Liberty Mutual Insurance: Rated 3.4 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|3.4
|Customer service
|3.4
|Value
|3.0
|Claims handling
|3.5
|Coverage options
|3.6
|Discounts
|3.3
|Policy transparency
|3.3
|Policy flexibility
|3.5
Liberty Mutual overall user rating: 3.4 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Liberty Mutual: 7.7 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 2.23 (higher number of complaints than average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Liberty Mutual: $208
Our take on Liberty Mutual insurance
Insurify gives Liberty Mutual a quality score of 7.7/10. Overall, Liberty Mutual customers praise the company for its customer service and often cite its friendly agents and quick claims handling. Negative reviews focus on Liberty Mutual’s high rates, with some customers saying it’s not worth the money. Liberty Mutual does have some of the more expensive average premiums, at $208 per month for full coverage.
Liberty Mutual customer service reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5
Liberty Mutual customers rate the company a 3.4 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful and knowledgeable agents who answer questions quickly. Negative reviews mention difficulty reaching support and slow follow-up.
Below are real reviews from Insurify customers about Liberty Mutual.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 8, 2026Very good service.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 6, 2026Very expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 4, 2026Excellent insurance company, highly recommend.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on February 27, 2026I never filed a claim, I never had an accident, never a ticket. Prices went up every year. I switched to Geico and saved over $40 a month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on February 23, 2026They have great customer service. They communicate well when handling claims. Their premium price for coverage seems to be higher than other companies when running a comparison.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 22, 2026Good company, just think prices are high for repeat customers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on February 14, 2026All has gone well with them. No problem at all. The premium for the coverage I have is very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 13, 2026The experience has been great, but it's too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 11, 2026The cost keeps rising.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on March 4, 2026Liability insurance on my Tahoe is more than full coverage was just 4 years ago, without any accidents, traffic tickets, or anything!Verified ReviewReviewed in New Hampshire on February 26, 2026Not good. They increase the price every year. No claims have ever been filed in 15 years, yet they keep increasing rates on home insurance and car insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on February 23, 2026Service was through the internet, so there was no real customer service experience. The price just kept increasing. I knew I was paying way too much, so I canceled my policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on February 22, 2026Expensive and they took away the ability to change coverage in the app.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on February 20, 2026The rate has more than doubled in the last year and a half.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 18, 2026Shop around. If you have a good driving record, you can save money.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 15, 2026The roadside assistance employees were awful, and my insurance rates went up, so I switched and saved a lot of money.
Liberty Mutual customer service ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm
Liberty Mutual’s customer service score of 3.4 out of 5 is similar to Progressive’s score of 3.4. State Farm ranks higher than both companies, with a customer service score of 4.2.
The table below shows how Insurify customers rate Liberty Mutual, Progressive, and State Farm for customer service.
Company
Average Score
|Liberty Mutual
|3.4
|Progressive
|3.4
|State Farm
|4.2
Liberty Mutual discounts reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
Liberty Mutual customers give it an OK rating of 3.3 out of 5 for discounts, but reviews skew negative. Customers feel like the discounts are inconsistent and don’t offer much savings. But some reviewers mention that Liberty Mutual’s bundling discount can offer good savings.
Here’s how Insurify customers feel about Liberty Mutual’s discount offerings.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on February 13, 2026Liberty Mutual has been good for me. When the car was wrecked recently, they were quick to respond and get the process started. They quickly arranged for me to get a rental car to drive and handled all the steps from beginning to end. Everyone I dealt with was very knowledgeable and courteous. They also worked with me to get the best rates for my car insurance.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Ohio on January 25, 2026They gave value for my money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on January 25, 2026It is good. Though when signing up for new insurance products, it would be nice for the agent to focus on one product at a time.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on January 16, 2026They are my current car insurance company. How they're able to undercut the rest of the industry competition is still a mystery to me.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on November 7, 2025Feel free to call Liberty Mutual. Their rate is the best in the business. No one can beat them.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Virginia on November 2, 2025I haven't interacted with the company since the policy was purchased.Verified ReviewReviewed in Vermont on October 10, 2025Keep watching the rates as time goes by. It starts out great to get you on board, but then each year the price goes up until you can't afford it with a Medicare income. That's the reason we are switching this year.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on September 25, 2025So far, so good. I haven't had the policy for that long.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on February 18, 2026They are pretty good. They have decent prices. They are helpful with claims but don't always respond right away.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on February 6, 2026I'm new, but so far it's been a good experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in Hawaii on February 6, 2026The cost is less for car policies, around $200.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 5, 2026Liberty Mutual has a lot of good options, but their prices are way too high. I had them for three years, and the price almost doubled on my SUV. I’m 71 years old with no tickets or accidents. I do not drive over (on average) 7 miles a day at most 4 days a week. NEVER had a DUI. For 6 months, my rate is over $2440. Social security only goes so far. That only stretches so far!Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 3, 2026Reasonable and adequate.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on January 31, 2026Handled a lawsuit quickly and very well. However, prices are way out of line compared to others available.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 30, 2026My home is way undervalued. Even with the renewal policy, the home is undervalued. If my home needed to be replaced, I would not have fared well. With my new homeowner's policy with my new company, I now have more coverage at a lower price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on January 28, 2026Liberty Mutual will give you all the perks of being a name-brand car insurance company, similar to their competitors like Geico and Progressive. You'll get a reliable policy, but with that, you will have to pay the price of having a big-name company backing you. As far as customer service, it just depends on the day, but if I could recommend one thing, keep claims simple and try to be as direct with the agent as possible. The ones I've experienced didn't seem to have much patience.
Liberty Mutual discounts ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm
Customers give Liberty Mutual and Progressive similar ratings for their discount opportunities. State Farm has a higher discount availability rating of 3.9 out of 5. In general, customers find the discount availability of all three companies underwhelming.
Check out the table below to see how Insurify customers rank the three companies for their discounts.
Company
Average Score
|Liberty Mutual
|3.3
|Progressive
|3.4
|State Farm
|3.9
Liberty Mutual claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
One of Liberty Mutual’s highest customer ratings is for claims handling. It has a 3.5 out of 5, and customers praise its quick, straightforward claims process. Negative reviews mention that it can be difficult to get in touch with an adjuster and that customers felt like they were left in the dark.
Here are reviews about Liberty Mutual’s claims handling from Insurify customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 22, 2026Excellent customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on January 4, 2026My experience with Liberty Mutual is mostly good. I like the flexibility of being able to pay and find my forms online. I didn’t find auto glass replacement to be easy with Liberty Mutual. The company they recommended didn’t have our windshield, so I had to find another company myself. I wish the original prices they quoted me did not go up so much. Each year, the price increases beyond what I’m happy with. That being said, when I price other companies, there are none that are cheaper. So I’m staying with Liberty Mutual.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 5, 2025They have been very helpful. No problem getting them to approve payment for real problems.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on November 27, 2025My claim experience was handled by a representative who knew everything and was able to help me no matter what I asked.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on November 21, 2025Liberty Mutual can be expensive, but they are very good at handling claims and dealing with a lawsuit against me as a result of an accident.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on November 20, 2025The only thing I am not happy about is the latest price increase. I have an excellent driving record and a credit score of 839.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 19, 2025It has been fine. No complaints.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 1, 2025Good ExperienceVerified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on February 25, 2026Not a good experience because they sent a letter saying my policy would be canceled on March 6th due to an unsigned form. I have no idea how that happened. I didn't waste time trying to correct the situation when it was easier to get insurance from another company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on February 22, 2026It's almost impossible to talk to a real person there. The prices of their insurance are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 14, 2026The insurance costs too much even though it’s in my mother’s name and she’s 84 years old. I pay the insurance ($170 a month) and the car is with me because I paid for it in the beginning when we got it. In Jesus' name, Amen!Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 1, 2026Policies increased by $700 to $1000 per year for bundled Home, Auto, and Umbrella over 3 years with no claims, accidents, or tickets. If you are currently insured with them, start shopping!Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 1, 2026Far too expensive compared to others.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on January 28, 2026I have an excellent driving record, but my policy goes up every year and they do not give any discounts for good driving or anything. I drive less than 30 miles per day. None of this matters to them.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on January 26, 2026Good to work with at first, but then they kept raising their prices every year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on January 22, 2026Positive memorable experience when interacting via phone with their sales agents. I am convinced their cost for my car insurance is very high. Therefore, my tip for a friend would be to diligently shop around and compare quotes from other companies.
Liberty Mutual claims handling ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm
Liberty Mutual lands in the middle for claims handling compared to Progressive and State Farm. Insurify customers give Liberty Mutual’s claims handling a rating of 3.5 out of 5, Progressive a 3.3 out of 5, and State Farm a 4.1 out of 5.
The table below shows how Liberty Mutual’s claims handling compares to State Farm and Progressive.
Company
Average Score
|Liberty Mutual
|3.5
|Progressive
|3.3
|State Farm
|4.1
Liberty Mutual value for money reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Liberty Mutual customers give it a rating of 3.0 out of 5 for its value for money. Liberty Mutual struggles the most in the value-for-money section, with reviews mostly stating it’s too expensive for what you get in return. But some customers state that the customer service makes the price worth it.
Here’s how real Insurify reviewers feel about Liberty Mutual’s value for the money.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on December 21, 2025Cheapest insurance I could find that didn't require dealing directly with an agent. Went against industry practices and only raises my rates by 3% per policy period.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on September 20, 2025Excellent insurance and great customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on September 16, 2025Liberty is very straightforward. The buying process is easy.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on September 14, 2025Good value, customer service needs improvement.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on September 7, 2025I was paying double what I pay now, and the other guys were only giving me half tort for twice the money. What a ripoff. Thank God for Liberty Mutual. You guys rock!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 3, 2025I got a fantastic price on my insurance, only $488.00 a year for basic coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 3, 2025It has been fine until now. They have decided to drop all auto coverage in CA, leaving us to look for a new insurer.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on June 21, 2025My experience with Liberty Mutual has been excellent. I would recommend them to anyone!Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 19, 2026Prices on homeowners insurance doubled after refinancing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on January 18, 2026Still expensive for full coverage. Hoping to find full coverage with a more reasonable cost.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on January 7, 2026Rates keep going up too much. I must shop to find lower rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on December 27, 2025One thing they did was they started at one quote and then they increased my quote by $16.03 four months later with no explanation. I didn’t appreciate that.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on December 18, 2025Prices are still too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on December 1, 2025Good, but I need a lower payment.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on November 27, 2025Communication has been a bit slow.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Virginia on November 2, 2025Great customer service.
Liberty Mutual value for money ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm
Customers rank Liberty Mutual and Progressive similarly for their value for money, while State Farm ranks higher. For all three companies, customers feel that rate increases take away from the value for the money.
The table below shows how real Insurify reviewers rate Liberty Mutual, Progressive, and State Farm for monetary value.
Company
Average Score
|Liberty Mutual
|3.0
|Progressive
|3.0
|State Farm
|3.7
Liberty Mutual policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
For policy transparency, Liberty Mutual customers rate the company an OK 3.3 out of 5. Negative reviews focus on issues like non-renewals without explanation and surprise rate hikes. Positive reviewers highlight clear communication from Liberty Mutual representatives.
Here are some reviews about Liberty Mutual’s policy transparency from Insurify customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on January 23, 2026Shop your insurance annually. Liberty Mutual raised my rates 3 years in a row with no claims, tickets, or anything. Combined bundle increases are over $1K for each of the 3 years.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on January 9, 2026So far, so good. The cheapest but for great quality insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on October 3, 2025Great online experience!Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on September 26, 2025Be pleasant and polite with the representative, but clearly express what you need to maintain your relationship with the insurance company. Explain your personal needs and obstacles in a very direct manner, but never use an attack approach. You want the representative to want to work with you to successfully come to an agreement regarding your policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on September 21, 2025They were the least expensive and always ready to answer questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on May 10, 2025Great policies that cover everything, but you will pay a lot for it.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on May 7, 2025I am happy with Liberty Mutual. I am just looking to compare prices because of an increase of more than $1000.00 for this year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on May 7, 2025Easy and convenient app, transparent and easy-to-understand policy documents, payment flexibility options.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on March 2, 2026Cheaper rate.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Hampshire on January 10, 2026Bring the price down. We can get full coverage here for $59 a month, so I would think about that.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on December 22, 2025Liberty Mutual has become very expensive. Make sure you are getting your money's worth!Verified ReviewReviewed in Rhode Island on December 10, 2025Not happy with Liberty Mutual; they raised my rates four times for no definitive reason.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on December 2, 2025I have recently done a cost comparison and found that I have massively overpaid for coverage from Liberty Mutual.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on November 24, 2025After I turned 65, my insurance went up 125%. It went from $860 a year to $2400 a year for no reason.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 16, 2025They raise the rates over time. There are no loyalty discounts. I spent 3 years with them, and my monthly payment has tripled even though I've had no accidents or tickets. I will be leaving this company soon.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on November 16, 2025Make sure they lock in the rate they quote you. Mine was quoted at $775.00, and the next day it was $1,350.00 when I called to buy insurance. If I had not already canceled my old policy, I would not have purchased it, as it was a total false claim to quote $775.00. Their online quote was $285.00, which is why I called an agent!
Liberty Mutual policy transparency ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm
Compared to competitors, Liberty Mutual has a similar policy transparency rating to Progressive, and State Farm has a higher rating than both companies. A common transparency theme for all companies is confusion over rate hikes.
The table below highlights how Liberty Mutual’s policy transparency rating compares to Progressive and State Farm.
Company
Average Score
|Liberty Mutual
|3.3
|Progressive
|3.1
|State Farm
|3.8
Liberty Mutual vs. Progressive, State Farm, and GEICO
If you’re shopping for insurance, it’s important to compare multiple companies to find the best one for you. Here’s how Liberty Mutual stacks up against its top competitors.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Liberty Mutual customer reviews: Read what over 3,663 Insurify customers have to say about Liberty Mutual
Reading customer reviews about a company can help you get a real impression of how it operates. Here’s what over 3,663 Insurify customers are saying about Liberty Mutual.