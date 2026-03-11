Dairyland Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers
Average Score by Category
Dairyland overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Dairyland: 7.7 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.92 (lower than expected)
Average monthly premium from Dairyland: $224
Our take on Dairyland insurance
Insurify gives Dairyland a quality score of 7.7/10. We gave Dairyland this score because of its weakness in several categories, including customer service and discounts.
For customers looking for a simple product that they won’t have to think too much about, Dairyland can be a good fit. But for those hoping to find discounts and strong support, it might not be the best fit.
Dairyland customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
Dairyland’s customer service is rated 3.1 out of 5 by Insurify customers. Customers generally think that the customer service is average. Some positive reviews mention that Dairyland doesn’t try to upsell while providing customer service.
But negative reviews report a lack of real, human assistance.
For more specific feedback, take a look at the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in South Dakota on March 8, 2026Affordable. No problems with them at all.Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on December 24, 2025Very professional.Verified PurchaseReviewed in South Dakota on November 15, 2025I have had Dairyland Insurance for 2 months. Signing up was very easy and fast. I quickly received my documents and cards. I would recommend it.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 25, 2025I think Dairyland Insurance has been good to me for as long as I've been with them since I first started my insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on October 24, 2025Definitely worth looking into. I haven't found a better price for my coverage yet.Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on October 16, 2025Very simple and easy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wyoming on May 6, 2025Dairyland isn't a bad insurance company. It's just that as a single mom, I need the amount I pay each month to be lower and close to the same amount every month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 19, 2025So far, the experience has been good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on January 5, 2026Don't buy. They raise the rates once you sign up after 6 months.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 8, 2025Dairyland's policy seems to adhere strictly to company pricing lines, making it difficult for customers to afford. They also threaten policy cancellation every month without fail.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on October 1, 2025The price is too high for someone who hardly ever drives their car.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on August 26, 2025I haven't had to make any claims with the company, so I don't know how they handle claims. The agent we have has been very good with us, but we are planning on changing companies as soon as our 6 months is up with them. Their rates are way too high, even with my tickets and accident.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on June 5, 2025Yes, I would refer them to a friend. It was extremely easy to get and pay for my policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on April 16, 2025Dairyland offers good value for coverage compared to other insurers. However, their customer service is rigid. If you want to make a change, you have to go through your agent as they can't assist with that. The claims process is very slow and frustrating to deal with, besides being very rigid too.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on March 31, 2025They are helpful people. They will work with you.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on March 3, 2025It's expensive.
Dairyland customer service reviews vs. Erie and American Family
Dairyland has fairly neutral reviews for its customer service, earning a rating of 3.1 out of 5. Erie, on the other hand, has the most consistently positive customer service reviews. Erie’s customer service is rated 3.6 out of 5 by customers. Reviews for American Family are largely dependent on agent interactions.
For additional information on customer reviews for each company, look at the chart below.
Generally, customers prefer Erie’s customer service to that of Dairyland and American Family.
Dairyland customer service ratings vs. Erie and American Family
Dairyland discounts reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5
Dairyland’s discount availability tends to lag behind other categories, with customers rating it a 3.2 out of 5. Negative comments about discounts are often included in reviews that mention rising rates and high premiums.
But some customers feel that the savings they get through Dairyland are better than those of competitors. Although sentiment is largely negative, some customers feel like they’re saving money.
For more feedback, see the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on April 7, 2025For me, Dairyland is affordable and transparent. No one can come close in comparison.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on November 1, 2024I've always had a great experience with this insurance company!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 30, 2024It's better than others.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 29, 2024Affordability is key.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on September 27, 2024I have no problems. I am looking for insurance for another vehicle.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on July 7, 2024They insured me when nobody else would, and at a lower rate. However, I found a cheaper option this time around. I have nothing bad to say about them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on June 6, 2024It's been wonderful.Verified PurchaseReviewed in New Mexico on November 8, 2025Very good and great value.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wyoming on April 8, 2025It was good, just a little high. I wished it could go down.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on March 24, 2025It's good value, however, the price will increase without any added value to your purchase. The price is increasing.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Dakota on February 12, 2025I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 28, 2024Awesome.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 5, 2024I paid them every month and they insured my car every month. It's not rocket science.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 6, 2024I would recommend them to everyone. They are the cheapest option out there.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on July 15, 2024The insurance prices in Kentucky are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on June 29, 2024Dairyland was great and my agent was wonderful. However, since it's just me now, I couldn't afford the price.
Dairyland discounts reviews vs. Erie and American Family
Customers for Erie, American Family, and Dairyland don’t often mention discounts in their reviews. Erie customers are the most likely to mention discounts, and reviews tend to be positive. Both American Family and Dairyland reviews tend to mention discounts in the context of overall price increases and are largely negative.
With that being said, Dairyland customers give it a 3.2 out of 5 score for discounts. Erie has the most positive reviews relating to price and discounts, earning a 3.8 out of 5 for its discounts, and American Family’s discounts are rated 4.6 out of 5.
The chart below gives more information about how customers feel about discounts.
Dairyland discounts ratings vs. Erie and American Family
Dairyland claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
Customer reviews for Dairyland’s claims handling generally trend negative, and customers give it a 3.5 out of 5 rating.
While some customers say that they had no issues while filing claims, there are a significant number of negative reviews. Many customers who leave negative reviews about Dairyland’s claims handling are unsatisfied with how their claims were handled.
Here’s how Dairyland customers feel about the company’s claim handling.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 18, 2025I have no problems with them! I'm just looking into bundling home and auto insurance, but they don't offer that.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 4, 2024I have recommended Dairyland to many people as they are the best I've had. However, my financial situation has changed and it's become difficult to make ends meet. So, I'm exploring options to reduce some of my bills.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 24, 2024Be careful and pay attention before you select an option. Make sure you have researched all your options before making the decision.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on August 20, 2024I'd stay for loyalty, but I was told they don't compete with rates, so I'd be better off elsewhere. They definitely came through when I had my accident, and all my appreciation goes out to them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on November 18, 2025Every year when my policy ends, they increase my rates. I've never had an accident, I'm 64 years old, I've been driving for many years, and my vehicle is old. I've never had a DUI. Now I have moved to a different zip code in the same state, but my rate is increasing again. I can't afford this company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on March 5, 2025Recommended.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on October 14, 2024It wasn't long, but it wasn't worth the money they were asking.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on September 16, 2024They work for you.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on April 21, 2025Shop around.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on April 3, 2025It would be nice to have the option to split payments online without having to call someone. The prices are very high for the amount of coverage provided.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on October 18, 2024The agent was great, but the price was ridiculously high. We had no tickets, no DUIs, no at-fault claims, no at-fault accidents or collisions. How can you justify such high rates?Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on September 4, 2024Average experience, use only if you're ready to literally pay for everything.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on July 28, 2024No complaints, no problems. 😊Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 16, 2024Be careful, they lied to me on the phone multiple times.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on May 27, 2024So far, they've been good at collecting money from me. I haven't made any claims yet, so I don't have any experience with that. My biggest issue at this point is that when I started my car insurance (full coverage in January 2023), I started at an average of $157.00 per month (or $942 every 6 months). Starting in July 2023, my premium went up by $100.00 (to $1042 every 6 months), which increased my monthly payment by about $20.00. The exact same thing happened in January 2024, with another $100.00 increase for January to June, and a $20.00 per month increase. When I called them, they claimed it was due to a state minimum increase. However, my sister, who has been with Dairyland for close to 20 years, hasn't seen much, if any, increase. For context, she is 52, married, has two cars with full coverage, and I am single, 54, with one car. Our premiums are currently similar after the July 2023 increase, with hers being slightly cheaper. If Dairyland increases my premium again, I will be dropping them. My experience so far has been with a bunch of greedy thieves. I have no claims, no tickets, and a $100.00 increase every 6 months is simply unacceptable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 14, 2024I haven't had any problems. I've made no claims. I received the renewal policy at a lower rate than expected, well in advance of the renewal date. I'm unlikely to change.
Dairyland claims handling reviews vs. Erie and American Family
Dairyland’s 3.5 out of 5 rating lags behind the competition. Erie has the most positive reviews for claims handling, earning a customer rating of 4.0 out of 5. Reviews for American Family are more mixed, with some customers describing a smooth process, and others saying that claims handling is overly complicated.
The table below provides more data about customer reviews.
Dairyland claims handling ratings vs. Erie and American Family
Dairyland value for money reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
Dairyland customers rate the company a 3.3 out of 5 for its value for money. Many customers say that its specialized coverages provide decent value and are worth the cost. Negative reviews tend to focus on rate increases, which customers describe as unexpected and hard to justify.
The customer reviews below can provide more specific insights.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 10, 2024Well, you raised my payments by $100 a month for a ticket that's six years old, but the DMV just put it on my points, so I have to find cheaper insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on October 19, 2025I love that they are the one company that will accept me, and they have wonderful customer service. They accepted me for a policy when no other company would. The only sad part is the pricing is so high if you’re a new driver with a newer car.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on June 28, 2025Anytime I've had to call and handle anything dealing with my insurance policy, it's always been a smooth, quick process.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on June 13, 2024The price was good, even with the need for an SR22. However, my policy lapsed over a weekend. I received a no-insurance ticket because they wouldn't backdate my renewal.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on June 3, 2024The customer service agent was very rude and sounded like they didn't even want to be there and hated their job.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on February 20, 2024Dairyland's prices are extremely high. I have a valid driver's license and a good record, with no tickets in the last 5 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on March 6, 2025Prices are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on February 20, 2025I felt good about the time I was using Dairyland Insurance, as well as the agency and the agent I was dealing with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 3, 2025Everything has been satisfactory. However, having to pay $5000.00 upfront was quite a lot. Upon reviewing the policy, I was disappointed to find that it did not include any medical coverage. Furthermore, two of the vehicles have loans attached, and the insurance did not list the Credit Unions as Lien Holders.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 5, 2024The insurance premium is too high without much coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wyoming on June 28, 2024If you need insurance, go for it. However, I recently got new insurance and the rates are higher because I have a claim that I didn't make.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on March 24, 2025There's no contest in Colorado for windshield replacement, but they still wouldn't help me! They treated me like I was asking for something grandiose.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 3, 2025They keep raising prices and offer nothing more.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on October 29, 2024They are okay.
Dairyland value for money reviews vs. Erie and American Family
Although Dairyland has a solid 3.3 out of 5 score for value for money, it lags behind American Family and Erie. Reviews for Erie indicate that customers see it as a reliable option that provides the value that they expect. Erie’s value earns a 3.7 out of 5 based on customer reviews. American Family has a value rating of 4.3 out of 5, which is the highest of the three insurers.
The table below shows more information about customer reviews.
Dairyland value for money reviews vs. Erie and American Family
Dairyland policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5
Dairyland transparency reviews range from mixed to slightly negative, resulting in a score of 3.6 out of 5. Customers report feeling surprised by rate changes. Positive reviews mention that Dairyland doesn’t push customers to buy unnecessary add-ons. Customers who leave negative reviews express a desire for clearer communication around changes.
Check out the following reviews from Dairyland customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on October 28, 2024They are okay. They're not the nicest and their prices tend to go up a lot.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 2, 2024Dairyland provided me with a quote and accepted my insurance payment online, only to cancel it later.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 15, 2024Very goodVerified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 27, 2025I have no problems with them except for the exorbitant price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 7, 2025The main office keeps sending me unpleasant letters, and the local office doesn't seem to care or make an effort to call them to rectify the situation.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 2, 2025Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2024If you're looking for another policy, consider this one. I've tried to sign in with my policy and have never been able to, but I stick with it because the price is reasonable.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on October 16, 2024I'm dissatisfied with this insurance for the simple reason that I've been with them for over a year now. Despite having a clean record for over 10 years, my insurance rate increased by $30 for just liability in the past month. Paying $154 a month for just liability on a 2004 vehicle seems excessive.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on August 13, 2024Lack of communication.
Dairyland policy transparency reviews vs. Erie and American Family
Dairyland’s score of 3.6 out of 5 for policy transparency falls behind Erie and American Family.
Erie earns a customer rating of 4.0 out of 5 for its transparency. Erie’s customers generally feel they understand their policy well.
American Family’s customers have a wide range of experiences, but the company has a strong transparency score of 4.5 out of 5.
For more information on how customers feel about transparency at Dairyland, Erie, and American Family, look at the table below.
Dairyland policy transparency ratings vs. Erie and American Family
Dairyland vs. Erie, American Family, and GEICO
Comparing insurers is one of the best ways to make sure you’re getting a good deal. To see how Dairyland stacks up to its competition, take a look at the information below.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Dairyland customer reviews: Read what over 373 Insurify customers have to say about Dairyland
Reading real customer reviews is one of the best ways to see how a company operates. Below are recent reviews sourced from Dairyland customers.