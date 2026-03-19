Is Bristol West a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 613 Customers

Bristol West has an overall score of 3.3 out of 5. Overall, the insurer tends to earn mixed reviews from customers, but some applaud its customer service and claims handling.

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Bristol West Insurance: Rated 3.3 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating3.3
Customer service3.1
Value3.1
Claims handling3.0
Coverage options3.2
Discounts3.3
Policy transparency3.0
Policy flexibility3.0
Quick Facts

  • Bristol West overall user rating: 3.3 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Bristol West: 6.7 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 1.58 (Above average)

  • Average monthly premium from Bristol West: $203

Our take on Bristol West insurance

Insurify gives Bristol West a quality score of 6.7 out of 10. Overall, Insurify customers with Bristol West policies rate the insurer’s customer service at 3.1 out of 5. Customers with positive experiences with Bristol West mention helpful representatives who can easily solve issues and a quick claims-handling process. But negative reviews for Bristol West usually focus on discounts that are hard to qualify for, rising premiums, and unexpected charges or fees.

Bristol West customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through Bristol West give the insurer a rating of 3.1 out of 5 for customer service. Positive Bristol West reviews for customer service mention helpful representatives who can resolve issues quickly. But customers leaving negative reviews for Bristol West sometimes highlight difficulties reaching agents and receiving unclear instructions once they do.

Below, you can read real reviews from satisfied and unsatisfied Bristol West customers.

  • Duane
    Verified Review
    Too Much Money
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 14, 2026
    The rate was too high.
    Curtis
    Verified Purchase
    I find the personnel work patiently with me until we were both in agreement
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on March 5, 2026
    They work with you until you are satisfied.
    Rayetta
    Verified Review
    I'm glad I found Bristol West
    Reviewed in Texas on February 5, 2026
    I have not had any better. I don't know what I would do without them.
    Carla
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent insurance for my needs
    Reviewed in New Jersey on January 20, 2026
    Great customer service. Thank you, Lathithaa!
    Liza
    Verified Purchase
    Affordable
    Reviewed in New Jersey on January 14, 2026
    Excellent options for coverage, pricing, and excellent customer service representatives. I will recommend it to other drivers who need insurance. Other insurance companies were charging me for an accident I had, and Farmers Insurance helped lower that monthly cost.
    Wanda
    Verified Review
    Expensive
    Reviewed in Georgia on January 11, 2026
    Customer service is excellent. Rates are quite expensive.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Bristol West Representatives
    Reviewed in Texas on January 1, 2026
    Very easy to pick up the phone and communicate needs as well as assurance concerns.
    Jesus
    Verified Review
    Recipe for No-Stress Insurance
    Reviewed in Texas on October 21, 2025
    Easy dealings, no issues.
    Cynthia
    Verified Review
    Fast professional help when you need it
    Reviewed in Texas on December 16, 2025
    He was friendly while being professional and getting all my information so he could get me insured by my deadline.
    Melissa
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Colorado on October 25, 2025
    I pay more for my car insurance each month than I do for my car payment! Almost $250 a month for insurance in a single-income household!
    Jacque
    Verified Purchase
    Great Service
    Reviewed in Arizona on August 18, 2025
    Great so far and reasonably priced.
    Kim
    Verified Review
    I'm quite satisfied with Freeway Insurance. They have addressed all my concerns, including canceling my policy when my truck was in the garage for two months!
    Reviewed in California on April 7, 2025
    I'm quite satisfied with Freeway Insurance. They have addressed all my concerns, including canceling my policy when my truck was in the garage for two months!
    Reid
    Verified Review
    Only If Desperate
    Reviewed in California on March 14, 2025
    I've never had a claim, but the policy is expensive and keeps increasing.
    Teresa
    Verified Review
    Very Expensive for Service
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 3, 2025
    They were very expensive for the coverage they provided.
    Resheeda
    Verified Purchase
    Bristol is a hot mess
    Reviewed in Florida on November 30, 2024
    I don't like it. They recorded the wrong information for my car. I ended up paying for someone else's car for two months. Granted, I should have double checked, but I never had this issue before.
    Misty
    Verified Review
    Limited Budget, Perfect Driving Record Yet My Bill Went Up
    Reviewed in Missouri on November 18, 2024
    I've always paid around $48 to $52 a month for basic liability, which is within my budget. I never had any issues with Bristol West until October 2024 when they took $100 out of my account. In September, a month earlier, I paid $49. Then in November 2024, my premium was at $74. I'm on a very limited budget and only get one check a month. I have never had an accident or gotten any tickets ever! I told my agent I simply can't afford much and she reassured me that because my credit is excellent and I have an excellent driving record, my policy will stay the same.

Bristol West customer service ratings vs. The General

Bristol West has a customer service rating of 3.1 out of 5. Insurify customers with policies through The General give the insurer a rating of 3.1 out of 5. Reviews for Bristol West often center on communication issues and the fact that the insurer’s customer service quality can really vary. Customers of The General feel similarly, sometimes feeling a lack of support. And while Progressive also has its share of customer complaints, its customers are a bit more likely to call out helpful representatives.

Here’s how these three companies stack up for customer service.

Company
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Average Score
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Bristol West3.1 
The General3.1

Bristol West discounts reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through Bristol West give the insurer a discount rating of 3.3 out of 5. Satisfied Bristol West customers note that the insurer’s discounts allow them to save with relatively little effort once they’re qualified. But unsatisfied Bristol West customers highlight a lack of meaningful savings and that discounts can be hard to apply for.

Below are reviews from real Bristol West customers about discounts. Read about both positive and negative experiences.

  • Beverley
    Verified Review
    I was very satisfied purchasing my insurance. However, I kept receiving text messages about quotes afterward.
    Reviewed in Colorado on July 7, 2025
    I was very satisfied purchasing my insurance. However, I kept receiving text messages about quotes afterward.
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Policy Change
    Reviewed in Texas on October 28, 2024
    Excellent.
    Marjorie
    Verified Review
    Very Satisfied with Bristol West
    Reviewed in Illinois on July 28, 2024
    They have always been helpful. When I had a minor accident, they processed the claim within one day. I am very happy with them.
    Carmen
    Verified Review
    Transparency
    Reviewed in Michigan on June 10, 2024
    My insurance is $45.00 more expensive for the same coverage.
    Kelly
    Verified Purchase
    Insurance Friendly
    Reviewed in New Jersey on January 6, 2026
    I feel like I'm getting the help that I need. My questions are answered, and everyone is very kind and respectful.
    Curtis
    Verified Purchase
    Highly recommend, very affordable
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 1, 2026
    So far, so good. 👍 No complaints here. 🙂
    Jacinda
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on December 2, 2025
    They are very understanding if you can't pay your bill on the due date. They give you a little extra time to pay it. Excellent customer service.
    Patricia
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Oregon on October 17, 2025
    They cut my insurance bill to less than half of what Progressive charged me.
    Kyle
    Verified Purchase
    Average
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on January 21, 2026
    Have not had any trouble with them other than being kind of high priced.
    Natalie
    Verified Purchase
    Easy Peasy
    Reviewed in Virginia on December 7, 2025
    Affordable and very easy to obtain!
    Calvin
    Verified Purchase
    Give them a chance!
    Reviewed in Kansas on November 13, 2025
    It was great. Easy to apply, simple setup and process. Extremely affordable. I like to give smaller businesses a chance versus large corporations. I couldn't be happier.
    Richard
    Verified Purchase
    Easy
    Reviewed in Texas on October 19, 2025
    Great insurance company.
    Linda S
    Verified Purchase
    Not Happy with the Service
    Reviewed in Colorado on July 4, 2025
    It took forever to get the policy through as their online program is way too complicated. I have heard almost nothing from them, especially about why the policy price has gone up 50% since signing up a few months ago. Not at all happy with this company. I will be looking for a change.
    Jessica
    Verified Review
    Happy Customer
    Reviewed in New Jersey on September 2, 2024
    Great experience when needed.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    Not good
    Reviewed in Florida on September 2, 2024
    They are not customer-focused. They are not personable and very cold.
    Rafael
    Verified Purchase
    Average
    Reviewed in New Jersey on August 16, 2024
    They are good professionals.

Bristol West discounts ratings vs. The General

Insurify customers with coverage from Bristol West give the insurer a discount availability rating of 3.3 out of 5, ranking lower than The General, which has a rating of 3.0 out of 5. 

See how Insurify customers rate Bristol West, The General, and Progressive on discounts below.

Company
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Average Score
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Bristol West3.3
The General3.0

Bristol West claims handling reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Bristol West has an overall claims handling rating of 3.0 out of 5, according to Insurify reviews. Customers satisfied with Bristol West’s claims handling mention a quick claims experience. But customers unsatisfied with Bristol West’s claims handling mention drawn-out communication that leads to delays in the process, as well as receiving less money for their claim than they expected.

Below, you can view real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with Bristol West policies.

  • Crystal
    Verified Purchase
    It’s been a decent experience! I didn’t know about the $35 late fee that was added to my policy. Customer service is very helpful in assisting with changes and questions. In my opinion, what I’m paying is a bit much since windows are not covered in the policy. That’s a first for me!
    Reviewed in Mississippi on September 18, 2025
    It’s been a decent experience! I didn’t know about the $35 late fee that was added to my policy. Customer service is very helpful in assisting with changes and questions. In my opinion, what I’m paying is a bit much since windows are not covered in the policy. That’s a first for me!
    Kristine
    Verified Purchase
    Cost
    Reviewed in Illinois on July 1, 2024
    I don't understand why the full coverage on my vehicle increased by over $100.
    Alex
    Verified Review
    Can't find cheap insurance
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on January 3, 2026
    All of the information I gave them and the person on the other end gave me a price of $700, and it is hurting my pocket trying to find cheaper insurance for both vehicles.
    Tara
    Verified Review
    Bare Minimum Coverage
    Reviewed in Texas on October 31, 2025
    They're good for someone who only needs the required full coverage at a fair price, but I don't recommend them.
    Glen
    Verified Review
    Disappointed Clients
    Reviewed in Montana on July 29, 2025
    They started out good but suddenly decided to raise their rates. I was paying $70.00 a month, then it went up to $94.00. That is why I am looking for another company.
    Monique
    Verified Review
    Great Customer Service
    Reviewed in California on March 18, 2025
    They provide great customer service. I would recommend them if you're trying to find insurance.
    Kyle
    Verified Review
    Rating Bristol Insurance
    Reviewed in Montana on January 14, 2025
    I haven't encountered a single problem.
    Phyllis
    Verified Purchase
    Love the company
    Reviewed in Iowa on December 5, 2024
    So far, it's the best for not having insurance besides not having a car for the last two years, and it offers reasonable rates.
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    Changed the price without telling me why
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on October 27, 2025
    They gave me one price, but when I had to pay it, they changed it to $35 more and would not tell me why.
    Ariane
    Verified Purchase
    Overcharging and No Communication or Explanation
    Reviewed in Kansas on September 30, 2025
    It started off good, but now they are trying to charge me extra money for no reason. I have an outstanding balance, but I’ve been paying my insurance on time. I have emailed, texted, and called, but still no answer. They also keep trying to take money from a card I have told them is stolen.
    Shawn
    Verified Review
    Expensive and Reduced Coverage
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 14, 2025
    They reduced my coverage and the price went up. I have a low mileage Mercedes-Benz and a 2017 model.
    Connie
    Verified Purchase
    Think Twice Before You Decide
    Reviewed in Michigan on December 4, 2024
    There is no consistency. You get a different answer when you talk to the next person. Notes are not always put in the file, even though you ask. This has happened more than once.
    Freddie
    Verified Review
    No Comment
    Reviewed in Minnesota on September 26, 2024
    The cost for car insurance and fees is average or perhaps a bit too high.
    Adam
    Verified Review
    Learn from Other People's Reviews
    Reviewed in Michigan on September 20, 2024
    The good part was their customer service. The bad part was that I paid a premium for six months and didn't miss a payment. However, three months into it, they wanted to increase my premium and have me pay another premium. My monthly payment started out at a certain rate, and the new one that they offered was up by $50. This is the reason why I transferred out, so I wouldn't go with Bristol West.
    Torrey
    Verified Review
    The Worst Insurance Company I've Ever Been With
    Reviewed in Florida on September 16, 2024
    Don't even waste your time with this company. They will try to get as much money out of you as possible. I had to have full coverage on my car and they charged me $498. After I spent 6 months paying on it, I got to renew my policy and they increased my insurance to $572. Now, I'm with a different company and I only pay $200. Don't waste your time with Bristol West.
    Edgar
    Verified Review
    Poor Insurance Service
    Reviewed in Florida on July 19, 2024
    I wouldn't recommend Bristol West for your insurance. They have very poor customer support. They put you on hold for 30 minutes and never get back to you.

Bristol West claims handling ratings vs. The General

Bristol West customers give the insurer a rating of 3.0 out of 5 for claims handling, ranking lower than The General, which customers give a 3.1 out of 5. The General’s reviews highlighted delays in the claims process and, at times, indicated that claims were unfairly denied.

Here’s how the three companies compare for claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
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Bristol West3.0
The General3.1

Bristol West value for money reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Insurify customers with policies through Bristol West give the insurer a value-for-money rating of 3.1 out of 5. Customers leaving positive reviews mention that Bristol West offered them coverage when other insurers wouldn’t. Customers leaving negative reviews note that unexpected fees and rising premiums make them feel as though they’re not getting as good a deal from Bristol West as they once did.

Below are real reviews from Insurify customers with Bristol West coverage about the insurer’s value for money.

  • Frank
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Michigan on June 23, 2024
    I would highly recommend them to all my friends and family.
    Angela
    Verified Review
    Their management is trouble.
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 2, 2026
    Don't try to make your payment late. I did, but I paid it an hour before it was due. Now they think that I'm going to pay $379.
    Tyrone
    Verified Review
    Low price coverage
    Reviewed in Michigan on August 11, 2025
    Great and affordable.
    David
    Verified Purchase
    I Need an Insurance Card
    Reviewed in Iowa on July 7, 2024
    I was very satisfied with Bristol West, except I have not received an insurance card in the mail like I do from other insurance companies. So, what gives? I need a card.
    Kristen
    Verified Review
    Bristol West: A Good Insurance to Have
    Reviewed in Florida on May 28, 2024
    I've had Bristol West for a few years and they have done a great job. However, due to a claim and someone else trying to make a claim on my insurance, it's time to renew and it's just too high for me right now. Despite this, I recommend them to everyone who is looking for insurance. I wish I could keep them myself.
    Barry
    Verified Review
    Terrific
    Reviewed in Florida on April 1, 2024
    Absolutely great.
    Sherry
    Verified Review
    No communication
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on October 9, 2025
    It's very difficult to reach the person in charge of your account; they never return emails and calls. There is no grace period. I was one hour late on my policy and was still charged a late fee without being given a few hours to make the payment. Not an easy company to communicate with.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    Offer Glass Coverage Like Your Parent Company
    Reviewed in Arizona on October 15, 2024
    I need glass coverage without my $1000 deductible.
    Carolyn
    Verified Purchase
    Insurance
    Reviewed in California on October 8, 2024
    They are very expensive. I need to look for less expensive insurance.
    Patricia
    Verified Purchase
    Affordable, Yet Still a Bit High
    Reviewed in Texas on August 30, 2024
    I don't have any tips to share.
    Yvette
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Washington on August 12, 2024
    My experience with Bristol West was minimal, but positive.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Better Than Average Institution
    Reviewed in California on June 3, 2024
    They work with you when your finances are tight.
    Rebecca
    Verified Review
    Not Affordable
    Reviewed in Colorado on May 19, 2024
    Finding affordable auto insurance was challenging. The prices kept increasing. I tried three different policies, and the same thing kept happening.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.
    Reviewed in Iowa on April 21, 2024
    It was inexpensive, but if you were an hour late in making the payment, the policy would get cancelled and you would be charged a $45.00 late fee.

Bristol West value for money ratings vs. The General

Bristol West has a value-for-money rating of 3.1 out of 5, which trails The General. Insurify’s customers give ratings of 3.0 out of 5 to The General, with customers finding value in ease of use but feeling less enthused when prices rise unexpectedly.

Here’s how Bristol West compares to The General.

Company
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Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Bristol West3.1
The General3.0

Bristol West policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.0 out of 5

Bristol West holds a rating of 3.0 out of 5 for policy transparency. Customers leaving positive reviews for Bristol West’s policy transparency note that its self-service features help them understand their policies without an agent’s assistance. Customers leaving negative reviews about Bristol West’s policy transparency mention surprise and confusion around unexpected charges or fees.

Below, you can read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with Bristol West auto insurance.

  • David
    Verified Review
    Trickster
    Reviewed in Alabama on December 8, 2024
    At first, everything seemed fine. However, I was enrolled in autopay without my consent. They then wanted to charge me either $72 or $70 to remove it.
    David
    Verified Review
    Pricey but Available
    Reviewed in California on August 23, 2024
    The rates are way too high.
    Krystal
    Verified Review
    There Are More Affordable Insurance Options
    Reviewed in New Jersey on July 10, 2024
    They are overpriced. I had an accident claim against another client of theirs and they only wanted to cover 60% of the accident, even though I was not at fault. Therefore, their claims process is not satisfactory.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in New Jersey on July 12, 2024
    The customer service is fantastic, but the pricing is high.
    Mitchell
    Verified Review
    Difficulties
    Reviewed in California on March 29, 2024
    I've been having difficulties with the mobile app and I can't remove an old policy from my account.
    Linda E
    Verified Review
    Fair
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 28, 2024
    The agency personnel are good. However, they don't try to find you a low rate with them.
    Nathan
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on February 1, 2024
    I wish they had better rates and kept their word.
    Kyle
    Verified Purchase
    Not happy
    Reviewed in New Mexico on December 22, 2025
    We are not at all happy about the auto pay. We did not ask for it and discovered that if we pay online, they will still take money through auto pay. We are on a fixed income and for two months running have been short in the bank because of this. Not at all happy with the auto pay.
    Brandon
    Verified Review
    Bristol West Experience
    Reviewed in Virginia on December 1, 2025
    The prices are much higher than most carriers. Customer service is outsourced. They also charge a fee to update your place of residence. Use this company as a last resort.
    Susan
    Verified Purchase
    Frustrated
    Reviewed in California on December 1, 2024
    I'm still waiting for my policy and cards. My policy was canceled because they hadn't posted my check in a week. It's been two weeks since my last call to straighten out my policy and payment plan. I'm not even a little happy with Bristol.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Fair
    Reviewed in California on November 1, 2024
    Overpriced.

Bristol West policy transparency ratings vs. The General

Bristol West holds a policy transparency rating of 3.0 out of 5, which ranks behind The General, which holds a rating of 3.1 out of 5.

The General’s customers mention that while coverage is clear enough to start, they often feel caught off guard and left in the dark by cancellations. 

The table below shows how these two companies compare for policy transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Bristol West3.0
The General3.1

Bristol West vs. The General and Dairyland

Overall, Bristol West customers give it mixed ratings. The insurer trails competitors such as The General in most areas, including discounts, claims handling, and value for money.

You can see below how Bristol West compares to other top insurers below.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Bristol West customer reviews: Read what over 613 Insurify customers have to say about Bristol West

Below, you can view more than 613 Bristol West reviews from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.

Zablon
Verified Review
Review
Reviewed in Texas on February 25, 2026
They keep increasing rates without any cause.
Tony
Verified Review
Expensive
Reviewed in Michigan on December 5, 2025
Great but too much money.
Miriam
Verified Review
Great, people are super responsive and helpful 10/10 highly recommend
Reviewed in California on April 24, 2025
Great! Positive!
Steve
Verified Review
The price for the insurance is a bit high considering I have a 2009 pickup. I feel the range is too high.
Reviewed in Massachusetts on October 21, 2024
The price for the insurance is a bit high considering I have a 2009 pickup. I feel the range is too high.
Rosemary
Verified Purchase
Insurance
Reviewed in Maryland on October 11, 2024
The service was professional.
Robert
Verified Review
Grateful
Reviewed in California on September 7, 2024
I'm grateful for the auto coverage when I needed it.
Travis
Verified Purchase
The lady was very nice, it took only a few minutes
Reviewed in Florida on August 28, 2024
Easy
Mombasa
Verified Purchase
They're good at what they do. Love the outstanding service
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 16, 2024
They're the best.
Daniel
Verified Review
Raising Prices and Unknown Charges
Reviewed in Michigan on March 18, 2026
They keep raising my price. I got a new truck and added full coverage. The first bill is $1,100.
Rhonda
Verified Purchase
Overcharging Issues
Reviewed in Georgia on March 1, 2026
They have been overcharging me. I found the same coverage through another company for $80 instead of $254.
Thurmand
Verified Review
Looking for Reliable Insurance
Reviewed in California on January 26, 2026
Too costly for limited insurance.
Daniel
Verified Review
Bristol West Bad Insurance
Reviewed in Michigan on November 30, 2025
Very bad, they raised my insurance by three times the price.
Bryan
Verified Review
Very bad insurance provider. Bait and switch company
Reviewed in Colorado on November 19, 2025
Change in price the first 3 months. Called for return of money from overcharge. Refused. I am cancelling them in December. Very poor customer service and wars have been fought in a shorter time than a refund would come. Terrible company. They offered the same package to me at $60 less than I’m currently paying. Terrible company. 12/15/2025 is the last day for them. I’ve already informed the Colorado Auto insurance regulators of this matter.
Victor
Verified Review
I was in an accident where it was deemed the other party's fault. Your agent didn’t do anything to try to get my money or try to get my vehicle fixed. I did all the legwork. I found out the information and gave your agent all the details for the insurance company and the other party. They didn’t do anything. Two weeks passed, nothing happened, and all I did was make one phone call for five minutes and solved all that for her. Another two weeks passed by and nothing. I got nothing. My truck is still damaged. My window is still broken. I suffered an injury and you did nothing to help me after I paid you guys for months for insurance. I will never use your insurance again. I have everything in text and email telling me that I should call the party at fault and work on getting my own truck fixed. That came from one of your agents. You guys are disgraceful.
Reviewed in California on November 11, 2025
I was in an accident where it was deemed the other party's fault. Your agent didn’t do anything to try to get my money or try to get my vehicle fixed. I did all the legwork. I found out the information and gave your agent all the details for the insurance company and the other party. They didn’t do anything. Two weeks passed, nothing happened, and all I did was make one phone call for five minutes and solved all that for her. Another two weeks passed by and nothing. I got nothing. My truck is still damaged. My window is still broken. I suffered an injury and you did nothing to help me after I paid you guys for months for insurance. I will never use your insurance again. I have everything in text and email telling me that I should call the party at fault and work on getting my own truck fixed. That came from one of your agents. You guys are disgraceful.
Pamela
Verified Review
Did not agree to a 54 percent increase that doubled
Reviewed in Michigan on September 12, 2025
I had a good experience until I got switched to Farmers Insurance and the cost doubled, which is something I can't afford.
Richard
Verified Review
Looking for lower priced car insurance
Reviewed in California on September 10, 2025
Coverage is okay. The price is too high. Customer service is poor.

MacKenzie Korris
Written byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 10+ years editing experience

  • NPN: 21630969

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

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