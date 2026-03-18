Safeco Insurance: Rated 4.3 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.3
|Customer service
|4.1
|Value
|3.8
|Claims handling
|4.1
|Coverage options
|4.2
|Discounts
|4.1
|Policy transparency
|4.1
|Policy flexibility
|3.9
Safeco overall user rating: 4.3 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Safeco: 8.1 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 1.61 (Above average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Safeco: $139
Our take on Safeco insurance
Insurify gives Safeco a quality score of 8.1/10. Safeco has mixed customer reviews, but ratings on Insurify are mostly positive. The company ranks highest for coverage options, discounts, policy transparency, and claims handling.
Positive reviews focus on helpful customer representatives and agents during routine service, fair claims outcomes, and savings through bundling. But dissatisfied customers say they face increased premiums over time, service challenges with billing and renewals, and the need to follow up during the claims process.
Overall, Safeco has a customer service rating of 4.1 out of 5 from Insurify customers with policies from the insurer.
Safeco customer service reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5
Insurify customers with Safeco coverage give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for customer service. Satisfied customers describe customer service representatives and agents as helpful, professional, and easy to work with. But others express frustration with communication issues and feel unsupported when dealing with complicated service needs.
Read real reviews about Safeco’s customer service from Insurify customers below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 4, 2026I would like a lower cost. I only need a tag for liability.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on March 2, 2026I was happy with the coverage when I started. Then, 6 months later, I was charged $100 for ??? Automatic withdrawal was set up, and I was told my policy and rate would not change. Looking for new insurance as I text.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on February 18, 2026Expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 26, 2026For me, they raised rates too much.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 23, 2026Generally good - handles the few claims we have submitted well.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on January 11, 2026Erik and his team are always checking in with you throughout the year. I've never experienced that from another company in the last 33 years of driving. When you call them, they actually answer, not some robot voice or secretary. Good business. Happy to have found them.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on December 4, 2025So far, no hassle like with other insurance companies I have dealt with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on November 30, 2025Very good, but expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Hampshire on February 6, 2026It was okay, but now they are raising the price on my policy by $572.20. They said it's because of rates for ambulances, fire, and police in Gilford. That doesn't seem to have anything to do with my auto insurance, but that's what they said.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 4, 2026Shop around. I believe insurers give an initial lower rate and then increase it over time, knowing that most people just keep paying the higher rate. You have to shop every time renewal comes up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 14, 2026It has been a good experience. My only complaint would be what I’m paying for liability only.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on January 13, 2026A more reasonable rate would be nice. I have not had any accidents, tickets, or DUIs in over 10 years, but I’m paying over $1300 per year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on January 6, 2026It has worked well for 18 years, but this year the price went way up.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on January 5, 2026Raised rate 100% in 2025 and another 100% in 2026. No tickets, claims, DUI, etc. No change in coverage. Low miles driven. Safeco doesn't want me, so I'm gone in 2026.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on December 13, 2025If you go to an underwriter, you'll pay double.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on November 10, 2025Rates are way too high.
Safeco customer service ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers
With a customer service rating of 4.1 out of 5, Safeco ranks higher than Farmers but similarly to Nationwide. Insurify customers give Farmers and Nationwide ratings of 3.7 and 4.0 out of 5, respectively.
Farmers falls behind Safeco and Nationwide in customer service, with some customers reporting slow follow-through and having to call repeatedly for help. Safeco and Nationwide have similar ratings, with customers from both insurers praising quick, low-friction assistance from dependable representatives.
See how Safeco, Nationwide, and Farmers compare for customer service below.
Company
Average Score
|Safeco
|4.1
|Nationwide
|4.0
|Farmers
|3.7
Safeco discounts reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5
Safeco earns a discount availability score of 4.1 out of 5 from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer. Some Safeco policyholders appreciate solid initial savings, particularly through bundling coverage. But other reviews characterize Safeco discounts as limited, inconsistent, or short-lived.
Below, you can learn how real Safeco customers feel about the insurer’s discount availability.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on December 19, 2025They are fast to answer my claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 31, 2025I was told that my insurance goes up due to my age. Isn't that discrimination? They said that my reflexes aren't as good. I have been driving for 64 years with no accidents. I am a safe driver and am on the road daily. I feel this is unfair. No other issues.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on October 4, 2025Very satisfied with SafeCo and have been with them for years.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Maryland on September 9, 2025So far, so good. Great rates and communication, etc. I have yet to file a claim with them, so I can't comment on that.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on May 7, 2025The premium is extremely high for a long-time customer with no tickets or accidents and only a couple of small auto glass claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 2, 2025Safeco offers good insurance at a great price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on April 30, 2025Safecp has been a trustworthy insurance provider for my home since 1973. I just received a notice a week or so ago that our auto insurance will increase in cost when it renews, and it would be more than $400 more per year. We've not had any violations or accidents, so we don't understand why it was increasing so much. We decided, for that matter, to say "goodbye."Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on March 25, 2025A few years ago, I had an accident with my car. They provided me with instructions on how to handle my claim and informed me about the amount they would give me for my car. The only task left for me was to pick out another car. It was a great experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 30, 2026The price is a bit cheaper than average at first. The issue is that after a month, they claimed they never received the qualifying medical insurance letter, changed your PIP allocations, and charged you hundreds more than the original quote. They make you jump through hoops to get your money back, then only return a minute fraction of it and claim it was the customer's fault. They will not return the money wrongfully taken for "lack of medical coverage letter"—they received it! And let's just for amusement say they never received it, you'd think an email, text, or call to say "Hey, we don't have the medical coverage letter, and we need that or we will deduct such and such on such and such date" would be appropriate... but no, they'd rather be shady! Additionally, getting a service agent at certain times can be difficult!Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on January 8, 2026It has been good, but they raised the price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on November 21, 2025I have been unable to beat their rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on November 12, 2025Good company, good service, but a bit expensive!Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on October 17, 2025Excellent company for their coverage, handling claims, etc. Customer service and representatives are absolutely above average.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on September 16, 2025I was a Safeco customer for auto and homeowners for 34 years. Yes, I had auto claims (teenage drivers), so we had claims. However, we never had a homeowners claim. Every year, the premiums continued to rise. I stuck with Safeco out of loyalty for all these years, but now, their cost is too much. I just switched to another carrier and saved over $2,000 for the same coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on August 10, 2025It was fine until last month when it was time for our auto renewal. They raised our rates by $4200! Absolutely nothing had changed on our side. I can understand a small change, but $4200 for people that had been with them for about 40 years? We still have our home with them because it renewed in February. I still can't believe it—$4200! My husband is 82 and I'm 76. No tickets or DUIs ever.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on July 24, 2025Extremely easy to get my policy done online.
Safeco discounts ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers
Safeco scores above Nationwide and Farmers for discount availability, with an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5. For comparison, Nationwide has a rating of 3.7 out of 5, and Farmers earns a rating of 3.4.
Farmers falls behind both Nationwide and Safeco in discounts, with some customers saying they view Farmers’ discounts as weaker than those of its competitors. Nationwide outpaces Farmers but ranks lower than Safeco. Some Nationwide customers feel they earn discounts for clean driving, while others complain that their savings don’t match their loyalty and tenure.
Learn how Insurify customers rate the three insurers for discount availability below.
Company
Average Score
|Safeco
|4.1
|Nationwide
|3.7
|Farmers
|3.4
Safeco claims handling reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5
Insurify customers with Safeco policies rank the company highly for claims handling, giving it 4.1 out of 5 stars. Reviews with positive sentiment highlight minimal hassle, straightforward processing, and quick resolutions. But unhappy customers describe slow timelines and frustrating back-and-forth communication with representatives.
See real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with Safeco auto policies.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on December 12, 2025My premium increased by over 40% because I didn't have a car for 8 months, so I canceled my policy. Now I'm paying a huge difference in premium after filing a claim where the other party was at fault, and nothing was paid out on the claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on November 16, 2025I have been a customer for years with no tickets or claims. The payment is too high for the car I have, but I carry full coverage. I pay over $100 a month. I don’t understand why I can’t get a reduction and still have the same coverage. I have been a loyal customer. Can you look at my policy?Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on August 31, 2025The first several years are outstanding, but of course, the rates start climbing to beyond reasonable.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on July 4, 2025Cost was my only reason for changing carriers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on June 26, 2025Safeco is a good insurance company. The website is easy to navigate. I did not file a claim, so it would be difficult to answer questions regarding service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on May 22, 2025Fine -- just noticed the costs have risen.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on May 10, 2025Professional and friendly. No longer a great value. My auto insurance went from $947 annually to $1,668. Got auto AND homeowners bundled for less than $1,900 through Progressive. Maintained a safe driving record for more than 40 years!Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on April 30, 2025I was satisfied until I needed to make a change. Customer service failed to answer the phone after many attempts. I finally got a return call from someone who could not help with my new house but supposedly made the auto change. I got another call today from someone about the house but they couldn’t see the auto change. Poor customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on January 21, 2026Response time is good for claims. I just feel it is overpriced and there are no deductions for safe drivers or lack of tickets. I don’t see savings for bundling house and auto.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on January 11, 2026The people in Jessica Scharf’s office take very good care of me. My only issue is the cost of the insurance. I drive less than 50 miles per week, but I still pay over $800 per annum without collision.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on November 17, 2025Good insurance but very expensive. I've asked year after year for lower rates without losing coverage, but I'm always told they couldn’t do any better.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on June 6, 2025WARNING - Stick with whatever payment plan you begin with. I used to pay in full for each six-month policy. Last month I was short, so I paid 72% of my six-month premium on the 6th and tried to pay the balance on the 28th. (Premium for the six months was due on May 1.) They refused the payment and canceled my policy. I had been with them since 2021. No loyalty - no reinstatement, they just sent me a refund less one month! BEWARE - they would not negotiate at all, no renewal. Then they showed I had no insurance and the rate skyrocketed everywhere because when they checked me out online, it said I currently had no insurance!Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on May 4, 2025No claim issues, but excessive rate hike from 2024.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on May 1, 2025Best price available at the time.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on April 18, 2025Overall, it's good. But as a businessman, I always re-shop.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on April 10, 2025They overcharged me for years.
Safeco claims handling ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers
Safeco has a claims handling rating of 4.1 out of 5, ranking lower than Nationwide but higher than Farmers. Insurify customers give Nationwide and Farmers respective ratings of 4.2 and 3.8 out of 5 for claims handling.
Compared to Safeco and Farmers, Nationwide has the highest claims handling score. Happy customers point to responsive service, a clear understanding of next steps, and efficient repair coordination. Farmers, which ranks lower than Nationwide and Safeco, has some negative reviews citing slow progress, a lack of clarity during the process, and disappointing outcomes.
Here’s how Insurify customers rate Safeco, Nationwide, and Farmers for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|Safeco
|4.1
|Nationwide
|4.2
|Farmers
|3.8
Safeco value for money reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
Safeco customers give the car insurance company a value-for-money rating of 3.8 out of 5. Policyholders who feel Safeco offers strong value for money leave reviews praising stable pricing, solid coverage, and good bundling opportunities. That said, negative reviews complain about value that deteriorates over time due to premium increases and savings decreases.
Read value-for-money reviews from Insurify’s customers with Safeco policies below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 12, 2025They are very responsive to questions. I have no claims, so I have not experienced that aspect with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 3, 2025It was easy to file a claim and the response to the claim was quick.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on October 31, 2024We have only used them for a flat tire change and windshield replacement.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on September 25, 2024I haven't had to place any claims. They're the only insurance company I know of that sends me a check every three months for being a safe driver. However, I'm on a fixed income and am looking for lower automobile insurance coverage. I will be consulting with my Safeco agent. All in all, Safeco has been terrific.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on September 14, 2024Today, it's excellent. For tomorrow, I have to wait.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on September 4, 2024Excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on July 18, 2024Great!Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on July 13, 2024It's easy to apply and interact with Safeco. The overall coverage and price make it one of the best companies I have dealt with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 24, 2026A lot better, more money but less red tape. They kind of were difficult, would not renew my policy because they said I didn't send in a paper I had to sign, which I did.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on December 31, 2025Check to see if they have windshield hazard coverage built into the policy.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Michigan on May 7, 2025Good so far. The only thing is they will not send the papers to show law enforcement if you're stopped. The ones we print are not good enough.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on April 25, 2025They don’t bother you with constant contact, but it would be nice to know in advance when and why a price change is coming.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on April 24, 2025Great overall, yet annual premiums continue to increase annually!Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on April 5, 2025I'm not happy with Safeco. They paid out $50,000 without consulting either me or my daughter, who owned the truck involved. I'm not a satisfied customer.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 30, 2025Safeco is good, and our agent is excellent. However, we are retired, and the insurance is just so expensive!Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on March 19, 2025My policy went up five times even though I had no accidents or violations.
Safeco value for money ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers
Safeco comes out on top of Nationwide and Farmers for value for money, with an overall rating of 3.8 out of 5. Nationwide has a score of 3.6 out of 5, and Farmers has a rating of 3.2 out of 5.
With a lower value-for-money rating than Safeco and Nationwide, Farmers has some negative reviews, with coverage described as too expensive, especially when faced with added fees or premium increases at renewal. Nationwide also has a lower score than Safeco, and some customers feel that Nationwide underappreciates their customer loyalty.
See how the three auto insurers stack up against each other in the value-for-money category below.
Company
Average Score
|Safeco
|3.8
|Nationwide
|3.6
|Farmers
|3.2
Safeco policy transparency reviews: Rated 4.1 out of 5
Insurify customers with Safeco policies give the insurer a rating of 4.1 out of 5 for policy transparency. In reviews, some customers feel Safeco has clearly explained policy details, citing straightforward coverage and clear documentation. But others describe receiving unclear letters or notices that increase anxiety and confusion, especially around price changes at renewal.
Learn how Insurify customers feel about Safeco’s policy transparency in the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on February 23, 2025I have been with Safeco for a few years now and I have no complaints about them. When I call, they are very friendly and go above and beyond to ensure I am satisfied with their suggestions. I've never felt so valued when contacting them. At 81 years old, I would prefer lower rates and a yearly policy, as I don't like the 6-month ones. I have always had yearly policies and I will stay with Safeco just to have what I want. This is the best company I've had in a long time.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on December 23, 2024Very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on September 17, 2024I had a good experience. I check competitive rates yearly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on September 2, 2024I would definitely recommend Safeco to my friends.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on August 29, 2024The customer service is great, but considering the price, it's not worth it. I haven't made any claims for more than 5 years, yet there's still no discount. The auto insurance was higher than home insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on July 22, 2024I have nothing to add except that they are like most other insurance companies I hear about in terms of cancellations.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on June 28, 2024A reputable company for meeting your insurance needs.Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on May 19, 2024The experience was absolutely great until they decided not to renew my policy due to an accident. I felt so betrayed by a company that I had been using for over 5 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on January 28, 2026The insurance is good, but the cost is too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on July 26, 2025I am having trouble paying my bill. I let them know, but all they could talk to me about was the late payment. I know I am going to be late, and I reached out to let them know. If I had the money, I wouldn't have made the call. I don't need to hear about late payments. Instead, can't they work with me? I am waiting to get paid. I also have rental insurance. My landlord, when I moved in here, needed a copy. They told me they would send it, but they never did.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on June 18, 2025Watch for the rising rates after a year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on May 30, 2025Rates go up each year with no claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 26, 2025Insurance is very good, but the cost is expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on April 14, 2025This was the worst claims experience I've ever had. The claims representative refused to return my calls, answer my texts, or respond to my emails. It took two years to complete the claim, causing hours of unnecessary stress. I felt completely ignored by Safeco.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on April 9, 2025For the most part, the service has been great with quick responses when needed. My biggest issue is the cost. It's almost $340 a month for 2 cars and 3 drivers.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on March 30, 2025The prices are good in the beginning. However, they become significantly higher when it's time for renewal.
Safeco policy transparency ratings vs. Nationwide and Farmers
Earning a policy transparency rating of 4.1 out of 5, Safeco scores higher than Nationwide and Farmers. Insurify customers rate Nationwide 3.9 and Farmers 3.5 out of 5 for policy transparency.
Nationwide has a slightly lower rating than Safeco but ranks higher than Farmers for policy transparency. While some customers report feeling blindsided by policy or price changes, others characterize maintaining their policies as simple and stable, with representatives providing explanations when needed.
Farmers has a lower score than both Safeco and Nationwide, with some customers highlighting misunderstandings about coverage details and fragmented communication.
Compare policy transparency ratings from Safeco, Nationwide, and Farmers below.
Company
Average Score
|Safeco
|4.1
|Nationwide
|3.9
|Farmers
|3.5
Safeco vs. Nationwide, Farmers, and Amica
Overall, Safeco receives many positive customer reviews on Insurify. It has strong ratings in all categories and outranks competitors like Nationwide and Farmers for discounts, policy transparency, coverage options, and more.
Comparing multiple companies is the easiest way to find the best company for you. Below, you can see how Safeco stacks up against these and other top car insurance companies.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Safeco customer reviews: Read what over 1,015 Insurify customers have to say about Safeco
The reviews below show what more than 1,015 Insurify customers have said about Safeco in the past 12 months.