Mercury Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.0
|Customer service
|3.0
|Value
|3.2
|Claims handling
|3.5
|Coverage options
|3.7
|Discounts
|3.2
|Policy transparency
|3.6
|Policy flexibility
|3.4
Mercury overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Mercury: 7.5 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.42 (Below average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Mercury: $160
Our take on Mercury insurance
Insurify gives Mercury a quality score of 7.5/10. Overall, Mercury has mixed reviews from Insurify customers, with a slight positive skew.
Positive reviews from happy customers cite smooth experiences with customer support and claims handling. But negative reviews mention frustration with rate changes and dissatisfaction with some customer service interactions.
Overall, Insurify customers with Mercury auto policies rate the insurer 3.0 out of 5 for customer service.
Mercury customer service reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Mercury customers give the company a customer service rating of 3.0 out of 5. Satisfied Mercury policyholders describe feeling supported in interactions with customer service representatives or local agents. But some others report dismissive or frustrating service experiences.
Below, you can read real reviews from Insurify customers with coverage from Mercury.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 1, 2026My experience with Mercury is excellent. I have had the same agent ever since I first signed up with them, I believe, in the late 1990s. They have discounts I had never heard of and answer all questions immediately. My car is a 2016 Toyota Rav4 LE. I've always had full coverage, I drive very little, I bought it brand new, and I only have 37,389 miles on it, no tickets, no accidents, and no DUI ever. However, my insurance has doubled! I'm retired and live on Social Security. I can't afford insurance that used to be $645.76 per year in 2022, $908.76 per year in 2024, and $1,289.76 in 2025! My question is why is my insurance going up so much when I'm a good driver, have very low mileage, no accidents, and no tickets?Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on November 24, 2025In the first month, I saved money!Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 28, 2025Excellent service from the agent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on September 15, 2025Good insurance company. I just wish the rates would stop increasing. I've never had a ticket or an accident.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on May 6, 2025Even though they've increased rates for two years in a row, they are still the least expensive option I'm finding.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on April 28, 2025They have been very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 21, 2025They are great, but I am 67 years old. I don't drive much and cannot afford the rates I am paying.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 18, 2025I have had no problems.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 20, 2026The premium is very good in comparison with other more popular car insurance companies, especially when insuring a 28-year-old car with comparatively low miles and a driver over 70 years old.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 30, 2025They raise prices when least expected and do not consider that I have a perfect driving record.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 11, 2025Looking at costs, get the insurance you are comfortable with. They all seem alike these days. I don't know about their customer service. I haven't had any claims with Mercury. They used to be lower than others, but have become competitive, which is to say, the same as others. I used to have AAA Insurance. They had great customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 30, 2025I had a small fender bender that cost $700.00 to fix. I was required to take it to a repair shop that treated me like I didn't matter. The Mercury representative did nothing to resolve the problem, and I ended up paying out of my own pocket to have it fixed.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on August 26, 2025I am supposed to be getting a discount for not talking on my phone and the way I drive. But my insurance went up again. Very disappointed; in fact, I may find another insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on May 14, 2025Increased rates every half year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 7, 2025To get my business, they promised a rate of $104 per month. Oops! Somebody made a calculation error; it was actually $127 per month. This amount has escalated every three months for the last 29 months. The June 2025 renewal rate is $256 per month. All this even though I have retired and for the last 18 months drive less than 25 miles per week. Add this to the fact that I have no tickets, no DUI, and filed no claims with any insurance company in more than 10 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 14, 2025They charge their long-time policyholders just like new policyholders. They also canceled our homeowners insurance.
Mercury customer service ratings vs. AAA and GEICO
Mercury earns a lower average customer service score from Insurify customers than both AAA and GEICO, with a rating of 3.0 out of 5. Insurify customers give ratings of 4.1 out of 5 for GEICO and 4.3 for AAA.
GEICO ranks higher than Mercury but lower than AAA for customer service, with positive reviews characterizing service as efficient and negative reviews calling it transactional and scripted. AAA rates higher than both Mercury and GEICO, with customers describing service as friendly and solution-oriented.
Learn more about how the three insurers compare for customer service below.
Company
Average Score
|Mercury
|3.0
|AAA
|4.3
|GEICO
|4.1
Mercury discounts reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5
Mercury customers give it an overall discount availability rating of 3.2 out of 5, making the category a weak spot for the insurer. Dissatisfied customers say the discounts are insufficient and don’t have much of an effect on overall prices. That said, some customers with positive reviews report initial savings or still benefit from discounts.
Here are real reviews from Insurify’s customers with coverage from Mercury.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 12, 2025Overall, I am pleased with Mercury. We encountered an issue early on over a no-fault accident that we tried to explain through an email. However, that email was either inadequate or got lost, which required a letter from our former insurer. We were very close to being cancelled while waiting for the letter. That's why we didn't give a 5-star rating. Currently, I am just shopping around to see if we can save some money.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 25, 2024Great coverage, great customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 19, 2024Mercury has been excellent throughout all the years I have been covered by their policies. I see no reason to switch as other rates, which are advertised as savings, are outrageously high for someone with my driving and claims record.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 7, 2024I am happy with them, just looking for something cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 12, 2024ExcellentVerified ReviewReviewed in California on August 5, 2024After browsing for rates, Mercury continues to be the best option for me.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 22, 2024Great so far.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on July 15, 2024Good customer service, especially through a licensed local agent.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Georgia on March 12, 2026Still too high for my car.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 11, 2026Unsurpassed affordability.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 12, 2025We're Canadian snowbirds just trying to continue using our winter home in Indio, CA. This is becoming increasingly difficult with the recent 100%+ increases in home insurance costs and your company's recent change in requirements such that we now have to get a CA driver's license to renew the policy on the vehicle we use while we're there. I find this very absurd and upsetting because it's not a CA state requirement, so why, after years of loyalty, should I now be forced to go through the cost and hassle to get a CA driver's license when my BC driver's license was sufficient in all the years prior? I'd like to stay loyal to your company, but none of your competitors have this requirement, so please explain why only Mercury Insurance?Verified ReviewReviewed in California on December 28, 2024Very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on November 2, 2024They are very good if needed, but even without any tickets or accidents, their prices continue to climb higher.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 28, 2024I've never had to file any claim with this company. However, the price of their coverage has doubled in the last year, which is my main concern. Despite having the same amount of coverage, when I tried to discuss it with someone last year, they never got back to me or could provide any answers. When I received my premiums this year, I decided I needed to shop around to try to get some kind of reduction. I don't drive many miles and I don't get tickets or traffic accidents, so there's not a big requirement for this expensive insurance. I guess that's what insurance is doing these days - just going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on October 10, 2024There was a massive second premium increase in August following a very large increase in February. The underwriting attitude seems to be that they do not want any more business in Nevada. I will start moving my entire book as renewals occur during the next year, or earlier if good savings can be achieved.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 1, 2024The value is decent, but having to deal with an independent agent is not great.
Mercury discounts ratings vs. AAA and GEICO
Mercury ranks lower than AAA and GEICO for discount availability, with a rating of 3.2 out of 5. Many Mercury customers cite discounts that are ineffective or unclear.
GEICO has a higher discount score than Mercury but a lower score than AAA, with a rating of 3.9 out of 5. Some of Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies report strong savings, while others complain that discounts don’t offset price increases.
AAA scores higher than both Mercury and GEICO, with a score of 4.4 out of 5. Many of Insurify’s customers with AAA highlight meaningful bundling and membership savings.
See how Insurify customers compare the three car insurance companies in terms of discount availability below.
Company
Average Score
|Mercury
|3.2
|AAA
|4.4
|GEICO
|3.9
Mercury claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
Overall, Mercury earns a mixed claims handling rating of 3.5 out of 5. Positive reviews often center around straightforward claims handling with minimal hassle. But other customers write of negative experiences with delays, poor communication, or multiple handoffs between service representatives.
Below, you can read reviews about Mercury’s claims handling from real Insurify customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 14, 2025After comparing prices with other companies, this one is great.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2024Best price I have seen.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2024It's difficult when all communication has to be done online.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 3, 2024Great policy, good service, just too darn expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 12, 2024It was great. They were there when I needed them, but they are too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on July 29, 2024I would stick with it if it weren't for the cost of car insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on July 23, 2024I had one accident and the claim process was good. However, the accident doubled my rate, so I'm switching.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 15, 2024Expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on February 23, 2026I would not recommend Mercury Insurance to anyone. First, they did a 'bait and switch' with my qualified discounts, resulting in a higher premium than quoted. Then, at each renewal period, they dramatically increased my rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on April 6, 2025Getting the policy was easy, but it was excessively expensive considering my driving record.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 27, 2025They aren't local. Their prices are a bit high.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 16, 2025I feel like as a long-term customer, your prices shouldn't go up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 8, 2025I've never had to file a claim, however, the price kept increasing.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on December 11, 2024I have had no issues with them. Good service.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2024I wish there were better rates for senior citizens with clean driving records.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on October 5, 2024The cost is too high! It's just pitiful that we Americans have to pay such a high price for car insurance now. I have been searching for months to find a lower rate, but what really frustrates me is that all the websites I have visited direct me to Progressive. They definitely are not reasonable. I am a retiree.
Mercury claims handling ratings vs. AAA and GEICO
With a claims handling rating of 3.5 out of 5, Mercury ranks lower than both AAA and GEICO. Insurify customers give AAA a rating of 4.3 out of 5, while GEICO earns a rating of 4.1.
AAA ranks higher than Mercury and GEICO, with many customers reporting a steady, well-coordinated claims process. GEICO falls below AAA but above Mercury, with some reviews describing the claims process as easy and others seeing it as frustrating.
Compare claims handling ratings from Insurify customers below.
Company
Average Score
|Mercury
|3.5
|AAA
|4.3
|GEICO
|4.1
Mercury value for money reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5
Insurify customers with coverage from Mercury give the insurer an overall value-for-money rating of 3.2 out of 5. Positive reviews say Mercury offers competitive premiums initially, compared to some other insurance companies. Negative reviews report a deterioration in value as rates increase over time.
Here are value-for-money reviews from real Insurify customers with coverage from Mercury.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 24, 2024I've been very happy with Mercury. I have been shopping around because of rumors about major price increases, and my policy renews on August 1st.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 19, 2024All good experiences.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 4, 2024Mercury Insurance's rates are by far the least expensive compared to all the other quotes I have received. I would say everything they have offered me is comparable to any other good insurance company.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 13, 2024Excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 16, 2026No one has offered a lower rate than what I currently pay.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 21, 2025They handle claims firsthand. An adjuster is assigned to you in one day or less. Helpful and fast claim service.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 23, 2025Mercury has probably the best rates. Customer service is good, and filing a claim is quick and efficient.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 19, 2025The customer service needs improvement.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 23, 2025I would say Mercury Insurance was average. They were punctual in paying a claim for me, but I must say their customer service was on the poor side.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 2, 2024It's as expensive as all other insurance providers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on August 26, 2024Very poor service.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 21, 2024They are very responsive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 6, 2024My agent is good. However, when I had an accident a while ago, I was not happy with them. I decided I needed to get a lawyer to ensure proper care and compensation.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 5, 2024It's very expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on July 31, 2024I don't agree with increases being done without notifying me prior to the increase.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 22, 2024Your past history, even if it's up to 30 years, counts little to nothing for them.
Mercury value for money ratings vs. AAA and GEICO
Mercury has a value-for-money rating of 3.2 out of 5, ranking below AAA and GEICO. Insurify customers give higher ratings of 3.8 out of 5 for GEICO and 4.3 for AAA.
AAA scores higher than Mercury and GEICO, and many of the insurer’s customers say AAA’s stability and customer support make the price of coverage worth it. GEICO also ranks higher than Mercury, with customers in some positive reviews noting that they feel comfortable with their insurance premiums.
Below, you can see how value-for-money ratings stack up between the three insurers.
Company
Average Score
|Mercury
|3.2
|AAA
|4.3
|GEICO
|3.8
Mercury policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5
Mercury has a rating of 3.6 out of 5 for policy transparency. Satisfied customers say they have clear information about coverage, including any policy changes. But unhappy customers highlight surprise cancellations, non-renewals, or pricing changes with limited information.
See what real customers have to say about Mercury’s policy transparency below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 1, 2024Great Customer ServiceVerified ReviewReviewed in California on September 25, 2024Good experience; just comparing rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 1, 2024Always good.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 23, 2024I wish it was more affordable.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 14, 2025Mercury is great. I've been with them for 25 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 5, 2025They handle claims beautifully. They're efficient, fast, and hassle-free. The only problem is the raising of rates if you ever use them, but that is a common practice among all insurers. I have compared prices with Allstate, Progressive, Geico, State Farm, and AAA, and Mercury beats them all price-wise. I'm always looking for something more affordable, but so far, Mercury has been the most affordable.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on December 5, 2024I feel like they are not doing all they can. They seem to lack empathy. I feel like I'm just a source of commission for them and all they want to do is nickel and dime me.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Florida on November 26, 2024The customer service is very nice!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 10, 2025Go directly through Mercury and not a broker. Be clear on the payment plans.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 7, 2025It's been okay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on October 18, 2024The claims department is very poor!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 3, 2024They were terrible to work with and communicate with, and they kept hiking my rates. I have zero accidents, zero tickets, and live only 2 miles away from my work. Why should I pay so much in insurance?Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on September 2, 2024Continuous rate hikes with no claims, tickets, accidents, DUIs, nothing. The concept of a valued customer is non-existent. If there is price gouging, the insurance industry as a whole is guilty. Forced coverage by DMVs in all states for registration is exactly what insurance company lobbyists created.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 28, 2024The customer service is not an issue. I have always had great luck with roadside assistance. I am just tired of the price increases.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 25, 2024Too expensiveVerified ReviewReviewed in California on August 5, 2024There was a 25% rate increase in 6 months.
Mercury policy transparency ratings vs. AAA and GEICO
Insurify customers with Mercury auto policies give the insurer a policy transparency rating of 3.6 out of 5, which falls below both AAA and GEICO. For comparison, AAA has a rating of 4.2 out of 5, and GEICO has a rating of 3.6.
AAA ranks above Mercury and GEICO for policy transparency, with many satisfied customers describing clear, guided communication about policy details from local insurance agents. GEICO also scores higher than Mercury, and some positive reviews focus on accessible self-service functionality for basic policy management.
You can compare policy transparency ratings for Mercury, AAA, and GEICO below.
Company
Average Score
|Mercury
|3.6
|AAA
|4.2
|GEICO
|3.9
Mercury vs. AAA, GEICO, and Allstate
Overall, Insurify customers with Mercury coverage give the company mixed ratings. Mercury scores highest for customer service, policy transparency, and discounts, but it still ranks below competitors like AAA and GEICO in these categories and more.
See how Mercury compares to other top auto insurers below.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Mercury customer reviews: Read what over 634 Insurify customers have to say about Mercury
Below, you can read more than 634 reviews from the last 12 months from real Insurify customers with Mercury auto policies.