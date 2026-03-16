GAINSCO Insurance: Rated 3.6 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|3.6
|Customer service
|2.5
|Value
|3.0
|Claims handling
|3.2
|Coverage options
|3.2
|Discounts
|3.0
|Policy transparency
|3.3
|Policy flexibility
|3.2
GAINSCO overall user rating: 3.6 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for GAINSCO: 7.9 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 1.99 (higher than average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from GAINSCO: $214
Our take on GAINSCO insurance
GAINSCO is a non-standard insurer that operates in 19 U.S. states. Insurify customers give GAINSCO a quality score of 7.9/10.
Although GAINSCO can be a great insurer for some, customers give it fairly low ratings across the board, and it scores lower than its competitors GEICO and Progressive. For its overall value, customers rate it a 3.0 out of 5.
GAINSCO customer service reviews: Rated 2.5 out of 5
GAINSCO customers rate its customer service a 2.5 out of 5. Reviews skew negative, with many customers expressing frustration over responsiveness and feeling dismissed by GAINSCO. Positive reviews note that agents can be helpful if the problems are simple.
Here’s how GAINSCO customers feel about the company’s customer service.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in Virginia on December 29, 2025It was just simple and easy and took the weight off my shoulders.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on January 21, 2025I'm still with Gainsco. I love my insurance company and have yet to find any other company with lower rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on September 17, 2024They are just too pricey.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on September 5, 2024The service is good.Verified PurchaseReviewed in South Carolina on March 4, 2026I have yet to have a bad experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on October 31, 2025I had some registration issues and they helped me out with all of that. I would recommend them to anyone.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on November 2, 2024They're good, I just wish their app was better. I can't see anything on it, like my policy, none of my information, etc.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 9, 2024With today's insurance rates, it's best to shop around!Verified PurchaseReviewed in Virginia on January 24, 2026Rates are good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 16, 2025Everything is good about them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on December 30, 2024They are helpful when your other insurance is too much.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 27, 2024The prices are too high just for basic coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on October 15, 2024There is no roadside assistance available for customers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 19, 2024When I started the policy last year, it was low. However, it has since increased and Gainsco will not tell me why, nor can they lower it. I'm tired of this and am now shopping for something cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on June 17, 2024Overpriced.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on April 14, 2024Cheap insurance doesn't cover much.
GAINSCO customer service ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO
When it comes to customer service, GAINSCO’s 2.5 out of 5 score falls behind Progressive and GEICO. GAINSCO and Progressive customers both report frustrating interactions with agents. GEICO customers mention smooth and easy customer service.
The table below shows how customers rate GAINSCO’s customer service compared to GEICO and Progressive.
Company
Average Score
|GAINSCO
|2.5
|Progressive
|3.4
|GEICO
|4.1
GAINSCO discounts reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
GAINSCO customers rate its discount availability a 3.0 out of 5. Positive reviews say discounts offer helpful initial savings. But negative reviews say GAINSCO’s discounts don’t deliver meaningful savings after renewal.
Below are reviews from Insurify customers about GAINSCO’s discount availability.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 3, 2025The customer service needs to improve.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Georgia on September 12, 2024Great customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on September 2, 2024Ask for discounts if they are not presented.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 13, 2024I had a good experience.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Mississippi on October 3, 2025I was offered a payment option which I selected. The payment was not made and my policy was canceled. I now do not have vehicle insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on April 1, 2024The insurance is good, but the price went up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on May 4, 2025It's okay. The price should be better.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on September 2, 2024It's too expensive and the deductible is extremely high.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Missouri on February 25, 2026They told me one price, and then when I got the bill, it was $70 over what they guaranteed me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on August 26, 2025I had excluded my son, who lives on his own, from my policy. After a year, they added him to my policy and charged me more. I don’t like to be taken advantage of.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on July 14, 2025There has been nothing positive about this company. They kept harassing me to sign some kind of electronic document. Then when I finally got the time to do so, I couldn’t get an agent via phone or text. I tried multiple times, up until the day they dropped my insurance, today, 7/14/2025. They raised my rates once they received my payment, claiming it was because of my driving record, which I was 100% honest about, plus my credit score. None of this was put in their original application and final insurance process. They took my payment for one month of insurance, yet only gave me two weeks before dropping me because of their lack of correspondence.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on May 2, 2025Way too expensive and way too long of a wait time to talk to a representative.
GAINSCO discounts ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO
Insurify customers rate GAINSCO’s discount offerings worse than Progressive and GEICO. But customer reviews about discounts are lackluster for all three companies — especially after rate hikes.
Here’s how GAINSCO’s 3.0 out of 5 rating for discount availability compares to Progressive and GEICO.
Company
Average Score
|GAINSCO
|3.0
|Progressive
|3.4
|GEICO
|3.9
GAINSCO claims handling reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5
GAINSCO customers give the company an OK rating of 3.2 out of 5 for claims handling. Positive reviews focus on a smooth claims experience when the claims are simple. Negative reviews about GAINSCO’s claims handling mention frustration with claim denials and low payouts.
Here are some more detailed reviews about GAINSCO’s claims handling from its customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on August 26, 2024They offer cheap insurance that meets the minimum state requirements.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 17, 2024The customer service is terrible.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on April 16, 2025Gansco is a good option for starters, but shopping around definitely becomes an option after a while.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on October 28, 2024The rates are too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 21, 2024There are no discounts! The payments are too much money per month for the premium. It's around $164.00 per month, which is really high. I have a 2017 Kia Optima, not a sports car!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 15, 2024Too much money each month along with poor service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on October 1, 2024The cost of the insurance is too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on September 3, 2024It's terrible. There's no communication, and when you call about something, they tell you to call your agent who never answers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on July 29, 2024I paid $325 for insurance. How would you feel in my situation?
GAINSCO claims handling ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO
Compared to competitors, customers give GAINSCO a 3.2 out of 5 rating for claims handling, Progressive a 3.3 out of 5, and GEICO has the highest score of 3.3 out of 5.
Here’s how these three companies compare for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|GAINSCO
|3.2
|Progressive
|3.3
|GEICO
|4.1
GAINSCO value for money reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
GAINSCO struggles to provide valuable coverage for an acceptable price, according to customer reviews left on Insurify. Customers give GAINSO a 3.0 out of 5 for its value for money. Customers with a negative experience feel they’re paying too much for what they get. Positive experiences with GAINSCO’s value feel that the minimum-level coverage is worth it.
Below are real reviews from GAINSCO customers about its value.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 23, 2025It was there when I needed coverage, but I think I can get better rates elsewhere.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on August 2, 2024Way too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on July 13, 2024The coverage and service provided are too pricey.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on July 1, 2024Gainsco provided me with a quote, but the actual offer was higher than what I was initially quoted.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on May 13, 2024The service is not very good. The price keeps going up and I'm not sure why.
GAINSCO value for money ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO
GAINSCO’s 3.0 out of 5 score for value for money falls behind Progressive and GEICO. But reviews across all three companies show that customers’ perceived value for money decreases after rate increases.
Here’s how customers rate GAINSCO, Progressive, and GEICO for their monetary value.
Company
Average Score
|GAINSCO
|3.0
|Progressive
|3.0
|GEICO
|3.8
GAINSCO policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
GAINSCO customers rate it a 3.3 out of 5 for policy transparency. Customers who have a positive experience with GAINSCO’s transparency mention that basic policies are simple and easy to understand. Negative reviews about GAINSCO’s transparency focus on fees and confusion over what’s covered.
Here are some real reviews about GAINSCO’s policy transparency.
GAINSCO policy transparency ratings vs. Progressive and GEICO
GAINSCO customers rate the company’s policy transparency lower than both Progressive and GEICO. Customers with Progressive and GAINSCO both mention issues with policy changes.
The table below shows how these three companies compare for policy transparency.
Company
Average Score
|GAINSCO
|3.3
|Progressive
|3.1
|GEICO
|3.9
GAINSCO vs. Progressive, GEICO, and Erie
Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to choose the best insurer for you. Here’s how GAINSCO compares to its top competitors.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
GAINSCO customer reviews: Read what over 186 Insurify customers have to say about GAINSCO
Reading customer reviews can give you an accurate view of how an insurer operates. Below are reviews from the last 12 months from over 186 GAINSCO customers.