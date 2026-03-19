Is Erie a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 494 Customers

Erie scores an overall rating of 4.4 out of 5 based on reviews for the company on Insurify, with customers leaving positive reviews for its customer service. It has an average full-coverage rate of $122 per month.

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Erie Insurance: Rated 4.4 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall rating4.4
Customer service3.6
Discounts3.8
Claims handling4.0
Value3.7
Policy transparency4.0
Quick Facts

  • Erie overall user rating: 4.4 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Erie: 8.4 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.55 (lower than expected)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Erie: $122

Our take on Erie insurance

Insurify gives Erie a quality score of 8.4 out of 10, and the company earns solid ratings from customers. Overall, Erie customers give the company a rating of 4.4 out of 5. Positive reviews for Erie tend to mention good customer service and good value for the money. Negative reviews for Erie discuss customers feeling that claims handling could be better.

Erie customer service reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5

Erie customers give the company a rating of 3.6 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews on Insurify for Erie’s customer service mention that agents are friendly, easy to work with, and responsive. Negative reviews talk about having difficulty reaching the right person and Erie’s customer service having communication breakdowns.

Below, you can see reviews from real customers who’ve used Erie.

  • Robert
    Verified Review
    One of the Best Auto Insurance Companies
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 2, 2026
    So far, they seem to be one of the best companies for auto insurance for my age. When shopping around, not only do they have the best price, but they also have one of the highest ratings.
    Ivan
    Verified Review
    Great insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 1, 2026
    Excellent rates. I get a year at the same cost as others quoted me for only six months.
    Joshua
    Verified Review
    Great company, but penalizes or blocks credit card usage to get certain discounts.
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 1, 2026
    Great company, decent rates. I just wish there were better discounts and no penalty or restriction on using credit cards to pay premiums.
    Kenneth
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance Company is the Best by Far
    Reviewed in Florida on February 23, 2026
    They are awesome! I wish I could stay with them, but we moved to Florida and they don't offer insurance here. The best I ever had, totally AWESOME! 👍
    Lauren
    Verified Review
    Excellent company and people there.
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 21, 2026
    Excellent company until they canceled my policy following a three-car accident for which I was not at fault and received no citations.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 19, 2026
    Best rates thus far.
    Douglas
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance: Local Agents, Great Customer Service!
    Reviewed in Ohio on February 9, 2026
    Never had a claim. I think their rates are very good!
    David
    Verified Review
    Best Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 8, 2026
    They set your rate and it never increases unless you change cars.
    William
    Verified Review
    Shop Around
    Reviewed in Ohio on November 3, 2025
    Car insurance is high, but homeowners insurance is affordable.
    Amber
    Verified Review
    Great insurance company as long as you have no claims
    Reviewed in Maryland on October 6, 2025
    They handle claims poorly. There’s always a bill they don’t pay. I have had zero at-fault accidents in over 25 years, and my insurance keeps going up. I’m 64 years old and drive maybe a hundred miles a month.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    My experience
    Reviewed in West Virginia on August 24, 2025
    High prices, good on paying claims.
    Christine
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 12, 2025
    They always answer my questions.
    David
    Verified Review
    Searching for lower costs
    Reviewed in Tennessee on June 19, 2025
    Cheapest as far as cost so far.
    Loretta
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on May 14, 2025
    I've been with them for years. I never had a car accident; however, they doubled my premium.
    Kevin
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 26, 2025
    They keep raising my insurance without me having any claims.
    Roger
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 26, 2025
    A good company. It's just that the rate jump is too high.

Erie customer service ratings vs. State Farm

Erie’s rating for customer service falls below State Farm. State Farm scores the highest, with a rating of 4.2 out of 5. Reviews for Erie’s customer service describe helpful, reassuring interactions. 

Here’s how these two companies compare for customer service.

Company
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Average Score
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Erie3.6 
State Farm4.2

Erie discounts reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

Insurify customers with Erie give the company a rating of 3.8 out of 5 for discounts. Positive reviews for Erie’s discounts focus on savings via bundling and rewards programs. Negative reviews mention a feeling that Erie’s discounts are limited or can disappear after filing a claim.

Here are reviews from real customers who have a variety of experiences with Erie’s discounts.

  • James
    Verified Review
    Erie
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 11, 2026
    Good value.
    Ernestine
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance Works Well
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 2, 2026
    Prices seem in line and fair. I like being able to pay for full-year coverage.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Options
    Reviewed in Ohio on February 20, 2026
    Many options, check them out.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Erie, Best Prices
    Reviewed in Virginia on January 8, 2026
    Friendly, efficient, and always the best prices when I've researched.
    Tommy
    Verified Review
    An Erie Look
    Reviewed in Virginia on January 3, 2026
    No problems and a company with the lowest premium increase among other competitors.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Excellent Experience
    Reviewed in Kentucky on October 19, 2025
    Great customer service and met all my expectations.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Car Rental Insurance
    Reviewed in North Carolina on October 1, 2025
    No complaints whatsoever. Excellent customer service.
    Jeffrey
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance is great to work with
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 29, 2025
    Very polite and made sure everything was good. They provided exactly what I was looking for in terms of coverage and price.
    Ronnie
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Maryland on February 1, 2026
    They drew me in with a low price and then doubled it at the first year renewal.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on December 23, 2025
    Excellent in all aspects except one. Adding a young driver is considerably more expensive than other companies.
    Bernard
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 30, 2025
    They are pleasant to talk to, helpful, and explain everything clearly.
    John
    Verified Review
    Good company
    Reviewed in Kentucky on October 27, 2025
    Just too high. I do like that it goes for a year instead of 6 months.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    No thanks
    Reviewed in Kentucky on October 15, 2025
    They have increased rates almost every year. I've been looking for a better option where I don't have to provide my phone number to get a quote.
    Dale
    Verified Review
    Good things always come to an end
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 3, 2025
    I think unless you get a rate lock, they're high on price. That's why I am shopping around.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Solid Traditional Company, Less Competitive Than They Used To Be
    Reviewed in North Carolina on August 25, 2025
    Loyal for 25+ years, but premiums are becoming quite high, even for my low risks. Agents are excellent, and the claims process is fine. They don't seem particularly innovative, but that's okay.
    Dudley
    Verified Review
    My rate goes up every year
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 26, 2025
    My rate goes up every year, even though there have been no claims in the past 3 years. Also, my wife and I are over 70.

Erie discounts ratings vs. State Farm

The average rating for Erie’s discounts falls below State Farm. State Farm has the highest score, with 3.9 out of 5. 

The table below shows how Erie ranks for discounts compared to State Farm.

Company
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Average Score
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Erie3.8
State Farm3.9

Erie claims handling reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5

Erie receives a rating of 4.0 out of 5 for its claims handling. Positive Erie customer reviews highlight feeling supported and guided through the steps of making a claim. Negative reviews about Erie’s claims handling come from customers who feel that their resolutions are delayed and that they must do the heavy lifting of keeping a claim moving along.

Below, you’ll find real reviews from Erie customers about claims handling.

  • Steve
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance
    Reviewed in North Carolina on January 29, 2026
    Never had any problems. Premiums are high.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    Been Insured for Years
    Reviewed in Virginia on October 26, 2025
    They seem to handle our affairs okay.
    John
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance is Amazing
    Reviewed in Tennessee on July 24, 2025
    Erie Insurance and Summit Agency are wonderful companies. Ask them for the best rates.
    James
    Verified Review
    Stick With Erie Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 15, 2025
    I didn't realize how good I had it. No one else has come close to the price and coverage that I have now.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance Evaluation
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on May 5, 2025
    Excellent service and value.
    Cindy
    Verified Review
    Best Value
    Reviewed in South Carolina on April 28, 2025
    Best insurance in Maryland.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Experience
    Reviewed in Kentucky on April 26, 2025
    I have been with them for years, and they have been the best I’ve ever had. Customer service is great!
    George
    Verified Review
    Agent A#1
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 16, 2025
    My agent, Ryan Sikora in Murrysville, PA, is the most professional insurance agent that I've dealt with over the years. In my estimation, he is A#1. He is always there to answer any questions I might have. I wouldn't want any other agent.
    Steven
    Verified Review
    Too expensive for anyone with a great driving record and great credit
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on December 29, 2025
    My insurance company, as well as other insurance companies, base rates on other drivers and NOT the person buying the policy.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    No Erie
    Reviewed in West Virginia on September 25, 2025
    Erie was always cheaper. We have been with them for over 30 years, but every year our insurance went up as our vehicles got older. We had a non-driving claim last year, and our policy went up by $46 a month. We had no-fault insurance, and they said they took our discount away. I used to tell friends to get Erie, but not now.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Maryland on May 25, 2025
    A good but expensive insurance.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in North Carolina on April 21, 2025
    It's okay, but the costs are now too high.
    Bruce
    Verified Review
    Good Company
    Reviewed in Indiana on March 11, 2025
    They provide good coverage service.
    Randy
    Verified Review
    Extremely Dissatisfied
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 1, 2025
    The agent was unsatisfactory. Upon renewal, the increase in my premium was excessive, so I am switching to another auto insurance policy in mid-March. Initially, I wanted to transfer my policy to another agent, but I was told that it was not possible. However, I know several friends who have successfully done this. This leads me to conclude that Erie has inconsistent policies on this issue. I will not be returning to Erie.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 24, 2024
    I've never had a claim, but they have been responsive to my questions.
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Great Insurance
    Reviewed in Tennessee on November 4, 2024
    We have been with Erie Insurance for a decade or more. Our agent has always been available and helpful. They have paid out claims promptly.

Erie claims handling ratings vs. State Farm

Erie’s claims handling score sits below State Farm. State Farm receives a 4.1, with mixed reviews. Some State Farm customers report slow processes and disputes over coverage, despite a higher average rating.

Here’s how Erie and State Farm compare for claims handling.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
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Erie4.0
State Farm4.1

Erie value for money reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

Positive reviews for Erie’s value say that customers feel well protected and that the coverage justifies the cost. Insurify customers with Erie give the company a rating of 3.7 out of 5 for its value for the money.

Negative reviews mention that the price continues to rise and that when it happens without warning, customers are likely to shop around for new coverage.

You can read below to see what customers like and dislike about Erie’s value.

  • Chester
    Verified Review
    Great Insurance
    Reviewed in Louisiana on February 3, 2026
    Great company to have insurance with.
    John
    Verified Review
    Excellent service and commitment to customers!
    Reviewed in Tennessee on April 16, 2025
    Erie Insurance is a great company. I am extremely happy with their service and recommend them frequently. Like everyone else, I always look for ways to save money while getting the best possible service. Auto and home insurance costs keep rising even without a claim. I am currently working with my agency, Summit Agency, here in Tennessee to see if rates can be improved. I really do like this group.
    John
    Verified Review
    Happy with Erie Insurance
    Reviewed in New Mexico on April 13, 2025
    Erie Insurance has been great to me. It even covers me when I'm driving someone else's car, and it costs less (at least $10 less per month).
    Harold
    Verified Review
    Erie Works For Me!
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 21, 2025
    I have a good relationship with them!
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Great Service and Less Expensive at Erie Insurance
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 6, 2025
    They offer better rates.
    Rajesh
    Verified Review
    Erie Review
    Reviewed in Illinois on February 7, 2025
    Good service and competitive prices.
    Gina
    Verified Review
    Awesome customer service
    Reviewed in Kentucky on November 22, 2024
    10/10
    Doan
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Tennessee on October 9, 2024
    It's easy to buy what you need at a good price.
    David
    Verified Review
    Need less expensive insurance and commercial coverage
    Reviewed in Indiana on January 30, 2026
    At one time, Erie was a lot less expensive than others. That’s why I went with them, but the price just seems to keep going up, and I can’t get them to figure out another company or this company to get things cheaper.
    Dale
    Verified Review
    All good things come to an end
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 2, 2025
    I've never had to file a claim, but it's not the cheapest option.
    Martha
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Virginia on May 20, 2025
    Too expensive, never had a claim through them.
    Karen W
    Verified Review
    Review of Erie Insurance and Their Reasonable Fees
    Reviewed in Maryland on April 12, 2025
    I am disappointed as I have been with Erie Insurance for many years without any claims. Last August, we were the victims of a hit and run (not our fault) and 'keying' of the car. Erie stated they had to file two claims even though the damage occurred simultaneously. They did repair my car. However, as a result, they increased my insurance payment by more than $100.00 per month because I had a claim! I believe this is unfair treatment. My monthly payment is now too high for my income/budget. Consequently, I am comparing auto insurance fees. I am still in search of more reasonable insurance fees/rates with reliable service.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Could Have Been Better
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 12, 2025
    They should listen better when dealing with claims, especially when you are not at fault.
    Monica
    Verified Review
    Ok
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 11, 2025
    Great customer service, but I wish I could've gotten a more affordable premium.
    Marvin
    Verified Review
    Still High-Priced Insurance
    Reviewed in Virginia on March 11, 2025
    The price increases are too high, considering I've had no claims in 20 years!
    George
    Verified Review
    Affordable Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 6, 2025
    Good.

Erie value for money ratings vs. State Farm

As in other categories, Erie lands below State Farm when it comes to value for money. State Farm scores a 3.7 out of 5. 

Here’s how these companies compare for value for money.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Erie3.7
State Farm3.7

Erie policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5

Insurify customers with Erie give the company an average rating of 4.0 out of 5. Positive reviews for Erie mention straightforward policies and clear guidance about coverage. Negative reviews for Erie’s policy transparency focus on confusion about deductibles and surcharges as well as surprise changes.

Read below for reviews from real Erie customers about its policy transparency.

  • Neal
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 12, 2025
    They provide good coverage, but it's costly and they won't work with you on payments.
    Gregory
    Verified Review
    Erie Auto Insurance: Great Company, Not So Great Rates
    Reviewed in New York on April 2, 2025
    Erie was great when I first purchased my policy a few years ago. Since then, my rates have increased significantly. I had full coverage 100/300 liability with 100k in property damage, $500 deductible, $0 full glass coverage rental, and roadside for just over $800. This was great at the time compared to every other company I quoted. Then, Erie increased my rate to $1256 even though I’ve had no losses, no tickets, improved credit, and an excellent payment history, paying in full. When I compared rates with other companies, I found a reputable company who offered me 300/500k liability with 100k property, $500 deductible, $0 full glass, just like Erie, etc. I went from paying Erie $1256 per year to this new company $656 per year. That's almost a 50% savings while increasing my liability coverage at the same time. If Erie offers you a good rate, I highly recommend them. They’re a great company with a proven track record, but make sure you get quotes from others as well.
    Laura
    Verified Review
    Okay, Just Okay
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 17, 2025
    Everything is pretty good with this insurance.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Great Company
    Reviewed in Maryland on February 20, 2025
    This is a stable company that is very good at handling claims and problems. They reduce deductibility with age.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Don't Err, Go ERIE!
    Reviewed in Illinois on November 25, 2024
    I feel we have always been treated very fairly by the agents.
    Judie
    Verified Review
    Great Coverage
    Reviewed in West Virginia on November 4, 2024
    The coverage is excellent, but I am looking for a cheaper rate.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    Been with Them for Many Years, but Expensive Now in Retirement
    Reviewed in Maryland on November 4, 2024
    I have to pay what I consider a lot if not paid in full.
    David
    Verified Review
    Excellent when needed
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 4, 2024
    Great pricing and super handling when needed.
    Dixie
    Verified Review
    Overall a good experience
    Reviewed in Tennessee on January 6, 2026
    One of the cheapest car insurance policies I have ever had.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on June 2, 2025
    I had full coverage on two cars. When I switched to one car, I had to pay more.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    CIA Wins the Day!
    Reviewed in Ohio on April 5, 2025
    Your insurance is only as good as the agent providing it. I have been blessed with an excellent agent for 40 years.
    Beverly Parrott
    Verified Review
    I have had no claims, but I am looking for an agency where we can pay for auto coverage every six months.
    Reviewed in Tennessee on March 4, 2025
    I have had no claims, but I am looking for an agency where we can pay for auto coverage every six months.
    George
    Verified Review
    Erie Insurance's prices and service are unmatched!
    Reviewed in West Virginia on March 3, 2025
    I have been with Erie Insurance for 20 years. I bundle my renter's insurance and auto insurance to save money. I check prices every year, but no other Insurance Company can match Erie's overall rates. I meet with my agent every year to get a plan that I can afford!
    Sarah
    Verified Review
    Been with Eire for Approximately 12 Years, but Recent Increases are Just Too Much
    Reviewed in Maryland on November 27, 2024
    My biggest and only complaint is that the rate increases are becoming more than I can handle.
    James
    Verified Review
    Nope
    Reviewed in Virginia on November 4, 2024
    Too expensive.
    Shannon
    Verified Review
    Could be Better
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 19, 2024
    I had an unfortunate accident and they were very helpful at the time managing the claim, so the company was great. My rate did go up which I expected and it was reasonable at the time. When my policy was supposed to renew the following year, they wanted to again increase my rate by almost $100 per month. The insurance broker I dealt with was very rude when I called about canceling my policy because unfortunately, I can't afford that kind of increase as a single parent with one income.

Erie policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm

Erie’s reviews for policy transparency once again falls below State Farm. State Farm receives a rating of 3.8 out of 5 from Insurify customers. 

Here’s how Erie and State Farm compare for policy transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
USAA4.9
State Farm3.8

Erie vs. State Farm, GEICO, and American Family

Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how Erie stacks up against its top competitors, like State Farm and GEICO.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Erie customer reviews: Read what over 494 Insurify customers have to say about Erie

The reviews below show what more than 494 Insurify customers have said about Erie in the past 12 months.

Ethelbert
Verified Review
Current company has been great; however, rate increases have forced me to sign with new company.
Reviewed in North Carolina on January 30, 2026
My current insurance, which cancels for a new company policy tomorrow, has been great in terms of the people, customer service, and thoughtfulness.
Betty
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in North Carolina on November 3, 2025
I hit a deer and my insurance went up by $50.00.
Chester
Verified Review
A great insurance company
Reviewed in Louisiana on July 9, 2025
Always great and timely service.
Jeff
Verified Review
Thankful for a great independent agent
Reviewed in Indiana on May 14, 2025
Never made a claim. Payments are low even though I have high coverage allowances.
Joyce
Verified Review
Positive
Reviewed in District of Columbia on May 3, 2025
So far in my searches, Reie has the best rates and best response in case of an accident.
Patrick
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 10, 2025
Very good.
John J
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Wisconsin on April 9, 2025
The experience wasn't bad, but the prices were higher.
Helen
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 21, 2025
Erie excels in all aspects of their service and coverage.
Peter
Verified Review
Not Happy With Erie
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 7, 2025
After 23 years, to raise my auto insurance 62 percent on my new leased car, I’m ready to move on! Our driving record is great, and I don’t appreciate having to take on an increase due to other drivers' inability to put down their phones!
Daniel
Verified Review
Erie Insurance Excessive Rates
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 14, 2025
Rates are too high for the coverage we have.
Lori
Verified Review
Erie
Reviewed in Maryland on July 21, 2025
My car insurance rates have gone up again. I also have my homeowners insurance with them, and that is poor, especially with the handling of claims.
John
Verified Review
Erie Insurance
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on May 2, 2025
Constantly increasing pricing.
Randall
Verified Review
I called to have my monthly premium taken off my debit card, and they waited for days to do it. I'm tired of paying $25 a month on overdraft fees when my insurance is $46.
Reviewed in Wisconsin on April 23, 2025
I called to have my monthly premium taken off my debit card, and they waited for days to do it. I'm tired of paying $25 a month on overdraft fees when my insurance is $46.
Dorothy
Verified Review
Price Increase
Reviewed in Virginia on April 22, 2025
Been great up till now. They gave me a $700.00 price increase. I have had no accidents, no claims, no tickets, nothing. I do not think that was warranted.
Anthony
Verified Review
God forbid, if you have an accident, Erie will abandon you instantly. Their customer service is horrible.
Reviewed in Kentucky on April 19, 2025
God forbid, if you have an accident, Erie will abandon you instantly. Their customer service is horrible.
Amanda
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Virginia on April 17, 2025
Very expensive.

John Leach
Written byJohn LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor
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John LeachLicensed P&C Agent, Chief Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

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John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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John is Insurify’s Chief Copy Editor, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

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