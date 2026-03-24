Ol Verified Review Bad Service Reviewed in South Carolina on March 23, 2026 I am not happy with Progressive and the team they provided me with. I did not have the support I needed for my case. On top of that, my car is still not made whole. They haven't reimbursed me for my car rental fee, which is $1800, and the tire fee, which is $200, that one of their shops caused. I will be leaving Progressive after this case is closed because of the team I was assigned to, who didn't do their job to make it right for my car.

Scott Verified Review Not Progressive, Run Away Reviewed in Florida on March 23, 2026 Progressive is the most expensive and offers the lowest coverage. Plus, their roadside service is unreliable when you need help.

Dayna Verified Review No care for loyal customers Reviewed in Georgia on March 22, 2026 Don't waste your money. They'll find any way possible to make extra money. I hit a ladder on the highway because it was either the ladder or another car, and I was made at fault by their underwriter, raising my premium. Then they added my husband, who I am legally separated from, onto my policy without my knowledge. I only found out after my premium went up $130 a month because he was arrested for a DUI, which has nothing to do with me. Then, in order to remove him, I had to make him an excluded driver by signing some paperwork and mailing it in, which makes no sense since we are legally separated and haven't lived together in years. Stay away, that's my advice.

Jeannette Verified Review Coverage price Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 21, 2026 I just got a new policy that costs me $225.00 less than my previous one. I am absolutely disappointed and upset that I was charged $404.00 per month. Outrageous!

Shelley Verified Review Love Jerry Reviewed in Texas on March 21, 2026 I love my new insurance, saving over $100 a month compared to Progressive.

Joshua Verified Review They go back over 6 years for moving violations to increase rates and hold glass claims against you to raise the cost of premiums. Reviewed in Ohio on March 21, 2026 They go back over 6 years for moving violations to increase rates and hold glass claims against you to raise the cost of premiums.

Carol Verified Review Unhappy Reviewed in Virginia on March 20, 2026 I got a low rate since I don't drive except to the grocery store and the chiropractor about two miles down the road. Then it kept going up. They said it was just an introductory offer... No one told me that!