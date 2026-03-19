Erie customer service reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5

Erie customers give the company a rating of 3.6 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews on Insurify for Erie’s customer service mention that agents are friendly, easy to work with, and responsive. Negative reviews talk about having difficulty reaching the right person and Erie’s customer service having communication breakdowns.

Below, you can see reviews from real customers who’ve used Erie.

View Erie customer service reviews More than 4 stars Robert Verified Review One of the Best Auto Insurance Companies Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 2, 2026 So far, they seem to be one of the best companies for auto insurance for my age. When shopping around, not only do they have the best price, but they also have one of the highest ratings. Ivan Verified Review Great insurance Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 1, 2026 Excellent rates. I get a year at the same cost as others quoted me for only six months. Joshua Verified Review Great company, but penalizes or blocks credit card usage to get certain discounts. Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 1, 2026 Great company, decent rates. I just wish there were better discounts and no penalty or restriction on using credit cards to pay premiums. Kenneth Verified Review Erie Insurance Company is the Best by Far Reviewed in Florida on February 23, 2026 They are awesome! I wish I could stay with them, but we moved to Florida and they don't offer insurance here. The best I ever had, totally AWESOME! 👍 Lauren Verified Review Excellent company and people there. Reviewed in North Carolina on February 21, 2026 Excellent company until they canceled my policy following a three-car accident for which I was not at fault and received no citations. Stephen Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 19, 2026 Best rates thus far. Douglas Verified Review Erie Insurance: Local Agents, Great Customer Service! Reviewed in Ohio on February 9, 2026 Never had a claim. I think their rates are very good! David Verified Review Best Insurance Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 8, 2026 They set your rate and it never increases unless you change cars. Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars William Verified Review Shop Around Reviewed in Ohio on November 3, 2025 Car insurance is high, but homeowners insurance is affordable. Amber Verified Review Great insurance company as long as you have no claims Reviewed in Maryland on October 6, 2025 They handle claims poorly. There’s always a bill they don’t pay. I have had zero at-fault accidents in over 25 years, and my insurance keeps going up. I’m 64 years old and drive maybe a hundred miles a month. Joseph Verified Review My experience Reviewed in West Virginia on August 24, 2025 High prices, good on paying claims. Christine Verified Review Average Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 12, 2025 They always answer my questions. David Verified Review Searching for lower costs Reviewed in Tennessee on June 19, 2025 Cheapest as far as cost so far. Loretta Verified Review Average Reviewed in Pennsylvania on May 14, 2025 I've been with them for years. I never had a car accident; however, they doubled my premium. Kevin Verified Review Erie Insurance Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 26, 2025 They keep raising my insurance without me having any claims. Roger Verified Review Erie Insurance Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 26, 2025 A good company. It's just that the rate jump is too high. Previous 1 2 Next

Erie customer service ratings vs. State Farm

Erie’s rating for customer service falls below State Farm. State Farm scores the highest, with a rating of 4.2 out of 5. Reviews for Erie’s customer service describe helpful, reassuring interactions.

Here’s how these two companies compare for customer service.