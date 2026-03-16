Liberty Mutual customer service reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5

Liberty Mutual customers rate the company a 3.4 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews mention helpful and knowledgeable agents who answer questions quickly. Negative reviews mention difficulty reaching support and slow follow-up.

Below are real reviews from Insurify customers about Liberty Mutual.

View Liberty Mutual customer service reviews Positive Reviews William Verified Review A Good Experience Reviewed in New York on March 8, 2026 Very good service. Maury Verified Review Review of Liberty Mutual Insurance Reviewed in New York on March 6, 2026 Very expensive. James Verified Review My Experience Reviewed in New Jersey on March 4, 2026 Excellent insurance company, highly recommend. Stephanie Verified Review Fine for a year, then prices kept going up... a lot Reviewed in Kentucky on February 27, 2026 I never filed a claim, I never had an accident, never a ticket. Prices went up every year. I switched to Geico and saved over $40 a month. Angela Verified Review Overall a good insurance company Reviewed in Illinois on February 23, 2026 They have great customer service. They communicate well when handling claims. Their premium price for coverage seems to be higher than other companies when running a comparison. Bernard Verified Review Satisfied Reviewed in New York on February 22, 2026 Good company, just think prices are high for repeat customers. Randall Verified Review Good Company Reviewed in Alabama on February 14, 2026 All has gone well with them. No problem at all. The premium for the coverage I have is very good. Cheryl A Verified Review Expensive Reviewed in New Jersey on February 13, 2026 The experience has been great, but it's too expensive. Previous 1 2 Next Not-so-positive Reviews Michelle Verified Review Not recommended Reviewed in Florida on March 11, 2026 The cost keeps rising. Sandra Verified Review Double Premiums Reviewed in Oklahoma on March 4, 2026 Liability insurance on my Tahoe is more than full coverage was just 4 years ago, without any accidents, traffic tickets, or anything! Lisa Verified Review Not good. They increase the price every year. No claims have ever been filed in 15 years, yet they keep increasing rates on home insurance and car insurance. Reviewed in New Hampshire on February 26, 2026 Not good. They increase the price every year. No claims have ever been filed in 15 years, yet they keep increasing rates on home insurance and car insurance. Joanna Verified Review You lost me as a customer Reviewed in Ohio on February 23, 2026 Service was through the internet, so there was no real customer service experience. The price just kept increasing. I knew I was paying way too much, so I canceled my policy. Stephen Verified Review Subpar Reviewed in Oregon on February 22, 2026 Expensive and they took away the ability to change coverage in the app. Don Verified Review Poor Experience Reviewed in Oregon on February 20, 2026 The rate has more than doubled in the last year and a half. Scott Verified Review After 15 years I switched Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 18, 2026 Shop around. If you have a good driving record, you can save money. Richard Verified Review Liberty Mutual Needs to Improve Reviewed in North Carolina on February 15, 2026 The roadside assistance employees were awful, and my insurance rates went up, so I switched and saved a lot of money. Previous 1 2 Next

Liberty Mutual customer service ratings vs. Progressive and State Farm

Liberty Mutual’s customer service score of 3.4 out of 5 is similar to Progressive’s score of 3.4. State Farm ranks higher than both companies, with a customer service score of 4.2.

The table below shows how Insurify customers rate Liberty Mutual, Progressive, and State Farm for customer service.