Is Mercury a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 634 Customers

Mercury earns an overall score of 4.0 out of 5. Satisfied customers mention helpful customer service interactions, competitive initial rates, and solid claims handling.

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Mercury Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.0
Customer service3.0
Value3.2
Claims handling3.5
Coverage options3.7
Discounts3.2
Policy transparency3.6
Policy flexibility3.4
Quick Facts

  • Mercury overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Mercury: 7.5 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.42 (Below average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Mercury: $160

Our take on Mercury insurance

Insurify gives Mercury a quality score of 7.5/10. Overall, Mercury has mixed reviews from Insurify customers, with a slight positive skew.

Positive reviews from happy customers cite smooth experiences with customer support and claims handling. But negative reviews mention frustration with rate changes and dissatisfaction with some customer service interactions.

Overall, Insurify customers with Mercury auto policies rate the insurer 3.0 out of 5 for customer service.

Mercury customer service reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Mercury customers give the company a customer service rating of 3.0 out of 5. Satisfied Mercury policyholders describe feeling supported in interactions with customer service representatives or local agents. But some others report dismissive or frustrating service experiences.

Below, you can read real reviews from Insurify customers with coverage from Mercury.

  • Karen
    Verified Review
    My Experience with Mercury Insurance
    Reviewed in California on February 1, 2026
    My experience with Mercury is excellent. I have had the same agent ever since I first signed up with them, I believe, in the late 1990s. They have discounts I had never heard of and answer all questions immediately. My car is a 2016 Toyota Rav4 LE. I've always had full coverage, I drive very little, I bought it brand new, and I only have 37,389 miles on it, no tickets, no accidents, and no DUI ever. However, my insurance has doubled! I'm retired and live on Social Security. I can't afford insurance that used to be $645.76 per year in 2022, $908.76 per year in 2024, and $1,289.76 in 2025! My question is why is my insurance going up so much when I'm a good driver, have very low mileage, no accidents, and no tickets?
    Gregory
    Verified Purchase
    Saving Money
    Reviewed in California on November 24, 2025
    In the first month, I saved money!
    Helen
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Texas on October 28, 2025
    Excellent service from the agent.
    David
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Nevada on September 15, 2025
    Good insurance company. I just wish the rates would stop increasing. I've never had a ticket or an accident.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Mercury is a great insurance company
    Reviewed in California on May 6, 2025
    Even though they've increased rates for two years in a row, they are still the least expensive option I'm finding.
    Amy
    Verified Review
    Mercury is a plus
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 28, 2025
    They have been very good.
    Penny
    Verified Review
    Seniors need discounts
    Reviewed in Florida on April 21, 2025
    They are great, but I am 67 years old. I don't drive much and cannot afford the rates I am paying.
    Megan
    Verified Review
    Trusted Company
    Reviewed in California on April 18, 2025
    I have had no problems.
    Howard
    Verified Review
    Automobile Insurance for Older Car with Low Mileage and Older Driver
    Reviewed in California on January 20, 2026
    The premium is very good in comparison with other more popular car insurance companies, especially when insuring a 28-year-old car with comparatively low miles and a driver over 70 years old.
    Cristy
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on October 30, 2025
    They raise prices when least expected and do not consider that I have a perfect driving record.
    Al
    Verified Review
    Auto Insurance is a rip-off, until you need them.
    Reviewed in California on October 11, 2025
    Looking at costs, get the insurance you are comfortable with. They all seem alike these days. I don't know about their customer service. I haven't had any claims with Mercury. They used to be lower than others, but have become competitive, which is to say, the same as others. I used to have AAA Insurance. They had great customer service.
    Marvin
    Verified Review
    Mercury Review
    Reviewed in California on September 30, 2025
    I had a small fender bender that cost $700.00 to fix. I was required to take it to a repair shop that treated me like I didn't matter. The Mercury representative did nothing to resolve the problem, and I ended up paying out of my own pocket to have it fixed.
    Mary Jane
    Verified Review
    I am supposed to be getting a discount for not talking on my phone and the way I drive. But my insurance went up again. Very disappointed; in fact, I may find another insurance.
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on August 26, 2025
    I am supposed to be getting a discount for not talking on my phone and the way I drive. But my insurance went up again. Very disappointed; in fact, I may find another insurance.
    Scherrie
    Verified Review
    Rates
    Reviewed in California on May 14, 2025
    Increased rates every half year.
    Diana
    Verified Review
    Outrageous Premium Escalation
    Reviewed in Florida on May 7, 2025
    To get my business, they promised a rate of $104 per month. Oops! Somebody made a calculation error; it was actually $127 per month. This amount has escalated every three months for the last 29 months. The June 2025 renewal rate is $256 per month. All this even though I have retired and for the last 18 months drive less than 25 miles per week. Add this to the fact that I have no tickets, no DUI, and filed no claims with any insurance company in more than 10 years.
    William
    Verified Review
    Very High Costs
    Reviewed in California on April 14, 2025
    They charge their long-time policyholders just like new policyholders. They also canceled our homeowners insurance.

Mercury customer service ratings vs. AAA and GEICO

Mercury earns a lower average customer service score from Insurify customers than both AAA and GEICO, with a rating of 3.0 out of 5. Insurify customers give ratings of 4.1 out of 5 for GEICO and 4.3 for AAA.

GEICO ranks higher than Mercury but lower than AAA for customer service, with positive reviews characterizing service as efficient and negative reviews calling it transactional and scripted. AAA rates higher than both Mercury and GEICO, with customers describing service as friendly and solution-oriented.

Learn more about how the three insurers compare for customer service below.

Company
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Average Score
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Mercury3.0 
AAA4.3
GEICO4.1

Mercury discounts reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

Mercury customers give it an overall discount availability rating of 3.2 out of 5, making the category a weak spot for the insurer. Dissatisfied customers say the discounts are insufficient and don’t have much of an effect on overall prices. That said, some customers with positive reviews report initial savings or still benefit from discounts.

Here are real reviews from Insurify’s customers with coverage from Mercury.

  • Judith
    Verified Review
    Rating Explanation
    Reviewed in California on April 12, 2025
    Overall, I am pleased with Mercury. We encountered an issue early on over a no-fault accident that we tried to explain through an email. However, that email was either inadequate or got lost, which required a letter from our former insurer. We were very close to being cancelled while waiting for the letter. That's why we didn't give a 5-star rating. Currently, I am just shopping around to see if we can save some money.
    Chris
    Verified Review
    Great Company
    Reviewed in California on October 25, 2024
    Great coverage, great customer service.
    Cecelia
    Verified Review
    Mercury Insurance is the Best
    Reviewed in California on October 19, 2024
    Mercury has been excellent throughout all the years I have been covered by their policies. I see no reason to switch as other rates, which are advertised as savings, are outrageously high for someone with my driving and claims record.
    Jacqueline
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on October 7, 2024
    I am happy with them, just looking for something cheaper.
    David
    Verified Review
    The Best
    Reviewed in California on August 12, 2024
    Excellent
    Daniken
    Verified Review
    Mercury Insurance is still the best
    Reviewed in California on August 5, 2024
    After browsing for rates, Mercury continues to be the best option for me.
    Nisheet
    Verified Review
    Cheapest Insurance; Great Agent
    Reviewed in California on July 22, 2024
    Great so far.
    Harvey
    Verified Review
    Happy Customer
    Reviewed in New Jersey on July 15, 2024
    Good customer service, especially through a licensed local agent.
    Leonard
    Verified Purchase
    They are okay, but people can still check prices
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 12, 2026
    Still too high for my car.
    Fr
    Verified Review
    Less Expensive
    Reviewed in California on March 11, 2026
    Unsurpassed affordability.
    George
    Verified Review
    Very upset with new Mercury only CA DL requirement
    Reviewed in California on October 12, 2025
    We're Canadian snowbirds just trying to continue using our winter home in Indio, CA. This is becoming increasingly difficult with the recent 100%+ increases in home insurance costs and your company's recent change in requirements such that we now have to get a CA driver's license to renew the policy on the vehicle we use while we're there. I find this very absurd and upsetting because it's not a CA state requirement, so why, after years of loyalty, should I now be forced to go through the cost and hassle to get a CA driver's license when my BC driver's license was sufficient in all the years prior? I'd like to stay loyal to your company, but none of your competitors have this requirement, so please explain why only Mercury Insurance?
    Simeon
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on December 28, 2024
    Very good.
    Carol
    Verified Review
    Auto Insurance Costs Rise in Sanctuary States
    Reviewed in California on November 2, 2024
    They are very good if needed, but even without any tickets or accidents, their prices continue to climb higher.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Florida on October 28, 2024
    I've never had to file any claim with this company. However, the price of their coverage has doubled in the last year, which is my main concern. Despite having the same amount of coverage, when I tried to discuss it with someone last year, they never got back to me or could provide any answers. When I received my premiums this year, I decided I needed to shop around to try to get some kind of reduction. I don't drive many miles and I don't get tickets or traffic accidents, so there's not a big requirement for this expensive insurance. I guess that's what insurance is doing these days - just going up.
    Rickey
    Verified Review
    Mercury Marketing Changes
    Reviewed in Nevada on October 10, 2024
    There was a massive second premium increase in August following a very large increase in February. The underwriting attitude seems to be that they do not want any more business in Nevada. I will start moving my entire book as renewals occur during the next year, or earlier if good savings can be achieved.
    Elton
    Verified Review
    Okay, But
    Reviewed in California on October 1, 2024
    The value is decent, but having to deal with an independent agent is not great.

Mercury discounts ratings vs. AAA and GEICO

Mercury ranks lower than AAA and GEICO for discount availability, with a rating of 3.2 out of 5. Many Mercury customers cite discounts that are ineffective or unclear.

GEICO has a higher discount score than Mercury but a lower score than AAA, with a rating of 3.9 out of 5. Some of Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies report strong savings, while others complain that discounts don’t offset price increases.

AAA scores higher than both Mercury and GEICO, with a score of 4.4 out of 5. Many of Insurify’s customers with AAA highlight meaningful bundling and membership savings.

See how Insurify customers compare the three car insurance companies in terms of discount availability below.

Company
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Average Score
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Mercury3.2
AAA4.4
GEICO3.9

Mercury claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Overall, Mercury earns a mixed claims handling rating of 3.5 out of 5. Positive reviews often center around straightforward claims handling with minimal hassle. But other customers write of negative experiences with delays, poor communication, or multiple handoffs between service representatives.

Below, you can read reviews about Mercury’s claims handling from real Insurify customers.

  • Denton
    Verified Review
    Good coverage at a great price
    Reviewed in California on April 14, 2025
    After comparing prices with other companies, this one is great.
    Oscar
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2024
    Best price I have seen.
    Marla
    Verified Review
    Sometimes confusing
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2024
    It's difficult when all communication has to be done online.
    Gustavo
    Verified Review
    Policy Usage
    Reviewed in California on September 3, 2024
    Great policy, good service, just too darn expensive.
    Gustavo
    Verified Review
    Info
    Reviewed in California on August 12, 2024
    It was great. They were there when I needed them, but they are too expensive.
    Greg
    Verified Review
    Mercury Assessment
    Reviewed in Texas on July 29, 2024
    I would stick with it if it weren't for the cost of car insurance.
    Randy
    Verified Review
    Review of Mercury
    Reviewed in Virginia on July 23, 2024
    I had one accident and the claim process was good. However, the accident doubled my rate, so I'm switching.
    Bilgai
    Verified Review
    Mercury Insurance is Expensive
    Reviewed in California on July 15, 2024
    Expensive.
    Cherylann
    Verified Review
    Due to their shady practices and dramatically increasing rates, I am no longer with Mercury.
    Reviewed in Nevada on February 23, 2026
    I would not recommend Mercury Insurance to anyone. First, they did a 'bait and switch' with my qualified discounts, resulting in a higher premium than quoted. Then, at each renewal period, they dramatically increased my rate.
    Erik
    Verified Review
    Shop around for comparable rates
    Reviewed in Nevada on April 6, 2025
    Getting the policy was easy, but it was excessively expensive considering my driving record.
    Wendy
    Verified Review
    Mercury Rising
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 27, 2025
    They aren't local. Their prices are a bit high.
    Nomie
    Verified Review
    Fed up with Rising Prices
    Reviewed in California on March 16, 2025
    I feel like as a long-term customer, your prices shouldn't go up.
    William
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Florida on January 8, 2025
    I've never had to file a claim, however, the price kept increasing.
    Alex
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on December 11, 2024
    I have had no issues with them. Good service.
    Steven
    Verified Review
    Wish I Could See More Relief with Regard to Monthly Rates
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2024
    I wish there were better rates for senior citizens with clean driving records.
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance is a Lost Cause
    Reviewed in Nevada on October 5, 2024
    The cost is too high! It's just pitiful that we Americans have to pay such a high price for car insurance now. I have been searching for months to find a lower rate, but what really frustrates me is that all the websites I have visited direct me to Progressive. They definitely are not reasonable. I am a retiree.

Mercury claims handling ratings vs. AAA and GEICO

With a claims handling rating of 3.5 out of 5, Mercury ranks lower than both AAA and GEICO. Insurify customers give AAA a rating of 4.3 out of 5, while GEICO earns a rating of 4.1.

AAA ranks higher than Mercury and GEICO, with many customers reporting a steady, well-coordinated claims process. GEICO falls below AAA but above Mercury, with some reviews describing the claims process as easy and others seeing it as frustrating.

Compare claims handling ratings from Insurify customers below.

Company
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Average Score
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Mercury3.5
AAA4.3
GEICO4.1

Mercury value for money reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

Insurify customers with coverage from Mercury give the insurer an overall value-for-money rating of 3.2 out of 5. Positive reviews say Mercury offers competitive premiums initially, compared to some other insurance companies. Negative reviews report a deterioration in value as rates increase over time.

Here are value-for-money reviews from real Insurify customers with coverage from Mercury.

  • Susan
    Verified Review
    So far so good
    Reviewed in California on June 24, 2024
    I've been very happy with Mercury. I have been shopping around because of rumors about major price increases, and my policy renews on August 1st.
    Anchel
    Verified Review
    Responsive
    Reviewed in California on June 19, 2024
    All good experiences.
    Micah
    Verified Review
    Mercury Insurance is by far the most affordable
    Reviewed in California on June 4, 2024
    Mercury Insurance's rates are by far the least expensive compared to all the other quotes I have received. I would say everything they have offered me is comparable to any other good insurance company.
    Jonathan
    Verified Review
    Great Insurance
    Reviewed in California on April 13, 2024
    Excellent.
    Fred
    Verified Review
    Mercury Rates
    Reviewed in California on January 16, 2026
    No one has offered a lower rate than what I currently pay.
    Anita
    Verified Review
    Quick Claims Handling
    Reviewed in California on August 21, 2025
    They handle claims firsthand. An adjuster is assigned to you in one day or less. Helpful and fast claim service.
    Apollo
    Verified Review
    Mercury Insurance Rocks!
    Reviewed in California on April 23, 2025
    Mercury has probably the best rates. Customer service is good, and filing a claim is quick and efficient.
    Roger
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in California on April 19, 2025
    The customer service needs improvement.
    Cathy
    Verified Review
    The Ups and Downs Through the Years with Mercury Insurance
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 23, 2025
    I would say Mercury Insurance was average. They were punctual in paying a claim for me, but I must say their customer service was on the poor side.
    Arminda
    Verified Review
    No Cheap Insurance Available
    Reviewed in California on September 2, 2024
    It's as expensive as all other insurance providers.
    Rush
    Verified Review
    Mercury has misled me several times
    Reviewed in Georgia on August 26, 2024
    Very poor service.
    Jacqueline
    Verified Review
    Great Insurance Company
    Reviewed in California on August 21, 2024
    They are very responsive.
    Debbie
    Verified Review
    My Experience with Mercury
    Reviewed in California on August 6, 2024
    My agent is good. However, when I had an accident a while ago, I was not happy with them. I decided I needed to get a lawyer to ensure proper care and compensation.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Not great
    Reviewed in California on August 5, 2024
    It's very expensive.
    Loreta
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on July 31, 2024
    I don't agree with increases being done without notifying me prior to the increase.
    Katherine
    Verified Review
    Disappointed by Treatment from Long-Time Insurance Company
    Reviewed in California on July 22, 2024
    Your past history, even if it's up to 30 years, counts little to nothing for them.

Mercury value for money ratings vs. AAA and GEICO

Mercury has a value-for-money rating of 3.2 out of 5, ranking below AAA and GEICO. Insurify customers give higher ratings of 3.8 out of 5 for GEICO and 4.3 for AAA.

AAA scores higher than Mercury and GEICO, and many of the insurer’s customers say AAA’s stability and customer support make the price of coverage worth it. GEICO also ranks higher than Mercury, with customers in some positive reviews noting that they feel comfortable with their insurance premiums.

Below, you can see how value-for-money ratings stack up between the three insurers.

Company
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Average Score
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Mercury3.2
AAA4.3
GEICO3.8

Mercury policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5

Mercury has a rating of 3.6 out of 5 for policy transparency. Satisfied customers say they have clear information about coverage, including any policy changes. But unhappy customers highlight surprise cancellations, non-renewals, or pricing changes with limited information.

See what real customers have to say about Mercury’s policy transparency below.

  • Patrick
    Verified Review
    Great Customer Service
    Reviewed in California on October 1, 2024
    Great Customer Service
    Claudette
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on September 25, 2024
    Good experience; just comparing rates.
    Sergio
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on July 1, 2024
    Always good.
    Erika
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on June 23, 2024
    I wish it was more affordable.
    Francis
    Verified Review
    Always being proactive
    Reviewed in California on April 14, 2025
    Mercury is great. I've been with them for 25 years.
    Mina
    Verified Review
    Mercury Wins in Affordability!
    Reviewed in California on March 5, 2025
    They handle claims beautifully. They're efficient, fast, and hassle-free. The only problem is the raising of rates if you ever use them, but that is a common practice among all insurers. I have compared prices with Allstate, Progressive, Geico, State Farm, and AAA, and Mercury beats them all price-wise. I'm always looking for something more affordable, but so far, Mercury has been the most affordable.
    Cindy
    Verified Review
    Good Insurance but Expensive and Impersonal
    Reviewed in California on December 5, 2024
    I feel like they are not doing all they can. They seem to lack empathy. I feel like I'm just a source of commission for them and all they want to do is nickel and dime me.
    Sterling
    Verified Purchase
    Very Friendly and Nice
    Reviewed in Florida on November 26, 2024
    The customer service is very nice!
    Lorri
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on April 10, 2025
    Go directly through Mercury and not a broker. Be clear on the payment plans.
    Barry
    Verified Review
    They are an okay company but rates are high
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 7, 2025
    It's been okay.
    Jonell
    Verified Review
    Poor Customer Service
    Reviewed in Nevada on October 18, 2024
    The claims department is very poor!
    Zachary
    Verified Review
    Mercury is not the option for you
    Reviewed in Florida on September 3, 2024
    They were terrible to work with and communicate with, and they kept hiking my rates. I have zero accidents, zero tickets, and live only 2 miles away from my work. Why should I pay so much in insurance?
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Bring Back Competitive Rates
    Reviewed in Nevada on September 2, 2024
    Continuous rate hikes with no claims, tickets, accidents, DUIs, nothing. The concept of a valued customer is non-existent. If there is price gouging, the insurance industry as a whole is guilty. Forced coverage by DMVs in all states for registration is exactly what insurance company lobbyists created.
    Heather
    Verified Review
    The customer service is not an issue. I have always had great luck with roadside assistance. I am just tired of the price increases.
    Reviewed in California on August 28, 2024
    The customer service is not an issue. I have always had great luck with roadside assistance. I am just tired of the price increases.
    Gilda
    Verified Review
    Too expensive
    Reviewed in California on August 25, 2024
    Too expensive
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Unreasonable Rate Increase
    Reviewed in California on August 5, 2024
    There was a 25% rate increase in 6 months.

Mercury policy transparency ratings vs. AAA and GEICO

Insurify customers with Mercury auto policies give the insurer a policy transparency rating of 3.6 out of 5, which falls below both AAA and GEICO. For comparison, AAA has a rating of 4.2 out of 5, and GEICO has a rating of 3.6.

AAA ranks above Mercury and GEICO for policy transparency, with many satisfied customers describing clear, guided communication about policy details from local insurance agents. GEICO also scores higher than Mercury, and some positive reviews focus on accessible self-service functionality for basic policy management.

You can compare policy transparency ratings for Mercury, AAA, and GEICO below.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Mercury3.6
AAA4.2
GEICO3.9

Mercury vs. AAA, GEICO, and Allstate

Overall, Insurify customers with Mercury coverage give the company mixed ratings. Mercury scores highest for customer service, policy transparency, and discounts, but it still ranks below competitors like AAA and GEICO in these categories and more. 

See how Mercury compares to other top auto insurers below. 

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Mercury customer reviews: Read what over 634 Insurify customers have to say about Mercury

Below, you can read more than 634 reviews from the last 12 months from real Insurify customers with Mercury auto policies.

Kelly
Verified Purchase
Highly Recommended
Reviewed in Florida on December 15, 2025
Easy navigation and completion time online was great.
Dolores
Verified Review
It's an okay insurance. They explained my liability very thoroughly. The only thing I didn't like was the location of their office. Parking is awful and there are too many stairs to tackle to their office.
Reviewed in California on November 17, 2025
It's an okay insurance. They explained my liability very thoroughly. The only thing I didn't like was the location of their office. Parking is awful and there are too many stairs to tackle to their office.
Marie
Verified Review
Mercury Has My Back
Reviewed in California on March 1, 2025
They are prompt, accommodating, professional, and supportive.
Joshua
Verified Review
My claim was handled professionally and efficiently
Reviewed in California on January 7, 2025
Professional
Harry
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Florida on December 19, 2024
They are very attentive and helpful. It's easy to get customer service.
Patricia
Verified Review
Excellent Service
Reviewed in California on November 1, 2024
I have not had any problems with the service, but one employee, in particular, goes beyond her responsibility with me.
Robert
Verified Review
Low Rates
Reviewed in Oklahoma on October 28, 2024
I've been with them for 3 years and I still haven't received the policy. The good thing is that it's only $160.00 for 2 vehicles with full coverage and towing.
Eugenio
Verified Review
As a disciplined driver, I always comply with DMV law by having insurance
Reviewed in California on October 21, 2024
I believe that this is the only insurance company that doesn't honor veterans. According to customer service, there are no discounts for veterans. I served for 24 years and am now a disabled veteran. I hope that the insurance company will consider my military service for a discount to assist me and my family during these financial difficulties.
Branden
Verified Purchase
Do not choose Mercury!
Reviewed in Arizona on March 13, 2026
Low payouts for claims even with full coverage. Too much red tape. Delayed communication from staff.
Hasina
Verified Review
Shop annually for car insurance
Reviewed in Nevada on January 2, 2026
Shop around to get the best deals. Car insurance rates can increase annually by almost $200, which is exactly what happened with Mercury. No professional or safe driver discount was offered or given. It becomes rather difficult to pay $900 every 6 months when you are on a limited income.
Hasina
Verified Review
Unreasonable Rate Increases
Reviewed in Nevada on December 24, 2025
For those on a limited income, it's highly uncalled for insurance companies to increase their rates every year. No discounts for good driving records or other incentives. This is the reason for me to start shopping again. $1700+ is just not reasonable for me to pay.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Mercury - You Can Have 'Em
Reviewed in California on December 7, 2025
Never had a claim, but trying to get a hold of anyone at the office is a lesson in frustration. They jacked up my rates with no notice.
Ingrid
Verified Review
Frustrated
Reviewed in California on November 28, 2025
I was looking for new quotes and found the insurance rate is the best available in my area. However, I found your ads untrue. I did have to provide my age, sex, and phone number to get a quote.
Geraldine
Verified Review
Rates Too High
Reviewed in Florida on November 12, 2025
The rates are way too high for someone my age who is a careful and safe driver. I've never had a DUI or any tickets.
Linda
Verified Review
Looking for help
Reviewed in California on October 20, 2025
The rates are so high and I called to see about reducing them, but they didn’t help at all. That’s why I’m looking for a new company. I’ve been with them for over ten years.
Dave
Verified Review
Look for Cheap Rates
Reviewed in California on September 15, 2025
Rates keep going higher.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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