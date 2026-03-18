Is Safeco a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 1,015 Customers

Safeco’s overall experience score is 4.3 out of 5. Reviews from happy customers highlight professional customer service and solid initial savings.

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Safeco Insurance: Rated 4.3 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.3
Customer service4.1
Value3.8
Claims handling4.1
Coverage options4.2
Discounts4.1
Policy transparency4.1
Policy flexibility3.9
Quick Facts

  • Safeco overall user rating: 4.3 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Safeco: 8.1 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 1.61 (Above average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Safeco: $139

Our take on Safeco insurance

Insurify gives Safeco a quality score of 8.1/10. Safeco has mixed customer reviews, but ratings on Insurify are mostly positive. The company ranks highest for coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and claims handling.

Positive reviews focus on helpful customer representatives and agents during routine service, fair claims outcomes, and savings through bundling. But dissatisfied customers say they face increased premiums over time, service challenges with billing and renewals, and the need to follow up during the claims process.

Overall, Safeco has a customer service rating of 4.1 out of 5 from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer.

Safeco customer service reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5

Insurify customers with Safeco coverage give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for customer service. Satisfied customers describe customer service representatives and agents as helpful, professional, and easy to work with. But others express frustration with communication issues and feel unsupported when dealing with complicated service needs.

Read real reviews about Safeco’s customer service from Insurify customers below.

  • Sharon
    Verified Review
    Safeco Insurance
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 4, 2026
    I would like a lower cost. I only need a tag for liability.
    Sharlene
    Verified Review
    Hundred Dollar Charge 6 Months Later
    Reviewed in Kansas on March 2, 2026
    I was happy with the coverage when I started. Then, 6 months later, I was charged $100 for ??? Automatic withdrawal was set up, and I was told my policy and rate would not change. Looking for new insurance as I text.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Safety is my current carrier
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on February 18, 2026
    Expensive.
    Farid
    Verified Review
    Analysis
    Reviewed in California on January 26, 2026
    For me, they raised rates too much.
    Randy
    Verified Review
    Safeco Review
    Reviewed in California on January 23, 2026
    Generally good - handles the few claims we have submitted well.
    Benjamin
    Verified Review
    Family-oriented and caring
    Reviewed in Minnesota on January 11, 2026
    Erik and his team are always checking in with you throughout the year. I've never experienced that from another company in the last 33 years of driving. When you call them, they actually answer, not some robot voice or secretary. Good business. Happy to have found them.
    Russell
    Verified Purchase
    Peachy
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on December 4, 2025
    So far, no hassle like with other insurance companies I have dealt with.
    Brian
    Verified Review
    Coverage by Safeco Insurance
    Reviewed in Washington on November 30, 2025
    Very good, but expensive.
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Raising Prices Too High
    Reviewed in New Hampshire on February 6, 2026
    It was okay, but now they are raising the price on my policy by $572.20. They said it's because of rates for ambulances, fire, and police in Gilford. That doesn't seem to have anything to do with my auto insurance, but that's what they said.
    Jon
    Verified Review
    Shop around
    Reviewed in California on February 4, 2026
    Shop around. I believe insurers give an initial lower rate and then increase it over time, knowing that most people just keep paying the higher rate. You have to shop every time renewal comes up.
    Kerry
    Verified Review
    Overall, happy with Safeco except for the outrage
    Reviewed in Texas on January 14, 2026
    It has been a good experience. My only complaint would be what I’m paying for liability only.
    Joy
    Verified Review
    Review of My Statement
    Reviewed in New York on January 13, 2026
    A more reasonable rate would be nice. I have not had any accidents, tickets, or DUIs in over 10 years, but I’m paying over $1300 per year.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    My Review
    Reviewed in Idaho on January 6, 2026
    It has worked well for 18 years, but this year the price went way up.
    Jon
    Verified Review
    From $650 to $2300 in 2 years, no driving violations, no policy change
    Reviewed in California on January 5, 2026
    Raised rate 100% in 2025 and another 100% in 2026. No tickets, claims, DUI, etc. No change in coverage. Low miles driven. Safeco doesn't want me, so I'm gone in 2026.
    Shelley
    Verified Review
    Insurance Ignorance
    Reviewed in New York on December 13, 2025
    If you go to an underwriter, you'll pay double.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    Tired of High Prices
    Reviewed in Washington on November 10, 2025
    Rates are way too high.

Safeco customer service ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers

With a customer service rating of 4.1 out of 5, Safeco ranks higher than Farmers but similarly to Nationwide. Insurify customers give Farmers and Nationwide ratings of 3.7 and 4.0 out of 5, respectively.

Farmers falls behind Safeco and Nationwide in customer service, with some customers reporting slow follow-through and having to call repeatedly for help. Safeco and Nationwide have similar ratings, with customers from both insurers praising quick, low-friction assistance from dependable representatives.

See how Safeco, Nationwide, and Farmers compare for customer service below.

Company
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Average Score
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Safeco4.1
Nationwide4.0
Farmers3.7

Safeco discounts reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5

Safeco earns a discount availability score of 4.1 out of 5 from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer. Some Safeco policyholders appreciate solid initial savings, particularly through bundling coverage. But other reviews characterize Safeco discounts as limited, inconsistent, or short-lived.

Below, you can learn how real Safeco customers feel about the insurer’s discount availability.

  • Carol
    Verified Review
    It was so-so. Had to get hold of my agent
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on December 19, 2025
    They are fast to answer my claim.
    Cynthia
    Verified Review
    Very Happy with a Little Trouble Understanding Age-Based Rates
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 31, 2025
    I was told that my insurance goes up due to my age. Isn't that discrimination? They said that my reflexes aren't as good. I have been driving for 64 years with no accidents. I am a safe driver and am on the road daily. I feel this is unfair. No other issues.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Very satisfied
    Reviewed in Tennessee on October 4, 2025
    Very satisfied with SafeCo and have been with them for years.
    Jason
    Verified Purchase
    Can't Believe the Great Rates
    Reviewed in Maryland on September 9, 2025
    So far, so good. Great rates and communication, etc. I have yet to file a claim with them, so I can't comment on that.
    Connie
    Verified Review
    Extremely High Renewal Premium
    Reviewed in Washington on May 7, 2025
    The premium is extremely high for a long-time customer with no tickets or accidents and only a couple of small auto glass claims.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Go with Safeco
    Reviewed in Texas on May 2, 2025
    Safeco offers good insurance at a great price.
    Valerie
    Verified Review
    Forced to Switch
    Reviewed in Washington on April 30, 2025
    Safecp has been a trustworthy insurance provider for my home since 1973. I just received a notice a week or so ago that our auto insurance will increase in cost when it renews, and it would be more than $400 more per year. We've not had any violations or accidents, so we don't understand why it was increasing so much. We decided, for that matter, to say "goodbye."
    Glenda
    Verified Review
    Great Car Insurance with Safeco
    Reviewed in Mississippi on March 25, 2025
    A few years ago, I had an accident with my car. They provided me with instructions on how to handle my claim and informed me about the amount they would give me for my car. The only task left for me was to pick out another car. It was a great experience.
    Patrick
    Verified Review
    Poor Business Practice
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 30, 2026
    The price is a bit cheaper than average at first. The issue is that after a month, they claimed they never received the qualifying medical insurance letter, changed your PIP allocations, and charged you hundreds more than the original quote. They make you jump through hoops to get your money back, then only return a minute fraction of it and claim it was the customer's fault. They will not return the money wrongfully taken for "lack of medical coverage letter"—they received it! And let's just for amusement say they never received it, you'd think an email, text, or call to say "Hey, we don't have the medical coverage letter, and we need that or we will deduct such and such on such and such date" would be appropriate... but no, they'd rather be shady! Additionally, getting a service agent at certain times can be difficult!
    Steven
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Arkansas on January 8, 2026
    It has been good, but they raised the price.
    Harry
    Verified Review
    Best Price
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 21, 2025
    I have been unable to beat their rates.
    Paul
    Verified Review
    Good but Price Could Be Better
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on November 12, 2025
    Good company, good service, but a bit expensive!
    Gary
    Verified Review
    Their only shortfall and why I'm shopping around is due to their rate hikes over the past year.
    Reviewed in Idaho on October 17, 2025
    Excellent company for their coverage, handling claims, etc. Customer service and representatives are absolutely above average.
    Warren
    Verified Review
    Tired of High Premiums
    Reviewed in Alabama on September 16, 2025
    I was a Safeco customer for auto and homeowners for 34 years. Yes, I had auto claims (teenage drivers), so we had claims. However, we never had a homeowners claim. Every year, the premiums continued to rise. I stuck with Safeco out of loyalty for all these years, but now, their cost is too much. I just switched to another carrier and saved over $2,000 for the same coverage.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    Never again
    Reviewed in Washington on August 10, 2025
    It was fine until last month when it was time for our auto renewal. They raised our rates by $4200! Absolutely nothing had changed on our side. I can understand a small change, but $4200 for people that had been with them for about 40 years? We still have our home with them because it renewed in February. I still can't believe it—$4200! My husband is 82 and I'm 76. No tickets or DUIs ever.
    John
    Verified Purchase
    Inexpensive insurance cut mine in half
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 24, 2025
    Extremely easy to get my policy done online.

Safeco discounts ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers

Safeco scores above Nationwide and Farmers for discount availability, with an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5. For comparison, Nationwide has a rating of 3.7 out of 5, and Farmers earns a rating of 3.4.

Farmers falls behind both Nationwide and Safeco in discounts, with some customers saying they view Farmers’ discounts as weaker than those of its competitors. Nationwide outpaces Farmers but ranks lower than Safeco. Some Nationwide customers feel they earn discounts for clean driving, while others complain that their savings don’t match their loyalty and tenure.

Learn how Insurify customers rate the three insurers for discount availability below.

Company
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Average Score
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Safeco4.1
Nationwide3.7
Farmers3.4

Safeco claims handling reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5

Insurify customers with Safeco policies rank the company highly for claims handling, giving it 4.1 out of 5 stars. Reviews with positive sentiment highlight minimal hassle, straightforward processing, and quick resolutions. But unhappy customers describe slow timelines and frustrating back-and-forth communication with representatives.

See real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with Safeco auto policies.

  • Rex
    Verified Review
    Premium Increase After Policy Cancellation
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on December 12, 2025
    My premium increased by over 40% because I didn't have a car for 8 months, so I canceled my policy. Now I'm paying a huge difference in premium after filing a claim where the other party was at fault, and nothing was paid out on the claim.
    Wanda
    Verified Review
    Would love for you to look at my coverage and see why I have to pay such a high price.
    Reviewed in Mississippi on November 16, 2025
    I have been a customer for years with no tickets or claims. The payment is too high for the car I have, but I carry full coverage. I pay over $100 a month. I don’t understand why I can’t get a reduction and still have the same coverage. I have been a loyal customer. Can you look at my policy?
    Dan
    Verified Review
    Best company ever...but
    Reviewed in Texas on August 31, 2025
    The first several years are outstanding, but of course, the rates start climbing to beyond reasonable.
    Judith
    Verified Review
    Good coverage at a high price
    Reviewed in South Carolina on July 4, 2025
    Cost was my only reason for changing carriers.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    DC insurance
    Reviewed in Oregon on June 26, 2025
    Safeco is a good insurance company. The website is easy to navigate. I did not file a claim, so it would be difficult to answer questions regarding service.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Safeco handled my flood damage from Hurricane Ian satisfactorily.
    Reviewed in Illinois on May 22, 2025
    Fine -- just noticed the costs have risen.
    Jeffry
    Verified Review
    Pays to shop and compare!
    Reviewed in Illinois on May 10, 2025
    Professional and friendly. No longer a great value. My auto insurance went from $947 annually to $1,668. Got auto AND homeowners bundled for less than $1,900 through Progressive. Maintained a safe driving record for more than 40 years!
    Billy
    Verified Review
    Long-time customer getting poor service
    Reviewed in Texas on April 30, 2025
    I was satisfied until I needed to make a change. Customer service failed to answer the phone after many attempts. I finally got a return call from someone who could not help with my new house but supposedly made the auto change. I got another call today from someone about the house but they couldn’t see the auto change. Poor customer service.
    Barbara
    Verified Review
    Response time is good for claims. I just feel it is overpriced and there are no deductions for safe drivers or lack of tickets. I don’t see savings for bundling house and auto.
    Reviewed in Missouri on January 21, 2026
    Response time is good for claims. I just feel it is overpriced and there are no deductions for safe drivers or lack of tickets. I don’t see savings for bundling house and auto.
    James
    Verified Review
    The people in Jessica Scharf’s office take very good care of me. My only issue is the cost of the insurance. I drive less than 50 miles per week, but I still pay over $800 per annum without collision.
    Reviewed in Washington on January 11, 2026
    The people in Jessica Scharf’s office take very good care of me. My only issue is the cost of the insurance. I drive less than 50 miles per week, but I still pay over $800 per annum without collision.
    Sharon
    Verified Review
    Good insurance but very expensive. I've asked year after year for lower rates without losing coverage, but I'm always told they couldn’t do any better.
    Reviewed in Colorado on November 17, 2025
    Good insurance but very expensive. I've asked year after year for lower rates without losing coverage, but I'm always told they couldn’t do any better.
    Jerri
    Verified Review
    SAFECO Ins. - Not for Me
    Reviewed in Ohio on June 6, 2025
    WARNING - Stick with whatever payment plan you begin with. I used to pay in full for each six-month policy. Last month I was short, so I paid 72% of my six-month premium on the 6th and tried to pay the balance on the 28th. (Premium for the six months was due on May 1.) They refused the payment and canceled my policy. I had been with them since 2021. No loyalty - no reinstatement, they just sent me a refund less one month! BEWARE - they would not negotiate at all, no renewal. Then they showed I had no insurance and the rate skyrocketed everywhere because when they checked me out online, it said I currently had no insurance!
    Gary
    Verified Review
    Price is too high
    Reviewed in Washington on May 4, 2025
    No claim issues, but excessive rate hike from 2024.
    Gwendy
    Verified Review
    Affordable
    Reviewed in Indiana on May 1, 2025
    Best price available at the time.
    Chuck
    Verified Review
    My Verdict
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on April 18, 2025
    Overall, it's good. But as a businessman, I always re-shop.
    Clark
    Verified Review
    Poor Treatment for a Long-Time Customer
    Reviewed in Mississippi on April 10, 2025
    They overcharged me for years.

Safeco claims handling ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers

Safeco has a claims handling rating of 4.1 out of 5, ranking lower than Nationwide but higher than Farmers. Insurify customers give Nationwide and Farmers respective ratings of 4.2 and 3.8 out of 5 for claims handling.

Compared to Safeco and Farmers, Nationwide has the highest claims handling score. Happy customers point to responsive service, a clear understanding of next steps, and efficient repair coordination. Farmers, which ranks lower than Nationwide and Safeco, has some negative reviews citing slow progress, a lack of clarity during the process, and disappointing outcomes.

Here’s how Insurify customers rate Safeco, Nationwide, and Farmers for claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
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Safeco4.1
Nationwide4.2
Farmers3.8

Safeco value for money reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5

Safeco customers give the car insurance company a value-for-money rating of 3.8 out of 5. Policyholders who feel Safeco offers strong value for money leave reviews praising stable pricing, solid coverage, and good bundling opportunities. That said, negative reviews complain about value that deteriorates over time due to premium increases and savings decreases.

Read value-for-money reviews from Insurify’s customers with Safeco policies below.

  • Pamela
    Verified Review
    Nothing but positive about Safeco
    Reviewed in Tennessee on March 12, 2025
    They are very responsive to questions. I have no claims, so I have not experienced that aspect with them.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Windshield Replacement Claim
    Reviewed in Florida on March 3, 2025
    It was easy to file a claim and the response to the claim was quick.
    Harris
    Verified Review
    Just Fine
    Reviewed in Arizona on October 31, 2024
    We have only used them for a flat tire change and windshield replacement.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Excellent Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Maryland on September 25, 2024
    I haven't had to place any claims. They're the only insurance company I know of that sends me a check every three months for being a safe driver. However, I'm on a fixed income and am looking for lower automobile insurance coverage. I will be consulting with my Safeco agent. All in all, Safeco has been terrific.
    Mukund
    Verified Review
    Overall Good
    Reviewed in New Jersey on September 14, 2024
    Today, it's excellent. For tomorrow, I have to wait.
    Ann
    Verified Review
    Top Notch Insurance
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on September 4, 2024
    Excellent.
    Vicki
    Verified Review
    Easy, Professional, and Knowledgeable
    Reviewed in Colorado on July 18, 2024
    Great!
    James
    Verified Review
    Insure ME
    Reviewed in New York on July 13, 2024
    It's easy to apply and interact with Safeco. The overall coverage and price make it one of the best companies I have dealt with.
    Randy
    Verified Review
    Paperwork
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 24, 2026
    A lot better, more money but less red tape. They kind of were difficult, would not renew my policy because they said I didn't send in a paper I had to sign, which I did.
    Russell
    Verified Review
    Safeco Review
    Reviewed in Oregon on December 31, 2025
    Check to see if they have windshield hazard coverage built into the policy.
    Marcus
    Verified Purchase
    No papers
    Reviewed in Michigan on May 7, 2025
    Good so far. The only thing is they will not send the papers to show law enforcement if you're stopped. The ones we print are not good enough.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Good but shop around regularly
    Reviewed in Virginia on April 25, 2025
    They don’t bother you with constant contact, but it would be nice to know in advance when and why a price change is coming.
    Jeffry
    Verified Review
    Annual Premium Instability
    Reviewed in Illinois on April 24, 2025
    Great overall, yet annual premiums continue to increase annually!
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Very Unhappy Client
    Reviewed in Nevada on April 5, 2025
    I'm not happy with Safeco. They paid out $50,000 without consulting either me or my daughter, who owned the truck involved. I'm not a satisfied customer.
    Debra
    Verified Review
    Almost Not Affordable!
    Reviewed in Texas on March 30, 2025
    Safeco is good, and our agent is excellent. However, we are retired, and the insurance is just so expensive!
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Mississippi on March 19, 2025
    My policy went up five times even though I had no accidents or violations.

Safeco value for money ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers

Safeco comes out on top of Nationwide and Farmers for value for money, with an overall rating of 3.8 out of 5. Nationwide has a score of 3.6 out of 5, and Farmers has a rating of 3.2 out of 5.

With a lower value-for-money rating than Safeco and Nationwide, Farmers has some negative reviews, with coverage described as too expensive, especially when faced with added fees or premium increases at renewal. Nationwide also has a lower score than Safeco, and some customers feel that Nationwide underappreciates their customer loyalty.

See how the three auto insurers stack up against each other in the value-for-money category below.

Company
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Average Score
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Safeco3.8
Nationwide3.6
Farmers3.2

Safeco policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5

Insurify customers with Safeco policies give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for policy transparency. In reviews, some customers feel Safeco has clearly explained policy details, citing straightforward coverage and clear documentation. But others describe receiving unclear letters or notices that increase anxiety and confusion, especially around price changes at renewal.

Learn how Insurify customers feel about Safeco’s policy transparency in the reviews below.

  • Frances
    Verified Review
    Best Insurance Company Ever for Vehicle and Renters
    Reviewed in New York on February 23, 2025
    I have been with Safeco for a few years now and I have no complaints about them. When I call, they are very friendly and go above and beyond to ensure I am satisfied with their suggestions. I've never felt so valued when contacting them. At 81 years old, I would prefer lower rates and a yearly policy, as I don't like the 6-month ones. I have always had yearly policies and I will stay with Safeco just to have what I want. This is the best company I've had in a long time.
    Jeffrey
    Verified Review
    Good Company
    Reviewed in South Carolina on December 23, 2024
    Very good.
    Allan
    Verified Review
    Insurance Rates are Too High
    Reviewed in Colorado on September 17, 2024
    I had a good experience. I check competitive rates yearly.
    Edith
    Verified Review
    Safeco is the Place to Go
    Reviewed in Ohio on September 2, 2024
    I would definitely recommend Safeco to my friends.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    The customer service is great, but considering the price, it's not worth it. I haven't made any claims for more than 5 years, yet there's still no discount. The auto insurance was higher than home insurance.
    Reviewed in Texas on August 29, 2024
    The customer service is great, but considering the price, it's not worth it. I haven't made any claims for more than 5 years, yet there's still no discount. The auto insurance was higher than home insurance.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    I have nothing to add except that they are like most other insurance companies I hear about in terms of cancellations.
    Reviewed in Nevada on July 22, 2024
    I have nothing to add except that they are like most other insurance companies I hear about in terms of cancellations.
    John
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Illinois on June 28, 2024
    A reputable company for meeting your insurance needs.
    Jonathan
    Verified Review
    The Moment You Have an Accident, Start Looking for a New Insurance Company
    Reviewed in New York on May 19, 2024
    The experience was absolutely great until they decided not to renew my policy due to an accident. I felt so betrayed by a company that I had been using for over 5 years.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Costs too much
    Reviewed in Colorado on January 28, 2026
    The insurance is good, but the cost is too high.
    Margaret
    Verified Review
    I am having trouble paying my bill. I let them know, but all they could talk to me about was the late payment. I know I am going to be late, and I reached out to let them know. If I had the money, I wouldn't have made the call. I don't need to hear about late payments. Instead, can't they work with me? I am waiting to get paid. I also have rental insurance. My landlord, when I moved in here, needed a copy. They told me they would send it, but they never did.
    Reviewed in Indiana on July 26, 2025
    I am having trouble paying my bill. I let them know, but all they could talk to me about was the late payment. I know I am going to be late, and I reached out to let them know. If I had the money, I wouldn't have made the call. I don't need to hear about late payments. Instead, can't they work with me? I am waiting to get paid. I also have rental insurance. My landlord, when I moved in here, needed a copy. They told me they would send it, but they never did.
    Ray
    Verified Review
    Heads Up
    Reviewed in Idaho on June 18, 2025
    Watch for the rising rates after a year.
    Pat
    Verified Review
    Not Satisfied
    Reviewed in Washington on May 30, 2025
    Rates go up each year with no claims.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on April 26, 2025
    Insurance is very good, but the cost is expensive.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Good Luck
    Reviewed in Minnesota on April 14, 2025
    This was the worst claims experience I've ever had. The claims representative refused to return my calls, answer my texts, or respond to my emails. It took two years to complete the claim, causing hours of unnecessary stress. I felt completely ignored by Safeco.
    Syndee
    Verified Review
    Safeco
    Reviewed in Utah on April 9, 2025
    For the most part, the service has been great with quick responses when needed. My biggest issue is the cost. It's almost $340 a month for 2 cars and 3 drivers.
    Montie
    Verified Review
    Enticing at First, Then Pricey After Renewal
    Reviewed in Idaho on March 30, 2025
    The prices are good in the beginning. However, they become significantly higher when it's time for renewal.

Safeco policy transparency ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers

Earning a policy transparency rating of 4.1 out of 5, Safeco scores higher than Nationwide and Farmers. Insurify customers rate Nationwide 3.9 and Farmers 3.5 out of 5 for policy transparency.

Nationwide has a slightly lower rating than Safeco but ranks higher than Farmers for policy transparency. While some customers report feeling blindsided by policy or price changes, others characterize maintaining their policies as simple and stable, with representatives providing explanations when needed.

Farmers has a lower score than both Safeco and Nationwide, with some customers highlighting misunderstandings about coverage details and fragmented communication.

Compare policy transparency ratings from Safeco, Nationwide, and Farmers below.

Company
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Average Score
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Safeco4.1
Nationwide3.9
Farmers3.5

Safeco vs. Nationwide, Farmers, and Amica

Overall, Safeco receives many positive customer reviews on Insurify. It has strong ratings in all categories and outranks competitors like Nationwide and Farmers for discounts, policy transparency, coverage options, and more.

Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Below, you can see how Safeco stacks up against these and other top car insurance companies.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Safeco customer reviews: Read what over 1,015 Insurify customers have to say about Safeco

The reviews below show what more than 1,015 Insurify customers have said about Safeco in the past 12 months.

Paul
Verified Review
Expensive Insurance
Reviewed in New York on February 21, 2026
Safeco is a good company, but the insurance rates keep going up.
Ali
Verified Purchase
Choose Insurance Plan
Reviewed in Arizona on October 10, 2025
Acceptable, fast, easy.
Bill
Verified Review
Insurance rates are out of control
Reviewed in Colorado on August 3, 2025
I have had overall good experiences with SafeCo. Unfortunately, rates are significantly increasing for the same coverage.
Reba
Verified Review
Have had them for years, a good insurance company.
Reviewed in Tennessee on April 22, 2025
They have been a good insurance company. It's just that for the last couple of years, prices have started to slowly change and creep up to the point I can no longer pay a 6-month policy. It really shot up after I added my 17-year-old son, and I already expected that, but not so high that I couldn't pay. But now I'm at the point I have to.
Ronald
Verified Review
Policies
Reviewed in South Carolina on April 22, 2025
Safco provided the policies I requested.
Charles
Verified Review
Good
Reviewed in California on April 17, 2025
It's been good now that we understand what each of us needs.
Jason
Verified Review
Great Insurance, But Not for Those on a Budget
Reviewed in Indiana on March 16, 2025
It's a great insurance company, it just got too expensive for me.
Servando
Verified Review
Poor Customer Service
Reviewed in Texas on March 10, 2025
The customer service is poor.
Robert
Verified Review
I've Had This Insurance for Almost a Year and They Have Increased the Cost with Each 6-Month Bill
Reviewed in Virginia on November 22, 2025
It's okay, kind of expensive. I don't like the price the company charges; way too much.
Donald
Verified Review
Overcharged
Reviewed in Washington on August 29, 2025
I have been insured with them since 1997. The claims that I have had with them have been for vehicles hitting me. I have not had any kind of ticket in 64 years or an at-fault accident in 59 years, yet my insurance premiums increased by 23% last year.
Judith
Verified Review
Driving 2,000 miles last year has become very expensive with latest insurance rates
Reviewed in Washington on July 3, 2025
They were good about handling an accident claim five years ago, but when I talked to someone about better insurance rates, they never called back.
Denise
Verified Review
Bad Experience
Reviewed in Nevada on May 7, 2025
There was not enough communication with the policyholder, and they didn't follow up with the person involved in the accident. It made my insurance go up, even though she lives in a different house. Poor service.
Carolyn
Verified Review
Paying too much!
Reviewed in California on May 7, 2025
I have asked to lower my rates as the amount I pay for the amount I drive is outrageous!
Michelle
Verified Review
Service good, rates high
Reviewed in Texas on May 3, 2025
We haven’t had any problems with the insurance and have never made a claim. The issue is high insurance costs. We’ve had no claims on home insurance or car insurance, so we feel our rates should reflect that. We’ve also been long-time customers.
Jesse
Verified Review
Do not use Safeco
Reviewed in Washington on April 26, 2025
I'd tell a friend to find another provider. Safeco told me my policy would increase by $123 every six months after adding full coverage. Then I received a policy in the mail stating I would owe $590 in November. A week later, I got another bill for $164. A couple of weeks later, I received a new bill for $774, which is what they now claim I owe for my 6-month policy. I called, and they had no record of the $590, even though I had the invoice sitting right in front of me. So I canceled them.
Rhonda
Verified Review
Shopping around for lower insurance
Reviewed in California on April 23, 2025
I really don't know how they are since I've only been with them for a month. I was with Liberty Mutual and it got switched to Safeco. I was paying $63 and now my first payment was $95. Because of the price increase, I'm not happy. So now I'm shopping for lower insurance.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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