Is Liberty Mutual a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 3,663 Customers

Liberty Mutual has an overall score of 3.4 out of 5 according to over 3,663 reviews for the company on Insurify. Reviews for Liberty Mutual highlight friendly agents and great coverage. It tends to be much more expensive than competitors, with an average full-coverage rate of $208 per month.

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Liberty Mutual Insurance: Rated 3.4 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating3.4
Customer service3.4
Value3.0
Claims handling3.5
Coverage options3.6
Discounts3.3
Policy transparency3.3
Policy flexibility3.5
Quick Facts

  • Liberty Mutual overall user rating: 3.4 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Liberty Mutual: 7.7 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 2.23 (higher number of complaints than average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Liberty Mutual: $208

Our take on Liberty Mutual insurance

Insurify gives Liberty Mutual a quality score of 7.7/10. Overall, Liberty Mutual customers praise the company for its customer service and often cite its friendly agents and quick claims handling. Negative reviews focus on Liberty Mutual’s high rates, with some customers saying it’s not worth the money. Liberty Mutual does have some of the more expensive average premiums, at $208 per month for full coverage.

Liberty Mutual customer service reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5

Liberty Mutual customers rate the company a 3.4 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful and knowledgeable agents who answer questions quickly. Negative reviews mention difficulty reaching support and slow follow-up.

Below are real reviews from Insurify customers about Liberty Mutual.

  • William
    Verified Review
    A Good Experience
    Reviewed in New York on March 8, 2026
    Very good service.
    Maury
    Verified Review
    Review of Liberty Mutual Insurance
    Reviewed in New York on March 6, 2026
    Very expensive.
    James
    Verified Review
    My Experience
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 4, 2026
    Excellent insurance company, highly recommend.
    Stephanie
    Verified Review
    Fine for a year, then prices kept going up... a lot
    Reviewed in Kentucky on February 27, 2026
    I never filed a claim, I never had an accident, never a ticket. Prices went up every year. I switched to Geico and saved over $40 a month.
    Angela
    Verified Review
    Overall a good insurance company
    Reviewed in Illinois on February 23, 2026
    They have great customer service. They communicate well when handling claims. Their premium price for coverage seems to be higher than other companies when running a comparison.
    Bernard
    Verified Review
    Satisfied
    Reviewed in New York on February 22, 2026
    Good company, just think prices are high for repeat customers.
    Randall
    Verified Review
    Good Company
    Reviewed in Alabama on February 14, 2026
    All has gone well with them. No problem at all. The premium for the coverage I have is very good.
    Cheryl A
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 13, 2026
    The experience has been great, but it's too expensive.
    Michelle
    Verified Review
    Not recommended
    Reviewed in Florida on March 11, 2026
    The cost keeps rising.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    Double Premiums
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on March 4, 2026
    Liability insurance on my Tahoe is more than full coverage was just 4 years ago, without any accidents, traffic tickets, or anything!
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    Not good. They increase the price every year. No claims have ever been filed in 15 years, yet they keep increasing rates on home insurance and car insurance.
    Reviewed in New Hampshire on February 26, 2026
    Not good. They increase the price every year. No claims have ever been filed in 15 years, yet they keep increasing rates on home insurance and car insurance.
    Joanna
    Verified Review
    You lost me as a customer
    Reviewed in Ohio on February 23, 2026
    Service was through the internet, so there was no real customer service experience. The price just kept increasing. I knew I was paying way too much, so I canceled my policy.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Subpar
    Reviewed in Oregon on February 22, 2026
    Expensive and they took away the ability to change coverage in the app.
    Don
    Verified Review
    Poor Experience
    Reviewed in Oregon on February 20, 2026
    The rate has more than doubled in the last year and a half.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    After 15 years I switched
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 18, 2026
    Shop around. If you have a good driving record, you can save money.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Liberty Mutual Needs to Improve
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 15, 2026
    The roadside assistance employees were awful, and my insurance rates went up, so I switched and saved a lot of money.

Liberty Mutual customer service ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm

Liberty Mutual’s customer service score of 3.4 out of 5 is similar to Progressive’s score of 3.4. State Farm ranks higher than both companies, with a customer service score of 4.2.

The table below shows how Insurify customers rate Liberty Mutual, Progressive, and State Farm for customer service.

Company
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Average Score
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Liberty Mutual3.4
Progressive3.4
State Farm4.2

Liberty Mutual discounts reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

Liberty Mutual customers give it an OK rating of 3.3 out of 5 for discounts, but reviews skew negative. Customers feel like the discounts are inconsistent and don’t offer much savings. But some reviewers mention that Liberty Mutual’s bundling discount can offer good savings.

Here’s how Insurify customers feel about Liberty Mutual’s discount offerings.

  • Antoinette
    Verified Review
    Liberty Mutual: A Reliable Insurance
    Reviewed in North Carolina on February 13, 2026
    Liberty Mutual has been good for me. When the car was wrecked recently, they were quick to respond and get the process started. They quickly arranged for me to get a rental car to drive and handled all the steps from beginning to end. Everyone I dealt with was very knowledgeable and courteous. They also worked with me to get the best rates for my car insurance.
    William
    Verified Purchase
    Liberty Mutual is an evenhanded insurer
    Reviewed in Ohio on January 25, 2026
    They gave value for my money.
    Bobbie
    Verified Review
    Happy customer
    Reviewed in Colorado on January 25, 2026
    It is good. Though when signing up for new insurance products, it would be nice for the agent to focus on one product at a time.
    Chet
    Verified Review
    Low price and good coverage can go hand in hand
    Reviewed in Ohio on January 16, 2026
    They are my current car insurance company. How they're able to undercut the rest of the industry competition is still a mystery to me.
    Pierre A
    Verified Review
    Liberty Mutual is the best
    Reviewed in New York on November 7, 2025
    Feel free to call Liberty Mutual. Their rate is the best in the business. No one can beat them.
    Carol
    Verified Purchase
    Easy purchase
    Reviewed in Virginia on November 2, 2025
    I haven't interacted with the company since the policy was purchased.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in Vermont on October 10, 2025
    Keep watching the rates as time goes by. It starts out great to get you on board, but then each year the price goes up until you can't afford it with a Medicare income. That's the reason we are switching this year.
    Sean
    Verified Purchase
    Really good experience so far
    Reviewed in Texas on September 25, 2025
    So far, so good. I haven't had the policy for that long.
    Danielle
    Verified Review
    The Experience
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 18, 2026
    They are pretty good. They have decent prices. They are helpful with claims but don't always respond right away.
    Jacqueline
    Verified Review
    Experience
    Reviewed in New Jersey on February 6, 2026
    I'm new, but so far it's been a good experience.
    Greg
    Verified Review
    Cost is around $200 less than anyone else
    Reviewed in Hawaii on February 6, 2026
    The cost is less for car policies, around $200.
    Rebecca
    Verified Review
    Rates…As of the 1st of February I switched over to Progressive. Sorry Liberty Murt
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 5, 2026
    Liberty Mutual has a lot of good options, but their prices are way too high. I had them for three years, and the price almost doubled on my SUV. I’m 71 years old with no tickets or accidents. I do not drive over (on average) 7 miles a day at most 4 days a week. NEVER had a DUI. For 6 months, my rate is over $2440. Social security only goes so far. That only stretches so far!
    Christine
    Verified Review
    Liberty Mutual is Good
    Reviewed in New York on February 3, 2026
    Reasonable and adequate.
    Daniel
    Verified Review
    Very good service - very expensive
    Reviewed in Georgia on January 31, 2026
    Handled a lawsuit quickly and very well. However, prices are way out of line compared to others available.
    Wayland
    Verified Review
    My home is way undervalued. Even with the renewal policy, the home is undervalued. If my home needed to be replaced, I would not have fared well. With my new homeowner's policy with my new company, I now have more coverage at a lower price.
    Reviewed in Texas on January 30, 2026
    My home is way undervalued. Even with the renewal policy, the home is undervalued. If my home needed to be replaced, I would not have fared well. With my new homeowner's policy with my new company, I now have more coverage at a lower price.
    Justin
    Verified Review
    Liberty is Mutually Beneficial
    Reviewed in Tennessee on January 28, 2026
    Liberty Mutual will give you all the perks of being a name-brand car insurance company, similar to their competitors like Geico and Progressive. You'll get a reliable policy, but with that, you will have to pay the price of having a big-name company backing you. As far as customer service, it just depends on the day, but if I could recommend one thing, keep claims simple and try to be as direct with the agent as possible. The ones I've experienced didn't seem to have much patience.

Liberty Mutual discounts ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm

Customers give Liberty Mutual and Progressive similar ratings for their discount opportunities. State Farm has a higher discount availability rating of 3.9 out of 5. In general, customers find the discount availability of all three companies underwhelming.

Check out the table below to see how Insurify customers rank the three companies for their discounts.

Company
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Average Score
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Liberty Mutual3.3
Progressive3.4
State Farm3.9

Liberty Mutual claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

One of Liberty Mutual’s highest customer ratings is for claims handling. It has a 3.5 out of 5, and customers praise its quick, straightforward claims process. Negative reviews mention that it can be difficult to get in touch with an adjuster and that customers felt like they were left in the dark.

Here are reviews about Liberty Mutual’s claims handling from Insurify customers.

  • Louise
    Verified Review
    Customer service representatives are always helpful
    Reviewed in California on January 22, 2026
    Excellent customer service.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Liberty Mutual Offers the Best Prices
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on January 4, 2026
    My experience with Liberty Mutual is mostly good. I like the flexibility of being able to pay and find my forms online. I didn’t find auto glass replacement to be easy with Liberty Mutual. The company they recommended didn’t have our windshield, so I had to find another company myself. I wish the original prices they quoted me did not go up so much. Each year, the price increases beyond what I’m happy with. That being said, when I price other companies, there are none that are cheaper. So I’m staying with Liberty Mutual.
    John
    Verified Review
    Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Texas on December 5, 2025
    They have been very helpful. No problem getting them to approve payment for real problems.
    Cheryl
    Verified Review
    Great Claims Help
    Reviewed in New Jersey on November 27, 2025
    My claim experience was handled by a representative who knew everything and was able to help me no matter what I asked.
    Daniel
    Verified Review
    Expensive but very good/excellent
    Reviewed in Georgia on November 21, 2025
    Liberty Mutual can be expensive, but they are very good at handling claims and dealing with a lawsuit against me as a result of an accident.
    J
    Verified Review
    A good company but expensive
    Reviewed in New Jersey on November 20, 2025
    The only thing I am not happy about is the latest price increase. I have an excellent driving record and a credit score of 839.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    Liberty Mutual has been my provider for over 40 years. No issues.
    Reviewed in Florida on November 19, 2025
    It has been fine. No complaints.
    Steven
    Verified Review
    Liberty Mutual Customer
    Reviewed in Texas on October 1, 2025
    Good Experience
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    They canceled me after 30 days
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on February 25, 2026
    Not a good experience because they sent a letter saying my policy would be canceled on March 6th due to an unsigned form. I have no idea how that happened. I didn't waste time trying to correct the situation when it was easier to get insurance from another company.
    Terry
    Verified Review
    Not happy with it
    Reviewed in Missouri on February 22, 2026
    It's almost impossible to talk to a real person there. The prices of their insurance are high.
    Fredrick
    Verified Review
    I need cheaper insurance!
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 14, 2026
    The insurance costs too much even though it’s in my mother’s name and she’s 84 years old. I pay the insurance ($170 a month) and the car is with me because I paid for it in the beginning when we got it. In Jesus' name, Amen!
    George
    Verified Review
    Policies increased by $700 to $1000 per year for bundled Home, Auto, and Umbrella over 3 years with no claims, accidents, or tickets. If you are currently insured with them, start shopping!
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 1, 2026
    Policies increased by $700 to $1000 per year for bundled Home, Auto, and Umbrella over 3 years with no claims, accidents, or tickets. If you are currently insured with them, start shopping!
    Walton
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in New York on February 1, 2026
    Far too expensive compared to others.
    Jacquelyn
    Verified Review
    Does Liberty Mutual care about their customers?
    Reviewed in North Carolina on January 28, 2026
    I have an excellent driving record, but my policy goes up every year and they do not give any discounts for good driving or anything. I drive less than 30 miles per day. None of this matters to them.
    Vincent
    Verified Review
    Not a good company to stay with
    Reviewed in New York on January 26, 2026
    Good to work with at first, but then they kept raising their prices every year.
    Evelyn
    Verified Review
    Shop around and compare all options
    Reviewed in Virginia on January 22, 2026
    Positive memorable experience when interacting via phone with their sales agents. I am convinced their cost for my car insurance is very high. Therefore, my tip for a friend would be to diligently shop around and compare quotes from other companies.

Liberty Mutual claims handling ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm

Liberty Mutual lands in the middle for claims handling compared to Progressive and State Farm. Insurify customers give Liberty Mutual’s claims handling a rating of 3.5 out of 5, Progressive a 3.3 out of 5, and State Farm a 4.1 out of 5.

The table below shows how Liberty Mutual’s claims handling compares to State Farm and Progressive.

Company
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Average Score
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Liberty Mutual3.5
Progressive3.3
State Farm4.1

Liberty Mutual value for money reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Liberty Mutual customers give it a rating of 3.0 out of 5 for its value for money. Liberty Mutual struggles the most in the value-for-money section, with reviews mostly stating it’s too expensive for what you get in return. But some customers state that the customer service makes the price worth it.

Here’s how real Insurify reviewers feel about Liberty Mutual’s value for the money.

  • Chet
    Verified Review
    Low price good coverage with no hassle
    Reviewed in Ohio on December 21, 2025
    Cheapest insurance I could find that didn't require dealing directly with an agent. Went against industry practices and only raises my rates by 3% per policy period.
    Jade
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Georgia on September 20, 2025
    Excellent insurance and great customer service.
    Kelly
    Verified Review
    Very User-Friendly
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on September 16, 2025
    Liberty is very straightforward. The buying process is easy.
    Fern
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 14, 2025
    Good value, customer service needs improvement.
    April
    Verified Purchase
    Very Satisfied Customer
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 7, 2025
    I was paying double what I pay now, and the other guys were only giving me half tort for twice the money. What a ripoff. Thank God for Liberty Mutual. You guys rock!
    Lucy
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on September 3, 2025
    I got a fantastic price on my insurance, only $488.00 a year for basic coverage.
    Gilbert
    Verified Review
    Great while it lasted!
    Reviewed in California on August 3, 2025
    It has been fine until now. They have decided to drop all auto coverage in CA, leaving us to look for a new insurer.
    Leonard
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on June 21, 2025
    My experience with Liberty Mutual has been excellent. I would recommend them to anyone!
    Jacqueline
    Verified Review
    Price Hacking
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 19, 2026
    Prices on homeowners insurance doubled after refinancing.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Washington on January 18, 2026
    Still expensive for full coverage. Hoping to find full coverage with a more reasonable cost.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    High Rates, Too Much
    Reviewed in Idaho on January 7, 2026
    Rates keep going up too much. I must shop to find lower rates.
    James
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on December 27, 2025
    One thing they did was they started at one quote and then they increased my quote by $16.03 four months later with no explanation. I didn’t appreciate that.
    Daniel
    Verified Review
    Insurance is Too High
    Reviewed in Connecticut on December 18, 2025
    Prices are still too high.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in New York on December 1, 2025
    Good, but I need a lower payment.
    David
    Verified Purchase
    So far so good. Helped us save money.
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 27, 2025
    Communication has been a bit slow.
    Samuel
    Verified Purchase
    Average
    Reviewed in Virginia on November 2, 2025
    Great customer service.

Liberty Mutual value for money ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm

Customers rank Liberty Mutual and Progressive similarly for their value for money, while State Farm ranks higher. For all three companies, customers feel that rate increases take away from the value for the money.

The table below shows how real Insurify reviewers rate Liberty Mutual, Progressive, and State Farm for monetary value.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Liberty Mutual3.0
Progressive3.0
State Farm3.7

Liberty Mutual policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

For policy transparency, Liberty Mutual customers rate the company an OK 3.3 out of 5. Negative reviews focus on issues like non-renewals without explanation and surprise rate hikes. Positive reviewers highlight clear communication from Liberty Mutual representatives.

Here are some reviews about Liberty Mutual’s policy transparency from Insurify customers.

  • George
    Verified Review
    Shop your insurance annually
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 23, 2026
    Shop your insurance annually. Liberty Mutual raised my rates 3 years in a row with no claims, tickets, or anything. Combined bundle increases are over $1K for each of the 3 years.
    Courtney
    Verified Purchase
    Fair price & quality insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 9, 2026
    So far, so good. The cheapest but for great quality insurance.
    Tinez
    Verified Review
    Great Experience & Save!
    Reviewed in New Jersey on October 3, 2025
    Great online experience!
    Roni
    Verified Review
    Pleasant but direct results in a successful contact.
    Reviewed in New Jersey on September 26, 2025
    Be pleasant and polite with the representative, but clearly express what you need to maintain your relationship with the insurance company. Explain your personal needs and obstacles in a very direct manner, but never use an attack approach. You want the representative to want to work with you to successfully come to an agreement regarding your policy.
    Roger
    Verified Review
    Had a good experience with Liberty Mutual for four years
    Reviewed in California on September 21, 2025
    They were the least expensive and always ready to answer questions.
    Andrew
    Verified Review
    Arma virum qua cano trivia qui
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on May 10, 2025
    Great policies that cover everything, but you will pay a lot for it.
    A
    Verified Review
    Liberty Mutual is a Good Insurance
    Reviewed in New York on May 7, 2025
    I am happy with Liberty Mutual. I am just looking to compare prices because of an increase of more than $1000.00 for this year.
    Ronetta
    Verified Review
    I love Liberty Mutual - and the commercials. The app is the best part of the policy!
    Reviewed in Delaware on May 7, 2025
    Easy and convenient app, transparent and easy-to-understand policy documents, payment flexibility options.
    Yvonne
    Verified Review
    Excellent Driver Rate
    Reviewed in South Carolina on March 2, 2026
    Cheaper rate.
    Glenn
    Verified Review
    I Don't Know
    Reviewed in New Hampshire on January 10, 2026
    Bring the price down. We can get full coverage here for $59 a month, so I would think about that.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Auto insurance is becoming too expensive, almost like a car payment!
    Reviewed in Delaware on December 22, 2025
    Liberty Mutual has become very expensive. Make sure you are getting your money's worth!
    Gregg
    Verified Review
    Not Happy
    Reviewed in Rhode Island on December 10, 2025
    Not happy with Liberty Mutual; they raised my rates four times for no definitive reason.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Overpaid for insurance at Liberty Mutual
    Reviewed in Florida on December 2, 2025
    I have recently done a cost comparison and found that I have massively overpaid for coverage from Liberty Mutual.
    Frederick
    Verified Review
    They are bad at pricing
    Reviewed in New York on November 24, 2025
    After I turned 65, my insurance went up 125%. It went from $860 a year to $2400 a year for no reason.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    No Loyalty
    Reviewed in Florida on November 16, 2025
    They raise the rates over time. There are no loyalty discounts. I spent 3 years with them, and my monthly payment has tripled even though I've had no accidents or tickets. I will be leaving this company soon.
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    False Quote
    Reviewed in Arkansas on November 16, 2025
    Make sure they lock in the rate they quote you. Mine was quoted at $775.00, and the next day it was $1,350.00 when I called to buy insurance. If I had not already canceled my old policy, I would not have purchased it, as it was a total false claim to quote $775.00. Their online quote was $285.00, which is why I called an agent!

Liberty Mutual policy transparency ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm

Compared to competitors, Liberty Mutual has a similar policy transparency rating to Progressive, and State Farm has a higher rating than both companies. A common transparency theme for all companies is confusion over rate hikes.

The table below highlights how Liberty Mutual’s policy transparency rating compares to Progressive and State Farm.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Liberty Mutual3.3
Progressive3.1
State Farm3.8

Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive, State Farm, and GEICO

If you’re shopping for insurance, it’s important to compare multiple companies to find the best one for you. Here’s how Liberty Mutual stacks up against its top competitors.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Liberty Mutual customer reviews: Read what over 3,663 Insurify customers have to say about Liberty Mutual

Reading customer reviews about a company can help you get a real impression of how it operates. Here’s what over 3,663 Insurify customers are saying about Liberty Mutual.

Bob
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Virginia on March 15, 2026
I would be happy if the premium hadn’t gone up so much, but I am pleased with the policy.
Wendy
Verified Purchase
Go Liberty Liberty!
Reviewed in Wisconsin on February 9, 2026
Simply done very well, friendly, gives you repeat answers for your same questions.
Robert
Verified Purchase
Saved me half what I was paying
Reviewed in Ohio on February 5, 2026
Awesome
Mark
Verified Review
Having the Courage to Review and Change
Reviewed in Illinois on January 26, 2026
Saved us a lot of money. We did give up some coverage by way of considerably higher deductibles, but realized that we have only had a couple of claims on our home in 39 years. Also raised auto deductibles because we are debt-free and can cover it nowadays. Please first scan or download snapshots of your current/former insurance companies, but block out the premium costs to their view, so that they have a clear view of what you have. Then explain what you are willing/wanting to change.
Reita
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in Colorado on January 23, 2026
Cheaper. Same coverage.
Sandra
Verified Review
Payments
Reviewed in Indiana on January 10, 2026
Couldn't be a couple of days late with payment without being charged a fee.
Sueellen
Verified Review
Knowledgeable
Reviewed in New York on December 31, 2025
Helpful, friendly, knowledgeable.
Howard
Verified Review
Time for a Change
Reviewed in New York on December 23, 2025
Good except too expensive.
Kayla Rae
Verified Review
Don't fall for it
Reviewed in Minnesota on February 28, 2026
Geico made the transfer smooth and easy. The rate was actually good too.
Frederick
Verified Review
High Prices for Seniors
Reviewed in New York on February 27, 2026
The car insurance rates for those over 65 are very high. I am 71, and they want $2,300 a year for basic coverage and $1,750 more with collision. I haven't had any tickets for 25 years and no claims in 40 years.
Jimmy
Verified Review
Overpriced
Reviewed in Indiana on February 11, 2026
Overpriced insurance and raised rates for no reason.
James
Verified Review
Poor Service
Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 7, 2026
Liberty advertises that you pay only for what you want. My wife has dementia and cannot drive. She is on my policy, and they have told me because she was listed, she would have to remain, and I have to pay for that.
Michael
Verified Review
Wishing for lower prices and help from our agent to achieve this goal
Reviewed in New York on February 2, 2026
I wish the price of insurance was more reasonable. The cost is very high and it seems to increase every year, no matter if you have no claims, a perfect driving record, or drive a minimal amount.
William
Verified Review
30 Years Loyal and LM Won't Match Offers
Reviewed in New York on January 28, 2026
I've been telling friends and coworkers that Liberty Mutual is terrible. I've been loyal for thirty years, have a clean record, and they wouldn’t match or lower my auto insurance. Oh, and my credit is excellent.
Mh
Verified Review
He who has the gold rules
Reviewed in Arizona on January 19, 2026
Get insurance where you can decide how much coverage you want. I have two cars: an 11-year-old car and a 2023 model. I wanted minimum coverage for the 11-year-old car and full coverage for the 2023. But Liberty did not let me decide for my 11-year-old car. They had their rules set for their benefit.
Terry
Verified Review
Do better by the customer!
Reviewed in Maine on January 13, 2026
It's too expensive, and policies should be reviewed annually to find lower rates that benefit the customer!

Sara Getman
Written bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

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