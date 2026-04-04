GEICO Insurance: Rated 4.0 out of 5 by customers
Average Score by Category
Category
Price
|Value
|3.8
|Discounts
|3.9
|Policy transparency
|3.9
|Overall experience rating
|4.0
|Coverage options
|4.0
|Policy flexibility
|4.0
|Customer service
|4.1
|Claims handling
|4.1
GEICO overall user rating: 4.0 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for GEICO: 9.2 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.75 (Below average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from GEICO: $142
Our take on GEICO insurance
Insurify gives GEICO a quality score of 9.2/10. Overall, Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies have mixed feelings about their experiences with the insurer, though reviews skew positive.
Satisfied customers highlight smooth customer service, responsive representatives, and better discounts and premiums than competitors. But others describe frustration with wait times and transfers, lower-than-expected discount savings, and unexpected premium changes.
Overall, Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies scored the company 4.1 out of 5 for customer service.
GEICO customer service reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies rate the insurer 4.1 out of 5 for its customer service. GEICO customers who left positive reviews had smooth interactions with helpful service representatives for simple issues. Customers with negative reviews had to speak with multiple representatives and experienced wait times.
Below are real reviews from GEICO customers that highlight both positive and negative experiences.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 4, 2026Need more discounts, but overall it’s been a great company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 4, 2026Geico is a good insurance company but a little expensive even with the discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 4, 2026Friendly, professional, and courteous.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on April 3, 2026Geico has always been there when we need them, plus they have the lowest premium of all major insurance companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on April 2, 2026I had a good experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on April 2, 2026Informed, good customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 1, 2026It went up, but not as drastically as the others.Verified PurchaseReviewed in West Virginia on April 1, 2026Back in 2013, a Geico representative informed me of a trap by the local law enforcement. It ultimately saved me. I was eventually found not guilty by a jury of my peers of vehicular homicide. But it was Geico that was trying to investigate my accident and was thwarted by local law enforcement, and stopped their efforts to get to the bottom of it. By warning me that the police were secretly trying to indict me, I was able to get an attorney and fight for my innocence. For that, I am eternally grateful and will use Geico as my insurance representative till the day I die!Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 31, 2026Geico is great, but I am paying as much for insurance as I am for my car loan payment.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 30, 2026It's very sufficient and helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 30, 2026We've been with GEICO for over 10 years. It's a good company, but the prices keep going higher and higher. With no accidents or tickets, we are still paying too much. It's just time for a change. Better pricing, more options.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 29, 2026Excellent communication and service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 29, 2026Geico gradually increases your insurance rates, despite claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 28, 2026I have been very happy with Geico. They were there and insured me when everyone else wanted to charge me twice as much, and that was more than 5 years ago. My rates at one point were as low as $35 a month, and then all of a sudden they shot up to $55 to $58 a month with zero tickets, zero accidents, and zero claims, which is why I started shopping around. But to be perfectly honest, even though I can get insurance for $14 less a month on average, I think I'm going to stick with Geico because they were there when I needed a break, and that goes a long way with me.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 28, 2026Geico was my current provider and their rates went up way too much to justify staying with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 26, 2026GEICO has excellent customer service. They take good care of me any time I need them, whether it’s about the policy or claims. They are always there and answer all my questions to my satisfaction. Thank you, GEICO!Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on March 25, 2026Great follow-up.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 24, 2026I've been with Geico for many years.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 23, 2026Excellent. More coverage at a lower cost than any other company!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 23, 2026The cost is too high considering I only drive 5,000 to 7,000 miles a year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 22, 2026Good service.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 22, 2026Excellent! The agent was such a sweetheart.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 21, 2026Check around for lower prices.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 21, 2026Great customer support.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 20, 2026Geico has kept their prices down.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 19, 2026Geico has very professional agents who offer great customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 18, 2026Cheapest I have found so far. Have not had a claim, so can't comment on that process.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Kentucky on March 18, 2026GreatVerified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 17, 2026GEICO has been a wonderful car insurance company to have. I have been with GEICO since the 1970s.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 16, 2026GreatVerified PurchaseReviewed in Michigan on March 15, 2026Just great! Pricing is great! Options are great!Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 15, 2026I've been a GEICO customer for twenty years and I have a great relationship with the company. I know you can't compete with them. Amen.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 14, 2026Geico has been consistent.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 14, 2026Get multiple quotes before each renewal.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 14, 2026Geico is a good company. We’ve been with them for many years. Just a little pricey.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 14, 2026Overall excellent, except for the price. To date, when I started shopping, not one quote has beaten what I currently pay when comparing policy/price vs the same. Not one. I would not switch unless I see about 20% in savings.Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on March 14, 2026When others turn you down or try to overcharge, Geico will help you.…Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on April 4, 2026After 11 loyal years with Geico, once deregulation was in effect, their base rates skyrocketed. It's hard for seniors on a fixed income.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on April 4, 2026Rates are too high. They raised our rates substantially, and we have not had any claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on April 3, 2026I just got it, but it's very reasonable compared to Geico.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on April 3, 2026It is too expensive for the coverage I have.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 2, 2026Too expensive for my car considering how far and as much as I drive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 2, 2026Too expensive for an experienced driver over 60.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on April 1, 2026It could have been cheaper. Progressive is $200 cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 1, 2026$80 a month higher than Allstate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 31, 2026Check out the discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 30, 2026I like them. I have been with them for 2 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on March 28, 2026My insurance payment just got too high! I found another company and saved hundreds.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 28, 2026Nice, no one calls me for anything, and they are very competitive on pricing. Good price for the money.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 28, 2026Good price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 27, 2026I haven't needed to make any claims yet, but they are better priced than most of the other companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 27, 2026Insurance coverage is good, but the prices can be expensive. Shop around before making a commitment.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 26, 2026Still costs too much but less than everyone else.Verified PurchaseReviewed in North Carolina on March 24, 2026She was very friendly and professional. She knew what she was doing and she was very informed.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 23, 2026Check their prices.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 21, 2026They deliver what they promise.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 18, 2026I would say don't do it! They are increasing my liability and uninsured motorist coverage for a 2005 Nissan Sentra. I'm 57 years old with no tickets or accidents, and yet I'm paying over $170 for not full coverage! It went up! I'm looking for another insurance company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on March 17, 2026Geico charges for paper bills; they only work through the internet. I would rather pay from an invoice. They charge me $75 for a 6-month policy for state minimum coverage. That is way too expensive for a 20-year-old car. I should have many discounts as a 60-year-old female.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on March 17, 2026It's okay, the least expensive of all insurance carriers. But I only drive the car for pleasure, and there are no senior discounts.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on March 17, 2026Following a minor damage accident where I was not at fault, it took a year to settle and required multiple calls to get action.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 12, 2026Geico is good with claims but way too expensive for long-time loyal customers.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 11, 2026Okay, but expensive for a 60-year-old with a great driving record.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 9, 2026I have used Geico since 2006 on and off, and this will be my last time. They are notorious for raising my premium every renewal time. This very month I paid $188.00, and my renewal for March is $244.47—a fifty-six dollar a month increase on a 2022 Chevrolet Trax. I am on a dire fixed income and cannot afford this. I will never use Geico again. I need cheap insurance with full coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026I am using the GEICO app and constantly getting messages asking me to install this app. Lately, they asked me to pay $7 (and some change) for something I don’t understand. It's impossible to find a phone agent to ask for an explanation.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 5, 2026Rates just kept going up and up for no reason. Just corporate greed. Progressive is even worse. Dropping Progressive currently. Found insurance for $60 a month less with a lesser-known company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 4, 2026All was good until my policy lapsed for two or three days because I was in the hospital. Then, all of a sudden, my insurance jumped forty dollars a month, and it has remained there for some time. I feel like I am not getting the discounts that I should be receiving. I have had no tickets or accidents in over five years, yet I'm still paying a very high price for the cheapest insurance I could get. I shop all the time for insurance because I feel that Geico is not offering me the best deal.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 3, 2026Shop around - I had Geico for 30 years and they kept increasing the premiums until they got out of hand. I shopped around and got the lowest rate from Hartford for the whole year, not 6 months, which was what Geico was charging me!Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 3, 2026Okay, but the prices they charge are ridiculous! Definitely very disappointing considering we have great driving records.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on March 3, 2026When I started with Geico, it was affordable, but my rates keep going up. Over the last 6 months, it's been ridiculous. I don’t think I should be paying so much for just liability, and I'm on a fixed income. I don't know if there are any discounts out there for being disabled and a senior, but that would be so helpful.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 28, 2026They canceled my policy because the agent who handled my application wrote down incorrect information, making it look like I was committing fraud.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on February 27, 2026I got rear-ended and never filed a claim with Geico. The other party was at fault, but Geico increased my policy by $400 for 6 months.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 27, 2026After changing my address, my monthly payment increased by $31.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on February 27, 2026I would not use Geico again. I had them for over 15 years and they refused to work with me. I went to another reputable insurance company and got my full coverage insurance for half the price.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 26, 2026I am 72 years old. No tickets, no DUI, no accidents, yet my plan is very expensive! I see in the media advertising for $39. I cannot understand what is going on!…
GEICO customer service reviews vs. State Farm
GEICO has a customer service score of 4.1 out of 5, ranking just below State Farm. State Farm has a customer service rating of 4.3 out of 5.
State Farm customers report higher overall customer service satisfaction than GEICO, with many reviews citing high-quality service driven by relationships.
Below, you can see how Insurify customers rated these companies for customer service.
GEICO customer service reviews vs. State Farm
Category
Price
|GEICO
|4.1
|State Farm
|4.3
GEICO discounts reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies rated the insurer 3.9 out of 5 for discount availability. Customers who left positive reviews mostly said they got better deals with discounts from GEICO than from other insurers. Others complained that they had expected more competitive discounts than they received.
GEICO discounts reviews vs. State Farm
GEICO has a rating of 3.9 out of 5 for discount availability from Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies. GEICO and State Farm earned similar discount rankings. Insurify customers gave a discount rating of 3.9 out of 5 for State Farm.
State Farm ranks similarly to GEICO for discount availability, with customer reviews saying discounts helped but didn’t significantly reduce premiums. See how customers rated GEICO and State Farm for discounts below.
GEICO discounts reviews vs. State Farm
Category
Price
|GEICO
|3.9
|State Farm
|3.9
GEICO claims handling reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5
GEICO has a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for claims handling from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer. Customers left limited feedback on claims handling. Positive reviews commonly cited easy claims handling and responsive customer service. But dissatisfied customers reported delays and poor communication.
GEICO claims handling reviews vs. State Farm
GEICO customers gave the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking higher than State Farm, which has a rating of 4.1.
State Farm ranks slightly lower than GEICO in claims handling, but customers described feeling supported throughout the process.
Compare claims handling ratings for the two auto insurers below.
GEICO claims handling reviews vs. State Farm
Category
Price
|GEICO
|4.1
|State Farm
|4.1
GEICO value for money reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies gave the company a value-for-money rating of 3.8 out of 5. Positive reviews situate GEICO as less expensive than some other auto insurers. Dissatisfied customers cite expensive premiums and frustration with price increases.
GEICO value for money reviews vs. State Farm
GEICO customers gave the company a rating of 3.8 out of 5 for its value for money, ranking higher than State Farm. State Farm earned a value rating of 3.7 out of 5, with some customers questioning whether the insurer’s service justifies the high premiums.
Below, you can see how Insurify customers rated these insurers.
GEICO value for money reviews vs. State Farm
Category
Price
|GEICO
|3.8
|State Farm
|3.7
GEICO policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5
GEICO earned a rating of 3.9 out of 5 for policy transparency from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer. Many GEICO customers feel the insurer makes its policy terms clear, which improves their experience. But some customers reported confusing policy changes or surprising premium increases.
GEICO policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm
Insurify’s customers with GEICO policies gave the insurer a policy transparency rating of 3.9 out of 5. This rating is comparable to State Farm, which earned a rating of 3.8 out of 5. Many State Farm customers feel comfortable with understanding its policies.
See how policy transparency ratings for the three car insurance companies compare below.
GEICO policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm
Category
Price
|GEICO
|3.9
|State Farm
|3.8
GEICO vs. State Farm, and Allstate
Overall, GEICO customers rate the company highly. In particular, the auto insurer offers quality customer service, reasonably priced coverage, and solid discounts when compared to competitors like State Farm and Allstate.
Here’s how GEICO compares to other top auto insurers.