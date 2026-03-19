Plymouth Rock Insurance: Rated 3.9 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|3.9
|Customer service
|2.8
|Value
|2.9
|Claims handling
|3.4
|Coverage options
|3.4
|Discounts
|3.0
|Policy transparency
|3.4
|Policy flexibility
|3.3
Plymouth Rock overall user rating: 3.9 out of 5
NAIC complaint index: 0.87 (Below average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Plymouth Rock: $211
Our take on Plymouth Rock insurance
Insurify customers with Plymouth Rock policies give the insurer an overall rating of 3.9 out of 5. Plymouth Rock has mixed reviews from Insurify customers with coverage from the company, with better rankings for coverage options and policy transparency, but lower ratings for customer service, value for money, and discounts.
Positive reviews mention helpful customer service interactions, clear policy explanations, and solid coverage offerings. But negative reviews highlight dissatisfaction with overall value for coverage, disappointing discounts, and a complicated claims process.
Overall, Plymouth Rock has a customer service rating of 2.8 out of 5.
Plymouth Rock customer service reviews: Rated 2.8 out of 5
Insurify customers with Plymouth Rock auto policies give the insurer a rating of 2.8 out of 5 for customer service. Satisfied customers describe day-to-day and long-term help from friendly, professional representatives and insurance agents. But unhappy policyholders complain of feeling dismissed or given contradictory information by customer representatives.
Here are real reviews about Plymouth Rock’s customer service from Insurify’s customers with policies from the insurer.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on July 2, 2025We love them, but the rates are just too high!Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on April 30, 2025All in all, they’ve been very helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on April 28, 2025They have the best customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on April 27, 2025I liked how friendly and professional they were, but for liability only and traveling less than 10 miles with no accidents in three years, I should have gotten a better rate for a 2004 liability. The rate was going up and upwards.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on December 16, 2024They are good, but they raised the rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on October 21, 2024They have the best rates on the market; nobody has come close!Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on August 25, 2024Plymouth Rock is okay for me. I liked them, it's just too expensive for my budget. I can't afford them anymore, it's been a struggle for me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on August 8, 2024Mostly excellentVerified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 18, 2026It's okay, but I got divorced, so I'll be changing my insurance or maybe keeping the same insurance, only making it single, not with anybody.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on October 31, 2024It's not providing me with the option to pay monthly, and it's challenging to pay the entire premium all at once.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on October 28, 2024They were helpful, but their app doesn't always work!Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on August 26, 2024I tried to find a replacement for them due to their price, but from what I've seen, their prices are still the best.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on June 14, 2024It seems my insurance increases every year despite having a good record with no tickets or accidents. As a senior who only works part-time, these annual increases make it difficult for me to maintain my job. The company doesn't discuss these raises with me, they just send an email. There seems to be no customer relations, just a demand for payment.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on May 15, 2024Much too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 13, 2024This company is not good. It raises my policy every six months without a reason. I drive less than 30 miles per day and my license is clean. So, it's not good!Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on September 10, 2025This insurance was the only option available with a good monthly premium that was affordable for me. However, when I needed their assistance for a claim, they sent an adjuster who was unhelpful. My car was vandalized while it was parked, and they increased my premium. How is that even fair?
Plymouth Rock customer service ratings vs. GEICO
Plymouth Rock has a customer service score of 2.8 out of 5, ranking below GEICO. Insurify customers give customer service ratings of 4.1 out of 5 for GEICO.
GEICO ranks higher than Plymouth Rock, and many customers report solid baseline support for routine services. 2
Below, you can compare customer service ratings for Plymouth Rock and GEICO.
Company
Average Score
|Plymouth Rock
|2.8
|GEICO
|4.1
Plymouth Rock discounts reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Overall, Plymouth Rock earns a discount availability rating of 3.0 out of 5 from Insurify customers with car insurance from the insurer. A portion of reviews for Plymouth Rock say discounts can have an effect in keeping overall pricing competitive. That said, many negative reviews characterize discounts as underwhelming and hard to qualify for.
See how real Plymouth Rock policyholders feel about the company’s discount availability below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on November 2, 2024The coverage is fine, but the insurance just keeps going up and up, and I haven't had any accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 15, 2024They were very transparent with me, and the price is very reasonable compared to other insurances.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 7, 2026Plymouth Rock has been my car insurance provider for many years.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on April 12, 2025It's too costly for a senior citizen.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on October 28, 2024They are good, but they will increase your rates for no apparent reason.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 21, 2024They meet expectations. However, it seems their pricing is on the high side.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on October 14, 2024My agent is fantastic. I had no previous claims, but when my car rolled down the driveway and hit my other vehicle, I needed their assistance. Unfortunately, my claim representative was unresponsive. The company required me to file two separate claims, one for each vehicle, and then they doubled my rates. I find this company's practices to be disappointing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on September 28, 2024They are very good and very reasonable. I have no complaints at all.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on August 5, 2024It's way too expensive, but I had no choice.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on August 4, 2025My monthly bill is way too high.
Plymouth Rock discounts ratings vs. GEICO
Plymouth Rock ranks lower than GEICO for discounts, with a rating of 3.0 out of 5.
GEICO outpaces Plymouth Rock for discount availability, with customers highlighting how discounts help decrease costs, particularly early on and through bundling.
Below, you can see how Insurify customers rate the two car insurance companies for discount availability.
Company
Average Score
|Plymouth Rock
|3.0
|GEICO
|3.9
Plymouth Rock claims handling reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5
Insurify customers with Plymouth Rock car insurance give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.4 out of 5. Positive reviews mention frictionless claims handling and strong agent relationships. But dissatisfied customers complain of poor responsiveness and complicated extra steps during claims handling.
Here are real reviews from Insurify customers with auto policies from Plymouth Rock.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on July 21, 2025Full coverage is expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 19, 2025Okay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on July 30, 2024It wasn't clear that the iPhone app, which monitors your driving, was mandatory - I wouldn't have purchased if I had known. Because the two occasional drivers on my policy didn't download the app, they cancelled my policy. There was no 'download by a certain date or else', just a cancellation in the mail.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on June 26, 2024I have no claims or accidents, yet the policy price keeps increasing.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on January 2, 2026I have been using this insurance company and its predecessors since about 1973, and obviously, I was very happy with them for a long time. Recently, they are not what they used to be, enough so that I decided to test the market. Quite frankly, at this point, I’m not sure if any insurance company is currently any better for me or not. No insurance company, so far, that answered my inquiries "knocked my socks off."Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on July 10, 2025Good coverage, poor communication, poor service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on October 29, 2024The rates keep increasing. I see no added value.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on October 16, 2024They took advantage of being the first insurance company I used by continually raising my policy when it should have been progressively getting lower.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on October 12, 2024The road assistance is great.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on April 19, 2025My rate has increased by $60 per month, even though I have no accidents, tickets, or claims of any kind.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on April 15, 2025Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 24, 2025Too expensive.
Plymouth Rock claims handling ratings vs. GEICO
Plymouth Rock customers give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.4 out of 5, which is lower than GEICO.
GEICO ranks higher than Plymouth Rock for claims handling, with customers highlighting acceptable timelines and reasonable outcomes.
See how the auto insurers compare for claims handling below.
Company
Average Score
|Plymouth Rock
|3.4
|GEICO
|4.1
Plymouth Rock value for money reviews: Rated 2.9 out of 5
Plymouth Rock has a value-for-money rating of 2.9 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Satisfied policyholders report competitive pricing, especially when first purchasing coverage. But negative reviews point to rate increases and coverage no longer being worth the price.
Below, you can read real reviews from Plymouth Rock customers about the insurer’s value for money.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 8, 2025They're not reliable. They quote you one price, but when you actually start the policy, you end up paying a lot more for your car insurance. For instance, I was initially paying $240, but they increased it to $420.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 18, 2024I would suggest checking out other company policies to see if they can match your rate or explain it better.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on July 7, 2025I was told one thing and then I was dropped. I was informed I could make my payment even though it was late, but then they dropped me.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 23, 2025I wouldn't recommend this company. They increased my payments by over 40 dollars despite having no tickets or accidents in my life. When I called to address this, they didn't provide any assistance.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 4, 2025Their policy is too expensive!Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on February 18, 2025It's expensive. The rate increases by 10% every year even without any claims or accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on October 14, 2024It's very costly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on September 16, 2024It's been difficult to understand why my insurance increased from $93 per month to $157 per month in a period of 1 year and 6 months, without any faults on my part.
Plymouth Rock value for money ratings vs. GEICO
Insurify customers with Plymouth Rock coverage give the insurer a lower value-for-money rating than GEICO, at 2.9 out of 5.
GEICO’s rating is above Plymouth Rock, and many customers feel rates are competitive and the coverage is worthwhile.
Compare value-for-money ratings from Plymouth Rock and GEICO below.
Company
Average Score
|Plymouth Rock
|2.9
|GEICO
|3.8
Plymouth Rock policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5
Plymouth Rock customers give the insurer a rating of 3.4 out of 5 for policy transparency. Positive reviews describe receiving clear, up-front explanations of policy information and straightforward communication from agents and representatives. But others explain facing unclear or unexplained price changes and feeling like communication is one-sided.
Read real reviews about policy transparency from Plymouth Rock customers below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on September 7, 2024I am not here to question a hit and run incident. I have been with Plymouth Rock for over 13 years and have always made my payments well before the due date. Recently, I faced a situation where my car was parked at a local market and when I returned, I found my passenger side door and fender scraped.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on June 15, 2024It's expensive and not flexible.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 15, 2024Consider looking for a less expensive auto insurance coverage.
Plymouth Rock policy transparency ratings vs. GEICO
With a policy transparency rating of 3.4 out of 5, Plymouth Rock falls below GEICO.
Many GEICO customers report having clear expectations for routine policy details and billing, and the company ranks above Plymouth Rock.
Below, you can compare policy transparency ratings for Plymouth Rock and GEICO.
Company
Average Score
|Plymouth Rock
|3.4
|GEICO
|3.9
Plymouth Rock vs. GEICO, and State Farm
Overall, Plymouth Rock receives mixed customer reviews. It ranks highest from Insurify customers in the categories of coverage options and policy transparency, but lower than the industry average for customer service. Plymouth Rock trails behind GEICO in all categories.
See how Plymouth ranks against these and other top insurers below.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Plymouth Rock customer reviews: Read what over 291 Insurify customers have to say about Plymouth Rock
Learn all about how policyholders feel about Plymouth Rock by reading these real reviews from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer during the last 12 months.