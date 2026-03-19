Is Plymouth Rock a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 291 Customers

Plymouth Rock has an overall score of 3.9 out of 5, with polarized ratings. Plymouth Rock customers who are happy with the insurer cite straightforward customer support, stable pricing, and policy transparency.

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Plymouth Rock Insurance: Rated 3.9 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating3.9
Customer service2.8
Value2.9
Claims handling3.4
Coverage options3.4
Discounts3.0
Policy transparency3.4
Policy flexibility3.3
Quick Facts

  • Plymouth Rock overall user rating: 3.9 out of 5

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.87 (Below average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Plymouth Rock: $211

Our take on Plymouth Rock insurance

Insurify customers with Plymouth Rock policies give the insurer an overall rating of 3.9 out of 5. Plymouth Rock has mixed reviews from Insurify customers with coverage from the company, with better rankings for coverage options and policy transparency, but lower ratings for customer service, value for money, and discounts.

Positive reviews mention helpful customer service interactions, clear policy explanations, and solid coverage offerings. But negative reviews highlight dissatisfaction with overall value for coverage, disappointing discounts, and a complicated claims process.

Overall, Plymouth Rock has a customer service rating of 2.8 out of 5.

Plymouth Rock customer service reviews: Rated 2.8 out of 5

Insurify customers with Plymouth Rock auto policies give the insurer a rating of 2.8 out of 5 for customer service. Satisfied customers describe day-to-day and long-term help from friendly, professional representatives and insurance agents. But unhappy policyholders complain of feeling dismissed or given contradictory information by customer representatives.

Here are real reviews about Plymouth Rock’s customer service from Insurify’s customers with policies from the insurer.

  • Jeanette
    Verified Review
    Insurance Comparison
    Reviewed in New Jersey on July 2, 2025
    We love them, but the rates are just too high!
    Brian Jude
    Verified Review
    Great Service
    Reviewed in New Jersey on April 30, 2025
    All in all, they’ve been very helpful.
    Roderick Jude S
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in New York on April 28, 2025
    They have the best customer service.
    Bonnie
    Verified Review
    I Had to Change
    Reviewed in New Jersey on April 27, 2025
    I liked how friendly and professional they were, but for liability only and traveling less than 10 miles with no accidents in three years, I should have gotten a better rate for a 2004 liability. The rate was going up and upwards.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Plymouth Rock
    Reviewed in New Jersey on December 16, 2024
    They are good, but they raised the rates.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Plymouth Rock rocks!
    Reviewed in New Jersey on October 21, 2024
    They have the best rates on the market; nobody has come close!
    Greta
    Verified Review
    Plymouth Rock is okay for me. I liked them, it's just too expensive for my budget. I can't afford them anymore, it's been a struggle for me.
    Reviewed in New Jersey on August 25, 2024
    Plymouth Rock is okay for me. I liked them, it's just too expensive for my budget. I can't afford them anymore, it's been a struggle for me.
    Pamela
    Verified Review
    Plymouth Rock has been my insurance company for many years
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on August 8, 2024
    Mostly excellent
    Crystal
    Verified Review
    Plymouth is good, but I may be getting different insurance
    Reviewed in New York on February 18, 2026
    It's okay, but I got divorced, so I'll be changing my insurance or maybe keeping the same insurance, only making it single, not with anybody.
    Rayette
    Verified Review
    Payment Issue
    Reviewed in New York on October 31, 2024
    It's not providing me with the option to pay monthly, and it's challenging to pay the entire premium all at once.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Issues with App Accessibility
    Reviewed in New Jersey on October 28, 2024
    They were helpful, but their app doesn't always work!
    William
    Verified Review
    Plymouth is Great
    Reviewed in New Jersey on August 26, 2024
    I tried to find a replacement for them due to their price, but from what I've seen, their prices are still the best.
    Susan
    Verified Review
    It seems my insurance increases every year despite having a good record with no tickets or accidents. As a senior who only works part-time, these annual increases make it difficult for me to maintain my job. The company doesn't discuss these raises with me, they just send an email. There seems to be no customer relations, just a demand for payment.
    Reviewed in New Jersey on June 14, 2024
    It seems my insurance increases every year despite having a good record with no tickets or accidents. As a senior who only works part-time, these annual increases make it difficult for me to maintain my job. The company doesn't discuss these raises with me, they just send an email. There seems to be no customer relations, just a demand for payment.
    Diane
    Verified Review
    Not Good for Seniors
    Reviewed in New Jersey on May 15, 2024
    Much too expensive.
    Pedro
    Verified Review
    Nightmare
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 13, 2024
    This company is not good. It raises my policy every six months without a reason. I drive less than 30 miles per day and my license is clean. So, it's not good!
    Fabio
    Verified Review
    I'm leaving as soon as I find a better rate.
    Reviewed in Connecticut on September 10, 2025
    This insurance was the only option available with a good monthly premium that was affordable for me. However, when I needed their assistance for a claim, they sent an adjuster who was unhelpful. My car was vandalized while it was parked, and they increased my premium. How is that even fair?

Plymouth Rock customer service ratings vs. GEICO

Plymouth Rock has a customer service score of 2.8 out of 5, ranking below GEICO. Insurify customers give customer service ratings of 4.1 out of 5 for GEICO.

GEICO ranks higher than Plymouth Rock, and many customers report solid baseline support for routine services. 2

Below, you can compare customer service ratings for Plymouth Rock and GEICO.

Company
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Average Score
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Plymouth Rock2.8
GEICO4.1

Plymouth Rock discounts reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Overall, Plymouth Rock earns a discount availability rating of 3.0 out of 5 from Insurify customers with car insurance from the insurer. A portion of reviews for Plymouth Rock say discounts can have an effect in keeping overall pricing competitive. That said, many negative reviews characterize discounts as underwhelming and hard to qualify for.

See how real Plymouth Rock policyholders feel about the company’s discount availability below.

  • Christine
    Verified Review
    Plymouth Rock
    Reviewed in Connecticut on November 2, 2024
    The coverage is fine, but the insurance just keeps going up and up, and I haven't had any accidents.
    Lana
    Verified Review
    Relief
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 15, 2024
    They were very transparent with me, and the price is very reasonable compared to other insurances.
    Arthur
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 7, 2026
    Plymouth Rock has been my car insurance provider for many years.
    Ralph
    Verified Review
    Shopping around
    Reviewed in New Jersey on April 12, 2025
    It's too costly for a senior citizen.
    Timeka
    Verified Review
    Not a Great Idea
    Reviewed in Connecticut on October 28, 2024
    They are good, but they will increase your rates for no apparent reason.
    Walt
    Verified Review
    Auto with Plymouth Rock
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 21, 2024
    They meet expectations. However, it seems their pricing is on the high side.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    First Time Claim Experience with Plymouth Rock Insurance
    Reviewed in New Jersey on October 14, 2024
    My agent is fantastic. I had no previous claims, but when my car rolled down the driveway and hit my other vehicle, I needed their assistance. Unfortunately, my claim representative was unresponsive. The company required me to file two separate claims, one for each vehicle, and then they doubled my rates. I find this company's practices to be disappointing.
    Carlo
    Verified Review
    Great Company to Work With
    Reviewed in Connecticut on September 28, 2024
    They are very good and very reasonable. I have no complaints at all.
    Maria
    Verified Review
    New Client, Too Expensive, and Must Use Auto Payment
    Reviewed in Connecticut on August 5, 2024
    It's way too expensive, but I had no choice.
    Roseann
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on August 4, 2025
    My monthly bill is way too high.

Plymouth Rock discounts ratings vs. GEICO

Plymouth Rock ranks lower than GEICO for discounts, with a rating of 3.0 out of 5.

GEICO outpaces Plymouth Rock for discount availability, with customers highlighting how discounts help decrease costs, particularly early on and through bundling.

Below, you can see how Insurify customers rate the two car insurance companies for discount availability.

Company
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Average Score
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Plymouth Rock3.0 
 
GEICO3.9

Plymouth Rock claims handling reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5

Insurify customers with Plymouth Rock car insurance give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.4 out of 5. Positive reviews mention frictionless claims handling and strong agent relationships. But dissatisfied customers complain of poor responsiveness and complicated extra steps during claims handling.

Here are real reviews from Insurify customers with auto policies from Plymouth Rock.

  • Joseph
    Verified Review
    Insurance Review
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on July 21, 2025
    Full coverage is expensive.
    George
    Verified Review
    You Can Find the Same Insurance Cheaper
    Reviewed in New York on March 19, 2025
    Okay.
    Vanessa
    Verified Review
    Beware - iPhone App is Mandatory - They Prefer the Safest Drivers
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 30, 2024
    It wasn't clear that the iPhone app, which monitors your driving, was mandatory - I wouldn't have purchased if I had known. Because the two occasional drivers on my policy didn't download the app, they cancelled my policy. There was no 'download by a certain date or else', just a cancellation in the mail.
    Kenneth
    Verified Review
    No Accidents, but the Price Keeps Rising
    Reviewed in New Jersey on June 26, 2024
    I have no claims or accidents, yet the policy price keeps increasing.
    Arthur
    Verified Review
    I have been using this insurance company and its predecessors since about 1973, and obviously, I was very happy with them for a long time. Recently, they are not what they used to be, enough so that I decided to test the market. Quite frankly, at this point, I’m not sure if any insurance company is currently any better for me or not. No insurance company, so far, that answered my inquiries "knocked my socks off."
    Reviewed in New Jersey on January 2, 2026
    I have been using this insurance company and its predecessors since about 1973, and obviously, I was very happy with them for a long time. Recently, they are not what they used to be, enough so that I decided to test the market. Quite frankly, at this point, I’m not sure if any insurance company is currently any better for me or not. No insurance company, so far, that answered my inquiries "knocked my socks off."
    Laura
    Verified Review
    Punish Policy Holders
    Reviewed in New Jersey on July 10, 2025
    Good coverage, poor communication, poor service.
    David
    Verified Review
    Increasing Rates
    Reviewed in Connecticut on October 29, 2024
    The rates keep increasing. I see no added value.
    Marissa
    Verified Review
    They took advantage of being the first insurance company I used by continually raising my policy when it should have been progressively getting lower.
    Reviewed in New York on October 16, 2024
    They took advantage of being the first insurance company I used by continually raising my policy when it should have been progressively getting lower.
    Barbara
    Verified Review
    Used Towing
    Reviewed in New Jersey on October 12, 2024
    The road assistance is great.
    Peter
    Verified Review
    Not Happy
    Reviewed in New Jersey on April 19, 2025
    My rate has increased by $60 per month, even though I have no accidents, tickets, or claims of any kind.
    Janice
    Verified Review
    Fair
    Reviewed in New Jersey on April 15, 2025
    Too expensive.
    Roxanne
    Verified Review
    Change Carriers
    Reviewed in New York on February 24, 2025
    Too expensive.

Plymouth Rock claims handling ratings vs. GEICO

Plymouth Rock customers give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.4 out of 5, which is lower than GEICO.

GEICO ranks higher than Plymouth Rock for claims handling, with customers highlighting acceptable timelines and reasonable outcomes.

See how the auto insurers compare for claims handling below.

Company
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Average Score
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Plymouth Rock3.4
GEICO4.1

Plymouth Rock value for money reviews: Rated 2.9 out of 5

Plymouth Rock has a value-for-money rating of 2.9 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Satisfied policyholders report competitive pricing, especially when first purchasing coverage. But negative reviews point to rate increases and coverage no longer being worth the price.

Below, you can read real reviews from Plymouth Rock customers about the insurer’s value for money.

  • Margaret
    Verified Review
    Inconsistent Pricing
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 8, 2025
    They're not reliable. They quote you one price, but when you actually start the policy, you end up paying a lot more for your car insurance. For instance, I was initially paying $240, but they increased it to $420.
    Kelvin
    Verified Review
    Just Plain Exhausting
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 18, 2024
    I would suggest checking out other company policies to see if they can match your rate or explain it better.
    Bernadette
    Verified Review
    Bad customer service
    Reviewed in New Jersey on July 7, 2025
    I was told one thing and then I was dropped. I was informed I could make my payment even though it was late, but then they dropped me.
    Yvonne
    Verified Review
    Unsatisfactory Experience
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 23, 2025
    I wouldn't recommend this company. They increased my payments by over 40 dollars despite having no tickets or accidents in my life. When I called to address this, they didn't provide any assistance.
    Jo-Anne
    Verified Review
    Poor
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 4, 2025
    Their policy is too expensive!
    Leni
    Verified Review
    Not the Best
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 18, 2025
    It's expensive. The rate increases by 10% every year even without any claims or accidents.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Cost
    Reviewed in New Jersey on October 14, 2024
    It's very costly.
    Jose
    Verified Review
    Unacceptable
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on September 16, 2024
    It's been difficult to understand why my insurance increased from $93 per month to $157 per month in a period of 1 year and 6 months, without any faults on my part.

Plymouth Rock value for money ratings vs. GEICO

Insurify customers with Plymouth Rock coverage give the insurer a lower value-for-money rating than GEICO, at 2.9 out of 5. 

GEICO’s rating is above Plymouth Rock, and many customers feel rates are competitive and the coverage is worthwhile. 

Compare value-for-money ratings from Plymouth Rock and GEICO below.

Company
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Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Plymouth Rock2.9
GEICO3.8

Plymouth Rock policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5

Plymouth Rock customers give the insurer a rating of 3.4 out of 5 for policy transparency. Positive reviews describe receiving clear, up-front explanations of policy information and straightforward communication from agents and representatives. But others explain facing unclear or unexplained price changes and feeling like communication is one-sided.

Read real reviews about policy transparency from Plymouth Rock customers below.

  • Sonya
    Verified Review
    Hit and Run Incident
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on September 7, 2024
    I am not here to question a hit and run incident. I have been with Plymouth Rock for over 13 years and have always made my payments well before the due date. Recently, I faced a situation where my car was parked at a local market and when I returned, I found my passenger side door and fender scraped.
    Wendy
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in New Jersey on June 15, 2024
    It's expensive and not flexible.
    Ninon
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 15, 2024
    Consider looking for a less expensive auto insurance coverage.

Plymouth Rock policy transparency ratings vs. GEICO

With a policy transparency rating of 3.4 out of 5, Plymouth Rock falls below GEICO.

Many GEICO customers report having clear expectations for routine policy details and billing, and the company ranks above Plymouth Rock.

Below, you can compare policy transparency ratings for Plymouth Rock and GEICO.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Plymouth Rock3.4
GEICO3.9

Plymouth Rock vs. GEICO, and State Farm

Overall, Plymouth Rock receives mixed customer reviews. It ranks highest from Insurify customers in the categories of coverage options and policy transparency, but lower than the industry average for customer service. Plymouth Rock trails behind GEICO in all categories.

See how Plymouth ranks against these and other top insurers below.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Plymouth Rock customer reviews: Read what over 291 Insurify customers have to say about Plymouth Rock

Learn all about how policyholders feel about Plymouth Rock by reading these real reviews from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer during the last 12 months.

Lillian
Verified Review
No Incentives to Stay with Plymouth Rock Insurance Company
Reviewed in New Jersey on September 10, 2024
I have an outstanding driving record with no accidents, no points, and no tickets. Yet, my 6-month policy continues to increase. Are they trying to lose customers?
Maryann
Verified Review
Plymouth Rock Takes Care of Their Customers
Reviewed in New York on August 21, 2024
Excellent.
Stanley
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in New Jersey on July 22, 2024
Everything was good until they raised my rate, so I switched to another company.
Rose
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in New York on July 8, 2024
The price is very high. I am looking for a lower premium.
Carlos
Verified Review
Good Company
Reviewed in New Jersey on June 19, 2024
Great
Linda
Verified Review
Great
Reviewed in New Jersey on June 10, 2024
They respond quickly, have rental options available, and are understanding when you have an accident.
Linda
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in New Jersey on May 29, 2024
They do not assist you with claims.
Angela
Verified Review
Great
Reviewed in New Jersey on April 10, 2024
Request roadside assistance on policy.
Carlos
Verified Review
They Always Raise My Insurance
Reviewed in New Jersey on March 2, 2025
Too expensive.
Nancy
Verified Review
Too expensive
Reviewed in New York on October 21, 2024
Too expensive
Corey
Verified Review
Uncomfortable with tracking
Reviewed in New Jersey on October 9, 2024
They made me download Tubi so they could track every ride I took. I did not like that at all.
Christine
Verified Review
Not Happy with Them
Reviewed in New Jersey on August 27, 2024
They are way too expensive. They won't give anyone a break, even if they are 76 and drive less than 10 miles a month. I don't recommend them to anyone.
Catherine
Verified Review
Disappointed
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 12, 2024
I cancelled because I wasn't informed about the requirement of a tracker app. I only went around the corner to my apartment.
Martha
Verified Review
Not Really Good
Reviewed in Massachusetts on August 5, 2024
It's hard to communicate with them.
Patricia
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in on January 6, 2024
It's too expensive for a senior citizen on a fixed income.
Katie
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in on January 5, 2024
Ridiculous rates and bad customer service

Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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