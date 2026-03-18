The Hartford Insurance: Rated 4.2 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.2
|Customer service
|3.3
|Value
|3.3
|Claims handling
|3.7
|Coverage options
|3.8
|Discounts
|3.3
|Policy transparency
|3.7
|Policy flexibility
|3.7
The Hartford overall user rating: 4.2 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for The Hartford: 8.3 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.21 (Below average)
Average monthly premium from The Hartford: $243
Our take on The Hartford insurance
Insurify gives The Hartford a quality score of 8.3/10. Generally speaking, the insurer receives solid but not spectacular ratings from Insurify customers.
Positive reviews for The Hartford mention helpful, accommodating agents and a smooth claims experience. Negative reviews for the insurer focus on a lack of available discounts and what can sometimes seem like a disappointing value for the money.
Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford give the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.3 out of 5.
The Hartford customer service reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
The Hartford customers rate the company 3.3 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful agents who are easy to work with and quick to respond. Customers leaving negative reviews complain that the overall customer service experience can feel lengthy and drawn out.
You can view real reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied customers of The Hartford below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on February 12, 2026Very good over 25 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on February 1, 2026Full service and awesome customer service & claim handling.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 30, 2026Does what it's supposed to do.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on January 30, 2026Very affordable. Six months for $734.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on January 22, 2026Excellent in all aspects when dealing with The Hartford. Policy service and, most importantly, with claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 21, 2026Price stability is above average. Claims are handled expeditiously without any intervention. A knowledgeable live agent by phone is easily available.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 14, 2026I need a cheaper cost for my car insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on January 3, 2026Prices could be better for a driver with my excellent record, limited driving, and older car.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 3, 2026Rates are decent, but it is sometimes hard to get customer service to fix an account issue, such as connecting auto and renters insurance logins.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 26, 2026I had Hartford for years, and they kept increasing my insurance rates every year, even though I never filed a claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on February 9, 2026We have very few claims experiences, but what we've had was excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on January 31, 2026I've made no claims, but the price keeps going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on January 18, 2026Good insurance but very expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 18, 2025I would not encourage or suggest my friends use this insurance company at all. I started out paying $164 a month for a 2007 Honda Civic but was told not to worry; after being with them and with my driving record, it would go down. I have a tracker that rates my driving, and I received a 26% discount the first time, which brought it down to $141. Then it went back up to $164 because I had not renewed my AARP membership for the discount. I called to find that out, renewed AARP, and it went back down after I called to see why it had not changed back, only to find out that the renewal information was not posted. It went back to $144. Well, I just received my new six-month payment plan, and it has gone back to $164 for the first month, then $160 for the other five months, with my tracker showing another 26% starting 1/20/26. I called, and the lady could not really explain this to me. Again, this is for a 2007 Honda Civic, and she could not explain why I wasn't getting the 26% discount. She really acted like she could care less and mentioned something about a tariff. I am 81 and on a fixed income.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on November 28, 2025The price went up $50 with no claims ever.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maine on November 22, 2025I had two "not at fault" incidents, one being a stationary parking lot hit, and Hartford canceled our umbrella policy.
The Hartford customer service ratings vs. State Farm and National General
The Hartford earns a customer service rating of 3.3 out of 5, which comes in ahead of National General but behind State Farm. Insurify customers give National General a customer service rating of 2.7 out of 5 and State Farm a rating of 4.2.
Customers for both State Farm and The Hartford describe their agents as dependable.
That said, some negative reviews for The Hartford cite frustration at a lack of follow-through on the agents’ end. Customer service reviews for National General, which ranks lower than State Farm and The Hartford, largely center on communication delays.
You can see how real Insurify customers rate these insurers in terms of customer service in the chart below.
Company
Average Score
|The Hartford
|3.3
|State Farm
|4.2
|National General
|2.7
The Hartford discounts reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford give the insurer a discount rating of 3.3 out of 5. Customers leaving positive reviews mention achieving savings via bundling and membership discounts. Negative reviews note that the insurer’s discounts can often feel offset by increasing premiums.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 7, 2026If you are getting a quote, be sure to have all the information from your current insurance so you can compare. Have all information on each driver and any accidents.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 30, 2025Great and less than all other quotes.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on December 27, 2025It is good, just think it is too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 22, 2025Es muy importante que tengan más operadores en español.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maine on November 2, 2025I have had no problems, and customer service has been good.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on September 3, 2025The best service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on August 8, 2025I like everything about them, but I wish it were less expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on May 7, 2025Their prices are fair.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 17, 2026Was good, but rates have gone up a lot in the past two years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on February 21, 2026It took 28 days for Hartford to mail me a letter saying I had been canceled. I was driving around during that time with no insurance. I would never use them again. I bundled with USAA for home and auto.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 10, 2026I have been a policyholder for over 30 years, never had a claim, yet my policy keeps increasing. I would tell them to shop around.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on February 6, 2026I haven't had to use it so far. I like paying for the complete year.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on January 31, 2026I'm not happy with the rate hikes. There have been two hikes in two years, and it's way overpriced.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on January 9, 2026Not bad, just expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 2, 2026They have been good, but their rates are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on December 7, 2025They are a great company. They are there when you really need them. They won't insure my home and the new premium is over $1000 more than last year. Being a senior living on $2200 a month, I can't afford taxes and insurance. They are a great company.
The Hartford discounts ratings vs. State Farm and National General
The Hartford has a discount availability rating of 3.3 out of 5, which outpaces National General but falls short of State Farm. National General scores similarly to but ultimately lower than The Hartford, with a discount rating of 3.1 out of 5. State Farm earns a discount rating of 3.9.
State Farm customers mention meaningful savings through the insurer’s discount programs. National General customers often seem to be after low bottom-line pricing more than available discounts. The Hartford ranks in the middle of the insurers, with some customers noting that rising premiums can temper discounts.
See how Insurify customers rate The Hartford, State Farm, and National General for discount availability below.
Company
Average Score
|The Hartford
|3.3
|State Farm
|3.9
|National General
|3.1
The Hartford claims handling reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
The Hartford has a claims handling rating of 3.7 out of 5. Customers who’ve had good experiences with the insurer cite a smooth overall claims process. But dissatisfied customers complain of a drawn-out claims process.
Below, you can read real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with policies from The Hartford.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 25, 2026Extremely high rates for claims-free drivers.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Dakota on October 30, 2025Easy to deal with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on September 16, 2025Fair value through their AARP program.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on August 13, 2025Had a small accident with no one else involved, and it was handled very well. However, my price has doubled in 4 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on July 29, 2025They charge way too much and force you to join their AARP group with dues.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on May 7, 2025Good start. They never miss a chance to raise the premium.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 7, 2025Everyone is so polite and a pleasure to deal with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on May 3, 2025I've been a customer for many years and expect to be there many more. Thank you for your support.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 11, 2026Don't get Heartford Auto insurance because their prices are way too high for not driving more than 750 miles per year and being 66 years old!Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on February 5, 2026They're okay, but the prices just keep going up and up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 25, 2026No tickets, no claims, yet the rates keep going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on January 16, 2026Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on October 15, 2025It was easy enough to sign up and use my AARP discount. But these days the rates keep going up annually. Time to look for a different company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on September 26, 2025I really would not encourage anyone to use The Hartford Insurance. They quoted me a good price, and I have never seen it that low. I joined in 2023, and they told me the price was high because I needed to use the app that would track my driving ability. They said in 90 days it would come down. Well, it keeps saying 26% discount and so on, but it only went down to $141.00 a month and then went back up to $160.00, the original price. They did not tell me that to receive discounts, I needed to maintain membership with AARP. I had no knowledge it had gone back up until one month I checked my bills and saw it was up to $161.00. I called, and that is when they informed me about the membership for AARP. I renewed in July, and they had not made any corrections or changes until this month when I had to call again to question why the amount was still the same. They said they did not show that I renewed membership. I have a 2007 Honda Civic, and I asked for full coverage, but my price is, to me, an amount I could pay for a newer car. So that is what's going on with me in my world. I am also a senior, 80 years old, and there are no discounts for that either. I am just saying. You asked, so here it is.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on August 6, 2025Most staff are helpful and kind, but overall communication with customers is not clear or complete.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on July 8, 2025The Hartford has been there when I needed them. I appreciate the lifetime membership. It’s good to know that they don’t just drop you because of an accident. They are more expensive than other companies because they offer lifetime membership. If you know of any other companies that offer lifetime membership, please let me know. I would like to make a comparison.
The Hartford claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and National General
Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.7 out of 5, which outpaces National General but trails State Farm. Insurify customers with National General policies give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.3 out of 5, while customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a rating of 4.1.
National General ranks lower than The Hartford and State Farm in claims handling, with customers mentioning delays in the claims process and extensive documentation requirements.
And while The Hartford has generally positive claims handling reviews, it scores lower than State Farm, whose customers generally feel that agents communicate clearly and accurately set expectations.
Below, you can compare how Insurify customers rate these three insurers for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|The Hartford
|3.7
|State Farm
|4.1
|National General
|3.3
The Hartford value for money reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.3 out of 5.
Customers leaving positive reviews for The Hartford feel they get strong coverage for the price, often achieved through bundling or loyalty discounts. That said, negative reviews feel the company’s pricing becomes less competitive over time, especially when combined with what some customers describe as a lack of available discounts.
Here are real reviews about The Hartford’s value for money from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on August 2, 2025Low priced.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 20, 2025Went over all the details.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on April 30, 2025Rates better than most.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 13, 2025They offer good prices.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on April 10, 2025Call them now.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on March 22, 2025Very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 22, 2025Everything was great until I had an accident that was not my fault. Then, the rates increased significantly. This was my first accident in approximately 55 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on February 3, 2025I would recommend this to a friend.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on January 18, 2026High price for cars that are driven few miles per year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on November 22, 2025You have to buy AARP to get a discount.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on October 5, 2025Quick responses, great customer service, every department is very friendly and knowledgeable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 1, 2025No complaints about them except the price is high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on August 7, 2025I got them through AARP, and no one seems to be able to beat their rates after discounts. Of course, my rates went up after filing a claim due to hail damage. They didn’t pay the roofers enough to get everything fixed, so I was out extra money after the deductible. They were pretty quick to pay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on June 8, 2025You have to join AARP to get small discounts, but they go away in a few years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on May 8, 2025Price increases every year are extreme. No claims, but still more money. I begin to think they hook you the first year then charge you more as years go by.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 4, 2025Always willing to help things go smoothly!
The Hartford value for money ratings vs. State Farm and National General
The Hartford has a value-for-money rating of 3.3 out of 5, which ranks ahead of National General but behind State Farm. Insurify customers give ratings of 3.0 out of 5 to National General and 3.7 out of 5 to State Farm.
National General has a lower value rating than The Hartford and State Farm, with some customers finding its coverage lacking even when offered at a comparatively lower price point. State Farm ranks ahead of both companies, with customers considering its stable coverage and generally solid customer experience to be well worth the cost.
Below, you can view how real Insurify customers rate each company’s overall value for the money.
Company
Average Score
|The Hartford
|3.3
|State Farm
|3.7
|National General
|3.0
The Hartford policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
The Hartford earns a policy transparency rating of 3.7 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Positive reviews for the insurer mention knowledgeable agents who explain straightforward coverage well. Customers leaving negative reviews mention unexpected policy changes regarding pricing and billing.
Read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on March 28, 2025The rates just went up and I'm on a fixed income.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 22, 2025I never had any problems with them, it just got too expensive!Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 20, 2025They are great to work with. The only reason I am switching is due to a significant premium increase. I did have a claim in September last year, but my increase was almost double. It seems they want to recoup their payout quickly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on March 14, 2025It's unfortunate that The Hartford continues to increase their cost every year, despite me having no accidents or lapses. I have the same options, but I'm paying more money. Progressive has offered a six-month policy for $363 if I pay upfront. After 12 months, that's $500 less than what The Hartford charges for two vehicles after five years with them. I have my renter's and life insurance bundled with them. I don't want to leave, but I feel I have to. It's a matter of principle.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 7, 2025I would advise my friends not to consider The Hartford because their policies are quite expensive and they weren't willing to discount anything for me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on February 23, 2025The only bad thing is they keep raising the price!Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 12, 2025Excellent claim service, fantastic agents.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on December 21, 2024They have what you need, and do what they say.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 20, 2026We had two vehicles, and the price was fair. We sold one, made no claims, and the price actually increased higher for one car than when we had two. The following year, the price increased again. Still one car, still above the two-car price. No accidents, no tickets, no citations. Year three... increased again. And this is the company AARP is affiliated with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 12, 2025Too expensive. Feedback on claims could be better.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 9, 2025I have stayed with HERTFORD for a number of years. However, I feel their rates are higher than many. They are always available if you have questions. I feel they could offer discounts or rewards to clients who have stayed with them consistently after a designated number of years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 15, 2025If you want premium insurance, it's expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on May 10, 2025Good but pricey.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on May 8, 2025It's a good insurance company. My only complaint is the price. I have been a customer for 14 years. My policy almost doubled in price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on May 6, 2025Rates go up every year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 30, 2025The Hartford is a good company, but like most insurance companies, they cost too much and offer too little. I'm on Social Security, and my car insurance is too much, but I have to have it. When it's time to renew my policy, I always check to see if I can find a better policy.
The Hartford policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and National General
The Hartford’s policy transparency rating of 3.7 out of 5 trails State Farm but leads National General. State Farm has a policy transparency rating of 3.8 out of 5, and National General has a rating of 3.3.
National General ranks the lowest of the three, with customers often expressing confusion around policy requirements, documentation, and what exactly qualifies for coverage. And while State Farm customers often say its agents can clearly explain policies, The Hartford’s customers show more frustration with the process, especially around unexpected changes when it comes time to renew.
Company
Average Score
|The Hartford
|3.7
|State Farm
|3.8
|National General
|3.3
The Hartford vs. State Farm, National General, and Liberty Mutual
Overall, The Hartford earns relatively middle-of-the-pack ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. The insurer falls short of State Farm in matters of customer service, available discounts, claims handling, value, and transparency. That said, it bests National General in all categories.
Below, you can see how The Hartford compares to other top car insurance companies.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
The Hartford customer reviews: Read what over 1,789 Insurify customers have to say about The Hartford
Below, you can view more than 1,789 reviews about The Hartford from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.