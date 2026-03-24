Is Progressive a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 18,879 Customers

Reviews for Progressive on Insurify indicate the insurer scores best in customer service, with many customers appreciating its easy-to-use digital experience. That said, Progressive has mixed reviews for claims handling, discounts, value, and policy transparency.

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Quick Facts

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Progressive: 8.7/10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.74 (Lower than expected)

  • Average monthly premium from Progressive: $157

Our take on Progressive insurance

Insurify gives Progressive a quality score of 8.7/10. On the whole, Insurify customers with Progressive policies are split on their opinion of the insurer.

Positive reviews highlight helpful and smooth customer service, quick claims resolution, and the insurer’s convenience and reliability. Negative reviews focus on limited available discounts, rate changes, and a disappointing value for the money.

Progressive customer service reviews

Insurify customers with Progressive policies who are satisfied report a generally easy-to-use digital experience. But other Progressive customers note frustration with issues they can’t resolve with self-service tools.

Below are reviews from Progressive customers that highlight both positive and negative experiences with the insurer.

  • Steven
    Verified Review
    Progressive Insurance is the best.
    Reviewed in Arkansas on March 24, 2026
    Progressive Insurance is the best.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    My Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 24, 2026
    Everything is okay now. They need to reevaluate the premium when it comes due, not just automatically raise it.
    Jacobo
    Verified Review
    Skyrocket Policy
    Reviewed in Florida on March 23, 2026
    Try not to have accidents because the policy goes up a lot.
    Cody
    Verified Review
    Progressive, they've got you, even when things get complicated!
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 22, 2026
    The best experience I've had thus far!
    Donny
    Verified Review
    Good Insurance for Good People
    Reviewed in Indiana on March 22, 2026
    Very good insurance, no problems to complain about.
    Heather
    Verified Review
    Progressive is about the same price as other insurances, but they're flexible, fast, friendly, and it's easy to apply online. All in all, great service all around.
    Reviewed in Louisiana on March 21, 2026
    Progressive is about the same price as other insurances, but they're flexible, fast, friendly, and it's easy to apply online. All in all, great service all around.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    I haven't put a claim in so I really don't know but as far as the coverage is and everything it was
    Reviewed in Colorado on March 18, 2026
    I haven't had a claim with the company, but a family member has coverage and she couldn't think of good things about them!
    Theodore
    Verified Review
    Not worth it
    Reviewed in Nevada on March 18, 2026
    I have Progressive, and they tripled my new quote in a different state.
    Kevin
    Verified Review
    Unfair Premiums
    Reviewed in Florida on March 24, 2026
    It took weeks to resolve our claim back in October. I don’t appreciate my policy doubling in price. My wife and I drive no more than 3,000 miles a year each and are paying $3,465 annually. I don’t live in a flood zone, and our cars are in the garage.
    Latonya
    Verified Review
    The 1
    Reviewed in Texas on March 24, 2026
    Too expensive.
    Adam
    Verified Review
    Get with the times
    Reviewed in Washington on March 24, 2026
    For the most part, they're good. But when you have an accident, they want pictures and they give you an estimate from pictures. How can you honestly give an estimate from pictures? If you had a dented bumper or door, yes, a picture would work, but when your car gets rear-ended and then they tell you that body work and painting is done for 70 dollars an hour, what the hell? This isn’t the '90s or even the early 2000s. The estimate process is a complete joke.
    Robin
    Verified Review
    Progressive
    Reviewed in South Carolina on March 24, 2026
    Expensive, no significant loyalty discount year-to-year.
    Billy
    Verified Review
    Progressive is too expensive
    Reviewed in Texas on March 23, 2026
    Too expensive. A 75-year-old widower with no accidents, no tickets, no DUI, and no claims is paying over $300 per month, which is totally ridiculous. Where are all these companies on Facebook and TikTok offering $39 per month for full coverage?
    Tom
    Verified Review
    Progressive for now
    Reviewed in New York on March 23, 2026
    I've never had to use it. I'm just paying a lot of money for low insurance coverage.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Not Progressive - Misrepresented
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 22, 2026
    Pricing is not what the ads state.
    Dennis
    Verified Review
    Surprise Price Increase!
    Reviewed in New Hampshire on March 20, 2026
    Be prepared for a 20% price increase when it's renewal time.

Progressive discounts reviews

Positive reviews for Progressive mention earning savings from bundling two or more policies. Dissatisfied customers complain of hard-to-qualify-for discounts or discounts that don’t yield much in savings.

Below are reviews from real Progressive customers about the insurer’s available discounts.

  • Jill
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on March 18, 2026
    I really like Progressive. They have a nice attitude.
    Sheila
    Verified Review
    Review Price at Renewal for Better Rate
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 18, 2026
    Make sure that you do a new quote at renewal time. If I had stuck with my current policy, I would have been paying $50 a month more.
    Kathryn
    Verified Review
    Progressive Insurance
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 17, 2026
    I've had no problems. I like the agency I am with. They have always handled any issues quickly and efficiently, as painlessly as possible.
    Mark
    Verified Review
    Very good online service
    Reviewed in Minnesota on March 17, 2026
    Great online and app service.
    Vicki
    Verified Review
    Best Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Nevada on March 16, 2026
    Progressive Insurance has been a positive experience in every aspect. Good rates, never have to wait long on the phone. I did get quotes at other places, but Progressive held true with the best prices.
    Casey
    Verified Review
    Auto Insurance Quote Time
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 15, 2026
    Good. I use Progressive now.
    C
    Verified Review
    Request re-quotes and save
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 14, 2026
    When NC decreased rates last year, I called Progressive and requested a new quote for my 3 vehicles. They politely did that, and I’m saving over a hundred dollars a year just for requesting a new quote. I have never had to file a claim, so I can’t speak to their claim services, whether good or bad.
    Randy
    Verified Review
    Insurance Bliss
    Reviewed in Texas on March 13, 2026
    Affordable coverage. Great claims handling. Quick service and satisfactory results.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Washington on March 24, 2026
    The price is high. Online service is good. Coverage is average.
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 23, 2026
    Shop around. They offer good and low insurance costs.
    Marilyn
    Verified Review
    Better discounts needed
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 21, 2026
    In general, Progressive is okay for car insurance. My one complaint is that the premium is high. I don’t see much evidence that the discount is very helpful in reducing the cost (I have the Snapshot device on my car).
    Patti
    Verified Review
    Poor survey questions
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 21, 2026
    Your survey asks for ratings on aspects I have not experienced, such as claims processing. I have not had a claim, so I cannot evaluate. This is only an example of several such categories. Poorly designed and not applicable survey!
    Carmella
    Verified Review
    Overall, a good company
    Reviewed in California on March 21, 2026
    The service is pretty good. I appreciate what they do for me.
    Brenda
    Verified Review
    They were much cheaper than my previous company and they are very informative when it comes to any changes to my policy.
    Reviewed in Kentucky on March 16, 2026
    They were much cheaper than my previous company and they are very informative when it comes to any changes to my policy.
    Margaret
    Verified Review
    Satisfied
    Reviewed in Washington on March 16, 2026
    They are always helpful, knowledgeable, friendly, and will make sure to have answered your needs or find someone to help.
    Royce
    Verified Review
    Affordable Insurance
    Reviewed in Texas on March 16, 2026
    Too expensive for liability for my vehicle.

Progressive claims handling reviews

While the overall opinion is mixed, positive reviews for Progressive on Insurify note smooth outcomes and communication. But some negative reviews cite feeling stuck navigating a claim after an accident and receiving a lackluster level of communication and coordination from the insurer.

Below, you can view real claims handling reviews from Insurify customers with Progressive policies.

  • Brent
    Verified Review
    Progressive? No, not progressive at all.
    Reviewed in Colorado on March 22, 2026
    They would not insure me because I don't have a permanent address as a digital nomad. Then, because I bought a new car, they would not let me go back to the previous non-car policy I had with them to prevent a gap in coverage. Therefore, I either have to keep paying on a car I no longer have or go totally without coverage and can't return to the non-car policy. Totally inflexible, even though I have been a customer for many years. Also, they did not tell me about the non-car coverage after hitting an elk last year, which resulted in a gap in coverage several months later when I bought a car. I want to pay and get insured for a new 'used' car, and they take nothing into account as far as my faithfulness and reliability as a past and current customer. Progressive? NO. Not progressive at all.
    Douglas
    Verified Review
    I've never had to make a claim but I know they are there when I need them
    Reviewed in Tennessee on March 14, 2026
    I have Progressive, and if I don’t get a new quote, my rates go up by $25-$30!
    Jamie
    Verified Review
    Progressive Insurance
    Reviewed in Louisiana on March 12, 2026
    I am very pleased with Progressive. I have not made any claims, but so far I am very pleased.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    No reduction in payments after 7+ years of being a loyal customer
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 10, 2026
    They raise your premium without telling you.
    Efrain
    Verified Review
    Great insurance company
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 10, 2026
    Amazing
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Review Claim Handled
    Reviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026
    The claim was handled with efficiency.
    Jason
    Verified Review
    Been great over the years
    Reviewed in California on March 7, 2026
    I never have issues with them. Every 6 months I pay them and trust that they’ve got my back.
    Antonio
    Verified Review
    Progressive, a Plus
    Reviewed in Nevada on March 7, 2026
    Very good, easily better than GEICO when it comes to claims. Their agents are well-schooled and provide relevant information on a timely basis. They are not the absolute cheapest but provide value for the money spent.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    Sandra's Review
    Reviewed in North Carolina on March 18, 2026
    They have helped me when I needed them.
    Christopher
    Verified Review
    Feels like a bait and switch thing to me!
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 17, 2026
    The first 6 months you get a great rate. Then this 6 months I’m paying $197 per month.
    Todd
    Verified Review
    Very large premium, almost impossible to use roadside service and a fee
    Reviewed in California on March 15, 2026
    The premium is very high, and it's almost impossible to use the roadside service. Additionally, there is a fee involved. The service feels deceptive and overpriced.
    The
    Verified Review
    Do not get Progressive auto insurance
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 14, 2026
    My tip would be not to get Progressive - they raise your rates even when you have had zero accidents. Looking to switch ASAP.
    Koda
    Verified Review
    Progressively Worse, Year After Year
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 13, 2026
    What to say about Progressive? You'll progressively pay more every year, despite having no claims, accidents, or tickets. Add more services and get bundle discounts, they say. What a joke. After bundling multiple policies and having been with Progressive for over 9 years with no reasons for our costs to keep rising, we attempted to get a loyalty discount of any kind—$3 off a month by adding a boat policy (we live in a city) is what we were offered, which cost $31 more for that particular policy, so no actual discount at all.
    Jerry
    Verified Review
    Too fixed on high prices!
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 13, 2026
    After being a loyal customer for several years, I find the company to be very disappointing in its loyalty to its customers. It is easy to add coverage and pay for that coverage, but I find the company is unwilling to reduce costs according to my coverage needs.
    Max
    Verified Review
    Disappointed with Rate Increase
    Reviewed in Utah on March 12, 2026
    I'm disappointed that my rates were raised because a power line broke and set my tool shed on fire.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Premium keeps increasing
    Reviewed in New Mexico on March 11, 2026
    I have been with them for many years, never made a claim, and my premium is still going up.

Progressive value for money reviews

Satisfied Progressive customers praise the insurer’s convenience and reliability. But others note rising premiums and limited ways to offset those costs.

Below are real reviews about Progressive’s value for money from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer.

  • Robert
    Verified Review
    Finding Auto Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on March 8, 2026
    When your insurance is due, unless you are extremely content, check with a few other places. If your insurance goes up for no apparent reason, check with your company or agent you are dealing with to find out why. If you find the same coverage cheaper elsewhere, before changing, again, contact your agent or company and see if they can match or do better. And always, look at the reviews of an agent or company before deciding. There are good and bad, and many to choose from, so try not to make a bad decision.
    Bruce
    Verified Review
    Progressive Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on March 7, 2026
    Great price, great service.
    Theodore
    Verified Review
    It was awesome
    Reviewed in Texas on March 6, 2026
    I have excellent service.
    Pamela
    Verified Review
    Save
    Reviewed in Texas on March 5, 2026
    Switching to Progressive saved me a lot of money.
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    Never a problem
    Reviewed in Texas on March 4, 2026
    Great service. Always rated as #1 when looking to replace them. Many companies rate them above average.
    Donald
    Verified Review
    AAA OK
    Reviewed in Missouri on March 4, 2026
    Lower price.
    Jerry
    Verified Review
    Satisfied Customer
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 3, 2026
    Go directly to Progressive Insurance to save money and get the coverage you want.
    Ana
    Verified Review
    I like the service
    Reviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026
    It's a good insurance.
    Loretta
    Verified Review
    Please lower my premium.
    Reviewed in Colorado on March 23, 2026
    I could have a better monthly premium if you lowered it, as I have never had an accident or any tickets.
    David
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Kansas on March 19, 2026
    I've got Progressive and it has been the cheapest, otherwise I'd have something else.
    Mario
    Verified Review
    Sky High!
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 19, 2026
    Rates are too high! I’ve been driving since I was 16 with no tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs. I am 61 now with the same record, and my rates are still high. I shouldn’t be paying a very high dollar for insurance, even on a bundle package.
    Sandra
    Verified Review
    Was excellent and quick
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 13, 2026
    Great price! Easy to change from one company to another.
    Kimberly
    Verified Review
    Do Better Progressive
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 11, 2026
    They're okay, budget-friendly, but they stick it to you when you make policy changes. That's why I'm shopping. If they'd take care to keep customers, we wouldn't have to shop each time the price hikes.
    Rebecca
    Verified Review
    B&W rocks
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 10, 2026
    I am very happy with B&W Progressive Insurance in Washington, PA.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Progressive's Sneaky Way to Get More Money
    Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 5, 2026
    When I first got Progressive, they quoted me $103 monthly. Well, the following month they charged me $174, and that continues. I talked to customer service, and he told me the raise in insurance was because I wasn't with my previous company, Geico, for 3 months, which is ridiculous because I was with Geico for 5 months. They were too high at $164 a month.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    Somewhat Happy
    Reviewed in Arizona on March 4, 2026
    Watch out for rate increases.

Progressive policy transparency reviews

Positive reviews from Progressive customers note how easy it is to access policy information. Unhappy customers report feeling left in the dark and uninformed about policy updates.

Read real reviews about policy transparency from Insurify customers with Progressive policies.

  • Sandra
    Verified Review
    Challenge Progressive Insurance Price Perks
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 22, 2026
    Compare Progressive prices to other insurance companies because they are competitive.
    Barry
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 21, 2026
    Shop around because they’re super expensive.
    Margaret Joan
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Louisiana on March 21, 2026
    Half the cost of Progressive.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    Frustrating
    Reviewed in Oregon on March 7, 2026
    When I signed up for Progressive Insurance, I was told in writing that I could get a better rate on this policy and save by switching to Progressive Insurance. So I changed my insurance to Progressive. Not only did it cost more, but even though it was only about $10 more, I am still paying $191.00. This is unacceptable to me. These companies are taking advantage of us as consumers because we have to have a certain type of insurance to be covered through our loan agreement. This is what's so upsetting about the insurance companies.
    Steven
    Verified Review
    Nope
    Reviewed in California on March 4, 2026
    Expensive, but no one is cheaper.
    Alan
    Verified Review
    Progressive Review
    Reviewed in New Jersey on March 4, 2026
    Overall great customer service at a fair price.
    Julie
    Verified Review
    Progressive Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026
    Progressive is great so far, but I've never had a claim, so I'm unsure how they handle those.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 2, 2026
    So far, so good. However, I drive roughly 5,000 miles per year and feel the premiums are not factoring that in.
    Heather
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 20, 2026
    Okay, I have had insurance since I was 16 years old, and I am about to be 42. I've been with a few different companies throughout the years, and never have I once had to send photos of my vehicle from the front, back, and sides, making sure it displays my license plate number along with my registration on every vehicle that I have on my policy, which is three. This is something I have never heard of an insurance company doing when first starting an insurance policy for your vehicle.
    Wm
    Verified Review
    Progressive Bad
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 18, 2026
    Premium too high for how little I drive.
    John
    Verified Review
    Me too
    Reviewed in Ohio on March 18, 2026
    They offered a low estimate on repairs because they have their own shop.
    Dan
    Verified Review
    Rate Changes
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 13, 2026
    I cannot see why my rates go up every 6 months, with no claims or tickets during that time period.
    Erica
    Verified Review
    Progressive's quote was as expected, but each quarter it increases to a very high amount. I would not recommend them. Look for another company now.
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 9, 2026
    Progressive's quote was as expected, but each quarter it increases to a very high amount. I would not recommend them. Look for another company now.
    Laurence
    Verified Review
    Progressive Claim Process
    Reviewed in Florida on March 6, 2026
    Great customer service, very efficient.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Go elsewhere
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 6, 2026
    Expensive, and the price constantly goes up.
    Tina
    Verified Review
    Survey
    Reviewed in Indiana on March 4, 2026
    The rate has gone up, so I'm looking for a new policy.

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Progressive customer reviews: Read what over 18,879 Insurify customers have to say about Progressive

Below, you can view more than 18,879 Progressive reviews from real Insurify customers from the last 12 months.

Rafaela
Verified Review
Easy to use, great customer service.
Reviewed in Wisconsin on March 23, 2026
Great
Jerry
Verified Review
High Renewal Charges
Reviewed in Tennessee on March 21, 2026
The only thing I don't like is their high charge to renew your policy.
Donna
Verified Review
Too Expensive Auto Insurance for Seniors with Good Driving Records
Reviewed in Virginia on March 21, 2026
They are very expensive. I just purchased a new Buick Encore and my insurance went from $78.83 to $132.83. I am a 60-year-old widow on disability. Everyone is talking about companies overcharging for years (25 years), and customers are receiving some of that money back as a refund. I would like lower auto insurance and to learn about this refund if it is real.
Gwendolyn
Verified Review
Excellent insurance company
Reviewed in Tennessee on March 17, 2026
Much better than my old insurance company. I saved almost half by switching to Progressive.
Lisa
Verified Review
Couldn't get anything cheaper!
Reviewed in California on March 12, 2026
I tried to get another quote recently and couldn't find anything cheaper than what I already have.
Joseph
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Delaware on March 11, 2026
Service, support, and price are good.
Linda
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Illinois on March 8, 2026
I think it's a little high. I don't drive more than 50 miles a day, but there's no discount.
Anastasia
Verified Review
Surprise!
Reviewed in Georgia on March 2, 2026
I've enjoyed Progressive for the past year; however, there are several companies with much lower premiums. And right now, money is tight due to rising food costs.
Ol
Verified Review
Bad Service
Reviewed in South Carolina on March 23, 2026
I am not happy with Progressive and the team they provided me with. I did not have the support I needed for my case. On top of that, my car is still not made whole. They haven't reimbursed me for my car rental fee, which is $1800, and the tire fee, which is $200, that one of their shops caused. I will be leaving Progressive after this case is closed because of the team I was assigned to, who didn't do their job to make it right for my car.
Scott
Verified Review
Not Progressive, Run Away
Reviewed in Florida on March 23, 2026
Progressive is the most expensive and offers the lowest coverage. Plus, their roadside service is unreliable when you need help.
Dayna
Verified Review
No care for loyal customers
Reviewed in Georgia on March 22, 2026
Don't waste your money. They'll find any way possible to make extra money. I hit a ladder on the highway because it was either the ladder or another car, and I was made at fault by their underwriter, raising my premium. Then they added my husband, who I am legally separated from, onto my policy without my knowledge. I only found out after my premium went up $130 a month because he was arrested for a DUI, which has nothing to do with me. Then, in order to remove him, I had to make him an excluded driver by signing some paperwork and mailing it in, which makes no sense since we are legally separated and haven't lived together in years. Stay away, that's my advice.
Jeannette
Verified Review
Coverage price
Reviewed in Massachusetts on March 21, 2026
I just got a new policy that costs me $225.00 less than my previous one. I am absolutely disappointed and upset that I was charged $404.00 per month. Outrageous!
Shelley
Verified Review
Love Jerry
Reviewed in Texas on March 21, 2026
I love my new insurance, saving over $100 a month compared to Progressive.
Joshua
Verified Review
They go back over 6 years for moving violations to increase rates and hold glass claims against you to raise the cost of premiums.
Reviewed in Ohio on March 21, 2026
They go back over 6 years for moving violations to increase rates and hold glass claims against you to raise the cost of premiums.
Carol
Verified Review
Unhappy
Reviewed in Virginia on March 20, 2026
I got a low rate since I don't drive except to the grocery store and the chiropractor about two miles down the road. Then it kept going up. They said it was just an introductory offer... No one told me that!
Paula
Verified Review
Too Expensive
Reviewed in Nevada on March 19, 2026
$90 more than USAA.

MacKenzie Korris
Written byMacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor
MacKenzie Korris
MacKenzie KorrisLicensed P&C Agent, Insurance Copy Editor

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MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

MacKenzie Korris is an insurance copy editor with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance in Missouri.

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