Is Hugo a Good Insurance Company? Reviews From Over 197 Customers

Hugo has an overall score of 4.5 out of 5. Insurify customers with Hugo insurance appreciate Hugo’s policy flexibility and transparent pricing.

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Hugo Insurance: Rated 4.5 out of 5 by customers

Category
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Average Score
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Overall experience rating4.5
Customer service3.1
Value3.7
Claims handling3.5
Coverage options3.6
Discounts3.7
Policy transparency3.9
Policy flexibility3.9
Quick Facts

  • Hugo overall user rating: 4.5 out of 5

  • Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Hugo: 6.3 out of 10

  • NAIC complaint index: 0.0 (no complaints)

  • Average monthly full-coverage premium: $60

Our take on Hugo insurance

Insurify gives Hugo a quality score of 6.3 out of 10.

Positive reviews from Hugo’s customers highlight its policy transparency, which they rate 3.9 out of 5. That said, some customers report dissatisfaction with its lack of traditional discounts, rating it 3.7 out of 5 for availability of discounts.

Hugo customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5

Hugo’s customer service reviews are mixed, earning a customer rating of 3.1 out of 5. Some customers report straightforward and fast assistance. But others say it can be difficult to even get in contact with a representative.

The reviews below show how Insurify customers with Hugo policies rank the insurer’s customer service.

  • Angela
    Verified Purchase
    Affordable
    Reviewed in Texas on February 2, 2026
    Love that you can pay it freely by the day, week, or month.
    Theola
    Verified Purchase
    Awesome and Affordable
    Reviewed in Illinois on February 1, 2026
    Awesome price with coverage.
    Adrian
    Verified Review
    Hugo saves the day
    Reviewed in Texas on September 23, 2025
    They were fast and convenient. Excellent company.
    Latesha
    Verified Review
    Less Expensive
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 16, 2025
    It's excellent, I just wish it was a little cheaper.
    Larry
    Verified Review
    Good Experience
    Reviewed in Alabama on March 10, 2025
    The experience was good, but it was becoming too expensive.
    Lachica
    Verified Purchase
    Hugo is the Best and Most Affordable Insurance I've Ever Had
    Reviewed in Texas on December 24, 2024
    I never had a problem with Hugo. It's just challenging to maintain it with a single income.
    Jaquatta
    Verified Purchase
    Easy Peasy Like Mac and Cheesy
    Reviewed in Texas on August 6, 2024
    Great!
    Lisa
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent
    Reviewed in South Carolina on July 12, 2024
    It's a bit expensive, but the coverage is quick and easy.
    Peter
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Alabama on January 31, 2026
    Hugo has the best liability insurance and the cheapest.
    Michael
    Verified Review
    Affordable and convenient
    Reviewed in Georgia on October 20, 2025
    Wonderfully convenient.
    Andrea
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 15, 2025
    Hugo is awesome.
    Alphonso
    Verified Review
    Hugo is Ideal for Low-Income, Infrequent Drivers
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 4, 2025
    Okay.
    Michael
    Verified Purchase
    Average
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 24, 2024
    Quick, easy, and cheap.
    Kimberly
    Verified Review
    Hugo Whoa!
    Reviewed in Georgia on September 21, 2024
    It's steep, but convenient.
    Mariluz
    Verified Purchase
    Good Prices
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on September 3, 2024
    Excellent
    Savannah
    Verified Review
    Good Short Term Insurance
    Reviewed in Illinois on August 16, 2024
    I don't like that my rate is increasing even though there have been no changes to my driving history and my coverage options have decreased.

Hugo customer service ratings vs. Root and GEICO

Reviews of GEICO reflect a similar attitude, with some customers claiming that getting a representative on the phone can be a headache and often requires patience on the caller’s part. Customers rate GEICO’s customer service 4.1 out of 5.

That said, both GEICO and Hugo provide better support than Root. Reviews for Root frequently say that getting any help at all is difficult, particularly for questions about billing and pricing. Customers give Root’s customer service an average rating of 2.4 out of 5.

Customers rate Hugo a 3.1 out of 5, similar to GEICO, but higher than Root.

The following data reflects how users view the customer service of Hugo, Root, and GEICO.

Company
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Average Score
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Hugo3.1 
Root2.4
GEICO4.1

Hugo discounts reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

Hugo doesn’t offer traditional insurance discounts, like good student or safe driver discounts. The closest thing to a discount that it offers is a pay-as-you-go plan. With this plan, drivers can turn their insurance on and off sporadically. This is useful for drivers on a budget who know that they won’t be driving for days or weeks at a time.

Positive reviews appreciate the pay-as-you-go plan, praising it for its adaptability. Customers who leave negative reviews feel like prices steadily increase and that the lack of discounts makes it hard to keep their insurance affordable.

Customers rate Hugo’s discounts 3.7 out of 5.

The following reviews are helpful for understanding how customers view Hugo’s discount options.

  • Robert
    Verified Purchase
    The best insurance experience
    Reviewed in Tennessee on July 7, 2024
    The experience is great, everything is very transparent and straightforward.
    Carletta
    Verified Purchase
    Excellent
    Reviewed in South Carolina on June 29, 2024
    Convenient.
    David
    Verified Review
    Yes
    Reviewed in Florida on May 20, 2024
    It's the best deal for people like me who rarely go out.
    Marlee
    Verified Review
    Great
    Reviewed in Indiana on May 11, 2024
    I loved the pay options, such as daily, weekly, etc. That was great! However, if I wanted comprehensive or collision coverage, they don't offer it in Indiana.
    Leo
    Verified Review
    Great Option for Liability Coverage
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on March 4, 2024
    Excellent.
    Javier
    Verified Purchase
    Hugo Insurance is the Best
    Reviewed in Texas on November 12, 2024
    Hugo was wonderful. We paid for car insurance at a good, low price. It was exactly what we needed to look into. Due to our income, paying for two vehicles for less than $100 is an awesome price. Thank you, Hugo. I recommend others to try it out.
    Gabrielle
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Florida on November 2, 2024
    The price is amazing.
    Latonya
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Georgia on July 28, 2024
    They're bothersome with those texts. They scare me while driving, saying your insurance has run out. I have to immediately pull over and reload.
    Gail
    Verified Review
    Gail's Survey
    Reviewed in Illinois on August 15, 2024
    Good and affordable.
    Florence
    Verified Review
    Great Temporary Insurance Option
    Reviewed in Illinois on August 8, 2024
    I love Hugo. It's a very good product. However, I find it hard to get back into my account, which I do not like.
    Deborah
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Texas on June 30, 2024
    It's a weekly policy and only covers liability.
    Rebekah
    Verified Review
    Never Able to Speak with Customer Service, So I Switched!
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 18, 2025
    I was never able to speak with someone, so I switched!
    Felicia
    Verified Purchase
    Best I've Found Yet
    Reviewed in Georgia on August 16, 2024
    I like Hugo for a couple of reasons. One being, I can pay bi-weekly on my payday. Or, if I just need to add a day, I can do that. I also like the price. It is, if not cheaper, then the same price as quotes I've received from other places or the same price I was paying at my previous company that was due all at one time.
    Jennifer
    Verified Review
    Rate Increase If You Turn Off and On
    Reviewed in Tennessee on July 13, 2024
    I can't say much except that I don't like the rate hike because I didn't use it.
    Thaddeus
    Verified Review
    On the Go Insurance
    Reviewed in Georgia on June 3, 2024
    It's flexible, but I would like to speak to a human about issues.
    Joshua
    Verified Review
    Hugo had exactly what I needed
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 5, 2024
    When you need insurance fast, Hugo is the way to go!

Hugo discounts ratings vs. Root and GEICO

Hugo’s discounts appeal to a niche group of customers but leave many unsatisfied, resulting in a rating of 3.7 out of 5.

Root and GEICO both offer more traditional discounts but face criticism from customers who say that the discounts don’t keep up with rising prices.

Customers rate Root’s and GEICO’s discounts 2.7 and 3.9 out of 5, respectively.

The following chart highlights how customers view Hugo’s, Root’s, and GEICO’s discount options.

Company
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Average Score
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Hugo3.7
Root2.7
GEICO3.9

Hugo claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5

Relatively few reviews make note of Hugo’s claims-handling process. While this means that there aren’t many glowing reviews on the topic, it could also indicate claims handling isn’t a problem area that customers feel overly negative about. Customers rate Hugo’s claims handling 3.5 out of 5.

The following reviews provide insight into customer experiences with Hugo’s claim handling.

  • Makayla
    Verified Review
    New Insurance
    Reviewed in Virginia on June 24, 2024
    The process was very easy and helpful for me.
    Britany
    Verified Review
    Good
    Reviewed in Georgia on February 26, 2024
    So far, so good.
    Kimberly
    Verified Review
    I disliked the fact that there's no app. I'm uncertain about its legitimacy. I was also disappointed that my coverage was not reported to my state as requested. I'm not fond of the idea that the price might change if it's turned off for a day.
    Reviewed in Illinois on July 14, 2024
    I disliked the fact that there's no app. I'm uncertain about its legitimacy. I was also disappointed that my coverage was not reported to my state as requested. I'm not fond of the idea that the price might change if it's turned off for a day.
    William
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in Tennessee on May 13, 2024
    The service is average.
    Sara
    Verified Review
    Hugo: Immediate, Hassle-Free Insurance
    Reviewed in South Carolina on February 15, 2025
    Just make sure you're covered if you're driving; that's all you have to do.
    Sheila
    Verified Review
    Great in a Pinch
    Reviewed in Florida on September 10, 2024
    It's good when you need it on the spot and don't have a lot of money because you pay daily. However, it's very expensive in the long run.
    William
    Verified Review
    Hugo: The Good and the Bad
    Reviewed in Georgia on August 26, 2024
    It was okay at the start, but the price increase was off-putting.
    Donna
    Verified Review
    No Thanks
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 2, 2025
    In my experience, Hugo is an option for people who are struggling. However, it seems to exploit those who are struggling because the insurance only covers the minimum requirements. This means that the policyholder will be fully responsible and have to pay out of pocket for anything that goes wrong with the vehicle.
    Sara
    Verified Review
    Poor
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on November 26, 2024
    The service is poor, but they allow pay-as-you-go.
    Dawn
    Verified Review
    Paying Too Much
    Reviewed in Michigan on October 21, 2024
    It's pretty expensive and they don't really provide much coverage.

Hugo claims handling ratings vs. Root and GEICO

Hugo ranks lower than GEICO but higher than Root for claims handling, with a rating of 3.5 out of 5. Root, which has a lower rating of 3.2, receives complaints about communication and claims-handling issues.

Reviews for GEICO, on the other hand, skew more positive than both Hugo and Root. GEICO has an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5.

To see how customers feel about the claims handling ability of Hugo, Root, and GEICO, look at the data below.

Company
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Average Score
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Hugo3.5
Root3.2
GEICO4.1

Hugo value for money reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5

Hugo’s customers are generally satisfied with the value they get for their money, according to Insurify user reviews. Hugo offers flexibility through its pay-as-you-go model, allowing customers to pay according to their needs. This payment structure may make customers feel like they’re getting the best deal for their situation.

Customers give Hugo an overall rating of 3.7 out of 5 for its value. Read the real reviews below to learn more.

  • Marvin
    Verified Purchase
    Good Insurance
    Reviewed in Pennsylvania on July 1, 2024
    I had a good experience.
    Marcus
    Verified Review
    Bad Company
    Reviewed in Georgia on December 2, 2024
    They never sent the state a record that I had insurance.
    Alfred
    Verified Review
    Bring Back Full Coverage
    Reviewed in Illinois on August 22, 2024
    Hugo is good in a pinch, but not for the long term. Plus, there are no full coverage policies for Illinois.
    Yvonne
    Verified Review
    Poor
    Reviewed in Virginia on August 1, 2024
    Too high for someone with no wrecks.
    Camero
    Verified Review
    Poor Customer Support and Too Expensive
    Reviewed in Georgia on July 22, 2024
    It's too expensive and I never get a response from them until days later. It's hard to modify your policy. They don’t cover all cars and when you try to talk with someone, they never answer. Very poor insurance company.
    Lasherrie
    Verified Purchase
    Poor
    Reviewed in Florida on July 21, 2024
    Much too expensive.
    Samuel
    Verified Review
    Does the job temporarily.
    Reviewed in Arizona on June 23, 2024
    Hugo is a great 'pay as you go' insurance, although the total monthly cost is slightly higher than most. It allows you to pay only for the days you drive, but if your policy is not active (paid for) for over three days, your policy pricing may increase. Hugo does not provide a physical insurance card. You can only access your proof of insurance by visiting their website. Therefore, it's advisable to take a screenshot of your proof of insurance in case you lose internet access or the website is down. As a fully digital service, they do not have an app for Android or iPhone, only a website. Additionally, Hugo does not currently offer SR-22 coverage. Overall, Hugo is a good temporary insurance to have, but you might be better off with a monthly insurance plan, unless you rarely drive.
    Stephanie
    Verified Review
    Bad Business
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 21, 2024
    My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
    Audrey
    Verified Review
    Not good
    Reviewed in Florida on February 25, 2024
    It's too expensive and you can't get anyone on the phone to discuss your policy.

Hugo value for money ratings vs. Root and GEICO

Customers describe Hugo as worth it when you use it the right way. Customers who plan to use Hugo for its pay-as-you-go model generally think they’re getting a good deal and seem to be more consistently satisfied than customers of GEICO and Root. 

Customers rate Hugo’s value 3.7 out of 5.

Root and GEICO both face complaints about rate changes over time. GEICO customers express concern about sudden rate hikes, even if they think that GEICO’s service and product are high-quality. Root customers generally expect the company to offer low prices and are upset when it slowly raises their rates.

Customers rate Root 2.8 out of 5 and GEICO 3.8 out of 5.

To better understand how customers view each company’s value, take a look at the information below.

Company
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Average Score
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Hugo3.7
Root2.8
GEICO3.8

Hugo policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5

Customers rate Hugo’s policy transparency 3.9 out of 5. Reviews indicate that most customers have a general understanding of the product and aren’t surprised or confused by how their policy or payment works. One source of confusion is the pay-as-you-go program. Some customers say they’re unsure about how their insurance works when they have it turned off.

To see how customers view Hugo’s policy transparency, read relevant reviews below.

  • Gregory
    Verified Purchase
    Saving Money
    Reviewed in California on November 24, 2025
    In the first month, I saved money!
    Helen
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in Texas on October 28, 2025
    Excellent service from the agent.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    Mercury is a great insurance company
    Reviewed in California on May 6, 2025
    Even though they've increased rates for two years in a row, they are still the least expensive option I'm finding.
    Amy
    Verified Review
    Mercury is a plus
    Reviewed in Oklahoma on April 28, 2025
    They have been very good.
    Penny
    Verified Review
    Seniors need discounts
    Reviewed in Florida on April 21, 2025
    They are great, but I am 67 years old. I don't drive much and cannot afford the rates I am paying.
    Megan
    Verified Review
    Trusted Company
    Reviewed in California on April 18, 2025
    I have had no problems.
    Judith
    Verified Review
    Rating Explanation
    Reviewed in California on April 12, 2025
    Overall, I am pleased with Mercury. We encountered an issue early on over a no-fault accident that we tried to explain through an email. However, that email was either inadequate or got lost, which required a letter from our former insurer. We were very close to being cancelled while waiting for the letter. That's why we didn't give a 5-star rating. Currently, I am just shopping around to see if we can save some money.
    Oscar
    Verified Review
    Excellent
    Reviewed in California on October 28, 2024
    Best price I have seen.
    Leonard
    Verified Purchase
    They are okay, but people can still check prices
    Reviewed in Georgia on March 12, 2026
    Still too high for my car.
    Fr
    Verified Review
    Less Expensive
    Reviewed in California on March 11, 2026
    Unsurpassed affordability.
    Karen
    Verified Review
    My Experience with Mercury Insurance
    Reviewed in California on February 1, 2026
    My experience with Mercury is excellent. I have had the same agent ever since I first signed up with them, I believe, in the late 1990s. They have discounts I had never heard of and answer all questions immediately. My car is a 2016 Toyota Rav4 LE. I've always had full coverage, I drive very little, I bought it brand new, and I only have 37,389 miles on it, no tickets, no accidents, and no DUI ever. However, my insurance has doubled! I'm retired and live on Social Security. I can't afford insurance that used to be $645.76 per year in 2022, $908.76 per year in 2024, and $1,289.76 in 2025! My question is why is my insurance going up so much when I'm a good driver, have very low mileage, no accidents, and no tickets?
    Al
    Verified Review
    Auto Insurance is a rip-off, until you need them.
    Reviewed in California on October 11, 2025
    Looking at costs, get the insurance you are comfortable with. They all seem alike these days. I don't know about their customer service. I haven't had any claims with Mercury. They used to be lower than others, but have become competitive, which is to say, the same as others. I used to have AAA Insurance. They had great customer service.
    Diana
    Verified Review
    Outrageous Premium Escalation
    Reviewed in Florida on May 7, 2025
    To get my business, they promised a rate of $104 per month. Oops! Somebody made a calculation error; it was actually $127 per month. This amount has escalated every three months for the last 29 months. The June 2025 renewal rate is $256 per month. All this even though I have retired and for the last 18 months drive less than 25 miles per week. Add this to the fact that I have no tickets, no DUI, and filed no claims with any insurance company in more than 10 years.
    Lorri
    Verified Review
    Average
    Reviewed in California on April 10, 2025
    Go directly through Mercury and not a broker. Be clear on the payment plans.
    Barry
    Verified Review
    They are an okay company but rates are high
    Reviewed in Georgia on April 7, 2025
    It's been okay.
    Erik
    Verified Review
    Shop around for comparable rates
    Reviewed in Nevada on April 6, 2025
    Getting the policy was easy, but it was excessively expensive considering my driving record.

Hugo policy transparency ratings vs. Root and GEICO

Customer reviews for Hugo’s policy transparency are generally positive, earning a rating of 3.9 out of 5. Hugo’s rating is higher than that of GEICO and Root.

GEICO and Root often frustrate customers when they change their prices and deny claims. Root customers, in particular, often seem to initially choose Root with the idea that it will provide steady, low prices, and they feel blindsided when rates rise. Customers rate Root 3.1 out of 5 and GEICO 3.9 out of 5.

The information in the table below will give you a better idea of how customers view each company’s transparency.

Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Score
sort ascsort desc
Hugo3.9
Root3.1
GEICO3.9

Hugo vs. Root, GEICO, and Chubb

Comparison shopping is one of the best ways to make sure you’re getting a good deal on your insurance. To get a better understanding of how Hugo stacks up with some of its competitors, take a look at the table below.

Data in this table has been sourced from Insurify’s users who have indicated they are insured with the listed providers

  • Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.

Hugo customer reviews: Read what over 197 Insurify customers have to say about Hugo

The reviews below are sourced from over 197 Insurify customers who recently had insurance through Hugo.

Howard
Verified Review
Automobile Insurance for Older Car with Low Mileage and Older Driver
Reviewed in California on January 20, 2026
The premium is very good in comparison with other more popular car insurance companies, especially when insuring a 28-year-old car with comparatively low miles and a driver over 70 years old.
Fred
Verified Review
Mercury Rates
Reviewed in California on January 16, 2026
No one has offered a lower rate than what I currently pay.
Kelly
Verified Purchase
Highly Recommended
Reviewed in Florida on December 15, 2025
Easy navigation and completion time online was great.
Dolores
Verified Review
It's an okay insurance. They explained my liability very thoroughly. The only thing I didn't like was the location of their office. Parking is awful and there are too many stairs to tackle to their office.
Reviewed in California on November 17, 2025
It's an okay insurance. They explained my liability very thoroughly. The only thing I didn't like was the location of their office. Parking is awful and there are too many stairs to tackle to their office.
David
Verified Review
Excellent
Reviewed in Nevada on September 15, 2025
Good insurance company. I just wish the rates would stop increasing. I've never had a ticket or an accident.
Scherrie
Verified Review
Rates
Reviewed in California on May 14, 2025
Increased rates every half year.
Apollo
Verified Review
Mercury Insurance Rocks!
Reviewed in California on April 23, 2025
Mercury has probably the best rates. Customer service is good, and filing a claim is quick and efficient.
Francis
Verified Review
Always being proactive
Reviewed in California on April 14, 2025
Mercury is great. I've been with them for 25 years.
Branden
Verified Purchase
Do not choose Mercury!
Reviewed in Arizona on March 13, 2026
Low payouts for claims even with full coverage. Too much red tape. Delayed communication from staff.
Cherylann
Verified Review
Due to their shady practices and dramatically increasing rates, I am no longer with Mercury.
Reviewed in Nevada on February 23, 2026
I would not recommend Mercury Insurance to anyone. First, they did a 'bait and switch' with my qualified discounts, resulting in a higher premium than quoted. Then, at each renewal period, they dramatically increased my rate.
Hasina
Verified Review
Shop annually for car insurance
Reviewed in Nevada on January 2, 2026
Shop around to get the best deals. Car insurance rates can increase annually by almost $200, which is exactly what happened with Mercury. No professional or safe driver discount was offered or given. It becomes rather difficult to pay $900 every 6 months when you are on a limited income.
Hasina
Verified Review
Unreasonable Rate Increases
Reviewed in Nevada on December 24, 2025
For those on a limited income, it's highly uncalled for insurance companies to increase their rates every year. No discounts for good driving records or other incentives. This is the reason for me to start shopping again. $1700+ is just not reasonable for me to pay.
Jeffrey
Verified Review
Mercury - You Can Have 'Em
Reviewed in California on December 7, 2025
Never had a claim, but trying to get a hold of anyone at the office is a lesson in frustration. They jacked up my rates with no notice.
Ingrid
Verified Review
Frustrated
Reviewed in California on November 28, 2025
I was looking for new quotes and found the insurance rate is the best available in my area. However, I found your ads untrue. I did have to provide my age, sex, and phone number to get a quote.
Geraldine
Verified Review
Rates Too High
Reviewed in Florida on November 12, 2025
The rates are way too high for someone my age who is a careful and safe driver. I've never had a DUI or any tickets.
Cristy
Verified Review
Fair
Reviewed in California on October 30, 2025
They raise prices when least expected and do not consider that I have a perfect driving record.