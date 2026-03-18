Amica Insurance: Rated 4.5 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.5
|Customer service
|3.8
|Value
|3.5
|Claims handling
|4.2
|Coverage options
|4.2
|Discounts
|3.7
|Policy transparency
|4.2
|Policy flexibility
|4.1
Amica overall user rating: 4.5 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Amica: 8.6 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.35 (Below average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Amica: $432
Our take on Amica insurance
Insurify gives Amica a quality score of 8.6/10. Though the insurer earns positive ratings, Amica’s customer reviews vary based on service experiences.
Satisfied customers view Amica as a reliable insurer with helpful support and straightforward claims handling. But others complain about underwhelming discounts and premiums that increase with time.
Amica customers rate the insurer 3.8 out of 5 for customer service.
Amica customer service reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
Overall, Amica has a customer service rating of 3.8 out of 5. Positive reviews characterize the insurer as easy to work with and reliable, with courteous and helpful service interactions. That said, some customers cited experiencing gaps in communication and slow follow-ups.
Below, you can read customer service reviews from real Amica customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on March 1, 2026Easy to work with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 26, 2026Customer service is pretty good, but rates have gone up enough to make me look around.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on February 1, 2026Amica is an excellent company. However, it is very expensive. I am on a fixed income and am looking to see how I might reduce my monthly payments. I am seriously considering giving up car ownership. I am not looking to buy until at the soonest September.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on November 22, 2025They are terrific. I just wish the premiums were less.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on October 26, 2025Rates are too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on October 3, 2025Great service, but a little expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on August 11, 2025They were recommended to me and they are wonderful to work with.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on July 30, 2025Prices go up even with no claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on September 28, 2025Average price; average customer service; increased costs without any explanation; difficult to actually talk with an agent who has any power to negotiate rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on August 14, 2025They are the highest-priced company I have seen while searching for new home and auto insurance. They will save you money by raising your deductible and lowering your coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 14, 2025Amica is good. However, there really isn't an agent available to speak to when you have questions about your policy, coverage, or accounting.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 24, 2025Extremely expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on November 1, 2024It's an honest company, but it doesn't communicate well with customers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 15, 2024Amica is incredibly expensive. I am curious to see if other companies are as well.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on September 24, 2024It was good until they raised the rates for no apparent reason!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 23, 2024Excellent service.
Amica customer service ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
With a customer service rating of 3.8 out of 5, Amica ranks lower than State Farm and GEICO. For comparison, Insurify customers give ratings of 4.2 and 4.1 for State Farm and GEICO, respectively.
State Farm scores higher than GEICO and Amica for customer service, with many customers valuing the quality service provided by local agents. GEICO’s customer service rating is higher than Amica’s but lower than State Farm’s. Some GEICO customers like the insurer’s digital-first service, while others express frustration with how it handles complex policy issues.
Company
Average Score
|Amica
|3.8
|State Farm
|4.2
|GEICO
|4.1
Amica discounts reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
Insurify customers with Amica policies give the insurer an overall discount availability rating of 3.7 out of 5. People with favorable reviews report earning some auto savings through bundling discounts. But many view discounts as minor and ineffective at keeping insurance premiums down.
See how Amica customers feel about the insurer’s discounts in the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New Hampshire on March 30, 2025This is one of the best insurance companies. However, they are starting to get very expensive and it might be time to find a less expensive company if possible.Verified ReviewReviewed in Rhode Island on October 7, 2024Great, but a bit expensive. Really great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on September 23, 2024The premiums are fair and still affordable. I feel comfortable with their service should I need it. They also seem to be interested in keeping premiums affordable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on September 16, 2024Very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on September 16, 2024I have requested competitive rates for each of the last six years, and no company has come within 20% of the premium on an apples-to-apples comparison.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on October 26, 2025Make sure you include an Amica quote when comparing premiums.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on April 4, 2025They have good customer relations.Verified ReviewReviewed in Rhode Island on March 11, 2025It's quite expensive, especially for someone who has only made two small claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on September 24, 2025Amica has been good for the years that I have been with them, especially when it comes to customer service and claims. They are just getting too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on August 23, 2025Not the cheapest, but you get what you pay for!Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on May 3, 2025On balance, if I could give them a 10, I would. I've been with them for 43 years! My business with them peaked at homeowners’ landlord rental house, 3 rental policies as each of my 3 kids went off to college, auto coverage on all 5 drivers in my household covering 4-5 vehicles as each kid reached driving age, plus an umbrella liability policy. They never claimed to be the cheapest game in town, but I wasn’t too troubled by that, particularly as each kid began driving. Car claims as well as homeowner claims have been nearly non-existent through all the time with them. Their customer service is based in the US - a blessing in this day and age. I have referred several acquaintances to them through the years - all have had similar results with them. Things are different now - I am retired, children are off my policies and have their own, no longer a landlord, and not the least significant is the cost of coverage. That's the only reason I am looking around.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 18, 2025The customer service and claim handling are very good, but the policy, which used to be annual, has been split into 6-month terms like other competitors over the last few years. This change allows for higher increases.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 17, 2025Excellent customer service and claims processing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on February 10, 2025The claims process is easy and they respond to requests for information in a timely manner. I've been with them for over 30 years and would have expected reduced rates by now, but no such luck. I'm considering looking into USAA since I'm a veteran.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 16, 2024This is a great company, but every six months, even with no claims or tickets, the rates increase by $25 or more. However, they do take care of everything if an accident happens.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on September 29, 2024After 22 years, they are not renewing my policy due to an accident. The police said I was at fault in the accident, but I was not given a ticket.
Amica discounts ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
Amica has a rating of 3.7 out of 5 for discount availability, falling lower than State Farm and GEICO. State Farm and GEICO rank similarly, with discount ratings of 3.9 and 3.9, respectively.
GEICO and State Farm both score higher than Amica for discount availability, and both companies have positive reviews that specifically highlight savings through bundling coverage. GEICO customers appreciate initial savings from discounts, and long-term State Farm customers feel they benefit from loyalty discounts, according to reviews from Insurify customers.
Company
Average Score
|Amica
|3.7
|State Farm
|3.9
|GEICO
|3.9
Amica claims handling reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5
Amica earns an impressive claims handling rating of 4.2 out of 5 from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer. Positive reviews describe the claims process as professionally managed and straightforward, with responsive customer support. But some negative reviews cite frustration with Amica’s lack of flexibility during unexpectedly complicated claims.
Read real claims handling reviews from Insurify’s customers with Amica auto policies.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 2, 2025Best customer service ever, but very expensive to insure anything in Florida. After thirty years in Rhode Island, I received a 20-25% dividend on all policies. No dividend in Florida.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 23, 2025They settle claims quickly and fairly, but they are expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on December 23, 2024Watch out for dramatic increases in policy rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 21, 2024The service is great, but their rates have become too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on October 14, 2024They are the best in customer service. I love them, but I am looking around just because my rates in Colorado are so high. I am not looking because there is anything I don't like about Amica.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on July 31, 2024I've always had the best price since 1985 when I started.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on September 20, 2025My main problem is they are very costly; they cost too much.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 7, 2024Amica is a very good company to deal with, both personally and via the internet.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on December 20, 2025Too expensive and goes up with every renewal.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on December 5, 2025Constantly raising rates despite no claims filed and having a perfect credit and driving record.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on September 13, 2024They are too quick to total a vehicle that's been hit from behind. I had a poor towing experience. The price for auto coverage is high considering the service received, but the homeowners coverage is great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on September 10, 2024Very good. I had no problems at all.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on August 19, 2024They have excellent customer service. They speak English and are knowledgeable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 9, 2024Payments rise every 6 months with no increase in performance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on June 14, 2024Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on March 4, 2024The service is good, but the premiums are higher.
Amica claims handling ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
All three insurers rank well for claims handling, but Amica scores higher than State Farm and GEICO. Insurify customers give claims handling ratings of 4.2 out of 5 for Amica, 4.1 for State Farm, and 4.1 for GEICO.
GEICO has a lower rating than Amica for claims handling, with some customers complaining of a clunky process with too many steps and delays. State Farm also falls lower than Amica, and some negative reviews highlight delays and disappointing outcomes.
Company
Average Score
|Amica
|3.7
|State Farm
|3.9
|GEICO
|3.9
Amica value for money reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
Amica has a value-for-money rating of 3.5 out of 5 from Insurify customers. Customers happy with the insurer’s overall value say the premium feels worth it given the quality of service and coverage. But others complain of expensive costs, especially around renewal periods.
Learn more about customer sentiment in the reviews from Amica policyholders below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on August 31, 2024Good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on June 23, 2024Good company!Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on September 30, 2024Everything was going great until they raised my rates after an accident for which I was not at fault.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 23, 2024I've been with Amica for many years, but they have become too expensive. Every year, my policy just keeps increasing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 5, 2024I have been with them for over 20 years, but now their rates are too high for Florida.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on July 22, 2024Amica is an excellent option for combined home and auto insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on July 3, 2024Good, but the prices are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on December 7, 2024The rate was raised without any prior notice.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 7, 2024The prices increase significantly at every renewal without any notifications. The staff is nice, but it's just way too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Rhode Island on August 2, 2024I've been with Amica for almost 20 years, for both home and auto insurance. I have great credit, no violations, and I've never missed an auto payment. I recently purchased a 2023 vehicle and the coverage on both my vehicles more than doubled to over $4,000 a year. This is absurd and feels like robbery! Amica has lost a long-time customer. Goodbye, Amica!
Amica value for money ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
With a value-for-money rating of 3.5 out of 5, Amica ranks lower than State Farm and GEICO. Insurify customers give State Farm and GEICO ratings of 3.7 and 3.8 out of 5, respectively.
GEICO scores the highest, above both State Farm and Amica, with some reviews expressing appreciation of competitive pricing and convenience. State Farm is a bit lower than GEICO, and some dissatisfied customers say other insurers offer lower premiums for the same amount of coverage. That said, State Farm does rank higher than Amica, and some positive reviews say the insurer’s stability and trustworthiness ultimately make the price of coverage worth it.
Company
Average Score
|Amica
|3.5
|State Farm
|3.7
|GEICO
|3.8
Amica policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.2 out of 5
Insurify customers with Amica coverage rate the insurer 4.2 out of 5 stars for overall policy transparency. Amica ranks well in this category, and many policyholders mention understandable coverage details, clear communication, and no big surprises from the insurer. But other reviews describe the opposite: experiencing surprise policy changes and receiving unclear explanations for why premiums increased.
Below, you can see how Amica customers review the insurer for policy transparency.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 28, 2024I've been a customer for years, yet every year my rates are raised! I'm paying double what other companies charge!!Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on July 30, 2024I'm not happy that I had to pay more for less.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on July 29, 2024The customer service isn't great. The premiums keep going up!Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on July 22, 2024I added an additional vehicle to my policy about three months after the policy was effective. Amica charged me for all three months for the vehicle, even though the vehicle was added late within the policy period.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 15, 2024They had recorded the wrong miles per year I had driven. It was reading 5400 instead of 15,400. I called to make the change with my policy due again, and then they questioned me about rideshare, which I had already discussed with them. After they changed the policy, my bill increased by almost $100 a month and they charged me a $200 underwriting fee. I was initially told my bill would only go up by $16.
Amica policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm and GEICO
Amica outranks State Farm and GEICO for policy transparency, with a strong rating of 4.2 out of 5. For comparison, GEICO earns 3.9 out of 5 stars, and State Farm has a score of 3.8.
GEICO has a slightly higher rating than State Farm but falls lower than Amica for policy transparency. While some customers appreciate basic policy management and digitally accessible documents, others complain of poorly explained or abrupt rate changes. State Farm has the lowest rating of the three companies. Like GEICO, some State Farm customers cite transparency issues around rate increases or other policy changes.
Company
Average Score
|Amica
|4.2
|State Farm
|3.8
|GEICO
|3.9
Amica vs. State Farm, GEICO, and Kemper
Overall, Amica has high ratings from Insurify customers with policies from the company. The insurer has higher overall, claims handling, and policy transparency ratings than State Farm and GEICO but falls lower than them in the customer service, discounts, and value-for-money categories.
Comparing multiple companies is the best way to find the right company for you. Here’s how Amica compares against its competitors, like State Farm, GEICO, Kemper, and other top insurers.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Amica customer reviews: Read what over 190 Insurify customers have to say about Amica
The reviews below show what more than 190 Insurify customers have said about Amica in the past 12 months.