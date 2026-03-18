AAA Insurance: Rated 4.5 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.5
|Customer service
|4.3
|Value
|4.3
|Claims handling
|4.3
|Coverage options
|4.3
|Discounts
|4.4
|Policy transparency
|4.2
|Policy flexibility
|4.4
AAA overall user rating: 4.5 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for AAA: 8.5 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.84 (Below average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from AAA: $195
Our take on AAA insurance
Insurify gives AAA a quality score of 8.5 out of 10.
Overall, Insurify customers with AAA policies rate the insurer’s customer service 4.3 out of 5. Customers who have had positive experiences with AAA mention solid discounts and overall value. Negative reviews focus on delays in the claims process and customer service that can be hard to reach at times.
AAA customer service reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies through AAA give the insurer a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful and friendly agents who can quickly answer questions and resolve issues. That said, other reviews cite inconsistent service, with long wait times and some difficulty reaching agents.
Below, you can view real reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied AAA customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on January 24, 2026I believe you would get a lower rate and excellent coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 13, 2025I would highly recommend them. The staff is always friendly and helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on October 2, 2025They are wonderful. If you need to talk, they actually put down their pen to listen. They are just amazing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 22, 2025I have not found anyone cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 15, 2025The only thing with AAA is that they have taken their great reputation with customers and turned it into an excuse to put their rates through the roof.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 3, 2025I was able to reduce my policy by $600 when I called them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on July 15, 2025Good company but too expensive for auto.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 7, 2025We think CSAA is expensive, but everyone else is more, often a lot more.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 10, 2026They reduced my rate by $450 when I compared other companies' rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 20, 2025Ask about combining auto and home insurance. We experienced excellent savings.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on October 16, 2025Wait for your home inspection before paying for the policy. Realize that wind and hail damage claims are prorated based on the age of the roof and are a percentage of the repair cost, less a deductible.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on October 8, 2025Towing only covers 3 miles. As much as I pay for insurance every month, it should be 25 miles or higher.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on September 26, 2025I think they cost too much. I added my son's vehicle to our policy, and they raised the 6-month cost of not only my vehicle but also my wife's. Our son's was quoted in July at $963.00. Between our 4-25 to 10-25 and the 10-25 to 4-26 policy periods, our 6-month policy went up $236.00 plus his $963.00. Our cost now is over $2200.00 semi-annually.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on August 26, 2025Excellent, but too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on August 13, 2025They are very good. I have had them for years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on August 5, 2025Very best customer service 👌
AAA customer service ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm
AAA has a customer service rating of 4.3 out of 5, which outpaces both GEICO and State Farm. Insurify customers with GEICO policies give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for customer service, and customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a rating of 4.2 out of 5.
GEICO and State Farm rate similarly in terms of customer service, with reviews mentioning how it can be hard at times to get in contact with an agent. AAA comes out on top, with customers highlighting responsive agents who are willing to help.
Below, you can view how real Insurify customers rate all three companies for customer service.
Company
Average Score
|AAA
|4.3
|GEICO
|4.1
|State Farm
|4.2
AAA discounts reviews: Rated 4.4 out of 5
Insurify customers with AAA policies give the insurer a discount rating of 4.4 out of 5. Satisfied AAA customers see the insurer’s available discounts as a great way to save money. But other customers question whether the discounts make a worthwhile difference in costs.
Below are reviews from real AAA customers about discounts. Read about both positive and negative experiences.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on September 18, 2025The agent is responsive and knowledgeable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on May 7, 2025Professional, price beats everyone else by up to $500 for the same coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 2, 2025Good, but prices are constantly going up. However, they are much lower than those of other insurance companies. I will stay with AAA if they stop this practice against seniors and older people. The older generation is the safest ever.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on April 25, 2025AAA is a must for a lady who might need help. If I needed a new battery, I called AAA; if I had a flat tire, I called AAA.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on April 18, 2025Excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on April 15, 2025It's a great company. They are very easy to reach and they take their time to listen to your issue and do their best to give you an answer.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on April 14, 2025Good service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 30, 2025AwesomeVerified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on November 6, 2025I feel the rates really went up after we had claims that weren't our fault, but otherwise, it was alright.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on October 25, 2025Rates were great the first year, but doubled after that.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on October 12, 2025They're good until you have a claim, then your premium increases dramatically.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on August 20, 2025Cheapest policy with the best coverage I could find.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on May 18, 2025Use the app for road service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 14, 2025They will quote you lower than your current insurance, but then at renewal, it can increase by up to $100. The agent didn't respond to two emails.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on May 11, 2025Too expensive for older people like myself who drive about 15 to 20 miles a week.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on May 7, 2025I don't like having to switch companies because of a rate increase with no claims.
AAA discounts ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm
Insurify customers with coverage from AAA give the insurer a discount availability rating of 4.4 out of 5, ranking higher than both GEICO and State Farm. GEICO earns a discount availability rating of 3.9 out of 5, and State Farm comes in at 3.9 out of 5.
GEICO and State Farm score similarly in terms of discount availability, with positive reviews finding worthwhile savings from both insurers. AAA customers also mention frequent savings via discounts — especially when they bundle policies.
See how Insurify customers rate AAA, GEICO, and State Farm on discounts below.
Company
Average Score
|AAA
|4.4
|GEICO
|3.9
|State Farm
|3.9
AAA claims handling reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5
AAA has an overall claims handling rating of 4.3 out of 5, according to Insurify reviews. On the whole, customers leave mixed reviews, but ratings skew positive. Positive reviews cite a smoother-than-expected claims handling process. But negative reviews focus on delayed communication from agents and the need for multiple calls to resolve issues.
Below, you can view real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with AAA policies.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on October 29, 2025I have had no direct contact with AAA. It has all been done through my agent. The only claim I have had was for a damaged windshield caused by road debris, and it was handled extremely well.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on August 25, 2025I had some issues renewing our account. The rate increase was astronomical. They are very good at covering claims, but the adjuster undercut the estimate, leading to the use of cheap materials. This caused us to spend an additional $1,200 plus our $1,000 deductible.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on June 5, 2025You need to join, then you can obtain their services. Very friendly and easy to contact.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on April 25, 2025They are excellent when you need them, but they are more expensive than a lot of the competition.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on April 23, 2025AAA insurance has been very good in their delivery of insurance coverage. The issue is price. I suspect AAA insurance has a lot of coverage in California, and the losses incurred there by natural disasters are translating into above-average premium increases across all of their coverage. I'd rather not subsidize the lifestyle of folks who want to live in heavily wooded, bucolic estates which are difficult to reach.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 20, 2025Looking for the cheapest.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 16, 2025Overall, it's a good company but currently overpriced. I suggest shopping around.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 14, 2025Overall, I'm very satisfied.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on June 7, 2025They are as good as any and usually less expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Hawaii on May 3, 2025Very fair. Kept my same rate from 2024-2025 - no increase!Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on May 1, 2025Keith is great - trying to get me the best choices.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on April 20, 2025Ensure you have all your insurance quotes in writing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 30, 2025AAA offers a great deal in the beginning, but they raise your price every 6 months. Mine went up by more than $100 in a year. I would also appreciate better communication with the company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 30, 2025They made me pay 2% of what they claim is the value of the entire house for a roof repair due to wind damage. As a result, they paid very little and I couldn't get all the work done, including the ceiling damage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 25, 2025They always seem to pay claims as expected. However, road service is now unavailable in some areas, and the cost has significantly increased, even though it was already higher than many other insurers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 20, 2025Do not use the online service, rather talk to them directly.
AAA claims handling ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm
AAA customers give the insurer a rating of 4.3 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking ahead of both GEICO and State Farm. GEICO customers give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for claims handling, and State Farm customers give the insurer a rating of 4.1.
GEICO scores similarly to State Farm but ultimately rates a bit lower, with its customers commonly feeling frustration during the claims process. State Farm customers rarely mention similar concerns.
Company
Average Score
|AAA
|4.3
|GEICO
|4.1
|State Farm
|4.1
AAA value for money reviews: Rated 4.3 out of 5
Insurify customers with AAA policies give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 4.3 out of 5. Positive reviews find the coverage acceptable for the price point. But customers leaving negative reviews report feeling overcharged for coverage.
Below are real reviews from Insurify customers with AAA coverage about the insurer’s value for money.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on May 12, 2025They have been responsive, just looking for lower rates if available.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on April 17, 2025Very helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 13, 2025It's great! Definitely worth having.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on March 19, 2025Keep up with when you need to renew. Ensure that they send you your annual renewal promptly. I had been accustomed to receiving a reminder to renew from my previous insurer, but AAA expects you to remember on your own. And once renewed, I had to remind them to send me the documents!Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 19, 2025He is very helpful and friendly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on March 18, 2025They are always there to help when I need it. However, sometimes they take too long.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 16, 2025If you have AAA, don't even try to switch. Nobody else offers a lower rate, great service, and coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 13, 2025Excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 3, 2025The last time my policy was due, they never notified me. If you ever have an accident, they take care of things quickly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Rhode Island on May 1, 2025Frustrated! It's not easy to find a person to talk to. The agent questioned my low mileage and made me prove it with paperwork from State Inspections. Then I got two letters stating that I needed to submit mileage to get the discount.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 21, 2025The prices increased significantly in early 2025, so I had to switch to a different provider. I had no claims in the six years I was with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 21, 2025I've been with AAA for over five years. Each time my renewal date comes around, I shop for better rates, but no one ever beats AAA. I get full coverage for both auto and home insurance. I'll be turning 86 next month, and I understand that my age is a factor in my rates. I drive my 2022 Nissan maybe two days a week within a 25-mile radius. I haven't had any accidents or DUIs for over five years. Interestingly, the rates I've gotten from other insurance companies don't include several coverages, including uninsured motorists and car rental, among other coverage. Once again this year, I am frustrated with the rates I've been offered elsewhere and will probably remain with AAA.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 20, 2025ExcellentVerified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 18, 2025Despite having no tickets or accidents, I still pay a minimum of $160 a month. It's expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 17, 2025Flawless, but my premium has become unaffordable without a single claim - ever.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 12, 2025Great, no problems.
AAA value for money ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm
AAA has a value-for-money rating of 4.3 out of 5, which ranks higher than GEICO and State Farm. Insurify’s customers give ratings of 3.8 out of 5 for GEICO and 3.7 out of 5 for State Farm.
State Farm scores in the middle of the three insurers, with customers highlighting how value can vary depending on your driver profile and location. GEICO scores lower than both AAA and State Farm, with customers noting that lower price points can come with trade-offs in the overall customer experience. Reviews for AAA often mention reasonable pricing for the coverage, — especially when bundled.
Company
Average Score
|AAA
|4.3
|GEICO
|3.8
|State Farm
|3.7
AAA policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5
AAA holds a rating of 4.2 out of 5 from Insurify customers for policy transparency. Customers leaving positive reviews for the insurer note how AAA provides consistent documentation and clear communication. Customers leaving negative reviews mention unexpected coverage changes at renewal and being unclear on what’s eligible for coverage.
Below, you can view real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with AAA auto insurance.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on April 3, 2025I'm currently searching due to an increase in my premium. It seems that AAA might be my best option.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 21, 2025I had a very good experience, with no problems.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 21, 2025No company could match their price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 8, 2025Good company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 3, 2025My experience with AAA has been terrific in handling the resolution of my accident. In particular, Callie Walker kept me informed every step of the way.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 3, 2025Decent coverage for a fair price.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 11, 2025The rates have become too high. However, it is a good insurance company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on January 10, 2025I'm always able to contact them for answers to my questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on June 17, 2025From a cost analysis alone, I would never recommend AAA to a friend. I am looking for new insurance. There are no senior citizen benefits, the monthly cost is impossible and keeps going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 6, 2025It has been great and I will actually stay with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 5, 2025Too expensive for one car.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on May 4, 2025I'm a perfect driver and have never had a claim, but my rate continues to increase. I drive a Hyundai Accent valued at $12,000. My friend drives a $45,000 Nissan full-size pickup, and she pays $600 less for her insurance through Progressive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 23, 2025The premiums are high, and they don't answer the office phone, reply to texts, or return voicemails.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on April 20, 2025The claims process is horrible.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on April 13, 2025The home insurance is not satisfactory, the experience was neither good nor easy. I believe I'm paying too much for car insurance, even though I have a bundle. I've been with AAA for over 10 years and it seems like I'm not receiving any discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Dakota on March 20, 2025Good, I would recommend. However, why do the rates keep going up?
AAA policy transparency ratings vs. GEICO and State Farm
AAA holds a policy transparency rating of 4.2 out of 5, outranking both GEICO and State Farm. GEICO holds a rating of 3.9 out of 5, and State Farm comes in at a 3.8 out of 5.
State Farm ranks in the middle of the three, with customers mentioning that communication can sometimes be unclear. Both score lower than AAA, with AAA customers consistently citing clearly communicated policy details.
Company
Average Score
|AAA
|4.2
|GEICO
|3.9
|State Farm
|3.8
AAA vs. GEICO, State Farm, and Travelers
Overall, AAA boasts solid ratings in discount availability, value, and policy transparency. The insurer leads competitors such as State Farm and GEICO in most areas.
You can see how AAA compares to other top insurers below.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
AAA customer reviews: Read what over 2,329 Insurify customers have to say about AAA
Below, you can view more than 2,329 AAA reviews from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.