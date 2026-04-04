Farm Bureau customer service reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Customers rate Farm Bureau’s customer service 3.5 out of 5. Positive reviews tend to mention specific representatives and quick follow-ups. Negative reviews mostly focus on unreachable offices, unreturned calls, and slow communication. Overall, customers rate Farm Bureau’s customer service positively.

For specific examples of what customers think, look at the reviews below.

View Farm Bureau customer service reviews More than 4 stars Dennis Verified Review I would recommend them to anybody; they treat you decently and are good people Reviewed in Idaho on January 19, 2026 They're a good insurance company. Jeremy Verified Review Hate to go Reviewed in Idaho on January 2, 2026 Excellent customer service with my particular branch. However, I have found that Farm Bureau premiums are almost double. Gary Verified Review Insurance Reviewed in Kentucky on November 11, 2025 Easy to use. Roger Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in California on October 20, 2025 The agent I’m with has always been great. Shala Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Kentucky on May 9, 2025 Always great customer service. Doug Verified Review Insurance Got Expensive Reviewed in Montana on April 27, 2025 They are a good service provider but very expensive this last year. Jason Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Virginia on April 27, 2025 The two-payment plan doesn't make sense when you pay three times a year. Tony Verified Review Excellent Reviewed in Kentucky on March 24, 2025 No problem at all. Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars Linda Verified Review Prices Out of Control Reviewed in South Carolina on January 25, 2026 The price is too high, and there are no discounts. You must pay a $35 membership fee! Joseph Verified Review Rates too high Reviewed in Mississippi on April 28, 2025 My insurance has gone up two years in a row. I have one older car and a perfect driving record! Christopher Verified Review Poor Loyalty to Long-Time Customer Reviewed in Florida on April 12, 2025 I've been with them for almost 30 years. I missed one payment due to a new credit card, and they canceled my policy. When it was reinstated, they increased the price. Anthony Verified Review Entice Me to Stay Reviewed in Kentucky on March 30, 2025 I have no problem with Farm Bureau; I'm just looking to save money. Darrell Verified Review Expensive Reviewed in Tennessee on March 15, 2025 The rates are too high and increase annually even without a claim. James Verified Review Way Too Much for Me Reviewed in Louisiana on October 8, 2024 Their rates keep increasing. I would advise considering other options. Sandra Verified Review Everything was fine until our house and vehicle insurance rates increased. We didn't even make any claims. Reviewed in Louisiana on October 7, 2024 Everything was fine until our house and vehicle insurance rates increased. We didn't even make any claims. Michael Verified Review Great Service with Farm Bureau Reviewed in Tennessee on September 3, 2024 Good service. Previous 1 2 Next

Farm Bureau customer service reviews vs. State Farm and Progressive

Farm Bureau has strong customer service, earning a rating of 3.5 out of 5. Its competitor, State Farm, has a higher rating of 4.3 out of 5, and Progressive has a lower rating of 3.4 out of 5 for customer service.

For more information on how these insurers compare, take a look at the table below.