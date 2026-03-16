Auto-Owners customer service reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Auto-Owners earns a rating of 3.5 out of 5 for customer service from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer. Positive reviews commonly focus on good experiences with local agents for day-to-day support and follow-ups. But some negative reviews touch on gaps in communication, particularly during urgent issues.

Here are reviews about customer service from real Auto-Owners customers.

View Auto-Owners customer service reviews Positive Reviews Larry Verified Review Good Reviewed in Tennessee on January 22, 2026 Good coverage, just a little high. Brenda Verified Review Discouraged Reviewed in Iowa on January 19, 2026 They increased their price in the last six months for my monthly premium. I believe I should have received a discount given how long I have been with them and my agent. William Verified Review Claims handled great but very expensive Reviewed in Michigan on January 16, 2026 Way too expensive. Randy Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Florida on January 8, 2026 They're a very good company and easy to work with. Monte Verified Review Insurance Auto Reviewed in Indiana on January 4, 2026 The price is high. Mike Verified Review Solid car insurance company Reviewed in South Carolina on December 22, 2025 They're very easy to talk to and will walk you through anything you need. Chick Verified Review Disappointed! Would rather have TALKED to an actual person! Reviewed in Wisconsin on November 17, 2025 It has been excellent! I just wanted to compare prices, but unfortunately, I insure 6 vehicles and your website doesn’t allow me to include them all! Larry Verified Review One of the best insurers I've had, but getting too expensive to keep. Need to shop around. Reviewed in Wisconsin on October 26, 2025 Excellent customer service from start to finish when I had a fender bender. Previous 1 2 Next Not-so-positive Reviews Warren Verified Review Punishment for 65+ years of no problems. Reviewed in South Carolina on February 1, 2026 I have been licensed since two weeks before my 14th birthday, in other words, 65+ years. I had 2 tickets and 1 accident (that was in July 2024). It cost me a $25 fine and no points, yet my rate increased by 60%. This was the only claim against me over the years. I don't drive much, about 10,000 miles a year if that much, and yet I'm being punished for years of no problems. BTW, the patrolman questioned the ability of the on-lookers of the accident. Scott Verified Review Average Reviewed in Michigan on January 28, 2026 Prices are too high. Gary Verified Review Tornado Reviewed in Ohio on January 25, 2026 I asked for discounts, but they don't offer any due to tornado damage claims. Mickie Verified Review I prefer to discuss my problems with Insutrify Reviewed in South Dakota on January 17, 2026 I would like many more quotes and printed copies of those quotes so that I could make more informed decisions. At present, all I'm given is 'this one is cheaper' and 'this is the price if you combine home insurance.' Ron Verified Review For now, USAA is too far away Reviewed in Georgia on November 9, 2025 My current insurance is through a broker in the next town, and although they are higher than USAA, I like that I can go into their office, sit, ask questions, and look at the person giving me the answers. I'm not comfortable dealing online with a company far away. I haven't made my final decision, but if USAA was significantly cheaper, I would consider them, even though my current insurance is higher. I like that I can go into their office and talk face-to-face, so I need to make my decision quickly. I'm leaning towards staying with my current insurance so I have more time to research and see if I can get comfortable with USAA, which is miles away and requires doing everything online. Even if they have offices, like in Atlanta, it's 2.5 hours away, and Nashville is 4.5 or 5 hours away. My insurance broker is currently 9 miles from my house. Kevin Verified Review Auto Owners Review Reviewed in Florida on November 1, 2025 Prices are way too high. David Verified Review Getting Expensive Reviewed in Michigan on October 6, 2025 I've been with them for 15 years and received $3,200 back when a tree fell on my roof. It seems I'm in the hole for $19,776.00 over these years. James Verified Review Overpriced Reviewed in Nebraska on August 29, 2025 I’ve had no contact with them since I’ve never had a claim to speak with them. Their prices are going up very rapidly despite never having any kind of claim. Previous 1 2 Next

Auto-Owners customer service ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm

Auto-Owners has a customer service rating of 3.5 out of 5, ranking a bit lower than Nationwide and State Farm. Insurify customers give ratings of 4.0 out of 5 for Nationwide and 4.2 out of 5 for State Farm.

Nationwide has a higher rating than both State Farm and Auto-Owners, with customers highlighting helpful representatives and quick resolutions to problems. State Farm, which ranks higher than Auto-Owners for customer service, has positive feedback from customers who feel taken care of by their local offices.

Below, you can see how customer service ratings for the three insurance companies compare.