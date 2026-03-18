Is AAA a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 2,329 Customers

AAA has an overall score of 4.5 out of 5, based on reviews for the company on Insurify. The insurer tends to earn positive reviews for its value, transparency, and discounts, with many customers feeling they get a great deal on coverage. That said, some customers find its customer service to be lacking.

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AAA Insurance: Rated 4.5 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.5
Customer service4.3
Value4.3
Claims handling4.3
Coverage options4.3
Discounts4.4
Policy transparency4.2
Policy flexibility4.4
Quick Facts

  • AAA overall user rating: 4.5 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for AAA: 8.5 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.84 (Below average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from AAA: $195

Our take on AAA insurance

Insurify gives AAA a quality score of 8.5 out of 10.

Overall, Insurify customers with AAA policies rate the insurer’s customer service 4.3 out of 5. Customers who have had positive experiences with AAA mention solid discounts and overall value. Negative reviews focus on delays in the claims process and customer service that can be hard to reach at times.

AAA customer service reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through AAA give the insurer a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful and friendly agents who can quickly answer questions and resolve issues. That said, other reviews cite inconsistent service, with long wait times and some difficulty reaching agents.

Below, you can view real reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied AAA customers.

  • Joseph
    Verified Review
    AAA is the best
    Reviewed in Mississippi on January 24, 2026
    I believe you would get a lower rate and excellent coverage.
    Cathy
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on October 13, 2025
    I would highly recommend them. The staff is always friendly and helpful.
    Bonnie
    Verified Review
    AAA is my EXPERT on auto insurance.
    Reviewed in New Mexico on October 2, 2025
    They are wonderful. If you need to talk, they actually put down their pen to listen. They are just amazing.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on September 22, 2025
    I have not found anyone cheaper.
    Keith
    Verified Review
    Great service but high rates.
    Reviewed in Florida on September 15, 2025
    The only thing with AAA is that they have taken their great reputation with customers and turned it into an excuse to put their rates through the roof.
    Susan
    Verified Review
    AAA Home and Auto Bundle in Florida
    Reviewed in Florida on September 3, 2025
    I was able to reduce my policy by $600 when I called them.
    Kenneth
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Michigan on July 15, 2025
    Good company but too expensive for auto.
    Murry
    Verified Review
    AAA is the best, including price
    Reviewed in California on July 7, 2025
    We think CSAA is expensive, but everyone else is more, often a lot more.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    All car insurance companies suck!
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 10, 2026
    They reduced my rate by $450 when I compared other companies' rates.
    Bill
    Verified Review
    Good Buy
    Reviewed in Florida on October 20, 2025
    Ask about combining auto and home insurance. We experienced excellent savings.
    Edward
    Verified Review
    Home Insurance Caveat
    Reviewed in Illinois on October 16, 2025
    Wait for your home inspection before paying for the policy. Realize that wind and hail damage claims are prorated based on the age of the roof and are a percentage of the repair cost, less a deductible.
    Brenda
    Verified Review
    AAA Report
    Reviewed in Kentucky on October 8, 2025
    Towing only covers 3 miles. As much as I pay for insurance every month, it should be 25 miles or higher.
    Aaron
    Verified Review
    I think they cost too much. I added my son's vehicle to our policy, and they raised the 6-month cost of not only my vehicle but also my wife's. Our son's was quoted in July at $963.00. Between our 4-25 to 10-25 and the 10-25 to 4-26 policy periods, our 6-month policy went up $236.00 plus his $963.00. Our cost now is over $2200.00 semi-annually.
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 26, 2025
    I think they cost too much. I added my son's vehicle to our policy, and they raised the 6-month cost of not only my vehicle but also my wife's. Our son's was quoted in July at $963.00. Between our 4-25 to 10-25 and the 10-25 to 4-26 policy periods, our 6-month policy went up $236.00 plus his $963.00. Our cost now is over $2200.00 semi-annually.
    Kelly
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Texas on August 26, 2025
    Excellent, but too expensive.
    Frances
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Connecticut on August 13, 2025
    They are very good. I have had them for years.
    Jerry
    Verified Review
    I'll give 5 stars 🌟
    Reviewed in Connecticut on August 5, 2025
    Very best customer service 👌

AAA customer service ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm

AAA has a customer service rating of 4.3 out of 5, which outpaces both GEICO and State Farm. Insurify customers with GEICO policies give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for customer service, and customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a rating of 4.2 out of 5.

GEICO and State Farm rate similarly in terms of customer service, with reviews mentioning how it can be hard at times to get in contact with an agent. AAA comes out on top, with customers highlighting responsive agents who are willing to help.

Below, you can view how real Insurify customers rate all three companies for customer service.

Company
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Average Score
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AAA4.3
GEICO4.1
State Farm4.2

AAA discounts reviews: Rated 4.4 out of 5

Insurify customers with AAA policies give the insurer a discount rating of 4.4 out of 5. Satisfied AAA customers see the insurer’s available discounts as a great way to save money. But other customers question whether the discounts make a worthwhile difference in costs.

Below are reviews from real AAA customers about discounts. Read about both positive and negative experiences.

  • Stephen
    Verified Review
    Pretty well satisfied
    Reviewed in Tennessee on September 18, 2025
    The agent is responsive and knowledgeable.
    Calvin
    Verified Review
    AAA is great.
    Reviewed in Louisiana on May 7, 2025
    Professional, price beats everyone else by up to $500 for the same coverage.
    M
    Verified Review
    Best prices in comparison to other companies.
    Reviewed in Florida on May 2, 2025
    Good, but prices are constantly going up. However, they are much lower than those of other insurance companies. I will stay with AAA if they stop this practice against seniors and older people. The older generation is the safest ever.
    Norman
    Verified Review
    After my husband died, I joined AAA.
    Reviewed in Virginia on April 25, 2025
    AAA is a must for a lady who might need help. If I needed a new battery, I called AAA; if I had a flat tire, I called AAA.
    David
    Verified Review
    AAA is a Great Carrier
    Reviewed in New Mexico on April 18, 2025
    Excellent.
    William
    Verified Review
    Overall, a great company to deal with.
    Reviewed in New Jersey on April 15, 2025
    It's a great company. They are very easy to reach and they take their time to listen to your issue and do their best to give you an answer.
    Samantha
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Texas on April 14, 2025
    Good service.
    Robin
    Verified Review
    They were so nice and patient with me
    Reviewed in Texas on March 30, 2025
    Awesome
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    I've been with them for some time now and I'm not sure if they're the best for me right
    Reviewed in Minnesota on November 6, 2025
    I feel the rates really went up after we had claims that weren't our fault, but otherwise, it was alright.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Mississippi on October 25, 2025
    Rates were great the first year, but doubled after that.
    Harry
    Verified Review
    Don't Have a Homeowners Claim
    Reviewed in North Carolina on October 12, 2025
    They're good until you have a claim, then your premium increases dramatically.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Good Value, but Rates Increased
    Reviewed in New Jersey on August 20, 2025
    Cheapest policy with the best coverage I could find.
    Andrew
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Nevada on May 18, 2025
    Use the app for road service.
    Deana
    Verified Review
    They will quote you lower than your current insurance, but then at renewal, it can increase by up to $100. The agent didn't respond to two emails.
    Reviewed in Florida on May 14, 2025
    They will quote you lower than your current insurance, but then at renewal, it can increase by up to $100. The agent didn't respond to two emails.
    Lois
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Idaho on May 11, 2025
    Too expensive for older people like myself who drive about 15 to 20 miles a week.
    Gregory
    Verified Review
    Rate
    Reviewed in Illinois on May 7, 2025
    I don't like having to switch companies because of a rate increase with no claims.

AAA discounts ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm

Insurify customers with coverage from AAA give the insurer a discount availability rating of 4.4 out of 5, ranking higher than both GEICO and State Farm. GEICO earns a discount availability rating of 3.9 out of 5, and State Farm comes in at 3.9 out of 5.

GEICO and State Farm score similarly in terms of discount availability, with positive reviews finding worthwhile savings from both insurers. AAA customers also mention frequent savings via discounts — especially when they bundle policies.

See how Insurify customers rate AAA, GEICO, and State Farm on discounts below.

Company
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Average Score
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AAA4.4
GEICO3.9
State Farm3.9

AAA claims handling reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5

AAA has an overall claims handling rating of 4.3 out of 5, according to Insurify reviews. On the whole, customers leave mixed reviews, but ratings skew positive. Positive reviews cite a smoother-than-expected claims handling process. But negative reviews focus on delayed communication from agents and the need for multiple calls to resolve issues.

Below, you can view real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with AAA policies.

  • Patricia
    Verified Review
    I have had no direct contact with AAA. It has all been done through my agent. The only claim I have had was for a damaged windshield caused by road debris, and it was handled extremely well.
    Reviewed in Illinois on October 29, 2025
    I have had no direct contact with AAA. It has all been done through my agent. The only claim I have had was for a damaged windshield caused by road debris, and it was handled extremely well.
    Kevin
    Verified Review
    I had some issues renewing our account. The rate increase was astronomical. They are very good at covering claims, but the adjuster undercut the estimate, leading to the use of cheap materials. This caused us to spend an additional $1,200 plus our $1,000 deductible.
    Reviewed in Illinois on August 25, 2025
    I had some issues renewing our account. The rate increase was astronomical. They are very good at covering claims, but the adjuster undercut the estimate, leading to the use of cheap materials. This caused us to spend an additional $1,200 plus our $1,000 deductible.
    George
    Verified Review
    AAA a good consideration for Auto & Home Insurance
    Reviewed in Arizona on June 5, 2025
    You need to join, then you can obtain their services. Very friendly and easy to contact.
    Katy
    Verified Review
    Reliable, but expensive
    Reviewed in Utah on April 25, 2025
    They are excellent when you need them, but they are more expensive than a lot of the competition.
    William
    Verified Review
    Great performance and challenging premium increases
    Reviewed in Connecticut on April 23, 2025
    AAA insurance has been very good in their delivery of insurance coverage. The issue is price. I suspect AAA insurance has a lot of coverage in California, and the losses incurred there by natural disasters are translating into above-average premium increases across all of their coverage. I'd rather not subsidize the lifestyle of folks who want to live in heavily wooded, bucolic estates which are difficult to reach.
    Tom
    Verified Review
    Ok
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 20, 2025
    Looking for the cheapest.
    John
    Verified Review
    Outpriced Themselves
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 16, 2025
    Overall, it's a good company but currently overpriced. I suggest shopping around.
    Valentina
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 14, 2025
    Overall, I'm very satisfied.
    Roy
    Verified Review
    Who Knows
    Reviewed in Arkansas on June 7, 2025
    They are as good as any and usually less expensive.
    Agnes
    Verified Review
    Great rate! So far no company comes close!
    Reviewed in Hawaii on May 3, 2025
    Very fair. Kept my same rate from 2024-2025 - no increase!
    Jean
    Verified Review
    There's a lot to compare and AAA wins
    Reviewed in Nevada on May 1, 2025
    Keith is great - trying to get me the best choices.
    Victor
    Verified Review
    Home Insurance
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on April 20, 2025
    Ensure you have all your insurance quotes in writing.
    Maria
    Verified Review
    AAA is Expensive
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 30, 2025
    AAA offers a great deal in the beginning, but they raise your price every 6 months. Mine went up by more than $100 in a year. I would also appreciate better communication with the company.
    Kathleen
    Verified Review
    Overvalued Home on Repair
    Reviewed in Texas on March 30, 2025
    They made me pay 2% of what they claim is the value of the entire house for a roof repair due to wind damage. As a result, they paid very little and I couldn't get all the work done, including the ceiling damage.
    Antony
    Verified Review
    Good Claim Service; High Costs
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 25, 2025
    They always seem to pay claims as expected. However, road service is now unavailable in some areas, and the cost has significantly increased, even though it was already higher than many other insurers.
    Ken
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 20, 2025
    Do not use the online service, rather talk to them directly.

AAA claims handling ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm

AAA customers give the insurer a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking ahead of both GEICO and State Farm. GEICO customers give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for claims handling, and State Farm customers give the insurer a rating of 4.1.

GEICO scores similarly to State Farm but ultimately rates a bit lower, with its customers commonly feeling frustration during the claims process. State Farm customers rarely mention similar concerns.

Company
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Average Score
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AAA4.3
GEICO4.1
State Farm4.1

AAA value for money reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5

Insurify customers with AAA policies give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 4.3 out of 5. Positive reviews find the coverage acceptable for the price point. But customers leaving negative reviews report feeling overcharged for coverage.

Below are real reviews from Insurify customers with AAA coverage about the insurer’s value for money.

  • June
    Verified Review
    AAA Lower Rates?
    Reviewed in Missouri on May 12, 2025
    They have been responsive, just looking for lower rates if available.
    Carole
    Verified Review
    Helpful
    Reviewed in New Jersey on April 17, 2025
    Very helpful.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    My Thoughts
    Reviewed in Florida on April 13, 2025
    It's great! Definitely worth having.
    Cecelia
    Verified Review
    Keep up with when you need to renew. Ensure that they send you your annual renewal promptly. I had been accustomed to receiving a reminder to renew from my previous insurer, but AAA expects you to remember on your own. And once renewed, I had to remind them to send me the documents!
    Reviewed in Arkansas on March 19, 2025
    Keep up with when you need to renew. Ensure that they send you your annual renewal promptly. I had been accustomed to receiving a reminder to renew from my previous insurer, but AAA expects you to remember on your own. And once renewed, I had to remind them to send me the documents!
    Ramona
    Verified Review
    Adam is so friendly and helpful.
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 19, 2025
    He is very helpful and friendly.
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Don't Be Slow to Respond
    Reviewed in Nevada on March 18, 2025
    They are always there to help when I need it. However, sometimes they take too long.
    Marlon
    Verified Review
    AAA Beats Them All
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 16, 2025
    If you have AAA, don't even try to switch. Nobody else offers a lower rate, great service, and coverage.
    Ravishankar
    Verified Review
    Ideal Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 13, 2025
    Excellent.
    Paula
    Verified Review
    The last time my policy was due, they never notified me. If you ever have an accident, they take care of things quickly.
    Reviewed in Florida on May 3, 2025
    The last time my policy was due, they never notified me. If you ever have an accident, they take care of things quickly.
    David
    Verified Review
    Confused and Frustrated
    Reviewed in Rhode Island on May 1, 2025
    Frustrated! It's not easy to find a person to talk to. The agent questioned my low mileage and made me prove it with paperwork from State Inspections. Then I got two letters stating that I needed to submit mileage to get the discount.
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    Like Everyone Else, Too High
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 21, 2025
    The prices increased significantly in early 2025, so I had to switch to a different provider. I had no claims in the six years I was with them.
    Gloria
    Verified Review
    AAA Provides the Best Affordable Rates
    Reviewed in Texas on March 21, 2025
    I've been with AAA for over five years. Each time my renewal date comes around, I shop for better rates, but no one ever beats AAA. I get full coverage for both auto and home insurance. I'll be turning 86 next month, and I understand that my age is a factor in my rates. I drive my 2022 Nissan maybe two days a week within a 25-mile radius. I haven't had any accidents or DUIs for over five years. Interestingly, the rates I've gotten from other insurance companies don't include several coverages, including uninsured motorists and car rental, among other coverage. Once again this year, I am frustrated with the rates I've been offered elsewhere and will probably remain with AAA.
    Lee
    Verified Review
    I just could not afford it
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 20, 2025
    Excellent
    Tina
    Verified Review
    No options to lower monthly costs
    Reviewed in Texas on March 18, 2025
    Despite having no tickets or accidents, I still pay a minimum of $160 a month. It's expensive.
    Elizabeth
    Verified Review
    AAA
    Reviewed in Florida on March 17, 2025
    Flawless, but my premium has become unaffordable without a single claim - ever.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 12, 2025
    Great, no problems.

AAA value for money ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm

AAA has a value-for-money rating of 4.3 out of 5, which ranks higher than GEICO and State Farm. Insurify’s customers give ratings of 3.8 out of 5 for GEICO and 3.7 out of 5 for State Farm.

State Farm scores in the middle of the three insurers, with customers highlighting how value can vary depending on your driver profile and location. GEICO scores lower than both AAA and State Farm, with customers noting that lower price points can come with trade-offs in the overall customer experience. Reviews for AAA often mention reasonable pricing for the coverage, — especially when bundled.

Company
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Average Score
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AAA4.3
GEICO3.8
State Farm3.7

AAA policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5

AAA holds a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from Insurify customers for policy transparency. Customers leaving positive reviews for the insurer note how AAA provides consistent documentation and clear communication. Customers leaving negative reviews mention unexpected coverage changes at renewal and being unclear on what’s eligible for coverage.

Below, you can view real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with AAA auto insurance.

  • Barbara
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Oregon on April 3, 2025
    I'm currently searching due to an increase in my premium. It seems that AAA might be my best option.
    John
    Verified Review
    Glad I Called
    Reviewed in Texas on March 21, 2025
    I had a very good experience, with no problems.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Happy Customer
    Reviewed in Florida on March 21, 2025
    No company could match their price.
    Gerhardt
    Verified Review
    Good company
    Reviewed in Texas on March 8, 2025
    Good company.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    First Class Customer Service
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 3, 2025
    My experience with AAA has been terrific in handling the resolution of my accident. In particular, Callie Walker kept me informed every step of the way.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on March 3, 2025
    Decent coverage for a fair price.
    Julie
    Verified Review
    Time to Switch
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 11, 2025
    The rates have become too high. However, it is a good insurance company.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Satisfied with Support
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 10, 2025
    I'm always able to contact them for answers to my questions.
    Courtney
    Verified Review
    Looking in the rear view mirror at AAA
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on June 17, 2025
    From a cost analysis alone, I would never recommend AAA to a friend. I am looking for new insurance. There are no senior citizen benefits, the monthly cost is impossible and keeps going up.
    Dasha
    Verified Review
    AAA review
    Reviewed in Texas on May 6, 2025
    It has been great and I will actually stay with them.
    Kathryn
    Verified Review
    High premiums
    Reviewed in Texas on May 5, 2025
    Too expensive for one car.
    Constance
    Verified Review
    High rates
    Reviewed in Arizona on May 4, 2025
    I'm a perfect driver and have never had a claim, but my rate continues to increase. I drive a Hyundai Accent valued at $12,000. My friend drives a $45,000 Nissan full-size pickup, and she pays $600 less for her insurance through Progressive.
    Wayne
    Verified Review
    AAA Concerns: No response from agent, high premiums.
    Reviewed in Florida on April 23, 2025
    The premiums are high, and they don't answer the office phone, reply to texts, or return voicemails.
    Jesse
    Verified Review
    Horrible Claims, Great In-Office Staff
    Reviewed in New Jersey on April 20, 2025
    The claims process is horrible.
    Jana
    Verified Review
    Could Probably Find Cheaper
    Reviewed in Texas on April 13, 2025
    The home insurance is not satisfactory, the experience was neither good nor easy. I believe I'm paying too much for car insurance, even though I have a bundle. I've been with AAA for over 10 years and it seems like I'm not receiving any discounts.
    Johnny
    Verified Review
    One Increase Okay, But Two?
    Reviewed in South Dakota on March 20, 2025
    Good, I would recommend. However, why do the rates keep going up?

AAA policy transparency ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm

AAA holds a policy transparency rating of 4.2 out of 5, outranking both GEICO and State Farm. GEICO holds a rating of 3.9 out of 5, and State Farm comes in at a 3.8 out of 5.

State Farm ranks in the middle of the three, with customers mentioning that communication can sometimes be unclear. Both score lower than AAA, with AAA customers consistently citing clearly communicated policy details.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
AAA4.2
GEICO3.9
State Farm3.8

AAA vs. GEICO, State Farm, and Travelers

Overall, AAA boasts solid ratings in discount availability, value, and policy transparency. The insurer leads competitors such as State Farm and GEICO in most areas.

You can see how AAA compares to other top insurers below.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

AAA customer reviews: Read what over 2,329 Insurify customers have to say about AAA

Below, you can view more than 2,329 AAA reviews from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.

Catherine
Verified Review
AAA is great
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 5, 2025
Very good to deal with.
David
Verified Review
Best I've had in 55 years.
Reviewed in Florida on October 27, 2025
Get a direct number for your agent.
Nicolas
Verified Review
AAA is good value
Reviewed in Texas on September 30, 2025
I wish they would give 2 months' notice for renewal.
Thomas
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Nevada on September 23, 2025
My experience with AAA was good. I am a member of AAA and have been a member for over 50 years.
Michael
Verified Review
Very smooth, have no problems
Reviewed in Kentucky on September 6, 2025
It's been very good. I had one claim on the roof and had no problems.
Tracey
Verified Review
Price Gouging
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 2, 2025
Good, but the price is going up with no incidents.
Jimmie
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Alabama on August 12, 2025
Good agent communicates well.
Bob
Verified Review
High increase
Reviewed in New Jersey on July 27, 2025
The price was great until renewal, then it jumped $60.00 per month for no reason. Ridiculous.
Cheryl
Verified Review
Only moderately satisfied
Reviewed in Mississippi on January 5, 2026
The price quoted and the first payment were made, but the subsequent payments increased. I was forced to use auto-pay, which I don't find necessary at 72 years old. I was supposed to be auto-billed on 2/2, and today, 2/5, I still haven't been billed. That's not acceptable.
James
Verified Review
Disappointed
Reviewed in Georgia on December 24, 2025
Home insurance is GREAT but car insurance is too expensive.
Marsha
Verified Review
All this money for WHAT?
Reviewed in Michigan on October 15, 2025
Way too expensive. We are seniors with no at-fault accidents, yet we are paying a lot.
Vincent
Verified Review
AAA SoSo Insurance
Reviewed in Nevada on July 30, 2025
I called last year with a question about why my car insurance went up and what could be done to get a better price. He said he'd call me back, but that was a year ago. My car insurance went up $90.00 a month this year.
George
Verified Review
Rate hike specialists
Reviewed in Florida on July 19, 2025
I wouldn't recommend this company for auto insurance. I've experienced large increases in premiums, almost doubling in the past 3 years despite no claims, no tickets, no DUIs, and driving less than 3,500 miles a year.
Reginald
Verified Review
Unhappy with AAA
Reviewed in Michigan on May 10, 2025
I've had two cars insured by AAA and have a perfect record: no tickets, no DUIs, and no accidents. I even provided my Medicare card annually. I was initially told my monthly policy would be sixty-one dollars, but today it's a hundred and ten for no-fault coverage. I'm currently looking for a better policy from someone who respects four years of faithful service.
Lisa
Verified Review
Bad
Reviewed in Ohio on May 9, 2025
Not good. The monthly price keeps going up.
Reginald
Verified Review
Policy Rate
Reviewed in Michigan on May 8, 2025
Since I have no accidents, no tickets, and no DUI, I've never received any credits for having a clean record. Plus, I have DRIVE, AP on my vehicle. I would think that being with the company for over four years, my plan should be cheaper. I also provide my Medicare card, as is protocol. Thank you very much.

MacKenzie Korris
Written byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

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MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.