Is Dairyland a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 373 Customers

Customers on Insurify give Dairyland an overall rating of 4.0 out of 5. Customer reviews describe Dairyland as straightforward and honest, and often praise its customer service agents.

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Dairyland Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers

Average Score by Category

Quick Facts

  • Dairyland overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Dairyland: 7.7 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.92 (lower than expected)

  • Average monthly premium from Dairyland: $224

Our take on Dairyland insurance

Insurify gives Dairyland a quality score of 7.7/10. We gave Dairyland this score because of its weakness in several categories, including customer service and discounts.

For customers looking for a simple product that they won’t have to think too much about, Dairyland can be a good fit. But for those hoping to find discounts and strong support, it might not be the best fit.

Dairyland customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Dairyland’s customer service is rated 3.1 out of 5 by Insurify customers. Customers generally think that the customer service is average. Some positive reviews mention that Dairyland doesn’t try to upsell while providing customer service.

But negative reviews report a lack of real, human assistance.

For more specific feedback, take a look at the reviews below.

  • Christopher
    Verified Review
    Dairyland Insurance Review
    Reviewed in South Dakota on March 8, 2026
    Affordable. No problems with them at all.
    Elias
    Verified Purchase
    The Best
    Reviewed in California on December 24, 2025
    Very professional.
    Janice
    Verified Purchase
    Great service.
    Reviewed in South Dakota on November 15, 2025
    I have had Dairyland Insurance for 2 months. Signing up was very easy and fast. I quickly received my documents and cards. I would recommend it.
    Anthony
    Verified Review
    It's good
    Reviewed in Texas on October 25, 2025
    I think Dairyland Insurance has been good to me for as long as I've been with them since I first started my insurance.
    Jerod
    Verified Review
    Great value
    Reviewed in Washington on October 24, 2025
    Definitely worth looking into. I haven't found a better price for my coverage yet.
    Jose
    Verified Purchase
    Great replacement insurance for prior Esurance customers
    Reviewed in California on October 16, 2025
    Very simple and easy.
    Tohniejo
    Verified Review
    It's a Good Company
    Reviewed in Wyoming on May 6, 2025
    Dairyland isn't a bad insurance company. It's just that as a single mom, I need the amount I pay each month to be lower and close to the same amount every month.
    Curtis
    Verified Review
    Good Experience So Far
    Reviewed in Florida on April 19, 2025
    So far, the experience has been good.
    Michel
    Verified Review
    My 2 Cents
    Reviewed in Nevada on January 5, 2026
    Don't buy. They raise the rates once you sign up after 6 months.
    Keith
    Verified Review
    Dairyland's Pricing and Cancellation Policies
    Reviewed in Florida on December 8, 2025
    Dairyland's policy seems to adhere strictly to company pricing lines, making it difficult for customers to afford. They also threaten policy cancellation every month without fail.
    Debbie
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Kansas on October 1, 2025
    The price is too high for someone who hardly ever drives their car.
    Ruth
    Verified Review
    Dairyland is Good, But...
    Reviewed in Kansas on August 26, 2025
    I haven't had to make any claims with the company, so I don't know how they handle claims. The agent we have has been very good with us, but we are planning on changing companies as soon as our 6 months is up with them. Their rates are way too high, even with my tickets and accident.
    Michelle
    Verified Review
    Buying a new policy with Dairyland Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Kansas on June 5, 2025
    Yes, I would refer them to a friend. It was extremely easy to get and pay for my policy.
    Jason
    Verified Review
    Good Value but Slow and Rigid Service with Dairyland
    Reviewed in North Carolina on April 16, 2025
    Dairyland offers good value for coverage compared to other insurers. However, their customer service is rigid. If you want to make a change, you have to go through your agent as they can't assist with that. The claims process is very slow and frustrating to deal with, besides being very rigid too.
    Lloyd
    Verified Review
    Helpful People
    Reviewed in Indiana on March 31, 2025
    They are helpful people. They will work with you.
    Bobby
    Verified Review
    $249 is Too Expensive for Insurance!
    Reviewed in Missouri on March 3, 2025
    It's expensive.

Dairyland customer service reviews vs. Erie and American Family

Dairyland has fairly neutral reviews for its customer service, earning a rating of 3.1 out of 5. Erie, on the other hand, has the most consistently positive customer service reviews. Erie’s customer service is rated 3.6 out of 5 by customers. Reviews for American Family are largely dependent on agent interactions.

For additional information on customer reviews for each company, look at the chart below.

Generally, customers prefer Erie’s customer service to that of Dairyland and American Family.

Dairyland customer service ratings vs. Erie and American Family

Dairyland discounts reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

Dairyland’s discount availability tends to lag behind other categories, with customers rating it a 3.2 out of 5. Negative comments about discounts are often included in reviews that mention rising rates and high premiums.

But some customers feel that the savings they get through Dairyland are better than those of competitors. Although sentiment is largely negative, some customers feel like they’re saving money.

For more feedback, see the reviews below.

  • Maria
    Verified Review
    I Don't Plan on Switching from Dairyland to Another Carrier
    Reviewed in Colorado on April 7, 2025
    For me, Dairyland is affordable and transparent. No one can come close in comparison.
    Stacy
    Verified Review
    Happy Camper
    Reviewed in California on November 1, 2024
    I've always had a great experience with this insurance company!
    Ramon D
    Verified Review
    It was the best
    Reviewed in California on September 30, 2024
    It's better than others.
    Mike Angel
    Verified Review
    More for Less
    Reviewed in California on September 29, 2024
    Affordability is key.
    Beverly
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Texas on September 27, 2024
    I have no problems. I am looking for insurance for another vehicle.
    Landon
    Verified Review
    Good Experience with Dairyland Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on July 7, 2024
    They insured me when nobody else would, and at a lower rate. However, I found a cheaper option this time around. I have nothing bad to say about them.
    Rachel
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Texas on June 6, 2024
    It's been wonderful.
    Larry
    Verified Purchase
    Great Value!
    Reviewed in New Mexico on November 8, 2025
    Very good and great value.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Wyoming on April 8, 2025
    It was good, just a little high. I wished it could go down.
    John
    Verified Review
    Good Insurance for Short-Term
    Reviewed in West Virginia on March 24, 2025
    It's good value, however, the price will increase without any added value to your purchase. The price is increasing.
    Julie
    Verified Review
    I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state.
    Reviewed in South Dakota on February 12, 2025
    I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state.
    Patrice
    Verified Review
    Awesome Customer Service!
    Reviewed in Florida on November 28, 2024
    Awesome.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Florida on November 5, 2024
    I paid them every month and they insured my car every month. It's not rocket science.
    Jeffrey
    Verified Review
    Best insurance company around!
    Reviewed in California on October 6, 2024
    I would recommend them to everyone. They are the cheapest option out there.
    Mamadou
    Verified Review
    A Good Company for Insurance Policies
    Reviewed in Kentucky on July 15, 2024
    The insurance prices in Kentucky are high.
    Wanda
    Verified Review
    Dairyland
    Reviewed in West Virginia on June 29, 2024
    Dairyland was great and my agent was wonderful. However, since it's just me now, I couldn't afford the price.

Dairyland discounts reviews vs. Erie and American Family

Customers for Erie, American Family, and Dairyland don’t often mention discounts in their reviews. Erie customers are the most likely to mention discounts, and reviews tend to be positive. Both American Family and Dairyland reviews tend to mention discounts in the context of overall price increases and are largely negative.

With that being said, Dairyland customers give it a 3.2 out of 5 score for discounts. Erie has the most positive reviews relating to price and discounts, earning a 3.8 out of 5 for its discounts, and American Family’s discounts are rated 4.6 out of 5.

The chart below gives more information about how customers feel about discounts.

Dairyland discounts ratings vs. Erie and American Family

Dairyland claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Customer reviews for Dairyland’s claims handling generally trend negative, and customers give it a 3.5 out of 5 rating.

While some customers say that they had no issues while filing claims, there are a significant number of negative reviews. Many customers who leave negative reviews about Dairyland’s claims handling are unsatisfied with how their claims were handled.

Here’s how Dairyland customers feel about the company’s claim handling.

  • Amber
    Verified Review
    I have no problems with them! I'm just looking into bundling home and auto insurance, but they don't offer that.
    Reviewed in Florida on April 18, 2025
    I have no problems with them! I'm just looking into bundling home and auto insurance, but they don't offer that.
    Pamela
    Verified Review
    Cheaper Coverage
    Reviewed in Florida on November 4, 2024
    I have recommended Dairyland to many people as they are the best I've had. However, my financial situation has changed and it's become difficult to make ends meet. So, I'm exploring options to reduce some of my bills.
    Jon
    Verified Review
    My Caseworker at Dairyland Was the Best I've Had, She Helped Me When I Was at My Lowest
    Reviewed in Florida on August 24, 2024
    Be careful and pay attention before you select an option. Make sure you have researched all your options before making the decision.
    James
    Verified Review
    Amazing Insurance but Poor Rates
    Reviewed in Oregon on August 20, 2024
    I'd stay for loyalty, but I was told they don't compete with rates, so I'd be better off elsewhere. They definitely came through when I had my accident, and all my appreciation goes out to them.
    Vicki
    Verified Review
    I Need Affordable Insurance
    Reviewed in Arizona on November 18, 2025
    Every year when my policy ends, they increase my rates. I've never had an accident, I'm 64 years old, I've been driving for many years, and my vehicle is old. I've never had a DUI. Now I have moved to a different zip code in the same state, but my rate is increasing again. I can't afford this company.
    Felix
    Verified Review
    Superb
    Reviewed in Washington on March 5, 2025
    Recommended.
    Vince
    Verified Review
    Extremely High Prices, Possibly Decent Insurance Agency
    Reviewed in Nevada on October 14, 2024
    It wasn't long, but it wasn't worth the money they were asking.
    Frayakarrie
    Verified Review
    Dairyland: More Bang for Your Buck
    Reviewed in Washington on September 16, 2024
    They work for you.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Interesting
    Reviewed in Kentucky on April 21, 2025
    Shop around.
    Cassondra
    Verified Review
    Wouldn't Return Unless I Had No Other Choice
    Reviewed in Missouri on April 3, 2025
    It would be nice to have the option to split payments online without having to call someone. The prices are very high for the amount of coverage provided.
    Kathleen
    Verified Review
    You Must Do Better to Earn Our Recommendation
    Reviewed in Washington on October 18, 2024
    The agent was great, but the price was ridiculously high. We had no tickets, no DUIs, no at-fault claims, no at-fault accidents or collisions. How can you justify such high rates?
    Vince
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Nevada on September 4, 2024
    Average experience, use only if you're ready to literally pay for everything.
    Leroy
    Verified Review
    They didn't give me any problems, and I didn't give them any.
    Reviewed in North Carolina on July 28, 2024
    No complaints, no problems. 😊
    Edward
    Verified Review
    They lied to me
    Reviewed in Florida on June 16, 2024
    Be careful, they lied to me on the phone multiple times.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Good at Collecting Money, Otherwise Not Much Seen
    Reviewed in Georgia on May 27, 2024
    So far, they've been good at collecting money from me. I haven't made any claims yet, so I don't have any experience with that. My biggest issue at this point is that when I started my car insurance (full coverage in January 2023), I started at an average of $157.00 per month (or $942 every 6 months). Starting in July 2023, my premium went up by $100.00 (to $1042 every 6 months), which increased my monthly payment by about $20.00. The exact same thing happened in January 2024, with another $100.00 increase for January to June, and a $20.00 per month increase. When I called them, they claimed it was due to a state minimum increase. However, my sister, who has been with Dairyland for close to 20 years, hasn't seen much, if any, increase. For context, she is 52, married, has two cars with full coverage, and I am single, 54, with one car. Our premiums are currently similar after the July 2023 increase, with hers being slightly cheaper. If Dairyland increases my premium again, I will be dropping them. My experience so far has been with a bunch of greedy thieves. I have no claims, no tickets, and a $100.00 increase every 6 months is simply unacceptable.
    James
    Verified Review
    Very Pleased
    Reviewed in Florida on May 14, 2024
    I haven't had any problems. I've made no claims. I received the renewal policy at a lower rate than expected, well in advance of the renewal date. I'm unlikely to change.

Dairyland claims handling reviews vs. Erie and American Family

Dairyland’s 3.5 out of 5 rating lags behind the competition. Erie has the most positive reviews for claims handling, earning a customer rating of 4.0 out of 5. Reviews for American Family are more mixed, with some customers describing a smooth process, and others saying that claims handling is overly complicated.

The table below provides more data about customer reviews.

Dairyland claims handling ratings vs. Erie and American Family

Dairyland value for money reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

Dairyland customers rate the company a 3.3 out of 5 for its value for money. Many customers say that its specialized coverages provide decent value and are worth the cost. Negative reviews tend to focus on rate increases, which customers describe as unexpected and hard to justify.

The customer reviews below can provide more specific insights.

  • Larry
    Verified Review
    Well, you raised my payments by $100 a month for a ticket that's six years old, but the DMV just put it on my points, so I have to find cheaper insurance.
    Reviewed in California on February 10, 2024
    Well, you raised my payments by $100 a month for a ticket that's six years old, but the DMV just put it on my points, so I have to find cheaper insurance.
    Faith
    Verified Review
    Pretty good!
    Reviewed in Oregon on October 19, 2025
    I love that they are the one company that will accept me, and they have wonderful customer service. They accepted me for a policy when no other company would. The only sad part is the pricing is so high if you’re a new driver with a newer car.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Phenomenal customer service
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on June 28, 2025
    Anytime I've had to call and handle anything dealing with my insurance policy, it's always been a smooth, quick process.
    Calvin
    Verified Review
    Good Value
    Reviewed in Minnesota on June 13, 2024
    The price was good, even with the need for an SR22. However, my policy lapsed over a weekend. I received a no-insurance ticket because they wouldn't backdate my renewal.
    Tyrone
    Verified Review
    My Review
    Reviewed in North Carolina on June 3, 2024
    The customer service agent was very rude and sounded like they didn't even want to be there and hated their job.
    Barbara
    Verified Review
    High Prices
    Reviewed in Alabama on February 20, 2024
    Dairyland's prices are extremely high. I have a valid driver's license and a good record, with no tickets in the last 5 years.
    Ella
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Colorado on March 6, 2025
    Prices are high.
    Jay
    Verified Review
    Dairyland Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Arizona on February 20, 2025
    I felt good about the time I was using Dairyland Insurance, as well as the agency and the agent I was dealing with.
    James
    Verified Review
    Dairyland 2024 Policy
    Reviewed in Texas on February 3, 2025
    Everything has been satisfactory. However, having to pay $5000.00 upfront was quite a lot. Upon reviewing the policy, I was disappointed to find that it did not include any medical coverage. Furthermore, two of the vehicles have loans attached, and the insurance did not list the Credit Unions as Lien Holders.
    Oliver
    Verified Review
    Review Option
    Reviewed in Florida on November 5, 2024
    The insurance premium is too high without much coverage.
    Justin
    Verified Review
    If you need insurance, go for it. However, I recently got new insurance and the rates are higher because I have a claim that I didn't make.
    Reviewed in Wyoming on June 28, 2024
    If you need insurance, go for it. However, I recently got new insurance and the rates are higher because I have a claim that I didn't make.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Low Coverage
    Reviewed in Colorado on March 24, 2025
    There's no contest in Colorado for windshield replacement, but they still wouldn't help me! They treated me like I was asking for something grandiose.
    Laura
    Verified Review
    Diaryland
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 3, 2025
    They keep raising prices and offer nothing more.
    Doris
    Verified Review
    They Keep Raising My Rates
    Reviewed in Virginia on October 29, 2024
    They are okay.

Dairyland value for money reviews vs. Erie and American Family

Although Dairyland has a solid 3.3 out of 5 score for value for money, it lags behind American Family and Erie. Reviews for Erie indicate that customers see it as a reliable option that provides the value that they expect. Erie’s value earns a 3.7 out of 5 based on customer reviews. American Family has a value rating of 4.3 out of 5, which is the highest of the three insurers.

The table below shows more information about customer reviews.

Dairyland value for money reviews vs. Erie and American Family

Dairyland policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5

Dairyland transparency reviews range from mixed to slightly negative, resulting in a score of 3.6 out of 5. Customers report feeling surprised by rate changes. Positive reviews mention that Dairyland doesn’t push customers to buy unnecessary add-ons. Customers who leave negative reviews express a desire for clearer communication around changes.

Check out the following reviews from Dairyland customers.

  • Tiffany
    Verified Review
    Okay but not great
    Reviewed in Nevada on October 28, 2024
    They are okay. They're not the nicest and their prices tend to go up a lot.
    Bao
    Verified Review
    Switched to a Different Insurance
    Reviewed in California on September 2, 2024
    Dairyland provided me with a quote and accepted my insurance payment online, only to cancel it later.
    Laura
    Verified Review
    Ok
    Reviewed in California on April 15, 2024
    Very good
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on March 27, 2025
    I have no problems with them except for the exorbitant price.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Unsatisfactory Home Office
    Reviewed in Texas on March 7, 2025
    The main office keeps sending me unpleasant letters, and the local office doesn't seem to care or make an effort to call them to rectify the situation.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Texas on February 2, 2025
    Too expensive.
    Ray
    Verified Review
    Meh
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2024
    If you're looking for another policy, consider this one. I've tried to sign in with my policy and have never been able to, but I stick with it because the price is reasonable.
    Amy
    Verified Review
    Unsatisfactory Insurance
    Reviewed in West Virginia on October 16, 2024
    I'm dissatisfied with this insurance for the simple reason that I've been with them for over a year now. Despite having a clean record for over 10 years, my insurance rate increased by $30 for just liability in the past month. Paying $154 a month for just liability on a 2004 vehicle seems excessive.
    Monica
    Verified Review
    My Experience
    Reviewed in North Carolina on August 13, 2024
    Lack of communication.

Dairyland policy transparency reviews vs. Erie and American Family

Dairyland’s score of 3.6 out of 5 for policy transparency falls behind Erie and American Family.

Erie earns a customer rating of 4.0 out of 5 for its transparency. Erie’s customers generally feel they understand their policy well.

American Family’s customers have a wide range of experiences, but the company has a strong transparency score of 4.5 out of 5.

For more information on how customers feel about transparency at Dairyland, Erie, and American Family, look at the table below.

Dairyland policy transparency ratings vs. Erie and American Family

Dairyland vs. Erie, American Family, and GEICO

Comparing insurers is one of the best ways to make sure you’re getting a good deal. To see how Dairyland stacks up to its competition, take a look at the information below.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Dairyland customer reviews: Read what over 373 Insurify customers have to say about Dairyland

Reading real customer reviews is one of the best ways to see how a company operates. Below are recent reviews sourced from Dairyland customers.

Daniel
Verified Purchase
I would recommend
Reviewed in Washington on January 6, 2026
No issues, haven't had a reason to contact them.
Jamy
Verified Review
Try this out
Reviewed in South Carolina on November 4, 2025
Good service.
Bobbi
Verified Review
Never really had interaction with anybody who works there; it's all been done online
Reviewed in Wisconsin on June 9, 2025
Rates are reasonable, and everything is done online.
Fred
Verified Review
The only downside for me is that I wish I could get a reminder because sometimes I'm so busy I forget to pay. That's all.
Reviewed in New Mexico on August 12, 2024
The only downside for me is that I wish I could get a reminder because sometimes I'm so busy I forget to pay. That's all.
Tawanna
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Florida on August 6, 2024
They offer good rates and friendly service.
Mark
Verified Review
5 Stars
Reviewed in Kentucky on August 3, 2024
It's good, but pricey.
Charlene
Verified Review
Outstanding Policy
Reviewed in New Mexico on July 8, 2024
I appreciate not being pressured into getting coverage I don't need.
Patricia
Verified Review
I Would Like My Rate to Decrease a Little
Reviewed in New Mexico on June 13, 2024
It's fair, but the only hard thing is getting to a representative.
Genia
Verified Review
Don't like them at all
Reviewed in Iowa on December 19, 2025
The cost is too high, and they charge me extra money.
Selena
Verified Review
Cancelled for being 22 cents short
Reviewed in Washington on August 15, 2025
They canceled my policy because I was 22 cents short, and I didn't know until I was canceled. The money was there, but for 22 cents, I could have taken care of it the next month. They didn't give me a chance, and now they want $69.98 from me. I was never late on my payment each month.
Shebra
Verified Review
At first, the policy was okay, then they raised it without letting me know
Reviewed in North Carolina on April 28, 2025
Look closely at the policy and make sure you understand what you are paying for.
Troy
Verified Review
Still Shopping Around, but Progressive is Likely My Choice
Reviewed in Washington on March 13, 2025
I regret having used them.
Steven
Verified Review
Expensive and Inefficient
Reviewed in North Carolina on February 24, 2025
The insurance is too expensive and the service is not very good.
Colani
Verified Review
Policy Change
Reviewed in Washington on December 17, 2024
Cheaper policies.
Megan
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Washington on October 28, 2024
I was treated poorly when I was involved in an accident.
Vaughn
Verified Review
Expensive
Reviewed in Washington on October 14, 2024
The insurance is expensive.

Sara Getman
Written bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

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