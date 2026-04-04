Is Travelers a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 1,344 Customers

Travelers has an overall score of 4.6 out of 5, based on more than 1,344 reviews for the company on Insurify. The insurer tends to earn positive reviews, especially for claims handling and policy transparency.

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MacKenzie Korris
Written byMacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

John Leach
Edited byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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Travelers Insurance: Rated 4.6 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.6
Customer service4.6
Value4.2
Claims handling4.6
Coverage options4.6
Discounts4.3
Policy transparency4.6
Policy flexibility4.5
Quick Facts

  • Travelers overall user rating: 4.6 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Travelers: 8.5 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.57 (Below average)

  • Average monthly premium from Travelers: $187

Our take on Travelers insurance

Insurify gives Travelers a quality score of 8.5 out of 10. Overall, Insurify customers with Travelers policies rate the insurer’s customer service at 4.6 out of 5. Customers who have positive experiences with the insurer mention a smooth claims experience and clear expectations around coverage. Still, some negative reviews mention a lack of self-service tools and discounts that give limited savings.

Travelers customer service reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through Travelers give the insurer a rating of 4.6 out of 5 for customer service. Customers leaving positive reviews for Travelers’ customer service mention responsive agents who are quick to offer helpful solutions. But customers leaving negative reviews mention a lack of online policy management tools and frustration around slow communication from agents.

Below, you can view reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied Travelers customers.

  • Lucinda
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 26, 2026
    Excellent but looking for a lower price.
    Harold
    Verified Review
    Premium Cost
    Reviewed in South Carolina on March 23, 2026
    Travelers has excellent customer service; however, I didn't renew due to the high premium cost. I wish they could have done better.
    Epifanio
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Connecticut on March 21, 2026
    Travelers is a great company. I’m just looking for a lower payment for the same policy.
    Raymond
    Verified Review
    Insurance Agency / Great Service
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 20, 2026
    Through an agency / terrific service
    June-Ann
    Verified Review
    Good but..
    Reviewed in Florida on March 10, 2026
    It's a great company, but not the cheapest.
    Barry
    Verified Review
    Buying Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 4, 2026
    Find a good agent and listen.
    Maggie
    Verified Review
    Auto Insurance Review
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 3, 2026
    Good. I can pay my premium for a year at a time. Good service, but expensive because I’m a senior citizen.
    Jeff
    Verified Review
    Travelers Home
    Reviewed in Texas on February 27, 2026
    I haven't had to use it, but the home coverage is great.
    Susan
    Verified Review
    Find another insurance company
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on March 29, 2026
    Travelers costs too much.
    Xuan
    Verified Review
    Charge loyal customers more
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 22, 2026
    The price went up significantly in the last four years, even though we didn’t have any claims.
    Bradley
    Verified Review
    Jumping Just Because It’s New York!
    Reviewed in New York on March 19, 2026
    Too expensive, the price just jumped too far! I have no accidents or tickets! I pay extra early and still not recognized for any of it! No claims, nothing!
    Patrick
    Verified Review
    Dissatisfied with premium
    Reviewed in Florida on March 12, 2026
    I am paying way too much for my policy. I’m retired, have no claims, no tickets, and I’m paying way too much through Travelers. If the policy amount is not reduced, I will go to someone else.
    Floy
    Verified Review
    My Experience
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 7, 2026
    They do not have a discount for veterans, and many other companies do. Other than that, they are about average. They should offer a 10-15% discount, and with no accidents, lower premiums!
    Glenn
    Verified Review
    Check Your Coverage Needs and Wants
    Reviewed in Florida on March 1, 2026
    Check all the coverage. Cheaper rates sometimes mean less or no coverage for some items.
    William
    Verified Review
    No loyalty at all
    Reviewed in Florida on February 20, 2026
    Increases premium every renewal.
    Anthony
    Verified Review
    I'm not happy with the rental car costs
    Reviewed in Maryland on February 11, 2026
    It's sad. I've been paying full coverage since I bought the vehicle in November 2017. Someone hit the back of my truck when it wasn't occupied, and no witness came forward. Now I have to pay a $500 deductible and $40 a day for a rental. I don't think it's right that I have to spend money on a vehicle I already pay insurance for.

Travelers customer service ratings vs. State Farm

Travelers has a customer service rating of 4.6 out of 5, which outranks State Farm. Insurify customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for customer service.

Travelers comes out on top, with customers generally praising the insurer’s quality of customer service. Meanwhile, State Farm comes in just behind Travelers, with customers largely tying their overall experience to the quality of their agent.

Below, you can view how Insurify customers rate both companies for customer service.

Company
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Average Score
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Travelers4.6
State Farm4.3

Travelers discounts reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through Travelers give the insurer a discount rating of 4.3 out of 5. On the whole, customers appreciate Travelers’ discount offerings. Still, some customers mention that Travelers’ discounts are either limited in potential savings or don’t meaningfully change their rates.

Below are reviews from Travelers customers about discounts. Read both positive and negative experiences.

  • Lawrence
    Verified Review
    Low prices
    Reviewed in Virginia on January 24, 2026
    Good, but they raised prices extremely high when I added new vehicles.
    Jose
    Verified Review
    AAA+++
    Reviewed in Florida on January 23, 2026
    Superb customer service and excellent response during the claims process.
    Catalina
    Verified Review
    Confident with our choice
    Reviewed in Connecticut on January 16, 2026
    First off, we have been Travelers clients for a year now. I just wanted to see if we could do better with another carrier. We ended up staying with Travelers and modifying our plan to save money.
    Jose
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on January 9, 2026
    Very responsive to customer needs and flawless customer service.
    Pamela
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Oregon on January 6, 2026
    They're the best and most reasonable.
    David
    Verified Review
    Travelers is a Very Good Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Florida on January 3, 2026
    Travelers was fine, but they wouldn't give me any breaks on prices.
    Jose
    Verified Review
    Travelers Outstanding Service
    Reviewed in Florida on December 27, 2025
    The best insurance company that I have ever worked with.
    Tanya
    Verified Review
    Travelers is A+
    Reviewed in Florida on December 22, 2025
    Excellent coverage for a one-year term.
    Kay
    Verified Review
    Agent Makes the Difference on Claim Handling
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 27, 2026
    Having a good agent makes all the difference with claims handling.
    William
    Verified Review
    Disappointing experience with Travelers
    Reviewed in Rhode Island on February 27, 2026
    After 6 years as a customer of Travelers, I had 2 minor accidents. In the first, there was no visible damage to either vehicle. In the second accident, there was minor damage to both vehicles. I opted not to file a claim for my damage, as I realized that my premium would be increasing and I didn't want to make it worse. That was a mistake. My agent notified me that my policy was not going to be renewed.
    John
    Verified Review
    Florida Auto Insurance is High!
    Reviewed in Florida on February 25, 2026
    Auto insurance in Florida is high to begin with, so shop around with several companies.
    John
    Verified Review
    My Experience, Maybe Not Yours
    Reviewed in Florida on February 11, 2026
    Travelers does not bother you, gives a one-year policy, and has no middleman to take some of your money.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    OK, Not great.
    Reviewed in Florida on February 9, 2026
    It is fine. They just reduced my premium.
    Patrick
    Verified Review
    Travelers Review
    Reviewed in Ohio on February 5, 2026
    Okay, I guess. I have had no claims and hope I don't in the future.
    Keith
    Verified Review
    Very good service, however, they raise your premium substantially in subsequent years.
    Reviewed in California on February 2, 2026
    By almost all criteria, they do a very good job. However, they just raised my premium by 40%.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Happy Customer
    Reviewed in Arizona on January 15, 2026
    Travelers Insurance Company is a wonderful company to work with. They have excellent customer service and provide very quick responses on claims. They are always willing to do what it takes to make their customers happy and ensure things are made right.

Travelers discounts ratings vs. State Farm

Insurify customers with coverage from Travelers give the insurer a discount availability rating of 4.3 out of 5, which ranks higher than State Farm's rating of 3.9 out of 5.

Travelers and State Farm score similarly in terms of customer service, with customers of each insurer appreciating the available discounts but sometimes not finding much in meaningful savings.

See how Insurify customers rate Travelers and State Farm on discounts below.

Company
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Average Score
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Travelers4.3
State Farm3.9

Travelers claims handling reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5

Travelers has an overall claims handling rating of 4.6 out of 5, according to Insurify reviews. On the whole, reviews for Travelers’ claims handling skew positive. Reviewers often mention a smooth overall claims handling process with efficient resolutions. Still, some customers mention delays in communication and disappointingly low payouts.

Below, you can view real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with Travelers policies.

  • Eric
    Verified Review
    Frustrated with Some Things
    Reviewed in South Carolina on January 18, 2026
    Cannot assign drivers to cars. Every vehicle is charged for every eligible driver. Nobody drives my truck but me and my wife a few times. My daughters would not even ask, yet I am charged as if they drive it daily.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on January 18, 2026
    Fantastic service with my accident. They kept me informed and gave me a decent settlement.
    James
    Verified Review
    They were there when I needed them
    Reviewed in Oregon on January 14, 2026
    They were there when I needed them.
    Stanley
    Verified Review
    Need Support
    Reviewed in Colorado on January 12, 2026
    As with anything, the cost of insurance is way too high considering I have not filed any claims.
    Elsa
    Verified Review
    Outstanding auto insurance company
    Reviewed in Florida on January 3, 2026
    Excellent customer service. Had one claim and were extremely happy with the relationship between the insurance company and repair facility. Repair progress updates were frequent and the repair was done as snags were resolved.
    Brenda
    Verified Review
    Very Helpful and Affordable
    Reviewed in New York on December 21, 2025
    Check them out, you won't regret it.
    Roger
    Verified Review
    They give big discounts for very high credit ratings. I had one claim about 10 years ago, and they were terrific.
    Reviewed in South Carolina on November 17, 2025
    They give big discounts for very high credit ratings. I had one claim about 10 years ago, and they were terrific.
    Joel
    Verified Review
    Great if you have an accident, bad the next year when they sock you with huge premium increase.
    Reviewed in Washington on November 16, 2025
    Don't have an accident! They will increase your premiums significantly!
    Helen
    Verified Review
    Overpriced for No Claims or Tickets
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 7, 2026
    If you expect a good driver discount or loyalty discount, you can forget it.
    Jeanine
    Verified Review
    Current Auto Insurance with Travelers
    Reviewed in New Jersey on January 11, 2026
    Too expensive now. No real reduction in price regarding Senior citizen discount, good driving record, no DUI, no tickets or driving violations, and AARP driving course acknowledgment. Furthermore, I pay on the phone and still get charged a processing fee.
    Gail
    Verified Review
    Looking for a Better Policy
    Reviewed in Nevada on January 2, 2026
    I haven't had any accidents since using Travelers, so it's hard to answer the questionnaire. I switched to them to get a less expensive and better policy than what I had. The price was lower, but every 6 months it went up. I live in NV, and the reckless drivers in Vegas are causing all of us to pay higher premiums.
    William
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in New York on December 30, 2025
    It's basic coverage at a very high rate. Unfortunately, living in NY is very expensive.
    David
    Verified Review
    Bad Customer Service
    Reviewed in Colorado on December 20, 2025
    It took from November 21 to December 19 to get a quote, and I was already a customer for 1 year.
    Clarisse
    Verified Review
    Travelers Auto Insurance Renewal
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on December 17, 2025
    Travelers' prices have always been the lowest I've received every year at renewal.
    Edwin
    Verified Review
    Overall Satisfaction
    Reviewed in South Carolina on December 15, 2025
    I found Travelers' rates to be slightly excessive.
    Andrea
    Verified Review
    Too Pricey
    Reviewed in Ohio on December 10, 2025
    Pricing is way too high according to others.

Travelers claims handling ratings vs. State Farm

Travelers customers give the insurer a rating of 4.6 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking ahead of State Farm. State Farm customers give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for claims handling.

Travelers reviews for claims handling are largely positive, with customers mentioning quick responses and fair outcomes. State Farm rates only slightly below, with customers generally appreciating the claims process.

Company
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Average Score
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Travelers4.6
State Farm4.1

Travelers value for money reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5

Insurify customers with Travelers policies give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 4.2 out of 5. Many Travelers customers feel that they receive strong protection and dependable support for the price they pay. Still, negative reviews mention how price increases can be a source of frustration.

Below are reviews from Insurify customers with Travelers coverage about the insurer’s value for money.

  • Michael
    Verified Review
    Disappointed
    Reviewed in Georgia on November 13, 2025
    Travelers has been good to me for years. Unfortunately, I will be moving on. They hit me with a huge increase on my homeowners. The Travelers rep wanted to argue when I called to find out why. This is the first time in all the years I have run into this with Travelers. It's unfortunate.
    Anna
    Verified Review
    Traveler’s is great!
    Reviewed in Texas on October 1, 2025
    The agent makes a big difference. I’m happy with mine.
    Jack
    Verified Review
    Our fire claim was handled with the customer in mind.
    Reviewed in Ohio on September 27, 2025
    Excellent home insurance coverage.
    Vanessa
    Verified Review
    Travelers Ins. Is the Best
    Reviewed in Maryland on July 26, 2025
    I don’t think you could find a better company for your auto insurance. Their staff is very efficient and cordial.
    Jesus
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on June 23, 2025
    No bad experiences with Travelers.
    John
    Verified Review
    Looking for Good Car Insurance at a Reasonable Rate
    Reviewed in Florida on June 20, 2025
    Simply stated, Travelers has given me a good rate and the service they promise.
    John
    Verified Review
    JohnC's Take
    Reviewed in Texas on May 6, 2025
    Their coverage far exceeds all others for some costs.
    Judith
    Verified Review
    Excellent Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Texas on May 2, 2025
    They are excellent to deal with; I am always looking for a cheaper rate.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    High rates/no claims
    Reviewed in California on January 9, 2026
    My main concern is the cost I now pay. As a result, I have been searching for comparable insurance. A number of companies’ rates are at least $500 lower. As I am on a limited income, I am seriously considering transferring. I have been with Travelers for nearly 10 years with no claims.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    Generally pretty good.
    Reviewed in Texas on January 5, 2026
    Generally a good experience, but they did nothing to defend a claim for an incident where my car got a small scratch on the fender while the other driver's car was totaled over scratched doors and the driver claimed medical expenses. It sure looked like insurance fraud to me.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Poor system for customer service!
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 21, 2025
    Good until I tried to reach them and talk to a human. Tried 3 times, and each time I was forwarded to the voicemail of a woman on vacation and not available! After the 3rd time, I changed insurance companies for my homeowners and car insurance policies!
    Francis
    Verified Review
    Prices are fair
    Reviewed in New Jersey on November 18, 2025
    It's pretty good, average I guess.
    Rachel
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Ohio on November 15, 2025
    The rate has almost tripled in the past two years.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Not too happy at this time. No claims and still goes up.
    Reviewed in Georgia on November 5, 2025
    Do not buy; the price goes up every 6 months, even with no claims.
    Mike
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Florida on October 16, 2025
    It would be nice to have a lower rate.
    Cindy
    Verified Review
    Excellent Service
    Reviewed in Washington on October 12, 2025
    Great, it just went up in price over the years.

Travelers value for money ratings vs. State Farm

Travelers has a value-for-money rating of 4.2 out of 5, which ranks ahead of State Farm. Insurify’s customers give ratings of 3.7 out of 5 for State Farm.

Travelers comes out on top, with customers seeing its higher quality of service as generally worth the price.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Travelers4.2
State Farm3.0

Travelers policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.6 out of 5

Travelers holds a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from Insurify customers for policy transparency. Satisfied customers report that Travelers’ agents are generally able to clearly explain coverage details. Unsatisfied customers highlight unexpected changes to their policies in the form of surprise increases and confusing billing.

Below, you can view real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with auto insurance through Travelers.

  • Ken
    Verified Review
    Best Insurance Company!
    Reviewed in Georgia on October 29, 2025
    Claim submitted on Monday. Paid on Wednesday. Roof fixed on Friday. Never had a claim resolved this quickly with any other company!
    Lee
    Verified Review
    Easy company to talk to
    Reviewed in Florida on August 8, 2025
    Very good company.
    Judy
    Verified Review
    They were good. However, I had to argue with them about not having up-to-date labor rates in their computers. Travelers is 10 years behind. Local labor rates with all local body shops in this area were higher than what Travelers said they would pay.
    Reviewed in Alabama on June 7, 2025
    They were good. However, I had to argue with them about not having up-to-date labor rates in their computers. Travelers is 10 years behind. Local labor rates with all local body shops in this area were higher than what Travelers said they would pay.
    Wilburta
    Verified Review
    Super good insurance & customer service, just wish it was cheaper!
    Reviewed in Washington on May 8, 2025
    Very good
    Joyce
    Verified Review
    No. 1 in Claim
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on May 6, 2025
    Excellent claim service.
    Diana
    Verified Review
    High rates for less insurance coverage, compared to other companies.
    Reviewed in Ohio on May 4, 2025
    They priced me out. Raised my insurance by $730.00.
    Mary Ann
    Verified Review
    Overall Good
    Reviewed in Texas on March 24, 2025
    They were good, but they became too expensive after my accident. I found a more reasonable rate with another company.
    Jason
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on March 17, 2025
    Good communication.
    David
    Verified Review
    Searching for another policy
    Reviewed in Florida on January 14, 2026
    They’ve raised the price too much despite my not having any claims or tickets.
    June
    Verified Review
    Would not recommend Travelers, will never go back to them.
    Reviewed in New York on January 14, 2026
    I was with Travelers for a while until I purchased a new vehicle, and then they messed up my billing two months in a row. I didn’t receive a bill through the mail or through my email, but they were sure able to send me a cancellation notice two months in a row.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    The auto insurance industry brags about their lower prices. The agents are friendly, but the prices aren’t.
    Reviewed in Arizona on December 28, 2025
    The auto insurance industry brags about their lower prices. The agents are friendly, but the prices aren’t.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Travelers Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Georgia on November 17, 2025
    It's too expensive, especially for me on a fixed income with no accidents or tickets. It's more than my house insurance.
    Walter
    Verified Review
    Review Easily Accomplished
    Reviewed in Florida on November 11, 2025
    Expensive but pays claims promptly and fairly.
    Ronald
    Verified Review
    Auto Coverage
    Reviewed in Ohio on November 2, 2025
    Premiums are getting too expensive.
    Alan
    Verified Review
    Don't insure with Travelers!
    Reviewed in Kansas on October 3, 2025
    Travelers increased my homeowner's premium by $1,800 over a 2-year period and doubled the deductible for wind/hail coverage, even though no claims were ever made or paid with Travelers.
    Elizabeth
    Verified Review
    No claims
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on September 17, 2025
    Haven't had to use them.

Travelers policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm

Travelers holds a policy transparency rating of 4.6 out of 5, which outranks State Farm. State Farm holds a rating of 3.8 out of 5.

In the chart below, you can see how these three companies compare in this category.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Travelers4.6
State Farm3.8

Travelers vs. State Farm and Nationwide

Overall, Travelers boasts solid ratings that are better than competitors such as State Farm across the board. Below, you can see how Travelers compares to other top insurers.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Travelers customer reviews: Read what over 1,344 Insurify customers have to say about Travelers

Below, you can view more than 1,344 Travelers reviews from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.

Celestine
Verified Review
Claim handling was bad
Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 1, 2026
Bad communication.
William
Verified Review
Always wanting more money
Reviewed in Florida on January 19, 2026
Expect an increase in premiums every 6 months regardless of your driving record.
Peggy
Verified Review
Price Too High
Reviewed in Florida on January 8, 2026
I'm a senior, 73 years old, and I don't drive more than 15 miles a week at best. I have no tickets, accidents, or DUIs, and I'm a single female paying $89.00 a month for full coverage on a 2008 Chrysler PT Cruiser. It's too much money!
Karl
Verified Review
Good Insurance
Reviewed in Oklahoma on January 8, 2026
Helpful customer service. Policy rates and prices are too high.
Vincent
Verified Review
The Best and Least Expensive
Reviewed in New Jersey on January 7, 2026
Very good. Just wish it wasn't so expensive.
Steve
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Arizona on January 1, 2026
Car insurance is overpriced considering I was able to find quotes for half the monthly cost.
Kathy
Verified Review
Good insurance.
Reviewed in Texas on December 24, 2025
Good insurance, just looking for something less expensive.
Larry
Verified Review
My Travelers
Reviewed in Georgia on December 7, 2025
The on-road service has been disappointing if you always have to wait 2-3 hours. Last week, I had a jump battery in Hapeville, GA, and the person was there in ten minutes! However, I have had to call my own towing company twice after waiting for two hours for Travelers.
Tiphani
Verified Review
Welcome to the switcheroo
Reviewed in Missouri on March 30, 2026
I switched to them because my rate dropped. After 6 months, it went up to almost what I was already paying at the previous company. That's how they get you. Neck and neck with cable companies.
John W
Verified Review
Thanks For Nothing
Reviewed in New Jersey on February 3, 2026
I have never filed a claim in over 30 years, and yet my premiums continue to rise out of control.
Judy
Verified Review
The minute I asked to check rates with other insurers, Travelers placed a ticket on my account hoping
Reviewed in California on January 30, 2026
Recently, I asked them for a discount on my car insurance and they would not give one. So I asked them if I could shop around and they said yes. I had a very small fender bender a few months back and I had 51% responsibility and the other person had 49% responsibility because she parked inside my lane.
Rilda
Verified Review
I thought I didn't have a payment in November and December but I did
Reviewed in Kentucky on January 25, 2026
I haven't had an accident in 30 years, and I only drive about once a week. I'm disabled, almost 60 years old, and live by myself, yet I have to pay $73 a month.
Byron
Verified Review
Bubs Coverage
Reviewed in Kentucky on January 23, 2026
Look out for huge increased premiums.
Ricky
Verified Review
Cost
Reviewed in Kentucky on January 18, 2026
They raise rates every year.
Linda
Verified Review
Not good
Reviewed in California on January 14, 2026
My car was in and out of two different shops for two months! I lost my $30/day car rental discount after the first month. I think that discount should be adjusted upwards. There are very few, if any, cars that I could have rented for $30 per day! During the in-and-out of the shop process in the second month, I was finally able to get a car rental for the last repair that was necessary after I expressed my frustration with their policy. The agent I worked with had to request the exemption through her supervisor, who did approve it eventually. My overall experience with this process was frustrating, and I would not recommend these particular agents to others.
James
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Florida on January 14, 2026
Great coverage at a lower price.

MacKenzie Korris
Written byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

John Leach
Edited byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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