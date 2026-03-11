Is Root a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 1,164 Customers

Root scores an overall score of 3.4 out of 5 according reviews for the company on Insurify. Some appreciate the convenience of its digital experience and potential for savings. But others cite difficulty receiving support and rate increases.

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Root Insurance: Rated 3.4 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating3.4 
Customer service2.4
Value2.8
Claims handling3.2
Coverage options3.2
Discounts2.7
Policy transparency3.1
Policy flexibility3.0
Quick Facts

  • Root overall user rating: 3.4 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Root: 7.9 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 1.90 (Above average)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium from Root: $151

Our take on Root insurance

Insurify gives Root a quality score of 7.9/10. Overall, Root has mixed reviews from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer, with a range of negative and positive sentiments.

Satisfied Root customers make note of the company’s convenient digital experience, potential for discounts, and easily accessible information through the mobile app. But other policyholders have a hard time receiving customer support, are disappointed by discount expectations, and have confusion around policy changes.

Root has an overall customer service rating of 2.4 out of 5 from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurance company.

Root customer service reviews: Rated 2.4 out of 5

Root has a rating of 2.4 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews appreciate the convenience of Root’s mobile app for low-friction service and ease of completing straightforward tasks. Negative reviews mention slow response times and difficulty reaching human support.

Below, you can read real reviews from Insurify’s customers with coverage from Root below.

  • Laquesheia
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 7, 2026
    It's been a good experience so far!
    Nicole
    Verified Purchase
    Grateful for Root
    Reviewed in California on February 12, 2026
    Super easy. Other insurance companies were expensive and gave me the runaround. I'm not even a bad driver! Very grateful for Root.
    Christina
    Verified Review
    Customer service is great, but the service goes up every six months
    Reviewed in West Virginia on January 16, 2026
    It’s great coverage, but it keeps going up every six months. I can’t afford it.
    Patrick D
    Verified Review
    My Coverage
    Reviewed in Maryland on January 4, 2026
    I'd recommend it for my family.
    Brian
    Verified Review
    Root
    Reviewed in Kentucky on December 30, 2025
    I mean, it’s full coverage with a decent amount of coverage. It’s so expensive. So far, I haven’t had to file a claim, so I hope it’s worth it. I do like the mobile app. It’s super easy to navigate, and you don’t have to be tech-savvy to understand it.
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    Gave me a chance!
    Reviewed in Texas on December 15, 2025
    I believe Root Insurance gave me a good auto policy based on how I drive around the city rather than based on the car I drive and the location where I live.
    Eric
    Verified Purchase
    Great service
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on October 21, 2025
    Very great service.
    Roy
    Verified Review
    Root Review Overall
    Reviewed in Kentucky on October 10, 2025
    Root is a somewhat expensive insurance company that doesn’t take into consideration a tough month and cancels your policy within 2 weeks of being late.
    Jordan
    Verified Review
    Lower than most for high-risk insurance but didn't cancel my old policy in time.
    Reviewed in California on March 1, 2026
    Brand new but much cheaper.
    James
    Verified Review
    Get screwed at renewal
    Reviewed in Texas on January 27, 2026
    No transparency. My rate jumped $300 a month at policy renewal with no tickets or accidents. I would not recommend this company.
    Damian
    Verified Review
    Don't Go with Root
    Reviewed in Arizona on January 22, 2026
    Terrible. I was told my price would be locked in, and after their driving test, they raised it by $120.
    Roxie
    Verified Review
    My Honest Opinion on Root
    Reviewed in Delaware on January 13, 2026
    Same thing I’ve had with Root, just cheaper.
    Racine
    Verified Review
    If you have to
    Reviewed in Georgia on January 9, 2026
    Do not change your due date; they consider that to be a late payment and will increase your pricing next term.
    Clayton
    Verified Review
    Root: Same Old Story
    Reviewed in Utah on January 4, 2026
    Typical insurance company. Starts me, the driver, out with a low monthly premium, no tickets, no accidents... 48-year-old male driver, then increases premiums.
    Mary
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Delaware on December 3, 2025
    Cheap at first to get you in, then they raise rates.
    Joao
    Verified Review
    Terrible
    Reviewed in Florida on October 19, 2025
    They increased the price on the second payment.

Root customer service reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Root has a customer service rating of 2.4 out of 5, ranking below State Farm and USAA. Insurify customers gave ratings of 4.2 out of 5 for State Farm and 4.8 out of 5 for USAA.

State Farm has a higher customer service rating than Root, with customers highlighting experiences with proactive agents. USAA has a higher rating than Root and State Farm, with customers reporting reliable and helpful support.

You can see how Insurify customers rated these three insurers for customer service below.

Company
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Average Score
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Root2.4
State Farm4.2
USAA4.8

Root discounts reviews: Rated 2.7 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with car insurance from Root gave the insurer a rating of 2.7 out of 5 for discount availability. Satisfied customers describe competitive initial pricing and appealing driving-based insurance costs. Unhappy policyholders cite earning less substantial discounts than expected and savings that decrease over time.

Take a look at real reviews about discount availability from Root customers below.

  • Christina
    Verified Review
    Life-saving memorable experience!
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on May 4, 2025
    Quick rates and efficient coverage with a great helpful team!
    Dre
    Verified Review
    They're Friendly and Helpful
    Reviewed in Louisiana on November 6, 2024
    Great!
    Maressa
    Verified Review
    So far it’s great
    Reviewed in Arkansas on August 26, 2024
    So far, it’s been a great experience.
    Gregory
    Verified Review
    Root Insurance
    Reviewed in District of Columbia on June 24, 2024
    I have had no problems with Root Insurance.
    Jabre
    Verified Review
    A Great Experience
    Reviewed in Georgia on June 12, 2024
    They give people a chance, despite the bad.
    Tracy
    Verified Review
    Great for Bad Drivers
    Reviewed in Missouri on June 5, 2024
    Tracy's is great for drivers with a less than perfect record.
    Lakisha
    Verified Review
    Comfortable Ride
    Reviewed in Maryland on May 12, 2024
    Everything is great.
    Fred
    Verified Review
    Fast Same Day Coverage
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on April 13, 2024
    I was a former customer of Root and I have returned.
    Sarah
    Verified Purchase
    Not the Greatest Company
    Reviewed in California on January 16, 2026
    I have not had the best experience with Root. They are slower than slow to get a claim going and have poor communication on their end. Also, if you are 30 seconds late paying your bill on the due date, they automatically cancel you, which I have never heard of nor had to deal with through an insurance company. My experience with them so far has not been great. For my claim, they put it under investigation because, for my own safety and living in a rural area, I chose to drive down the road to the nearest gas station where there are lights and I can see the damage and take a photo. They seem to think safety isn't a priority, especially at night in a very rural area. Just be cautious going with Root. I would not recommend them, but this is just my personal experience with them.
    Ramon
    Verified Review
    Not worth the low-price insurance.
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 27, 2025
    Root is good for saving money, but it's not worth it if you're not ready to deal with them disorganizing claims and blaming the accident on you, changing the at-fault percentage randomly. They also use sketchy people for tow trucks and lockouts, some even smelling like weed. It's gone downhill. Honestly, just take another cheaper but better company.
    Corey
    Verified Purchase
    Second Time Around
    Reviewed in Texas on August 31, 2025
    Straight to the point, easy-to-use options, and it doesn't get much easier. Pricing is competitive. Good option.
    Anthony
    Verified Review
    Inexpensive
    Reviewed in Arizona on August 5, 2025
    It is inexpensive.
    Ethalinda
    Verified Review
    So so
    Reviewed in Kentucky on April 22, 2025
    Costs too much.
    Teresa
    Verified Review
    Experience with Root
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 13, 2025
    I haven't had insurance for very long. The coverage is good, but the payments are high.
    Robin
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Indiana on November 25, 2024
    Just priced too high after an accident.
    Martin
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Texas on November 4, 2024
    Great experience with signing up!

Root discounts reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Root customers gave the insurer a discount availability rating of 2.7 out of 5, earning a rating below State Farm and USAA. State Farm has a discount availability rating of 3.9 out of 5, and USAA has a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

USAA has a higher ranking than Root and State Farm for discount availability, with many positive reviews citing fair car insurance prices. State Farm ranks higher than Root, with happy customers citing great experiences with agents.

You can compare discount availability ratings for Root, State Farm, and USAA in the chart below.

Company
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Average Score
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Root2.7
State Farm3.9
USAA4.9

Root claims handling reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with a policy from Root gave the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.2 out of 5. Positive reviews describe efficient and straightforward claims handling and appreciation for Root’s roadside and towing services.

Read reviews about Root’s claims handling from real Insurify customers below.

  • James
    Verified Review
    I've had a good experience
    Reviewed in Maryland on March 8, 2026
    Try to talk with an agent before applying online.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    I've been with Root for 3 years in a row, smooth experience.
    Reviewed in Georgia on December 5, 2025
    Never had a problem in any category.
    Lisa
    Verified Review
    Not Happy
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 28, 2025
    The rates go up without reason.
    Adrienne
    Verified Review
    No Deal
    Reviewed in Connecticut on March 28, 2025
    They would not give us a discount.
    Jerry
    Verified Review
    Root Insurance
    Reviewed in Texas on September 28, 2024
    All good.
    Stephen
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Kentucky on August 30, 2024
    They were easy to use and claims were handled quickly.
    Theresa
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Colorado on July 27, 2024
    If you have a low credit score, ROOT will penalize you by charging high premiums.
    Emily
    Verified Review
    Good Experience
    Reviewed in Georgia on June 14, 2024
    Great company, but high premiums.
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Bait and switch - look for them to increase your rate after the first year
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 18, 2026
    After a year of insurance with them with no incidents or claims, they reviewed my older insurance claims and used that to increase my monthly rate by 300%. The last time I had a claim was in 2018. How is that fair?
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    I spend $85 more than the average driver in my area
    Reviewed in Florida on February 4, 2026
    Root is expensive.
    Kristian
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Texas on January 2, 2026
    Rates are high; not very flexible on monthly payments.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    Cheap Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Texas on November 24, 2025
    Cheapest I could find and an easy app to use.
    Deltra
    Verified Review
    Stressful Experience
    Reviewed in Georgia on November 19, 2025
    I dislike it because the rates are too high. I have 3 vehicles on the policy and only have liability insurance and roadside assistance, yet I'm paying $697 a month. It doesn't make any sense.
    Michele
    Verified Review
    Root Insurance is a Ripoff
    Reviewed in Nevada on November 18, 2025
    They raised my rates significantly with no reason or explanation given.
    James
    Verified Review
    Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 30, 2025
    The fact that the price kept going up every renewal was ridiculous. Being a good driver means nothing to this company. That’s exactly why I had to switch.
    Micah
    Verified Review
    Rate Hike
    Reviewed in Colorado on October 17, 2025
    They will give you a good initial rate, then double it on the next term.

Root claims handling reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Root has a claims handling rating of 3.2 out of 5, which is lower than the ratings for State Farm and USAA. State Farm has a rating of 4.1 out of 5, and USAA earned a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

USAA has a higher claims ranking than Root and State Farm, with many customers citing a professionally handled process and expressing satisfaction with their claims outcomes. State Farm ranks lower than USAA but higher than State Farm, with some policyholders highlighting seamless claims handling through their local agents.

Here’s how customer ratings of the three insurance companies compare for claims handling.

Company
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Average Score
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Root3.2
State Farm4.1
USAA4.9

Root value for money reviews: Rated 2.8 out of 5

Root has a value-for-money rating of 2.8 out of 5. Some customers with low rates feel that the basic coverage is worth the price. But others highlighted unpredictable pricing, with increases around renewal time.

Learn how real Root customers feel about the insurer’s value for money below.

  • Chauna
    Verified Purchase
    Root
    Reviewed in Ohio on January 13, 2025
    They offer very affordable rates.
    Hilda
    Verified Review
    Best auto insurance I have ever had
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on August 24, 2024
    It's been easy.
    Brian
    Verified Review
    Lowest Priced Insurance
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on March 10, 2026
    Cheapest insurance company I have found.
    Jocelynn
    Verified Review
    From 200 to 500
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 27, 2026
    Rates will more than likely double at renewal if you have any kind of claim at all.
    Elaine
    Verified Review
    Root Insurance Needs Much Improvement
    Reviewed in Florida on January 28, 2026
    Tips I would give a friend: only go with Root if you're okay with having your bill on auto-pay and if you're okay with not being able to make any kind of payment arrangements. You have to go through the app to pay your bill, etc., because they don’t handle that over the phone, which, in my opinion, defeats the purpose of having customer service to call because they can’t do anything to help you. They need much improvement. I would suggest to anyone to use Root Insurance as a last resort.
    Ruben
    Verified Review
    4 Service
    Reviewed in Oregon on November 9, 2025
    I rated them 4 for my six-month contract, but as soon as it was over, the price increased.
    Robin
    Verified Review
    Nothing bad...
    Reviewed in Florida on October 29, 2025
    Good experience, nothing bad to say. My bill has been going down every year as well.
    Elaine
    Verified Review
    Thank you 🙏🏼
    Reviewed in Arizona on October 15, 2025
    So far, I’m satisfied.
    Amanda
    Verified Review
    Eh
    Reviewed in Texas on February 24, 2026
    They start out with a really good low rate, then increase by about $100 each renewal period.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    The Great Rate Hike!
    Reviewed in Indiana on December 28, 2025
    Rates are cheap at first but constantly increase through no fault of your own. Higher rates compared to others.
    Alan
    Verified Review
    Rate Increase
    Reviewed in Georgia on May 9, 2025
    Each renewal, my rates have increased. I’ve had no citations or claims. That’s why I shop for better rates every six months. I guess loyalty has no value anymore.
    Sean
    Verified Review
    Poor
    Reviewed in Maryland on April 30, 2025
    Everything was fine for three renewal cycles. When the fourth came around, my policy price increased by nearly $300. The reason stated was "new or unknown violations or incidents." There was absolutely nothing that was not disclosed when I started this policy. When I attempted to speak with customer service, I was told "this is just our best and final offer."
    Paula
    Verified Review
    Easy Breezy
    Reviewed in South Carolina on April 18, 2025
    Great!
    Aaron
    Verified Review
    I added my wife to the policy several times. My rate even changed due to adding her. Yet, she was never listed on the insurance card. Their rates in Virginia were excellent. However, when we moved to Indiana, which has no areas that have no-fault accidents (unlike Virginia), my rates went up. I feel they did this because they could. They no longer considered me a new customer, so they didn't offer discounts to existing customers. I'm not saying they won't work for some people, but they were not a good fit for us.
    Reviewed in Indiana on December 14, 2024
    I added my wife to the policy several times. My rate even changed due to adding her. Yet, she was never listed on the insurance card. Their rates in Virginia were excellent. However, when we moved to Indiana, which has no areas that have no-fault accidents (unlike Virginia), my rates went up. I feel they did this because they could. They no longer considered me a new customer, so they didn't offer discounts to existing customers. I'm not saying they won't work for some people, but they were not a good fit for us.
    Jorge
    Verified Review
    If You Have No Other Options, Consider It
    Reviewed in Georgia on December 9, 2024
    I believe you should explore other options before considering Root.
    Zachary
    Verified Review
    Could be better
    Reviewed in Texas on November 5, 2024
    I don't like autopay and the letters I receive if my payment is late, which can't be late when it's autopayed.

Root value for money reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Root’s value-for-money rating from customers is 2.8 out of 5, falling below both USAA and State Farm. Insurify customers gave average ratings of 4.9 out of 5 for USAA and 3.7 out of 5 for State Farm.

USAA has a much higher rating than Root and State Farm, and it has many long-term customers who are satisfied with the value of their coverage. State Farm scores higher than Root, with some customers reporting having agents who help them optimize coverage and insurance costs.

Compare value-for-money ratings for these three insurance companies below.

Company
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Average Score
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Root2.8
State Farm3.7
USAA4.9

Root policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with Root auto policies gave the insurer a rating of 3.1 out of 5 for policy transparency. Positive reviews point to how Root’s mobile app makes policy information easy to access. But some unhappy customers feel that Root doesn’t always explain policy and pricing changes.

Here are real reviews about policy transparency from Root auto insurance customers.

  • Wayne
    Verified Review
    Root Insurance
    Reviewed in Georgia on September 2, 2024
    The rate was good until renewal time, and then it increased.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    Happy with Root
    Reviewed in California on April 19, 2024
    Root is fast and it's the only company that gave me a quick quote.
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance is Too Expensive and Unfair
    Reviewed in New Mexico on February 4, 2026
    It's okay, but like all insurance, especially car insurance, it is very expensive. I can see why people don't get insurance. Basic coverage is almost $200.00 a month, and if you have an accident that is not your fault, you still have to pay more, which is totally unfair. It can go up by a hundred more no matter where you go.
    Michelle
    Verified Review
    Very easy process
    Reviewed in Georgia on June 11, 2025
    It was really easy to use.
    Jacob
    Verified Review
    I recommend Root for anyone who needs insurance.
    Reviewed in Texas on May 9, 2025
    Very good and cheap insurance.
    Barbara
    Verified Review
    Root
    Reviewed in South Carolina on April 17, 2025
    There is no flexibility in coverage and the insurance is high.
    William
    Verified Review
    Root Review
    Reviewed in Florida on March 11, 2025
    It's simple and easy to get started, and a lot cheaper than what I had.
    Jaime
    Verified Review
    Best Price, Excellent
    Reviewed in Texas on March 2, 2025
    Very good, excellent price.
    Carmalita
    Verified Review
    Insurance Wars
    Reviewed in Georgia on January 25, 2026
    Root was okay. I stayed with them for a year. I found a cheaper insurance that did not include unnecessary things. I saved $77.00.
    Francis
    Verified Review
    More for less
    Reviewed in Florida on January 14, 2026
    Looking for lower monthly rates for state minimum coverage.
    Tiffany
    Verified Review
    Terrible all around
    Reviewed in Illinois on October 24, 2025
    I hit a deer and had full coverage, and they refused to pay. I had to get a lawyer to get them to pay, and I still didn’t even get enough to pay the car off. The customer service was terrible.
    Arissa
    Verified Review
    Expensive fraudulence
    Reviewed in Arizona on July 9, 2025
    Rates never reduce even for good driving without incidents or accidents. The customer service is atrocious. I canceled and they still tried to pull a $300 payment five days after cancellation and I had to cancel my card because they "couldn't stop it." They told me to allow it to run its course of attempts.
    Luis
    Verified Review
    Bad insurance company, don’t waste your time or money here.
    Reviewed in Nevada on April 26, 2025
    I don't recommend them. They have very bad rates for simple cars. I have a 2012 Honda Pilot, and they want to charge $415 a month for a little above state minimum coverage. Very bad rates, especially in times like these where everything is expensive. Insurance should never be that expensive for an old car. Now I'm paying $180 with a different insurance company for the same coverage.
    Tommy
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in South Carolina on April 6, 2025
    It was very good until the rates kept increasing at the time of renewal.
    Tiffany
    Verified Review
    Our Bill Increases Every 6 Months
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2025
    I made some referrals but received no discount.
    John
    Verified Review
    Overpriced
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 9, 2025
    Too expensive.

Root policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm and USAA

Root has a rating of 3.1 out of 5 for policy transparency, ranking lower than State Farm and USAA. State Farm has a score of 3.8 out of 5, while USAA has a rating of 4.9 out of 5.

USAA has a higher rating than Root and State Farm, with customers praising clear communication and a belief that the insurer is a fair company. State Farm scores higher than Root, with many policyholders describing local agents who talked them through coverage and renewal changes.

See how policy transparency ratings for the three companies compare below.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Root3.1
State Farm3.8
USAA4.9

Root vs. State Farm, USAA, and Allstate

Overall, Root customers have mixed ratings for the company. The auto insurer serves as a usage-based insurance alternative that offers high-quality basic coverage at a competitive price compared to more traditional competitors like State Farm and USAA.

Below, you can see how Root compares to top car insurance companies.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Root customer reviews: Read what over 1,164 Insurify customers have to say about root

You can read more than 1,164 Root reviews written by real Insurify customers during the last 12 months.

Jerome
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Mississippi on February 18, 2026
Price too expensive.
Max
Verified Purchase
Excellent
Reviewed in Kansas on January 24, 2026
Good rate provided.
Virginia
Verified Purchase
Easy as pie
Reviewed in Kansas on January 18, 2026
Make sure you have the VIN and everything in your hand when you do it. This was easy to set up, and they send you reminders when bills are due. Overall, easy to deal with.
Jose
Verified Review
3 Autos for $520 a Month is Too Much to Handle
Reviewed in Georgia on August 14, 2025
Good but too expensive.
Candaice
Verified Review
Double rates for deer drama.
Reviewed in Missouri on May 5, 2025
My rates doubled after a deer ran into my passenger door and totaled my car. I asked why, and they said it is the algorithms. I wish they had a one-time forgiveness program for deer incidents.
Walter
Verified Review
My experience was poor. They increased my insurance even though I've moved to Florida. They said I have to wait 60 days to switch my insurance.
Reviewed in Florida on April 4, 2025
My experience was poor. They increased my insurance even though I've moved to Florida. They said I have to wait 60 days to switch my insurance.
Daniel
Verified Review
Why Choose Root?
Reviewed in Maryland on March 6, 2025
They are easy to deal with.
Savannah
Verified Review
Turning 21
Reviewed in Texas on March 5, 2025
There should be better ways to contact a live agent. Also, they should offer better rates.
Genaro
Verified Review
Terrible Experience: Highway Robbery with Root Insurance
Reviewed in Texas on March 2, 2026
I would say don't get insurance from Root. They charged my husband over $300 for liability. I now pay $75. For my full coverage, they were charging over $500 a month, totaling over $800 per month in insurance. Root Insurance overcharges; do not go with them. I now pay only $190 for both vehicles. Root should reconsider their pricing strategy.
Vanessa
Verified Review
The Root of All Problems!
Reviewed in Texas on February 19, 2026
Root's entire platform is built around a mobile app — with no meaningful desktop functionality — and the app itself is difficult to navigate. Simple tasks like adjusting your plan or coverage are unnecessarily cumbersome. Whether this is poor design or intentional friction to discourage customers from making cost-saving changes, the result is the same: a frustrating experience that wastes your time and potentially your money. When I contacted customer service for help, I was redirected back to the app — the very thing that wasn't working for me. That's not support, that's deflection. For users who struggle with small-screen interfaces due to accessibility needs, the app-only design is an even bigger barrier. Insurance should be accessible to everyone, not just those who can easily navigate a mobile-only platform. I won't be returning to Root, and I'd caution others to consider the full user experience — not just the initial quote — before committing.
Kali
Verified Review
Don't
Reviewed in Wisconsin on January 27, 2026
Poor communication and messy, unorganized handling of my claim. It took a week to get a rental, and the process was not clear.
Robert
Verified Review
Everything is so expensive
Reviewed in Oregon on January 13, 2026
If you need insurance quickly, it is good. But then my payments went way high. $148.00. I am working two jobs just to get by because everything is so expensive: gas, health insurance, car insurance, groceries.
Tealena
Verified Review
This insurance is too expensive for the average person. I’m retired and on a fixed income and only wanted basic liability insurance. An increase of almost $200 to renew is outrageous!
Reviewed in Georgia on January 13, 2026
This insurance is too expensive for the average person. I’m retired and on a fixed income and only wanted basic liability insurance. An increase of almost $200 to renew is outrageous!
Brenda
Verified Review
Discrimination Against the Elderly
Reviewed in Florida on January 10, 2026
Not happy. I'm an excellent driver with no accidents, no tickets, and no drugs. I drive less than 5,000 miles per year, and they raised the cost.
Cheryl
Verified Review
Root was alright, but there are cheaper options
Reviewed in Texas on January 8, 2026
My current car insurance is way cheaper. I'd recommend GoAuto to anyone.
Raymond
Verified Purchase
Customer account access needs a lot of work
Reviewed in Texas on January 4, 2026
Accessing my account has been a convoluted process. Root sends a link to verify identity, and clicking on the link in the verification email 90% of the time sends me right back to the authentication page where I have to enter my email again. So I get caught in a loop. It would be much easier if they let me log in with a username and password, record the device ID if necessary, and if the ID is the same as recorded, then allow me to log in.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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