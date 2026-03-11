Genaro Verified Review Terrible Experience: Highway Robbery with Root Insurance Reviewed in Texas on March 2, 2026 I would say don't get insurance from Root. They charged my husband over $300 for liability. I now pay $75. For my full coverage, they were charging over $500 a month, totaling over $800 per month in insurance. Root Insurance overcharges; do not go with them. I now pay only $190 for both vehicles. Root should reconsider their pricing strategy.

Vanessa Verified Review The Root of All Problems! Reviewed in Texas on February 19, 2026 Root's entire platform is built around a mobile app — with no meaningful desktop functionality — and the app itself is difficult to navigate. Simple tasks like adjusting your plan or coverage are unnecessarily cumbersome. Whether this is poor design or intentional friction to discourage customers from making cost-saving changes, the result is the same: a frustrating experience that wastes your time and potentially your money. When I contacted customer service for help, I was redirected back to the app — the very thing that wasn't working for me. That's not support, that's deflection. For users who struggle with small-screen interfaces due to accessibility needs, the app-only design is an even bigger barrier. Insurance should be accessible to everyone, not just those who can easily navigate a mobile-only platform. I won't be returning to Root, and I'd caution others to consider the full user experience — not just the initial quote — before committing.

Kali Verified Review Don't Reviewed in Wisconsin on January 27, 2026 Poor communication and messy, unorganized handling of my claim. It took a week to get a rental, and the process was not clear.

Robert Verified Review Everything is so expensive Reviewed in Oregon on January 13, 2026 If you need insurance quickly, it is good. But then my payments went way high. $148.00. I am working two jobs just to get by because everything is so expensive: gas, health insurance, car insurance, groceries.

Tealena Verified Review This insurance is too expensive for the average person. I’m retired and on a fixed income and only wanted basic liability insurance. An increase of almost $200 to renew is outrageous! Reviewed in Georgia on January 13, 2026 This insurance is too expensive for the average person. I’m retired and on a fixed income and only wanted basic liability insurance. An increase of almost $200 to renew is outrageous!

Brenda Verified Review Discrimination Against the Elderly Reviewed in Florida on January 10, 2026 Not happy. I'm an excellent driver with no accidents, no tickets, and no drugs. I drive less than 5,000 miles per year, and they raised the cost.

Cheryl Verified Review Root was alright, but there are cheaper options Reviewed in Texas on January 8, 2026 My current car insurance is way cheaper. I'd recommend GoAuto to anyone.