Our take on GEICO insurance

Insurify gives GEICO a quality score of 9.2/10. Overall, Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies have mixed feelings about their experiences with the insurer, though reviews skew positive.

Satisfied customers highlight smooth customer service, responsive representatives, and better discounts and premiums than competitors. But others describe frustration with wait times and transfers, lower-than-expected discount savings, and unexpected premium changes.

Overall, Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies scored the company 4.1 out of 5 for customer service.