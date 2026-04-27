Top insurance companies to consider, based on user reviews

The right insurance company for you will depend on several factors including your driving history, vehicle’s age and make, where you live, and more. That’s why it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies when shopping for new car insurance.

In this section you’ll have a chance to see reviews from real Insurify users who’ve purchased policies from the following companies. The companies listed here have the highest user experience ratings for the listed groups of policyholders.

USAA: Highest rated for the military community

More than 4 stars Andrew Verified Review High Dollar Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 25, 2026 Excellent service but very pricey. Jerry Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Tennessee on April 23, 2026 USAA has been absolutely amazing when it comes to auto insurance! Courtney Verified Review USAA Reviewed in California on April 21, 2026 Rates are too high for Tesla vehicles, otherwise excellent. Lebanon Verified Review Survey Requested Reviewed in Hawaii on April 20, 2026 Not much on discount concerning age of auto, no DUI, tickets, no accidents, and senior citizen. Less than 4 stars David Verified Review USAA=1 star Reviewed in Florida on April 25, 2026 Don't use USAA! They charge three times what others do! I'll be switching to another insurance company within the next week. And you can never get anyone on the phone! Robert Verified Review Good driving, no rewards! Reviewed in Washington on April 23, 2026 I expected to have fair treatment. All they do is raise prices. I strip down coverage, but it isn't too long before it is right back up. I have a spotless record that gives me nothing! James Verified Review Average Reviewed in Michigan on April 22, 2026 Prices keep increasing. Robert Verified Review Poor Reviewed in Virginia on April 22, 2026 Switched from USAA to The General, same coverage at half the price.

Eligible members frequently rank USAA among the best car insurance companies for customer satisfaction, service, and claims reliability.

Customer reviews often highlight smooth claims handling, competitive car insurance costs, and clear explanations of insurance policies, including liability coverage, comprehensive coverage, safe driving discounts, personal injury protection, and deductible options.

Many policyholders — particularly good drivers with good credit and clean driving records — report long-term loyalty and high customer satisfaction. USAA is a top choice for insuring a new car when drivers meet eligibility requirements and have a positive driver profile.

Travelers: Strong customer satisfaction and claims support

More than 4 stars Richard Verified Review Travelers Insurance Rated Without Claim Reviewed in Georgia on April 25, 2026 The price is high for the age of the cars and the coverage. Plus, they required my granddaughter to be added to the policy since she was staying with us while recovering from surgery and did not drive. Donald Verified Review Very helpful in billing and quite clear in the process. Notice of due payments and billing is great! Reviewed in Florida on April 25, 2026 Very helpful in billing and quite clear in the process. Notice of due payments and billing is great! Thomas Verified Review My Travelers Insurance Reviewed in South Carolina on April 23, 2026 Very reputable company. Jerry Verified Review I like Travelers Reviewed in Florida on April 23, 2026 I usually make no claims since I only drive about 50 miles a week. I have full coverage, including comprehensive and uninsured motorists, for about $1500 yearly. Less than 4 stars Monica Verified Review Expensive Travelers Reviewed in Arizona on April 22, 2026 I'm with Travelers and they are just too expensive for the coverage. Susan Verified Review Find another insurance company Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 22, 2026 My tip would be to find a different car insurance company. Travelers is not that great for what I am paying. The app only shows I have one policy, but I have two cars insured. I have tried to fix that, but it still says one car. I need my ID cards mailed to me, but that never happens. So I called, and they said they would mail them, and I should receive them in 7 to 10 days. They never arrived, so I called back and still have not received them. Edward Verified Review Travelers Insurance Reviewed in New Jersey on April 21, 2026 They don't tell you the truth about the insurance policy. After 3 months, they doubled the policy. G Paul Verified Review I emailed, left a voicemail, and texted about cancelling my policies yesterday and still no response Reviewed in Tennessee on April 21, 2026 It was fine until they doubled the amount when I added my son as a new driver.

Travelers consistently earns positive customer reviews for responsive service and dependable claims outcomes. While its car insurance rates may be higher than some competitors’, many policyholders consider the added cost justified by strong claims handling, helpful agents, and a wide range of coverage choices.

Travelers also offers features such as accident forgiveness, flexible deductibles, and solid comprehensive coverage, which can appeal to drivers who prioritize long-term value over minimum-coverage pricing.

AAA: Bundling auto insurance with member benefits

More than 4 stars Charles Verified Review Do Your Homework Reviewed in Missouri on April 5, 2026 Check rates first, then choose. Joseph Verified Review AAA is the best Reviewed in Mississippi on January 24, 2026 I believe you would get a lower rate and excellent coverage. Sandra Verified Review I've been with them for some time now and I'm not sure if they're the best for me right Reviewed in Minnesota on November 6, 2025 I feel the rates really went up after we had claims that weren't our fault, but otherwise, it was alright. Catherine Verified Review AAA is great Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 5, 2025 Very good to deal with. Less than 4 stars Shannon Verified Review Total Disappointment Reviewed in Michigan on March 21, 2026 Contact and conversation prior to completing the deal are great. I personally feel insulted by the lack of cooperation after requesting a complete outline and explanation for my completely overcharged policy. I know for a fact that my driving and claims history is exceptional as I am a former state trooper and US Air Marshal. I am currently paying more with one vehicle insured than I previously paid for two. I have yet to receive the phone call as requested to explain the high rates given my professional background and history. To say I am frustrated with MEEMIC (AAA) is grossly understated. Gary Verified Review All car insurance companies suck! Reviewed in Michigan on March 10, 2026 They reduced my rate by $450 when I compared other companies' rates. Cheryl Verified Review Only moderately satisfied Reviewed in Mississippi on January 5, 2026 The price quoted and the first payment were made, but the subsequent payments increased. I was forced to use auto-pay, which I don't find necessary at 72 years old. I was supposed to be auto-billed on 2/2, and today, 2/5, I still haven't been billed. That's not acceptable. James Verified Review Disappointed Reviewed in Georgia on December 24, 2025 Home insurance is GREAT but car insurance is too expensive.

In addition to appreciating AAA’s roadside assistance, many customers appreciate the option to bundle auto insurance with membership perks, homeowners insurance, and gap insurance. Reviews note that experiences vary by region because AAA provides coverage through regional clubs and partner insurance companies, rather than dedicated insurance agents.

For drivers comparing online quotes, AAA can be attractive due to bundling discounts and added services, especially for senior driver households insuring multiple vehicles or policies.

Nationwide: Broad coverage options for auto insurance shoppers

More than 4 stars William Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 19, 2026 Too expensive and they farm you out to other insurance companies. Walter Mike Verified Review Fed up with high rates just because they can Reviewed in North Carolina on February 24, 2026 I thought it was good until they started raising my rates for no good reason other than what they said: everyone is getting a rate increase. Which didn’t sit well. I’m a senior citizen with a perfect driving record; all other things they check are really good, and I've been with this same company and agent for over 20 years. Undoubtedly, that doesn’t mean much. So much for loyalty and being a long-time customer. So I’m doing something different. John Verified Review Great Company Nationwide Reviewed in New York on February 24, 2026 Really good, prompt, courteous, and efficient. Thomas Verified Review Good Company, Bad Agent Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 16, 2026 Nationwide was excellent at handling claims. The agent was incompetent. Less than 4 stars Brian Verified Review Not happy anymore with this company Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 28, 2026 The rates are not that good; they go up every other month with no notification. When you call about it, they say, "It is what it is." With auto-pay, we set the date, but they may take it a week early or a week later, but it's normally earlier than the date we set. This really sucks since I have had insurance through them since I was 17 years old, and I am now 61. Their rates keep going up with no notification. Cassidy Verified Review Don't use this company Reviewed in Nevada on March 26, 2026 My car is 6 years old. I have no claims and no tickets, and my insurance has increased 200% in the past 6 years. Patricia Verified Review Bad Communication Reviewed in South Carolina on March 18, 2026 They never informed me about the increase until it was time to renew, and they didn't explain why the increase occurred. Edward Verified Review Loyalty means nothing Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026 I have been with this insurance company for 50 years, and I feel like I've been overpaying the entire time. They never tried to save me money. It's a good idea to shop around and save money.

Nationwide receives positive reviews for its flexible car insurance policies, dependable claims outcomes, claims processes, and agent support. Customer reviews often mention strong coverage options, including higher-than-minimum coverage limits and optional endorsements.

Some policyholders report premium increases over time, which may affect the overall car insurance cost. Nationwide may be a good fit for drivers who value complete coverage and service consistency over the cheapest car insurance rates.

Safeco: Competitive pricing and positive claims experiences

More than 4 stars Sharon Verified Review Safeco Insurance Reviewed in Georgia on March 4, 2026 I would like a lower cost. I only need a tag for liability. Paul Verified Review Expensive Insurance Reviewed in New York on February 21, 2026 Safeco is a good company, but the insurance rates keep going up. Robert Verified Review Safety is my current carrier Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 18, 2026 Expensive. Stephen Verified Review Costs too much Reviewed in Colorado on January 28, 2026 The insurance is good, but the cost is too high. Less than 4 stars Donald Verified Review Bring your prices down Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 24, 2026 They charge too much money for the old stuff that I have, nothing higher than a 2006 or 2013 for my Jeep. They told me what a good customer I was. I made a mistake on the dates and paid it all in full on the 22nd when I thought that's when it was due, but I paid it on the 21st. I didn't think I was late, but they charged me a late fee. It was due on the 15th, and I missed that email. They did not care, well neither do I. So, just as soon as I find something cheaper, I'm going. I already dropped it down to just the bare minimum. Y'all lost a good customer. Bryan Verified Review Not Happy Reviewed in Utah on April 19, 2026 Premiums started low, but it seems like with every renewal they increase again and again. I would think that the longer I am a customer, they would go in the other direction. Alysia Verified Review Older Car, More Expensive Reviewed in Alabama on March 23, 2026 My car got older, and the insurance increased over the last 3 years. Gary Verified Review Shop Around... Don't Get Screwed Reviewed in Texas on March 20, 2026 Shop around. I am 72 years old, with no tickets or accidents. They want me to pay $1,330 a year. I drive less than 25 miles a day.

Safeco stands out in customer reviews for smooth claims handling and competitive pricing through independent insurance agents. Many policyholders appreciate customizable car insurance coverage, deductible flexibility, and responsive insurance claims teams.

Service quality can depend on the local agent relationship. Reviews suggest Safeco is a strong option for drivers seeking personalized support and comprehensive coverage from an established auto insurer.

All auto insurance companies receive some negative customer reviews. The key is to identify whether issues are isolated or systemic.