Is The Hartford a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 1,789 Customers

The Hartford has an overall score of 4.2 out of 5 according to customer reviews on Insurify. The insurer tends to earn positive reviews for its claims handling and customer service but scores less impressively for discounts and value.

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The Hartford Insurance: Rated 4.2 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.2
Customer service3.3
Value3.3
Claims handling3.7
Coverage options3.8
Discounts3.3
Policy transparency3.7
Policy flexibility3.7
Quick Facts

  • The Hartford overall user rating: 4.2 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for The Hartford: 8.3 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.21 (Below average)

  • Average monthly premium from The Hartford: $243

Our take on The Hartford insurance

Insurify gives The Hartford a quality score of 8.3/10. Generally speaking, the insurer receives solid but not spectacular ratings from Insurify customers.

Positive reviews for The Hartford mention helpful, accommodating agents and a smooth claims experience. Negative reviews for the insurer focus on a lack of available discounts and what can sometimes seem like a disappointing value for the money.

Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford give the insurer an overall customer service rating of 3.3 out of 5.

The Hartford customer service reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

The Hartford customers rate the company 3.3 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful agents who are easy to work with and quick to respond. Customers leaving negative reviews complain that the overall customer service experience can feel lengthy and drawn out.

You can view real reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied customers of The Hartford below.

  • Dennis
    Verified Review
    All good with The Hartford
    Reviewed in Washington on February 12, 2026
    Very good over 25 years.
    Frank
    Verified Review
    The Hartford, You Won't Be Disappointed
    Reviewed in Michigan on February 1, 2026
    Full service and awesome customer service & claim handling.
    Earnestine
    Verified Review
    Great Customer Service Today
    Reviewed in Texas on January 30, 2026
    Does what it's supposed to do.
    Emanuel
    Verified Review
    Full coverage for $734
    Reviewed in Oregon on January 30, 2026
    Very affordable. Six months for $734.
    Ivan
    Verified Review
    Better than the rest
    Reviewed in Washington on January 22, 2026
    Excellent in all aspects when dealing with The Hartford. Policy service and, most importantly, with claims.
    Frank
    Verified Review
    The Hartford is hard to beat
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 21, 2026
    Price stability is above average. Claims are handled expeditiously without any intervention. A knowledgeable live agent by phone is easily available.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Texas on January 14, 2026
    I need a cheaper cost for my car insurance.
    Terrence
    Verified Review
    Good, but could be better.
    Reviewed in Washington on January 3, 2026
    Prices could be better for a driver with my excellent record, limited driving, and older car.
    Regina
    Verified Review
    Hartford Affordable(ish)
    Reviewed in New York on March 3, 2026
    Rates are decent, but it is sometimes hard to get customer service to fix an account issue, such as connecting auto and renters insurance logins.
    Kerry
    Verified Review
    Hartford kept increasing rates despite no claims
    Reviewed in Texas on February 26, 2026
    I had Hartford for years, and they kept increasing my insurance rates every year, even though I never filed a claim.
    John
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Connecticut on February 9, 2026
    We have very few claims experiences, but what we've had was excellent.
    Lorita
    Verified Review
    No claims and longevity should equal lower price
    Reviewed in Virginia on January 31, 2026
    I've made no claims, but the price keeps going up.
    Debra
    Verified Review
    The Hartford
    Reviewed in Virginia on January 18, 2026
    Good insurance but very expensive.
    Mitzi
    Verified Review
    Where is the Heart, Hartford?
    Reviewed in Texas on December 18, 2025
    I would not encourage or suggest my friends use this insurance company at all. I started out paying $164 a month for a 2007 Honda Civic but was told not to worry; after being with them and with my driving record, it would go down. I have a tracker that rates my driving, and I received a 26% discount the first time, which brought it down to $141. Then it went back up to $164 because I had not renewed my AARP membership for the discount. I called to find that out, renewed AARP, and it went back down after I called to see why it had not changed back, only to find out that the renewal information was not posted. It went back to $144. Well, I just received my new six-month payment plan, and it has gone back to $164 for the first month, then $160 for the other five months, with my tracker showing another 26% starting 1/20/26. I called, and the lady could not really explain this to me. Again, this is for a 2007 Honda Civic, and she could not explain why I wasn't getting the 26% discount. She really acted like she could care less and mentioned something about a tariff. I am 81 and on a fixed income.
    Cynthia
    Verified Review
    Price Hikes
    Reviewed in South Carolina on November 28, 2025
    The price went up $50 with no claims ever.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Umbrella Canceled Without Reasonable Cause
    Reviewed in Maine on November 22, 2025
    I had two "not at fault" incidents, one being a stationary parking lot hit, and Hartford canceled our umbrella policy.

The Hartford customer service ratings vs. State Farm and National General

The Hartford earns a customer service rating of 3.3 out of 5, which comes in ahead of National General but behind State Farm. Insurify customers give National General a customer service rating of 2.7 out of 5 and State Farm a rating of 4.2.

Customers for both State Farm and The Hartford describe their agents as dependable.

That said, some negative reviews for The Hartford cite frustration at a lack of follow-through on the agents’ end. Customer service reviews for National General, which ranks lower than State Farm and The Hartford, largely center on communication delays.

You can see how real Insurify customers rate these insurers in terms of customer service in the chart below.

Company
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Average Score
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The Hartford3.3
State Farm4.2
National General2.7

The Hartford discounts reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford give the insurer a discount rating of 3.3 out of 5. Customers leaving positive reviews mention achieving savings via bundling and membership discounts. Negative reviews note that the insurer’s discounts can often feel offset by increasing premiums.

  • Virginia
    Verified Review
    How to Get a Good Quote
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 7, 2026
    If you are getting a quote, be sure to have all the information from your current insurance so you can compare. Have all information on each driver and any accidents.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Texas on December 30, 2025
    Great and less than all other quotes.
    Nancy
    Verified Review
    No problems, but expensive
    Reviewed in New York on December 27, 2025
    It is good, just think it is too high.
    Hernan
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on December 22, 2025
    Es muy importante que tengan más operadores en español.
    Jean
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Maine on November 2, 2025
    I have had no problems, and customer service has been good.
    Robert W
    Verified Review
    AARP Hartford
    Reviewed in South Carolina on September 3, 2025
    The best service.
    Arch
    Verified Review
    Excellent Company
    Reviewed in Arizona on August 8, 2025
    I like everything about them, but I wish it were less expensive.
    Arthur
    Verified Review
    Hartford is good.
    Reviewed in Maryland on May 7, 2025
    Their prices are fair.
    James
    Verified Review
    Rising rates
    Reviewed in New York on March 17, 2026
    Was good, but rates have gone up a lot in the past two years.
    John
    Verified Review
    Poor Communications
    Reviewed in Connecticut on February 21, 2026
    It took 28 days for Hartford to mail me a letter saying I had been canceled. I was driving around during that time with no insurance. I would never use them again. I bundled with USAA for home and auto.
    Frances
    Verified Review
    Can't Understand
    Reviewed in New York on February 10, 2026
    I have been a policyholder for over 30 years, never had a claim, yet my policy keeps increasing. I would tell them to shop around.
    John
    Verified Review
    Okay so far, still looking for better prices
    Reviewed in Connecticut on February 6, 2026
    I haven't had to use it so far. I like paying for the complete year.
    Wesley
    Verified Review
    Not a Happy Camper
    Reviewed in New York on January 31, 2026
    I'm not happy with the rate hikes. There have been two hikes in two years, and it's way overpriced.
    Deybra
    Verified Review
    Need to Pay Less
    Reviewed in Delaware on January 9, 2026
    Not bad, just expensive.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Good Experience
    Reviewed in Texas on January 2, 2026
    They have been good, but their rates are high.
    Jeannie
    Verified Review
    They are a great company. They are there when you really need them. They won't insure my home and the new premium is over $1000 more than last year. Being a senior living on $2200 a month, I can't afford taxes and insurance. They are a great company.
    Reviewed in Utah on December 7, 2025
    They are a great company. They are there when you really need them. They won't insure my home and the new premium is over $1000 more than last year. Being a senior living on $2200 a month, I can't afford taxes and insurance. They are a great company.

The Hartford discounts ratings vs. State Farm and National General

The Hartford has a discount availability rating of 3.3 out of 5, which outpaces National General but falls short of State Farm. National General scores similarly to but ultimately lower than The Hartford, with a discount rating of 3.1 out of 5. State Farm earns a discount rating of 3.9.

State Farm customers mention meaningful savings through the insurer’s discount programs. National General customers often seem to be after low bottom-line pricing more than available discounts. The Hartford ranks in the middle of the insurers, with some customers noting that rising premiums can temper discounts.

See how Insurify customers rate The Hartford, State Farm, and National General for discount availability below.

Company
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Average Score
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The Hartford3.3
State Farm3.9
National General3.1

The Hartford claims handling reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

The Hartford has a claims handling rating of 3.7 out of 5. Customers who’ve had good experiences with the insurer cite a smooth overall claims process. But dissatisfied customers complain of a drawn-out claims process.

Below, you can read real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with policies from The Hartford.

  • Wallace
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on January 25, 2026
    Extremely high rates for claims-free drivers.
    David
    Verified Review
    Satisfied
    Reviewed in South Dakota on October 30, 2025
    Easy to deal with.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    Pleased with The Hartford
    Reviewed in Colorado on September 16, 2025
    Fair value through their AARP program.
    Dick And Barbara
    Verified Review
    Had a small accident with no one else involved, and it was handled very well. However, my price has doubled in 4 years.
    Reviewed in New York on August 13, 2025
    Had a small accident with no one else involved, and it was handled very well. However, my price has doubled in 4 years.
    Laverl
    Verified Review
    Overcharge Insurance
    Reviewed in Utah on July 29, 2025
    They charge way too much and force you to join their AARP group with dues.
    Dennie
    Verified Review
    Good company
    Reviewed in Minnesota on May 7, 2025
    Good start. They never miss a chance to raise the premium.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on May 7, 2025
    Everyone is so polite and a pleasure to deal with.
    Danny
    Verified Review
    Happy Customer
    Reviewed in Alabama on May 3, 2025
    I've been a customer for many years and expect to be there many more. Thank you for your support.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    High Prices for Low Mileage
    Reviewed in Texas on February 11, 2026
    Don't get Heartford Auto insurance because their prices are way too high for not driving more than 750 miles per year and being 66 years old!
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Nevada on February 5, 2026
    They're okay, but the prices just keep going up and up.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Ripoff
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 25, 2026
    No tickets, no claims, yet the rates keep going up.
    Philip
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Nevada on January 16, 2026
    Too expensive.
    Gloria
    Verified Review
    It was easy enough to sign up and use my AARP discount. But these days the rates keep going up annually. Time to look for a different company.
    Reviewed in North Carolina on October 15, 2025
    It was easy enough to sign up and use my AARP discount. But these days the rates keep going up annually. Time to look for a different company.
    Mitzi
    Verified Review
    The Hartford Insurance Story
    Reviewed in Texas on September 26, 2025
    I really would not encourage anyone to use The Hartford Insurance. They quoted me a good price, and I have never seen it that low. I joined in 2023, and they told me the price was high because I needed to use the app that would track my driving ability. They said in 90 days it would come down. Well, it keeps saying 26% discount and so on, but it only went down to $141.00 a month and then went back up to $160.00, the original price. They did not tell me that to receive discounts, I needed to maintain membership with AARP. I had no knowledge it had gone back up until one month I checked my bills and saw it was up to $161.00. I called, and that is when they informed me about the membership for AARP. I renewed in July, and they had not made any corrections or changes until this month when I had to call again to question why the amount was still the same. They said they did not show that I renewed membership. I have a 2007 Honda Civic, and I asked for full coverage, but my price is, to me, an amount I could pay for a newer car. So that is what's going on with me in my world. I am also a senior, 80 years old, and there are no discounts for that either. I am just saying. You asked, so here it is.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Customer Care and Support
    Reviewed in Michigan on August 6, 2025
    Most staff are helpful and kind, but overall communication with customers is not clear or complete.
    Nannette
    Verified Review
    The Hartford, It's Reliable
    Reviewed in Virginia on July 8, 2025
    The Hartford has been there when I needed them. I appreciate the lifetime membership. It’s good to know that they don’t just drop you because of an accident. They are more expensive than other companies because they offer lifetime membership. If you know of any other companies that offer lifetime membership, please let me know. I would like to make a comparison.

The Hartford claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and National General

Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.7 out of 5, which outpaces National General but trails State Farm. Insurify customers with National General policies give the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.3 out of 5, while customers with State Farm policies give the insurer a rating of 4.1.

National General ranks lower than The Hartford and State Farm in claims handling, with customers mentioning delays in the claims process and extensive documentation requirements.

And while The Hartford has generally positive claims handling reviews, it scores lower than State Farm, whose customers generally feel that agents communicate clearly and accurately set expectations.

Below, you can compare how Insurify customers rate these three insurers for claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
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The Hartford3.7
State Farm4.1
National General3.3

The Hartford value for money reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.3 out of 5.

Customers leaving positive reviews for The Hartford feel they get strong coverage for the price, often achieved through bundling or loyalty discounts. That said, negative reviews feel the company’s pricing becomes less competitive over time, especially when combined with what some customers describe as a lack of available discounts.

Here are real reviews about The Hartford’s value for money from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer.

  • Ernest
    Verified Review
    They have done everything I have asked.
    Reviewed in Iowa on August 2, 2025
    Low priced.
    Priscilla
    Verified Review
    Not Complicated
    Reviewed in California on June 20, 2025
    Went over all the details.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Missouri on April 30, 2025
    Rates better than most.
    George
    Verified Review
    Good Value
    Reviewed in Florida on April 13, 2025
    They offer good prices.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Five Stars
    Reviewed in Alabama on April 10, 2025
    Call them now.
    Beverly
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Connecticut on March 22, 2025
    Very good.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Unexpected Rate Increase
    Reviewed in New York on March 22, 2025
    Everything was great until I had an accident that was not my fault. Then, the rates increased significantly. This was my first accident in approximately 55 years.
    Elaine
    Verified Review
    Happy
    Reviewed in Ohio on February 3, 2025
    I would recommend this to a friend.
    John
    Verified Review
    High Insurance Rate
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 18, 2026
    High price for cars that are driven few miles per year.
    Peter
    Verified Review
    Getting the Best Price
    Reviewed in Connecticut on November 22, 2025
    You have to buy AARP to get a discount.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    Great customer service
    Reviewed in Michigan on October 5, 2025
    Quick responses, great customer service, every department is very friendly and knowledgeable.
    Marlene
    Verified Review
    Fine
    Reviewed in Florida on September 1, 2025
    No complaints about them except the price is high.
    Kathy
    Verified Review
    Hail Damage Experience
    Reviewed in Texas on August 7, 2025
    I got them through AARP, and no one seems to be able to beat their rates after discounts. Of course, my rates went up after filing a claim due to hail damage. They didn’t pay the roofers enough to get everything fixed, so I was out extra money after the deductible. They were pretty quick to pay.
    James
    Verified Review
    The Hartford by AARP - Prices Increase
    Reviewed in Missouri on June 8, 2025
    You have to join AARP to get small discounts, but they go away in a few years.
    Christine
    Verified Review
    Price Increases
    Reviewed in Idaho on May 8, 2025
    Price increases every year are extreme. No claims, but still more money. I begin to think they hook you the first year then charge you more as years go by.
    Genece
    Verified Review
    A Plus Overall
    Reviewed in Texas on May 4, 2025
    Always willing to help things go smoothly!

The Hartford value for money ratings vs. State Farm and National General

The Hartford has a value-for-money rating of 3.3 out of 5, which ranks ahead of National General but behind State Farm. Insurify customers give ratings of 3.0 out of 5 to National General and 3.7 out of 5 to State Farm.

National General has a lower value rating than The Hartford and State Farm, with some customers finding its coverage lacking even when offered at a comparatively lower price point. State Farm ranks ahead of both companies, with customers considering its stable coverage and generally solid customer experience to be well worth the cost.

Below, you can view how real Insurify customers rate each company’s overall value for the money.

Company
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Average Score
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The Hartford3.3
State Farm3.7
National General3.0

The Hartford policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

The Hartford earns a policy transparency rating of 3.7 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Positive reviews for the insurer mention knowledgeable agents who explain straightforward coverage well. Customers leaving negative reviews mention unexpected policy changes regarding pricing and billing.

Read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with policies through The Hartford.

  • Helen
    Verified Review
    Too expensive
    Reviewed in Washington on March 28, 2025
    The rates just went up and I'm on a fixed income.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Good but expensive
    Reviewed in Florida on March 22, 2025
    I never had any problems with them, it just got too expensive!
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Switching
    Reviewed in Texas on March 20, 2025
    They are great to work with. The only reason I am switching is due to a significant premium increase. I did have a claim in September last year, but my increase was almost double. It seems they want to recoup their payout quickly.
    Goldie
    Verified Review
    My Experience with The Hartford
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 14, 2025
    It's unfortunate that The Hartford continues to increase their cost every year, despite me having no accidents or lapses. I have the same options, but I'm paying more money. Progressive has offered a six-month policy for $363 if I pay upfront. After 12 months, that's $500 less than what The Hartford charges for two vehicles after five years with them. I have my renter's and life insurance bundled with them. I don't want to leave, but I feel I have to. It's a matter of principle.
    Brenda
    Verified Review
    Why Pay So Much?
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 7, 2025
    I would advise my friends not to consider The Hartford because their policies are quite expensive and they weren't willing to discount anything for me.
    Elizabeth
    Verified Review
    Mostly Good Experience with The Hartford
    Reviewed in Nevada on February 23, 2025
    The only bad thing is they keep raising the price!
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Great Service
    Reviewed in Texas on February 12, 2025
    Excellent claim service, fantastic agents.
    Jerry
    Verified Review
    Hartford has your back
    Reviewed in Missouri on December 21, 2024
    They have what you need, and do what they say.
    David
    Verified Review
    Unexpected Price Increases with The Hartford
    Reviewed in Florida on January 20, 2026
    We had two vehicles, and the price was fair. We sold one, made no claims, and the price actually increased higher for one car than when we had two. The following year, the price increased again. Still one car, still above the two-car price. No accidents, no tickets, no citations. Year three... increased again. And this is the company AARP is affiliated with.
    Tessa
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Texas on October 12, 2025
    Too expensive. Feedback on claims could be better.
    Vera
    Verified Review
    Pros and Cons
    Reviewed in Florida on June 9, 2025
    I have stayed with HERTFORD for a number of years. However, I feel their rates are higher than many. They are always available if you have questions. I feel they could offer discounts or rewards to clients who have stayed with them consistently after a designated number of years.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Premium Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on May 15, 2025
    If you want premium insurance, it's expensive.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Okay but pricey
    Reviewed in Connecticut on May 10, 2025
    Good but pricey.
    Cheryl
    Verified Review
    Too high price increase
    Reviewed in Indiana on May 8, 2025
    It's a good insurance company. My only complaint is the price. I have been a customer for 14 years. My policy almost doubled in price.
    Connie
    Verified Review
    Hartford
    Reviewed in Maryland on May 6, 2025
    Rates go up every year.
    Linda
    Verified Review
    The Hartford is a good company, but like most insurance companies, they cost too much and offer too little. I'm on Social Security, and my car insurance is too much, but I have to have it. When it's time to renew my policy, I always check to see if I can find a better policy.
    Reviewed in Florida on April 30, 2025
    The Hartford is a good company, but like most insurance companies, they cost too much and offer too little. I'm on Social Security, and my car insurance is too much, but I have to have it. When it's time to renew my policy, I always check to see if I can find a better policy.

The Hartford policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and National General

The Hartford’s policy transparency rating of 3.7 out of 5 trails State Farm but leads National General. State Farm has a policy transparency rating of 3.8 out of 5, and National General has a rating of 3.3.

National General ranks the lowest of the three, with customers often expressing confusion around policy requirements, documentation, and what exactly qualifies for coverage. And while State Farm customers often say its agents can clearly explain policies, The Hartford’s customers show more frustration with the process, especially around unexpected changes when it comes time to renew.

Company
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Average Score
sort ascsort desc
The Hartford3.7
State Farm3.8
National General3.3

The Hartford vs. State Farm, National General, and Liberty Mutual

Overall, The Hartford earns relatively middle-of-the-pack ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. The insurer falls short of State Farm in matters of customer service, available discounts, claims handling, value, and transparency. That said, it bests National General in all categories.

Below, you can see how The Hartford compares to other top car insurance companies.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

The Hartford customer reviews: Read what over 1,789 Insurify customers have to say about The Hartford

Below, you can view more than 1,789 reviews about The Hartford from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.

Booker
Verified Review
Comparison
Reviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2026
Caters to seniors.
Jimmy
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Oregon on January 6, 2026
So far, I have the best quote.
Cecil
Verified Review
No Thanks
Reviewed in Ohio on January 5, 2026
Premiums increase every year.
Arthur
Verified Review
The Hartford drivers to a full time executive age 77
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 26, 2025
The Hartford just works.
Debra
Verified Review
Tired of waiting.
Reviewed in Texas on October 19, 2025
They are great at handling claims, but customer service is very slow.
Cathleen
Verified Review
Friendly service
Reviewed in Texas on October 13, 2025
Good customer service and pricing. However, premiums increased exponentially over time.
Vada
Verified Review
The Hartford
Reviewed in Oklahoma on October 11, 2025
Expect to pay more for mediocre coverage.
John
Verified Review
Excellent Service
Reviewed in Mississippi on August 9, 2025
I have no experience except for windshield chip repair.
Barbara
Verified Review
Hartford Experiences
Reviewed in New York on February 16, 2026
I have been with Hartford for many years. No accidents, no DUIs, and I travel less than 5-10 miles a day if I even drive. I've never received a discount or reduction in price. I'm 77 years old and asked for a lower payment, but all I get is that's the best I can get. AARP is a joke as far as Hartford goes, in my opinion. I wouldn't recommend them to anyone. I called once about saving hundreds, but since I was already a customer, there was no discount, not even for safe driving.
Mary
Verified Review
Insurance Company Taking Advantage of Senior Citizens
Reviewed in Georgia on February 3, 2026
When I started with them, they gave me a good price, but every year after that, they started raising my premium by $100 to $200 a year.
Roberta
Verified Review
Coverage
Reviewed in Florida on January 25, 2026
It is okay, but Hartford was much too high to continue with them.
Robbye
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in Washington on January 15, 2026
Huge increase with no tickets, no wrecks, and no reason for the increase.
Karen
Verified Review
Overpaying for my coverage
Reviewed in Utah on January 10, 2026
I have Hartford but think I am paying too much.
Roland
Verified Review
They’ll say at the end of your first six months your driving habits will help you get a discount based on safety performance. However, I did not see any discounts applied after my first six months or even after the last six months. For a big insurance company like Hartford, this feels misleading. I decided to leave and move forward with another option.
Reviewed in Texas on January 4, 2026
They’ll say at the end of your first six months your driving habits will help you get a discount based on safety performance. However, I did not see any discounts applied after my first six months or even after the last six months. For a big insurance company like Hartford, this feels misleading. I decided to leave and move forward with another option.
Ivelisse
Verified Review
I chose this insurance because I trusted AARP
Reviewed in Connecticut on December 2, 2025
I started with a payment plan that charges $7 a month, and out of the blue, I received a $25 late fee for late payments on dates I never set. Don’t use this insurance if you are on a limited income.
Don
Verified Review
Too High
Reviewed in South Carolina on October 31, 2025
My car insurance premium doubled in price this year. Every other company I quoted was $800 less.

MacKenzie Korris
Written byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.