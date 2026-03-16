Is GAINSCO a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 186 Customers

GAINSCO scores an overall rating of 3.6 out of 5, according to reviews for the company on Insurify. GAINSCO customers are satisfied with their policies and give it a 3.3 out of 5 rating for policy transparency.

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GAINSCO Insurance: Rated 3.6 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating3.6
Customer service2.5
Value3.0
Claims handling3.2
Coverage options3.2
Discounts3.0
Policy transparency3.3
Policy flexibility3.2
Quick Facts

  • GAINSCO overall user rating: 3.6 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for GAINSCO: 7.9 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 1.99 (higher than average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from GAINSCO: $214

Our take on GAINSCO insurance

GAINSCO is a non-standard insurer that operates in 19 U.S. states. Insurify customers give GAINSCO a quality score of 7.9/10.

Although GAINSCO can be a great insurer for some, customers give it fairly low ratings across the board, and it scores lower than its competitors GEICO and Progressive. For its overall value, customers rate it a 3.0 out of 5.

GAINSCO customer service reviews: Rated 2.5 out of 5

GAINSCO customers rate its customer service a 2.5 out of 5. Reviews skew negative, with many customers expressing frustration over responsiveness and feeling dismissed by GAINSCO. Positive reviews note that agents can be helpful if the problems are simple.

Here’s how GAINSCO customers feel about the company’s customer service.

  • Rebecca
    Verified Purchase
    Very Happy Customer
    Reviewed in Virginia on December 29, 2025
    It was just simple and easy and took the weight off my shoulders.
    Jessica
    Verified Review
    All Around Great and Reliable
    Reviewed in Illinois on January 21, 2025
    I'm still with Gainsco. I love my insurance company and have yet to find any other company with lower rates.
    Tracy
    Verified Review
    Great Service, But Too Pricey
    Reviewed in South Carolina on September 17, 2024
    They are just too pricey.
    Ibrahim
    Verified Review
    Good Rate
    Reviewed in Ohio on September 5, 2024
    The service is good.
    Warner
    Verified Purchase
    Gian, my experience with you all has been good and very responsive.
    Reviewed in South Carolina on March 4, 2026
    I have yet to have a bad experience.
    Sheila
    Verified Review
    Overall nice people, great service
    Reviewed in Illinois on October 31, 2025
    I had some registration issues and they helped me out with all of that. I would recommend them to anyone.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    So-so
    Reviewed in Ohio on November 2, 2024
    They're good, I just wish their app was better. I can't see anything on it, like my policy, none of my information, etc.
    Garry
    Verified Review
    They are there if you need them
    Reviewed in Texas on October 9, 2024
    With today's insurance rates, it's best to shop around!
    Keith
    Verified Purchase
    Average
    Reviewed in Virginia on January 24, 2026
    Rates are good.
    Debra
    Verified Review
    Happy
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 16, 2025
    Everything is good about them.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2024
    They are helpful when your other insurance is too much.
    Doreatha
    Verified Review
    Better Prices
    Reviewed in Florida on October 27, 2024
    The prices are too high just for basic coverage.
    Josetta
    Verified Review
    No Roadside Assistance
    Reviewed in Arkansas on October 15, 2024
    There is no roadside assistance available for customers.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Lower Rate Policy is My Goal
    Reviewed in Florida on September 19, 2024
    When I started the policy last year, it was low. However, it has since increased and Gainsco will not tell me why, nor can they lower it. I'm tired of this and am now shopping for something cheaper.
    Vanessa
    Verified Review
    Do Not Recommend
    Reviewed in Georgia on June 17, 2024
    Overpriced.
    Nichole
    Verified Review
    Not Bad
    Reviewed in Illinois on April 14, 2024
    Cheap insurance doesn't cover much.

GAINSCO customer service ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO

When it comes to customer service, GAINSCO’s 2.5 out of 5 score falls behind Progressive and GEICO. GAINSCO and Progressive customers both report frustrating interactions with agents. GEICO customers mention smooth and easy customer service.

The table below shows how customers rate GAINSCO’s customer service compared to GEICO and Progressive.

Company
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Average Score
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GAINSCO2.5
Progressive3.4
GEICO4.1

GAINSCO discounts reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

GAINSCO customers rate its discount availability a 3.0 out of 5. Positive reviews say discounts offer helpful initial savings. But negative reviews say GAINSCO’s discounts don’t deliver meaningful savings after renewal.

Below are reviews from Insurify customers about GAINSCO’s discount availability.

  • Thomas
    Verified Review
    Okay
    Reviewed in Florida on May 3, 2025
    The customer service needs to improve.
    Pamela
    Verified Purchase
    Good
    Reviewed in Georgia on September 12, 2024
    Great customer service.
    Trudy
    Verified Review
    Discount
    Reviewed in Texas on September 2, 2024
    Ask for discounts if they are not presented.
    Curtis
    Verified Review
    Gainsco Review
    Reviewed in Florida on August 13, 2024
    I had a good experience.
    William
    Verified Purchase
    Upset
    Reviewed in Mississippi on October 3, 2025
    I was offered a payment option which I selected. The payment was not made and my policy was canceled. I now do not have vehicle insurance.
    Romaine
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Virginia on April 1, 2024
    The insurance is good, but the price went up.
    Donyell
    Verified Review
    Insurance
    Reviewed in Georgia on May 4, 2025
    It's okay. The price should be better.
    Sharonlynn
    Verified Review
    High Cost of Insurance
    Reviewed in Arizona on September 2, 2024
    It's too expensive and the deductible is extremely high.
    Brian
    Verified Purchase
    Liars
    Reviewed in Missouri on February 25, 2026
    They told me one price, and then when I got the bill, it was $70 over what they guaranteed me.
    Shannan
    Verified Review
    Keep a Close Eye on Your Policy
    Reviewed in Arizona on August 26, 2025
    I had excluded my son, who lives on his own, from my policy. After a year, they added him to my policy and charged me more. I don’t like to be taken advantage of.
    Heidi
    Verified Review
    Gainsco, the company to RUN, not walk, away from!!
    Reviewed in Arizona on July 14, 2025
    There has been nothing positive about this company. They kept harassing me to sign some kind of electronic document. Then when I finally got the time to do so, I couldn’t get an agent via phone or text. I tried multiple times, up until the day they dropped my insurance, today, 7/14/2025. They raised my rates once they received my payment, claiming it was because of my driving record, which I was 100% honest about, plus my credit score. None of this was put in their original application and final insurance process. They took my payment for one month of insurance, yet only gave me two weeks before dropping me because of their lack of correspondence.
    Tina
    Verified Review
    I don't care
    Reviewed in Oregon on May 2, 2025
    Way too expensive and way too long of a wait time to talk to a representative.

GAINSCO discounts ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO

Insurify customers rate GAINSCO’s discount offerings worse than Progressive and GEICO. But customer reviews about discounts are lackluster for all three companies — especially after rate hikes.

Here’s how GAINSCO’s 3.0 out of 5 rating for discount availability compares to Progressive and GEICO.

Company
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Average Score
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GAINSCO3.0
Progressive3.4
GEICO3.9

GAINSCO claims handling reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

GAINSCO customers give the company an OK rating of 3.2 out of 5 for claims handling. Positive reviews focus on a smooth claims experience when the claims are simple. Negative reviews about GAINSCO’s claims handling mention frustration with claim denials and low payouts.

Here are some more detailed reviews about GAINSCO’s claims handling from its customers.

  • Nichole
    Verified Review
    Alright
    Reviewed in Illinois on August 26, 2024
    They offer cheap insurance that meets the minimum state requirements.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Terrible Customer Service
    Reviewed in Florida on April 17, 2024
    The customer service is terrible.
    John
    Verified Review
    Satisfactory
    Reviewed in Texas on April 16, 2025
    Gansco is a good option for starters, but shopping around definitely becomes an option after a while.
    Reginald
    Verified Review
    Not Happy
    Reviewed in Georgia on October 28, 2024
    The rates are too high.
    Harold
    Verified Review
    High Monthly Payments
    Reviewed in Florida on September 21, 2024
    There are no discounts! The payments are too much money per month for the premium. It's around $164.00 per month, which is really high. I have a 2017 Kia Optima, not a sports car!
    Harold
    Verified Review
    Poor
    Reviewed in Florida on October 15, 2024
    Too much money each month along with poor service.
    Francine
    Verified Review
    High Insurance Cost
    Reviewed in Georgia on October 1, 2024
    The cost of the insurance is too high.
    Heather
    Verified Review
    Terrible
    Reviewed in Illinois on September 3, 2024
    It's terrible. There's no communication, and when you call about something, they tell you to call your agent who never answers.
    Trudy-Ann
    Verified Review
    Unsatisfied Customer
    Reviewed in Florida on July 29, 2024
    I paid $325 for insurance. How would you feel in my situation?

GAINSCO claims handling ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO

Compared to competitors, customers give GAINSCO a 3.2 out of 5 rating for claims handling, Progressive a 3.3 out of 5, and GEICO has the highest score of 3.3 out of 5.

Here’s how these three companies compare for claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
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GAINSCO3.2
Progressive3.3
GEICO4.1

GAINSCO value for money reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

GAINSCO struggles to provide valuable coverage for an acceptable price, according to customer reviews left on Insurify. Customers give GAINSO a 3.0 out of 5 for its value for money. Customers with a negative experience feel they’re paying too much for what they get. Positive experiences with GAINSCO’s value feel that the minimum-level coverage is worth it.

Below are real reviews from GAINSCO customers about its value. 

  • Christie
    Verified Review
    Available when you need coverage fast
    Reviewed in Florida on April 23, 2025
    It was there when I needed coverage, but I think I can get better rates elsewhere.
    Dale
    Verified Review
    Poor
    Reviewed in Georgia on August 2, 2024
    Way too expensive.
    Diana
    Verified Review
    Not worth the cost
    Reviewed in Illinois on July 13, 2024
    The coverage and service provided are too pricey.
    Senaida
    Verified Review
    Very Unpredictable
    Reviewed in Texas on July 1, 2024
    Gainsco provided me with a quote, but the actual offer was higher than what I was initially quoted.
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Outrageous Hikes in Payments
    Reviewed in Georgia on May 13, 2024
    The service is not very good. The price keeps going up and I'm not sure why.

GAINSCO value for money ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO

GAINSCO’s 3.0 out of 5 score for value for money falls behind Progressive and GEICO. But reviews across all three companies show that customers’ perceived value for money decreases after rate increases.

Here’s how customers rate GAINSCO, Progressive, and GEICO for their monetary value.

Company
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Average Score
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GAINSCO3.0
Progressive3.0
GEICO3.8

GAINSCO policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

GAINSCO customers rate it a 3.3 out of 5 for policy transparency. Customers who have a positive experience with GAINSCO’s transparency mention that basic policies are simple and easy to understand. Negative reviews about GAINSCO’s transparency focus on fees and confusion over what’s covered.

Here are some real reviews about GAINSCO’s policy transparency.

GAINSCO policy transparency ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO

GAINSCO customers rate the company’s policy transparency lower than both Progressive and GEICO. Customers with Progressive and GAINSCO both mention issues with policy changes.

The table below shows how these three companies compare for policy transparency.

Company
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Average Score
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GAINSCO3.3
Progressive3.1
GEICO3.9

GAINSCO vs. Progressive, GEICO, and Erie

Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to choose the best insurer for you. Here’s how GAINSCO compares to its top competitors.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

GAINSCO customer reviews: Read what over 186 Insurify customers have to say about GAINSCO

Reading customer reviews can give you an accurate view of how an insurer operates. Below are reviews from the last 12 months from over 186 GAINSCO customers.

Shelia
Verified Review
The price has consistently gone up. It started out at around $50 per month and now it's $78 a month. I haven't even driven since November 23.
Reviewed in Alabama on September 19, 2024
The price has consistently gone up. It started out at around $50 per month and now it's $78 a month. I haven't even driven since November 23.
Bruce
Verified Review
Really Good
Reviewed in Illinois on July 17, 2024
I would recommend your insurance to everyone.
Beverly
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Maryland on June 10, 2024
Very good.
Anthony
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on January 7, 2024
The service is very good.
Ann
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on July 28, 2023
I've had no complaints and haven't had a claim.
Tina
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in on June 20, 2023
They were very helpful and did what I asked, but then my payment went up.
Betty
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in on October 13, 2022
Cheaper than anyone else.
Timothy
Verified Review
They offer fast and efficient service, and the prices are okay. I just wish they could have been a little lower.
Reviewed in on July 10, 2022
They offer fast and efficient service, and the prices are okay. I just wish they could have been a little lower.
Gretchen
Verified Purchase
Surprised by Different Monthly Amounts
Reviewed in Missouri on July 30, 2025
I would talk to an agent before you agree to insurance because my insurance was $68 the first month. I got the bill for the second month, and it jumped to $109. When I paid the second month, it was $115, and I paid on time, so it did not save me any money at all by switching.
Eugenia Ginger
Verified Review
4
Reviewed in Texas on May 23, 2025
Rates go up, coverage does not.
Leigh
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in on July 3, 2023
The prices are too high.
Joseph
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in on June 26, 2023
High prices.
Alex
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in on February 2, 2023
The customer service is horrible.
Donyell
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in on January 5, 2023
Their rates are too high and customer service is horrible.
Kristi
Verified Review
Poor
Reviewed in on September 27, 2022
They keep increasing my rate for no apparent reason.
Catherine
Verified Review
The price starts off great, then all of a sudden they start increasing the price without any incident. They even begin giving me a different price each month with a different excuse every time.
Reviewed in on September 13, 2022
The price starts off great, then all of a sudden they start increasing the price without any incident. They even begin giving me a different price each month with a different excuse every time.

Sara Getman
Written bySara GetmanAssociate Editor
Sara Getman
Sara GetmanAssociate Editor

Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.

Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.

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