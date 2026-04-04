Farm Bureau Insurance: Rated 4.2 out of 5 by customers
Average Score by Category
Category
Price
|Discounts
|3.3
|Value for money
|3.4
|Customer service
|3.5
|Policy transparency
|3.7
|Policy flexibility
|3.7
|Claims handling
|3.8
|Coverage options
|3.8
|Overall experience rating
|4.2
Farm Bureau overall user rating: 4.2 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Farm Bureau: Not rated
NAIC complaint index: 0.32 (lower than expected)
Average monthly full-coverage premium from Farm Bureau: $191
Our take on Farm Bureau insurance
Customers give Farm Bureau an overall rating of 3.8 and 3.5 out of 5, respectively. Although Farm Bureau has some weaker areas, like discount availability, customers generally have a positive attitude toward the company.
Farm Bureau customer service reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
Customers rate Farm Bureau’s customer service 3.5 out of 5. Positive reviews tend to mention specific representatives and quick follow-ups. Negative reviews mostly focus on unreachable offices, unreturned calls, and slow communication. Overall, customers rate Farm Bureau’s customer service positively.
For specific examples of what customers think, look at the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on January 19, 2026They're a good insurance company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on January 2, 2026Excellent customer service with my particular branch. However, I have found that Farm Bureau premiums are almost double.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on November 11, 2025Easy to use.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 20, 2025The agent I’m with has always been great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on May 9, 2025Always great customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Montana on April 27, 2025They are a good service provider but very expensive this last year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on April 27, 2025The two-payment plan doesn't make sense when you pay three times a year.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 24, 2025No problem at all.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on January 25, 2026The price is too high, and there are no discounts. You must pay a $35 membership fee!Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on April 28, 2025My insurance has gone up two years in a row. I have one older car and a perfect driving record!Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 12, 2025I've been with them for almost 30 years. I missed one payment due to a new credit card, and they canceled my policy. When it was reinstated, they increased the price.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on March 30, 2025I have no problem with Farm Bureau; I'm just looking to save money.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on March 15, 2025The rates are too high and increase annually even without a claim.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on October 8, 2024Their rates keep increasing. I would advise considering other options.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on October 7, 2024Everything was fine until our house and vehicle insurance rates increased. We didn't even make any claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on September 3, 2024Good service.
Farm Bureau customer service reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Farm Bureau has strong customer service, earning a rating of 3.5 out of 5. Its competitor, State Farm, has a higher rating of 4.3 out of 5, and Progressive has a lower rating of 3.4 out of 5 for customer service.
For more information on how these insurers compare, take a look at the table below.
Farm Bureau customer service reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Category
Price
|Farm Bureau
|3.5
|Progressive
|3.4
|State Farm
|4.3
Farm Bureau discounts reviews: Rated 3.3 out of 5
Customers give Farm Bureau a 3.3 out of 5 for discounts. Positive reviews tend to come from customers who’ve had good experiences with specific discount options. Customers who leave negative reviews are more likely to mention a general lack of savings or an increase in prices over time that discounts don’t help with.
The reviews below come from Farm Bureau customers.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on March 8, 2025It's hard to find better rates and discounts. Being a member, I don't think it can be beat.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 9, 2024This insurance is great.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on September 20, 2024They are the cheapest you can get. No one else can come close.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on August 26, 2024I like Farm Bureau, but the price is getting really high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on June 15, 2024Excellent, highly recommended.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on December 4, 2025So far, they are the least expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on April 19, 2025Stay honest! Always check others!Verified ReviewReviewed in Arkansas on March 12, 2025I've been with them for 34 years, but recently the rates have increased drastically. I'm considering moving to another provider just because of the rates.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on January 7, 2026They seem to have some of the lowest rates. Just need to continue comparison shopping because insurance rates continue to climb!Verified ReviewReviewed in Kansas on November 26, 2025Expensive but thorough.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on October 27, 2025Farm Bureau goes above and beyond. Pricing is always in line with others in the market or less, with a broader scope of coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Idaho on June 24, 2025Shop around.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on May 10, 2025Farm Bureau is great with claims processing. We are very happy with how they took care of our several claims over the years. FB used to be very personal, making even me feel like I was important to them. My agent was able to do things to save us a little money. In recent years, things have become more impersonal. The focus has moved to taking care of the most profitable clients. Even with scheduled appointments, I was unable to meet with my agent, whom I had been with for over 30 years. I was only allowed to see the employees at the counter. The premiums for my auto policy are increasing about $5 every couple of months. It adds up and hurts fixed-income people like us.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on April 12, 2025I believe that after researching all the insurance agencies and their offerings, one will find that Farm Bureau is a very viable company. They provide good service, are very responsive, but are slightly expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on November 4, 2024This is a great company, but they are becoming very expensive. I may have to switch.Verified ReviewReviewed in Wisconsin on July 18, 2024I was impressed when they replaced the roof on my rental property two years after it had hail damage.
Farm Bureau discounts reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Customers rate Farm Bureau’s discounts 3.3 out of 5. Discounts are one of Farm Bureau’s weaker categories, but there are still some positive reviews that mention specific discount opportunities. State Farm is rated 3.9 out of 5 for discounts, and Progressive is rated 3.4 out of 5 for discounts.
The chart below gives a more complete picture of how customers view these insurers’ discounts.
Farm Bureau discounts reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Category
Price
|Farm Bureau
|3.3
|Progressive
|3.4
|State Farm
|3.9
Farm Bureau claims handling reviews: Rated 3.8 out of 5
Customers rate Farm Bureau’s claims handling a 3.8 out of 5. Positive reviews emphasize speed and satisfactory claim resolutions. Negative customer reviews mention claim delays and difficulty with communication.
For more specific feedback, take a look at the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in New Mexico on August 13, 2024For the most part, good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on July 23, 2024The services are wonderful, but the premiums are terrible.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on July 23, 2024I have been insured with Farm Bureau for 20 years. They have been wonderful in responding to all the disasters we have had to deal with. However, this year my premiums almost doubled, which I unfortunately cannot afford.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on April 16, 2024Find a representative who calls you back and discusses your questions.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on December 27, 2025Insurance rates are high.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on May 8, 2025Farm B. has taken care of all my problems quickly and proficiently. I just wish our premium was less, but they don't take into account being in your late 70s and barely traveling in your autos.Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on September 30, 2024Easy, thank you.Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on September 3, 2024If you drive less than 200 to 300 miles a month, consider another option.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on January 6, 2026Stay away from Farm Bureau; constant price increases.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on December 9, 2025It provides me with coverage, but I think it’s high for senior citizens.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on December 9, 2024Once they have you as a customer, you never hear from them until the bill arrives, and it always goes up. I've only had one claim for a windshield in the last 30 years, no accidents, yet they just keep increasing the rates!Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on July 19, 2024It is very hard to get hold of anyone to talk to.Verified ReviewReviewed in Iowa on July 15, 2024They handled my claim from hitting a deer very efficiently. However, when I received my policy renewal, I discovered they wanted to raise my bill from $109 to $154! Their explanation was that it raised due to me hitting a deer (I promise, it was not intentional!) and because they paid out so much for storm damage in my state. Why should I have to pay for someone else's claim for an act of God? I feel bad for those people of course, but I never placed a claim of that nature. Their suggestion to lower my bill would be to raise my deductible. I might add, I've only had one claim in the 2+ years I've had them. I called another insurance company and my bill is going to be $103 and I have better coverage!Verified ReviewReviewed in Nebraska on July 1, 2024If you have paid off your home and have no credit cards, Farm Bureau will charge you more for having everything paid off. They seem to only care about your credit score. So, if you're looking for lower insurance per month, you might want to consider a different company. It appears that they prefer to insure people who are in debt for some reason. I'm left to assume that people who have all their debts paid off are now considered high risk?Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on June 18, 2024I've received very good service from them.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on June 17, 2024My insurance was cancelled after an accident, despite being a loyal customer for over 20 years.
Farm Bureau claims handling reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Customers rate Farm Bureau’s claims handling relatively well, giving it an average score of 3.8 out of 5. Customers of State Farm 4.1 give the insurer a rating of out of 5, and Progressive customers score the insurer a 3.3 out of 5 for claims handling.
For more information on how each insurer is rated, take a look at the chart below.
Farm Bureau claims handling reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Category
Price
|Farm Bureau
|3.8
|Progressive
|3.3
|State Farm
|4.1
Farm Bureau value for money reviews: Rated 3.4 out of 5
Value is one of Farm Bureau’s weaker categories, earning a customer rating of 3.4 out of 5. Negative reviews often mention frustration that the coverage worth the price. Customers also note that prices often rise at renewal.
Customers tend to report good value when they receive strong support in stressful situations, which helps them feel like they’re receiving value for their premium.
For specific customer feedback, take a look at the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on June 17, 2024I have had insurance with Farm Bureau for over 45 years and will not be changing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on June 11, 2024Insurance as a whole can be challenging, but Farm Bureau has provided us with the best rates for the same coverage compared to any other quotes we have received.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on May 13, 2024My experience with Farm Bureau has been great, offering great rates and excellent customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on August 2, 2024The price is too high and keeps going up.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 15, 2024We are unable to get in touch with our agent! I have purchased two life policies elsewhere because I couldn't get any response from our agent.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 28, 2026I wouldn't recommend this agency. They had mediocre customer relations with me. I had been with them for several years. Just about every year, they increased rates. Also, the staff was not too organized.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on November 28, 2025Lower priced but doesn’t honor your claims.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on December 17, 2024It starts out with good rates, but the increases are excessive with any claims! What is insurance for?Verified ReviewReviewed in North Carolina on August 27, 2024I wouldn't recommend Farm Bureau. Their customer service is awful.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on July 10, 2024My rates have increased significantly, despite never having received a traffic citation. I'm 69 years old and don't travel every day.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on May 22, 2024I love the company, I just can't afford it anymore.
Farm Bureau value for money reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Farm Bureau’s value is rated a 3.4 out of 5 by customers. State Farm is rated 3.7 out of 5, and Progressive is rated 3.0 out of 5. Rate increases are a hot point for customers of all three insurers.
The chart below provides additional information on how each company is rated.
Farm Bureau value for money reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Category
Price
|Farm Bureau
|3.4
|Progressive
|3.0
|State Farm
|3.7
Farm Bureau policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
Farm Bureau’s transparency is rated 3.7 out of 5 by customers. Positive reviews for Farm Bureau’s transparency are often tied to clear explanations given by agents. When customers have clear expectations from the start, they’re less likely to feel surprised later on.
Negative reviews say that coverage and pricing details can be confusing and that customers feel caught off guard by price changes.
To see what real customers think of Farm Bureau’s transparency, take a look at the reviews below.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Kentucky on October 21, 2024The service is good, but the cost is not. I have experienced rate increases each year for three years. Then, I was told I would get a discount if I opened a life insurance policy. However, after I did, I received another increase. Plus, with all the increases, a policy change occurred on my last increase and my roofing is not covered anymore. It's crazy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on July 13, 2024I can't believe I'm paying so much for liability insurance. I've already found another insurance company that is not only cheaper, but also provides uninsured motorist coverage, and still costs a lot less.Verified ReviewReviewed in Louisiana on July 7, 2024There's always an excuse as to why my bill keeps increasing, and despite this, there's never a way to save the customer any headaches or money. If you have concerns or if something happens to you over the weekend, you have to wait until Monday morning to get help.Verified ReviewReviewed in Missouri on May 11, 2024When I added an extra vehicle, I initially wanted a quote, even though the truck needed coverage. There were charges on the policy that I neither wanted nor needed. They debited my account a day before the premium was due, even after I had already canceled. Responses to my questions were delayed.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on September 2, 2025These people lured me in with a different rate, and it has increased twice in 2 months with no claims, accidents, or tickets.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on April 13, 2025It's too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on January 6, 2025It's way too expensive for the coverage you receive. You can find better prices anywhere, even though I've been a customer for ten years.Verified ReviewReviewed in Mississippi on October 20, 2024It was a horrible experience. I will never recommend this to anyone again due to the endless issues I have encountered. I was with Geico for 7 years straight and never faced the problems I have had with Farm Bureau in Forrest, MS.
Farm Bureau policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Customers rate Farm Bureau’s transparency 3.7 out of 5. State Farm is rated 3.8 out of 5, and Progressive is rated 3.7 out of 5.
To see more information about how these insurers’ ratings compare, take a look at the chart below.
Farm Bureau policy transparency reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive
Category
Price
|Farm Bureau
|3.7
|Progressive
|3.1
|State Farm
|3.8
Farm Bureau vs. State Farm, Progressive, and Allstate
To make sure you’re getting the best deal, it’s always a good idea to compare multiple insurers. To see how Farm Bureau stacks up against some of its competitors, take a look at the table below.
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These users complete an optional survey that asks them to review their experience with their current insurance company and rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Farm Bureau customer reviews: Read what over 452 Insurify customers have to say about Farm Bureau
Seeing what previous customers have to say about an insurer is one of the best ways to make sure that it will be a good match for you. We’ve gathered recent reviews from over 452 Insurify customers to give you a better idea of how people view Farm Bureau.