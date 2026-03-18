Mitzi Verified Review

The Hartford Insurance Story

Reviewed in Texas on September 26, 2025

I really would not encourage anyone to use The Hartford Insurance. They quoted me a good price, and I have never seen it that low. I joined in 2023, and they told me the price was high because I needed to use the app that would track my driving ability. They said in 90 days it would come down. Well, it keeps saying 26% discount and so on, but it only went down to $141.00 a month and then went back up to $160.00, the original price. They did not tell me that to receive discounts, I needed to maintain membership with AARP. I had no knowledge it had gone back up until one month I checked my bills and saw it was up to $161.00. I called, and that is when they informed me about the membership for AARP. I renewed in July, and they had not made any corrections or changes until this month when I had to call again to question why the amount was still the same. They said they did not show that I renewed membership. I have a 2007 Honda Civic, and I asked for full coverage, but my price is, to me, an amount I could pay for a newer car. So that is what's going on with me in my world. I am also a senior, 80 years old, and there are no discounts for that either. I am just saying. You asked, so here it is.