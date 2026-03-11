Root Insurance: Rated 3.4 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|3.4
|Customer service
|2.4
|Value
|2.8
|Claims handling
|3.2
|Coverage options
|3.2
|Discounts
|2.7
|Policy transparency
|3.1
|Policy flexibility
|3.0
Root overall user rating: 3.4 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Root: 7.9 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 1.90 (Above average)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Root: $151
Our take on Root insurance
Insurify gives Root a quality score of 7.9/10. Overall, Root has mixed reviews from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer, with a range of negative and positive sentiments.
Satisfied Root customers make note of the company’s convenient digital experience, potential for discounts, and easily accessible information through the mobile app. But other policyholders have a hard time receiving customer support, are disappointed by discount expectations, and have confusion around policy changes.
Root has an overall customer service rating of 2.4 out of 5 from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurance company.
Root customer service reviews: Rated 2.4 out of 5
Root has a rating of 2.4 out of 5 for customer service. Positive reviews appreciate the convenience of Root’s mobile app for low-friction service and ease of completing straightforward tasks. Negative reviews mention slow response times and difficulty reaching human support.
Below, you can read real reviews from Insurify’s customers with coverage from Root below.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in Georgia on March 7, 2026It's been a good experience so far!Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on February 12, 2026Super easy. Other insurance companies were expensive and gave me the runaround. I'm not even a bad driver! Very grateful for Root.Verified ReviewReviewed in West Virginia on January 16, 2026It’s great coverage, but it keeps going up every six months. I can’t afford it.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on January 4, 2026I'd recommend it for my family.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on December 30, 2025I mean, it’s full coverage with a decent amount of coverage. It’s so expensive. So far, I haven’t had to file a claim, so I hope it’s worth it. I do like the mobile app. It’s super easy to navigate, and you don’t have to be tech-savvy to understand it.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 15, 2025I believe Root Insurance gave me a good auto policy based on how I drive around the city rather than based on the car I drive and the location where I live.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Oklahoma on October 21, 2025Very great service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on October 10, 2025Root is a somewhat expensive insurance company that doesn’t take into consideration a tough month and cancels your policy within 2 weeks of being late.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 1, 2026Brand new but much cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 27, 2026No transparency. My rate jumped $300 a month at policy renewal with no tickets or accidents. I would not recommend this company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on January 22, 2026Terrible. I was told my price would be locked in, and after their driving test, they raised it by $120.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on January 13, 2026Same thing I’ve had with Root, just cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on January 9, 2026Do not change your due date; they consider that to be a late payment and will increase your pricing next term.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on January 4, 2026Typical insurance company. Starts me, the driver, out with a low monthly premium, no tickets, no accidents... 48-year-old male driver, then increases premiums.Verified ReviewReviewed in Delaware on December 3, 2025Cheap at first to get you in, then they raise rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 19, 2025They increased the price on the second payment.
Root customer service reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Root has a customer service rating of 2.4 out of 5, ranking below State Farm and USAA. Insurify customers gave ratings of 4.2 out of 5 for State Farm and 4.8 out of 5 for USAA.
State Farm has a higher customer service rating than Root, with customers highlighting experiences with proactive agents. USAA has a higher rating than Root and State Farm, with customers reporting reliable and helpful support.
You can see how Insurify customers rated these three insurers for customer service below.
Company
Average Score
|Root
|2.4
|State Farm
|4.2
|USAA
|4.8
Root discounts reviews: Rated 2.7 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with car insurance from Root gave the insurer a rating of 2.7 out of 5 for discount availability. Satisfied customers describe competitive initial pricing and appealing driving-based insurance costs. Unhappy policyholders cite earning less substantial discounts than expected and savings that decrease over time.
Take a look at real reviews about discount availability from Root customers below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on May 4, 2025Quick rates and efficient coverage with a great helpful team!Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on November 6, 2024Great!Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on August 26, 2024So far, it’s been a great experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in District of Columbia on June 24, 2024I have had no problems with Root Insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on June 12, 2024They give people a chance, despite the bad.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on June 5, 2024Tracy's is great for drivers with a less than perfect record.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on May 12, 2024Everything is great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on April 13, 2024I was a former customer of Root and I have returned.Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on January 16, 2026I have not had the best experience with Root. They are slower than slow to get a claim going and have poor communication on their end. Also, if you are 30 seconds late paying your bill on the due date, they automatically cancel you, which I have never heard of nor had to deal with through an insurance company. My experience with them so far has not been great. For my claim, they put it under investigation because, for my own safety and living in a rural area, I chose to drive down the road to the nearest gas station where there are lights and I can see the damage and take a photo. They seem to think safety isn't a priority, especially at night in a very rural area. Just be cautious going with Root. I would not recommend them, but this is just my personal experience with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 27, 2025Root is good for saving money, but it's not worth it if you're not ready to deal with them disorganizing claims and blaming the accident on you, changing the at-fault percentage randomly. They also use sketchy people for tow trucks and lockouts, some even smelling like weed. It's gone downhill. Honestly, just take another cheaper but better company.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on August 31, 2025Straight to the point, easy-to-use options, and it doesn't get much easier. Pricing is competitive. Good option.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on August 5, 2025It is inexpensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on April 22, 2025Costs too much.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 13, 2025I haven't had insurance for very long. The coverage is good, but the payments are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on November 25, 2024Just priced too high after an accident.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on November 4, 2024Great experience with signing up!
Root discounts reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Root customers gave the insurer a discount availability rating of 2.7 out of 5, earning a rating below State Farm and USAA. State Farm has a discount availability rating of 3.9 out of 5, and USAA has a rating of 4.9 out of 5.
USAA has a higher ranking than Root and State Farm for discount availability, with many positive reviews citing fair car insurance prices. State Farm ranks higher than Root, with happy customers citing great experiences with agents.
You can compare discount availability ratings for Root, State Farm, and USAA in the chart below.
Company
Average Score
|Root
|2.7
|State Farm
|3.9
|USAA
|4.9
Root claims handling reviews: Rated 3.2 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with a policy from Root gave the insurer a claims handling rating of 3.2 out of 5. Positive reviews describe efficient and straightforward claims handling and appreciation for Root’s roadside and towing services.
Read reviews about Root’s claims handling from real Insurify customers below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on March 8, 2026Try to talk with an agent before applying online.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on December 5, 2025Never had a problem in any category.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 28, 2025The rates go up without reason.Verified ReviewReviewed in Connecticut on March 28, 2025They would not give us a discount.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on September 28, 2024All good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on August 30, 2024They were easy to use and claims were handled quickly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on July 27, 2024If you have a low credit score, ROOT will penalize you by charging high premiums.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on June 14, 2024Great company, but high premiums.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 18, 2026After a year of insurance with them with no incidents or claims, they reviewed my older insurance claims and used that to increase my monthly rate by 300%. The last time I had a claim was in 2018. How is that fair?Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 4, 2026Root is expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on January 2, 2026Rates are high; not very flexible on monthly payments.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on November 24, 2025Cheapest I could find and an easy app to use.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on November 19, 2025I dislike it because the rates are too high. I have 3 vehicles on the policy and only have liability insurance and roadside assistance, yet I'm paying $697 a month. It doesn't make any sense.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on November 18, 2025They raised my rates significantly with no reason or explanation given.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 30, 2025The fact that the price kept going up every renewal was ridiculous. Being a good driver means nothing to this company. That’s exactly why I had to switch.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on October 17, 2025They will give you a good initial rate, then double it on the next term.
Root claims handling reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Root has a claims handling rating of 3.2 out of 5, which is lower than the ratings for State Farm and USAA. State Farm has a rating of 4.1 out of 5, and USAA earned a rating of 4.9 out of 5.
USAA has a higher claims ranking than Root and State Farm, with many customers citing a professionally handled process and expressing satisfaction with their claims outcomes. State Farm ranks lower than USAA but higher than State Farm, with some policyholders highlighting seamless claims handling through their local agents.
Here’s how customer ratings of the three insurance companies compare for claims handling.
Company
Average Score
|Root
|3.2
|State Farm
|4.1
|USAA
|4.9
Root value for money reviews: Rated 2.8 out of 5
Root has a value-for-money rating of 2.8 out of 5. Some customers with low rates feel that the basic coverage is worth the price. But others highlighted unpredictable pricing, with increases around renewal time.
Learn how real Root customers feel about the insurer’s value for money below.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in Ohio on January 13, 2025They offer very affordable rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on August 24, 2024It's been easy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on March 10, 2026Cheapest insurance company I have found.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 27, 2026Rates will more than likely double at renewal if you have any kind of claim at all.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 28, 2026Tips I would give a friend: only go with Root if you're okay with having your bill on auto-pay and if you're okay with not being able to make any kind of payment arrangements. You have to go through the app to pay your bill, etc., because they don’t handle that over the phone, which, in my opinion, defeats the purpose of having customer service to call because they can’t do anything to help you. They need much improvement. I would suggest to anyone to use Root Insurance as a last resort.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on November 9, 2025I rated them 4 for my six-month contract, but as soon as it was over, the price increased.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on October 29, 2025Good experience, nothing bad to say. My bill has been going down every year as well.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on October 15, 2025So far, I’m satisfied.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on February 24, 2026They start out with a really good low rate, then increase by about $100 each renewal period.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on December 28, 2025Rates are cheap at first but constantly increase through no fault of your own. Higher rates compared to others.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on May 9, 2025Each renewal, my rates have increased. I’ve had no citations or claims. That’s why I shop for better rates every six months. I guess loyalty has no value anymore.Verified ReviewReviewed in Maryland on April 30, 2025Everything was fine for three renewal cycles. When the fourth came around, my policy price increased by nearly $300. The reason stated was "new or unknown violations or incidents." There was absolutely nothing that was not disclosed when I started this policy. When I attempted to speak with customer service, I was told "this is just our best and final offer."Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on April 18, 2025Great!Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on December 14, 2024I added my wife to the policy several times. My rate even changed due to adding her. Yet, she was never listed on the insurance card. Their rates in Virginia were excellent. However, when we moved to Indiana, which has no areas that have no-fault accidents (unlike Virginia), my rates went up. I feel they did this because they could. They no longer considered me a new customer, so they didn't offer discounts to existing customers. I'm not saying they won't work for some people, but they were not a good fit for us.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on December 9, 2024I believe you should explore other options before considering Root.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on November 5, 2024I don't like autopay and the letters I receive if my payment is late, which can't be late when it's autopayed.
Root value for money reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Root’s value-for-money rating from customers is 2.8 out of 5, falling below both USAA and State Farm. Insurify customers gave average ratings of 4.9 out of 5 for USAA and 3.7 out of 5 for State Farm.
USAA has a much higher rating than Root and State Farm, and it has many long-term customers who are satisfied with the value of their coverage. State Farm scores higher than Root, with some customers reporting having agents who help them optimize coverage and insurance costs.
Compare value-for-money ratings for these three insurance companies below.
Company
Average Score
|Root
|2.8
|State Farm
|3.7
|USAA
|4.9
Root policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with Root auto policies gave the insurer a rating of 3.1 out of 5 for policy transparency. Positive reviews point to how Root’s mobile app makes policy information easy to access. But some unhappy customers feel that Root doesn’t always explain policy and pricing changes.
Here are real reviews about policy transparency from Root auto insurance customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on September 2, 2024The rate was good until renewal time, and then it increased.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 19, 2024Root is fast and it's the only company that gave me a quick quote.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on February 4, 2026It's okay, but like all insurance, especially car insurance, it is very expensive. I can see why people don't get insurance. Basic coverage is almost $200.00 a month, and if you have an accident that is not your fault, you still have to pay more, which is totally unfair. It can go up by a hundred more no matter where you go.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on June 11, 2025It was really easy to use.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 9, 2025Very good and cheap insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on April 17, 2025There is no flexibility in coverage and the insurance is high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 11, 2025It's simple and easy to get started, and a lot cheaper than what I had.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 2, 2025Very good, excellent price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on January 25, 2026Root was okay. I stayed with them for a year. I found a cheaper insurance that did not include unnecessary things. I saved $77.00.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 14, 2026Looking for lower monthly rates for state minimum coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on October 24, 2025I hit a deer and had full coverage, and they refused to pay. I had to get a lawyer to get them to pay, and I still didn’t even get enough to pay the car off. The customer service was terrible.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on July 9, 2025Rates never reduce even for good driving without incidents or accidents. The customer service is atrocious. I canceled and they still tried to pull a $300 payment five days after cancellation and I had to cancel my card because they "couldn't stop it." They told me to allow it to run its course of attempts.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on April 26, 2025I don't recommend them. They have very bad rates for simple cars. I have a 2012 Honda Pilot, and they want to charge $415 a month for a little above state minimum coverage. Very bad rates, especially in times like these where everything is expensive. Insurance should never be that expensive for an old car. Now I'm paying $180 with a different insurance company for the same coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on April 6, 2025It was very good until the rates kept increasing at the time of renewal.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 17, 2025I made some referrals but received no discount.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 9, 2025Too expensive.
Root policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm and USAA
Root has a rating of 3.1 out of 5 for policy transparency, ranking lower than State Farm and USAA. State Farm has a score of 3.8 out of 5, while USAA has a rating of 4.9 out of 5.
USAA has a higher rating than Root and State Farm, with customers praising clear communication and a belief that the insurer is a fair company. State Farm scores higher than Root, with many policyholders describing local agents who talked them through coverage and renewal changes.
See how policy transparency ratings for the three companies compare below.
Company
Average Score
|Root
|3.1
|State Farm
|3.8
|USAA
|4.9
Root vs. State Farm, USAA, and Allstate
Overall, Root customers have mixed ratings for the company. The auto insurer serves as a usage-based insurance alternative that offers high-quality basic coverage at a competitive price compared to more traditional competitors like State Farm and USAA.
Below, you can see how Root compares to top car insurance companies.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Root customer reviews: Read what over 1,164 Insurify customers have to say about root
You can read more than 1,164 Root reviews written by real Insurify customers during the last 12 months.