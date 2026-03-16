Is Auto-Owners a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 315 Customers

Auto-Owners has an overall score of 4.3 out of 5 from Insurify’s customers. Policyholders give it positive reviews for customer service and policy transparency, but mixed reviews for claims handling.

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Auto-Owners Insurance: Rated 4.3 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.3
Customer service3.5
Value3.5
Claims handling4.0
Coverage options4.0
Discounts3.6
Policy transparency3.9
Policy flexibility4.0
Quick Facts

  • Auto-Owners overall user rating: 4.3 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Auto-Owners: 8.2 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.47 (Below average)

  • Average monthly premium from Auto-Owners: $83

Our take on Auto-Owners insurance

Insurify gives Auto-Owners a quality score of 8.2/10. Overall, Auto-Owners customers have mixed opinions about the insurer, but reviews trend in a positive direction.

Auto-Owners’ satisfied customers appreciate dependable customer support, proactive agents, and solid coverage offerings. But other policyholders complain of rate increases at policy renewal, value that deteriorates over time, and ineffective discounts.

Auto-Owners customer service reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Auto-Owners earns a rating of 3.5 out of 5 for customer service from Insurify’s customers with coverage from the insurer. Positive reviews commonly focus on good experiences with local agents for day-to-day support and follow-ups. But some negative reviews touch on gaps in communication, particularly during urgent issues.

Here are reviews about customer service from real Auto-Owners customers.

  • Larry
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Tennessee on January 22, 2026
    Good coverage, just a little high.
    Brenda
    Verified Review
    Discouraged
    Reviewed in Iowa on January 19, 2026
    They increased their price in the last six months for my monthly premium. I believe I should have received a discount given how long I have been with them and my agent.
    William
    Verified Review
    Claims handled great but very expensive
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 16, 2026
    Way too expensive.
    Randy
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on January 8, 2026
    They're a very good company and easy to work with.
    Monte
    Verified Review
    Insurance Auto
    Reviewed in Indiana on January 4, 2026
    The price is high.
    Mike
    Verified Review
    Solid car insurance company
    Reviewed in South Carolina on December 22, 2025
    They're very easy to talk to and will walk you through anything you need.
    Chick
    Verified Review
    Disappointed! Would rather have TALKED to an actual person!
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on November 17, 2025
    It has been excellent! I just wanted to compare prices, but unfortunately, I insure 6 vehicles and your website doesn’t allow me to include them all!
    Larry
    Verified Review
    One of the best insurers I've had, but getting too expensive to keep. Need to shop around.
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on October 26, 2025
    Excellent customer service from start to finish when I had a fender bender.
    Warren
    Verified Review
    Punishment for 65+ years of no problems.
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 1, 2026
    I have been licensed since two weeks before my 14th birthday, in other words, 65+ years. I had 2 tickets and 1 accident (that was in July 2024). It cost me a $25 fine and no points, yet my rate increased by 60%. This was the only claim against me over the years. I don't drive much, about 10,000 miles a year if that much, and yet I'm being punished for years of no problems. BTW, the patrolman questioned the ability of the on-lookers of the accident.
    Scott
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Michigan on January 28, 2026
    Prices are too high.
    Gary
    Verified Review
    Tornado
    Reviewed in Ohio on January 25, 2026
    I asked for discounts, but they don't offer any due to tornado damage claims.
    Mickie
    Verified Review
    I prefer to discuss my problems with Insutrify
    Reviewed in South Dakota on January 17, 2026
    I would like many more quotes and printed copies of those quotes so that I could make more informed decisions. At present, all I'm given is 'this one is cheaper' and 'this is the price if you combine home insurance.'
    Ron
    Verified Review
    For now, USAA is too far away
    Reviewed in Georgia on November 9, 2025
    My current insurance is through a broker in the next town, and although they are higher than USAA, I like that I can go into their office, sit, ask questions, and look at the person giving me the answers. I'm not comfortable dealing online with a company far away. I haven't made my final decision, but if USAA was significantly cheaper, I would consider them, even though my current insurance is higher. I like that I can go into their office and talk face-to-face, so I need to make my decision quickly. I'm leaning towards staying with my current insurance so I have more time to research and see if I can get comfortable with USAA, which is miles away and requires doing everything online. Even if they have offices, like in Atlanta, it's 2.5 hours away, and Nashville is 4.5 or 5 hours away. My insurance broker is currently 9 miles from my house.
    Kevin
    Verified Review
    Auto Owners Review
    Reviewed in Florida on November 1, 2025
    Prices are way too high.
    David
    Verified Review
    Getting Expensive
    Reviewed in Michigan on October 6, 2025
    I've been with them for 15 years and received $3,200 back when a tree fell on my roof. It seems I'm in the hole for $19,776.00 over these years.
    James
    Verified Review
    Overpriced
    Reviewed in Nebraska on August 29, 2025
    I’ve had no contact with them since I’ve never had a claim to speak with them. Their prices are going up very rapidly despite never having any kind of claim.

Auto-Owners customer service ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm

Auto-Owners has a customer service rating of 3.5 out of 5, ranking a bit lower than Nationwide and State Farm. Insurify customers give ratings of 4.0 out of 5 for Nationwide and 4.2 out of 5 for State Farm.

Nationwide has a higher rating than both State Farm and Auto-Owners, with customers highlighting helpful representatives and quick resolutions to problems. State Farm, which ranks higher than Auto-Owners for customer service, has positive feedback from customers who feel taken care of by their local offices.

Below, you can see how customer service ratings for the three insurance companies compare.

Company
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Average Score
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Auto-Owners3.5
Nationwide4.0 
State Farm4.2

Auto-Owners discounts reviews: Rated 3.6 out of 5

Insurify’s customers with car insurance from Auto-Owners give the insurer an overall discount availability rating of 3.6 out of 5. Dissatisfied customers mention frustration with limited and hard-to-qualify-for discounts, as well as discounts that expire upon policy renewal. But other customers say they’re happy with the savings they’ve earned through bundling discounts.

Below, you can read real reviews from Auto-Owners customers discussing discount availability.

  • Michael
    Verified Review
    Best Kept Secret!
    Reviewed in South Carolina on September 22, 2025
    Fast claim response. Very courteous and professional. For what I need, no other company comes close in price for the last 10+ years.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Good rates.
    Reviewed in Tennessee on September 6, 2025
    I would recommend.
    Ann
    Verified Review
    Satisfaction
    Reviewed in North Carolina on June 1, 2025
    I like paying all at one time.
    David
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 13, 2025
    Great company.
    Vicki
    Verified Review
    Satisfied Insured
    Reviewed in Florida on March 9, 2025
    This is a very good company; they pay quickly on claims.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Unbeatable as a Former A/O Agent
    Reviewed in Florida on March 3, 2025
    As a former agent with Auto-Owners Insurance, where I worked for 26 years before retiring, I can confidently say that they are the best. I was associated with Al Bourdeau Insurance Agency in Flint, Michigan. However, due to my current fixed income, I am compelled to shop for better rates. Thank you for asking.
    Ronald W
    Verified Review
    They Cancelled Our Home Insurance
    Reviewed in Arizona on October 29, 2024
    We had no problem with Auto-Owners regarding our auto insurance. However, we were disappointed when Auto-Owners cancelled our home insurance. They stopped all home insurance in 'fire prone areas'.
    Lawrence
    Verified Review
    Honest Answers to Questions
    Reviewed in Michigan on October 24, 2024
    Please refer to my answers to the previous questions.
    Wayne
    Verified Review
    Cost too much for someone who never had a claim
    Reviewed in Florida on March 2, 2026
    Never had a claim.
    Peter
    Verified Review
    Auto Owners
    Reviewed in Florida on January 18, 2026
    Shop around, compare cost and performance.
    Henry
    Verified Review
    Many Years of Service
    Reviewed in Minnesota on November 7, 2025
    They have always paid claims promptly.
    Ronald
    Verified Review
    I Hate Insurance Companies
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on October 6, 2025
    The good is my broker was fantastic; she got me a good policy for a decent price in the beginning. The bad is, in the 3 years I’ve had my policy, it went up about 4-5 times, and the last two times it went up, it was like a day or two apart, which is very unacceptable. I just don’t understand when you are loyal to a company, pay your bills on time, and haven’t had a claim on your vehicle(s) or house, they just increase your payment without notice or care about how much income you have. I have no problem paying my bills on time, but honestly, I’d like to be able to feed my family, and it’s really hard to do that when a majority of your income goes to bills.
    David
    Verified Review
    Great Service
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on August 9, 2025
    They are fantastic to work with.
    Roy
    Verified Review
    I don't have anything to add
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on June 5, 2025
    Good company, but I didn't care for their premiums going up this year just for liability and roadside service.
    Joe
    Verified Review
    Survey
    Reviewed in Missouri on April 13, 2025
    The customer service is good, but it's too expensive.
    Mike
    Verified Review
    Unexpected Rate Increase
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 27, 2025
    The service was not satisfactory. Our rates were tripled without any notification.

Auto-Owners discounts ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm

Auto-Owners ranks lower than Nationwide and State Farm for discount availability, with an average rating of 3.6 out of 5. Insurify customers give ratings of 3.7 out of 5 for Nationwide and 3.9 out of 5 for State Farm.

State Farm has a higher discount rating than both Nationwide and Auto-Owners, with customers mentioning local agents helping them understand discount eligibility. Nationwide ranks higher than Auto-Owners, and some customers describe helpful initial discounts.

See how the three insurers compare for discount availability below.

Company
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Average Score
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Auto-Owners3.6
Nationwide3.7
State Farm3.9

Auto-Owners claims handling reviews: Rated 4.0 out of 5

Overall, Auto-Owners earns a claims handling rating of 4.0 out of 5. Positive reviews focus on smooth claims processing, good communication, and fair outcomes. But some unhappy customers experienced delays and disappointing settlement amounts.

Learn more about how real Auto-Owners customers feel about the insurer’s claims handling in the reviews below.

  • Linda
    Verified Review
    Best Claim Service
    Reviewed in Michigan on August 23, 2025
    When a driver drove into my back end, the communication and service were excellent!
    Bruce C
    Verified Review
    Auto-Owners OK
    Reviewed in Michigan on August 14, 2025
    Return calls and information are relatively fast. Previous attempts to find a lower-cost policy have been fruitless.
    Gerald
    Verified Review
    Car Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on August 4, 2025
    Excellent, but the price is higher.
    Wilmer
    Verified Review
    Excellent company, but I saved a considerable amount of money by switching to another company. I like Auto-Owners!
    Reviewed in South Carolina on April 12, 2025
    Excellent company, but I saved a considerable amount of money by switching to another company. I like Auto-Owners!
    Linda
    Verified Review
    Great Insurance Company
    Reviewed in Illinois on March 3, 2025
    Always there for us and made things easy to understand.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Pleased
    Reviewed in Illinois on January 6, 2025
    I have had a positive experience with Auto-Owners company and personnel.
    Scotty
    Verified Review
    They are a bunch of crooks. My policy has increased every single time, and I've only had one small claim.
    Reviewed in Indiana on November 2, 2024
    They are a bunch of crooks. My policy has increased every single time, and I've only had one small claim.
    Eddie
    Verified Review
    Agency is Great
    Reviewed in South Carolina on September 23, 2024
    They're great, except the rates have skyrocketed lately.
    Joseph
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Florida on August 11, 2025
    Good but expensive.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Fair Insurance, One Bad Agent
    Reviewed in Michigan on July 4, 2025
    I had a bad agent, but the prices are kind of high, yet they are the lowest among the big four insurance companies.
    Jon
    Verified Review
    No Longer Offers a Paid in Full Discount
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on March 17, 2025
    They no longer offer a paid in full discount.
    Jim
    Verified Review
    Auto
    Reviewed in Florida on November 24, 2024
    Overall, it's good, though their flexibility on pricing is less than desired.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Knowledgeable Agent!
    Reviewed in Utah on October 11, 2024
    My agent explained all my options, knew what I wanted and found a great deal for me! Awesome experience and service!
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Auto Owners Insurance
    Reviewed in Florida on September 28, 2024
    This is a good company. However, their rates have become too expensive.
    Craig
    Verified Review
    A Hassle-Free Experience
    Reviewed in Florida on September 20, 2024
    I have had a good experience so far.
    Royce
    Verified Review
    Reviewed as Requested
    Reviewed in Florida on September 9, 2024
    Check for competitive pricing.

Auto-Owners claims handling ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm

Auto-Owners customers give the car insurance company a rating of 4.0 out of 5 for claims handling, with positive reviews ranking similarly to Nationwide and State Farm. Customers give Nationwide a rating of 4.2 out of 5, and State Farm has a rating of 4.1 out of 5.

Nationwide falls in the middle between Auto-Owners and State Farm, with mixed claims feedback touching on the insurer having a structured process with some friction around coordination. State Farm falls lower than Auto-Owners and Nationwide, with customers complaining of delays, having to follow up, and feeling dissatisfied with settlement outcomes.

Compare claims handling ratings from Auto-Owners, Nationwide, and State Farm below.

Company
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Average Score
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Auto-Owners4.0
Nationwide4.2
State Farm4.1

Auto-Owners value for money reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Auto-Owners has a value-for-money rating of 3.5 out of 5 from Insurify customers with coverage from the insurer. Happy customers cite stable pricing coupled with reliable coverage and customer support. But some negative reviews complain of renewal increases.

Here are real reviews from Auto-Owners customers about the insurer’s value for money.

  • Ronald
    Verified Review
    Satisfied
    Reviewed in Florida on September 15, 2024
    Over the years, my family members have checked their needs and nearly all of them have joined.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Good Insurance
    Reviewed in Michigan on September 9, 2024
    It's a good insurance.
    Cory
    Verified Review
    Quality insurance at an affordable price
    Reviewed in Indiana on July 29, 2024
    Great product and great customer service
    Kenneth
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Florida on June 17, 2024
    I would renew with them, but they are leaving Florida.
    Don
    Verified Review
    Auto Owners Review
    Reviewed in Missouri on November 1, 2025
    No problems so far, but no claims have been made yet.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Time to Compare Rates
    Reviewed in Michigan on April 19, 2025
    I have had no problems with Auto-Owners, I just want to compare rates.
    Dale
    Verified Review
    Good Review
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on April 18, 2025
    I've had no problems with them and I have recommended them.
    Keith
    Verified Review
    My Experience with Auto Owners
    Reviewed in Michigan on February 23, 2025
    I recommend checking around with other car insurance companies as well.
    Shontia
    Verified Review
    Okay Service
    Reviewed in North Carolina on July 12, 2025
    The service was good until the rate increased without notification.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Premiums are too expensive
    Reviewed in Tennessee on March 17, 2025
    It's too expensive.
    Debra
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Kentucky on November 3, 2024
    They keep raising prices.
    Allen
    Verified Review
    The agent was not truthful about the claim. He told me that what I said on the report was completely incorrect.
    Reviewed in Nebraska on September 10, 2024
    The agent was not truthful about the claim. He told me that what I said on the report was completely incorrect.
    Robert
    Verified Review
    Just OK
    Reviewed in South Carolina on August 13, 2024
    If you have extremely low mileage vehicles (like show cars), do not put them on the Auto-Owners policy. There are specialty insurers that offer much better pricing/value for these types of vehicles.
    Paula
    Verified Review
    Auto Owners Review
    Reviewed in Indiana on July 23, 2024
    They do not offer savings for low mileage!
    Angela
    Verified Review
    The person I spoke with was very helpful and polite, and did her best to get my rate as low as possible.
    Reviewed in Michigan on July 23, 2024
    The person I spoke with was very helpful and polite, and did her best to get my rate as low as possible.
    Kevin
    Verified Review
    Great, Except for the Price
    Reviewed in Nebraska on July 2, 2024
    I recommend checking prices with other providers.

Auto-Owners value for money ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm

The value-for-money rating for Auto-Owners is solid but lower than ratings for Nationwide and State Farm. Insurify customers give ratings of 3.5 out of 5 for Auto-Owners, 3.6 for Nationwide, and 3.7 for State Farm.

Based on ratings from Insurify customers, Nationwide and State Farm have stronger value ratings than Auto-Owners, with customers citing reliable and reasonable costs and savings opportunities. That said, all three insurers face some negative reviews complaining of increasing insurance costs.

See how Insurify customers rate the three car insurance companies below.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Auto-Owners3.5
Nationwide3.6
State Farm3.7

Auto-Owners policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5

Insurify customers with auto policies from Auto-Owners give the insurer a rating of 3.9 out of 5 for policy transparency. Satisfied customers feel informed and have agents who explain coverage and billing details clearly and up front. But several negative reviews have had surprise charges or confusion during renewals.

Below, you can read reviews from real Insurify customers with coverage from Auto-Owners.

  • James
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Michigan on May 14, 2024
    I'm quite satisfied, I'm just getting a quote from you.
    Raymond
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Texas on October 24, 2025
    Insurance could be a little bit cheaper.
    Richard
    Verified Review
    Answer to Insurance Query
    Reviewed in Michigan on October 21, 2024
    My experience with Auto-Owners has been good. My experience with the agent, Powers Agency, has been more than excellent.
    David
    Verified Review
    Sell Your Car to Auto Owners Insurance... They Pay Out Much More Than Its Worth!
    Reviewed in Arizona on October 15, 2024
    They dropped me after two accidents. In one of these accidents, they paid out over 17 thousand dollars for a vehicle that was worth $6000 at best. I'm not happy about it! It's insane! I was told that glass damage didn't count as a claim against your insurance, but found out after they dropped me that it does. This resulted in five claims over five years.
    James
    Verified Review
    Always Shopping
    Reviewed in Florida on September 8, 2024
    They are priced lower than the big advertised companies, but I'm always looking to save all I can.
    Debra
    Verified Review
    Satisfied
    Reviewed in Virginia on August 11, 2024
    I've checked out different quotes and the prices are not far off from what I've been paying, so I'm going to stay with them.
    Nancy
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Florida on June 27, 2024
    They have beaten all insurance quotes for the coverage I have.
    Martine
    Verified Review
    Poor Customer Service
    Reviewed in Wisconsin on June 7, 2024
    The customer service is poor, I would recommend staying away.
    Edward
    Verified Review
    Disappointed with Auto Owners
    Reviewed in Missouri on April 7, 2025
    We never had a claim, yet they raised our cost by more than $2,000 per year!
    Mike
    Verified Review
    Just Wow
    Reviewed in Michigan on March 21, 2025
    The good thing is that the company I work with is family-oriented. The bad thing is that my rate was tripled without any notice.
    Allen
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Florida on January 12, 2025
    Absolutely no problems.
    John
    Verified Review
    Avoid Auto Owners
    Reviewed in Michigan on September 14, 2024
    They focus on issues other than those in the claims. They are very inflexible and quick to try and drop your policy.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Pleased
    Reviewed in Florida on June 18, 2024
    I'm very pleased, but it got too expensive.
    Thomas
    Verified Review
    Good Customer Service
    Reviewed in Florida on June 12, 2024
    The service is very good. They offer a one-year policy and a discount for paying in full. However, the price is too high.
    Charles
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Florida on May 14, 2024
    They're no different than any other company. They give a good price, then start raising your rates.
    Duncan
    Verified Review
    Price Skyrocketed
    Reviewed in Florida on May 11, 2024
    They had very competitive pricing until 2024, but not after that.

Auto-Owners policy transparency ratings vs. Nationwide and State Farm

Auto-Owners has a policy transparency rating of 3.9 out of 5, ranking higher than State Farm but slightly lower than Nationwide. State Farm has a rating of 3.8 out of 5, and Nationwide earns a rating of 4.0.

State Farm ranks lower for policy transparency than Auto-Owners, with some customers complaining of unclear coverage limits. Nationwide, which has higher ratings than Auto-Owners and State Farm, receives reviews that praise the company for providing clear next steps and understandable coverage information.

Compare policy transparency ratings from Insurify customers for these three insurers below.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Auto-Owners3.9 
Nationwide4.0
State Farm3.8

Auto-Owners vs. Nationwide, State Farm, and GEICO

Auto-Owners has high overall ratings from Insurify customers with coverage from the auto insurer. Customers review the company especially positively for its relationship-driven customer service and policy transparency.

Below, you can see how Auto-Owners compares to competitors like Nationwide, State Farm, GEICO, and more.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify.

    These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Auto-Owners customer reviews: Read what over 315 Insurify customers have to say about Auto-Owners

Here are more than 315 reviews from real Auto-Owners customers on Insurify during the last 12 months.

Mary
Verified Review
Online Comparisons Name Progressive as Having the Lowest Rates
Reviewed in South Carolina on February 17, 2025
I initially thought my rates were high due to increases in premiums this year. However, after requesting online comparisons, I found that my current insurance company, Progressive, offered the lowest rates.
Mary
Verified Review
Premium Too High
Reviewed in South Carolina on September 30, 2024
I had them for only 6 months. I went from paying $162 to $638. I added a new car and a new driver. I understood there would be an increase, but not such a big one.
Eddie
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in South Carolina on July 27, 2024
They are the best.
Ronald
Verified Review
Rate Increases Too Much for Someone on a Fixed Income
Reviewed in Florida on June 21, 2024
There's always someone else who is cheaper.
Phyllis
Verified Review
Interested in Changing
Reviewed in Michigan on June 17, 2024
They are very difficult to contact with problems and questions.
Jack
Verified Review
Auto Owners has always been good!
Reviewed in Ohio on June 4, 2024
I really like the agent. We primarily communicated via email. She was always great to work with.
Lawrence
Verified Review
Rate Review
Reviewed in Florida on June 3, 2024
I have no complaints. I'm just looking for lower payments. Both my vehicles are paid off, but they are well worth keeping full coverage. In the research I have done, I have found nobody with a better rate, most of the time even much higher than I'm paying with you. Hopefully, all rates will come down soon. I'm retired and living on a fixed income, so I'm trying to make the best of everything. I won't be leaving you anytime soon. Thank you for the concern.
Xenophon
Verified Review
Very Professional
Reviewed in Florida on May 27, 2024
The service provided was very professional.
Paul
Verified Review
Auto Owners
Reviewed in Michigan on February 10, 2026
Auto Owners' rates have increased year after year.
Carol
Verified Review
Too High Rates
Reviewed in Pennsylvania on January 7, 2026
Rates go up significantly even though there are no claims.
Julie
Verified Review
Too Much Money for Insurance
Reviewed in North Carolina on December 20, 2025
As far as the people go, they are nice. I feel like I should not be paying so much for my car insurance because I have no tickets, no wrecks, and no DUIs at all.
Eugene
Verified Review
Insurance Company Issues
Reviewed in Iowa on November 20, 2025
Cannot get information from the company. You go through an agent, and they don't get back to you. If you ask for a change on the policy, they start a new policy, which increases the cost you have to pay.
Dennis
Verified Review
Started off reasonable but they kept raising the price. No tickets or accidents, but still rising premium costs. I'm looking elsewhere for a better price.
Reviewed in Florida on November 2, 2025
Started off reasonable but they kept raising the price. No tickets or accidents, but still rising premium costs. I'm looking elsewhere for a better price.
Lance
Verified Review
Average
Reviewed in Utah on October 20, 2025
They have nearly doubled my premium in the last couple of years for no reason.
Patricia
Verified Review
Price Gouging
Reviewed in Florida on September 13, 2025
I drive about 5,000 miles a year and am paying over $2,500 with no accidents and no tickets. This is crazy. I would not refer.
James
Verified Review
Dissatisfied
Reviewed in Alabama on August 5, 2025
I'm tired of the constant coverage rate increases even though I have a perfect driving record. There are no discounts whatsoever.

Katie Powers
Written byKatie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor
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Katie PowersLicensed P&C Agent, Senior Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

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