Robert Verified Review I've Had This Insurance for Almost a Year and They Have Increased the Cost with Each 6-Month Bill Reviewed in Virginia on November 22, 2025 It's okay, kind of expensive. I don't like the price the company charges; way too much.

Donald Verified Review Overcharged Reviewed in Washington on August 29, 2025 I have been insured with them since 1997. The claims that I have had with them have been for vehicles hitting me. I have not had any kind of ticket in 64 years or an at-fault accident in 59 years, yet my insurance premiums increased by 23% last year.

Judith Verified Review Driving 2,000 miles last year has become very expensive with latest insurance rates Reviewed in Washington on July 3, 2025 They were good about handling an accident claim five years ago, but when I talked to someone about better insurance rates, they never called back.

Denise Verified Review Bad Experience Reviewed in Nevada on May 7, 2025 There was not enough communication with the policyholder, and they didn't follow up with the person involved in the accident. It made my insurance go up, even though she lives in a different house. Poor service.

Carolyn Verified Review Paying too much! Reviewed in California on May 7, 2025 I have asked to lower my rates as the amount I pay for the amount I drive is outrageous!

Michelle Verified Review Service good, rates high Reviewed in Texas on May 3, 2025 We haven’t had any problems with the insurance and have never made a claim. The issue is high insurance costs. We’ve had no claims on home insurance or car insurance, so we feel our rates should reflect that. We’ve also been long-time customers.

Jesse Verified Review Do not use Safeco Reviewed in Washington on April 26, 2025 I'd tell a friend to find another provider. Safeco told me my policy would increase by $123 every six months after adding full coverage. Then I received a policy in the mail stating I would owe $590 in November. A week later, I got another bill for $164. A couple of weeks later, I received a new bill for $774, which is what they now claim I owe for my 6-month policy. I called, and they had no record of the $590, even though I had the invoice sitting right in front of me. So I canceled them.