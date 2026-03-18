Is Amica a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 190 Customers

Amica has an overall score of 4.5 out of 5. Positive reviews touch on helpful service interactions and straightforward claims experiences, and customers give the company high ratings for claims handling and policy transparency.

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Amica Insurance: Rated 4.5 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.5
Customer service3.8
Value3.5
Claims handling4.2
Coverage options4.2
Discounts3.7
Policy transparency4.2
Policy flexibility4.1
Quick Facts

  • Amica overall user rating: 4.5 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Amica: 8.6 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.35 (Below average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Amica: $432

Our take on Amica insurance

Insurify gives Amica a quality score of 8.6/10. Though the insurer earns positive ratings, Amica’s customer reviews vary based on service experiences.

Satisfied customers view Amica as a reliable insurer with helpful support and straightforward claims handling. But others complain about underwhelming discounts and premiums that increase with time.

Amica customers rate the insurer 3.8 out of 5 for customer service.

Amica customer service reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

Overall, Amica has a customer service rating of 3.8 out of 5. Positive reviews characterize the insurer as easy to work with and reliable, with courteous and helpful service interactions. That said, some customers cited experiencing gaps in communication and slow follow-ups.

Below, you can read customer service reviews from real Amica customers.

  • Therese
    Verified Review
    Fast Work Taking Care of Claims
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 1, 2026
    Easy to work with.
    Matt
    Verified Review
    Getting Expensive
    Reviewed in Texas on February 26, 2026
    Customer service is pretty good, but rates have gone up enough to make me look around.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Amica is an excellent company. However, it is very expensive. I am on a fixed income and am looking to see how I might reduce my monthly payments. I am seriously considering giving up car ownership. I am not looking to buy until at the soonest September.
    Reviewed in Connecticut on February 1, 2026
    Amica is an excellent company. However, it is very expensive. I am on a fixed income and am looking to see how I might reduce my monthly payments. I am seriously considering giving up car ownership. I am not looking to buy until at the soonest September.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    AMICA - A Wonderful Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on November 22, 2025
    They are terrific. I just wish the premiums were less.
    Kevin
    Verified Review
    All great but prices too high!
    Reviewed in Georgia on October 26, 2025
    Rates are too high.
    Robin
    Verified Review
    Member for 20+ years, paying too much
    Reviewed in Connecticut on October 3, 2025
    Great service, but a little expensive.
    Michelle
    Verified Review
    Great
    Reviewed in Connecticut on August 11, 2025
    They were recommended to me and they are wonderful to work with.
    Matthew
    Verified Review
    Never Filed a Claim
    Reviewed in North Carolina on July 30, 2025
    Prices go up even with no claims.
    Theodore
    Verified Review
    Typical Auto Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Georgia on September 28, 2025
    Average price; average customer service; increased costs without any explanation; difficult to actually talk with an agent who has any power to negotiate rate.
    Sharon
    Verified Review
    Too much money or not enough coverage
    Reviewed in Washington on August 14, 2025
    They are the highest-priced company I have seen while searching for new home and auto insurance. They will save you money by raising your deductible and lowering your coverage.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Amica - Good, but Finding Someone to Talk to Can Be Challenging
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 14, 2025
    Amica is good. However, there really isn't an agent available to speak to when you have questions about your policy, coverage, or accounting.
    Kerry
    Verified Review
    KP Review
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 24, 2025
    Extremely expensive.
    Sidney
    Verified Review
    I expected more after so many years of loyalty!
    Reviewed in Maryland on November 1, 2024
    It's an honest company, but it doesn't communicate well with customers.
    Bill
    Verified Review
    House and Auto Comparison
    Reviewed in Texas on October 15, 2024
    Amica is incredibly expensive. I am curious to see if other companies are as well.
    Judith
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on September 24, 2024
    It was good until they raised the rates for no apparent reason!
    Geraldine
    Verified Review
    Excellent Service
    Reviewed in Florida on September 23, 2024
    Excellent service.

Amica customer service ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

With a customer service rating of 3.8 out of 5, Amica ranks lower than State Farm and GEICO. For comparison, Insurify customers give ratings of 4.2 and 4.1 for State Farm and GEICO, respectively.

State Farm scores higher than GEICO and Amica for customer service, with many customers valuing the quality service provided by local agents. GEICO’s customer service rating is higher than Amica’s but lower than State Farm’s. Some GEICO customers like the insurer’s digital-first service, while others express frustration with how it handles complex policy issues.

Company
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Average Score
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Amica3.8 
State Farm4.2 
GEICO4.1

Amica discounts reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

Insurify customers with Amica policies give the insurer an overall discount availability rating of 3.7 out of 5. People with favorable reviews report earning some auto savings through bundling discounts. But many view discounts as minor and ineffective at keeping insurance premiums down.

See how Amica customers feel about the insurer’s discounts in the reviews below.

  • Jon
    Verified Review
    A Great Insurance Company to Work With!
    Reviewed in New Hampshire on March 30, 2025
    This is one of the best insurance companies. However, they are starting to get very expensive and it might be time to find a less expensive company if possible.
    Moe
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Rhode Island on October 7, 2024
    Great, but a bit expensive. Really great.
    Kenn
    Verified Review
    The premiums are fair and still affordable. I feel comfortable with their service should I need it. They also seem to be interested in keeping premiums affordable.
    Reviewed in Washington on September 23, 2024
    The premiums are fair and still affordable. I feel comfortable with their service should I need it. They also seem to be interested in keeping premiums affordable.
    Ray
    Verified Review
    Always had a good experience with Aimca
    Reviewed in Ohio on September 16, 2024
    Very good.
    Mike
    Verified Review
    Why switch to any other insurance provider from Amica?
    Reviewed in Washington on September 16, 2024
    I have requested competitive rates for each of the last six years, and no company has come within 20% of the premium on an apples-to-apples comparison.
    Jim
    Verified Review
    Amica Premiums Get High Ratings
    Reviewed in Delaware on October 26, 2025
    Make sure you include an Amica quote when comparing premiums.
    Betsy
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Connecticut on April 4, 2025
    They have good customer relations.
    Arlene
    Verified Review
    Price for Coverage Continually Increases
    Reviewed in Rhode Island on March 11, 2025
    It's quite expensive, especially for someone who has only made two small claims.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Amica has been good for the years that I have been with them, especially when it comes to customer service and claims. They are just getting too expensive.
    Reviewed in Texas on September 24, 2025
    Amica has been good for the years that I have been with them, especially when it comes to customer service and claims. They are just getting too expensive.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Great customer service!
    Reviewed in Georgia on August 23, 2025
    Not the cheapest, but you get what you pay for!
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Service and advice through the many years with them has been outstanding!
    Reviewed in Arizona on May 3, 2025
    On balance, if I could give them a 10, I would. I've been with them for 43 years! My business with them peaked at homeowners’ landlord rental house, 3 rental policies as each of my 3 kids went off to college, auto coverage on all 5 drivers in my household covering 4-5 vehicles as each kid reached driving age, plus an umbrella liability policy. They never claimed to be the cheapest game in town, but I wasn’t too troubled by that, particularly as each kid began driving. Car claims as well as homeowner claims have been nearly non-existent through all the time with them. Their customer service is based in the US - a blessing in this day and age. I have referred several acquaintances to them through the years - all have had similar results with them. Things are different now - I am retired, children are off my policies and have their own, no longer a landlord, and not the least significant is the cost of coverage. That's the only reason I am looking around.
    Tuan
    Verified Review
    Very good service at a premium price
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 18, 2025
    The customer service and claim handling are very good, but the policy, which used to be annual, has been split into 6-month terms like other competitors over the last few years. This change allows for higher increases.
    Douglas
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Texas on February 17, 2025
    Excellent customer service and claims processing.
    Jim
    Verified Review
    It's Insurance and They're Proud of It
    Reviewed in Washington on February 10, 2025
    The claims process is easy and they respond to requests for information in a timely manner. I've been with them for over 30 years and would have expected reduced rates by now, but no such luck. I'm considering looking into USAA since I'm a veteran.
    Natalie
    Verified Review
    This is a great company, but every six months, even with no claims or tickets, the rates increase by $25 or more. However, they do take care of everything if an accident happens.
    Reviewed in Texas on December 16, 2024
    This is a great company, but every six months, even with no claims or tickets, the rates increase by $25 or more. However, they do take care of everything if an accident happens.
    Colon
    Verified Review
    Disappointed Customer
    Reviewed in Georgia on September 29, 2024
    After 22 years, they are not renewing my policy due to an accident. The police said I was at fault in the accident, but I was not given a ticket.

Amica discounts ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

Amica has a rating of 3.7 out of 5 for discount availability, falling lower than State Farm and GEICO. State Farm and GEICO rank similarly, with discount ratings of 3.9 and 3.9, respectively.

GEICO and State Farm both score higher than Amica for discount availability, and both companies have positive reviews that specifically highlight savings through bundling coverage. GEICO customers appreciate initial savings from discounts, and long-term State Farm customers feel they benefit from loyalty discounts, according to reviews from Insurify customers.

Company
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Average Score
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Amica3.7 
State Farm3.9 
GEICO3.9

Amica claims handling reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5

Amica earns an impressive claims handling rating of 4.2 out of 5 from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer. Positive reviews describe the claims process as professionally managed and straightforward, with responsive customer support. But some negative reviews cite frustration with Amica’s lack of flexibility during unexpectedly complicated claims.

Read real claims handling reviews from Insurify’s customers with Amica auto policies.

  • William
    Verified Review
    Great service but pricey.
    Reviewed in Florida on May 2, 2025
    Best customer service ever, but very expensive to insure anything in Florida. After thirty years in Rhode Island, I received a 20-25% dividend on all policies. No dividend in Florida.
    Carl
    Verified Review
    Amica
    Reviewed in Florida on April 23, 2025
    They settle claims quickly and fairly, but they are expensive.
    Ed
    Verified Review
    Rates
    Reviewed in Delaware on December 23, 2024
    Watch out for dramatic increases in policy rates.
    Walter
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Florida on November 21, 2024
    The service is great, but their rates have become too high.
    Sheri
    Verified Review
    Love Amica
    Reviewed in Colorado on October 14, 2024
    They are the best in customer service. I love them, but I am looking around just because my rates in Colorado are so high. I am not looking because there is anything I don't like about Amica.
    Robert M
    Verified Review
    Amica: Always There When You Need Them
    Reviewed in California on July 31, 2024
    I've always had the best price since 1985 when I started.
    Susan
    Verified Review
    It is hard to pay half your salary to an insurance company
    Reviewed in North Carolina on September 20, 2025
    My main problem is they are very costly; they cost too much.
    William
    Verified Review
    Amica Client
    Reviewed in Florida on December 7, 2024
    Amica is a very good company to deal with, both personally and via the internet.
    Ronald
    Verified Review
    Not Happy with Amica
    Reviewed in Georgia on December 20, 2025
    Too expensive and goes up with every renewal.
    Rachel
    Verified Review
    Typical Bait and Switch
    Reviewed in Nebraska on December 5, 2025
    Constantly raising rates despite no claims filed and having a perfect credit and driving record.
    Brian
    Verified Review
    So-so
    Reviewed in New Jersey on September 13, 2024
    They are too quick to total a vehicle that's been hit from behind. I had a poor towing experience. The price for auto coverage is high considering the service received, but the homeowners coverage is great.
    Russell
    Verified Review
    Wonderful Service
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on September 10, 2024
    Very good. I had no problems at all.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Good Company
    Reviewed in Delaware on August 19, 2024
    They have excellent customer service. They speak English and are knowledgeable.
    Leonard
    Verified Review
    Payments rise every 6 months with no increase in performance.
    Reviewed in Florida on August 9, 2024
    Payments rise every 6 months with no increase in performance.
    Diana
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Connecticut on June 14, 2024
    Too expensive.
    John
    Verified Review
    Fair
    Reviewed in Iowa on March 4, 2024
    The service is good, but the premiums are higher.

Amica claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

All three insurers rank well for claims handling, but Amica scores higher than State Farm and GEICO. Insurify customers give claims handling ratings of 4.2 out of 5 for Amica, 4.1 for State Farm, and 4.1 for GEICO.

GEICO has a lower rating than Amica for claims handling, with some customers complaining of a clunky process with too many steps and delays. State Farm also falls lower than Amica, and some negative reviews highlight delays and disappointing outcomes.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
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Amica3.7 
State Farm3.9 
GEICO3.9

Amica value for money reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Amica has a value-for-money rating of 3.5 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Customers happy with the insurer’s overall value say the premium feels worth it given the quality of service and coverage. But others complain of expensive costs, especially around renewal periods.

Learn more about customer sentiment in the reviews from Amica policyholders below.

  • Oludare
    Verified Review
    Great Premium
    Reviewed in New York on August 31, 2024
    Good.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Amica Happy Customer
    Reviewed in Georgia on June 23, 2024
    Good company!
    Richard
    Verified Review
    To Amica or Not to Amica, That Is the Question
    Reviewed in North Carolina on September 30, 2024
    Everything was going great until they raised my rates after an accident for which I was not at fault.
    Jasmine
    Verified Review
    I've been with Amica for many years, but they have become too expensive. Every year, my policy just keeps increasing.
    Reviewed in Florida on September 23, 2024
    I've been with Amica for many years, but they have become too expensive. Every year, my policy just keeps increasing.
    Guy
    Verified Review
    Sorry to See You Go
    Reviewed in Florida on August 5, 2024
    I have been with them for over 20 years, but now their rates are too high for Florida.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Amica is a Good Option
    Reviewed in Georgia on July 22, 2024
    Amica is an excellent option for combined home and auto insurance.
    Mariela
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Georgia on July 3, 2024
    Good, but the prices are high.
    Norma
    Verified Review
    Rate Increase from Liability to Full Coverage
    Reviewed in New Mexico on December 7, 2024
    The rate was raised without any prior notice.
    Nina
    Verified Review
    Auto Insurance Too Expensive!
    Reviewed in Texas on October 7, 2024
    The prices increase significantly at every renewal without any notifications. The staff is nice, but it's just way too expensive.
    Christopher
    Verified Review
    Offended and Disgusted
    Reviewed in Rhode Island on August 2, 2024
    I've been with Amica for almost 20 years, for both home and auto insurance. I have great credit, no violations, and I've never missed an auto payment. I recently purchased a 2023 vehicle and the coverage on both my vehicles more than doubled to over $4,000 a year. This is absurd and feels like robbery! Amica has lost a long-time customer. Goodbye, Amica!

Amica value for money ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

With a value-for-money rating of 3.5 out of 5, Amica ranks lower than State Farm and GEICO. Insurify customers give State Farm and GEICO ratings of 3.7 and 3.8 out of 5, respectively.

GEICO scores the highest, above both State Farm and Amica, with some reviews expressing appreciation of competitive pricing and convenience. State Farm is a bit lower than GEICO, and some dissatisfied customers say other insurers offer lower premiums for the same amount of coverage. That said, State Farm does rank higher than Amica, and some positive reviews say the insurer’s stability and trustworthiness ultimately make the price of coverage worth it.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Amica3.5 
State Farm3.7
GEICO3.8

Amica policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5

Insurify customers with Amica coverage rate the insurer 4.2 out of 5 stars for overall policy transparency. Amica ranks well in this category, and many policyholders mention understandable coverage details, clear communication, and no big surprises from the insurer. But other reviews describe the opposite: experiencing surprise policy changes and receiving unclear explanations for why premiums increased.

Below, you can see how Amica customers review the insurer for policy transparency.

  • Janie
    Verified Review
    Rates Always Going Up
    Reviewed in Florida on January 28, 2024
    I've been a customer for years, yet every year my rates are raised! I'm paying double what other companies charge!!
    James
    Verified Review
    Not a Happy Customer
    Reviewed in Arizona on July 30, 2024
    I'm not happy that I had to pay more for less.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    Changed Insurances
    Reviewed in Oregon on July 29, 2024
    The customer service isn't great. The premiums keep going up!
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Adding an Additional Vehicle to Policy
    Reviewed in Connecticut on July 22, 2024
    I added an additional vehicle to my policy about three months after the policy was effective. Amica charged me for all three months for the vehicle, even though the vehicle was added late within the policy period.
    John
    Verified Review
    Disappointed
    Reviewed in California on June 15, 2024
    They had recorded the wrong miles per year I had driven. It was reading 5400 instead of 15,400. I called to make the change with my policy due again, and then they questioned me about rideshare, which I had already discussed with them. After they changed the policy, my bill increased by almost $100 a month and they charged me a $200 underwriting fee. I was initially told my bill would only go up by $16.

Amica policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO

Amica outranks State Farm and GEICO for policy transparency, with a strong rating of 4.2 out of 5. For comparison, GEICO earns 3.9 out of 5 stars, and State Farm has a score of 3.8.

GEICO has a slightly higher rating than State Farm but falls lower than Amica for policy transparency. While some customers appreciate basic policy management and digitally accessible documents, others complain of poorly explained or abrupt rate changes. State Farm has the lowest rating of the three companies. Like GEICO, some State Farm customers cite transparency issues around rate increases or other policy changes.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Amica4.2 
State Farm3.8
GEICO3.9

Amica vs. State Farm, GEICO, and Kemper

Overall, Amica has high ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the company. The insurer has higher overall, claims handling, and policy transparency ratings than State Farm and GEICO but falls lower than them in the customer service, discounts, and value-for-money categories.

Comparing multiple companies is the best way to find the right company for you. Here’s how Amica compares against its competitors, like State Farm, GEICO, Kemper, and other top insurers.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Amica customer reviews: Read what over 190 Insurify customers have to say about Amica

The reviews below show what more than 190 Insurify customers have said about Amica in the past 12 months.

John
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on September 11, 2023
Amica is a great company with great prices.
Donna
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in on August 14, 2022
Nice company, but their prices go up all the time.
Jean
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on June 6, 2022
They are always there, with no hoops to jump through, and have helpful employees.
Jack
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on January 14, 2022
On top of my insurance needs, price is important.
Rene
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on April 16, 2021
They have some great customer service.
Irmgard
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on March 18, 2021
They are very prompt but expensive.
Stephen
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on February 25, 2021
Always helpful, claims are fair and easy.
Sheldon
Verified Review
The service has been excellent. However, I am in the process of switching insurers because Amica's premiums are extremely excessive.
Reviewed in on February 6, 2021
The service has been excellent. However, I am in the process of switching insurers because Amica's premiums are extremely excessive.
Rene
Verified Review
Prices
Reviewed in Massachusetts on November 23, 2024
The premiums seem a little high.
Christopher
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in on October 3, 2022
They denied a claim for lightning damage, even though my three neighbors' car repairs were covered.
John
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in on January 3, 2022
Our rates/premiums kept going up!
Carl
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in on March 12, 2021
I feel secure and the service is good, but I seem to pay more than others do.
Melvin
Verified Review
They were not honest in the beginning, and a year later, they increased my rate for no apparent reason. I had no accidents or tickets with them.
Reviewed in on February 24, 2021
They were not honest in the beginning, and a year later, they increased my rate for no apparent reason. I had no accidents or tickets with them.
John
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in on November 1, 2020
My premiums keep going up.
Nuria
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in on October 8, 2020
Bad customer service.
Alec
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in on June 20, 2019
They never informed me that they would not renew my insurance.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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