Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Progressive: 8.7/10
NAIC complaint index: 0.74 (Lower than expected)
Average monthly premium from Progressive: $157
Our take on Progressive insurance
Insurify gives Progressive a quality score of 8.7/10. On the whole, Insurify customers with Progressive policies are split on their opinion of the insurer.
Positive reviews highlight helpful and smooth customer service, quick claims resolution, and the insurer’s convenience and reliability. Negative reviews focus on limited available discounts, rate changes, and a disappointing value for the money.
Progressive customer service reviews
Insurify customers with Progressive policies who are satisfied report a generally easy-to-use digital experience. But other Progressive customers note frustration with issues they can’t resolve with self-service tools.
Below are reviews from Progressive customers that highlight both positive and negative experiences with the insurer.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on March 24, 2026Progressive Insurance is the best.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 24, 2026Everything is okay now. They need to reevaluate the premium when it comes due, not just automatically raise it.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 23, 2026Try not to have accidents because the policy goes up a lot.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 22, 2026The best experience I've had thus far!Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on March 22, 2026Very good insurance, no problems to complain about.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on March 21, 2026Progressive is about the same price as other insurances, but they're flexible, fast, friendly, and it's easy to apply online. All in all, great service all around.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on March 18, 2026I haven't had a claim with the company, but a family member has coverage and she couldn't think of good things about them!Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on March 18, 2026I have Progressive, and they tripled my new quote in a different state.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 24, 2026It took weeks to resolve our claim back in October. I don’t appreciate my policy doubling in price. My wife and I drive no more than 3,000 miles a year each and are paying $3,465 annually. I don’t live in a flood zone, and our cars are in the garage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 24, 2026Too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on March 24, 2026For the most part, they're good. But when you have an accident, they want pictures and they give you an estimate from pictures. How can you honestly give an estimate from pictures? If you had a dented bumper or door, yes, a picture would work, but when your car gets rear-ended and then they tell you that body work and painting is done for 70 dollars an hour, what the hell? This isn’t the '90s or even the early 2000s. The estimate process is a complete joke.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on March 24, 2026Expensive, no significant loyalty discount year-to-year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 23, 2026Too expensive. A 75-year-old widower with no accidents, no tickets, no DUI, and no claims is paying over $300 per month, which is totally ridiculous. Where are all these companies on Facebook and TikTok offering $39 per month for full coverage?Verified ReviewReviewed in New York on March 23, 2026I've never had to use it. I'm just paying a lot of money for low insurance coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 22, 2026Pricing is not what the ads state.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Hampshire on March 20, 2026Be prepared for a 20% price increase when it's renewal time.
Progressive discounts reviews
Positive reviews for Progressive mention earning savings from bundling two or more policies. Dissatisfied customers complain of hard-to-qualify-for discounts or discounts that don’t yield much in savings.
Below are reviews from real Progressive customers about the insurer’s available discounts.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 18, 2026I really like Progressive. They have a nice attitude.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 18, 2026Make sure that you do a new quote at renewal time. If I had stuck with my current policy, I would have been paying $50 a month more.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 17, 2026I've had no problems. I like the agency I am with. They have always handled any issues quickly and efficiently, as painlessly as possible.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on March 17, 2026Great online and app service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on March 16, 2026Progressive Insurance has been a positive experience in every aspect. Good rates, never have to wait long on the phone. I did get quotes at other places, but Progressive held true with the best prices.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 15, 2026Good. I use Progressive now.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 14, 2026When NC decreased rates last year, I called Progressive and requested a new quote for my 3 vehicles. They politely did that, and I’m saving over a hundred dollars a year just for requesting a new quote. I have never had to file a claim, so I can’t speak to their claim services, whether good or bad.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 13, 2026Affordable coverage. Great claims handling. Quick service and satisfactory results.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on March 24, 2026The price is high. Online service is good. Coverage is average.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 23, 2026Shop around. They offer good and low insurance costs.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 21, 2026In general, Progressive is okay for car insurance. My one complaint is that the premium is high. I don’t see much evidence that the discount is very helpful in reducing the cost (I have the Snapshot device on my car).Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 21, 2026Your survey asks for ratings on aspects I have not experienced, such as claims processing. I have not had a claim, so I cannot evaluate. This is only an example of several such categories. Poorly designed and not applicable survey!Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 21, 2026The service is pretty good. I appreciate what they do for me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 16, 2026They were much cheaper than my previous company and they are very informative when it comes to any changes to my policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Washington on March 16, 2026They are always helpful, knowledgeable, friendly, and will make sure to have answered your needs or find someone to help.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 16, 2026Too expensive for liability for my vehicle.
Progressive claims handling reviews
While the overall opinion is mixed, positive reviews for Progressive on Insurify note smooth outcomes and communication. But some negative reviews cite feeling stuck navigating a claim after an accident and receiving a lackluster level of communication and coordination from the insurer.
Below, you can view real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with Progressive policies.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on March 22, 2026They would not insure me because I don't have a permanent address as a digital nomad. Then, because I bought a new car, they would not let me go back to the previous non-car policy I had with them to prevent a gap in coverage. Therefore, I either have to keep paying on a car I no longer have or go totally without coverage and can't return to the non-car policy. Totally inflexible, even though I have been a customer for many years. Also, they did not tell me about the non-car coverage after hitting an elk last year, which resulted in a gap in coverage several months later when I bought a car. I want to pay and get insured for a new 'used' car, and they take nothing into account as far as my faithfulness and reliability as a past and current customer. Progressive? NO. Not progressive at all.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 14, 2026I have Progressive, and if I don’t get a new quote, my rates go up by $25-$30!Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on March 12, 2026I am very pleased with Progressive. I have not made any claims, but so far I am very pleased.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 10, 2026They raise your premium without telling you.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 10, 2026AmazingVerified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026The claim was handled with efficiency.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 7, 2026I never have issues with them. Every 6 months I pay them and trust that they’ve got my back.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on March 7, 2026Very good, easily better than GEICO when it comes to claims. Their agents are well-schooled and provide relevant information on a timely basis. They are not the absolute cheapest but provide value for the money spent.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on March 18, 2026They have helped me when I needed them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 17, 2026The first 6 months you get a great rate. Then this 6 months I’m paying $197 per month.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 15, 2026The premium is very high, and it's almost impossible to use the roadside service. Additionally, there is a fee involved. The service feels deceptive and overpriced.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 14, 2026My tip would be not to get Progressive - they raise your rates even when you have had zero accidents. Looking to switch ASAP.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 13, 2026What to say about Progressive? You'll progressively pay more every year, despite having no claims, accidents, or tickets. Add more services and get bundle discounts, they say. What a joke. After bundling multiple policies and having been with Progressive for over 9 years with no reasons for our costs to keep rising, we attempted to get a loyalty discount of any kind—$3 off a month by adding a boat policy (we live in a city) is what we were offered, which cost $31 more for that particular policy, so no actual discount at all.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 13, 2026After being a loyal customer for several years, I find the company to be very disappointing in its loyalty to its customers. It is easy to add coverage and pay for that coverage, but I find the company is unwilling to reduce costs according to my coverage needs.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on March 12, 2026I'm disappointed that my rates were raised because a power line broke and set my tool shed on fire.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on March 11, 2026I have been with them for many years, never made a claim, and my premium is still going up.
Progressive value for money reviews
Satisfied Progressive customers praise the insurer’s convenience and reliability. But others note rising premiums and limited ways to offset those costs.
Below are real reviews about Progressive’s value for money from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026When your insurance is due, unless you are extremely content, check with a few other places. If your insurance goes up for no apparent reason, check with your company or agent you are dealing with to find out why. If you find the same coverage cheaper elsewhere, before changing, again, contact your agent or company and see if they can match or do better. And always, look at the reviews of an agent or company before deciding. There are good and bad, and many to choose from, so try not to make a bad decision.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 7, 2026Great price, great service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 6, 2026I have excellent service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 5, 2026Switching to Progressive saved me a lot of money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on March 4, 2026Great service. Always rated as #1 when looking to replace them. Many companies rate them above average.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on March 4, 2026Lower price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 3, 2026Go directly to Progressive Insurance to save money and get the coverage you want.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026It's a good insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Colorado on March 23, 2026I could have a better monthly premium if you lowered it, as I have never had an accident or any tickets.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on March 19, 2026I've got Progressive and it has been the cheapest, otherwise I'd have something else.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 19, 2026Rates are too high! I’ve been driving since I was 16 with no tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs. I am 61 now with the same record, and my rates are still high. I shouldn’t be paying a very high dollar for insurance, even on a bundle package.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 13, 2026Great price! Easy to change from one company to another.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 11, 2026They're okay, budget-friendly, but they stick it to you when you make policy changes. That's why I'm shopping. If they'd take care to keep customers, we wouldn't have to shop each time the price hikes.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 10, 2026I am very happy with B&W Progressive Insurance in Washington, PA.Verified ReviewReviewed in Massachusetts on March 5, 2026When I first got Progressive, they quoted me $103 monthly. Well, the following month they charged me $174, and that continues. I talked to customer service, and he told me the raise in insurance was because I wasn't with my previous company, Geico, for 3 months, which is ridiculous because I was with Geico for 5 months. They were too high at $164 a month.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on March 4, 2026Watch out for rate increases.
Progressive policy transparency reviews
Positive reviews from Progressive customers note how easy it is to access policy information. Unhappy customers report feeling left in the dark and uninformed about policy updates.
Read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with Progressive policies.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 22, 2026Compare Progressive prices to other insurance companies because they are competitive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 21, 2026Shop around because they’re super expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on March 21, 2026Half the cost of Progressive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oregon on March 7, 2026When I signed up for Progressive Insurance, I was told in writing that I could get a better rate on this policy and save by switching to Progressive Insurance. So I changed my insurance to Progressive. Not only did it cost more, but even though it was only about $10 more, I am still paying $191.00. This is unacceptable to me. These companies are taking advantage of us as consumers because we have to have a certain type of insurance to be covered through our loan agreement. This is what's so upsetting about the insurance companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 4, 2026Expensive, but no one is cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in New Jersey on March 4, 2026Overall great customer service at a fair price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026Progressive is great so far, but I've never had a claim, so I'm unsure how they handle those.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 2, 2026So far, so good. However, I drive roughly 5,000 miles per year and feel the premiums are not factoring that in.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 20, 2026Okay, I have had insurance since I was 16 years old, and I am about to be 42. I've been with a few different companies throughout the years, and never have I once had to send photos of my vehicle from the front, back, and sides, making sure it displays my license plate number along with my registration on every vehicle that I have on my policy, which is three. This is something I have never heard of an insurance company doing when first starting an insurance policy for your vehicle.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 18, 2026Premium too high for how little I drive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on March 18, 2026They offered a low estimate on repairs because they have their own shop.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 13, 2026I cannot see why my rates go up every 6 months, with no claims or tickets during that time period.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 9, 2026Progressive's quote was as expected, but each quarter it increases to a very high amount. I would not recommend them. Look for another company now.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 6, 2026Great customer service, very efficient.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 6, 2026Expensive, and the price constantly goes up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on March 4, 2026The rate has gone up, so I'm looking for a new policy.
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Progressive customer reviews: Read what over 18,879 Insurify customers have to say about Progressive
Below, you can view more than 18,879 Progressive reviews from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.