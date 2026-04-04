Is GEICO a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 16,982 Customers

GEICO customers appreciate its customer service, finding representatives competent and efficient. But reviews for its transparency and claims handling are split.

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Katie Powers
Written byKatie Powers
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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John Leach
Edited byJohn Leach
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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GEICO Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers

Average Score by Category

Category
Price
Value3.8
Discounts3.9
Policy transparency3.9
Overall experience rating4.0
Coverage options4.0
Policy flexibility4.0
Customer service4.1
Claims handling4.1
Quick Facts

  • GEICO overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for GEICO: 9.2 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.75 (Below average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from GEICO: $142

Our take on GEICO insurance

Insurify gives GEICO a quality score of 9.2/10. Overall, Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies have mixed feelings about their experiences with the insurer, though reviews skew positive.

Satisfied customers highlight smooth customer service, responsive representatives, and better discounts and premiums than competitors. But others describe frustration with wait times and transfers, lower-than-expected discount savings, and unexpected premium changes.

Overall, Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies scored the company 4.1 out of 5 for customer service.

GEICO customer service reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies rate the insurer 4.1 out of 5 for its customer service. GEICO customers who left positive reviews had smooth interactions with helpful service representatives for simple issues. Customers with negative reviews had to speak with multiple representatives and experienced wait times.

Below are real reviews from GEICO customers that highlight both positive and negative experiences.

  • Sheila
    Verified Review
    Good Company
    Reviewed in Florida on April 4, 2026
    Need more discounts, but overall it’s been a great company.
    Edward
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on April 4, 2026
    Geico is a good insurance company but a little expensive even with the discounts.
    Tony
    Verified Review
    Professionalism at its Best
    Reviewed in Florida on April 4, 2026
    Friendly, professional, and courteous.
    Carlton
    Verified Review
    Too bad for the rest of you guys!
    Reviewed in Indiana on April 3, 2026
    Geico has always been there when we need them, plus they have the lowest premium of all major insurance companies.
    Judith
    Verified Review
    Great Service
    Reviewed in Maryland on April 2, 2026
    I had a good experience.
    Eric
    Verified Review
    Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Texas on April 2, 2026
    Informed, good customer service.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    TommyTwoTone
    Reviewed in Florida on April 1, 2026
    It went up, but not as drastically as the others.
    Michael
    Verified Purchase
    Geico Literally Saved My Life!!!
    Reviewed in West Virginia on April 1, 2026
    Back in 2013, a Geico representative informed me of a trap by the local law enforcement. It ultimately saved me. I was eventually found not guilty by a jury of my peers of vehicular homicide. But it was Geico that was trying to investigate my accident and was thwarted by local law enforcement, and stopped their efforts to get to the bottom of it. By warning me that the police were secretly trying to indict me, I was able to get an attorney and fight for my innocence. For that, I am eternally grateful and will use Geico as my insurance representative till the day I die!
    Jimmie
    Verified Review
    Great service, but too expensive
    Reviewed in New York on March 31, 2026
    Geico is great, but I am paying as much for insurance as I am for my car loan payment.
    Carolyn
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 30, 2026
    It's very sufficient and helpful.
    Audrey
    Verified Review
    Sometimes things have to change.
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 30, 2026
    We've been with GEICO for over 10 years. It's a good company, but the prices keep going higher and higher. With no accidents or tickets, we are still paying too much. It's just time for a change. Better pricing, more options.
    James
    Verified Review
    Policy Service
    Reviewed in California on March 29, 2026
    Excellent communication and service.
    Peter
    Verified Review
    Geico NO
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 29, 2026
    Geico gradually increases your insurance rates, despite claims.
    Pamala
    Verified Review
    Mostly Happy with Geico 😏
    Reviewed in Florida on March 28, 2026
    I have been very happy with Geico. They were there and insured me when everyone else wanted to charge me twice as much, and that was more than 5 years ago. My rates at one point were as low as $35 a month, and then all of a sudden they shot up to $55 to $58 a month with zero tickets, zero accidents, and zero claims, which is why I started shopping around. But to be perfectly honest, even though I can get insurance for $14 less a month on average, I think I'm going to stick with Geico because they were there when I needed a break, and that goes a long way with me.
    Alex
    Verified Review
    Moving to Progressive from Geico
    Reviewed in New York on March 28, 2026
    Geico was my current provider and their rates went up way too much to justify staying with them.
    Esther
    Verified Review
    Positive experiences with GEICO
    Reviewed in California on March 26, 2026
    GEICO has excellent customer service. They take good care of me any time I need them, whether it’s about the policy or claims. They are always there and answer all my questions to my satisfaction. Thank you, GEICO!
    Omar
    Verified Purchase
    I got the best price from Geico for my 19-year-old son
    Reviewed in California on March 25, 2026
    Great follow-up.
    Sharon
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on March 24, 2026
    I've been with Geico for many years.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Best Auto Insurance Value: GEICO
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 23, 2026
    Excellent. More coverage at a lower cost than any other company!
    Clifford
    Verified Review
    Good coverage but too high after 38 years with Geico
    Reviewed in California on March 23, 2026
    The cost is too high considering I only drive 5,000 to 7,000 miles a year.
    Ejack
    Verified Review
    Knowledgeable, Professional, and Patient
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 22, 2026
    Good service.
    Johnny
    Verified Review
    I love the Lizard!
    Reviewed in California on March 22, 2026
    Excellent! The agent was such a sweetheart.
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    Shop for insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on March 21, 2026
    Check around for lower prices.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Great
    Reviewed in Florida on March 21, 2026
    Great customer support.
    Barbara
    Verified Review
    Geico pricing, no one can beat so far.
    Reviewed in New York on March 20, 2026
    Geico has kept their prices down.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    Great customer service with good auto rates
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 19, 2026
    Geico has very professional agents who offer great customer service.
    Jaquelyn
    Verified Review
    I can't find anything less expensive
    Reviewed in Texas on March 18, 2026
    Cheapest I have found so far. Have not had a claim, so can't comment on that process.
    Norma
    Verified Purchase
    I think my rates are a little high but everything else is great
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 18, 2026
    Great
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Unless their rates go out of sight, I'll remain with GEICO
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 17, 2026
    GEICO has been a wonderful car insurance company to have. I have been with GEICO since the 1970s.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    Great customer service. Quick claims resolution
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 16, 2026
    Great
    Allen
    Verified Purchase
    Geico - The Best!
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 15, 2026
    Just great! Pricing is great! Options are great!
    Israel
    Verified Review
    Can't Complain
    Reviewed in Texas on March 15, 2026
    I've been a GEICO customer for twenty years and I have a great relationship with the company. I know you can't compete with them. Amen.
    Gordon
    Verified Review
    Geico Insurance Coverage is Good
    Reviewed in California on March 14, 2026
    Geico has been consistent.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    GEICO Excellent Service
    Reviewed in California on March 14, 2026
    Get multiple quotes before each renewal.
    Dominick
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 14, 2026
    Geico is a good company. We’ve been with them for many years. Just a little pricey.
    Greg
    Verified Review
    Overall excellent, except for the price. To date, when I started shopping, not one quote has beaten what I currently pay when comparing policy/price vs the same. Not one. I would not switch unless I see about 20% in savings.
    Reviewed in California on March 14, 2026
    Overall excellent, except for the price. To date, when I started shopping, not one quote has beaten what I currently pay when comparing policy/price vs the same. Not one. I would not switch unless I see about 20% in savings.
    Frank
    Verified Purchase
    It's all good with Geico.
    Reviewed in California on March 14, 2026
    When others turn you down or try to overcharge, Geico will help you.
    William
    Verified Review
    Once upon a time they were affordable...
    Reviewed in Texas on April 4, 2026
    After 11 loyal years with Geico, once deregulation was in effect, their base rates skyrocketed. It's hard for seniors on a fixed income.
    Marsha
    Verified Review
    Rate Increased Substantially After a Very Short Time
    Reviewed in Arizona on April 4, 2026
    Rates are too high. They raised our rates substantially, and we have not had any claims.
    Carol
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 3, 2026
    I just got it, but it's very reasonable compared to Geico.
    Grenda
    Verified Review
    Expensive for Coverage
    Reviewed in Indiana on April 3, 2026
    It is too expensive for the coverage I have.
    Ted
    Verified Review
    Okay
    Reviewed in California on April 2, 2026
    Too expensive for my car considering how far and as much as I drive.
    Roze
    Verified Review
    Rates
    Reviewed in California on April 2, 2026
    Too expensive for an experienced driver over 60.
    Broc
    Verified Review
    It is what it is in 6 months with Progressive
    Reviewed in Nebraska on April 1, 2026
    It could have been cheaper. Progressive is $200 cheaper.
    Russell
    Verified Review
    Would Not Negotiate Terms and Prices
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 1, 2026
    $80 a month higher than Allstate.
    Pamela
    Verified Review
    Good deal
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 31, 2026
    Check out the discounts.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Lynn
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 30, 2026
    I like them. I have been with them for 2 years.
    April
    Verified Review
    Became too expensive!
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on March 28, 2026
    My insurance payment just got too high! I found another company and saved hundreds.
    Jeffrey
    Verified Review
    Dump Geico, Go to Progressive
    Reviewed in Florida on March 28, 2026
    Nice, no one calls me for anything, and they are very competitive on pricing. Good price for the money.
    Jose
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in New York on March 28, 2026
    Good price.
    Jason
    Verified Review
    Geico is good value
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 27, 2026
    I haven't needed to make any claims yet, but they are better priced than most of the other companies.
    Franklin
    Verified Review
    Average, nothing to write home about.
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 27, 2026
    Insurance coverage is good, but the prices can be expensive. Shop around before making a commitment.
    Laura
    Verified Review
    Insurance is Theft
    Reviewed in Texas on March 26, 2026
    Still costs too much but less than everyone else.
    Vanessa
    Verified Purchase
    GREAT
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 24, 2026
    She was very friendly and professional. She knew what she was doing and she was very informed.
    Ted
    Verified Review
    I like the price better than anyone
    Reviewed in California on March 23, 2026
    Check their prices.
    Riz
    Verified Review
    Geico
    Reviewed in California on March 21, 2026
    They deliver what they promise.
    Bombshell
    Verified Review
    Up, up, always up!
    Reviewed in Texas on March 18, 2026
    I would say don't do it! They are increasing my liability and uninsured motorist coverage for a 2005 Nissan Sentra. I'm 57 years old with no tickets or accidents, and yet I'm paying over $170 for not full coverage! It went up! I'm looking for another insurance company.
    Rhonda
    Verified Review
    Geico will not get my business again
    Reviewed in Missouri on March 17, 2026
    Geico charges for paper bills; they only work through the internet. I would rather pay from an invoice. They charge me $75 for a 6-month policy for state minimum coverage. That is way too expensive for a 20-year-old car. I should have many discounts as a 60-year-old female.
    Linda
    Verified Review
    GEICO and Me
    Reviewed in Connecticut on March 17, 2026
    It's okay, the least expensive of all insurance carriers. But I only drive the car for pleasure, and there are no senior discounts.
    Marcus
    Verified Review
    Slow but Finally Resolved
    Reviewed in Minnesota on March 17, 2026
    Following a minor damage accident where I was not at fault, it took a year to settle and required multiple calls to get action.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Too expensive but acceptable
    Reviewed in New York on March 12, 2026
    Geico is good with claims but way too expensive for long-time loyal customers.
    Cynthia
    Verified Review
    Expensive Geico
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 11, 2026
    Okay, but expensive for a 60-year-old with a great driving record.
    James
    Verified Review
    Geico Is Not Cost Efficient
    Reviewed in Texas on March 9, 2026
    I have used Geico since 2006 on and off, and this will be my last time. They are notorious for raising my premium every renewal time. This very month I paid $188.00, and my renewal for March is $244.47—a fifty-six dollar a month increase on a 2022 Chevrolet Trax. I am on a dire fixed income and cannot afford this. I will never use Geico again. I need cheap insurance with full coverage.
    Andrzej
    Verified Review
    Lack of contact with agent is a big minus.
    Reviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026
    I am using the GEICO app and constantly getting messages asking me to install this app. Lately, they asked me to pay $7 (and some change) for something I don’t understand. It's impossible to find a phone agent to ask for an explanation.
    Roger
    Verified Review
    Raising rates for no reason other than greed
    Reviewed in Florida on March 5, 2026
    Rates just kept going up and up for no reason. Just corporate greed. Progressive is even worse. Dropping Progressive currently. Found insurance for $60 a month less with a lesser-known company.
    John
    Verified Review
    Discounts for Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on March 4, 2026
    All was good until my policy lapsed for two or three days because I was in the hospital. Then, all of a sudden, my insurance jumped forty dollars a month, and it has remained there for some time. I feel like I am not getting the discounts that I should be receiving. I have had no tickets or accidents in over five years, yet I'm still paying a very high price for the cheapest insurance I could get. I shop all the time for insurance because I feel that Geico is not offering me the best deal.
    Masroor
    Verified Review
    Geico not the value anymore. Compare, shop and save!
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026
    Shop around - I had Geico for 30 years and they kept increasing the premiums until they got out of hand. I shopped around and got the lowest rate from Hartford for the whole year, not 6 months, which was what Geico was charging me!
    Marie
    Verified Review
    Again, they are okay but their pricing is PRICE GOUGING!
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 3, 2026
    Okay, but the prices they charge are ridiculous! Definitely very disappointing considering we have great driving records.
    Tricia
    Verified Review
    Too expensive for just liability!
    Reviewed in Missouri on March 3, 2026
    When I started with Geico, it was affordable, but my rates keep going up. Over the last 6 months, it's been ridiculous. I don’t think I should be paying so much for just liability, and I'm on a fixed income. I don't know if there are any discounts out there for being disabled and a senior, but that would be so helpful.
    Angel
    Verified Review
    Geico
    Reviewed in New York on February 28, 2026
    They canceled my policy because the agent who handled my application wrote down incorrect information, making it look like I was committing fraud.
    Mandell
    Verified Review
    Unfair Rate Increase
    Reviewed in Illinois on February 27, 2026
    I got rear-ended and never filed a claim with Geico. The other party was at fault, but Geico increased my policy by $400 for 6 months.
    Aleida
    Verified Review
    Not Very Good
    Reviewed in Florida on February 27, 2026
    After changing my address, my monthly payment increased by $31.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    I would not use Geico again. I had them for over 15 years and they refused to work with me. I went to another reputable insurance company and got my full coverage insurance for half the price.
    Reviewed in Nebraska on February 27, 2026
    I would not use Geico again. I had them for over 15 years and they refused to work with me. I went to another reputable insurance company and got my full coverage insurance for half the price.
    Ramin
    Verified Review
    Car insurance is very expensive in California.
    Reviewed in California on February 26, 2026
    I am 72 years old. No tickets, no DUI, no accidents, yet my plan is very expensive! I see in the media advertising for $39. I cannot understand what is going on!

GEICO customer service reviews vs. State Farm

GEICO has a customer service score of 4.1 out of 5, ranking just below State Farm. State Farm has a customer service rating of 4.3 out of 5.

State Farm customers report higher overall customer service satisfaction than GEICO, with many reviews citing high-quality service driven by relationships.

Below, you can see how Insurify customers rated these companies for customer service.

GEICO customer service reviews vs. State Farm

Category
Price
GEICO4.1
State Farm4.3

GEICO discounts reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies rated the insurer 3.9 out of 5 for discount availability. Customers who left positive reviews mostly said they got better deals with discounts from GEICO than from other insurers. Others complained that they had expected more competitive discounts than they received.

GEICO discounts reviews vs. State Farm

GEICO has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 for discount availability from Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies. GEICO and State Farm earned similar discount rankings. Insurify customers gave a discount rating of 3.9 out of 5 for State Farm.

State Farm ranks similarly to GEICO for discount availability, with customer reviews saying discounts helped but didn’t significantly reduce premiums. See how customers rated GEICO and State Farm for discounts below.

GEICO discounts reviews vs. State Farm

Category
Price
GEICO3.9
State Farm3.9

GEICO claims handling reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5

GEICO has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for claims handling from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer. Customers left limited feedback on claims handling. Positive reviews commonly cited easy claims handling and responsive customer service. But dissatisfied customers reported delays and poor communication.

GEICO claims handling reviews vs. State Farm

GEICO customers gave the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking higher than State Farm, which has a rating of 4.1.

State Farm ranks slightly lower than GEICO in claims handling, but customers described feeling supported throughout the process.

Compare claims handling ratings for the two auto insurers below.

GEICO claims handling reviews vs. State Farm

Category
Price
GEICO4.1
State Farm4.1

GEICO value for money reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies gave the company a value-for-money rating of 3.8 out of 5. Positive reviews situate GEICO as less expensive than some other auto insurers. Dissatisfied customers cite expensive premiums and frustration with price increases.

GEICO value for money reviews vs. State Farm

GEICO customers gave the company a rating of 3.8 out of 5 for its value for money, ranking higher than State Farm. State Farm earned a value rating of 3.7 out of 5, with some customers questioning whether the insurer’s service justifies the high premiums.

Below, you can see how Insurify customers rated these insurers.

GEICO value for money reviews vs. State Farm

Category
Price
GEICO3.8
State Farm3.7

GEICO policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5

GEICO earned a rating of 3.9 out of 5 for policy transparency from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. Many GEICO customers feel the insurer makes its policy terms clear, which improves their experience. But some customers reported confusing policy changes or surprising premium increases.

GEICO policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm

Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies gave the insurer a policy transparency rating of 3.9 out of 5. This rating is comparable to State Farm, which earned a rating of 3.8 out of 5. Many State Farm customers feel comfortable with understanding its policies.

See how policy transparency ratings for the three car insurance companies compare below.

GEICO policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm

Category
Price
GEICO3.9
State Farm3.8

GEICO vs. State Farm, and Allstate

Overall, GEICO customers rate the company highly. In particular, the auto insurer offers quality customer service, reasonably priced coverage, and solid discounts when compared to competitors like State Farm and Allstate.

Here’s how GEICO compares to other top auto insurers.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Featured in

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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John Leach
Edited byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 20461358

John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Featured in

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