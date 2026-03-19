Bristol West Insurance: Rated 3.3 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|3.3
|Customer service
|3.1
|Value
|3.1
|Claims handling
|3.0
|Coverage options
|3.2
|Discounts
|3.3
|Policy transparency
|3.0
|Policy flexibility
|3.0
Bristol West overall user rating: 3.3 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Bristol West: 6.7 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 1.58 (Above average)
Average monthly premium from Bristol West: $203
Our take on Bristol West insurance
Insurify gives Bristol West a quality score of 6.7 out of 10. Overall, Insurify customers with Bristol West policies rate the insurer’s customer service at 3.1 out of 5. Customers with positive experiences with Bristol West mention helpful representatives who can easily solve issues and a quick claims-handling process. But negative reviews for Bristol West usually focus on discounts that are hard to qualify for, rising premiums, and unexpected charges or fees.
Bristol West customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies through Bristol West give the insurer a rating of 3.1 out of 5 for customer service. Positive Bristol West reviews for customer service mention helpful representatives who can resolve issues quickly. But customers leaving negative reviews for Bristol West sometimes highlight difficulties reaching agents and receiving unclear instructions once they do.
Below, you can read real reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied Bristol West customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 14, 2026The rate was too high.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Oklahoma on March 5, 2026They work with you until you are satisfied.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 5, 2026I have not had any better. I don't know what I would do without them.Verified PurchaseReviewed in New Jersey on January 20, 2026Great customer service. Thank you, Lathithaa!Verified PurchaseReviewed in New Jersey on January 14, 2026Excellent options for coverage, pricing, and excellent customer service representatives. I will recommend it to other drivers who need insurance. Other insurance companies were charging me for an accident I had, and Farmers Insurance helped lower that monthly cost.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on January 11, 2026Customer service is excellent. Rates are quite expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 1, 2026Very easy to pick up the phone and communicate needs as well as assurance concerns.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 21, 2025Easy dealings, no issues.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 16, 2025He was friendly while being professional and getting all my information so he could get me insured by my deadline.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on October 25, 2025I pay more for my car insurance each month than I do for my car payment! Almost $250 a month for insurance in a single-income household!Verified PurchaseReviewed in Arizona on August 18, 2025Great so far and reasonably priced.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 7, 2025I'm quite satisfied with Freeway Insurance. They have addressed all my concerns, including canceling my policy when my truck was in the garage for two months!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 14, 2025I've never had a claim, but the policy is expensive and keeps increasing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 3, 2025They were very expensive for the coverage they provided.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Florida on November 30, 2024I don't like it. They recorded the wrong information for my car. I ended up paying for someone else's car for two months. Granted, I should have double checked, but I never had this issue before.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on November 18, 2024I've always paid around $48 to $52 a month for basic liability, which is within my budget. I never had any issues with Bristol West until October 2024 when they took $100 out of my account. In September, a month earlier, I paid $49. Then in November 2024, my premium was at $74. I'm on a very limited budget and only get one check a month. I have never had an accident or gotten any tickets ever! I told my agent I simply can't afford much and she reassured me that because my credit is excellent and I have an excellent driving record, my policy will stay the same.
Bristol West customer service ratings vs. The General
Bristol West has a customer service rating of 3.1 out of 5. Insurify customers with policies through The General give the insurer a rating of 3.1 out of 5. Reviews for Bristol West often center on communication issues and the fact that the insurer’s customer service quality can really vary. Customers of The General feel similarly, sometimes feeling a lack of support. And while Progressive also has its share of customer complaints, its customers are a bit more likely to call out helpful representatives.
Here’s how these three companies stack up for customer service.
Company
Average Score
|Bristol West
|3.1
|The General
|3.1
Bristol West discounts reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies through Bristol West give the insurer a discount rating of 3.3 out of 5. Satisfied Bristol West customers note that the insurer’s discounts allow them to save with relatively little effort once they’re qualified. But unsatisfied Bristol West customers highlight a lack of meaningful savings and that discounts can be hard to apply for.
Below are reviews from real Bristol West customers about discounts. Read about both positive and negative experiences.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on July 7, 2025I was very satisfied purchasing my insurance. However, I kept receiving text messages about quotes afterward.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 28, 2024Excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on July 28, 2024They have always been helpful. When I had a minor accident, they processed the claim within one day. I am very happy with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on June 10, 2024My insurance is $45.00 more expensive for the same coverage.Verified PurchaseReviewed in New Jersey on January 6, 2026I feel like I'm getting the help that I need. My questions are answered, and everyone is very kind and respectful.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on January 1, 2026So far, so good. 👍 No complaints here. 🙂Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on December 2, 2025They are very understanding if you can't pay your bill on the due date. They give you a little extra time to pay it. Excellent customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on October 17, 2025They cut my insurance bill to less than half of what Progressive charged me.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Oklahoma on January 21, 2026Have not had any trouble with them other than being kind of high priced.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Virginia on December 7, 2025Affordable and very easy to obtain!Verified PurchaseReviewed in Kansas on November 13, 2025It was great. Easy to apply, simple setup and process. Extremely affordable. I like to give smaller businesses a chance versus large corporations. I couldn't be happier.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on October 19, 2025Great insurance company.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Colorado on July 4, 2025It took forever to get the policy through as their online program is way too complicated. I have heard almost nothing from them, especially about why the policy price has gone up 50% since signing up a few months ago. Not at all happy with this company. I will be looking for a change.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on September 2, 2024Great experience when needed.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 2, 2024They are not customer-focused. They are not personable and very cold.Verified PurchaseReviewed in New Jersey on August 16, 2024They are good professionals.
Bristol West discounts ratings vs. The General
Insurify customers with coverage from Bristol West give the insurer a discount availability rating of 3.3 out of 5, ranking lower than The General, which has a rating of 3.0 out of 5.
See how Insurify customers rate Bristol West, The General, and Progressive on discounts below.
Company
Average Score
|Bristol West
|3.3
|The General
|3.0
Bristol West claims handling reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Bristol West has an overall claims handling rating of 3.0 out of 5, according to Insurify reviews. Customers satisfied with Bristol West’s claims handling mention a quick claims experience. But customers unsatisfied with Bristol West’s claims handling mention drawn-out communication that leads to delays in the process, as well as receiving less money for their claim than they expected.
Below, you can view real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with Bristol West policies.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in Mississippi on September 18, 2025It’s been a decent experience! I didn’t know about the $35 late fee that was added to my policy. Customer service is very helpful in assisting with changes and questions. In my opinion, what I’m paying is a bit much since windows are not covered in the policy. That’s a first for me!Verified PurchaseReviewed in Illinois on July 1, 2024I don't understand why the full coverage on my vehicle increased by over $100.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on January 3, 2026All of the information I gave them and the person on the other end gave me a price of $700, and it is hurting my pocket trying to find cheaper insurance for both vehicles.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 31, 2025They're good for someone who only needs the required full coverage at a fair price, but I don't recommend them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Montana on July 29, 2025They started out good but suddenly decided to raise their rates. I was paying $70.00 a month, then it went up to $94.00. That is why I am looking for another company.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 18, 2025They provide great customer service. I would recommend them if you're trying to find insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Montana on January 14, 2025I haven't encountered a single problem.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Iowa on December 5, 2024So far, it's the best for not having insurance besides not having a car for the last two years, and it offers reasonable rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on October 27, 2025They gave me one price, but when I had to pay it, they changed it to $35 more and would not tell me why.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Kansas on September 30, 2025It started off good, but now they are trying to charge me extra money for no reason. I have an outstanding balance, but I’ve been paying my insurance on time. I have emailed, texted, and called, but still no answer. They also keep trying to take money from a card I have told them is stolen.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 14, 2025They reduced my coverage and the price went up. I have a low mileage Mercedes-Benz and a 2017 model.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Michigan on December 4, 2024There is no consistency. You get a different answer when you talk to the next person. Notes are not always put in the file, even though you ask. This has happened more than once.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on September 26, 2024The cost for car insurance and fees is average or perhaps a bit too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on September 20, 2024The good part was their customer service. The bad part was that I paid a premium for six months and didn't miss a payment. However, three months into it, they wanted to increase my premium and have me pay another premium. My monthly payment started out at a certain rate, and the new one that they offered was up by $50. This is the reason why I transferred out, so I wouldn't go with Bristol West.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 16, 2024Don't even waste your time with this company. They will try to get as much money out of you as possible. I had to have full coverage on my car and they charged me $498. After I spent 6 months paying on it, I got to renew my policy and they increased my insurance to $572. Now, I'm with a different company and I only pay $200. Don't waste your time with Bristol West.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on July 19, 2024I wouldn't recommend Bristol West for your insurance. They have very poor customer support. They put you on hold for 30 minutes and never get back to you.
Bristol West claims handling ratings vs. The General
Bristol West customers give the insurer a rating of 3.0 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking lower than The General, which customers give a 3.1 out of 5. The General’s reviews highlighted delays in the claims process and, at times, indicated that claims were unfairly denied.
Here’s how the three companies compare for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|Bristol West
|3.0
|The General
|3.1
Bristol West value for money reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
Insurify customers with policies through Bristol West give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.1 out of 5. Customers leaving positive reviews mention that Bristol West offered them coverage when other insurers wouldn’t. Customers leaving negative reviews note that unexpected fees and rising premiums make them feel as though they’re not getting as good a deal from Bristol West as they once did.
Below are real reviews from Insurify customers with Bristol West coverage about the insurer’s value for money.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in Michigan on June 23, 2024I would highly recommend them to all my friends and family.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 2, 2026Don't try to make your payment late. I did, but I paid it an hour before it was due. Now they think that I'm going to pay $379.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on August 11, 2025Great and affordable.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Iowa on July 7, 2024I was very satisfied with Bristol West, except I have not received an insurance card in the mail like I do from other insurance companies. So, what gives? I need a card.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 28, 2024I've had Bristol West for a few years and they have done a great job. However, due to a claim and someone else trying to make a claim on my insurance, it's time to renew and it's just too high for me right now. Despite this, I recommend them to everyone who is looking for insurance. I wish I could keep them myself.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 1, 2024Absolutely great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on October 9, 2025It's very difficult to reach the person in charge of your account; they never return emails and calls. There is no grace period. I was one hour late on my policy and was still charged a late fee without being given a few hours to make the payment. Not an easy company to communicate with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on October 15, 2024I need glass coverage without my $1000 deductible.Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on October 8, 2024They are very expensive. I need to look for less expensive insurance.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on August 30, 2024I don't have any tips to share.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on August 12, 2024My experience with Bristol West was minimal, but positive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on June 3, 2024They work with you when your finances are tight.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on May 19, 2024Finding affordable auto insurance was challenging. The prices kept increasing. I tried three different policies, and the same thing kept happening.Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on April 21, 2024It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
Bristol West value for money ratings vs. The General
Bristol West has a value-for-money rating of 3.1 out of 5, which trails The General. Insurify’s customers give ratings of 3.0 out of 5 to The General, with customers finding value in ease of use but feeling less enthused when prices rise unexpectedly.
Here’s how Bristol West compares to The General.
Company
Average Score
|Bristol West
|3.1
|The General
|3.0
Bristol West policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5
Bristol West holds a rating of 3.0 out of 5 for policy transparency. Customers leaving positive reviews for Bristol West’s policy transparency note that its self-service features help them understand their policies without an agent’s assistance. Customers leaving negative reviews about Bristol West’s policy transparency mention surprise and confusion around unexpected charges or fees.
Below, you can read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with Bristol West auto insurance.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on December 8, 2024At first, everything seemed fine. However, I was enrolled in autopay without my consent. They then wanted to charge me either $72 or $70 to remove it.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on August 23, 2024The rates are way too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on July 10, 2024They are overpriced. I had an accident claim against another client of theirs and they only wanted to cover 60% of the accident, even though I was not at fault. Therefore, their claims process is not satisfactory.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on July 12, 2024The customer service is fantastic, but the pricing is high.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 29, 2024I've been having difficulties with the mobile app and I can't remove an old policy from my account.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 28, 2024The agency personnel are good. However, they don't try to find you a low rate with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on February 1, 2024I wish they had better rates and kept their word.Verified PurchaseReviewed in New Mexico on December 22, 2025We are not at all happy about the auto pay. We did not ask for it and discovered that if we pay online, they will still take money through auto pay. We are on a fixed income and for two months running have been short in the bank because of this. Not at all happy with the auto pay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on December 1, 2025The prices are much higher than most carriers. Customer service is outsourced. They also charge a fee to update your place of residence. Use this company as a last resort.Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on December 1, 2024I'm still waiting for my policy and cards. My policy was canceled because they hadn't posted my check in a week. It's been two weeks since my last call to straighten out my policy and payment plan. I'm not even a little happy with Bristol.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on November 1, 2024Overpriced.
Bristol West policy transparency ratings vs. The General
Bristol West holds a policy transparency rating of 3.0 out of 5, which ranks behind The General, which holds a rating of 3.1 out of 5.
The General’s customers mention that while coverage is clear enough to start, they often feel caught off guard and left in the dark by cancellations.
The table below shows how these two companies compare for policy transparency.
Company
Average Score
|Bristol West
|3.0
|The General
|3.1
Bristol West vs. The General and Dairyland
Overall, Bristol West customers give it mixed ratings. The insurer trails competitors such as The General in most areas, including discounts, claims handling, and value for money.
You can see below how Bristol West compares to other top insurers below.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Bristol West customer reviews: Read what over 613 Insurify customers have to say about Bristol West
Below, you can view more than 613 Bristol West reviews from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.