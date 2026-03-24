Duncan Brown

About Duncan's expertise
Duncan is an insurance copy editor with experience in print and digital publications. He pushes for the highest standards of fact-checking in everything that he works on and views clarity as a priority. He is currently pursuing his Insurance Agent license and graduated from Providence College with a degree in English.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here