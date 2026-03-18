Amica customer service reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

Overall, Amica has a customer service rating of 3.8 out of 5. Positive reviews characterize the insurer as easy to work with and reliable, with courteous and helpful service interactions. That said, some customers cited experiencing gaps in communication and slow follow-ups.

Below, you can read customer service reviews from real Amica customers.

View Amica customer service reviews More than 4 stars Therese Verified Review Fast Work Taking Care of Claims Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 1, 2026 Easy to work with. Matt Verified Review Getting Expensive Reviewed in Texas on February 26, 2026 Customer service is pretty good, but rates have gone up enough to make me look around. Mary Verified Review Amica is an excellent company. However, it is very expensive. I am on a fixed income and am looking to see how I might reduce my monthly payments. I am seriously considering giving up car ownership. I am not looking to buy until at the soonest September. Reviewed in Connecticut on February 1, 2026 Amica is an excellent company. However, it is very expensive. I am on a fixed income and am looking to see how I might reduce my monthly payments. I am seriously considering giving up car ownership. I am not looking to buy until at the soonest September. Dennis Verified Review AMICA - A Wonderful Insurance Company Reviewed in Massachusetts on November 22, 2025 They are terrific. I just wish the premiums were less. Kevin Verified Review All great but prices too high! Reviewed in Georgia on October 26, 2025 Rates are too high. Robin Verified Review Member for 20+ years, paying too much Reviewed in Connecticut on October 3, 2025 Great service, but a little expensive. Michelle Verified Review Great Reviewed in Connecticut on August 11, 2025 They were recommended to me and they are wonderful to work with. Matthew Verified Review Never Filed a Claim Reviewed in North Carolina on July 30, 2025 Prices go up even with no claims. Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars Theodore Verified Review Typical Auto Insurance Company Reviewed in Georgia on September 28, 2025 Average price; average customer service; increased costs without any explanation; difficult to actually talk with an agent who has any power to negotiate rate. Sharon Verified Review Too much money or not enough coverage Reviewed in Washington on August 14, 2025 They are the highest-priced company I have seen while searching for new home and auto insurance. They will save you money by raising your deductible and lowering your coverage. Mark Verified Review Amica - Good, but Finding Someone to Talk to Can Be Challenging Reviewed in Georgia on April 14, 2025 Amica is good. However, there really isn't an agent available to speak to when you have questions about your policy, coverage, or accounting. Kerry Verified Review KP Review Reviewed in Georgia on March 24, 2025 Extremely expensive. Sidney Verified Review I expected more after so many years of loyalty! Reviewed in Maryland on November 1, 2024 It's an honest company, but it doesn't communicate well with customers. Bill Verified Review House and Auto Comparison Reviewed in Texas on October 15, 2024 Amica is incredibly expensive. I am curious to see if other companies are as well. Judith Verified Review Average Reviewed in Massachusetts on September 24, 2024 It was good until they raised the rates for no apparent reason! Geraldine Verified Review Excellent Service Reviewed in Florida on September 23, 2024 Excellent service. Previous 1 2 Next

Amica customer service ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

With a customer service rating of 3.8 out of 5, Amica ranks lower than State Farm and GEICO. For comparison, Insurify customers give ratings of 4.2 and 4.1 for State Farm and GEICO, respectively.

State Farm scores higher than GEICO and Amica for customer service, with many customers valuing the quality service provided by local agents. GEICO’s customer service rating is higher than Amica’s but lower than State Farm’s. Some GEICO customers like the insurer’s digital-first service, while others express frustration with how it handles complex policy issues.