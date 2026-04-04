Travelers Insurance: Rated 4.6 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.6
|Customer service
|4.6
|Value
|4.2
|Claims handling
|4.6
|Coverage options
|4.6
|Discounts
|4.3
|Policy transparency
|4.6
|Policy flexibility
|4.5
Travelers overall user rating: 4.6 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Travelers: 8.5 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.57 (Below average)
Average monthly premium from Travelers: $187
Our take on Travelers insurance
Insurify gives Travelers a quality score of 8.5 out of 10. Overall, Insurify customers with Travelers policies rate the insurer’s customer service at 4.6 out of 5. Customers who have positive experiences with the insurer mention a smooth claims experience and clear expectations around coverage. Still, some negative reviews mention a lack of self-service tools and discounts that give limited savings.
Travelers customer service reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies through Travelers give the insurer a rating of 4.6 out of 5 for customer service. Customers leaving positive reviews for Travelers’ customer service mention responsive agents who are quick to offer helpful solutions. But customers leaving negative reviews mention a lack of online policy management tools and frustration around slow communication from agents.
Below, you can view reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied Travelers customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on March 26, 2026Excellent but looking for a lower price.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on March 23, 2026Travelers has excellent customer service; however, I didn't renew due to the high premium cost. I wish they could have done better.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on March 21, 2026Travelers is a great company. I’m just looking for a lower payment for the same policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 20, 2026Through an agency / terrific serviceVerified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026It's a great company, but not the cheapest.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 4, 2026Find a good agent and listen.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 3, 2026Good. I can pay my premium for a year at a time. Good service, but expensive because I’m a senior citizen.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 27, 2026I haven't had to use it, but the home coverage is great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on March 29, 2026Travelers costs too much.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 22, 2026The price went up significantly in the last four years, even though we didn’t have any claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 19, 2026Too expensive, the price just jumped too far! I have no accidents or tickets! I pay extra early and still not recognized for any of it! No claims, nothing!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 12, 2026I am paying way too much for my policy. I’m retired, have no claims, no tickets, and I’m paying way too much through Travelers. If the policy amount is not reduced, I will go to someone else.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 7, 2026They do not have a discount for veterans, and many other companies do. Other than that, they are about average. They should offer a 10-15% discount, and with no accidents, lower premiums!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026Check all the coverage. Cheaper rates sometimes mean less or no coverage for some items.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 20, 2026Increases premium every renewal.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on February 11, 2026It's sad. I've been paying full coverage since I bought the vehicle in November 2017. Someone hit the back of my truck when it wasn't occupied, and no witness came forward. Now I have to pay a $500 deductible and $40 a day for a rental. I don't think it's right that I have to spend money on a vehicle I already pay insurance for.
Travelers customer service ratings vs. State Farm
Travelers has a customer service rating of 4.6 out of 5, which outranks State Farm. Insurify customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for customer service.
Travelers comes out on top, with customers generally praising the insurer’s quality of customer service. Meanwhile, State Farm comes in just behind Travelers, with customers largely tying their overall experience to the quality of their agent.
Below, you can view how Insurify customers rate both companies for customer service.
Company
Average Score
|Travelers
|4.6
|State Farm
|4.3
Travelers discounts reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies through Travelers give the insurer a discount rating of 4.3 out of 5. On the whole, customers appreciate Travelers’ discount offerings. Still, some customers mention that Travelers’ discounts are either limited in potential savings or don’t meaningfully change their rates.
Below are reviews from Travelers customers about discounts. Read both positive and negative experiences.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on January 24, 2026Good, but they raised prices extremely high when I added new vehicles.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 23, 2026Superb customer service and excellent response during the claims process.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on January 16, 2026First off, we have been Travelers clients for a year now. I just wanted to see if we could do better with another carrier. We ended up staying with Travelers and modifying our plan to save money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 9, 2026Very responsive to customer needs and flawless customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on January 6, 2026They're the best and most reasonable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 3, 2026Travelers was fine, but they wouldn't give me any breaks on prices.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 27, 2025The best insurance company that I have ever worked with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 22, 2025Excellent coverage for a one-year term.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 27, 2026Having a good agent makes all the difference with claims handling.Verified ReviewReviewed in Rhode Island on February 27, 2026After 6 years as a customer of Travelers, I had 2 minor accidents. In the first, there was no visible damage to either vehicle. In the second accident, there was minor damage to both vehicles. I opted not to file a claim for my damage, as I realized that my premium would be increasing and I didn't want to make it worse. That was a mistake. My agent notified me that my policy was not going to be renewed.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 25, 2026Auto insurance in Florida is high to begin with, so shop around with several companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 11, 2026Travelers does not bother you, gives a one-year policy, and has no middleman to take some of your money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 9, 2026It is fine. They just reduced my premium.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on February 5, 2026Okay, I guess. I have had no claims and hope I don't in the future.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 2, 2026By almost all criteria, they do a very good job. However, they just raised my premium by 40%.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on January 15, 2026Travelers Insurance Company is a wonderful company to work with. They have excellent customer service and provide very quick responses on claims. They are always willing to do what it takes to make their customers happy and ensure things are made right.
Travelers discounts ratings vs. State Farm
Insurify customers with coverage from Travelers give the insurer a discount availability rating of 4.3 out of 5, which ranks higher than State Farm's rating of 3.9 out of 5.
Travelers and State Farm score similarly in terms of customer service, with customers of each insurer appreciating the available discounts but sometimes not finding much in meaningful savings.
See how Insurify customers rate Travelers and State Farm on discounts below.
Company
Average Score
|Travelers
|4.3
|State Farm
|3.9
Travelers claims handling reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5
Travelers has an overall claims handling rating of 4.6 out of 5, according to Insurify reviews. On the whole, reviews for Travelers’ claims handling skew positive. Reviewers often mention a smooth overall claims handling process with efficient resolutions. Still, some customers mention delays in communication and disappointingly low payouts.
Below, you can view real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with Travelers policies.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on January 18, 2026Cannot assign drivers to cars. Every vehicle is charged for every eligible driver. Nobody drives my truck but me and my wife a few times. My daughters would not even ask, yet I am charged as if they drive it daily.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 18, 2026Fantastic service with my accident. They kept me informed and gave me a decent settlement.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on January 14, 2026They were there when I needed them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on January 12, 2026As with anything, the cost of insurance is way too high considering I have not filed any claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 3, 2026Excellent customer service. Had one claim and were extremely happy with the relationship between the insurance company and repair facility. Repair progress updates were frequent and the repair was done as snags were resolved.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on December 21, 2025Check them out, you won't regret it.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on November 17, 2025They give big discounts for very high credit ratings. I had one claim about 10 years ago, and they were terrific.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on November 16, 2025Don't have an accident! They will increase your premiums significantly!Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 7, 2026If you expect a good driver discount or loyalty discount, you can forget it.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on January 11, 2026Too expensive now. No real reduction in price regarding Senior citizen discount, good driving record, no DUI, no tickets or driving violations, and AARP driving course acknowledgment. Furthermore, I pay on the phone and still get charged a processing fee.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on January 2, 2026I haven't had any accidents since using Travelers, so it's hard to answer the questionnaire. I switched to them to get a less expensive and better policy than what I had. The price was lower, but every 6 months it went up. I live in NV, and the reckless drivers in Vegas are causing all of us to pay higher premiums.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on December 30, 2025It's basic coverage at a very high rate. Unfortunately, living in NY is very expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on December 20, 2025It took from November 21 to December 19 to get a quote, and I was already a customer for 1 year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on December 17, 2025Travelers' prices have always been the lowest I've received every year at renewal.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on December 15, 2025I found Travelers' rates to be slightly excessive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on December 10, 2025Pricing is way too high according to others.
Travelers claims handling ratings vs. State Farm
Travelers customers give the insurer a rating of 4.6 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking ahead of State Farm. State Farm customers give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for claims handling.
Travelers reviews for claims handling are largely positive, with customers mentioning quick responses and fair outcomes. State Farm rates only slightly below, with customers generally appreciating the claims process.
Company
Average Score
|Travelers
|4.6
|State Farm
|4.1
Travelers value for money reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5
Insurify customers with Travelers policies give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 4.2 out of 5. Many Travelers customers feel that they receive strong protection and dependable support for the price they pay. Still, negative reviews mention how price increases can be a source of frustration.
Below are reviews from Insurify customers with Travelers coverage about the insurer’s value for money.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on November 13, 2025Travelers has been good to me for years. Unfortunately, I will be moving on. They hit me with a huge increase on my homeowners. The Travelers rep wanted to argue when I called to find out why. This is the first time in all the years I have run into this with Travelers. It's unfortunate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 1, 2025The agent makes a big difference. I’m happy with mine.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on September 27, 2025Excellent home insurance coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on July 26, 2025I don’t think you could find a better company for your auto insurance. Their staff is very efficient and cordial.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 23, 2025No bad experiences with Travelers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 20, 2025Simply stated, Travelers has given me a good rate and the service they promise.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 6, 2025Their coverage far exceeds all others for some costs.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 2, 2025They are excellent to deal with; I am always looking for a cheaper rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 9, 2026My main concern is the cost I now pay. As a result, I have been searching for comparable insurance. A number of companies’ rates are at least $500 lower. As I am on a limited income, I am seriously considering transferring. I have been with Travelers for nearly 10 years with no claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 5, 2026Generally a good experience, but they did nothing to defend a claim for an incident where my car got a small scratch on the fender while the other driver's car was totaled over scratched doors and the driver claimed medical expenses. It sure looked like insurance fraud to me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on November 21, 2025Good until I tried to reach them and talk to a human. Tried 3 times, and each time I was forwarded to the voicemail of a woman on vacation and not available! After the 3rd time, I changed insurance companies for my homeowners and car insurance policies!Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on November 18, 2025It's pretty good, average I guess.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on November 15, 2025The rate has almost tripled in the past two years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on November 5, 2025Do not buy; the price goes up every 6 months, even with no claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 16, 2025It would be nice to have a lower rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on October 12, 2025Great, it just went up in price over the years.
Travelers value for money ratings vs. State Farm
Travelers has a value-for-money rating of 4.2 out of 5, which ranks ahead of State Farm. Insurify’s customers give ratings of 3.7 out of 5 for State Farm.
Travelers comes out on top, with customers seeing its higher quality of service as generally worth the price.
Company
Average Score
|Travelers
|4.2
|State Farm
|3.0
Travelers policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5
Travelers holds a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from Insurify customers for policy transparency. Satisfied customers report that Travelers’ agents are generally able to clearly explain coverage details. Unsatisfied customers highlight unexpected changes to their policies in the form of surprise increases and confusing billing.
Below, you can view real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with auto insurance through Travelers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on October 29, 2025Claim submitted on Monday. Paid on Wednesday. Roof fixed on Friday. Never had a claim resolved this quickly with any other company!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 8, 2025Very good company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on June 7, 2025They were good. However, I had to argue with them about not having up-to-date labor rates in their computers. Travelers is 10 years behind. Local labor rates with all local body shops in this area were higher than what Travelers said they would pay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on May 8, 2025Very goodVerified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on May 6, 2025Excellent claim service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on May 4, 2025They priced me out. Raised my insurance by $730.00.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 24, 2025They were good, but they became too expensive after my accident. I found a more reasonable rate with another company.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 17, 2025Good communication.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 14, 2026They’ve raised the price too much despite my not having any claims or tickets.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on January 14, 2026I was with Travelers for a while until I purchased a new vehicle, and then they messed up my billing two months in a row. I didn’t receive a bill through the mail or through my email, but they were sure able to send me a cancellation notice two months in a row.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on December 28, 2025The auto insurance industry brags about their lower prices. The agents are friendly, but the prices aren’t.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on November 17, 2025It's too expensive, especially for me on a fixed income with no accidents or tickets. It's more than my house insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 11, 2025Expensive but pays claims promptly and fairly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on November 2, 2025Premiums are getting too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on October 3, 2025Travelers increased my homeowner's premium by $1,800 over a 2-year period and doubled the deductible for wind/hail coverage, even though no claims were ever made or paid with Travelers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on September 17, 2025Haven't had to use them.
Travelers policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm
Travelers holds a policy transparency rating of 4.6 out of 5, which outranks State Farm. State Farm holds a rating of 3.8 out of 5.
In the chart below, you can see how these three companies compare in this category.
Company
Average Score
|Travelers
|4.6
|State Farm
|3.8
Travelers vs. State Farm and Nationwide
Overall, Travelers boasts solid ratings that are better than competitors such as State Farm across the board. Below, you can see how Travelers compares to other top insurers.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Travelers customer reviews: Read what over 1,344 Insurify customers have to say about Travelers
Below, you can view more than 1,344 Travelers reviews from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.