company for you.
You want an insurer that delivers reliable car insurance coverage, transparent pricing, and strong service when it matters most. Customer reviews provide valuable insights into how auto insurance companies perform, especially when policyholders file insurance claims or seek support.
Insurify’s editorial team analyzes verified reviews from its customers and applies a consistent methodology to evaluate leading insurance companies. This approach helps shoppers compare car insurance rates based not only on price but also on claims handling, coverage selections, and the overall experience.
The table below highlights how leading car insurance companies perform based on honest policyholder feedback. A score of five represents a top score.
Insurance Company
Overall Rating
Value for Money
Claims Handling
Coverage Options
Customer Service
Discounts
Policy Flexibility
Policy Transparency
|21st Century
|4 (204 reviews)
|3.4
|3.5
|3.7
|2.7
|3.4
|3.6
|3.5
|AAA
|4.5 (2,340 reviews)
|4.3
|4.3
|4.3
|4.4
|4.3
|4.3
|4.2
|Acceptance
|3.9 (62 reviews)
|3
|3.1
|3.1
|2.8
|3.1
|3.1
|3.1
|Acuity
|4.5 (40 reviews)
|3.4
|4.3
|4.2
|3.8
|3.7
|4.1
|4.2
|Alfa
|4.3 (66 reviews)
|3.1
|3.7
|3.7
|3.4
|3
|3.5
|3.6
|American Alliance
|3.2 (19 reviews)
|2.4
|3
|2.8
|2.1
|2
|2.2
|2.5
|Allstate
|3.8 (10,323 reviews)
|3.3
|3.8
|3.8
|3.8
|3.8
|3.8
|3.6
|American Family
|4.5 (617 reviews)
|4.2
|4.6
|4.5
|4.9
|4.6
|4.4
|4.5
|Ameriprise
|4.2 (37 reviews)
|4.8
|4.9
|4.5
|4.9
|4.6
|4.7
|4.9
|Amica
|4.5 (194 reviews)
|3.5
|4.2
|4.2
|3.9
|3.7
|4.1
|4.2
|Anchor
|3.7 (16 reviews)
|2.5
|2.3
|2.8
|2.3
|2.9
|2.9
|2.9
|Aspire General
|4 (131 reviews)
|3.7
|3.6
|3.7
|3.1
|3.7
|3.7
|3.9
|AssuranceAmerica
|3.7 (111 reviews)
|3.3
|3.4
|3.6
|2.8
|3.2
|3.4
|3.5
|Auto-Owners
|4.3 (330 reviews)
|3.5
|4
|4
|3.5
|3.6
|3.9
|3.9
|Bristol West
|3.3 (635 reviews)
|3.1
|3.1
|3.2
|3.1
|3.3
|3
|3
|Chubb
|3.7 (9 reviews)
|3.4
|3.8
|3
|3
|2.9
|3.8
|3.5
|Cincinnati Insurance Companies
|4.5 (31 reviews)
|3.3
|4
|3.9
|3.3
|3.4
|3.9
|3.8
|Clearcover
|3.8 (64 reviews)
|3.5
|3.6
|3.8
|3.1
|3.4
|3.5
|3.6
|Commonwealth Casualty
|3.8 (55 reviews)
|3
|3.1
|3.4
|2.7
|2.8
|3
|3.3
|COUNTRY Financial
|4 (66 reviews)
|3.2
|3.9
|3.9
|3.4
|3.5
|3.6
|3.8
|Dairyland
|4 (386 reviews)
|3.3
|3.5
|3.6
|3.1
|3.2
|3.5
|3.6
|Direct Auto
|3 (1,469 reviews)
|3.1
|3
|3.1
|3
|3.3
|3
|3
|Elephant
|4 (178 reviews)
|3.5
|3.6
|3.8
|3.3
|3.6
|3.7
|3.8
|Encompass
|4 (24 reviews)
|3.1
|3.6
|3.8
|3.1
|3.2
|3.7
|3.6
|Equity
|4.1 (2 reviews)
|3.7
|3.6
|3.7
|3
|3.9
|3.8
|3.7
|Erie Insurance
|4.4 (511 reviews)
|3.7
|4
|4.2
|3.6
|3.8
|4
|4
|Esurance
|4 (1,153 reviews)
|3.5
|3.6
|3.7
|3.1
|3.6
|3.7
|3.7
|Farm Bureau Financial Services
|4.2 (440 reviews)
|3.4
|3.8
|3.7
|3.5
|3.3
|3.7
|3.7
|Farmers
|3.7 (2,403 reviews)
|3.2
|3.8
|3.7
|3.7
|3.4
|3.7
|3.5
|First Chicago
|3.7 (63 reviews)
|3.2
|3.1
|3.2
|2.6
|3
|3.1
|3.1
|Foremost
|3.7 (27 reviews)
|3.3
|3.3
|3.5
|2.8
|3.5
|3.5
|3.6
|Frankenmuth
|4.1 (11 reviews)
|3.3
|3.8
|3.9
|3.2
|3.4
|3.8
|3.7
|Freeway
|3.8 (53 reviews)
|3.1
|3.5
|3.6
|2.8
|3.1
|3.6
|3.5
|GAINSCO
|3.6 (198 reviews)
|3.1
|3.2
|3.2
|2.5
|3
|3.2
|3.3
|GEICO
|3.9 (17,512 reviews)
|3.8
|4.1
|4
|4.1
|3.9
|4
|3.9
|Grange
|3.9 (53 reviews)
|3
|3.5
|3.7
|3
|3.2
|3.2
|3.6
|Grinnell Mutual
|4.2 (9 reviews)
|3.7
|4.3
|4.3
|3.7
|4.4
|3.7
|4.2
|Hallmark
|4 (10 reviews)
|3
|3.3
|3.5
|3.4
|3.2
|3.4
|3.7
|Hanover
|4.2 (39 reviews)
|3.1
|3.7
|3.8
|3
|3.2
|3.7
|3.7
|Hastings Mutual
|4.8 (10 reviews)
|4.2
|4.4
|4.4
|4.2
|4.3
|4.4
|4.2
|Hugo
|4.5 (212 reviews)
|3.7
|3.6
|3.6
|3.1
|3.7
|3.9
|3.9
|Infinity
|3.8 (182 reviews)
|3.3
|3.4
|3.4
|2.8
|3.2
|3.4
|3.4
|Kemper
|3.7 (348 reviews)
|3.1
|3.2
|3.3
|2.6
|3
|3.2
|3.2
|Liberty Mutual
|3.4 (3,845 reviews)
|3
|3.6
|3.6
|3.4
|3.3
|3.5
|3.3
|MAPFRE
|3.7 (91 reviews)
|3.1
|3.6
|3.6
|3
|3
|3.5
|3.6
|Mendota
|3.3 (63 reviews)
|3
|2.8
|3
|2.3
|2.8
|2.9
|3
|Mercury
|4 (650 reviews)
|3.2
|3.5
|3.7
|3
|3.2
|3.5
|3.6
|Metromile
|4.1 (94 reviews)
|3.6
|3.9
|3.9
|2.6
|3.5
|3.7
|3.7
|National General
|3.7 (1,180 reviews)
|3
|3.3
|3.4
|2.7
|3.1
|3.2
|3.3
|Nationwide
|4.2 (970 reviews)
|3.5
|4.2
|4.1
|4
|3.6
|3.9
|3.9
|NJM
|4.2 (131 reviews)
|3.4
|4
|4.1
|3.6
|3.5
|3.8
|4
|Pekin
|4.4 (23 reviews)
|3
|3.8
|3.7
|3.1
|2.9
|3.3
|3.4
|PEMCO
|4.1 (29 reviews)
|3.9
|3.8
|4
|3.4
|3.8
|3.7
|3.8
|Plymouth Rock
|3.9 (296 reviews)
|3
|3.4
|3.4
|2.8
|3
|3.4
|3.4
|Progressive
|3.1 (20,034 reviews)
|3
|3.4
|3.4
|3.4
|3.3
|3.3
|3.1
|Remco
|3.1 (53 reviews)
|2.7
|2.8
|2.9
|2
|2.7
|2.8
|2.8
|Root
|3.4 (1,273 reviews)
|2.8
|3.2
|3.2
|2.4
|2.7
|3
|3.1
|SafeAuto
|3.4 (238 reviews)
|3
|3.3
|3.2
|2.8
|2.8
|3.2
|3.3
|Safeco
|4.3 (1,042 reviews)
|3.8
|4.1
|4.1
|4.1
|4
|3.9
|4
|Safeway
|3.7 (69 reviews)
|3.2
|3.4
|3.2
|2.6
|3
|3.4
|3.2
|Secura
|4.8 (4 reviews)
|2.8
|2.8
|3.3
|2
|3.4
|3.4
|3.3
|Shelter Insurance
|4.2 (143 reviews)
|3.4
|3.9
|3.9
|3.7
|3.5
|3.9
|4
|State Auto
|4.1 (36 reviews)
|3.3
|3.9
|3.8
|3.1
|3.9
|3.7
|3.6
|State Farm
|4 (17,261 reviews)
|3.7
|4.1
|4.1
|4.3
|3.8
|4
|3.8
|Sun Coast
|4 (36 reviews)
|3.6
|3.4
|3.8
|3.2
|3.7
|3.7
|3.7
|The General
|3.3 (1,306 reviews)
|3.1
|3.1
|3
|3.1
|3
|3.2
|${AUTO_CARRIER_THE-GENERALL_TF_OVERALL_POLICY-TRANSPARENCY}
|The Hartford
|4.2 (1,831 reviews)
|3.3
|3.7
|3.8
|3.3
|3.3
|3.7
|3.7
|Traders
|4.7 (9 reviews)
|3.5
|3.4
|3.5
|3.6
|3.5
|4
|3.6
|Travelers
|4.6 (1,401 reviews)
|4.2
|4.6
|4.6
|4.6
|4.3
|4.5
|4.6
|United Auto
|3.5 (40 reviews)
|3.1
|3.5
|3.3
|2.5
|2.8
|3.2
|3.2
|USAA
|4.9 (3,448 reviews)
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|4.9
|Westfield
|4.2 (30 reviews)
|3.4
|4
|4
|3.4
|3.8
|3.7
|4
Top insurance companies to consider, based on user reviews
The right insurance company for you will depend on several factors including your driving history, vehicle’s age and make, where you live, and more. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies when shopping for new car insurance.
In this section you’ll have a chance to see reviews from real Insurify users who’ve purchased policies from the following companies. The companies listed here have the highest user experience ratings for the listed groups of policyholders.
USAA: Highest rated for the military community
Eligible members frequently rank USAA among the best car insurance companies for customer satisfaction, service, and claims reliability.
Customer reviews often highlight smooth claims handling, competitive car insurance costs, and clear explanations of insurance policies, including liability coverage, comprehensive coverage, safe driving discounts, personal injury protection, and deductible options.
Many policyholders — particularly good drivers with good credit and clean driving records — report long-term loyalty and high customer satisfaction. USAA is a top choice for insuring a new car when drivers meet eligibility requirements and have a positive driver profile.
Travelers: Strong customer satisfaction and claims support
Travelers consistently earns positive customer reviews for responsive service and dependable claims outcomes. While its car insurance rates may be higher than some competitors’, many policyholders consider the added cost justified by strong claims handling, helpful agents, and a wide range of coverage choices.
Travelers also offers features such as accident forgiveness, flexible deductibles, and solid comprehensive coverage, which can appeal to drivers who prioritize long-term value over minimum-coverage pricing.
AAA: Bundling auto insurance with member benefits
In addition to appreciating AAA’s roadside assistance, many customers appreciate the option to bundle auto insurance with membership perks, homeowners insurance, and gap insurance. Reviews note that experiences vary by region because AAA provides coverage through regional clubs and partner insurance companies, rather than dedicated insurance agents.
For drivers comparing online quotes, AAA can be attractive due to bundling discounts and added services, especially for senior driver households insuring multiple vehicles or policies.
Nationwide: Broad coverage options for auto insurance shoppers
Nationwide receives positive reviews for its flexible car insurance policies, dependable claims outcomes, claims processes, and agent support. Customer reviews often mention strong coverage options, including higher-than-minimum coverage limits and optional endorsements.
Some policyholders report premium increases over time, which may affect the overall car insurance cost. Nationwide may be a good fit for drivers who value complete coverage and service consistency over the cheapest car insurance rates.
Safeco: Competitive pricing and positive claims experiences
Safeco stands out in customer reviews for smooth claims handling and competitive pricing through independent insurance agents. Many policyholders appreciate customizable car insurance coverage, deductible flexibility, and responsive insurance claims teams.
Service quality can depend on the local agent relationship. Reviews suggest Safeco is a strong option for drivers seeking personalized support and comprehensive coverage from an established auto insurer.
All auto insurance companies receive some negative customer reviews. The key is to identify whether issues are isolated or systemic.
Common complaints and red flags in auto insurance reviews
Across thousands of auto insurance policy reviews, several recurring complaints emerge. The most common issues include slow or complex claims handling, slow customer service response times, unexpected increases in car insurance rates, and confusion about coverage options, unfamiliar terms, and jargon.
When evaluating auto insurance companies it’s essential to look for patterns. Every insurance company receives some negative feedback and occasional poor customer reviews, but repeated complaints may indicate systemic issues rather than isolated incidents.[1]
Save on Your Next Auto Insurance Policy
Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies
Insurify collects verified customer reviews from users who search for car insurance quotes and purchase auto insurance policies through its platform. We evaluate these insurance reviews using a standardized methodology that examines claims handling, pricing transparency, coverage options and clarity, and overall customer satisfaction.
By focusing on recent, verified feedback, Insurify’s methodology ensures the rankings reflect current service levels and evolving market conditions, helping shoppers make informed comparisons of auto policies among leading insurance companies.
Why customer reviews matter when comparing auto insurance
Customer reviews reveal what price comparisons alone can’t — how insurers perform during real-world situations like accidents, claims disputes, or billing changes. Customer reviews highlight critical factors such as claims processing speed, responsiveness, deductible application, full-coverage explanations, and ease of insurance policy updates.
For drivers comparing online quotes, customer reviews help identify auto insurance companies that consistently deliver customer satisfaction, not just the best rates or low introductory rates. This allows shoppers to balance price, service, and protection when selecting car insurance.[2]
Car insurance reviews FAQs
If you still have questions about car insurance reviews, the following answers can help.
What makes a car insurance company reliable?
Reliable auto insurance companies consistently pay valid claims, communicate clearly, and treat policyholders fairly. Customer reviews often reveal whether insurers perform well under stress, not just during the online quoting process.
Should I trust negative reviews completely?
You shouldn’t ignore negative reviews, but you should view them in context. Isolated complaints are common for all insurers. Look for repeated patterns across many reviews, especially regarding claims handling or billing issues, which may indicate systemic problems.
How often do Insurify‘s car insurance reviews update?
Insurify reviews update daily as users purchase policies and share feedback. This ensures ratings reflect recent customer experiences rather than outdated service issues or past pricing structures.
Can I find affordable car insurance with good reviews?
Yes. Many insurance companies offer competitive pricing to good drivers and those with good driving histories. Customer reviews help identify auto insurance companies that balance lower premiums with dependable claims handling — especially for good drivers and young drivers.[3]
USAA, Erie Insurance, Auto Owners Insurance, and NJM Insurance all rank highly for review scores while offering low average full coverage rates, according to Insurify data.
Which car insurance company has the best reviews?
No single insurer is “best” for everyone. Companies like USAA and Travelers often score highly overall, but the best choice for you depends on your eligibility, location, coverage needs, and price or service needs.
Amica and Erie Insurance rank among the best-reviewed auto insurers, based on Insurify user reviews. These insurers combine high customer satisfaction with a meaningful number of reviews. USAA stands out for maintaining strong ratings across a much larger customer base.
While smaller regional insurers like Hanover post slightly higher averages, companies like Amica and Erie offer the most reliable balance of strong ratings and review volume.
Which car insurance company has the most complaints?
Larger insurers receive more complaints simply due to their size and number of customers served. Reviews are more useful when evaluated proportionally — focusing on complaint themes and frequency rather than raw volume alone. Based on Insurify user review data, larger insurers tend to generate the most total complaints.
That said, regulatory data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners shows that smaller insurers — such as United Automobile Insurance and SafeAuto — often have higher complaint rates relative to their market share.
How do I know if a review is genuine?
Insurify reviews come from verified users who purchased policies through Insurify’s platform. This helps reduce fake or promotional reviews and ensures feedback reflects real customer experiences.
How does minimum coverage affect reviews?
Drivers and auto-owners with only minimum coverage may have different experiences than those with full coverage or comprehensive coverage, particularly after accidents. Customer reviews often reflect how liability coverage and the claims process impact customer satisfaction.
Are online quotes accurate?
Online quotes provide helpful estimates of insurance premiums, but final pricing depends on factors such as your driving record, deductible selection, insurance choices, coverage limits, vehicle type, and more.[4]
Which car insurance companies have the highest customer satisfaction?
Insurers with efficient claims handling, clear policies, and coverage selections like accident forgiveness tend to score highest in customer satisfaction reviews. Companies such as GEICO, Progressive, Amica, Erie, and USAA tend to receive better-than-average review scores.
What should I look for when reading car insurance reviews?
Pay attention to recurring themes like claims speed, agent responsiveness, billing transparency, and renewal pricing. Consistency across many reviews is more meaningful than extreme one-off opinions.
Do car insurance reviews vary by state?
Yes. Pricing, regulations, and service quality can vary significantly by state. Regional differences — especially for companies using local agents — can affect customer experiences reflected in reviews.
What’s the difference between customer satisfaction ratings and individual reviews?
Satisfaction ratings summarize overall trends across many customers, while individual reviews provide detailed context. Together, they offer both a big-picture view and specific insights into real-world experiences.
Sources
- Property Casualty 360. "Most common insurance complaints from consumers."
- J.D. Power. "Trust Emerges as Top Driver of Customer Satisfaction with Auto Insurance as Prices Continue to Surge, JD Power Finds."
- Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
- NAIC. "Comparing Online Auto Insurance Quotes."
Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.
Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.
Licensed auto and home insurance agent
4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing
NPN: 20564519
Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.
Featured in