Auto-Owners Insurance: Rated 4.3 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.3
|Customer service
|3.5
|Value
|3.5
|Claims handling
|4.0
|Coverage options
|4.0
|Discounts
|3.6
|Policy transparency
|3.9
|Policy flexibility
|4.0
Auto-Owners overall user rating: 4.3 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Auto-Owners: 8.2 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.47 (Below average)
Average monthly premium from Auto-Owners: $83
Our take on Auto-Owners insurance
Insurify gives Auto-Owners a quality score of 8.2/10. Overall, Auto-Owners customers have mixed opinions about the insurer, but reviews trend in a positive direction.
Auto-Owners’ satisfied customers appreciate dependable customer support, proactive agents, and solid coverage offerings. But other policyholders complain of rate increases at policy renewal, value that deteriorates over time, and ineffective discounts.
Auto-Owners customer service reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
Auto-Owners earns a rating of 3.5 out of 5 for customer service from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer. Positive reviews commonly focus on good experiences with local agents for day-to-day support and follow-ups. But some negative reviews touch on gaps in communication, particularly during urgent issues.
Here are reviews about customer service from real Auto-Owners customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on January 22, 2026Good coverage, just a little high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on January 19, 2026They increased their price in the last six months for my monthly premium. I believe I should have received a discount given how long I have been with them and my agent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 16, 2026Way too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 8, 2026They're a very good company and easy to work with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on January 4, 2026The price is high.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on December 22, 2025They're very easy to talk to and will walk you through anything you need.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on November 17, 2025It has been excellent! I just wanted to compare prices, but unfortunately, I insure 6 vehicles and your website doesn’t allow me to include them all!Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on October 26, 2025Excellent customer service from start to finish when I had a fender bender.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 1, 2026I have been licensed since two weeks before my 14th birthday, in other words, 65+ years. I had 2 tickets and 1 accident (that was in July 2024). It cost me a $25 fine and no points, yet my rate increased by 60%. This was the only claim against me over the years. I don't drive much, about 10,000 miles a year if that much, and yet I'm being punished for years of no problems. BTW, the patrolman questioned the ability of the on-lookers of the accident.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on January 28, 2026Prices are too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Ohio on January 25, 2026I asked for discounts, but they don't offer any due to tornado damage claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Dakota on January 17, 2026I would like many more quotes and printed copies of those quotes so that I could make more informed decisions. At present, all I'm given is 'this one is cheaper' and 'this is the price if you combine home insurance.'Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on November 9, 2025My current insurance is through a broker in the next town, and although they are higher than USAA, I like that I can go into their office, sit, ask questions, and look at the person giving me the answers. I'm not comfortable dealing online with a company far away. I haven't made my final decision, but if USAA was significantly cheaper, I would consider them, even though my current insurance is higher. I like that I can go into their office and talk face-to-face, so I need to make my decision quickly. I'm leaning towards staying with my current insurance so I have more time to research and see if I can get comfortable with USAA, which is miles away and requires doing everything online. Even if they have offices, like in Atlanta, it's 2.5 hours away, and Nashville is 4.5 or 5 hours away. My insurance broker is currently 9 miles from my house.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 1, 2025Prices are way too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on October 6, 2025I've been with them for 15 years and received $3,200 back when a tree fell on my roof. It seems I'm in the hole for $19,776.00 over these years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on August 29, 2025I’ve had no contact with them since I’ve never had a claim to speak with them. Their prices are going up very rapidly despite never having any kind of claim.
Auto-Owners customer service ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm
Auto-Owners has a customer service rating of 3.5 out of 5, ranking a bit lower than Nationwide and State Farm. Insurify customers give ratings of 4.0 out of 5 for Nationwide and 4.2 out of 5 for State Farm.
Nationwide has a higher rating than both State Farm and Auto-Owners, with customers highlighting helpful representatives and quick resolutions to problems. State Farm, which ranks higher than Auto-Owners for customer service, has positive feedback from customers who feel taken care of by their local offices.
Below, you can see how customer service ratings for the three insurance companies compare.
Company
Average Score
|Auto-Owners
|3.5
|Nationwide
|4.0
|State Farm
|4.2
Auto-Owners discounts reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5
Insurify’s customers with car insurance from Auto-Owners give the insurer an overall discount availability rating of 3.6 out of 5. Dissatisfied customers mention frustration with limited and hard-to-qualify-for discounts, as well as discounts that expire upon policy renewal. But other customers say they’re happy with the savings they’ve earned through bundling discounts.
Below, you can read real reviews from Auto-Owners customers discussing discount availability.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on September 22, 2025Fast claim response. Very courteous and professional. For what I need, no other company comes close in price for the last 10+ years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on September 6, 2025I would recommend.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on June 1, 2025I like paying all at one time.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 13, 2025Great company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 9, 2025This is a very good company; they pay quickly on claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 3, 2025As a former agent with Auto-Owners Insurance, where I worked for 26 years before retiring, I can confidently say that they are the best. I was associated with Al Bourdeau Insurance Agency in Flint, Michigan. However, due to my current fixed income, I am compelled to shop for better rates. Thank you for asking.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on October 29, 2024We had no problem with Auto-Owners regarding our auto insurance. However, we were disappointed when Auto-Owners cancelled our home insurance. They stopped all home insurance in 'fire prone areas'.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on October 24, 2024Please refer to my answers to the previous questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026Never had a claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 18, 2026Shop around, compare cost and performance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Minnesota on November 7, 2025They have always paid claims promptly.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on October 6, 2025The good is my broker was fantastic; she got me a good policy for a decent price in the beginning. The bad is, in the 3 years I’ve had my policy, it went up about 4-5 times, and the last two times it went up, it was like a day or two apart, which is very unacceptable. I just don’t understand when you are loyal to a company, pay your bills on time, and haven’t had a claim on your vehicle(s) or house, they just increase your payment without notice or care about how much income you have. I have no problem paying my bills on time, but honestly, I’d like to be able to feed my family, and it’s really hard to do that when a majority of your income goes to bills.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on August 9, 2025They are fantastic to work with.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on June 5, 2025Good company, but I didn't care for their premiums going up this year just for liability and roadside service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on April 13, 2025The customer service is good, but it's too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 27, 2025The service was not satisfactory. Our rates were tripled without any notification.
Auto-Owners discounts ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm
Auto-Owners ranks lower than Nationwide and State Farm for discount availability, with an average rating of 3.6 out of 5. Insurify customers give ratings of 3.7 out of 5 for Nationwide and 3.9 out of 5 for State Farm.
State Farm has a higher discount rating than both Nationwide and Auto-Owners, with customers mentioning local agents helping them understand discount eligibility. Nationwide ranks higher than Auto-Owners, and some customers describe helpful initial discounts.
See how the three insurers compare for discount availability below.
Company
Average Score
|Auto-Owners
|3.6
|Nationwide
|3.7
|State Farm
|3.9
Auto-Owners claims handling reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5
Overall, Auto-Owners earns a claims handling rating of 4.0 out of 5. Positive reviews focus on smooth claims processing, good communication, and fair outcomes. But some unhappy customers experienced delays and disappointing settlement amounts.
Learn more about how real Auto-Owners customers feel about the insurer’s claims handling in the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on August 23, 2025When a driver drove into my back end, the communication and service were excellent!Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on August 14, 2025Return calls and information are relatively fast. Previous attempts to find a lower-cost policy have been fruitless.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 4, 2025Excellent, but the price is higher.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on April 12, 2025Excellent company, but I saved a considerable amount of money by switching to another company. I like Auto-Owners!Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on March 3, 2025Always there for us and made things easy to understand.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on January 6, 2025I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on November 2, 2024They are a bunch of crooks. My policy has increased every single time, and I've only had one small claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on September 23, 2024They're great, except the rates have skyrocketed lately.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on August 11, 2025Good but expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on July 4, 2025I had a bad agent, but the prices are kind of high, yet they are the lowest among the big four insurance companies.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on March 17, 2025They no longer offer a paid in full discount.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 24, 2024Overall, it's good, though their flexibility on pricing is less than desired.Verified ReviewReviewed in Utah on October 11, 2024My agent explained all my options, knew what I wanted and found a great deal for me! Awesome experience and service!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 28, 2024This is a good company. However, their rates have become too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 20, 2024I have had a good experience so far.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 9, 2024Check for competitive pricing.
Auto-Owners claims handling ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm
Auto-Owners customers give the car insurance company a rating of 4.0 out of 5 for claims handling, with positive reviews ranking similarly to Nationwide and State Farm. Customers give Nationwide a rating of 4.2 out of 5, and State Farm has a rating of 4.1 out of 5.
Nationwide falls in the middle between Auto-Owners and State Farm, with mixed claims feedback touching on the insurer having a structured process with some friction around coordination. State Farm falls lower than Auto-Owners and Nationwide, with customers complaining of delays, having to follow up, and feeling dissatisfied with settlement outcomes.
Compare claims handling ratings from Auto-Owners, Nationwide, and State Farm below.
Company
Average Score
|Auto-Owners
|4.0
|Nationwide
|4.2
|State Farm
|4.1
Auto-Owners value for money reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
Auto-Owners has a value-for-money rating of 3.5 out of 5 from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer. Happy customers cite stable pricing coupled with reliable coverage and customer support. But some negative reviews complain of renewal increases.
Here are real reviews from Auto-Owners customers about the insurer’s value for money.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 15, 2024Over the years, my family members have checked their needs and nearly all of them have joined.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on September 9, 2024It's a good insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on July 29, 2024Great product and great customer serviceVerified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 17, 2024I would renew with them, but they are leaving Florida.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on November 1, 2025No problems so far, but no claims have been made yet.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on April 19, 2025I have had no problems with Auto-Owners, I just want to compare rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on April 18, 2025I've had no problems with them and I have recommended them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on February 23, 2025I recommend checking around with other car insurance companies as well.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on July 12, 2025The service was good until the rate increased without notification.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 17, 2025It's too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on November 3, 2024They keep raising prices.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on September 10, 2024The agent was not truthful about the claim. He told me that what I said on the report was completely incorrect.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on August 13, 2024If you have extremely low mileage vehicles (like show cars), do not put them on the Auto-Owners policy. There are specialty insurers that offer much better pricing/value for these types of vehicles.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on July 23, 2024They do not offer savings for low mileage!Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on July 23, 2024The person I spoke with was very helpful and polite, and did her best to get my rate as low as possible.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on July 2, 2024I recommend checking prices with other providers.
Auto-Owners value for money ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm
The value-for-money rating for Auto-Owners is solid but lower than ratings for Nationwide and State Farm. Insurify customers give ratings of 3.5 out of 5 for Auto-Owners, 3.6 for Nationwide, and 3.7 for State Farm.
Based on ratings from Insurify customers, Nationwide and State Farm have stronger value ratings than Auto-Owners, with customers citing reliable and reasonable costs and savings opportunities. That said, all three insurers face some negative reviews complaining of increasing insurance costs.
See how Insurify customers rate the three car insurance companies below.
Company
Average Score
|Auto-Owners
|3.5
|Nationwide
|3.6
|State Farm
|3.7
Auto-Owners policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5
Insurify customers with auto policies from Auto-Owners give the insurer a rating of 3.9 out of 5 for policy transparency. Satisfied customers feel informed and have agents who explain coverage and billing details clearly and up front. But several negative reviews have had surprise charges or confusion during renewals.
Below, you can read reviews from real Insurify customers with coverage from Auto-Owners.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on May 14, 2024I'm quite satisfied, I'm just getting a quote from you.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 24, 2025Insurance could be a little bit cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on October 21, 2024My experience with Auto-Owners has been good. My experience with the agent, Powers Agency, has been more than excellent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on October 15, 2024They dropped me after two accidents. In one of these accidents, they paid out over 17 thousand dollars for a vehicle that was worth $6000 at best. I'm not happy about it! It's insane! I was told that glass damage didn't count as a claim against your insurance, but found out after they dropped me that it does. This resulted in five claims over five years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 8, 2024They are priced lower than the big advertised companies, but I'm always looking to save all I can.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on August 11, 2024I've checked out different quotes and the prices are not far off from what I've been paying, so I'm going to stay with them.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 27, 2024They have beaten all insurance quotes for the coverage I have.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on June 7, 2024The customer service is poor, I would recommend staying away.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on April 7, 2025We never had a claim, yet they raised our cost by more than $2,000 per year!Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on March 21, 2025The good thing is that the company I work with is family-oriented. The bad thing is that my rate was tripled without any notice.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on January 12, 2025Absolutely no problems.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on September 14, 2024They focus on issues other than those in the claims. They are very inflexible and quick to try and drop your policy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 18, 2024I'm very pleased, but it got too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on June 12, 2024The service is very good. They offer a one-year policy and a discount for paying in full. However, the price is too high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 14, 2024They're no different than any other company. They give a good price, then start raising your rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 11, 2024They had very competitive pricing until 2024, but not after that.
Auto-Owners policy transparency ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm
Auto-Owners has a policy transparency rating of 3.9 out of 5, ranking higher than State Farm but slightly lower than Nationwide. State Farm has a rating of 3.8 out of 5, and Nationwide earns a rating of 4.0.
State Farm ranks lower for policy transparency than Auto-Owners, with some customers complaining of unclear coverage limits. Nationwide, which has higher ratings than Auto-Owners and State Farm, receives reviews that praise the company for providing clear next steps and understandable coverage information.
Compare policy transparency ratings from Insurify customers for these three insurers below.
Company
Average Score
|Auto-Owners
|3.9
|Nationwide
|4.0
|State Farm
|3.8
Auto-Owners vs. Nationwide, State Farm, and GEICO
Auto-Owners has high overall ratings from Insurify customers with coverage from the auto insurer. Customers review the company especially positively for its relationship-driven customer service and policy transparency.
Below, you can see how Auto-Owners compares to competitors like Nationwide, State Farm, GEICO, and more.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.
These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Auto-Owners customer reviews: Read what over 315 Insurify customers have to say about Auto-Owners
Here are more than 315 reviews from real Auto-Owners customers on Insurify during the last 12 months.