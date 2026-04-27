Let’s get you startedSign in or create an account to view your personalized quotes.
By continuing, you agree to Insurify's Terms & Conditions.

Car Insurance Reviews: 85,000+ User Experiences and Ratings (2026)

We’ve gathered more than 85,000 verified customer reviews and rankings for 76 car insurance companies. Here’s what real policyholders say.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Excellent
Progressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoUSAA LogoThe General LogoBristol West Logo120+ more
Doug Bailey
Written byDoug Bailey
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Shopping for auto insurance for your new car isn’t just about finding the cheapest car insurance or simply meeting your state’s minimum or lender requirements. It’s about choosing the best car insurance company for you.

You want an insurer that delivers reliable car insurance coverage, transparent pricing, and strong service when it matters most. Customer reviews provide valuable insights into how auto insurance companies perform, especially when policyholders file insurance claims or seek support.

Insurify’s editorial team analyzes verified reviews from its customers and applies a consistent methodology to evaluate leading insurance companies. This approach helps shoppers compare car insurance rates based not only on price but also on claims handling, coverage selections, and the overall experience.

The table below highlights how leading car insurance companies perform based on honest policyholder feedback. A score of five represents a top score.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Overall Rating
sort ascsort desc
Value for Money
sort ascsort desc
Claims Handling
sort ascsort desc
Coverage Options
sort ascsort desc
Customer Service
sort ascsort desc
Discounts
sort ascsort desc
Policy Flexibility
sort ascsort desc
Policy Transparency
sort ascsort desc
21st Century4 (204 reviews)3.43.53.72.73.43.63.5
AAA4.5 (2,340 reviews)4.34.34.34.44.34.34.2
Acceptance3.9 (62 reviews)33.13.12.83.13.13.1
Acuity4.5 (40 reviews)3.44.34.23.83.74.14.2
Alfa4.3 (66 reviews)3.13.73.73.433.53.6
American Alliance3.2 (19 reviews)2.432.82.122.22.5
Allstate3.8 (10,323 reviews)3.33.83.83.83.83.83.6
American Family4.5 (617 reviews)4.24.64.54.94.64.44.5
Ameriprise4.2 (37 reviews)4.84.94.54.94.64.74.9
Amica4.5 (194 reviews)3.54.24.23.93.74.14.2
Anchor3.7 (16 reviews)2.52.32.82.32.92.92.9
Aspire General4 (131 reviews)3.73.63.73.13.73.73.9
AssuranceAmerica3.7 (111 reviews)3.33.43.62.83.23.43.5
Auto-Owners4.3 (330 reviews)3.5443.53.63.93.9
Bristol West3.3 (635 reviews)3.13.13.23.13.333
Chubb3.7 (9 reviews)3.43.8332.93.83.5
Cincinnati Insurance Companies4.5 (31 reviews)3.343.93.33.43.93.8
Clearcover3.8 (64 reviews)3.53.63.83.13.43.53.6
Commonwealth Casualty3.8 (55 reviews)33.13.42.72.833.3
COUNTRY Financial4 (66 reviews)3.23.93.93.43.53.63.8
Dairyland4 (386 reviews)3.33.53.63.13.23.53.6
Direct Auto3 (1,469 reviews)3.133.133.333
Elephant4 (178 reviews)3.53.63.83.33.63.73.8
Encompass4 (24 reviews)3.13.63.83.13.23.73.6
Equity4.1 (2 reviews)3.73.63.733.93.83.7
Erie Insurance4.4 (511 reviews)3.744.23.63.844
Esurance4 (1,153 reviews)3.53.63.73.13.63.73.7
Farm Bureau Financial Services4.2 (440 reviews)3.43.83.73.53.33.73.7
Farmers3.7 (2,403 reviews)3.23.83.73.73.43.73.5
First Chicago3.7 (63 reviews)3.23.13.22.633.13.1
Foremost3.7 (27 reviews)3.33.33.52.83.53.53.6
Frankenmuth4.1 (11 reviews)3.33.83.93.23.43.83.7
Freeway3.8 (53 reviews)3.13.53.62.83.13.63.5
GAINSCO3.6 (198 reviews)3.13.23.22.533.23.3
GEICO3.9 (17,512 reviews)3.84.144.13.943.9
Grange3.9 (53 reviews)33.53.733.23.23.6
Grinnell Mutual4.2 (9 reviews)3.74.34.33.74.43.74.2
Hallmark4 (10 reviews)33.33.53.43.23.43.7
Hanover4.2 (39 reviews)3.13.73.833.23.73.7
Hastings Mutual4.8 (10 reviews)4.24.44.44.24.34.44.2
Hugo4.5 (212 reviews)3.73.63.63.13.73.93.9
Infinity3.8 (182 reviews)3.33.43.42.83.23.43.4
Kemper3.7 (348 reviews)3.13.23.32.633.23.2
Liberty Mutual3.4 (3,845 reviews)33.63.63.43.33.53.3
MAPFRE3.7 (91 reviews)3.13.63.6333.53.6
Mendota3.3 (63 reviews)32.832.32.82.93
Mercury4 (650 reviews)3.23.53.733.23.53.6
Metromile4.1 (94 reviews)3.63.93.92.63.53.73.7
National General3.7 (1,180 reviews)33.33.42.73.13.23.3
Nationwide4.2 (970 reviews)3.54.24.143.63.93.9
NJM4.2 (131 reviews)3.444.13.63.53.84
Pekin4.4 (23 reviews)33.83.73.12.93.33.4
PEMCO4.1 (29 reviews)3.93.843.43.83.73.8
Plymouth Rock3.9 (296 reviews)33.43.42.833.43.4
Progressive3.1 (20,034 reviews)33.43.43.43.33.33.1
Remco3.1 (53 reviews)2.72.82.922.72.82.8
Root3.4 (1,273 reviews)2.83.23.22.42.733.1
SafeAuto3.4 (238 reviews)33.33.22.82.83.23.3
Safeco4.3 (1,042 reviews)3.84.14.14.143.94
Safeway3.7 (69 reviews)3.23.43.22.633.43.2
Secura4.8 (4 reviews)2.82.83.323.43.43.3
Shelter Insurance4.2 (143 reviews)3.43.93.93.73.53.94
State Auto4.1 (36 reviews)3.33.93.83.13.93.73.6
State Farm4 (17,261 reviews)3.74.14.14.33.843.8
Sun Coast4 (36 reviews)3.63.43.83.23.73.73.7
The General3.3 (1,306 reviews)3.13.133.133.2${AUTO_CARRIER_THE-GENERALL_TF_OVERALL_POLICY-TRANSPARENCY}
The Hartford4.2 (1,831 reviews)3.33.73.83.33.33.73.7
Traders4.7 (9 reviews)3.53.43.53.63.543.6
Travelers4.6 (1,401 reviews)4.24.64.64.64.34.54.6
United Auto3.5 (40 reviews)3.13.53.32.52.83.23.2
USAA4.9 (3,448 reviews)4.94.94.94.94.94.94.9
Westfield4.2 (30 reviews)3.4443.43.83.74

Top insurance companies to consider, based on user reviews

The right insurance company for you will depend on several factors including your driving history, vehicle’s age and make, where you live, and more. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies when shopping for new car insurance.

In this section you’ll have a chance to see reviews from real Insurify users who’ve purchased policies from the following companies. The companies listed here have the highest user experience ratings for the listed groups of policyholders.

USAA: Highest rated for the military community

Andrew
Verified Review
High Dollar
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 25, 2026
Excellent service but very pricey.
Jerry
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Tennessee on April 23, 2026
USAA has been absolutely amazing when it comes to auto insurance!
Courtney
Verified Review
USAA
Reviewed in California on April 21, 2026
Rates are too high for Tesla vehicles, otherwise excellent.
Lebanon
Verified Review
Survey Requested
Reviewed in Hawaii on April 20, 2026
Not much on discount concerning age of auto, no DUI, tickets, no accidents, and senior citizen.
David
Verified Review
USAA=1 star
Reviewed in Florida on April 25, 2026
Don't use USAA! They charge three times what others do! I'll be switching to another insurance company within the next week. And you can never get anyone on the phone!
Robert
Verified Review
Good driving, no rewards!
Reviewed in Washington on April 23, 2026
I expected to have fair treatment. All they do is raise prices. I strip down coverage, but it isn't too long before it is right back up. I have a spotless record that gives me nothing!
James
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Michigan on April 22, 2026
Prices keep increasing.
Robert
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in Virginia on April 22, 2026
Switched from USAA to The General, same coverage at half the price.

Eligible members frequently rank USAA among the best car insurance companies for customer satisfaction, service, and claims reliability.

Customer reviews often highlight smooth claims handling, competitive car insurance costs, and clear explanations of insurance policies, including liability coverage, comprehensive coverage, safe driving discounts, personal injury protection, and deductible options.

Many policyholders — particularly good drivers with good credit and clean driving records — report long-term loyalty and high customer satisfaction. USAA is a top choice for insuring a new car when drivers meet eligibility requirements and have a positive driver profile.

Travelers: Strong customer satisfaction and claims support

Richard
Verified Review
Travelers Insurance Rated Without Claim
Reviewed in Georgia on April 25, 2026
The price is high for the age of the cars and the coverage. Plus, they required my granddaughter to be added to the policy since she was staying with us while recovering from surgery and did not drive.
Donald
Verified Review
Very helpful in billing and quite clear in the process. Notice of due payments and billing is great!
Reviewed in Florida on April 25, 2026
Very helpful in billing and quite clear in the process. Notice of due payments and billing is great!
Thomas
Verified Review
My Travelers Insurance
Reviewed in South Carolina on April 23, 2026
Very reputable company.
Jerry
Verified Review
I like Travelers
Reviewed in Florida on April 23, 2026
I usually make no claims since I only drive about 50 miles a week. I have full coverage, including comprehensive and uninsured motorists, for about $1500 yearly.
Monica
Verified Review
Expensive Travelers
Reviewed in Arizona on April 22, 2026
I'm with Travelers and they are just too expensive for the coverage.
Susan
Verified Review
Find another insurance company
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 22, 2026
My tip would be to find a different car insurance company. Travelers is not that great for what I am paying. The app only shows I have one policy, but I have two cars insured. I have tried to fix that, but it still says one car. I need my ID cards mailed to me, but that never happens. So I called, and they said they would mail them, and I should receive them in 7 to 10 days. They never arrived, so I called back and still have not received them.
Edward
Verified Review
Travelers Insurance
Reviewed in New Jersey on April 21, 2026
They don't tell you the truth about the insurance policy. After 3 months, they doubled the policy.
G Paul
Verified Review
I emailed, left a voicemail, and texted about cancelling my policies yesterday and still no response
Reviewed in Tennessee on April 21, 2026
It was fine until they doubled the amount when I added my son as a new driver.

Travelers consistently earns positive customer reviews for responsive service and dependable claims outcomes. While its car insurance rates may be higher than some competitors’, many policyholders consider the added cost justified by strong claims handling, helpful agents, and a wide range of coverage choices.

Travelers also offers features such as accident forgiveness, flexible deductibles, and solid comprehensive coverage, which can appeal to drivers who prioritize long-term value over minimum-coverage pricing.

AAA: Bundling auto insurance with member benefits

Charles
Verified Review
Do Your Homework
Reviewed in Missouri on April 5, 2026
Check rates first, then choose.
Joseph
Verified Review
AAA is the best
Reviewed in Mississippi on January 24, 2026
I believe you would get a lower rate and excellent coverage.
Sandra
Verified Review
I've been with them for some time now and I'm not sure if they're the best for me right
Reviewed in Minnesota on November 6, 2025
I feel the rates really went up after we had claims that weren't our fault, but otherwise, it was alright.
Catherine
Verified Review
AAA is great
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 5, 2025
Very good to deal with.
Shannon
Verified Review
Total Disappointment
Reviewed in Michigan on March 21, 2026
Contact and conversation prior to completing the deal are great. I personally feel insulted by the lack of cooperation after requesting a complete outline and explanation for my completely overcharged policy. I know for a fact that my driving and claims history is exceptional as I am a former state trooper and US Air Marshal. I am currently paying more with one vehicle insured than I previously paid for two. I have yet to receive the phone call as requested to explain the high rates given my professional background and history. To say I am frustrated with MEEMIC (AAA) is grossly understated.
Gary
Verified Review
All car insurance companies suck!
Reviewed in Michigan on March 10, 2026
They reduced my rate by $450 when I compared other companies' rates.
Cheryl
Verified Review
Only moderately satisfied
Reviewed in Mississippi on January 5, 2026
The price quoted and the first payment were made, but the subsequent payments increased. I was forced to use auto-pay, which I don't find necessary at 72 years old. I was supposed to be auto-billed on 2/2, and today, 2/5, I still haven't been billed. That's not acceptable.
James
Verified Review
Disappointed
Reviewed in Georgia on December 24, 2025
Home insurance is GREAT but car insurance is too expensive.

In addition to appreciating AAA’s roadside assistance, many customers appreciate the option to bundle auto insurance with membership perks, homeowners insurance, and gap insurance. Reviews note that experiences vary by region because AAA provides coverage through regional clubs and partner insurance companies, rather than dedicated insurance agents.

For drivers comparing online quotes, AAA can be attractive due to bundling discounts and added services, especially for senior driver households insuring multiple vehicles or policies.

Nationwide: Broad coverage options for auto insurance shoppers

William
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 19, 2026
Too expensive and they farm you out to other insurance companies.
Walter Mike
Verified Review
Fed up with high rates just because they can
Reviewed in North Carolina on February 24, 2026
I thought it was good until they started raising my rates for no good reason other than what they said: everyone is getting a rate increase. Which didn’t sit well. I’m a senior citizen with a perfect driving record; all other things they check are really good, and I've been with this same company and agent for over 20 years. Undoubtedly, that doesn’t mean much. So much for loyalty and being a long-time customer. So I’m doing something different.
John
Verified Review
Great Company Nationwide
Reviewed in New York on February 24, 2026
Really good, prompt, courteous, and efficient.
Thomas
Verified Review
Good Company, Bad Agent
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 16, 2026
Nationwide was excellent at handling claims. The agent was incompetent.
Brian
Verified Review
Not happy anymore with this company
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 28, 2026
The rates are not that good; they go up every other month with no notification. When you call about it, they say, "It is what it is." With auto-pay, we set the date, but they may take it a week early or a week later, but it's normally earlier than the date we set. This really sucks since I have had insurance through them since I was 17 years old, and I am now 61. Their rates keep going up with no notification.
Cassidy
Verified Review
Don't use this company
Reviewed in Nevada on March 26, 2026
My car is 6 years old. I have no claims and no tickets, and my insurance has increased 200% in the past 6 years.
Patricia
Verified Review
Bad Communication
Reviewed in South Carolina on March 18, 2026
They never informed me about the increase until it was time to renew, and they didn't explain why the increase occurred.
Edward
Verified Review
Loyalty means nothing
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026
I have been with this insurance company for 50 years, and I feel like I've been overpaying the entire time. They never tried to save me money. It's a good idea to shop around and save money.

Nationwide receives positive reviews for its flexible car insurance policies, dependable claims outcomes, claims processes, and agent support. Customer reviews often mention strong coverage options, including higher-than-minimum coverage limits and optional endorsements.

Some policyholders report premium increases over time, which may affect the overall car insurance cost. Nationwide may be a good fit for drivers who value complete coverage and service consistency over the cheapest car insurance rates.

Safeco: Competitive pricing and positive claims experiences

Sharon
Verified Review
Safeco Insurance
Reviewed in Georgia on March 4, 2026
I would like a lower cost. I only need a tag for liability.
Paul
Verified Review
Expensive Insurance
Reviewed in New York on February 21, 2026
Safeco is a good company, but the insurance rates keep going up.
Robert
Verified Review
Safety is my current carrier
Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 18, 2026
Expensive.
Stephen
Verified Review
Costs too much
Reviewed in Colorado on January 28, 2026
The insurance is good, but the cost is too high.
Donald
Verified Review
Bring your prices down
Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 24, 2026
They charge too much money for the old stuff that I have, nothing higher than a 2006 or 2013 for my Jeep. They told me what a good customer I was. I made a mistake on the dates and paid it all in full on the 22nd when I thought that's when it was due, but I paid it on the 21st. I didn't think I was late, but they charged me a late fee. It was due on the 15th, and I missed that email. They did not care, well neither do I. So, just as soon as I find something cheaper, I'm going. I already dropped it down to just the bare minimum. Y'all lost a good customer.
Bryan
Verified Review
Not Happy
Reviewed in Utah on April 19, 2026
Premiums started low, but it seems like with every renewal they increase again and again. I would think that the longer I am a customer, they would go in the other direction.
Alysia
Verified Review
Older Car, More Expensive
Reviewed in Alabama on March 23, 2026
My car got older, and the insurance increased over the last 3 years.
Gary
Verified Review
Shop Around... Don't Get Screwed
Reviewed in Texas on March 20, 2026
Shop around. I am 72 years old, with no tickets or accidents. They want me to pay $1,330 a year. I drive less than 25 miles a day.

Safeco stands out in customer reviews for smooth claims handling and competitive pricing through independent insurance agents. Many policyholders appreciate customizable car insurance coverage, deductible flexibility, and responsive insurance claims teams.

Service quality can depend on the local agent relationship. Reviews suggest Safeco is a strong option for drivers seeking personalized support and comprehensive coverage from an established auto insurer.

All auto insurance companies receive some negative customer reviews. The key is to identify whether issues are isolated or systemic.

Common complaints and red flags in auto insurance reviews

Across thousands of auto insurance policy reviews, several recurring complaints emerge. The most common issues include slow or complex claims handling, slow customer service response times, unexpected increases in car insurance rates, and confusion about coverage options, unfamiliar terms, and jargon.

When evaluating auto insurance companies it’s essential to look for patterns. Every insurance company receives some negative feedback and occasional poor customer reviews, but repeated complaints may indicate systemic issues rather than isolated incidents.[1]

Save on Your Next Auto Insurance Policy

Compare rates from the nation’s leading insurance companies

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 13,899 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

  • Insurify collects verified customer reviews from users who search for car insurance quotes and purchase auto insurance policies through its platform. We evaluate these insurance reviews using a standardized methodology that examines claims handling, pricing transparency, coverage options and clarity, and overall customer satisfaction.

    By focusing on recent, verified feedback, Insurify’s methodology ensures the rankings reflect current service levels and evolving market conditions, helping shoppers make informed comparisons of auto policies among leading insurance companies.

    Why customer reviews matter when comparing auto insurance

    Customer reviews reveal what price comparisons alone can’t — how insurers perform during real-world situations like accidents, claims disputes, or billing changes. Customer reviews highlight critical factors such as claims processing speed, responsiveness, deductible application, full-coverage explanations, and ease of insurance policy updates.

    For drivers comparing online quotes, customer reviews help identify auto insurance companies that consistently deliver customer satisfaction, not just the best rates or low introductory rates. This allows shoppers to balance price, service, and protection when selecting car insurance.[2]

Car insurance reviews FAQs

If you still have questions about car insurance reviews, the following answers can help.

  • What makes a car insurance company reliable?

    Reliable auto insurance companies consistently pay valid claims, communicate clearly, and treat policyholders fairly. Customer reviews often reveal whether insurers perform well under stress, not just during the online quoting process.

  • Should I trust negative reviews completely?

    You shouldn’t ignore negative reviews, but you should view them in context. Isolated complaints are common for all insurers. Look for repeated patterns across many reviews, especially regarding claims handling or billing issues, which may indicate systemic problems.

  • How often do Insurify‘s car insurance reviews update?

    Insurify reviews update daily as users purchase policies and share feedback. This ensures ratings reflect recent customer experiences rather than outdated service issues or past pricing structures.

  • Can I find affordable car insurance with good reviews?

    Yes. Many insurance companies offer competitive pricing to good drivers and those with good driving histories. Customer reviews help identify auto insurance companies that balance lower premiums with dependable claims handling — especially for good drivers and young drivers.[3]

    USAA, Erie Insurance, Auto Owners Insurance, and NJM Insurance all rank highly for review scores while offering low average full coverage rates, according to Insurify data.

  • Which car insurance company has the best reviews?

    No single insurer is “best” for everyone. Companies like USAA and Travelers often score highly overall, but the best choice for you depends on your eligibility, location, coverage needs, and price or service needs.

    Amica and Erie Insurance rank among the best-reviewed auto insurers, based on Insurify user reviews. These insurers combine high customer satisfaction with a meaningful number of reviews. USAA stands out for maintaining strong ratings across a much larger customer base.

    While smaller regional insurers like Hanover post slightly higher averages, companies like Amica and Erie offer the most reliable balance of strong ratings and review volume.

  • Which car insurance company has the most complaints?

    Larger insurers receive more complaints simply due to their size and number of customers served. Reviews are more useful when evaluated proportionally — focusing on complaint themes and frequency rather than raw volume alone. Based on Insurify user review data, larger insurers tend to generate the most total complaints.

    That said, regulatory data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners shows that smaller insurers — such as United Automobile Insurance and SafeAuto — often have higher complaint rates relative to their market share.

  • How do I know if a review is genuine?

    Insurify reviews come from verified users who purchased policies through Insurify’s platform. This helps reduce fake or promotional reviews and ensures feedback reflects real customer experiences.

  • How does minimum coverage affect reviews?

    Drivers and auto-owners with only minimum coverage may have different experiences than those with full coverage or comprehensive coverage, particularly after accidents. Customer reviews often reflect how liability coverage and the claims process impact customer satisfaction.

  • Are online quotes accurate?

    Online quotes provide helpful estimates of insurance premiums, but final pricing depends on factors such as your driving record, deductible selection, insurance choices, coverage limits, vehicle type, and more.[4]

  • Which car insurance companies have the highest customer satisfaction?

    Insurers with efficient claims handling, clear policies, and coverage selections like accident forgiveness tend to score highest in customer satisfaction reviews. Companies such as GEICO, Progressive, Amica, Erie, and USAA tend to receive better-than-average review scores.

  • What should I look for when reading car insurance reviews?

    Pay attention to recurring themes like claims speed, agent responsiveness, billing transparency, and renewal pricing. Consistency across many reviews is more meaningful than extreme one-off opinions.

  • Do car insurance reviews vary by state?

    Yes. Pricing, regulations, and service quality can vary significantly by state. Regional differences — especially for companies using local agents — can affect customer experiences reflected in reviews.

  • What’s the difference between customer satisfaction ratings and individual reviews?

    Satisfaction ratings summarize overall trends across many customers, while individual reviews provide detailed context. Together, they offer both a big-picture view and specific insights into real-world experiences.

Sources

  1. Property Casualty 360. "Most common insurance complaints from consumers."
  2. J.D. Power. "Trust Emerges as Top Driver of Customer Satisfaction with Auto Insurance as Prices Continue to Surge, JD Power Finds."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  4. NAIC. "Comparing Online Auto Insurance Quotes."
Doug Bailey
Written byDoug BaileySenior Content Writer
Doug Bailey
Doug BaileySenior Content Writer

Doug Bailey is a senior content writer at Insurify. Doug is an experienced business writer having worked more than a decade as a reporter and business editor at the Boston Globe, covering financial services and the insurance industry. Most recently, Doug was a regular contributor to InsuranceNewsNet, a news and information service for the insurance and financial industry.

Doug is a native New Englander hailing from Maine and works in Insurify’s Cambridge office.

Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Excellent
4.7 out of 5 based on 13,899 reviews
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate