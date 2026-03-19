Our take on Plymouth Rock insurance

Insurify customers with Plymouth Rock policies give the insurer an overall rating of 3.9 out of 5. Plymouth Rock has mixed reviews from Insurify customers with coverage from the company, with better rankings for coverage options and policy transparency, but lower ratings for customer service, value for money, and discounts.

Positive reviews mention helpful customer service interactions, clear policy explanations, and solid coverage offerings. But negative reviews highlight dissatisfaction with overall value for coverage, disappointing discounts, and a complicated claims process.

Overall, Plymouth Rock has a customer service rating of 2.8 out of 5.