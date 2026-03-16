GAINSCO customer service reviews: Rated 2.5 out of 5

GAINSCO customers rate its customer service a 2.5 out of 5. Reviews skew negative, with many customers expressing frustration over responsiveness and feeling dismissed by GAINSCO. Positive reviews note that agents can be helpful if the problems are simple.

Here’s how GAINSCO customers feel about the company’s customer service.

View GAINSCO customer service reviews Positive Reviews Rebecca Verified Purchase Very Happy Customer Reviewed in Virginia on December 29, 2025 It was just simple and easy and took the weight off my shoulders. Jessica Verified Review All Around Great and Reliable Reviewed in Illinois on January 21, 2025 I'm still with Gainsco. I love my insurance company and have yet to find any other company with lower rates. Tracy Verified Review Great Service, But Too Pricey Reviewed in South Carolina on September 17, 2024 They are just too pricey. Ibrahim Verified Review Good Rate Reviewed in Ohio on September 5, 2024 The service is good. Warner Verified Purchase Gian, my experience with you all has been good and very responsive. Reviewed in South Carolina on March 4, 2026 I have yet to have a bad experience. Sheila Verified Review Overall nice people, great service Reviewed in Illinois on October 31, 2025 I had some registration issues and they helped me out with all of that. I would recommend them to anyone. Lisa Verified Review So-so Reviewed in Ohio on November 2, 2024 They're good, I just wish their app was better. I can't see anything on it, like my policy, none of my information, etc. Garry Verified Review They are there if you need them Reviewed in Texas on October 9, 2024 With today's insurance rates, it's best to shop around! Previous 1 2 Next Not-so-positive Reviews Keith Verified Purchase Average Reviewed in Virginia on January 24, 2026 Rates are good. Debra Verified Review Happy Reviewed in Georgia on March 16, 2025 Everything is good about them. Richard Verified Review Average Reviewed in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2024 They are helpful when your other insurance is too much. Doreatha Verified Review Better Prices Reviewed in Florida on October 27, 2024 The prices are too high just for basic coverage. Josetta Verified Review No Roadside Assistance Reviewed in Arkansas on October 15, 2024 There is no roadside assistance available for customers. Paul Verified Review Lower Rate Policy is My Goal Reviewed in Florida on September 19, 2024 When I started the policy last year, it was low. However, it has since increased and Gainsco will not tell me why, nor can they lower it. I'm tired of this and am now shopping for something cheaper. Vanessa Verified Review Do Not Recommend Reviewed in Georgia on June 17, 2024 Overpriced. Nichole Verified Review Not Bad Reviewed in Illinois on April 14, 2024 Cheap insurance doesn't cover much. Previous 1 2 Next

GAINSCO customer service ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO

When it comes to customer service, GAINSCO’s 2.5 out of 5 score falls behind Progressive and GEICO. GAINSCO and Progressive customers both report frustrating interactions with agents. GEICO customers mention smooth and easy customer service.

The table below shows how customers rate GAINSCO’s customer service compared to GEICO and Progressive.