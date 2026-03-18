AAA customer service reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through AAA give the insurer a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful and friendly agents who can quickly answer questions and resolve issues. That said, other reviews cite inconsistent service, with long wait times and some difficulty reaching agents.

Below, you can view real reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied AAA customers.

View AAA customer service reviews More than 4 stars Joseph Verified Review AAA is the best Reviewed in Mississippi on January 24, 2026 I believe you would get a lower rate and excellent coverage. Cathy Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Florida on October 13, 2025 I would highly recommend them. The staff is always friendly and helpful. Bonnie Verified Review AAA is my EXPERT on auto insurance. Reviewed in New Mexico on October 2, 2025 They are wonderful. If you need to talk, they actually put down their pen to listen. They are just amazing. Larry Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Florida on September 22, 2025 I have not found anyone cheaper. Keith Verified Review Great service but high rates. Reviewed in Florida on September 15, 2025 The only thing with AAA is that they have taken their great reputation with customers and turned it into an excuse to put their rates through the roof. Susan Verified Review AAA Home and Auto Bundle in Florida Reviewed in Florida on September 3, 2025 I was able to reduce my policy by $600 when I called them. Kenneth Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Michigan on July 15, 2025 Good company but too expensive for auto. Murry Verified Review AAA is the best, including price Reviewed in California on July 7, 2025 We think CSAA is expensive, but everyone else is more, often a lot more. Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars Gary Verified Review All car insurance companies suck! Reviewed in Michigan on March 10, 2026 They reduced my rate by $450 when I compared other companies' rates. Bill Verified Review Good Buy Reviewed in Florida on October 20, 2025 Ask about combining auto and home insurance. We experienced excellent savings. Edward Verified Review Home Insurance Caveat Reviewed in Illinois on October 16, 2025 Wait for your home inspection before paying for the policy. Realize that wind and hail damage claims are prorated based on the age of the roof and are a percentage of the repair cost, less a deductible. Brenda Verified Review AAA Report Reviewed in Kentucky on October 8, 2025 Towing only covers 3 miles. As much as I pay for insurance every month, it should be 25 miles or higher. Aaron Verified Review I think they cost too much. I added my son's vehicle to our policy, and they raised the 6-month cost of not only my vehicle but also my wife's. Our son's was quoted in July at $963.00. Between our 4-25 to 10-25 and the 10-25 to 4-26 policy periods, our 6-month policy went up $236.00 plus his $963.00. Our cost now is over $2200.00 semi-annually. Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 26, 2025 I think they cost too much. I added my son's vehicle to our policy, and they raised the 6-month cost of not only my vehicle but also my wife's. Our son's was quoted in July at $963.00. Between our 4-25 to 10-25 and the 10-25 to 4-26 policy periods, our 6-month policy went up $236.00 plus his $963.00. Our cost now is over $2200.00 semi-annually. Kelly Verified Review Average Reviewed in Texas on August 26, 2025 Excellent, but too expensive. Frances Verified Review Average Reviewed in Connecticut on August 13, 2025 They are very good. I have had them for years. Jerry Verified Review I'll give 5 stars 🌟 Reviewed in Connecticut on August 5, 2025 Very best customer service 👌 Previous 1 2 Next

AAA customer service ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm

AAA has a customer service rating of 4.3 out of 5, which outpaces both GEICO and State Farm. Insurify customers with GEICO policies give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for customer service, and customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a rating of 4.2 out of 5.

GEICO and State Farm rate similarly in terms of customer service, with reviews mentioning how it can be hard at times to get in contact with an agent. AAA comes out on top, with customers highlighting responsive agents who are willing to help.

Below, you can view how real Insurify customers rate all three companies for customer service.