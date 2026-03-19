Hugo Insurance: Rated 4.5 out of 5 by customers
Category
Average Score
|Overall experience rating
|4.5
|Customer service
|3.1
|Value
|3.7
|Claims handling
|3.5
|Coverage options
|3.6
|Discounts
|3.7
|Policy transparency
|3.9
|Policy flexibility
|3.9
Hugo overall user rating: 4.5 out of 5
Insurify Quality (IQ) Score for Hugo: 6.3 out of 10
NAIC complaint index: 0.0 (no complaints)
Average monthly full-coverage premium: $60
Our take on Hugo insurance
Insurify gives Hugo a quality score of 6.3 out of 10.
Positive reviews from Hugo’s customers highlight its policy transparency, which they rate 3.9 out of 5. That said, some customers report dissatisfaction with its lack of traditional discounts, rating it 3.7 out of 5 for availability of discounts.
Hugo customer service reviews: Rated 3.1 out of 5
Hugo’s customer service reviews are mixed, earning a customer rating of 3.1 out of 5. Some customers report straightforward and fast assistance. But others say it can be difficult to even get in contact with a representative.
The reviews below show how Insurify customers with Hugo policies rank the insurer’s customer service.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on February 2, 2026Love that you can pay it freely by the day, week, or month.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Illinois on February 1, 2026Awesome price with coverage.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on September 23, 2025They were fast and convenient. Excellent company.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 16, 2025It's excellent, I just wish it was a little cheaper.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on March 10, 2025The experience was good, but it was becoming too expensive.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on December 24, 2024I never had a problem with Hugo. It's just challenging to maintain it with a single income.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on August 6, 2024Great!Verified PurchaseReviewed in South Carolina on July 12, 2024It's a bit expensive, but the coverage is quick and easy.Verified ReviewReviewed in Alabama on January 31, 2026Hugo has the best liability insurance and the cheapest.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on October 20, 2025Wonderfully convenient.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 15, 2025Hugo is awesome.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 4, 2025Okay.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on November 24, 2024Quick, easy, and cheap.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on September 21, 2024It's steep, but convenient.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on September 3, 2024ExcellentVerified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on August 16, 2024I don't like that my rate is increasing even though there have been no changes to my driving history and my coverage options have decreased.
Hugo customer service ratings vs. Root and GEICO
Reviews of GEICO reflect a similar attitude, with some customers claiming that getting a representative on the phone can be a headache and often requires patience on the caller’s part. Customers rate GEICO’s customer service 4.1 out of 5.
That said, both GEICO and Hugo provide better support than Root. Reviews for Root frequently say that getting any help at all is difficult, particularly for questions about billing and pricing. Customers give Root’s customer service an average rating of 2.4 out of 5.
Customers rate Hugo a 3.1 out of 5, similar to GEICO, but higher than Root.
The following data reflects how users view the customer service of Hugo, Root, and GEICO.
Company
Average Score
|Hugo
|3.1
|Root
|2.4
|GEICO
|4.1
Hugo discounts reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
Hugo doesn’t offer traditional insurance discounts, like good student or safe driver discounts. The closest thing to a discount that it offers is a pay-as-you-go plan. With this plan, drivers can turn their insurance on and off sporadically. This is useful for drivers on a budget who know that they won’t be driving for days or weeks at a time.
Positive reviews appreciate the pay-as-you-go plan, praising it for its adaptability. Customers who leave negative reviews feel like prices steadily increase and that the lack of discounts makes it hard to keep their insurance affordable.
Customers rate Hugo’s discounts 3.7 out of 5.
The following reviews are helpful for understanding how customers view Hugo’s discount options.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in Tennessee on July 7, 2024The experience is great, everything is very transparent and straightforward.Verified PurchaseReviewed in South Carolina on June 29, 2024Convenient.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 20, 2024It's the best deal for people like me who rarely go out.Verified ReviewReviewed in Indiana on May 11, 2024I loved the pay options, such as daily, weekly, etc. That was great! However, if I wanted comprehensive or collision coverage, they don't offer it in Indiana.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on March 4, 2024Excellent.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Texas on November 12, 2024Hugo was wonderful. We paid for car insurance at a good, low price. It was exactly what we needed to look into. Due to our income, paying for two vehicles for less than $100 is an awesome price. Thank you, Hugo. I recommend others to try it out.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on November 2, 2024The price is amazing.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on July 28, 2024They're bothersome with those texts. They scare me while driving, saying your insurance has run out. I have to immediately pull over and reload.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on August 15, 2024Good and affordable.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on August 8, 2024I love Hugo. It's a very good product. However, I find it hard to get back into my account, which I do not like.Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on June 30, 2024It's a weekly policy and only covers liability.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on March 18, 2025I was never able to speak with someone, so I switched!Verified PurchaseReviewed in Georgia on August 16, 2024I like Hugo for a couple of reasons. One being, I can pay bi-weekly on my payday. Or, if I just need to add a day, I can do that. I also like the price. It is, if not cheaper, then the same price as quotes I've received from other places or the same price I was paying at my previous company that was due all at one time.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on July 13, 2024I can't say much except that I don't like the rate hike because I didn't use it.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on June 3, 2024It's flexible, but I would like to speak to a human about issues.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 5, 2024When you need insurance fast, Hugo is the way to go!
Hugo discounts ratings vs. Root and GEICO
Hugo’s discounts appeal to a niche group of customers but leave many unsatisfied, resulting in a rating of 3.7 out of 5.
Root and GEICO both offer more traditional discounts but face criticism from customers who say that the discounts don’t keep up with rising prices.
Customers rate Root’s and GEICO’s discounts 2.7 and 3.9 out of 5, respectively.
The following chart highlights how customers view Hugo’s, Root’s, and GEICO’s discount options.
Company
Average Score
|Hugo
|3.7
|Root
|2.7
|GEICO
|3.9
Hugo claims handling reviews: Rated 3.5 out of 5
Relatively few reviews make note of Hugo’s claims-handling process. While this means that there aren’t many glowing reviews on the topic, it could also indicate claims handling isn’t a problem area that customers feel overly negative about. Customers rate Hugo’s claims handling 3.5 out of 5.
The following reviews provide insight into customer experiences with Hugo’s claim handling.
- Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on June 24, 2024The process was very easy and helpful for me.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on February 26, 2024So far, so good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on July 14, 2024I disliked the fact that there's no app. I'm uncertain about its legitimacy. I was also disappointed that my coverage was not reported to my state as requested. I'm not fond of the idea that the price might change if it's turned off for a day.Verified ReviewReviewed in Tennessee on May 13, 2024The service is average.Verified ReviewReviewed in South Carolina on February 15, 2025Just make sure you're covered if you're driving; that's all you have to do.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on September 10, 2024It's good when you need it on the spot and don't have a lot of money because you pay daily. However, it's very expensive in the long run.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on August 26, 2024It was okay at the start, but the price increase was off-putting.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 2, 2025In my experience, Hugo is an option for people who are struggling. However, it seems to exploit those who are struggling because the insurance only covers the minimum requirements. This means that the policyholder will be fully responsible and have to pay out of pocket for anything that goes wrong with the vehicle.Verified ReviewReviewed in Pennsylvania on November 26, 2024The service is poor, but they allow pay-as-you-go.Verified ReviewReviewed in Michigan on October 21, 2024It's pretty expensive and they don't really provide much coverage.
Hugo claims handling ratings vs. Root and GEICO
Hugo ranks lower than GEICO but higher than Root for claims handling, with a rating of 3.5 out of 5. Root, which has a lower rating of 3.2, receives complaints about communication and claims-handling issues.
Reviews for GEICO, on the other hand, skew more positive than both Hugo and Root. GEICO has an overall rating of 4.1 out of 5.
To see how customers feel about the claims handling ability of Hugo, Root, and GEICO, look at the data below.
Company
Average Score
|Hugo
|3.5
|Root
|3.2
|GEICO
|4.1
Hugo value for money reviews: Rated 3.7 out of 5
Hugo’s customers are generally satisfied with the value they get for their money, according to Insurify user reviews. Hugo offers flexibility through its pay-as-you-go model, allowing customers to pay according to their needs. This payment structure may make customers feel like they’re getting the best deal for their situation.
Customers give Hugo an overall rating of 3.7 out of 5 for its value. Read the real reviews below to learn more.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in Pennsylvania on July 1, 2024I had a good experience.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on December 2, 2024They never sent the state a record that I had insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Illinois on August 22, 2024Hugo is good in a pinch, but not for the long term. Plus, there are no full coverage policies for Illinois.Verified ReviewReviewed in Virginia on August 1, 2024Too high for someone with no wrecks.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on July 22, 2024It's too expensive and I never get a response from them until days later. It's hard to modify your policy. They don’t cover all cars and when you try to talk with someone, they never answer. Very poor insurance company.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Florida on July 21, 2024Much too expensive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Arizona on June 23, 2024Hugo is a great 'pay as you go' insurance, although the total monthly cost is slightly higher than most. It allows you to pay only for the days you drive, but if your policy is not active (paid for) for over three days, your policy pricing may increase. Hugo does not provide a physical insurance card. You can only access your proof of insurance by visiting their website. Therefore, it's advisable to take a screenshot of your proof of insurance in case you lose internet access or the website is down. As a fully digital service, they do not have an app for Android or iPhone, only a website. Additionally, Hugo does not currently offer SR-22 coverage. Overall, Hugo is a good temporary insurance to have, but you might be better off with a monthly insurance plan, unless you rarely drive.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 21, 2024My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on February 25, 2024It's too expensive and you can't get anyone on the phone to discuss your policy.
Hugo value for money ratings vs. Root and GEICO
Customers describe Hugo as worth it when you use it the right way. Customers who plan to use Hugo for its pay-as-you-go model generally think they’re getting a good deal and seem to be more consistently satisfied than customers of GEICO and Root.
Customers rate Hugo’s value 3.7 out of 5.
Root and GEICO both face complaints about rate changes over time. GEICO customers express concern about sudden rate hikes, even if they think that GEICO’s service and product are high-quality. Root customers generally expect the company to offer low prices and are upset when it slowly raises their rates.
Customers rate Root 2.8 out of 5 and GEICO 3.8 out of 5.
To better understand how customers view each company’s value, take a look at the information below.
Company
Average Score
|Hugo
|3.7
|Root
|2.8
|GEICO
|3.8
Hugo policy transparency reviews: Rated 3.9 out of 5
Customers rate Hugo’s policy transparency 3.9 out of 5. Reviews indicate that most customers have a general understanding of the product and aren’t surprised or confused by how their policy or payment works. One source of confusion is the pay-as-you-go program. Some customers say they’re unsure about how their insurance works when they have it turned off.
To see how customers view Hugo’s policy transparency, read relevant reviews below.
- Verified PurchaseReviewed in California on November 24, 2025In the first month, I saved money!Verified ReviewReviewed in Texas on October 28, 2025Excellent service from the agent.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on May 6, 2025Even though they've increased rates for two years in a row, they are still the least expensive option I'm finding.Verified ReviewReviewed in Oklahoma on April 28, 2025They have been very good.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on April 21, 2025They are great, but I am 67 years old. I don't drive much and cannot afford the rates I am paying.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 18, 2025I have had no problems.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 12, 2025Overall, I am pleased with Mercury. We encountered an issue early on over a no-fault accident that we tried to explain through an email. However, that email was either inadequate or got lost, which required a letter from our former insurer. We were very close to being cancelled while waiting for the letter. That's why we didn't give a 5-star rating. Currently, I am just shopping around to see if we can save some money.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 28, 2024Best price I have seen.Verified PurchaseReviewed in Georgia on March 12, 2026Still too high for my car.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on March 11, 2026Unsurpassed affordability.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on February 1, 2026My experience with Mercury is excellent. I have had the same agent ever since I first signed up with them, I believe, in the late 1990s. They have discounts I had never heard of and answer all questions immediately. My car is a 2016 Toyota Rav4 LE. I've always had full coverage, I drive very little, I bought it brand new, and I only have 37,389 miles on it, no tickets, no accidents, and no DUI ever. However, my insurance has doubled! I'm retired and live on Social Security. I can't afford insurance that used to be $645.76 per year in 2022, $908.76 per year in 2024, and $1,289.76 in 2025! My question is why is my insurance going up so much when I'm a good driver, have very low mileage, no accidents, and no tickets?Verified ReviewReviewed in California on October 11, 2025Looking at costs, get the insurance you are comfortable with. They all seem alike these days. I don't know about their customer service. I haven't had any claims with Mercury. They used to be lower than others, but have become competitive, which is to say, the same as others. I used to have AAA Insurance. They had great customer service.Verified ReviewReviewed in Florida on May 7, 2025To get my business, they promised a rate of $104 per month. Oops! Somebody made a calculation error; it was actually $127 per month. This amount has escalated every three months for the last 29 months. The June 2025 renewal rate is $256 per month. All this even though I have retired and for the last 18 months drive less than 25 miles per week. Add this to the fact that I have no tickets, no DUI, and filed no claims with any insurance company in more than 10 years.Verified ReviewReviewed in California on April 10, 2025Go directly through Mercury and not a broker. Be clear on the payment plans.Verified ReviewReviewed in Georgia on April 7, 2025It's been okay.Verified ReviewReviewed in Nevada on April 6, 2025Getting the policy was easy, but it was excessively expensive considering my driving record.
Hugo policy transparency ratings vs. Root and GEICO
Customer reviews for Hugo’s policy transparency are generally positive, earning a rating of 3.9 out of 5. Hugo’s rating is higher than that of GEICO and Root.
GEICO and Root often frustrate customers when they change their prices and deny claims. Root customers, in particular, often seem to initially choose Root with the idea that it will provide steady, low prices, and they feel blindsided when rates rise. Customers rate Root 3.1 out of 5 and GEICO 3.9 out of 5.
The information in the table below will give you a better idea of how customers view each company’s transparency.
Company
Average Score
|Hugo
|3.9
|Root
|3.1
|GEICO
|3.9
Hugo vs. Root, GEICO, and Chubb
Comparison shopping is one of the best ways to make sure you’re getting a good deal on your insurance. To get a better understanding of how Hugo stacks up with some of its competitors, take a look at the table below.
Insurify collects reviews from users on its platform who have successfully compared quotes, as well as users who have purchased a policy through Insurify. These users complete an optional survey asking them to review their experience with their current insurance company and to rate the company on factors like customer service, claims handling, coverage availability, discounts, policy flexibility, policy transparency, and value for money. These ratings and reviews are then compiled and cleaned by our data team to bring you company-level insights from over 85,000 Insurify users.
Hugo customer reviews: Read what over 197 Insurify customers have to say about Hugo
The reviews below are sourced from over 197 Insurify customers who recently had insurance through Hugo.