Erie Insurance: Rated 4.4 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall rating
|4.4
|Customer service
|3.6
|Discounts
|3.8
|Claims handling
|4.0
|Value
|3.7
|Policy transparency
|4.0
Erie overall user rating: 4.4 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Erie: 8.4 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.55 (lower than expected)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Erie: $122
Our take on Erie insurance
Insurify gives Erie a quality score of 8.4 out of 10, and the company earns solid ratings from customers. Overall, Erie customers give the company a rating of 4.4 out of 5. Positive reviews for Erie tend to mention good customer service and good value for the money. Negative reviews for Erie discuss customers feeling that claims handling could be better.
Erie customer service reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5
Erie customers give the company a rating of 3.6 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews on Insurify for Erie’s customer service mention that agents are friendly, easy to work with, and responsive. Negative reviews talk about having difficulty reaching the right person and Erie’s customer service having communication breakdowns.
Below, you can see reviews from real customers who’ve used Erie.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 2, 2026So far, they seem to be one of the best companies for auto insurance for my age. When shopping around, not only do they have the best price, but they also have one of the highest ratings.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 1, 2026Excellent rates. I get a year at the same cost as others quoted me for only six months.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 1, 2026Great company, decent rates. I just wish there were better discounts and no penalty or restriction on using credit cards to pay premiums.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 23, 2026They are awesome! I wish I could stay with them, but we moved to Florida and they don't offer insurance here. The best I ever had, totally AWESOME! 👍Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 21, 2026Excellent company until they canceled my policy following a three-car accident for which I was not at fault and received no citations.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 19, 2026Best rates thus far.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on February 9, 2026Never had a claim. I think their rates are very good!Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 8, 2026They set your rate and it never increases unless you change cars.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on November 3, 2025Car insurance is high, but homeowners insurance is affordable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on October 6, 2025They handle claims poorly. There’s always a bill they don’t pay. I have had zero at-fault accidents in over 25 years, and my insurance keeps going up. I’m 64 years old and drive maybe a hundred miles a month.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on August 24, 2025High prices, good on paying claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on August 12, 2025They always answer my questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on June 19, 2025Cheapest as far as cost so far.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on May 14, 2025I've been with them for years. I never had a car accident; however, they doubled my premium.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 26, 2025They keep raising my insurance without me having any claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 26, 2025A good company. It's just that the rate jump is too high.
Erie customer service ratings vs. State Farm
Erie’s rating for customer service falls below State Farm. State Farm scores the highest, with a rating of 4.2 out of 5. Reviews for Erie’s customer service describe helpful, reassuring interactions.
Here’s how these two companies compare for customer service.
Company
Average Score
|Erie
|3.6
|State Farm
|4.2
Erie discounts reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
Insurify customers with Erie give the company a rating of 3.8 out of 5 for discounts. Positive reviews for Erie’s discounts focus on savings via bundling and rewards programs. Negative reviews mention a feeling that Erie’s discounts are limited or can disappear after filing a claim.
Here are reviews from real customers who have a variety of experiences with Erie’s discounts.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 11, 2026Good value.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 2, 2026Prices seem in line and fair. I like being able to pay for full-year coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on February 20, 2026Many options, check them out.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on January 8, 2026Friendly, efficient, and always the best prices when I've researched.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on January 3, 2026No problems and a company with the lowest premium increase among other competitors.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on October 19, 2025Great customer service and met all my expectations.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on October 1, 2025No complaints whatsoever. Excellent customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on September 29, 2025Very polite and made sure everything was good. They provided exactly what I was looking for in terms of coverage and price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on February 1, 2026They drew me in with a low price and then doubled it at the first year renewal.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on December 23, 2025Excellent in all aspects except one. Adding a young driver is considerably more expensive than other companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 30, 2025They are pleasant to talk to, helpful, and explain everything clearly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on October 27, 2025Just too high. I do like that it goes for a year instead of 6 months.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on October 15, 2025They have increased rates almost every year. I've been looking for a better option where I don't have to provide my phone number to get a quote.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 3, 2025I think unless you get a rate lock, they're high on price. That's why I am shopping around.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on August 25, 2025Loyal for 25+ years, but premiums are becoming quite high, even for my low risks. Agents are excellent, and the claims process is fine. They don't seem particularly innovative, but that's okay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on July 26, 2025My rate goes up every year, even though there have been no claims in the past 3 years. Also, my wife and I are over 70.
Erie discounts ratings vs. State Farm
The average rating for Erie’s discounts falls below State Farm. State Farm has the highest score, with 3.9 out of 5.
The table below shows how Erie ranks for discounts compared to State Farm.
Company
Average Score
|Erie
|3.8
|State Farm
|3.9
Erie claims handling reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5
Erie receives a rating of 4.0 out of 5 for its claims handling. Positive Erie customer reviews highlight feeling supported and guided through the steps of making a claim. Negative reviews about Erie’s claims handling come from customers who feel that their resolutions are delayed and that they must do the heavy lifting of keeping a claim moving along.
Below, you’ll find real reviews from Erie customers about claims handling.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on January 29, 2026Never had any problems. Premiums are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on October 26, 2025They seem to handle our affairs okay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on July 24, 2025Erie Insurance and Summit Agency are wonderful companies. Ask them for the best rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on July 15, 2025I didn't realize how good I had it. No one else has come close to the price and coverage that I have now.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on May 5, 2025Excellent service and value.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on April 28, 2025Best insurance in Maryland.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on April 26, 2025I have been with them for years, and they have been the best I’ve ever had. Customer service is great!Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 16, 2025My agent, Ryan Sikora in Murrysville, PA, is the most professional insurance agent that I've dealt with over the years. In my estimation, he is A#1. He is always there to answer any questions I might have. I wouldn't want any other agent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on December 29, 2025My insurance company, as well as other insurance companies, base rates on other drivers and NOT the person buying the policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on September 25, 2025Erie was always cheaper. We have been with them for over 30 years, but every year our insurance went up as our vehicles got older. We had a non-driving claim last year, and our policy went up by $46 a month. We had no-fault insurance, and they said they took our discount away. I used to tell friends to get Erie, but not now.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on May 25, 2025A good but expensive insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on April 21, 2025It's okay, but the costs are now too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on March 11, 2025They provide good coverage service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 1, 2025The agent was unsatisfactory. Upon renewal, the increase in my premium was excessive, so I am switching to another auto insurance policy in mid-March. Initially, I wanted to transfer my policy to another agent, but I was told that it was not possible. However, I know several friends who have successfully done this. This leads me to conclude that Erie has inconsistent policies on this issue. I will not be returning to Erie.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on November 24, 2024I've never had a claim, but they have been responsive to my questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on November 4, 2024We have been with Erie Insurance for a decade or more. Our agent has always been available and helpful. They have paid out claims promptly.
Erie claims handling ratings vs. State Farm
Erie’s claims handling score sits below State Farm. State Farm receives a 4.1, with mixed reviews. Some State Farm customers report slow processes and disputes over coverage, despite a higher average rating.
Here’s how Erie and State Farm compare for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|Erie
|4.0
|State Farm
|4.1
Erie value for money reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
Positive reviews for Erie’s value say that customers feel well protected and that the coverage justifies the cost. Insurify customers with Erie give the company a rating of 3.7 out of 5 for its value for the money.
Negative reviews mention that the price continues to rise and that when it happens without warning, customers are likely to shop around for new coverage.
You can read below to see what customers like and dislike about Erie’s value.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on February 3, 2026Great company to have insurance with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on April 16, 2025Erie Insurance is a great company. I am extremely happy with their service and recommend them frequently. Like everyone else, I always look for ways to save money while getting the best possible service. Auto and home insurance costs keep rising even without a claim. I am currently working with my agency, Summit Agency, here in Tennessee to see if rates can be improved. I really do like this group.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on April 13, 2025Erie Insurance has been great to me. It even covers me when I'm driving someone else's car, and it costs less (at least $10 less per month).Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 21, 2025I have a good relationship with them!Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 6, 2025They offer better rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on February 7, 2025Good service and competitive prices.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on November 22, 202410/10Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on October 9, 2024It's easy to buy what you need at a good price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on January 30, 2026At one time, Erie was a lot less expensive than others. That’s why I went with them, but the price just seems to keep going up, and I can’t get them to figure out another company or this company to get things cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 2, 2025I've never had to file a claim, but it's not the cheapest option.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on May 20, 2025Too expensive, never had a claim through them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on April 12, 2025I am disappointed as I have been with Erie Insurance for many years without any claims. Last August, we were the victims of a hit and run (not our fault) and 'keying' of the car. Erie stated they had to file two claims even though the damage occurred simultaneously. They did repair my car. However, as a result, they increased my insurance payment by more than $100.00 per month because I had a claim! I believe this is unfair treatment. My monthly payment is now too high for my income/budget. Consequently, I am comparing auto insurance fees. I am still in search of more reasonable insurance fees/rates with reliable service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 12, 2025They should listen better when dealing with claims, especially when you are not at fault.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 11, 2025Great customer service, but I wish I could've gotten a more affordable premium.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on March 11, 2025The price increases are too high, considering I've had no claims in 20 years!Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 6, 2025Good.
Erie value for money ratings vs. State Farm
As in other categories, Erie lands below State Farm when it comes to value for money. State Farm scores a 3.7 out of 5.
Here’s how these companies compare for value for money.
Company
Average Score
|Erie
|3.7
|State Farm
|3.7
Erie policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5
Insurify customers with Erie give the company an average rating of 4.0 out of 5. Positive reviews for Erie mention straightforward policies and clear guidance about coverage. Negative reviews for Erie’s policy transparency focus on confusion about deductibles and surcharges as well as surprise changes.
Read below for reviews from real Erie customers about its policy transparency.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 12, 2025They provide good coverage, but it's costly and they won't work with you on payments.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on April 2, 2025Erie was great when I first purchased my policy a few years ago. Since then, my rates have increased significantly. I had full coverage 100/300 liability with 100k in property damage, $500 deductible, $0 full glass coverage rental, and roadside for just over $800. This was great at the time compared to every other company I quoted. Then, Erie increased my rate to $1256 even though I’ve had no losses, no tickets, improved credit, and an excellent payment history, paying in full. When I compared rates with other companies, I found a reputable company who offered me 300/500k liability with 100k property, $500 deductible, $0 full glass, just like Erie, etc. I went from paying Erie $1256 per year to this new company $656 per year. That's almost a 50% savings while increasing my liability coverage at the same time. If Erie offers you a good rate, I highly recommend them. They’re a great company with a proven track record, but make sure you get quotes from others as well.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 17, 2025Everything is pretty good with this insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on February 20, 2025This is a stable company that is very good at handling claims and problems. They reduce deductibility with age.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on November 25, 2024I feel we have always been treated very fairly by the agents.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on November 4, 2024The coverage is excellent, but I am looking for a cheaper rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on November 4, 2024I have to pay what I consider a lot if not paid in full.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 4, 2024Great pricing and super handling when needed.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on January 6, 2026One of the cheapest car insurance policies I have ever had.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on June 2, 2025I had full coverage on two cars. When I switched to one car, I had to pay more.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on April 5, 2025Your insurance is only as good as the agent providing it. I have been blessed with an excellent agent for 40 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 4, 2025I have had no claims, but I am looking for an agency where we can pay for auto coverage every six months.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on March 3, 2025I have been with Erie Insurance for 20 years. I bundle my renter's insurance and auto insurance to save money. I check prices every year, but no other Insurance Company can match Erie's overall rates. I meet with my agent every year to get a plan that I can afford!Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on November 27, 2024My biggest and only complaint is that the rate increases are becoming more than I can handle.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on November 4, 2024Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 19, 2024I had an unfortunate accident and they were very helpful at the time managing the claim, so the company was great. My rate did go up which I expected and it was reasonable at the time. When my policy was supposed to renew the following year, they wanted to again increase my rate by almost $100 per month. The insurance broker I dealt with was very rude when I called about canceling my policy because unfortunately, I can't afford that kind of increase as a single parent with one income.
Erie policy transparency ratings vs. State Farm
Erie’s reviews for policy transparency once again falls below State Farm. State Farm receives a rating of 3.8 out of 5 from Insurify customers.
Here’s how Erie and State Farm compare for policy transparency.
Company
Average Score
|USAA
|4.9
|State Farm
|3.8
Erie vs. State Farm, GEICO, and American Family
Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Here’s how Erie stacks up against its top competitors, like State Farm and GEICO.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Erie customer reviews: Read what over 494 Insurify customers have to say about Erie
The reviews below show what more than 494 Insurify customers have said about Erie in the past 12 months.