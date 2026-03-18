Mercury discounts reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

Mercury customers give it an overall discount availability rating of 3.2 out of 5, making the category a weak spot for the insurer. Dissatisfied customers say the discounts are insufficient and don’t have much of an effect on overall prices. That said, some customers with positive reviews report initial savings or still benefit from discounts.

Here are real reviews from Insurify’s customers with coverage from Mercury.

View Mercury customer reviews for discounts More than 4 stars Judith Verified Review Rating Explanation Reviewed in California on April 12, 2025 Overall, I am pleased with Mercury. We encountered an issue early on over a no-fault accident that we tried to explain through an email. However, that email was either inadequate or got lost, which required a letter from our former insurer. We were very close to being cancelled while waiting for the letter. That's why we didn't give a 5-star rating. Currently, I am just shopping around to see if we can save some money. Chris Verified Review Great Company Reviewed in California on October 25, 2024 Great coverage, great customer service. Cecelia Verified Review Mercury Insurance is the Best Reviewed in California on October 19, 2024 Mercury has been excellent throughout all the years I have been covered by their policies. I see no reason to switch as other rates, which are advertised as savings, are outrageously high for someone with my driving and claims record. Jacqueline Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in California on October 7, 2024 I am happy with them, just looking for something cheaper. David Verified Review The Best Reviewed in California on August 12, 2024 Excellent Daniken Verified Review Mercury Insurance is still the best Reviewed in California on August 5, 2024 After browsing for rates, Mercury continues to be the best option for me. Nisheet Verified Review Cheapest Insurance; Great Agent Reviewed in California on July 22, 2024 Great so far. Harvey Verified Review Happy Customer Reviewed in New Jersey on July 15, 2024 Good customer service, especially through a licensed local agent. Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars Leonard Verified Purchase They are okay, but people can still check prices Reviewed in Georgia on March 12, 2026 Still too high for my car. Fr Verified Review Less Expensive Reviewed in California on March 11, 2026 Unsurpassed affordability. George Verified Review Very upset with new Mercury only CA DL requirement Reviewed in California on October 12, 2025 We're Canadian snowbirds just trying to continue using our winter home in Indio, CA. This is becoming increasingly difficult with the recent 100%+ increases in home insurance costs and your company's recent change in requirements such that we now have to get a CA driver's license to renew the policy on the vehicle we use while we're there. I find this very absurd and upsetting because it's not a CA state requirement, so why, after years of loyalty, should I now be forced to go through the cost and hassle to get a CA driver's license when my BC driver's license was sufficient in all the years prior? I'd like to stay loyal to your company, but none of your competitors have this requirement, so please explain why only Mercury Insurance? Simeon Verified Review Average Reviewed in California on December 28, 2024 Very good. Carol Verified Review Auto Insurance Costs Rise in Sanctuary States Reviewed in California on November 2, 2024 They are very good if needed, but even without any tickets or accidents, their prices continue to climb higher. Karen Verified Review Too Expensive Reviewed in Florida on October 28, 2024 I've never had to file any claim with this company. However, the price of their coverage has doubled in the last year, which is my main concern. Despite having the same amount of coverage, when I tried to discuss it with someone last year, they never got back to me or could provide any answers. When I received my premiums this year, I decided I needed to shop around to try to get some kind of reduction. I don't drive many miles and I don't get tickets or traffic accidents, so there's not a big requirement for this expensive insurance. I guess that's what insurance is doing these days - just going up. Rickey Verified Review Mercury Marketing Changes Reviewed in Nevada on October 10, 2024 There was a massive second premium increase in August following a very large increase in February. The underwriting attitude seems to be that they do not want any more business in Nevada. I will start moving my entire book as renewals occur during the next year, or earlier if good savings can be achieved. Elton Verified Review Okay, But Reviewed in California on October 1, 2024 The value is decent, but having to deal with an independent agent is not great. Previous 1 2 Next

Mercury discounts ratings vs. AAA and GEICO

Mercury ranks lower than AAA and GEICO for discount availability, with a rating of 3.2 out of 5. Many Mercury customers cite discounts that are ineffective or unclear.

GEICO has a higher discount score than Mercury but a lower score than AAA, with a rating of 3.9 out of 5. Some of Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies report strong savings, while others complain that discounts don’t offset price increases.

AAA scores higher than both Mercury and GEICO, with a score of 4.4 out of 5. Many of Insurify’s customers with AAA highlight meaningful bundling and membership savings.

See how Insurify customers compare the three car insurance companies in terms of discount availability below.