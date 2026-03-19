Hugo customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Hugo’s customer service reviews are mixed, earning a customer rating of 3.1 out of 5. Some customers report straightforward and fast assistance. But others say it can be difficult to even get in contact with a representative.

The reviews below show how Insurify customers with Hugo policies rank the insurer’s customer service.

View Hugo customer service reviews More than 4 stars Angela Verified Purchase Affordable Reviewed in Texas on February 2, 2026 Love that you can pay it freely by the day, week, or month. Theola Verified Purchase Awesome and Affordable Reviewed in Illinois on February 1, 2026 Awesome price with coverage. Adrian Verified Review Hugo saves the day Reviewed in Texas on September 23, 2025 They were fast and convenient. Excellent company. Latesha Verified Review Less Expensive Reviewed in Georgia on March 16, 2025 It's excellent, I just wish it was a little cheaper. Larry Verified Review Good Experience Reviewed in Alabama on March 10, 2025 The experience was good, but it was becoming too expensive. Lachica Verified Purchase Hugo is the Best and Most Affordable Insurance I've Ever Had Reviewed in Texas on December 24, 2024 I never had a problem with Hugo. It's just challenging to maintain it with a single income. Jaquatta Verified Purchase Easy Peasy Like Mac and Cheesy Reviewed in Texas on August 6, 2024 Great! Lisa Verified Purchase Excellent Reviewed in South Carolina on July 12, 2024 It's a bit expensive, but the coverage is quick and easy. Previous 1 2 Next Less than 4 stars Peter Verified Review Average Reviewed in Alabama on January 31, 2026 Hugo has the best liability insurance and the cheapest. Michael Verified Review Affordable and convenient Reviewed in Georgia on October 20, 2025 Wonderfully convenient. Andrea Verified Review Average Reviewed in Georgia on April 15, 2025 Hugo is awesome. Alphonso Verified Review Hugo is Ideal for Low-Income, Infrequent Drivers Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 4, 2025 Okay. Michael Verified Purchase Average Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 24, 2024 Quick, easy, and cheap. Kimberly Verified Review Hugo Whoa! Reviewed in Georgia on September 21, 2024 It's steep, but convenient. Mariluz Verified Purchase Good Prices Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 3, 2024 Excellent Savannah Verified Review Good Short Term Insurance Reviewed in Illinois on August 16, 2024 I don't like that my rate is increasing even though there have been no changes to my driving history and my coverage options have decreased. Previous 1 2 Next

Hugo customer service ratings vs. Root and GEICO

Reviews of GEICO reflect a similar attitude, with some customers claiming that getting a representative on the phone can be a headache and often requires patience on the caller’s part. Customers rate GEICO’s customer service 4.1 out of 5.

That said, both GEICO and Hugo provide better support than Root. Reviews for Root frequently say that getting any help at all is difficult, particularly for questions about billing and pricing. Customers give Root’s customer service an average rating of 2.4 out of 5.

Customers rate Hugo a 3.1 out of 5, similar to GEICO, but higher than Root.

The following data reflects how users view the customer service of Hugo, Root, and GEICO.