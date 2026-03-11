Dairyland discounts reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

Dairyland’s discount availability tends to lag behind other categories, with customers rating it a 3.2 out of 5. Negative comments about discounts are often included in reviews that mention rising rates and high premiums.

But some customers feel that the savings they get through Dairyland are better than those of competitors. Although sentiment is largely negative, some customers feel like they’re saving money.

For more feedback, see the reviews below.

View Diaryland customer reviews for discounts Positive Reviews Maria Verified Review I Don't Plan on Switching from Dairyland to Another Carrier Reviewed in Colorado on April 7, 2025 For me, Dairyland is affordable and transparent. No one can come close in comparison. Stacy Verified Review Happy Camper Reviewed in California on November 1, 2024 I've always had a great experience with this insurance company! Ramon D Verified Review It was the best Reviewed in California on September 30, 2024 It's better than others. Mike Angel Verified Review More for Less Reviewed in California on September 29, 2024 Affordability is key. Beverly Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Texas on September 27, 2024 I have no problems. I am looking for insurance for another vehicle. Landon Verified Review Good Experience with Dairyland Insurance Reviewed in Florida on July 7, 2024 They insured me when nobody else would, and at a lower rate. However, I found a cheaper option this time around. I have nothing bad to say about them. Rachel Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Texas on June 6, 2024 It's been wonderful. Larry Verified Purchase Great Value! Reviewed in New Mexico on November 8, 2025 Very good and great value. Previous 1 2 Next Not-so-positive Reviews Mary Verified Review Average Reviewed in Wyoming on April 8, 2025 It was good, just a little high. I wished it could go down. John Verified Review Good Insurance for Short-Term Reviewed in West Virginia on March 24, 2025 It's good value, however, the price will increase without any added value to your purchase. The price is increasing. Julie Verified Review I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state. Reviewed in South Dakota on February 12, 2025 I would recommend Dairy Land to everyone I know. However, I had to opt for something cheaper through the state. Patrice Verified Review Awesome Customer Service! Reviewed in Florida on November 28, 2024 Awesome. Stephen Verified Review Average Reviewed in Florida on November 5, 2024 I paid them every month and they insured my car every month. It's not rocket science. Jeffrey Verified Review Best insurance company around! Reviewed in California on October 6, 2024 I would recommend them to everyone. They are the cheapest option out there. Mamadou Verified Review A Good Company for Insurance Policies Reviewed in Kentucky on July 15, 2024 The insurance prices in Kentucky are high. Wanda Verified Review Dairyland Reviewed in West Virginia on June 29, 2024 Dairyland was great and my agent was wonderful. However, since it's just me now, I couldn't afford the price. Previous 1 2 Next

Dairyland discounts reviews vs. Erie and American Family

Customers for Erie, American Family, and Dairyland don’t often mention discounts in their reviews. Erie customers are the most likely to mention discounts, and reviews tend to be positive. Both American Family and Dairyland reviews tend to mention discounts in the context of overall price increases and are largely negative.

With that being said, Dairyland customers give it a 3.2 out of 5 score for discounts. Erie has the most positive reviews relating to price and discounts, earning a 3.8 out of 5 for its discounts, and American Family’s discounts are rated 4.6 out of 5.

The chart below gives more information about how customers feel about discounts.