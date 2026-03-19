Change in price the first 3 months. Called for return of money from overcharge. Refused. I am cancelling them in December. Very poor customer service and wars have been fought in a shorter time than a refund would come. Terrible company. They offered the same package to me at $60 less than I’m currently paying. Terrible company. 12/15/2025 is the last day for them. I’ve already informed the Colorado Auto insurance regulators of this matter.

Victor Verified Review

I was in an accident where it was deemed the other party's fault. Your agent didn’t do anything to try to get my money or try to get my vehicle fixed. I did all the legwork. I found out the information and gave your agent all the details for the insurance company and the other party. They didn’t do anything. Two weeks passed, nothing happened, and all I did was make one phone call for five minutes and solved all that for her. Another two weeks passed by and nothing. I got nothing. My truck is still damaged. My window is still broken. I suffered an injury and you did nothing to help me after I paid you guys for months for insurance. I will never use your insurance again. I have everything in text and email telling me that I should call the party at fault and work on getting my own truck fixed. That came from one of your agents. You guys are disgraceful.

Reviewed in California on November 11, 2025

I was in an accident where it was deemed the other party's fault. Your agent didn’t do anything to try to get my money or try to get my vehicle fixed. I did all the legwork. I found out the information and gave your agent all the details for the insurance company and the other party. They didn’t do anything. Two weeks passed, nothing happened, and all I did was make one phone call for five minutes and solved all that for her. Another two weeks passed by and nothing. I got nothing. My truck is still damaged. My window is still broken. I suffered an injury and you did nothing to help me after I paid you guys for months for insurance. I will never use your insurance again. I have everything in text and email telling me that I should call the party at fault and work on getting my own truck fixed. That came from one of your agents. You guys are disgraceful.