Travelers customer service reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through Travelers give the insurer a rating of 4.6 out of 5 for customer service. Customers leaving positive reviews for Travelers’ customer service mention responsive agents who are quick to offer helpful solutions. But customers leaving negative reviews mention a lack of online policy management tools and frustration around slow communication from agents.

Below, you can view reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied Travelers customers.

View customer reviews More than 4 stars Lucinda Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 26, 2026 Excellent but looking for a lower price. Harold Verified Review Premium Cost Reviewed in South Carolina on March 23, 2026 Travelers has excellent customer service; however, I didn't renew due to the high premium cost. I wish they could have done better. Epifanio Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Connecticut on March 21, 2026 Travelers is a great company. I’m just looking for a lower payment for the same policy. Raymond Verified Review Insurance Agency / Great Service Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 20, 2026 Through an agency / terrific service June-Ann Verified Review Good but.. Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026 It's a great company, but not the cheapest. Barry Verified Review Buying Car Insurance Reviewed in Virginia on March 4, 2026 Find a good agent and listen. Maggie Verified Review Auto Insurance Review Reviewed in Georgia on March 3, 2026 Good. I can pay my premium for a year at a time. Good service, but expensive because I’m a senior citizen. Jeff Verified Review Travelers Home Reviewed in Texas on February 27, 2026 I haven't had to use it, but the home coverage is great. Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars Susan Verified Review Find another insurance company Reviewed in Oklahoma on March 29, 2026 Travelers costs too much. Xuan Verified Review Charge loyal customers more Reviewed in Illinois on March 22, 2026 The price went up significantly in the last four years, even though we didn’t have any claims. Bradley Verified Review Jumping Just Because It’s New York! Reviewed in New York on March 19, 2026 Too expensive, the price just jumped too far! I have no accidents or tickets! I pay extra early and still not recognized for any of it! No claims, nothing! Patrick Verified Review Dissatisfied with premium Reviewed in Florida on March 12, 2026 I am paying way too much for my policy. I’m retired, have no claims, no tickets, and I’m paying way too much through Travelers. If the policy amount is not reduced, I will go to someone else. Floy Verified Review My Experience Reviewed in Illinois on March 7, 2026 They do not have a discount for veterans, and many other companies do. Other than that, they are about average. They should offer a 10-15% discount, and with no accidents, lower premiums! Glenn Verified Review Check Your Coverage Needs and Wants Reviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026 Check all the coverage. Cheaper rates sometimes mean less or no coverage for some items. William Verified Review No loyalty at all Reviewed in Florida on February 20, 2026 Increases premium every renewal. Anthony Verified Review I'm not happy with the rental car costs Reviewed in Maryland on February 11, 2026 It's sad. I've been paying full coverage since I bought the vehicle in November 2017. Someone hit the back of my truck when it wasn't occupied, and no witness came forward. Now I have to pay a $500 deductible and $40 a day for a rental. I don't think it's right that I have to spend money on a vehicle I already pay insurance for. Previous 1 2 Next

Travelers customer service ratings vs. State Farm

Travelers has a customer service rating of 4.6 out of 5, which outranks State Farm. Insurify customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for customer service.

Travelers comes out on top, with customers generally praising the insurer’s quality of customer service. Meanwhile, State Farm comes in just behind Travelers, with customers largely tying their overall experience to the quality of their agent.

Below, you can view how Insurify customers rate both companies for customer service.